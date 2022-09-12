Natural Gas Futures in Europe Plunge 44% from Peak

Storage above target, floating LNG import terminals going into service.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The prices of natural gas futures in Europe, after increasing 20-fold since March 2021, have plunged amid falling demand, above-target gas-storage increases, a growing list of floating LNG import terminals, and surging imports of LNG from the US and other parts of the world.
The front-month October TTF contract in the Netherlands – a benchmark for northwest Europe – plunged by 8% on Monday from Friday, and by 44% from the peak on August 26, to €191.02 per megawatt-hour (MWh) at the close today (data via Investing.com).
The spike in futures prices was driven by speculation following Russia’s threats to cut, and then by its actual cuts, of gas deliveries to Europe. But those sky-high prices caused large shifts, not only lowering demand but also lining up new supply. And with this type of huge spike, and then plunge, there may well be some big energy speculators and assorted hedge funds that ended up on the wrong side with massively leveraged positions.
Efforts to ramp up supply via LNG imports.
On Thursday, two floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and storage terminals entered operations in the port of Eemshaven in the Netherlands, when they received their commissioning shipment of LNG from the US. The EemsEnergyTerminal, as the two vessels are called, will receive its first commercial shipment this week.
These floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) receive the LNG, store it, re-gasify it, and then send the natural gas via pipeline into the land-based distribution network in the Netherlands, from where it can also be distributed to other countries.
The capacity of an FSRU is much smaller than that of a large land-based import terminal, but it’s a start. The terminal at Eemshaven is expected to receive about 18 LNG cargoes by December 31, according to Bloomberg.
Germany, which had become recklessly dependent on cheap natural gas from Russia and had failed to build a single LNG import terminal as alternative, is now getting the drift. It takes years to build a large LNG import terminal, so that won’t resolve today’s crisis. But the German government has chartered five FSRUs, three of which will start operating this winter. Private entities will charter an additional two FSRUs.
Efforts to cut consumption.
Germany has embarked on drastic efforts to cut natural gas consumption by 20%, which includes just about anything, from asking people to forgo showers altogether, or take cold showers, to closing indoor heated pools, to production cuts by industrial users. Europe overall is aiming for a 15% cut in natural gas consumption.
Gas storage facilities are filling.
In Germany, gas storage facilities have been filling at record pace and are 87.9% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. For the EU overall, storage facilities are 83.6% full, well above the 80% target set out by the European Union.
Longer term...
Analysts have cited various reasons for the plunge in futures prices, including the success over the past 10 days of the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military, which has already liberated significant parts of Ukraine from Russian occupation. In terms of natural gas, the hope may be that this war will soon be over, with Russia kicked out of Ukraine, and that the energy relationship between Russia and Europe could then be normalized again.
But I doubt that Germany will just return to the old normal. Germany’s vulnerability due to its natural gas dependence on Russia, which dates back to the Cold War, has shaken up the country. Germany has figured this out finally, and it has finally embarked on diversifying its natural gas supplies by building LNG import terminals.
However this turns out, the consequence will be that Germany’s consumers and industrial users will face natural gas prices that are much higher than they were two years ago, as high-cost LNG will be forming a much larger part of the mix, and low-cost pipeline natural gas from Russia a much smaller part of the mix.
As a side note: Russia cannot sell at all the natural gas that it didn’t sell to Europe because the pipeline system cannot be moved overnight, and there are no LNG export facilities linked to the production sites. So Russia has to cut production at these sites, and it loses the revenues from that production.
“The spike in futures prices were driven by speculation following Russia’s threats to cut, and then by its actual cuts, of gas deliveries to Europe.”
Speculators are filth. Speculation in the necessities of life needs to be put to permanent rest. It has deeply negative consequences for the majority of people.
It used to be most speculators lost their shirts and went bankrupt.
Now, they get bailouts for a wrong trade.
You get more of what you reward.
The more hedge funds, that go broke the better . A good place for these derivatives driven gambling is debtors prison ,that would end this crazy speculation
Indeed you do.
A recent case involved the London Metals Exchange, which intervened this year to save a single casino whale who had shorted nickel from his massive losses.
These become one-way bets, then, for the well-connected or giant bettors. It is decidedly unfair to the rest of us who end up subsidizing the big bettors and should expect to subsidize them more and more as time goes on, unless institutions like the Fed and LME change their attitude.
Good analysis here…..natural gas prices “plunge 44% from highs” to a level that is 700% higher than just a year and a half ago.
Lol fair point
This 44% plunge came at a large cost to the yen, pound and euro.
Data taken from June 13th (52 week high close in the commodity index) to Sept 9th close indicates:
The dollar commodity index shed 11.04%, but the US dollar index is up 4.65% and the 10yr US bond yield is down 4 bps.
The euro commodity index shed 7.69%, while the currency has lost 3.10% and the 10yr German bond yield is up 8 bps.
The pound is a disaster. The pound sterling commodity index only lost 6.3% from its high, meanwhile the currency caved 4.51% and the UK 10yr bond yield is up 60 bps (23.19% increase!) and the yen alike, is racing the pound to the bottom of the barrel.
It looks to me like the Fed has Europe’s currency complex trapped in an inflationary feedback loop.
Jimbo,
“natural gas prices “plunge 44% from highs” to a level that is 700% higher than just a year and a half ago.”
If after spiking by 100000000%, they plunge by only 100%, they’re at zero.
You need to understand percentages.
Lol…….% is funny thing.
The Dutch TTF will need two more 44% plunges from this level to get back to prewar rates and four 44% plunges to get back to spring 2021 rates.
How can this happen with free and open markets? I absolutely agree with you but it doesn’t end with NG. It goes on and on and on. Where is the stop button to be pressed? On what commodity? On something that affects your investments? Oh, not you, not me. The other guy.
Nat gas and oil are finite resources. So, any nat gas that is locked in due to less sales to europe is $$$ in the bank. Nat gas and oil are finite resources. Nat gas in North america has spiked circa 400% higher due to large volumes being exported to Europe. N.A. consumers are paying huge amounts due to Russian sanctions on Europe!
Speculators provide much needed arbitrage…
Speculators aid price discovery which sends vital information to markets that keep them functioning. Speculators are heroes.
DC, I am not sure how you can separate a futures market for hedging from the speculative side. Every hedge takes someone willing to bear the risk on the other side. Imagine the wild variations in price without any means to hedge.
It’s probably not possible. The closest option I know is limiting short positions to producers only but not sure how that would work in practice.
What is possible is to end the moral hazard that motivates this recklessness to begin with, by allowing those who take the wrong side of the trade to eat the losses they deserve.
This behavior wasn’t as big of a problem or a problem at all when market participants knew they could lose their proverbial shirts for being wrong.
Yup. Absolutely. At the same time I hate it.
And agreed, no way Germany goes back to the “old normal”.
“the hope may be that this war will soon be over, with Russia kicked out of Ukraine, and that then the energy relationship between Russia and Europe could then be normalized again”…. That’s a lot of hope. It could also be (likely is, IMO) that Russia is setting Ukraine up here, and we’ll soon see an escalation of the war, not a resolution. Sadly. And I expect that will really roil markets.
I highly doubt it. Russia has been getting massacred by the US backed Ukrainians. A quick look at the Wikipedia timeline shows the initial push in Feb. got practically nowhere and the Russian lines have been getting beaten back ever since.
This isn’t WWI where we don’t truly know what is behind enemy lines. US intelligence is being fed directly to Ukraine and our information network has tabs on everything, everywhere. Russian doesn’t have some stealth trap of 100,000 men laying in wait to encircle the Ukrainian advance when they’re rolling in freight trains with civilian vehicles to use for military purposes and morale is abysmally low. And the US isn’t going to tell Ukrainian forces to attack unless the time is right.
Russia is screwed on this big time. Putin wanted a legacy, he’ll damn sure get one but it won’t be the Soviet hero he wishes. I don’t think this war will be over before winter but the end result is already decided. Russia has spent the last 20-30 years screwing around lackadaisically with Chechen insurgents using pre-cold war tech and strategies while having a country built on raw resources and mafia kleptocracy. Ukraine is basically just a proxy of the US military industrial complex now. I suspect once the dust has settled, US and Ukraine relations will have a lot of similarities with Israel and Japan. And that sure seems like a good thing to me.
You’ll know Russia has lost when Tucker abandons Putin.
Agreed, that’s what I call a pipe dream. It’s more likely Ukraine will be land locked after this war is over.
My prediction too.
Once the taste of revenge gets in your craw it’s hard to spit out. Don’t think Russia will want to pony up a trillion dollars plus for destroyed properties.
In these crazy, volatile times, I read a story like this, that at first glance seems to indicate that, for now, the worst seems to be behind us over there. But then I realize that there are SO many possible black swan events (Russia going into a more scorched earth policy, a real bad winter, some other weather disturbances, sabotage, etc and I think there’s a reasonable chance we have not seen the highs of LNG yet… it just seems like it’s always something….
Just how is that gonna happen?
The obvious answer is through negotiations. If the underlying issues for the war are unresolved, there is no going back to “normal.” And that means compromise by both sides which, by rhetoric of a Russian unconditional surrender, will never happen.
“In terms of natural gas, the hope may be that this war will soon be over, with Russia kicked out of Ukraine, and that then the energy relationship between Russia and Europe could then be normalized again.”
Why would Russia not already have LNG export facilities proximate to production sites? An error in planning for pipe transport only?
For the same reasons Germany never built any LNG import terminals. Neither side thought they would ever need them. Both have been proven very wrong.
The main Russian oil and gas fields are located deep inland in Siberia and at the foothills of the Ural mountains. The rivers are not really navigable by LNG vessels and even on the Arctic ocean you have the problem of ice seasonality.
Besides, the Russians are kind of pipeline-professionals: that’s what they’re good at, with decades of experience they can build and operate their pipelines at rock bottom prices. LNG for them is a kind of a stupid technology that doesn’t makes much sense – you know the myth: the Americans developed the Fisher space pen for millions of dollars to be able to write in space, while the Soviets simply used a pencil. It’s not true, but gives you the idea of why they prefer pipelines over marine transportation.
Putin.
What a failure.
The gas storage facilities are filled to a 87.9% capacity. How much of that capacity is useable this winter? Doesn’t the system require a certain level of gas to remain operable? I would think you can’t run it below a certain level (i.e. 15% capacity) just like you can’t run a refinery at 100%.
10-15% is about right for cushion gas, though the problem is rather that storage capacity varies a lot between countries, so those percentages don’t show the whole picture in themselves without knowing what’s in the denominator.
For example Germany is at 90%, but that only translates to 200 Twh out of 220 Twh capacity, which is only about ~60 days of their annual consumption, while Austria might only be at 70%, but that is 70 Twh, which – being a far less populous country – can last them whole winter and even for the spring.
Worth looking at the stock/consumption column of the official storage data Wolf linked as there are some extreme outliers that won’t be much safer even with 100% storage capacity. Of course one would assume that sharing the natural gas capacity is a given in the EU, but that shouldn’t necessarily be taken for granted.
Germany is not reckless. They are building 3 large electric grid projects to move renewables equal to 12 nuclear plants to be completed in 2025. North sea wind plants will be starting soon In addition there is a steady shift to residential heat pumps away from gas. The German drive to renewables is the strategic reason Russia started the war. Russia must keep fossil fuel relevant to survive. Germany is the long winner
The average 1200 MW nuke power plant takes up about 50 acres. Times 12 equals 14,400 MW.
The average high quality commerial windmill farm gets about 15KW per acre with sufficient wind.
Doing the math….did Germany really clear and build, assuming 24/7 winds, nearly 1 million acres of windmills?
Nuclear power plants take up a lot more room. Its not like you can put one in the middle of a city. Nobody wants a nuclear power plant next door.
The nuclear plants are all in place. They have been and are shutting them down for some reason. Maybe the Japanese tsunami. Does Germany suffer many tsunamis?
No one wants a windmill farm in the middle of a city either.
So, let’s say a tie on that measurement.
@robert
My brief understanding of German culture when I had to learn that despicable language is that Germans and the German culture are rabidly anti-nuclear. It has some mystic fear for the population it seemed to me. Maybe Chernobyl? Or Japan being bombed? I’ve no clue but it’s like aspartame in the US. It’s been proven time and time again to be safe but ask any Joe off the street and aspartame causes holes in your brain or some nonsense. Although, obviously nuclear is inherently more dangerous than splenda.
I’ve been to Holland and they have windmills all over the place. Some are quite picturesque and over 200 years old.
But Germany can build out windmills in the Baltic Sea. Denmark and the Netherlands already do this for renewable energy.
You don’t need to clear all the acreage for wind farms, and you can have regular food farms or pasturage underneath.
Renewables still account for only 3% of growing energy usages. If it weren’t for all the decommissioned nuclear and coal plants, Germany wouldn’t be so dependent on Russian gas. Keep your wind farms and other BS that triples the cost of a KWH. People want reliable (non-intermittent) energy, not power based on rainbows and unicorn farts.
the last analyst report i read the price per kwh of certain types of solar energy (like First Solar) were lower than natural gas or coal plants. now this might be dependent upon the right conditions and maybe not good for Germany.
that old lie about renewables not being competitive is just a lie. of course, it costs more to replace a plant than to just run the dirty old plant.
@gametv
Did that price per kwh include the cost of 100% backup natural gas, coal, nuclear standing by ready to cut in when solar quits?
The UK has about 25,000 MW of installed wind power and looking at the GridWatch website annual generation graph, the production never has reached 15,000 MW. So what is the cost of electricity produced by the 10,000 MW of capacity never used?
Ervin,
The “fuel” is free, always will be. No price hikes ever. The costs are capital investment and maintenance, which fossil fuel plants also have since God didn’t create them for us. The cost of electricity from fossil fuels is the fuel cost plus the capital investments plus maintenance spread over the life of the equipment. The advantage that wind turbines have is that there is no fuel costs ever.
When power plant owners decide what to build, they estimate the costs of electricity generated by new wind turbines compared to the costs of electricity generated by new fossil fuel plants, and they consider ALL costs, including fuel costs, and they estimate the actual production of electricity and what price they can sell it for over time. People that make power plant decisions aren’t stupid. And “free fuel for life” is always something to take seriously.
I don’t think Russia attacked Ukraine because Germany is investing in renewables. Russia had a very good thing going selling gas to Germany and would have had it continue for many, many more years had they not attacked.
I would say Russia attacked Ukraine because of Putin’s excessive vanity, his resentment at the fall of the Soviet Union, and because he got some very bad advice about Ukraine from eager-to-please advisors.
V. Putin actually likened himself to Peter the Great in a recent interview. Imagine how that played in Helsinki and Vilnius.
Speaking of speculators, we’re back to moon shots on Wall St. and in crypto. “Fight the FED tooth and nail” is the new narrative.
I hope Jay Powell and Co. take these speculators behind the woodshed again later this month, and uncork a 150 basis point rate hike followed by “how do like me now?” or some such, to finally put an end to their fantasies. “Dreaming is free.” Alas, still waaayyyy too much money sloshing around.
There is too much money. The QE of the past 4 months has unwound around $150 billion, while they were adding $120 billion per month recklessly for over a year.
They need to speed it up, pronto.
“They need to speed it up, pronto.”
Not happening, because “soft landing.” Get ready for years of excruciating pain as the FED does its own version of ripping the Band-Aid off one hair at a time. They will maximize the torture on the little people who are most hurt by inflation.
Those hoping for car prices and things to return to what they were are going to be sorely disappointed. The FED is trying to make all of that stick at a permanently high plateau,slow-poking their inflation fight. The longer they take, the higher the price plateau.
Wolf, with all your thoughtful commentary and time spent hand-wringing about price increases, it can’t be a careless omission you didn’t mention inflation at all in this report.
Do you think there’s going to be any correlation over the next few months when prices start to abate?
Or is that only going to occur because the ECB is the one at the tiller, dictating to all the lowly German bakeries, they need to add a couple euro cent on top of the price for each buttered bretzel?
Honestly, the narrative is breaking down.
You apparently have never read ANY of my articles. I’ve been advocating for a Buyers’ Strike since spring last year TO BRING PRICES DOWN. Energy, used vehicles, new vehicles, housing, you name it. The fact that you didn’t read these articles and comments doesn’t mean that I didn’t write them. But we’re now seeing some of these buyers’ strikes.
I addressed the dropping demand in this article.
If you ever look at an inflation chart (I doubt it), you will see that inflation rates fluctuate. I said months ago, that in the US, CPI would decline in the second half for reasons that I spelled out and that were already baked in. And I said that CPI rates will rise again in 2023, also for reasons that I spelled out. That’s how it goes with inflation.
Now services are beginning to be the big drivers of inflation in the US and Europe as well — not energy, where prices are plunging.
Just as an FYI: I understand that you’re just trolling my site by using different logins, and that actually reading anything I write, or reading anything at all, is the last thing you’d ever do, and that replying to your BS is a total waste of time. But for the purpose of entertaining our readers here, I occasionally crush your troll comments manually; and if I don’t have time, I just throw them unread into the shredder.
you might have already written this in previous articles, but i am very interested in the components of service inflation and the trends.
as you have probably read, i actually believe inflation is going to drop of pretty rapidly, even before we do much QT. I think we see many areas of goods prices dropping.
but services inflation is an area that seems to me to be different. the same competitive forces are not necessarily the primary drivers.
healthcare inflation and upper education inflation have been rampant for years, right? or am I wrong here? and i am real curious how housing inflation is related to home prices? in a high interest rate environment with home prices falling, does that support higher rent payments because people dont want to own, or cant due to high monthly mortgage payments?
i guess i just surmise that these service areas are not as much supply and demand driven and more driven by government policies.
In my CPI articles, I break out services inflation into its major components. And I will do so again tomorrow morning when the data comes out. This one will be interesting.
My household has switched to full bore buyers strike. If anything, the price increases are getting even more ridiculous. When they have to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, we are going to feel the substantially gigher price of oil for years to come. I’m expecting somewhere between $120 and $180 per barrel, relatively soon.
All planned so oil companies continue to fleece the public ,of course put it on the middle class bill. No one else is paying,not poor or rich
A comment to the last side note about Russia have to cut natural gas production as it can not be exdported as LNG and they can or will not sell it to Europe.
That amount of natural gas is then taken of the market, redusing overall supply. Other producers may ramp up production, but only with idle capacity in a short timespan.
LNG and natural gas prices may then stay elevated for a long time. At least the time it will take to build new capacity.
I am living in Germany and my heating runs on natural gas. Households are protected and will get gas even if we have a cold winter. Industry is hurt much more as they had very low prices.
Because consumers had to pay high prices anyway I am paying now only about double price of last year on an agreement I had to renew in April this year. I think we will have high prices at least for several years.
As usual poorer housholds face harder problems with inflation. General price increases are expected for 2023 like this year.
I have no idea what to expect, but it will not be a total disaster.
That’s assuming you keep getting gas. Price controls may seem great (in theory), until the supply/demand curve isn’t allowed to function, and the inevitable result is shortages. Hopefully that doesn’t happen… stay warm bruder!
Yes I often read that historically, price controls end badly so I find it interesting to see them popping up around the world at present.
JD- a Bundestag member who cowrote the Renewable Energy Law legislation some twenty years ago says now that “old” energy and “new” renewable energy are two different things and two different markets and the “old” should be disadvantaged at the expense of the “new”, which should be favored. That was the nicest thing he had to say. Government price controls as you said. You’d think that people would have learned better than that by now. Wirtschaftsminister Robert Habeck’s Green paint has peeled some, the fervent anti-AKW people and FDP smell blood. They’re unhappy about some nuke shutdowns that may be being surreptitiously prepared for quick reactivation on his watch, and as was mentioned above they’re not worried about getting home to a cold place themselves. (Fell, Tageszeitung)
In the late sixties and seventies there were lots of protests against nuclear weapons all over northern Europe and the UK. Germany was split between two superpowers who were planning a rumble on their front lawn, guess I’d be hot about it too. The association of weapons with nuclear power seems natural enough unless you’re a physicist, im not.
The two planned land based LNG terminals at Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel (assuming they’re not anything to do with the LSRU’s) that will take a while to build are going to be political footballs until complete, if completed. The coalition has had to put aside some differences to prepare for a critical winter and has done well in the time. Next spring will be contentious in Berlin, unless Russia folds like a lawn chair in the interim.
My understanding is that the conversion factor to compare the way natural gas is priced in Europe (MWh) versus in the U.S. (MBTU) is 0.293. As a result, the current price in Europe of E191.92 is equivalent to $55.97, about 6.7 times the current U.S. price of $8.389 MBTU.
Among other things, this should help the U.S. natural gas producers make a little money.
“In Germany, gas storage facilities have been filling at record pace and are 87.9% full…”
This is good news, yet I’d be cautious in investing in Germany right now as even a 100% full capacity will not last if the winter is colder than average, as the system needs to be continuously fed natural gas in order to not run out of capacity when the winters are colder than normal.
German “GDP” will be shut down first as corporations don’t vote politicians into office, and frozen voters don’t either…thus the Germany economy has a high probability of much lower output this winter…
Mother nature will determine the price of natural gas this winter, which is difficult to predict due to quickly changing weather patterns across the globe. Thus a good idea to have a back-up plan…
did not the new Prime Minister of Great Britain say she was going to control the prices? And if she does put a cap on the prices there still maybe outages and shortages but the price won’t go above the ceiling she sets.
A short circuiting of the free markets. Let high prices be the solution to high prices
What does all of this bode for American natural gas? Should we be investing in LNG futures or fleeing them?
If you lost money early in the year by underestimating Putin, perhaps you need a second round. Putin hasn’t responded yet to the drop in nat gas or the battlefield reversals. He is more like himself, than anyone else, and he knows leverage and strategy applied to the weak and dependent. October might revert to its historic unpredictability. Don’t be complacent this is a market of experience and agency.
Showing my ignorance, but I have a question. How is natural gas priced by MW-hours? I work in the nat gas industry, and the common measure of volume is SCFH (standard cubic feet per hour, usually in thousands or millions) or sometimes BTU per hour. Electricity I can understand as watts ( or kwh or mwhr)
The heating value is measured on different inspection points. In some areas you get 34 MJ/cubic meter, in others it can go up to 36-37 or even 40+ MJ/cm. From that you can convert to MWh. In the old days cubic meter or cubic feet was common, but people realised they’re often being cheated by the utilities with worse quality gas.
Interesting, thanks for the explanation
It all comes down to the btu. A KWH has 3412 btus. In the US households pay by the therm (100,000 btus). Industry pays by the decatherm (1,000,000 btus).
The Russians are not a rich country. In spite of the reserves of natural resources, Russia remains technologically backward and capital-short. It needs Western investment to update its remaining Soviet-era infrastructure, which has been only partially modernized, such as the deal with Renault to produce within Russia itself.
Renault has recently written off its investment in Russia. Such punishing moves cannot but hurt the Slavic homeland. Look for the Russians to begin clamoring to re-supply Europe with natural gas in 2023-24.
What is the purpose of allowing any speculator to purchase commodity futures? A speculator has no underlying business needs, and they have no ability to take possession of anything. They contribute nothing to price discovery. Instead, they offer price volatility and speculation, usually at the worst crunch times. That’s why oil was a NEGATIVE $35/barrel in 2020, then POSITIVE $120/barrell a couple years later.
Speculators are INVALUABLE to a free market.
They do not create RISK but assume the risk of others.
They buy from those who wish to sell…
They sell to those who wish to buy…
They contribute EVERYTHING to price discovery. The astute speculator creates the most realistic pricing. The market benefits.
The inept speculator goes broke.
Not buying it. I guess it comes down to what type of price discovery we want.
Do we want to discover the market price of a commodity between legitimate producers and consumers, or do we want to discover the price of a commodity driven by speculators, which is based on price momentum and greater fool theory.
I don’t care if speculators drive up the price of Bitcoin to $1,000,000 because that doesn’t impact anybody else’s life, but when they temporarily drive up the price of a commodity like oil or natural gas, people suffer for no legitimate reason. People have to buy commodities to live. It’s not a choice.
Thanks, Wolf. Great article. Very informative. While prices have backed off, they are still insanely high. Another dilemma for Russia is that shutting down production is not like turning off a switch. It is difficult and expensive. And doubly expensive to turn back on. That being said, it is extremely optimistic to believe that the war will soon be over. To the contrary, Russia may resort to using small tactical nuclear weapons which could quickly collapse the Ukrainian war effort and force them to surrender.
Seasonality has obviously been left out. September and October are historically low demand months due to weather… kind of like demand for Christmas trees in June.
Lets revisit these charts in February 2023 and see where gas prices are.
Seasonality??? Hahahaha. If something multiplies by 10 or by 20, it’s NOT seasonality. And besides, look at the chart and detect the seasonality. The peak of pikes since Jan 2021 in the chart were:
Oct 6, 2021
Dec 21, 2021
Mar 7, 2021
Aug 26 2022
But yes, we’ll revisit the chart, don’t worry.