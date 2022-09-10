Buyers’ Strike Takes Effect: Used-Car Auction Prices Plunge, but Still Sky-High, up Nearly 50% from Three Years Ago

Totally Crazy Irrational Price Spike of Used Vehicles in Serious Unwind Mode.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of used vehicles that were sold at auction in August fell by 4.0% from July, and are down by 12.5% from the peak in January, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Used Vehicle Value Index by Manheim, the largest auction house in the US. But these wholesale prices, despite the declines, remain sky-high.
Dealers buy at these auctions to stock up on vehicles to sell to their retail customers. Their concerns about what retail customers might be willing to pay is reflected in these price declines.
Interest by retail buyers in these sky-high prices has waned, enough people have come to their senses and now refuse to pay whatever, and they realize that they can drive what they already have for another year or two or three. Used-vehicle sales volume has been down sharply all year – though there is adequate supply of used vehicles.
And compared to the totally crazy prices a year ago, wholesale prices in August were still up 8.4%:
And compared to August 2019, before the crazy price spike took off, wholesale used vehicle prices are still up by nearly 50%. So prices have come down some, but they’re still crazy high.
Used vehicle retail sales in August fell 9% year-over-year, and were down by 19% compared to August 2019, according to Cox Automotive, citing data from its Dealertrack unit, based on same-store results. But July sales had been even worse: down 29% compared to July 2019.
Sales of “certified pre-owned” vehicles, which many buyers see as less expensive alternative to new vehicles, in August were down by 5% year-over-year, and by 18% from August 2019, according to a separate report from Cox Automotive.
And dealers are starting to feel pressure to lower their prices. Before the pandemic, the pressure to lower prices was high and a daily presence, forced on dealers by competition and by potential buyers that refused to pay whatever.
But in late 2020, the entire mindset changed – as the inflationary mindset kicked in – and buyers were eager to pay whatever, and dealers charged whatever and got it, and when dealers purchased the next batch of vehicles at auctions, they too paid whatever, knowing they could pass on those crazy prices. But this is now changing.
While still relatively modest, compared to the pre-pandemic years, the pressure to lower prices has been growing all year, according to the wide-ranging sentiment survey of auto dealers, conducted on a quarterly basis by Cox Automotive. The current survey for Q3 was released on September 8. The chart shows the increasing pressures that dealers perceive to lower prices; orange = franchised dealers (new and used); red = independent dealers (used only) who feel the biggest pressure to lower prices; blue = overall (chart via Cox Automotive – click on it to enlarge):
The totally crazy and irrational price spike of used-vehicles is now in serious unwind mode, as enough potential buyers have gone on buyers’ strike. But prices have spiked so far, and so quickly, that a major decline will bring out the buyers again as they perceive those lower prices to be great deals, after the crazy spikes, but those prices may still be 40% higher than they’d been three years ago.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wallstreet plans to celebrate this tiny reduction of inflation with a 10% rally on stocks, 50 basis point yield decrease in 10 year treasury and 75 basis points decrease in 30 year mortgage.
This will further wealth effect increasing inflation again!
I travel.
For some fun I drive by used car dealers.
Especially the big corporate ones like CarMax.
Packed with inventory.
How wallstreet looks at this: So supply has eased and it will control inflation and this inturn will allow Fed to reduce rates sooner!
Get ready for another 10% rally to celebrate a tiny decrease in inflation.
And the analysts will say “Stocks are looking past the current short term challenges towards bright long term prospects (of Free Money!)”
I’ve been kicking around replacing my 2006 Expedition for the past few years. Bought it at Carmax ironically.
Now, I’m faced with having to drop $5 grand into it for upkeep stuff or trade it in on something.
I love the truck, so I’m heavily leaning towards spending the money to get it back to spec and driving it for a few more years.
Same with my 2008 Escape. It’s approaching 150K. and the transmission in it is known to fail about this time. The engine seems fine, so I’d have to consider a used tranny before buying another AWD vehicle, which I have to have where I live,
I went to look at a truck today. 2015 Ram 1500 for 26k. Had 102k miles on it.
Toyed around with the salesman for a little while, and left with my lemon. I couldn’t imagine having a $500 a month payment on a truck with 102k on it.
Used car loans have around a 9% interest rate on them right now. So, you get the inflated value of the car, with the high interest rate.
Add on to that gas price hikes after the midterms, and high mileage maintenance costs.
When I was talking out load to the dealer he got extremely annoyed with me hehe.
In 2015 I bought a car with 27k miles on it. When I got it to 55k miles the timing chain went up, which is a $2k + car repair.
Feel sorry for the sucker who buys it (Ram), because the dealer is confident they’ll get it, which they most likely will.
I’ll keep my lemon for now. Only 135k on it, and it’s a V4!
You Dodged a bullet. Chrysler is owned by Citroen by way of Fiat, and their quality has gone to hell.
This is the disorganising part of recklessly high inflation of the currency, prices are reverse yo-yoing as the mispricing effects spread. And the sequence is lumber price, car price, home price, labour price.
(btw and not connected to this article if Biden restricts LNG flows to Europe to cover up inflation then apart from Europe immediately folding with a double gas blockade, then it will be tantamount to a dollar default as hey you can’t use those dollars).
In flyover country, dealers who 6 months to a year ago spaced vehicles on their lots some 30-50 feet apart (if they had any vehicles), now are back to almost kissing them together (on the front row at least), which is sure noticeable now.
Seems like the same issue with housing.
Sure sales will collapse and prices are “moderating” some but there aren’t any deals with rates being much higher. Unless you’re a cash only kind of buyer, this doesn’t mean much for any kind of affordability.
Time will tell if stuff becomes affordable again but for now, my local market has a 50% increase in housing inventory in a matter of a couple months and prices have dropped maybe 10-20k average in a 500k median price market. While rates are up double.
It would be nice if someone kept statistics on actually housing affordability. Say monthly mortgage payment on the median house price compared to median wages for household income. Also with autos. I’ve done the numbers myself but it induced such a strong sense of depression. So strong I forgot the stats somewhere.
I remember when a second hand 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser sold for as much as a 2-year-old 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser in 2017.
Same goes for Bitcoin, Pokemon cards, stonks, etc. the middle class are fooled into HODLing the bag for the rich to become richer.
Don’t even get me started with rural Canadian real estate. A plot of land in the middle of nowhere appraised for C$10,000 sold for C$300,000 in 2021.
A great observation; it’s the upper-middle class, the ‘aspirational rich’, the ones buying overpriced purses in airport duty free shops, drinking $10 Starbucks coffees/milkshakes, buying $2000 Apple laptops to look at facebook….all charged to one of their many credit cards. Insiders are waiting in cash, biding their time…
Trucker Guy:
That’s a really good observation. So what if the price reduces 20 percent and the payments are the same because of an interest rate hike?
From a buyers viewpoint, so what?
Buyers can refi if rates go down. They can’t adjust the purchase price in the future.
“enough people have come to their senses and now refuse to pay whatever, and they realize that they can drive what they already have for another year or two or three..”
My people! I am among the watching and waiting, and to emphasize, patiently so…no hurry.
Glad to see it. Let’s hope prices fall back down to pre-FOMO levels.
I think the prices will not go down as much as you will like if in California.
Building is slow and not keeping up. Immigrants are doing a good job of holding up the market and add all the hedge/equity/institutional buyers and you will still face difficult competition as they will swoop them for cash prices…. I’ve been a builder for many years and NEVER have I seen such a slow but sustained construction of homes that keeps inventory low and prices on the higher end.
A Tesla roadster has 2 billion miles on it and counting. (The one Musk shot into space.)
A little over 2 years ago I bought an LA Water & Power auction 2001 F250 Pick Up (66K original miles) for 8,300 cash. Sold the racks/tool box for 300$ so paid 8K.Recently, after Newsom’s speech on EV by 2035 and looking at the empty car lots I decided to get my money out before everyone decides to sell their old trucks at the same time. Drove it 7K over two years replacing only battery/wipers as this was a super clean old truck. Sold it for $7,500 cash then started looking for a new Toyota. No inventory so started to look at KIA Telluride at 32-34K basic only to find a premium of 10k more to actually close the deal. No way….Keeping my Prius for now.
It seems the jawboning is to achieve rapid conversion to EV that no one can afford so it appears major disruption of life in ahead due to the constant “jawboning” of our Democratic majority.
I am curious if those here now living in California are planning to stay long term given all the changes coming? I live in a neighborhood of million dollar homes and of the 19 people in my cul de sac about 2/3rds are retired or about to be and health and expenses are starting a turnover that is strange to see as everyone pretty much stays in their house. In sum, most of the older baby boomers in CA are going to face unwanted decisions about living here much longer….
We’re on the precipice of economic collapse after one last huge stimulus in my opinion. The debt market has been smelling the stench all year and that may go away temporarily, but I think 2023 is going to be a shock most will not be prepared for. The auto industry like all industries will crater “cue Bob Segar and the Silver Coin Band” like a rock.
The terminal decline is picking up speed & desperation is starting to mount. Has anyone given much thought as to why the Government is still warning people to get those Covaids boosters? Or why the Government hired 80,000+ IRS agents to steal as much as they can from everyone? It’s time to implement the next phase of their totalitarian regime plan.
Without getting political, these are bad, bad people in charge – both parties. Evil is a better word. They have essentially destroyed the US. I think it’s over except for the shouting. There’s no way out of this.
Crooked Jay Powell and his “soft landing” BS is laughable. What he and his buddies did with their deranged money printing while “allowing inflation to run hot” for over a year and a half was a crime. He should be in shackles in a cold cell awaiting trial, especially after the realization that they were all day-trading their own policies, front-running Wall St. These people used a public health crisis to line their pockets.
I was reading something recently where a large part of the IRS audits will be focused on people making less than $25k. If true, that’s how sick these people are. Supposedly those are the “rich people,” they’re just not reporting the income. Uh-huh, I’m gonna buy that.
We’ve been getting lots of promises from the enemy of the American people lately – The FED – that they will not stop until they’ve beat inflation. They’re so serious that they never even so much as considered an emergency rate hike. That’s because they wanted this inflation, they’re just not going to admit it.
Too much doomerism; all countries face what the USA is facing; the top 20% are doing just fine; if you’re part of the top 20%, you are enjoying healthy asset appreciation, your debts are manageable, you are waiting for everything to go on sale.
Without getting too political, the world faces gigantic hurdles; increased frequency of climate change disasters (mega droughts, floods), China slowdown, Russian invasion of Ukraine pushing up energy and food prices (this one could be over soon), long term demographic shifts (aging populations in developed economies putting ever more pressure on social support programs). Even though these problems are global; so much depends on how US midterm elections and 2024 elections pan out.