What Americans Are Driving: Vehicles in Operation, Used-Vehicle Exports, EVs, and Stuff for Engine Geeks

No, those used vehicle exports are not all going to Mexico. On the contrary.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The number of vehicles of highway-legal light-duty vehicles in operation (VIO) in the US grew by 0.6% year-over-year, or by 1.6 million vehicles, to 284.4 million vehicles, at the end of the second quarter, according to Experian’s quarterly report today, based on registration data.
The net gain of 1.6 million vehicles in operation over the 12-month period is a result of:
- Added: 13.5 million new vehicles registered – down from about 17 million or more during a decent year, when supply chains were functional and vehicle production didn’t get waylaid by chip shortages.
- Removed: 11.9 million vehicles were taken out of operation, either by being salvaged; or by being exported to other countries. More on used-vehicle exports in a moment.
Used vehicle exports from the US to the rest of the world.
According to the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration, 933,435 used vehicles were exported to other countries in the calendar year 2021, after the plunge in exports in 2020. In the data going back to 2008, the record was set in 2019, with exports of nearly 1 million used vehicles:
No, they’re not all going to Mexico. On the contrary.
Mexico has become an auto-manufacturing powerhouse. Some of the vehicles are built for export to the US and other countries. Other vehicles – often lower-priced models with fewer features – are built for sale in Mexico. These new vehicles built in Mexico for Mexico are feeding the used vehicle market in Mexico.
US exports of used vehicles to Mexico have declined over the years, from their heyday in 2014 of 110,000 vehicles to 66,800 vehicles in 2021, now representing only 7% of total used vehicle exports (red line in the chart below).
Among the top 10 destination countries in 2021 for used vehicles exports by the US is Germany where muscle cars have a presence, but only a tiny one, compared to the huge market of the country. But other countries on the list have small used-vehicle markets – such as the Dominican Republic or Lithuania – and US exports play are larger role in their local markets:
|Used Vehicle Exports, Top 10 Destinations
|United Arab Emirates
|109,715
|Nigeria
|108,014
|Ukraine
|106,489
|Georgia
|69,602
|Mexico
|66,848
|Dominican Rep.
|38,121
|Oman
|33,123
|Guatemala
|29,209
|Lithuania
|29,030
|Germany
|28,517
These are the top 10 destination countries of US used vehicle exports in 2021, and how those exports fared in prior years.
The UAE (top black line) has been one of the dominant destinations for US used vehicles throughout those years. Oman (yellow line) came out of nowhere to turn into the seventh largest destination over the past five years:
Vehicles in Operation by Automaker:
Of the 284.4 vehicles in operation, 21.6% were GM vehicles by Q2, same as in the prior year. Ford’s share dipped to 16.3% (from 16.4% in the prior year). Toyota’s share rose to 14.6% (from 14.5% in the prior year).
Tesla, which started mass-producing vehicles only over the past few years, still doesn’t have enough vehicles on the road in the US to figure into this table with its own name plate and is included in “Other manufacturers.”
Battery-electric vehicles (EVs).
In terms of new vehicle sales, EVs are the one segment that is growing in leaps and bounds with huge percentage growth rates, even as sales of ICE vehicles have declined.
In California, where Teslas are made, EV sales made up 15% of total new-vehicle sales in the first half of 2022, up from a 9.5% share in 2021 and a 6.2% share in 2020.
And now that Teslas are made in Texas as well, it will be interesting to see how sales are going there.
But EVs are a recent development. In total, there are only 1.8 million EVs on the road, for a still minuscule share of 0.63% of the 284.4 million vehicles in operation. It will take many years of massive sales growth before EVs make up a significant portion of the total fleet on the road.
Segments of Vehicles in Operation.
Of the 284.4 million vehicles in operation, full-size pickups alone had the largest share of 16.3%, followed by mid-size cars – the mainstay of rental fleets – with a share of 14.1%. Overall, of all VIO:
- Passenger cars: 37.2%
- SUVs, compact SUVs, and crossovers: 36.1%
- Light trucks: 26.7%
For engine geeks.
Of the VIO with internal combustion engines:
- Naturally aspirated: 81.6%
- Turbo-charged (incl. multiple turbos), supercharged, and “other”: 18.4%
Cylinder market share:
- 4-cylinder: 42.6%
- 6-cylinder: 33.8%
- 8-cylinder: 20.9%
- Remainder: 2.7%. Vehicles with V-16, W-16, V-12, V-10, 5-cylinder, and 3-cylinder engines. Plus, some classics with 2-cylinder engines, including Trabi, Citroën 2CV, and Fiat 500 (not sure how many of them are “highway legal” tho).
Average age of vehicles in operation.
The average age of all cars and light trucks in operation in 2022 rose to a new record of 12.2 years, according to separate data, which I discussed in May when it came out.
Miles driven.
Total miles driven, according the Federal Highway Administration, was up just a tad from 2019 levels, following the plunge in 2020 and the subsequent recovery. This includes all motor vehicle traffic, including commercial trucks and delivery vehicles. The chart shows the 12-month moving average to eliminate the large seasonal variations.
I’m going to do my part to reduce these figures by 1. My car went to the shop for routine maintenance and prices there have doubled. Along with the prices of everything else doubling- if unable to double my income this year, I’m cutting way back.
Great time to learn to do your own “routine maintenance”
I have to think many people are cutting back spending because of the inflation. I’m not anywhere near poor, because I like to save. I’m doing my own haircuts now, saving $500 a year or so, and saving time as well. We’ve cut way back on any unhealthy treats we used to buy. Bags of chips lost half 30% of the volume but went up 50% in price. Ridiculous. When grocery shopping, we look a lot harder for stuff that is cheaper or on sale. We cut our restaurant dining by more than 50% and enjoy eating healthier food at home. We haven’t done any air travel vacations for two years and don’t miss it. We’re vacationing just as much but to driving vacations in the region. We don’t miss the airports. We also quit the gym membership during the pandemic and never went back. We get along fine with outdoor aerobic exercise and dumbbells at home. We also scaled back clothing purchases and home furnishings.
We’re driving vehicles that are at least 8 years old, but we have no intention of updating those at today’s runaway prices for new and used vehicles. We’ll run what we have to the ground.
Such budget tightening isn’t showing in the macro statistics yet, so I assume other people don’t care about inflation and are spending like there’s no tomorrow. It’s a mixed economy, with record income and wealth inequality.
You’re not alone. Lots of us out here driving our cars as long as possible and watching every penny.
I cook almost all of our meals for a fraction of eating out. I buy in bulk and package meats with a chamber vacuum packer and freeze.
I can prepare a steakhouse quality dinner for significantly less than ordering pizza. Of course, it helps to know how to COOK.
While I’m at it, I put fifteen cents worth of lemon ammonia in a spray bottle and fill the rest with dihydrogen monoxide. “All purpose cleaner” to clean as I go.
It all adds up.
Pennies make dollars.
I had to RTGDFA to realize that your chart abbreviation was “Other Manufacturers” and not “Other MFers”. I like other MFers better personally… Tesla may fit that group description well depending on who you ask.
Ok,somebody needs to step up and snatch the EV bait that Wolf dangled in the article and run with it. I need some entertainment.
Okay, I’ll bite.
A recent (6 Sept) article in the Daily Mail runs with the headline “Your car could soon run on THIN AIR” by electrolyzing ambient humidity into hydrogen, which would appear to be promising tech if civilization somehow manages to survive the coming collapse.
The article provides a detailed explanation of the operation of this tech as well as that of the H₂-powered Toyota Mirai. Similar articles elsewhere indicate that the larger mfrs are seriously looking to skip EVs and go straight to H₂, avoiding numerous problems in addition to making TSLA a massive future short opportunity, which won’t be a problem for Elon because he’s headed towards Mars and won’t be coming back.
The Bentley, nearly 70 years old now, runs on H₂ generated with 19th-century electrolytic methods, excepting the solar panels. Other than the price of Windex and some neatsfoot oil I can’t remember the last time it cost anything to run it, but I’d have to ask my chauffeuse about that to be sure, and no, she does not want to talk to you.
“In terms of new vehicle sales, EVs are the one segment that is growing in leaps and bounds with huge percentage growth rates, even as sales of ICE vehicles have declined.”
The government is pushing this way too hard and fast. I don’t mind a reasoned approach, but this is anything but. And giving all of these incentives and credits to these wealthy corps was just filthy.
I happen to believe hybrids hold more promise long term. I still haven’t seen any heavy duty EV that can haul 35,000 lbs like the new diesel trucks. It seems they just want to get rid of that market segment or something, yet that’s what does the work.
Depth Charge,
I hate the EV incentives. They’re stupid. Right now, there is so much demand for EVs that there are huge waiting lists, and prices are getting hiked because there is this demand that far exceeds production capacity. This is the worst possible time to throw incentives at this segment. EVs don’t need it. They’ll do just fine without it. I have railed against it before, but it doesn’t help. Those incentives will just fatten the profit margins of the automakers.
If you want to encourage production in the US, slap on big tariffs on imports, that’ll do the job. Don’t subsidize production in the US and handing out cash or tax rebates.
It seems like we can always count on the government making the biggest mess possible. I forget where I saw it, but there was an article saying that a certain model EV automatically raised their price to capture the entire tax credit, so the buyer got nothing. Or maybe it was a dealer. I forget. But end result was the same.
The huge jump in miles driven starting in 2014 is puzzling. Any insights?
The economy was coming out of the Great Recession, so more jobs and economic activity.
Part of it was the recovery from the drop during the Great Recession, back to trend.
Yeah. If you draw an imaginary line across that dip, it would seem to support that.
I think the better question is why the fall off in miles driven between 2007 and 2017?
JG-airline passenger miles correlation, mebbe…, ‘home entertainment’ sophistication coupled with GFC financial effects, mebbe…
may we all find a better day.
I suppose that the 300,000+ miles on my 1994 Camry are significantly contributing to your Average Age of Car chart…
Yves-dammit, just when i thought my ’02 Camry @257K made me one of the ‘in crowd’…
may we all find a better day.