The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, June Update: “Deceleration” and “Tipping Point” of the Raging Mania

But it still predates the 5% & 6% holy-moly mortgage rates, whose impact on prices we’ll only see in a few months.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The first “deceleration” and “signs of a tipping point” cropped up in the S&P CoreLogic Home Price Index, which was released today. But today’s data for “April” consists of the three-month average of closed home sales that were entered into public records in February, March, and April, representing deals that were made a few weeks earlier, roughly in January, February, and March, funded with mortgage rates prevalent at that time and earlier for home buyers with pre-approved mortgages with rate locks when they were pre-approved, so roughly based on the mortgage rates prevalent in December through March, ranging from 3.2% to 4.7% (green box):
Other indicators of the housing market that don’t lag as far behind have shown more advanced shifts in the underlying dynamics, including sagging sales amid a surge in supply in May, a sharp drop in mortgage applications in May and into June, and a surge in active listings in May.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index will gradually begin to reflect those dynamics over the next few months. Today’s release for “April,” looking back at a period earlier this year, when mortgage rates were a lot lower, still reflects the mad scramble to buy a home and lock in the mortgage rates at the time before they rise even further.
The National Case-Shiller Index still jumped by 2.1% in April from March, but that was down from the 2.6% spike in March. Year-over-year, the index spiked by 20.4%, but that was down from the 20.6% spike in the prior month. This suggests “further deceleration ahead,” said CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp said in a note this morning.
“In particular, there is a buildup in overall active inventory as fewer buyers are rushing to make offers, resulting in an increase in the share of homes that have reduced their prices from the original list price,” Hepp said.
“Also, there is a notable deceleration of monthly gains in the Western markets where a rush to lock in favorable mortgage rates pushed home price growth higher in prior months,” Hepp said.
The top three most splendid housing bubbles.
San Diego metro: Prices of single-family houses jumped by 2.3% in “April” (average of February, March, and April), but that was down from the 3.7% spike in “March.” Year-over-year prices spiked by 29.0%, but that was down from 29.6% in March – hence first signs of “deceleration.”
The index value of 426 for San Diego means that home prices exploded by 326% since January 2000, when the index was set at 100, despite the plunge in the middle.
This price growth of 326% since 2000 is 4.5 times the rate of CPI inflation (+73.2%), which crowns San Diego the most splendid housing bubble on this list, followed by Los Angeles and Seattle. All charts here are on the same index scale as San Diego.
Los Angeles metro: The Case-Shiller index jumped by 2.0% in April from March, but that was down from the 3.3% spike in March. Year-over-year, it spiked by 23.4%. The index value of 419 indicates that house prices exploded by 319% since January 2000, making the Los Angeles metro the second most splendid housing bubble on this list:
Seattle metro: The index jumped by 2.3% for the month, but as crazy as that seems, it was less than half the 5.6% spike in the prior month – another sign of the “deceleration.” Year-over-year, the index spiked by 26.1%, but that was down from 27.7% in the prior month. Since January 2000, house prices spiked by 312%, 4.3 times the rate of CPI inflation:
It’s just house price inflation.
The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing the price of a house when it sells in the current period to the price when it sold previously. It incorporates adjustments for home improvements. By tracking how many dollars it took to buy the same house over time (methodology), it measures the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to the same house, and is thereby a measure of house price inflation.
The other most splendid housing bubbles in the 20 City Case-Shiller Index.
San Francisco Bay Area (five-counties covering San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay): House prices jumped by 2.2% for the month, but that was just about half of the 4.3% spike in March. Year-over-year, the index jumped by 22.9%, but that was down from the 24.1% spike in the prior month – hence the “deceleration”:
Miami metro: The index spiked 3.4% for the month, down from the 3.6% spike in the prior month. Alas, year-over-year, it spiked by 33.3%, up from 32.0%, the fastest ever in the data, faster even than at the apex of the Housing Bubble 1, before Miami’s epic Housing Bust:
Tampa metro: House prices spiked by 3.0% for the month, but that was down from the 3.7% spike in the prior month. Year-over-year, prices spiked by 33.3%, down from 34.8%, which had been a record that had out-spiked the craziness just before the Tampa’s epic housing bust:
Phoenix metro: The index jumped by 2.5% for the month, down 3.0%. Year-over-year, it spiked by 31.3%, down from 32.4%, and the 10th month in a row of over-30% year-over-year spikes:
Portland metro: +2.2% for the month, down from +2.9%; and +19.1% year-over-year, down from +19.3%:
Boston metro: +2.8% for the month, up from +2.6%; and +15.1% year-over-year, up from 14.5%:
Washington D.C. metro: +1.9% for the month, down from +2.9%; and +12.7% year-over-year, down from 12.9%:
Denver metro: +2.5% for the month, down from 4.5%; and +23.6% year-over-year, down from 23.7%:
Las Vegas metro: +2.3% for the month, down from 3.1%, and +28.4% year-over-year, down from 28.5%:
Dallas metro: +3.2% for the month, down from 4.3%; and +31.0% year-over-year, a new record, up from +30.7%:
New York metro, the huge market within commuting distance to New York City (“New York Commuter,” as the Case-Shiller calls it): +2.0% for the month, up from +1.6%; and +14.3% year-over-year, up from +13.7%. With its index value of 268, the New York Commuter metro has experienced 168% house price inflation since January 2000, 2.3 times the rate of CPI inflation.
The remaining cities in the 20-City Case-Shiller Index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) have had less house price inflation and don’t qualify for this list.
Proof that a primary residence is a good investment, on the way up! Those are fabulous charts for homeowners.
Investment:
the action or process of investing money for profit or material result.
Everything is a good investment on the way up! See sh*t coin (pick any of the 20,000)
Very poor definition.
That’s why I use “investment”, “investing”, and “investor” in quotes when using it.
It’s usually (overwhelmingly) speculation.
Most supposed “investment” doesn’t create any new value. It’s profiting from price changes. That’s also how anyone profits from speculation.
Another distinction is that actual investments make an economy or society actually wealthier. That’s doesn’t ever happen because of rising asset prices.
As for the homeowner, while they live in it, it provides a hedge against rent increases, enables them to get into more debt (by “cash outs”), increases property taxes, and increases insurance premiums.
It’s important for the property to at least maintain relative value with other homes when moving.
Anything anyone does is a speculation. Including driving to work. You measure the risks and benefits as best you can. And most people get in the car and drive.
A.F.
When I first moved to California (Thousand Oaks) in 1981/82 time-frame, I was shocked to see that many homeowners had two or three mortgages on their property.
Where I came from (Connecticut), that practice was unheard of back then.
Those “cash outs” you mention have been going on for a long time in California.
”Purchase money Second” mortgages were common around that time AA, in order for folks without the cash for the down payment to buy.
Cash loaning ”partners” were very willing to ”help out” as long as the deal looked good.
Every RE broker could line one up to make a deal work,,, and the inflation being SO high made the second almost as secure as the first – at that time.
Really kinda sad to see houses we paid around $30/SF selling these days for over $1,000SF in the bay area.
Guess we were just ”lucky,” eh
What Wolf doesn’t understand is housing markets can be very different. Wolf I wrote a comment when Toronto housing home prices were average 500K and you said they were a bubble but they are now 1,6000,000$$ At the time I said you don’t understand the Toronto area market. Even now prices are stable and as interest rates rise. Ok a depression, which I don’t rule out, will crash home prices but a recession at the most 10 to 15 % will knocked off home prices! If you request i can send you the reasons why your bubble call was wrong and the subsequent increase by 200% of home prices. I would never pretend to be an expert on 500 housing markets as all have different dynamics!
correction to 1,600,000 in above comment
What did you have to say during Housing Bust 1.0…or to the tens of millions whose interest returns have been cut 75% over the last 20 years…all to make this doomed, repeated, volatile stupidity possible?
I am noticing a lot of open houses here in San Diego which echoes a similar trend at the end of 07/beginning 08 just before the bubble popped.
My old home (sold 2 years ago) in Vancouver WA (a fast growing suburb of Portland Or) I track regularly to get a handle on prices.
It peaked about 6 weeks ago at $1,350,000. At this time Zillow (the most aggressive with pricing) has it at 1,295,000.
My current home in Indianapolis is down about $20,000 but the pricing here is much lower in general.
So……it looks to be starting down.
I’ve been watching the Denver market closely. It seems like what’s gone under contract in the last few weeks is pretty much all under ~$600K, so it very much looks like the higher end of the market is drying up. Many repeated price cuts on the higher end homes. Not huge, 10-20k on a $900k home, but the prices are starting to soften at the top. Bear in mind, these $1M homes were $500k 10 years ago.
Correction, I said “higher” end but I’m talking about the middle of the market. A million seems high to me, but now it’s just a house. A friend joked “I always dreamed of living in a million dollar house, I just thought it’d be a lot nicer than this one”.
I am following the sales and listings in my piece of paradise in Naples, FL. Listings of SF homes are up from 525 on 3/1/22 to 1,350 today. When I compare the closed sales for the last 7 days of June to the same period in 2021, sales are down over 50%!! We are getting close to the end of the greed phase of the cycle.
On Zillow Las Vegas was at 3800 on Memorial Day weekend. Now it is at 5800.
I expect LV and Phoenix to be at the center of the next crash, again.
The above charts (all ten in the aggregate) make housing bubble 1 look sane by comparison.
One house I’ve been watching since listed has already seen 17% price reduction in little cuts here and there over two months.
Wild ride to the top in Phx but so long as there are still 500sq ft houses listed for $500k we haven’t even come close to the bottom.
Tim McxLean and Rockhard…..thanks……this is what is called channel checks. The stats are usually slow but the people know what is happening in their local markets.
Hopefully the SoCal bubble will pop harder than the giant pimple on my face when I was a teenager.
Sellers asking price still in land of Hopium. $1m for modest home in areas like Ladera Ranch or Placentia still seen being listed..Insanity..quoting a certain RE agent YTuber
Anybody think incomes in LA have gone up nearly 400% since 2000?
Those 3 bedroom houses with 8 cars parked in front argue otherwise.
The index numbers (y axis) illustrate just how much unthinking blind faith in magic and endless ZIRP money printing lie behind the “healthy, booming housing mkt”
When are we gonna hold the ringleaders for this shit show accountable? For All the price fixing, collusion, double dipping and market setting that goes on with realtors, mortgage brokers and their bankster buddies.
Looks like racketeering to me? A RICO charge for the lot of ‘em?
The Case-Shiller 2.3% April month to month increase in home prices is 27.6% annualized. Housing inflation seems to be at warp speed. I would like to see housing prices go down and me be able to buy a finer place for pennies on the dollar. It is not happening. Wage growth is only 5%. The stock market is decelerating.
Give it some time DH.
Though there is certainly no certainty that any particular local RE market will go down as far as last time, based on prior crashes it is very likely.
When our modest cottage here in the saintly part of the tpa bay area has gone up from approximately $85/SF to slightly over $350/SF since ’15, ya just gotta know it’s going to go back down at least somewhere close to $100 IMO (after ( to use suny12’s term ) being involved with FL RE since ’57.)
Will repeat having watched a couple of ”fixer” houses on a sailboat water canal in Palmetto asking $885K each in ’06, then go to auction for $225K in ’09!!!
Of course, it COULD be different this time, eh?
No love for Boy-See?
“When are we gonna hold the ringleaders for this shit show accountable”
That would be the criminal counterfeiting FED . Jail time for these creeps
would be the start to saving our nation.
I looked at the Sacramento area on Zillow last night and had my first “holy moly look at all that inventory” moment.
The inflection point is becoming visible to the naked eye now.
Now if only .gov can resist doing something stupid like 40 year zero down interest only mortgages or AirBnB host subsidies.
I think the cost of housing (even if it goes down) will still be relatively unaffordable for many years; I think we are seeing a re-set in the standard of living in the United States that will be a long term trend. How long? difficult to say. Factors include….Part of it is due to deglobalization, part of it due to increasing cost of financing, i.e. interest rates, part of it due to financialization of housing by investors.