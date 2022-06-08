Housing Bubble Getting Ready to Pop: Mortgage Applications to Purchase a Home Drop to Lockdown Lows, “Bad Time to Buy” Hits Record amid Sky-High Prices, Spiking Mortgage Rates

Refinance mortgage applications collapsed to lowest since year 2000.
This just keeps getting worse: Applications for mortgages to purchase a home dropped 7% for the week, and were down 21% from a year ago, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported today. An indicator of future home sales: Potential homebuyers try to get pre-approved for a mortgage, lock in a mortgage rate, and then start house-hunting.
Mortgage rates have soared this year, and home prices have soared for years to ridiculous levels, causing layers and layers of potential buyers to abandon the market, amid “worsening affordability challenges,” as the MBA called it. And these applications to purchase a home hit the lowest point since the depth of the lockdown in April 2020 (data via Investing.com):
The MBA’s Purchase Mortgage Applications Index has now dropped below the lows of late 2018. By November 2018, the Fed had been hiking rates for years (slowly), and its QT was in full swing, and mortgage rates had edged above 5%, which was enough to begin shaking up the housing market. Home sales volume slowed, prices began to come down in some markets, and stocks were selling off. But with inflation below the Fed’s target, and with Trump, who’d taken ownership of the Dow, constantly throwing darts at Powell, the Fed signaled in December 2018 that it would cave, and instantly mortgage rates began to fall, and volume and prices took off again.
Today, raging inflation is the #1 economic issue, and the Fed is chasing after it, with backing from the White House, and so this issue in the housing market is just going to have to play out.
Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate with conforming balances and 20% down rose to 5.40% this week, according to the MBA today, having been in this 5.4% range, plus or minus a little, since the end of April, the highest since 2009.
I call them holy-moly mortgage rates because that’s the reaction you get when you apply this rate to figure a mortgage payment for a home at current prices and then accidentally look at the resulting mortgage payment (data via Investing.com):
“Bad time to buy a home.”
Turns out, sky-high home prices to be financed with holy-moly mortgage rates, plus uncertainty about the economy, dropping stock prices, and inflation eating everyone’s lunch make a toxic mix for homebuyers.
The percentage of people who said that now is a “bad time to buy” a home jumped to 79%, another record-worst in the data going back to 2010, according to Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey for May. Sentiment has been deteriorating since February 2021:
“Consumers’ expectations that their personal financial situations will worsen over the next year reached an all-time high in the May survey, and they expressed greater concern about job security,” according to Fannie Mae’s report.
“These results suggest to us that increased mortgage rates, high home prices, and inflation will likely continue to squeeze would-be homebuyers – as well as those potential sellers with lower, locked-in mortgage rates – out of the market, supporting our forecast that home sales will slow meaningfully through the rest of this year and into next,” said Fannie Mae.
Sagging stock prices keep getting blamed.
The stock market is on the front pages every day. Only a small percentage of Americans own any significant amount of equities, but that doesn’t matter. Stock market declines, with many high-flying stocks plunging 70% or 80% or even 90% since February 2021, have rattled a lot of nerves. Which is in part why Fannie Mae pointed out, “consumers’ expectations that their personal financial situations will worsen over the next year reached an all-time high.”
The MBA also had previously pointed at the financial markets as one of the reasons for the plunge in purchase mortgage applications.
In the tech and social media sector, the big declines in stock prices have now triggered the first hiring freezes and a few layoffs. And this too – just the idea of nirvana being somehow over – is shaking up some folks.
Sharp increases in stock portfolios, stock options from employers, or cryptos empowered potential homebuyers and enabled many to borrow against their portfolios to come up with down payments. This option has either vanished or is looking very shaky for many.
Refi applications collapsed to lowest since year 2000.
Applications for mortgages to refinance an existing mortgage dropped another 6% for the week, and have collapsed by 75% from a year ago, to the lowest level since the year 2000, according to the MBA’s Refinance Mortgage Applications Index. The MBA obtains this data from a weekly survey of mortgage bankers.
With these holy-moly mortgage rates, just about the only reason to refinance is to extract cash from the home via a cash-out refi (data via Investing.com):
Cash-Out Refi mortgage applications.
According to the AEI Housing Center, which tracks mortgage applications by the number of rate locks, no-cash-out refi applications have collapsed by 92% from a year ago. But cash-out refi applications are primarily driven by the desire to extract cash from a home, with mortgage rates being a secondary issue – and so they continue but a slower pace.
Cash out refi applications in week through May 30 (black line) plunged by 42% from the same week in 2021 and have stabilized roughly level with 2019:
A cash-out refi provides a big lump sum for the homeowner to spend on all kinds of things, from cars to home improvement projects. They are also used to pay off high-cost debts, such as credit cards so that these credit cards can then be used for more purchases. The plunge in cash-out refi reduces the availability of these lump-sums, and therefore reduces the stimulus to the economy they provide.
No-cash-out refi mortgages at lower mortgage rates also boost consumer spending, as the lower rates reduce payments that then leave some extra every month to spend on other stuff. But the spike in mortgage rates, and the subsequent 92% collapse of no-cash-out refi mortgage applications ends this program.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Winter is coming
It really isn’t coming, considering how high prices were. Just because it goes down doesn’t mean it’s weakness considering how high it has been. Markets don’t have to go up and down….they could also go sideways for long periods of time. It doesn’t have to always be doom and gloom. There is also neutral.
Housing is now TOTALLY TANKING even in Beverly Hills, CA.
The ghetto parts of LA still have houses listed around 800 k. Insane
It is absolutely not tanking anywhere in Los Angeles. I’m rooting for it to do just that, but it hasn’t yet begun.
I read a realtor study saying that LA prices were down on a quarterly basis, but not on a yoy basis yet. Interesting because spring is when the opposite trend is expected. Also interesting because it came from a realtor (in OC if I remember correctly).
Not sure about LA but Santa Barbara market has turned, what would take a day to sell is sitting for weeks with no offers and price cuts of 100k per family that live there.
I love the sideways for a long periods of time line, I believe every RE agents is mandated to repeat that talking point to every one of their clients. Not saying you’re a RE agent but do like that logic of it can only go parabolic on the way up but never down. I wish I can say the same about my income for the rest of my life too.
Real estate agents I know they tell me , prices can never ever go down in southern california. With these negative news about the housing in the recent months, they have the same line what Tony has: Prices may not rise but won’t go down for sure. So, it is prudent to buy now at these price/rate then buy later at the same price but at much higher rates :-)
Phoenix_Ikki, That’s cuz everyone & their dog wanna be & are RE agents & when it all collapses they get fired, so they lie like crazy, plus most are ignorant & have no knowledge about finance, economics or history. How anyone can read these articles & see these charts even if ignorant & not see what’s coming is beyond me.
Now you are twisting my words and taking it out of context. In reality, you don’t know whether prices will go down, up, or sideways, but for some reason your crystal ball is better than mine? Come on. I’ve lived through 4 recessions. Rinse and repeat. This isn’t the END of the world like you doomsday commenters always spew the same narrative when things look bad. Inflation is the hidden tax and you think that all the Covid stimulus and vaccines were free as well? The govt writes stuff off all the time just like any other business. Sure it’s a loss, but when you have fiat currency they make the rules.
“It’s just a gully.”
Tony, try 50% plus property collapse, affordability is they only thing that matters & foreign buyers will not buying to get sanctioned, a downward spiral is coming. Anyone not seeing this is brainwashed by recency bias.
The front page of the Spokesman Review (Spokane’s daily paper) showed a chart of rising house prices in Spokane County. Prices have doubled (!) since 2017 to $450k. Five years…
We’re talking Spokane and the surrounding county — not particularly prime real estate. Those prices are not sustainable and definitely not affordable on local wages.
Re Spokane: the prices might not be sustainable but they are successful. In my working-class neighborhood, prices were about $150k before 2020, now about $350k. The $350k houses are selling fast.
50% at a minimum. In Australia plenty of places can lose 65% and be fairly valued. Ofcourse the central planners will try to swing out of the tight corner they are in, but it’s hard to see any way they can relate their bubble from here…. spoiler, they don’t want to. The trillions they throw next time will come to late, just like they started to fight inflation too late.
Anything that can go up 30% in a year can go down 30% in a year. Why do so many people think housing prices are different, at a time when mortgage rates are rising fast?
I do find it surprising that purchase mortgage applications are down only 21% from last year. With the huge increase in mortgage rates, and prices, you’d think mortgage applications would be down 50% or more. There must be a significant amount of FOMO remaining in the buyer pool at this time.
Those FOMO buyers will be making their conversion to bagholders very soon. Sellers are still filling up the bags as we speak.
So far , we still have overasking prices for lower and higher end markets in Los Angeles
Check the sold houses and apartments for the last week days in Zillow , use the appropriate filters to see what I am talking about.
Bobber,
The irony is that something that goes up 30% has to go down only 23% to get back where it was. If it goes down 30%, it’s 9% in the hole.
At Mortgage Watch Daily it’s interesting that most of these quoted 5.4% rates also require 10K in extra fees to get this rate. The “pure” rates are closer to 6%. And surely going higher.
Here’s a fun word. Naivete.
Sure, for the forseeable future demand will fall off a cliff but everyone holds because they don’t want to book a loss. If it was that simple, no one would lose money on anything.
That’s not how markets work, even housing. People sometimes are forced to move. Or they die. Or they cannot service their debts. Or they bought many years ago and some profit is better than no profit. Or institutional investors withdraw because the numbers don’t make sense. Or builders can’t afford to sit onto the homes that are already being built. Or all of it.
And then, prices go down. Typically after that, more people decide they don’t want to catch a falling knife and they sell, and so on.
Another way to think about this is if you look on eBay, sometimes an item that would normally sell for $1k with an open not reserve bid for a $.01. if people are that rational and everyone wait and only bid last 5 secs, the winner will likely get the item at much lower price than normal value but we all seen that’s not how the normal world works.
Gaming theory help explain this type of perceived orderly behavior that’s not grounded in reality.
totally wishful thinking.
This is a mania, the biggest US housing bubble ever. There will be no long-term sideways flatlining, especially if the bond mania ended in 2020 as appears.
The headwinds for housing now are worse than 2006 at the end of housing bubble 1.
“The headwinds for housing now are worse than 2006 at the end of housing bubble 1.”
Nope. Not even close. That was a credit anomaly and far different. I agree the mania is subsiding and flattening to small drops are possible, but lots of skin in the game and lots of cash floating around… still.
Back then we had bartenders getting no doc loans and leveraging on 10 rental properties at a time. This time around it’s still rather difficult to obtain financing… as it should be.
Many hoping for 50% off just aren’t going to get it.
Funny thing about these bubbles is that each one is different, and that is one the reasons that so many people get trapped. It’s true that it’s different this time in so many ways. But that doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is the herd mania, and that is the same.
“Back then we had bartenders getting no doc loans and leveraging on 10 rental properties at a time. This time around it’s still rather difficult to obtain financing… as it should be.”
Here we go again, braindead people posting things they have no clue about. I have posted links that show it has been SUBPRIME this whole time. Fog a mirror financing is around this time just as last time. Wake up and learn a little bit instead of posting from whatever stupor you are mired in.
Can it be a Nuclear Winter instead of the regular flavor Winter for the housing market?
Treasury yields rise, 2-year hits highest since Dec 2018 ahead of Friday’s U.S. inflation report
Yep, shorted the correction and focused especially on the spike in junk bonds. Thinking that may have been related to the Luna/terra crash somehow.
That why I think it isn’t going to take that high of a rate to roll the economy into recession. Ten year between 3% and 4% and a flat yield curve and mortgages at 5.25% – 6.25% should be enough in my opinion. It’s not written in statute that inflation has to be 2%. Volker was satisfied with 4% I think. Market is already baking in 2.75% average next 10 years.
The 10 year should be up near the rate of inflation, anything else would result in continuing the same old crap.
You mean like every other president before and since?
So, why did he re-cave?
“But with inflation below the Fed’s target, and with Trump, who’d taken ownership of the Dow, constantly throwing darts at Powell…”
“Every other president before and since” didn’t get on Twitter and issue very thinly veiled threats to fire the Fed chair if he didn’t cut rates.
LBJ actually physically assaulted Fed Chairman Bill Martin. Does that count more than a mean tweet?
Sorry but the only thing Trump could’ve been physically fit enough to assault was a Mickey D’s big Mac. Even his tweet assault was barely coherent at times..Covefefe anyone?
No, because it wasn’t public.
The US is bankrupt & Japan will soon show the world ya can’t engage in fraud any longer, Japan got away with it so long only cuz they were the only ones, now everyone is doing it. A collapse & total collapse is coming, a good lesson that QE, market manipulation & fraud at the highest levels will be paid for in total ruin, even uttering the words “We’ll do whatever it takes” is the height of , what ever takes results in ruin.
Why are there rules in the first place? Doing whatever it takes has consequences, if not, let’s all be criminals, fraudsters & thieves to get rich, let’s all do “whatever it takes” to be wealthy, the arrogance, hubris & delusion is unprecedented.
Alan Greenscum, Ben Berstanky, Granny Yellen and Jerome Bowel should all be in prison. Just look at a chart of the FED’s balance sheet over the past 100 years to see what a filthy, vile sham they perpetrated.
Funny, I have been playing around with data you can download from Realtor.com and charting out SoCal areas and what not…what I noticed is that huge spike up in price reduction YoY and yet median list price and average list price is still extremely sky high…just funny to see how sticky home prices is, hopefully will see that crack and drop in the latter part of this year
Very sticky, and some people will follow the market all the way down. I knew someone during the last collapse in SoCal that initially listed their house for $1.04M when the market had already turned down and that was peak pricing. They followed the market down with price cuts for well over a year, though I don’t remember the exact length of time, before finally selling at $720K. Those same sellers are out there now, they just don’t know it yet. I’ve owned a house for 22 years in the same neighborhood and have watched it go way up, way down, way up above the previous peak, and now what? I’m not a complete pessimist though, I don’t think it’s going below the previous bottom.
The last housing bust took 5 years. In the first year of it, people didn’t even know it was a housing bust. Afterwards, with hindsight, they knew. But the underlying dynamics were spelling it out already.
Yup, one thing that’s eerily similar to that mortgage app line on the way down is when I charted out price reduction count YoY and that line is pretty straight up, looks very much like that mortgage application drop line in reverse, with some areas worst than others, what’s a little surprising is seeing that line spiking up in all SoCal metro areas as some would like to believe it’s impossible out there cause the weather is so nice.
Will see how this hold up over time as you said it took half a decade last time but the pattern is there for sure and that denial and never ending hopium will take quite a while to work through, need a black swan event to help the price stickiness to come down faster I hope.
Oh as some others will like to believe this might just level off or we’re in a temporary gully..there’s no impossibility just probability right?
“need a black swan event to help the price stickiness to come down faster I hope.”
I don’t think you need a black swan. If interest rates keep ticking up, that should do it.
It’s going to crash much faster than last time thanks to social media. Plenty of RE agents, lenders and investors on Twitter and YouTube are bringing lots of good data from the trenches which we didn’t have during the last bubble. It’s why things turned so quickly from the beginning of the year. Very few bubble deniers left at this point.
It should crash faster than last time because the overvaluation and fundamentals are far worse.
Conversely, since history never repeats, I’m anticipating it won’t and I’m probably the biggest pessimist on this blog. I expect the crash to be bigger – eventually – but it might take longer than these posts expect.
First, I expect market rates (including mortgages) to hit a preliminary peak (the first of many only) and temporarily move contracyclical to FRB monetary policy, maybe six months to a year.
When?
Don’t know but nothing moves in a straight line forever and rates have already been rising in anticipation of FRB tightening, both QT and FFR increases. 30YR UST has already lost 55 points from 191 to 136 since March 2020. That’s a huge move even though rates are still very low.
Second, when real estate starts falling noticeably, unemployment increases “a lot”, and foreclosures with it, I’m expecting another mortgage moratorium. Many politicians almost certainly believe it’s mostly cost free and of those who don’t, still might conclude it’s cheaper than bailouts and reverse wealth effect.
It’s going to be worse this time, but probably not particularly soon.
When holding an extra home becomes much more expensive than the sweet appreciation, there will be a housing inventory glut.
When rents, alone, don’t cash flow to cover holding costs and there is no sweet appreciation, there will be a housing inventory glut.
When corporations can no longer find cheap and easy money, there will be a housing inventory glut.
A lot of second/third home owners won’t even wait for cash flow.
I have friends who owns multiple homes and have the conviction that home prices won’t ever go down. So far, they have been proven smart and they for sure have the right to gloat over it.
They are cash positive but if their home prices drop by 15% or so , say, they won’t hesitate to sell it.
Won’t hesitate to sell but will be unable to, greed is a terrible thing, why wait. If ya not prepared to hold down 50% plus you should’ve sold 6 months ago.
Do these 2nd/3rd homes sit empty, rented, AIRBNB?
Did they pay cash or are they making payments on houses that just sit empty
There are now mass vacancies on vacation rentals, etc. A large part of the shortage of for sale inventory was due to the rapidly increasing prices. Who sells a house that’s increasing in value $10,000 per month, and faster than the loanowner’s actual income?
All of these speculative shacks are going to hit the market en masse as soon as these greedy speculator scvm realize they’re depreciating $10,000 per month. The carnage is going to be unreal.
And I am also expecting these same people to put the barely used pickup trucks and SUVs up for sale as well.
I see home values dropping but not rents. I think most renters are trapped by increasing circumstances of ownership being well beyond their ability ever. Landlords won’t give in to lower rents unless they absolutely have to.
They will not have to lower rents until it becomes cheaper to buy than rent.
Which is why the bad tax policy that encourages speculating in residential real estate has screwed people who need a house to live in and also those who want to rent.
Yet nobody wants to change tax policy. They want to blame the FED, when really all they do is try to compensate for the bad policy coming from congress.
The answer is to abolish the income tax, go to consumption taxes and remove inducements to speculate in residential housing.
I discuss that in the link associated with my name above.
Tax policy isn’t even close to the primary driver for either housing bubble 1 or housing bubble 2, this one.
It’s primarily artificially cheap money and lax lending. I’ve read this sentiment here before (I think from you) and it’s totally wrong.
Do the math yourself. The tax code didn’t change meaningfully since 2006 to benefit real estate. If anything, the major increase in the standard deduction in 2017 had the opposite effect for most taxpayers.
Median house payment has increased something like $800/month in the last year from the combination of rising prices and higher mortgages. This increase dwarfs any tax benefit for most homeowners or prospective buyers.
Hi Augustus,
Thanks for the reply.
Real estate boom bust cycle has been going longer than since 2006.
And I think tax policy is just a contributor to the effect.
But if we change policy to make real estate speculation more expensive, would we not have less competition for houses people need to live in?
Rents are always a lagging indicator. They always have been and always will be.
When unemployment rises sufficiently and people can’t afford it, rents drop.
Landlords who refuse to reduce rents will find themselves with high vacancies and negative cash flow as their renters move out and “double up”.
In last 24 hours, front range Colorado MLS shows new listings over 400. Price reductions (same period) 263. Seems to be accelerating every day.
2banana,
“When corporations can no longer find cheap and easy money, there will be a housing inventory glut.”
Ten or fifteen years ago I was visiting an aunt in Pleasanton, CA (where I had attended high school). She had gotten her RE license just to have something to do.
Pleasanton Valley homes were selling for a 800k and I asked her how the average couple could afford to buy there. She told me that when companies like People Soft transferred someone to the corporate office in town, the company bought the house for them to live in.
All true
Wolf’s article provides another nail in the coffin for the 40-year bull market in bonds: “The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate … highest since 2009.”
But it’s odd that the 30-yr mortgage rate is “highest since 2009” while benchmark Treasury Bond rates are still about 1% below 2009 rates. Typically the 30-year mortgage rate is about the 10-year Treasury rate plus a “spread” of about 1.5%. The current spread is unusually high, well over 2%. It’s the wide spread that’s pushing mortgage rates to “highest since 2009” ahead of Treasuries.
Unfortunately, since 2000, “wide mortgage spreads” have only been seen in times of financial crisis (Spring 2020, Fall 2007-Spring 2009)…
Alternatively, spreads could be wide not because of tight financial conditions, but because, in a time of rising interest rates, mortgages are now more likely to be held longer. During an era of falling rates, mortgages were often refinanced early at lower rates, so the loan was of a shorter duration for the lender, and they could offer a cheaper rate. With a rising rate trend, the effective duration of the mortgage loan will be larger, and lenders maybe want a higher return to make up for the risk of sustained inflation?
I should do another piece on the spread between the 10-year yield and the 30-year mortgage rate. This is really interesting in a geeky kind of way.
I’m geeky and very interested! Thanks Wolf!
Other than the late 70’s and early 80’s, have we had rapidly rising mortgage rates over multiple years? Please go back that far if possible.
Homeowners, like my parents, made out very well in the late 70’s and early 80’s. 5% mortgage rate while earning 10+% in LT bank accounts.
They didn’t have to move so they didn’t and had no incentive to pay down the mortgage. House prices were relatively flat compared to high inflation. They also had awesome COLA (6-8%) raises every year.
Renters did OK also until the mid 80’s when rents skyrocketed.
Of my HS class of the early 80’s, my friend’s parents who owned homes in S. CA are still there. My friend’s parents who rented are long gone.
Please do riff on the spread between 30-yr MBS vs. 10 Year T-notes.
The proposal I heard 6 months ago was:
Sell 30-Yr TBA MBS against Ten-year Notes in the belief that (even if you don’t know which way interest rates will go) you’ll make money shorting MBS against Notes because the Fed selling its MBS.
FRED says the spread was tightest in April 2021 at 1.35.
By January 2022 when I heard about it, the spread = 1.76.
Now the spread = 2.33.
So, the trade idea is working, but very slowly.
It feels like everyone and their mother has it on.
I heard an interview of a former money manager who theorized that the fed wants to make rates at the long end high but keep them low at the short end to reduce speculation while maintaining liquidity and not kill off good businesses.
Might be some truth to it.
It would seem like they could do this via QT, which just began, so time will tell…
Spreads have also widened significantly in commercial real estate lending. CMBS is functioning but with wide spreads, the Debt Fund lenders, who have become a big part of commercial lending, have been doing much much lower volume the last 2 months.
Ok Wolf whatever.
I read that inventory was growing in Seattle. Is that wrong? If not, it is normally a leading indicator of market cooling. The stock thing will fade unless we revert to more monetary insanity.
In Seattle, houses are still selling, though not as fast. I don’t see any dark winters here tbh. A lot of cash buyers. Lots of RSU money has to flush through imo. Idk how long before it collapses. Perhaps it won’t when the Fed reverses course and the printing presses start firing again.
I agree, the outlier RSU company money has crashed but there are plenty more companies who haven’t crashed (yet).
FYI, RSU’s are typically paid in lieu of a salary increase. Instead of a salary increase, you may be paid in stock that vests over the next 3-4 years. You take it and eat ramen on your current salary with no cash raise.
If you received RSU’s in 2019/2020 (Vesting in 1,2,3,4 years), and the company stock is still up significantly since that time, you have no motivation to move this year.
It is hard for companies to lure people away from other companies who have greatly appreciated RSUs since then.
The stock market has to normalize away from Pandemic highs for this to happen. What company has appreciated 5-10X in 3 years? The worthless ones have crashed.
If your company gave you 30K in RSU’s as a 3 year raise back in 2019, and now the company stock is up 5X, that is worth 150K. That is hard to walk away from and when vested, would provide a good down payment on a house.
In many ways, this is a good retention program for employees during tough hiring times. However, it is likely costing the company more than they expected by giving stock instead of a cash raise back then. They have to buy back stock at an inflated price to pay their employees the RSUs committed.
The old saying for startups is: “You can’t eat stock”. However, today, you can buy a house with it.
All the money funneled out of Vancouver, Canada and into Seattle Washington on April 20th 2017. I told everyone buy all the homes with 8’s in them. Don’t buy homes with 4’s in them. Buy every house you can get near elementary schools all the corner lot homes closest to the elementary schools. Anyone who listened to me and bought next-door or directly across the street from the elementary schools would have tripled their money.
The last place I would want to live is near an elementary school. The traffic before and after school is ridiculous. At a school near my house, people can’t even get out of their driveways at certain times because the cars are backed up.
Mormons build their churches as close as they can get to the local elementary school.
I read that inventory was growing in Seattle. Is that wrong? If not, it is normally a leading indicator of market cooling. The stock thing will fade unless we revert to more monetary insanity.
FRB has about 30 points on the DXY if they decide to restart QE. They might be nuts enough to do it again when financial conditions tighten meaningfully and markets really start to crack.
Soft-ish landing my ass.
He still says landing don’t he, yet people say prices will never fall, landing means down down down, with so many speculators it will be the hardest landing ever, the Fed can’t go back either with inflation soon to be 10% & people raging. I mean to say “landing” is a big deal for the Fed, do people think they’ll say it’s gonna collapse? 2007 they didn’t even admit prices will crash while already falling.
I think Flippers are now working 24 hour shifts to finish their flip. I would be “flipping out” to finish asap.
I have nagging suspicion that nothing will pop – ever.Because house prices aka principal does not matter (just like $30T US Gov Debt).Nobody in his right mind plans or tries to repay it. Pay interest only then flip it to the bigger sucker or live in for free as long as you can.
Out of 10 biggest mortgage originators 7 are non – banks but quasi-gov entities.
Banks which STILL write mortgages dump them ASAP as hot potatoes.
The question is: who’s financially pressed to evict “homeowners” when they don’t feel like paying off their >$500K crapshacks ? Auntie Yellen, Uncle Jerome ? They could not care less…
Also if RE bubble starts deflating how our retired Sacred Cows (cops, teachers, firefighters) will continue to draw their $200K pensions funded mainly by property taxes ?
Found the website for you, Doubting Dorothies:
transparentcalifornia dot com slash pensions slash all slash
$200K pension sounds like f… peanuts.Honor Roll begins with a $1.5M pension drawn by former cop.
Just wow in your reply…I think my brain broke a little just from reading this..
I have an article in my scrapbook dated 2010.One guy “bought” a home sweet home with NINJA loan which was quite popular in 2005-06.
After 5 years of almost free living (interest only) he sent a jingle mail and assumed it was the end of it, since his state was “no-recourse”
Well, his former state hounded him down in another state and garnished his wages for unpaid PROPERTY TAXES !
IMHO that’s the deep meaning of RE bubbles.Fed Gov inflates bubbles so that increased property taxes cover State Gov fat salaries and even fatter pensions.
Because if Feds take over bankrupt state retirement funds no f… way they will keep paying $1.5M pensions of retired CA cops.
What planet are you living on?
Average Texas teacher’s pension: $24,921
Average Texas police and fire pension: $47,000.
California isn’t Texas, and averages are misleading because many people don’t stick it out to properly milk their pension system.
Pension spiking based on overly-generous formulas is a financial art form, not so different from creating cryptocurrencies, private equity shenanigans, or overhyped IPOs…
He lives on the planet California.
I knew a couple (worked with the wife)… he was a statie in CA…. “retired” from CA after 20 years, with a vested pension and then went to be a cop in Huntington Beach and worked long enough to get a second pension. The trick is that they “pack” overtime and raises in the last year that has some kind of effect on the overall pension amount. Plus COLA.
They have a mountain ski house (Mammoth). A beach house (Huntington Beach). A motor home for their trips to AZ towing their ski boat. Everything is top notch.
As a patrolman. Not a captain. Not a chief. A patrolman.
I live on the next best planet – IlliNoise.
It appears that our planet learned a lot from your planet 😀
I always wondered why state workers (not sure about Gov) get to retire after 20 or 30 years and start receiving a pension when the rest of us smucks have to wait until 65 or longer.
My friend in CA retired as a high school teacher with a pension of $100K. He owns a 2 million dollar home, has a RV/Bus, paid $550K to roam around :-)
Plus they get gold plated medical, Rx and dental for life. Shhesh…
Oy Vey
How much does a Public School Teacher make in Texas? The average Public School Teacher salary in Texas is $53,853 as of May 27, 2022, but the range typically falls between $44,980 and $65,661. Salary ranges can vary widely depending on the city and many other important factors, including education, certifications, additional skills, the number of years you have spent in your profession.
https://www.salary.com/research/salary/benchmark/public-school-teacher-salary/tx
Sorry Wolf, forgot about the link thing.
What about school principal’s salaries ?
It is no secret that at schools and especially institutions of higher learning non-teaching administrators grossly outnumber those who teach.
Brent, does that pension mean total $$ given to person per year, or just total $$ to be disbursed to them? Thanks
Pension amounts are usually always given per year.
MR RICHTER DOES NOT APPROVE OF POSTING LINKS IN COMMENTS – PERIOD !
But… in my first comment I used a loophole 😀
Substitute . for dot and / for slash and see for yourself.
Top 20 are drawing >$1.5M YEARLY
If you click Heroes’ names there are additional entries like additional lump sum payment ( another $1.5M, sort of retirement gift ?)
FOLKS FROM TRANSPARENTCALIFORNIA WEBSITE – THANK YOU !!!
Let me see.
It’s different this time, right?
There really is something for nothing?
The US is exempt from the economic reality which applies to everyone else, both now and since the beginning of civilization?
The answer to your question on pensions is that they won’t, not in the same purchasing power.
As much as I want to believe an old wisdom7 that it’s not gonna be different THIS time – I am awestruck and deeply amazed by the craftiness of Financial Devils.
Ross Perot in 1992 made polite noises about balancing Fed budget…
Then Paul Krugman proclaimed “Deficits dont matter !”
And it is onward & upward since then, with no end in sight…
Wolf,
You stated “Only a small percentage of Americans own any significant amount of equities…….”
That is misleading. A decent amount of Americans own lots of equities INDIRECTLY through their 401k funds/annuities/pension plans/etc. These are ETFs, mutual funds, Target Date Funds, etc. The 401k plan at my current employer offers about 10 different types of mutual funds that are not index funds and only 2 of them did not have Facebook/Amazon/Microsoft on of their top 25 holdings.
It’s not misleading when understood as a percentage of total stock value. 2019 data from the Federal Reserve shows that 70% of all stock value is owned by the top 10% of income earners. The bottom 60% of earners only own 7.3% of total stock value. The 60-80 and 80-90 percentiles own another 11% and 12%, respectively. A stock market crash does not impact the vast majority of American households directly. The Fed data includes both direct and indirect stock ownership.
Also, far fewer Americans have employer based retirement plans than you seem to think.
Nunya,
The bottom 50% of households in terms of wealth hold essentially zero stocks, directly or indirectly. Their major “wealth” are durable goods (cars, phones, etc.) and small amounts of home equity.
The next 40% (to round of the bottom 90%) hold very modest amounts of equities.
Most of the equities are held by the top 10%.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/04/03/my-wealth-disparity-monitor-of-the-feds-money-printer-era-holy-moly-april-update-of-the-greatest-economic-injustice-in-recent-history/
Yes, from a $ standpoint, but that’s a narrow way of looking at it. Marginal utility matters a great deal.
For that 50-90% bracket, for instance, losing money on their investments has an outsized financial impact on their lives compared to the top 1%– even if the top1% lose far more in $-terms.
There’s a psychosocial component as well, but that’s another discussion.
Good chart.
About a year ago I came across a chart that had the cumulative bailouts (TARP, COVID, etc) plus the QE added together since 2009 and it was between to 25 trillion to 30 trillion. Anyway, this would have been the equivalent to handing out $80k to every person in the U.S. which would also be about $210k per family. Instead, it mostly all went to the top 1%.
IMHO. That is partly why we did not see inflation during many of the early bailouts. One person can only wear at one time on shirt, pants, and shoes at one time and can only eat 3 meals a day. They can only buy so many kitchen tables, lazy boy chairs, or bicycles. They can own several cars but they can only drive one at a time. You get the point.
So those kind of things did not go up in price. It is the things that were rare, like collectibles, land, etc that were going up faster than inflation as the top 1% were chasing those items over the past 13 years. Finally when the Government started to give everyone some money and forebear their debt, inflation eventually took off as supply could not keep up with this new pent up demand with free money.
There is all this talk about supply chain issues (which there are), but somehow China had an all time trade surplus record in 2021 and after 5 months this year, China is ahead of last year. Looks like the supply issues is because they cannot increase production fast enough?
People talk about a shortage of chips, but the chip makers are setting records on how many chips they produced and sold. Also you read about a shortage of truck drivers but there more truck driver on the road than ever in any other past years. Part of the inflation issue is certainly demand.
Just try to book a hotel on the beach this year or last. People are paying record prices.
Crazy. Hopefully higher interest rates will cool things off.
And what about the poor government property tax income, when property values plummet! /s
Well it’s not happening in beach towns like westerly RI or margate NJ or South Florida like Boca Or Delray Beach. In fact still multiple offers and prices still sky high. Higher rates in luxury vacation markets aren’t having any effect. All cash buyers.
You’ve discovered a correlation between learning disability and coastal living. Excellent work!
A few months ago I was in Orlando at a Disney resort and started talking to a home remodeler from Miami. He was telling me 80% of the work he has been doing the past 2 years has been for people moving from New York. They had money flowing out of their pockets. Tearing down $1 million dollar homes and building $3 million dollar homes. Tearing down $4 million dollar homes and building / renovating them into $10 million. He said he has a rental and 3 years ago he rented it for around $2k and now he rents it for $3.9k.
He was traveling with a buddy who did not believe he was renting his rental house for almost $4k as this guy lived on the same block but had not been checking out current rents. We went online to several places that rent homes in Miami and sure enough, the going rate was about $3.7k to $4.5k.
The buddy said holy cow, I am going to rent out my home as my payment is only $1500 and I will make bank and pocket $25k to $30k a year. But then the remodeler said….where are you going move your family to live? You will not be able to afford to buy in the your neighborhood or Miami anymore. You would have to move to the Midwest. LOL
My 1st mortgage, way back in the 80s, had a high rate of interest. So we bought what made sense and paid down principle as fast as possible. We started from the premise- let’s not get too much house and worry about the loan. Today they start with how much monthly payment can I get? Even car dealerships start with negotiating the payment. We have lost our way and deserve what we get. My Grandfather used to say – we need a good old fashioned recession. I’d like to rates go up to reflect risk. Maybe T bonds would yield more. Maybe even keep up with the cost of living?
The number of unsold home listings (not pending or contingent) on realtor(.)com in my SW Florida county hit bottom in mid-January and has almost doubled since then. I kept an inventory file on my iPad.
My HOA fees are supposed to go up $26 dollars/mo next year. The country club and golf course lost money during the pandemic. They dipped into the reserves to cover it.
“Florida rent increases top the nation…” – Palm Beach Post, June 8
“Central Floridians find themselves facing huge rent increases of 20% to 40% over what they currently pay.” Orlando, May 9
You want to compare against year-ago data. There’s a lot of seasonality. In many markets, listings normally hit bottom in the winter (fewer sellers during the school year, fewer buyers needing to move). So they can rise in advance of the “spring selling season” just from normal market dynamics.
“Only a small percentage of Americans own any significant amount of equities, but that doesn’t matter”
True, but about half of Americans own stock (often through 401Ks), and a bunch of them are in the middle class. They may not hold a lot of the stock market’s value, but individually, their 401K matters a lot to them and many of them watch that 401K like a hawk. When both stocks and bonds are selling off, there’s not really any investment vehicle that provides a good hiding spot. Cash is an uncomfortable place to be with 8%+ inflation, but it’s beating the stock indexes and it’s vastly better than the 50%, 70%, 90% drops in tech stocks and cryptos.
As those 401K balances get hit by weak stocks and bond funds while house prices are under attack by monetary policy, property owners may start feeling the burn of carrying costs without that sweet unsustainable price growth. It’s certainly not unreasonable to imagine that RE investors from individuals on up to larger institutional buyers could get spooked into selling investment properties rather than dealing with the pitfalls of being a landlord or being eaten alive by carrying costs.
Incoming. A Gaggle of black swans!
I think the official term is a Bank of Black Swans.
Maybe that is prescient.
Excellent! I’m going to reuse this.
The stock and housing market is driven by fear or greed.
It has been driven by greed.
In order for a soft landing, the Fed has to avoid extreme fear in any market.
Unlike homeowners, institutional investors have no emotional attachment and won’t hesitate to sell to beat the rush. They won’t list at ridiculously optimistic prices either, most of them anyway.
I live in a really cheap and rural area. I bought a house about 10 years ago for $80k that I didn’t have to do much to in order to fix it up and rented out for a few years. It was coincidentally on the market in late 2019 going into early 2020 before the pandemic hit. It went under agreement for $120k in February of 2020. Everyone (not me) was freaking out about the end of the world. My agent was panicking that the buyer would back out. I was happy with the $40k gain. I’m a don’t get greedy kind of person. I bought four houses after the 2008 recession all around the same price and this was the third of them that I sold (I still own the fourth and have turned the gains on the other three into higher ROI multifamilies). Well fast forward 2 years. The woman I sold that house to has also done nothing to it and just sold it for $170k. It took me seven years and several tenants to see $40k after buying at the bottom of the market. It took this woman two years to see $50k after buying in an inflated market. This is just insane. Population growth has flatlined and real incomes are dropping. Yet prices are still holding steady. I just feel like there’s got to be some breaking point where things fall back to reality – something that everyone is not seeing. But maybe not. Who knows?
Ask pretty much any long term owner if they could afford to buy their house at the current price and the answer is a resounding “NO.” That’s all you need to know to figure out where this is going.
Why is it that historic interest comparisons only start in the 2000’s in these threads? Before 2000 we thought we were doing great getting mortgage rates under 7% and those rates were near 30 year lows. I remember my parents had a 30 year loan at an unbelievable (to me) 3.x rate taken out in the ’50’s. The bank was begging them to pay it off because they didn’t want it on the books anymore. Mortgage rates can’t go higher? That 350k house has added hundreds to the monthly 30 year payment in the last few months, pity the FOMO recent buyers if they do.
How about starting at Adam and Eve? This is not a history website. Occasionally I post a long-term chart when it’s important for some reason. But you lose all the current detail. Four months are just one dot. And that’s the trade-off.
It’s “Adam and Steve” now, Wolf.
in support of the commenters who feel we will see more of a leveling in housing prices (in general) – though some markets would see modest dips, don’t underestimate the power of your elected leaders and / or the Fed to auto-smooth any potential pain.
I mean, we can’t have corporate mega-buyers as well as Jo-Bag-o-Donuts facing foreclosure now – can we? Instead, we will have the 8% APR perpetual mortgage. You bought that 3rd vacation house in 2022 at 8% APR and you are over-leveraged now? No worries, we will enact legislation which forces Freddie and Fannie (and all lenders, private or public) to refi your TERM from 30 years to 100, thereby reducing your monthly payment by 50% – no need for foreclosure you mean lenders !!
There – prices stabilize, people can get 100 year mortgages for any budget and all is good again in Fiat-land !!
I think you still underestimate the power of this inflation — and what it will take to get it under control. We will have much higher rates for much longer. Prices may “stabilize” like they did in 2006, if you remember, but as long as inflation is raging, the Fed won’t bail out the housing market.
I was thinking along same lines, politically it wouldn’t be good to have a repeat of 2007. If it got real serious, since Fannie owns most loans just do a pause like the student loans currently.
Actually, at 8% rates, stretching the term from 30 years to 100 years only cuts the monthly payment by 10% or so. Term extension only delivers significant payment reductions on low-rate loans (<5%).
Now that is stark reality!
Only thing that matters is spooking the herd. Once they’re scared they will switch direction. Remember, the Fed was throwing lots of fuel on the herd when prices continued to fall last time, and it still took years to arrest the decline. The herd doesn’t turn easily. This time it will be hard or maybe even impossible for the Fed to intervene since they’ve got a bigger fish to fry.
And we’re likely heading towards a liquidity crunch, as indicated by the dollar strength. Layoffs will add to the cash crunch and people will sell there extra properties. Not even potato Joe will want to bail out Airbnb gurus. I could see protection for primary residence but it also might come very late if at all given the rabid inflation we are dealing with
I’ve been watching “Bargain Block” on HGTV:
‘The new season of “Bargain Block” will reflect some of the impact of soaring prices in the housing market. “For this season, our prices range from $85,000 to about $150,000, which is higher than normal, but we did do some bigger houses,” says Bynum. That’s compared with roughly $70,000 to $100,000 in the first season.’
There ya go. Just get a nice desk job in Accounting with General Motors in the Renaissance Center with a nice view of Windsor and you’re styling. These guys take a pride in their renovations, so they’re very nice houses after they’re done. On the weekends you can go Up North with everybody else, even if your crappy cottage did cost more than your primary residence.
As for the machinations and gyrations in the US residential real estate market (a tribute to the Sacred Independence of the Federal Reserve, meaning they can do whatever they please without accountability from anyone, and very profitably at that), I’m just glad that they can’t blame any of it on me. I make a perfectly lousy scapegoat anyway.
That said, I’m turning up the Somebody Else’s Problem field to ‘Hi’, so you guys are on your own.
Went to visit builders, again, in central Ohio. Great news – we can lock you in at the current prices and rate for one year. Just like 2019! We can finish the house under 6 months and we have many lots available. All things we could not say a year ago. If you build with us again we will give you 1% of the base price toward upgrades and if you use our preferred lender we can give you up to 4K in closing cost. Same house builder for same house over the years:
2018 – Fully Finished Basement, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 3k Square Feet, 3 Car Garage, Craftsman Style Front and Back Porches on .3 Acre = 350K @ 3.9% fixed FHA 30 year mortgage. Must have 7% down. Returning Builder received 5K toward closing and 4% (from base price) free in upgrades. Welcome home package included free installed top tier appliance, designer sturdy 3 inch blinds, and top tier landscaping. Finished in 6 months guaranteed.
Community close to downtown, near world famous zoo, community pool in subdivision, multiple playgrounds in community, and access to main river and two lakes.
2022- Can deliver same house on same lot with no finished basement (lose 500 square feet). 600K @ 7% fixed FHA 30 year mortgage. Must have 7% down. Returning Builder receives 4K toward closing and 1% (from base price) in free upgrades. Welcome home package included tier one appliances, no blinds, and tier 1 landscaping. Finished in 6-9 months.
Community close to downtown, near world famous zoo, community pool in subdivision, multiple playgrounds in community, and access to main river and two lakes.
2021- Wait time to make appointment with sales department 4 months.
Today, walk in. Staring to promise incentives again, but nothing like before.
2018 Monthly Payment = $1527.68 Principle, Interest, and PMI only
2022 Monthly Payment = $3944.89 Principle, Interest, and PMI only
Taxes = 2% County Adjusted Worth = $900 month. HOA $125 a month.
Current clientele household income gross is between $120K to $190K a year. After taxes that is between $6K and $9.5K a month to spend on mortgage, cars, student loans and normal monthly expenses.
I know one of the sales people, cousin, who said all applications dried up seemingly overnight. Over 30% cancelling contracts during builds. The ones that are able to buy at this rate are multi-family applicants with a total of 4 full time employees working. They have a few people that pulled out stock proceeds to pay for cash, but they make up less then 1% of the clientele. The sad part is this house is not built with two masters.
Something will give soon. It’s how the market responds this time!
Thanks for the reporting!
Very informative! Thank you!
A house in our area was priced at 1.3M (overpriced by at least 30%) and it got sold for 1.9M. The house went into contract in March. I cannot wrap my head around this. Where are people getting all this money? Is there some fraud happening? I feel that all sense of sanity has been lost in the housing market.
I agree with your thoughts. All I can offer is that this behaviour is the very essence of a bubble. I am amazed that so many people cannot see it.
With a wink and smirk, central bankers around the world calibrated conditions so that the financial system became a well-spring, and money sprang forth, collecting in pools both seen and unseen. The smart money went into hard assets, the “dumb money” is those born after them, I guess.
Chaos creates opportunity. But try telling that to Ozymandias.
The US certainly does have a lot of problems, but they’re not nearly so severe as they’re going to be when The Recession deepens after the Regime Change in a few months. I’d post a timeline of how things Go Down from here over the next several years, and explain the why of it elsewhere, but it really wouldn’t help you, it would only make you depressed and anxious, and I’ve pretty much worn out my welcome anyway. As the Tralfamadorians would say, So it goes.
“All the perplexities, confusion and distress in America rise, not from defects in the Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation.”
– John Adams
“Whoever controls the volume of money in our country is absolute master of all industry and commerce … and when you realize that the entire system is very easily controlled, one way or another, by a few powerful men at the top, you will not have to be told how periods of inflation and depression originate.”
– James A. Garfield
“All things must pass.”
– George Harrison.
Wolf,
Sorry this is way off topic, but I remember you last year talking about writing an article about how Janet Yellen was far more hawkish than anyone remembered. Any plans on still writing it or is it gone for good? Was very interested in reading it. Thanks for all the great content!
I don’t remember I said I would write about it. It’s history, and I don’t cover history. But I did say in the comments a bunch of times that she was the one that started the rate hikes and QT. Powell just continued them and then stopped them, and then U-turned.
In my neck of the woods, mortgage apps have soared by 1000%. People will pay anything to live near SocalJim.
“Consumers’ expectations that their personal financial situations will worsen over the next year reached an all-time high in the May survey, and they expressed greater concern about job security,” according to Fannie Mae’s report.
Expect the next retail sales report to be BLOCKBUSTER.
All part of the roller coaster ride… I’ve been on it now for 50 years. We’ll see how this leg of the run turns out. Regardless of what happens, one thing is certain: There will be opportunity for those who are smart enough to see it.
I finance investors….As a mortgage guy. The Seattle market has 4 major hard money lenders that do hard money loans 10% down x 6 – 8 months x 12% int only – for house-rehab flippers.
More and more calls from investors with listed – unsold rehabbed homes….now looking for long-term rental No-Doc loans to bail them out – cause they have not sold. Not too many calls on new projects – Now those hard money loans balloon balances are due and the accelerated rate is 24% and they pay extension fees.
I will not work on loans for homes listed as they get sold and I wasted my time, or I have to pay the investor that buys the loan an E.P.O. – early payoff penalty if it is sold within 6 months after closing. The pain is starting.
After 40 years in this racket – it is time to quit. Started with Paul Volker and 13% FHA/VA fixed and ended with Powell. Now to find a 3rd world country where my Social Security will cover cat food from Dollar Tree.
This is the kind of stuff I love to hear and I hope these flippers get shaft hard, I have negative adjusted rate sympathy for them waiting.
I hope this kind of stuff is happening to SoCal flippers investors as well
There are going to be a lot of folks out there asking ‘WHAT HAPPENED?’ as this fun and interesting year progresses into summer and towards Fall!
Over the past couple of years, I have come across a lot of these turnkey real estate companies. Most require you to invest at least $25k and then they pool the money and buy homes to rent. If is is a really hot market they will flip.
One I came across promised 12% return YOY for 2 years on a $50k investment with the possibility of 16%.
I just got a flyer or email from another one of these turnkey companies saying you can start with investing in real estate with them for as little as $100.
I have a feeling these are also a lot of the cash buyers?
These small crowdsourcing type of real estate companies my be the canary in the cold mine if they start to go under?
Just google turnkey real estate investing and you will get hundreds of results.
I wonder what would happen if there was a long drought in Southern California and its effect on house prices. We know over the last 300 years, California has been very wet but climates change.. Sadly, we cannot compare any present drought to the 100 year drought of the 1600s, as we would have to wait another 97 years to find out. It could happen, though…but who knows…after all, who needs water….