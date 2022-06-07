What’s Really Going on with Revolving Consumer Credit?

Beyond some of the iffy stuff in the headlines today.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Revolving credit balances in April, not seasonally adjusted – so the actual dollar balances – were $1.04 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve this afternoon. This includes credit card balances, personal loans, etc., and was up by only 2.6% from April 2019.
Let that sink in for a moment: Over a three-year period, revolving credit has grown by only 2.6%, despite 13% CPI inflation over those three years. In other words, the growth in revolving credit has fallen sharply in inflation adjusted terms.
The huge trough between 2019 and today stems from the pandemic when consumers used their stimulus money to pay down credit cards, and when they cut spending on discretionary services, such as sports and entertainment events, international travel, or elective healthcare services such as cosmetic surgery, dentist visits, etc. Over this period, delinquencies dropped to record lows.
Revolving credit balances are barely above the peaks of 2007 and 2008, despite 14 years of population growth and 40% CPI inflation over those years! In other words, revolving credit just isn’t the kind of issue it was in 2008. It’s a sideshow.
In terms of growth – in terms of additional borrowed money spent in the economy – it was minuscule. There was in fact no growth since December. And after the pay-downs in January and February, following the annual holiday shopping binge, the total balances only grew by $14 billion in March and by $17 billion April, for a combined $31 billion.
This growth of $31 billion in March and April didn’t even make up for the $32 billion in pay-downs in January and February. These are actual dollars, not seasonally adjusted theoretical dollars.
In terms of adding to the growth of the economy: Total consumer spending is currently running at an annual rate of $17 trillion, with a T. So how much growth would the additional spending from the increase in revolving credit add? That was a rhetorical question. It’s minuscule.
Since 2019, consumer spending has increased 19%, and revolving credit has increased only 2.9%, both not adjusted for 13% inflation over the period. In other words, growth in revolving credit fell sharply behind inflation and fell massively behind growth in consumer spending.
This shows that consumers are relying less on revolving credit.
Credit cards and some types of personal loans, such as payday loans, are the most expensive form of credit, and they often come with usurious interest rates. Credit card rates can exceed 30%. And Americans have figured this out. If they need to fund purchases, many consumers use cheaper loans, including cash-out refinancing of their mortgages.
And many, many consumers are using their credit cards just as payment methods, and they pay them off every month. That’s what these relatively low balances show.
The beautiful seasonal adjustments.
The seasonal adjustments to the actual revolving credit dollar balances are designed to match up with the peak month every year, namely December. In other words, there are no seasonal adjustments for December, but the other 11 months are always adjusted upward, as if every month were a December during peak holiday shopping binge. And this creates the bizarre pattern where during 11 months of the year, the seasonal adjustments grossly overstate the actual revolving credit balances.
In this chart the green line represents the seasonally adjusted balances. Note how it rides on top of all the Decembers. The red line represents the actual balances, not seasonally adjusted. And note the crazy disconnect between the two lines over the past four months:
The data on consumer credit that the Federal Reserve released today was its limited monthly set, just two incomplete summary categories of a complex phenomenon: “revolving credit,” which I discussed above, and “nonrevolving credit,” which is composed of auto loans and student loans combined, but not separated out, and it doesn’t include mortgages, HELOCs and other debts.
The individual categories of auto loans, student loans, mortgages, and HELOCs are released only quarterly by the New York Fed, and I discussed them for Q1, covering every category, including mortgages and HELOCs, plus delinquency rates for every category, plus third-party collections, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, as part of my quarterly review of consumer credit in America.
This quarterly data shows credit card balances by themselves, plus other revolving consumer loans:
- Credit card balances at $840 billion in Q1, were back where they’d been in Q1 2008, and below Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, (red line).
- Other consumer loans (personal loans, payday loans, etc.), at $450 billion, were below the levels well before the Financial Crisis (green line):
In other words, revolving consumer credit was roughly flat with 13 years ago, despite 13 years of population growth and 40% inflation. In real terms and per capita, it has become a sideshow.
Sure, some people are in over their heads, and they’ll fall behind. That always happens. But in the overall credit risk spectrum, this just isn’t a big issue anymore. Consumers have gotten a lot smarter since the Financial Crisis. They’re borrowing via much cheaper mortgage loans and auto loans, and proportionately much less at these rip-off rates that come with credit card and personal loans.
For me, this was a well-timed article that put some headlines in perspective. Thanks, Wolf!!!
What he ^ said. Thank you
zero hedge has a different take on credit card debt
That’s precisely why posted this. I’m so tired out that braindead clickbait BS.
Puts some clarity in stupid talking heads on cnbc
Tough to interpret; How much of the increase from the pandemic lows is from business spend and other general purchases returning (balances that are paid off each month and don’t incur interest) versus debt that was being carried going away and then coming back up. If it’s the latter, looks like many people wasted a once in a lifetime opportunity to break free of the scourge of revolving debt. On the other hand, considering inflation this really doesn’t look that bad. Just gas purchases alone are certainly running many more $$$’s through credit cards these days.
It doesn’t matter. It’s small in terms of burden after 13 years of population growth and 40% inflation. You’ve got to wrap your head around that concept. Consumers have found cheaper ways to borrow.
It is great to have some perspective. But given that the seasonal adjustments did a reasonable job on the past the current growth rate (based on adjusted number as explained) appears to be the highest since 2006. Maybe these cheaper borrowing alternatives are becoming more difficult to access. To me this does not look great. Will be interesting to see how this evolves.
That’s just the kind of thoughtless nonsense I’m so tired off. There was a historic trough, and you’re measuring against the low point of the trough that took levels back to 2007, and there is 8% annual CPI inflation which inflates all the prices and spending; and there’s 6%+ wage increases that reduce the burden further. What you need to look at is the 2.6% increase since April 2019 (three years ago), after 13% inflation.
For a better perspective look at the quarterly chart at the bottom.
I know people love doom, but don’t look at credit card debt for it. It’s just not there.
This is hugely bullish. It means Main Street investors have plenty of margining power to double down and buy the dip(s). Yes! Now, where is that imploded stocks list? It’s time to get long!!!
HELOC perhaps?
HELOCs have fallen out of use:
This is because the dumb money made a lot of money in the last 20 years. The corporate and government employed had equity to cash in on usually. Can’t argue the decline in CC balances in real terms but the graphs show a growing return to usage of usurious credit. It’s not like people all of a sudden became financially astute and forswore credit cards and all of a sudden people are all paying them off every month for Space Miles. If this data series jumps off the flatline it is a canary in a bathroom, or coal chamber, or something
Why did credit card companies raise rates for everyone so much after the 2009 debacle? Rates never came back down to their average from the past.
Is the answer just because they could, or did the defaults convince them to not return to the lower rates of the past?
I’m torn.
On one hand, I appreciate the message that US consumers seem to have gotten some religion, and are managing their debt better than they did in 2008. On the other hand, the article, as presented, skips over some critical data.
I know and appreciate that you are covering more recent history, Wolf, by going back to 2003 on the chart series you provide. However, ignoring the dramatic rise, especially beginning after World War II, and continuing through the turn of the century downplays the importance of the acceptance of consumer debt in the US.
Household debt (per McKinsey Global Institute, Debt and Deleveraging) rose from 38% of GDP to 72% in 2000, and of course has continued to rise from there.
HH debt (slightly off your subject, I know), combined with government, corporate and financial debt have risen ever since the 1920’s, and most likely due to federal policies, IMO. The Drum Major at the head of the debt parade has been the Federal Reserve system, which promotes and protects increased risk taking by the US banking sector, and thereby promotes consumer debt too.
At what level does Systemic debt to GDP become unsustainable — that’s my question.
So, thanks again for an insightful article, but please accept my well-meaning criticism for not exhibiting the longer-term consumer debt trend.
John,
The rise in consumer debt can be traced to the dissemination of credit cards starting in the 1970’s. Before that credit was widely available but more local. Credit cards simply make credit easier to use and track.
My parents never had a credit card but had an account with the grocer, the butcher, the furniture store, the appliance store, etc. Every creditor was a local business.
Now you need a credit card to shop online or to get a haircut appointment.
Dissemination of cards was the action. The social programme upgrade was getting people to value a piece of plastic, and trust the numerical value held in a holding place – not a shoebox under the bed – called a bank remained consistent and accessible.
John H.
At what level does the debt become unsustainable?
As Charlie Munger says nobody knows where the limit is and unless you’re a fool you don’t get anywhere close to the unknown.
John H,
Here is the entire history of credit card debt and other revolving credit. Note how it boomed, multiplying over the years several times, until 2008, and then it essentially stalled, while everything else rose: population, inflation, asset prices, home prices, incomes, the Fed’s balance sheet, etc. But this portion of consumer credit remained roughly the same for 13 years, after the huge gigantic boom. That’s why it was a problem in 2008, and that’s why it’s not a problem now because everything else has gotten so much bigger, but this hasn’t:
The data only lie about tomorrow, never today.
I think your right, the smart consumers are keeping their powder dry, for now, so they can borrow when the economic fortunes fail them.
Then they will be fed to the buzz saw, of that which the wall street wise guys don’t like to talk about, the banking cartel.
Is it reasonable, a civilian judging what is going on, the criminal banks, in unison, all charge the same penalty rate of 17+ pct, even while the Fed was showering them with cash.
A prudent person would feel uncomfortable at the idea. Hoping the young people, who are now in charge sort it all out during the tenor.
I subscribe to the prediction that the S%P 500 index will be at 3400 vs it’s current level of 4100, by August. Since I have no dog in the fight being too old to engage in the glamour sports that once defined my ethos, I am much more interested in the path of the interest rate.
After using 50% of my available credit line last month, they increased my limit by 60%. No credit contraction here.
If you need something to be done they say give it to a busy woman.
As a bank – if you need safe borrowers give it to those who regularly borrow/ pay back.
Yep. That’s why they have a scoring system. The higher the FICO, the better you are at making money for the banks.
I have to disagree with this somewhat.
Carrying a credit card balance lowers your FICO score through credit utilization. The higher your credit card balances carried over month-to-month, the lower your score.
Customers who pay off their cards every month have the highest FICO scores, yet are considered ‘freeloaders’ by the lenders since the only profit to be made is off the merchant fees instead of the cash cow of collecting high interest on top of merchant fees.
Consumers who carry a credit card balance are riskier with lower credit scores, yet make more profit for CC issuers. Somewhat akin to the delicate dance of finding high bond yields without too much default risk?
“Since 2019, consumer spending has increased 19% and revolving credit has increased only 2.9%, both not adjusted for 13% inflation over the period. In other words, growth in revolving credit fell sharply behind inflation and fell massively behind growth in consumer spending.”
… OR the people pool data got bigger quickly.
How many more people have entered the surveillance zone aka fall under scrutiny of western analytical pools of data such as World Bank. Many with no previous bank account have forged their way into surveillance zone… for the luxuries of regularly stacked food shops and a mirage of “manmade chemical-dependent” health care promise. Ignore your immunity they cried.
Oh yay Oh yay Roll up. Come and live the high life where robots and space travel were born. Leave behind your herbs and forests, your fields and natural ways. Come be a pawn in our bean counting cement glass tin cities and your reward? Have as much credit as you like to buy plastic packaged ointments. Chemically lobotomise your body mind . We’ll help you forget the peace and harmonious tranquility of a backward life. Noise amd lies are your food now. You are ours now, ripe for the picking. Said F Ph armer Banker. When the world gets smaller growth must still happen. Until the era of growth addiction passes.
I have absolutely no idea what you’re trying to say
If your mother was a light bulb and your daddy was a two-by-four, you could get eight footballs into a doghouse. That’s how I understood it.
Telling measures are:
1. Total debt
2. debt burden as a percentage of income
FED interest rate suppression allowed many to increases their total debt while simultaneously reducing their debt burden
Was 2008 the moment when it dawned that internet digital numbers equal money equal nothing stopping us now. Did you notice laws and legislation stopping the activity? No! Bent the rules to get here. Question is not – who they were at that time – in charge of making up new digital numbers – that played the field – but how long they can continue – people tuned in and active – social media wildfire coupled with the trend for whistleblowers to right wrongs. 2008 built on 2001. What we can get away with we will. Once laws are on blockchain, you try backhanding a data entry box! It just doesnt want to open.
I’ve never carried a balance on a credit card in the last 50 some years of having one, never paid a penny of interest. I also get regular alerts from the credit agencies. When I have a high credit card bill, like when I bought $15,000 worth of appliances for my new house, my credit score goes down- even though I pay it off at the end of the month as I have done for 50 years. The next month it goes back up. They call it credit usage but I just think of it as a payment method. The score never falls much below 800 but it just seems stupid.
It makes perfect sense, Jeff. When you have a large balance you are a worse credit risk. So your score should go down. When you pay it down you become less of a risk.
Even for someone with a pattern of paying off the cards every month. When people get in trouble — lose a job, divorce, medical — they often max out their cards and never pay it off.
Wolf, thanks for being the voice of reason. Consumer spending is near record levels. Consumer credit is not a concern. Jobs openings are thru the roof. I cannot understand why blog readers are almost universally pessimistic.
I guess people love to find things to worry about. But they don’t behave as if they are worried. Outside of negative blog comments they are packing restaurants, bars, airports and hotels. Not cutting back in the face of higher prices.
It will be interesting to see how many fed rate hikes it takes to break inflation. To do that it will have to break consumer spending, which will filter into corporate profits and stock prices. QT started this week. Let the games begin!
Job openings are through the roof, but employment has not recovered. So where are people getting the money to spend?
I answer part of your question here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/06/05/the-wolf-street-report-dotcom-bust-2-new-improved/
Well spotted Wolf
Seasonally adjusted figures are just an obfuscation.
Once you have all the seasons data and can compare like with like, there is no need to hide the actuals.
Let users of the data draw their own conclusions from the actual data points, instead of having to contend with some arbitrary and not well understood manipulations.
Too bad student loan debt didn’t do the same…
Is it “smart” to replace credit card debt with mortgage debt? Absolutely not. The rates may be lower, but cards are unsecured. The worst that can happen in a card default is the bank sues you and gets a judgement. Default on a mortgage, and the bank takes the house and comes after your other assets in recourse states. In addition card balances are usually minuscule compared to mortgages. A housing downturn will put many of the cash out refi-ers underwater without scuba gear. Financial irresponsibility-the American way.