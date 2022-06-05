THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Dotcom Bust 2, New & Improved

But we’ve had it so good for so long. And it was so easy, and it made everyone look like a genius (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Sounds like a roundabout episode on why market indexed ETFs are the smart long time bet….
If you buy individual stocks, you always need to have a plan when to sell.
At least with the market indexed ETFs you can drip feed every pay regardless of what the markets are doing.
IMO being too bearish just means you’ll talk yourself out of participating in the next bull market….
I don’t want to dollar cost average into this train wreck.
The inherent, low cost diversification of indexing makes it a winner relative to many approaches but there are latent issues/weaknesses that have been inadequately researched.
1) *Systemic* macroeconomic disruptions/manipulations can poison even indexing – two decades of ZIRP baked absurdly inflated PEs into the cake, distorting almost all stocks – therefore distorting indexes.
2) The best *weighting regime* is an unanswered question. Market cap weighting is the norm, but it creates self-fulfilling prophecies/pathologies – after a while the heaviest weighted stocks rise because…they have become the heaviest weighted. Price rises when indexes buy, which causes individual momentum investors to buy, which forces indexes to weight higher, buying more at higher prices – and on and on. That’s how you get goofy PEs.
3) The criteria/methods of adding/subtracting index members can be opaque and poorly understood…despite a profound impact on individual stocks due to #1.
Indexing is likely the best method (even for 95% of pros) but it still a tool with weaknesses.
You must really like losing buckets of money as stocks plummet!
Index if you are a noob
Azani, true for most people, but I like to pick and choose because some stuff is obviously over-hyped garbage.
Americas economy has mostly been a roller coaster ride since inception. Why.because this country was created by the rich,who sell before asset bubbles pop . Nadella ,Musk,Bezos plus many more in the know . Including corrupt politicians and fed members with no repercussions,just resign.Then when bottom falls out they buy back in simple really. And people wonder why there’s so many billionaires.
There is nothing stopping you selling high and buying low.
Nadella was the canary in the coal mine.
And then the Fed being hawkish and then going through with it.
It all preceded the bulk of the recent downward action.
Yup, I remember late nineties enjoying lunches paid for by a neophyte investing in very risky High Tech mutual funds egged on by Abby Joseph Cohen. I took one look at a graph of her funds and told her she was crazy. Stocks don’t go up exponentially forever. And some of those graphs were on a log scale. Lol. Cash is king!
Beyond consumers, isn’t inflation a huge problem for the banks? I imagine the banks are a big reason the FED is serious about fighting inflation.
I don’t think banks care unless defaults start to go up.
I think the average person who doesn’t have more debt than they can service should be sitting pretty right now.
If you factor in paper gains in the equities and housing markets, you should be able to afford cost of living increases.
If you were living on the margin pre-pandemic, then you’re probably going to have a rough time for a couple of years.
When I visited Japan or Europe, costs were always way higher. I think the USA is just catching up to the average Western cost of living now…
Talked to a local relator. Below $350k is crazy hot. Mid level, $400k to $700k super cold. High end is still doing okay.
Looks like the middle class is having a hard time qualifying for the mid level houses. In my city the average family income is $90k so for them to buy a $500k plus house is going to tougher with higher interest rates.
Currently, taking out a $450k loan at 5.3% will run you about $2500 a month. When interest rates were at 3% for a 30 year loan, a 30 year loan at 3% with a $2500 payment would get you a $590k loan.
So yep. The middle range is getting hit.
I am not sure why the high end is doing okay. Maybe this demographic does not need a loan?
ru82:
“I am not sure why the high end is doing okay. Maybe this demographic does not need a loan?”
Higher income levels and secure income streams. Who cares if you have a $10,000 a month housing expense if you have a secure $500,000 a year income?
Plus the more expensive houses normally have very nice features in very nice neighborhoods. An added bonus if they go up in value every year.
A lot of paper geniuses out there may find their themselves on fire soon.
Stuff is straining and breaking in many interesting ways. Been seeing a lot of weird things at work. The labor and supply chains are a crap shoot depending on what you need.
Stocks are not as overvalued as they were in 2000.
Shiller PE ratio in 2000 peaked around 45, and is now 32
The PE (trailing 12 months) in 2000 peaked around 44 and is now 20.7
Most housing is bought with a mortgage, and to qualify, the monthly payment (mortgage, property tax, insurance, and HOA fee) is to not be more than 38% of household gross income.
So with 30 yr mortgage rates from 2.5% to 4%, typically the home price is to be no more than 4.5 to 5.5 times household income.
For rates of 4% to 5.75%, the home price is to be no more than 3.5 to 4.5 times household income.
AD,
Yes, by all means, keep telling yourself this kind of stuff — we did too back then.
Wolfman, I agree there will be an over correction of speculative assets (stocks, real estate, etc) and there will metaphorically be blood on the streets. There always is.
So PE will drop from 20.7 to 15 at least as stocks further sink.
Whoever has cash will make out real well buying depressed assets like those who bought homes for cash from 2010 to 2013.
The stock market looks ahead 6 months right? Perhaps it’s seeing that in 6 months time that E will be a LOT smaller. Also, we weren’t printing as much money back then, and households were in much better shape. In 2000, we only had a stock market bubble. Right now, we have a bubble in EVERYTHING, and it’s not like the bubbles aren’t connected. They are.
Monthly payment does not matter if you don’t have a job. A recent Bloomberg article says that a very significant percentage of people earning 250K a year are living month to month.
This took me back. Thanks!
Yes that was a stroll down memory lane. I was one of those unfortunate rookies who got wiped out in 2000. I’ll never forget day trading broadcom with big money. The stock was at 600 and the famous Mr Blodgett said buy buy it’s going to a thousand. Well it went to single digits. Anyone remember AETH? So many like that valued over a thousand just disappeared. I was so disgusted I didn’t start trading again for almost 20 years. I feel very bad for all those who will get wiped out this time. If you factor in all the debts in everything now 2000 was just a warm up. One thing I learned from that bear market was either be short or stay out all together. Or if you must stay in, in 10, 20 or 30 years some stocks could be much higher. But many, possibly very many, may just disappear. You Pandemic stocks know what I mean.
Tomorrow quantitative tightening begins. BEGINS. Fed funds and mortgage rates have just barely started going up. Gas, diesel and rents are at WTF sticker shock pricing. Yet we already have wall streeters saying the correction is over.
Buckle up. It’s over when the fed panics and starts easing again. Not likely for a year or 2. Unless we get a major depression -ike stock market crash, with mass layoffs. The banks are in a stronger position now, so don’t expect anything like that. Stagflation is miserable, but not a risk to the overall system.
Well the Wall St guys have a big pile of poo to get rid off, so of course they’ll say that the correction is over. They’ll keep raising estimates till kingdom come.