What I think Musk Did, Genius Manipulator he is, by Threatening to Decimate Tesla’s Salaried Staff & Management while Increasing Headcount of Factory Workers

He has a rebellion over WFH on his hands, not a demand problem for EVs, and is knuckling them into submission.
Musk is a genius who walks on water and was able to manipulate the price of Tesla’s shares from get-go into the stratosphere while luring investors into buying newly issued shares and convertible bonds for a decade to fuel his cash-burn machine. This gave the company the $20 billion needed to design and build cars, and now lots of cars, and not any cars, but EVs, while the legacy automakers blew him off, and they ridiculed EVs, until suddenly Tesla was eating their lunch and taking their share in a market that has been stagnant for over 20 years with huge troughs in between.
And when he threatened to come out with a pickup that might drain the lifeblood out of companies that had gotten dependent on their fat-margin pickups, such as Ford, they all suddenly got religion.
In his cunning and manipulative ways, Musk not only built Tesla but also shook up the entire auto industry and put EVs on the map. This was true genius. So I don’t ever want to underestimate his cunning manipulative ways.
This stuff doesn’t work forever, obviously, and Tesla’s stock is down 44% from the high, including the 9.2% drop today. But it’s still sky-high, and still gives the company a ridiculous market cap of $800 billion, and still trades at a ridiculous P/E ratio of 95.
So now there is an email that Musk apparently sent to employees, which Reuters has “seen” and reported on today. In this purported email to employees, Musk essentially cut Tesla employees into two groups:
- The hourly employees that work in the factories
- The salaried staff, including management and executives.
In the email, Musk wrote that Tesla has become “overstaffed in many areas,” and the salaried staff would be cut by 10%.
“Note, this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar,” he wrote in the email.
The “hourly headcount will increase,” he wrote. Apparently, there is red-hot demand for EVs, and the number of people that make them would increase so that they could make more cars to meet demand.
He had a “super bad feeling” about the economy, he said, by way of reason for the decimation of the salaried staff.
Ironically, the super bad feeling didn’t extend to the demand for Tesla’s vehicles because the production staff headcount would be increased to meet that demand.
He also ordered a hiring freeze worldwide, which I’m not sure how that’s going to get worked out with hourly employee headcount increasing while salaried headcount getting decimated.
This email was revealed a couple of days after the indirect revelation of a kind of a revolt by some of Tesla’s salaried staff who’ve been working from home, and didn’t want to come back to the office, despite Musk’s insistence that they do so.
A duly leaked email to Tesla’s executive staff – dated May 31, titled, “Remote work is no longer acceptble” [sic],” and signed “Elon” – spelled out Musk’s new policies about working from home:
“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean ‘minimum’) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” it said. So, OK.
And when he was asked on Twitter for “additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept,” Musk tweeted: “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”
It seems, Musk, like other CEOs, is staring down a revolt by his WFH employees that don’t want to go fight the rush-hour insanity ever again and that finally feel empowered by the labor shortages.
So let’s think this through for a moment…
If I were Chief Evil Boss at Tesla, and if I had a bunch of pampered highly-salaried staff, managers, and executives insisting on continued WFH, when I really wanted them in the office, and if I had this sort of rebellion on my hands, I would write this hilarious email about working from home is OK, as long as you work at least 40 hours a week at the office, and at the first opportunity, I would tweet that people who want to work remotely should pretend to work somewhere else.
Then a little later, being Chief Evil Boss, I would send another email that would be leaked, in which I would explain that I have a super bad feeling about the economy, and that I would increase the headcount of the hourly workers at the factory so that they could build more cars to meet red-hot demand, but I would decimate the salaried staff and management by 10% – axing every tenth person in that group – because Tesla was suddenly “overstaffed” with salaried staff.
This is the time-honored tradition of the threat of collective punishment. Roman commanders instituted “decimation” to punish their soldiers collectively, if they didn’t perform. They might line up a guilty unit of legionnaires, or an entire rebellions legion, and each tenth solder was then killed on the spot by the others. This threat hanging over their heads was a management tactic designed to motivate legionnaires to do what commanders told them to do.
So, if I were Chief Evil Boss with a revolt on my hands from people who didn’t want to work at least 40 hours a week at the office, I would let the world know that at Tesla’s offices, there is no labor shortage but a labor glut, and so forget the labor shortages and tight labor market, and every tenth of you is going to get axed, so you better show up at the office 40 hours a week, and then you can work remotely the rest of the time.
If I were Chief Evil Boss, I would use this threat to knuckle the salaried WFH staff into submission, and they’d start showing up at the office. That’s what I think Musk did here, genius manipulator that he is.
Musk gives Charles Ponzi a good name.
Musk actually delivers a product people want.
Ponzi, on the other hand, never took a dime in government tax credits or subsidies.
Musk only skillfully navigated the bubble created by the fed and the government. Musk did not manipulate the markets any more than what the Fed and the treasury did.
Musk did not promote speculation over actual hard work, wallstreet rewarded this behavior with free money from Fed.
There is nothing wrong with an employer expecting his / her employee to show up for work and put actual effort in doing this work. It has become a problem because value of Dollar is falling and cost of living and housing and rents are rising very fast. This again is not a problem created by Elon Musk.
What about Tesla Bot (a guy robot-dancing in silver tights)?
Bernie Madoff delivered product people want. People can’t get enough plastic wheel covers for under $55K. Or Cybertrucks with bulletproof windows. Or stock split rumors while Elon sells $Billions in shares.
F MUSK, his manipulative way work so well in this country because we have a sickening way of idolizing false idol and anyone that can promise you the world without ever delivering. His schtick works because of how people are so often disillusioned and looking for the next savior as Chris Hedges pointed out time and time again.
And for the people that work there, you do so at your own peril since other places that will treat you with some shred of dignity still exist, so you are either a Kool aid drinker and really think you are saving the world and worth putting up with the abuse from this evil “genius” or got duped into thinking it’s a decent place to work in which case it’s not too late to get out now.
Talking with young hot shot engineers…
They ALL want to work for Musk.
GM? Lockheed Martin? ExxonMobil? A utility?
No way boomer!
Well if they want to drink those Kool Aid so much, by all means and if they still don’t wake and walk away when they find out it’s Jim Jones kind of flavor..then there’s where my sympathy ends
I just called some retired GM and GE retired engineers who lost most of their pensions in those bankruptcies.
While those with political connections made out great.
At least you are having fun and pushing the envelope with Musk.
Elon is no genius, Elon Musk is Jeff Skilling, soon he’ll be outed.
Unless/until they call his bluff!
Chief Evil Boss:
No severance benefits to pay to folks that quit.
No unemployment compensation to pay to folks that quit (companies get dinged for every layoff).
Lowest cost RIF eva!
The only possible miscalculation..
He has got to keep his engineers. Not everyone on “staff” is a droner paper pusher. Some salary personnel are absolutely essential so that the hourly put the correct peg A into slot C and with the correct software.
“but I would decimate the salaried staff and management by 10%”
Yes, Musk is a master manipulator. But he also holds all the cards, and he’s right. The people building the cars are what’s important. Office workers have no special skills and are easily replaced.
WFH is pretend work. That might have been acceptable during the pandemic, but the pandemic is long over. He’s probably seen internal studies and knows 30% could leave with no great loss.
Ok Boomer..next time before you generalize all WFH as pretend work just try to Google some companies that has been full remote since even before the pandemic. They are even profitable as well, if pretend work got them there then sign me up.
And trust me you can pretend work sitting in an office 40hrs a week too. If you don’t think that’s thing I have a bridge to sell you as well..m
That’s the thing. People were shooting shits in the office before the pandemic. My current team cannot slack off at home or else the SVPs will come looking for us to do, our job.
In office we get so much less done cause even our execs want to shoot shits with us.
With that said there is A LOT of folks who don’t even shoot these shits, they just kind of hangout? And they can go find a new job. I worked hard and spent decent money to gain my skills. But there’s definitely fluff among the ranks.
Total side note but booked business AND invoiced business has seen a concerning slow down QTD. Recessions may be psychological but I’m seeing it already.
I’ve worked from home full time since 2017, and a bit here and there before that. Much more productive at home than in the office, but I live alone and have no pets or distractions. Way too much politics and schmoozing in a lot of offices. With MS teams or similar you can collaborate very easily among a distributed team.
People working in the factory are what is important today. Cutting office staff or putting on hiring freeze is slowing down investing in your future. Where is the Tesla truck? Why slow down your investment in the future unless you think you might not have the cash flow to fast track development.
I’m more productive WFH as there is simply less time spent on commuting. My equipment setup at home is better than the office as well. Peace and quiet. Having said that, good things happen when collaborating in person. No amount of technology can replace those unplanned interactions and conversations. Serendipity.
I think it depends on the nature of the work and readily believe you’re more productive at home. WFH is not pretend work, but there needs to be objective measures of what the employee is accomplishing. Jobs involving extensive writing lend themselves to WFH because of the limited distractions from co-workers.
Also, can’t dip in company’s ink when WFH.
Just shoot ‘em a text to come trough for a midday cocktail.
He sounds like the guy who said in Return of the Jedi, “The Death Star has to be fully operational in only three weeks even though it’s obvious this sucker won’t be finished for a couple of years’. In an environment such as that, stuff gets checked as being done that may not actually have been done.
Also, ruling with fear and terror in an environment of 3.5% unemployment might well boomerang. Jack Welch tried that and only recessions kept him being able to hire and retain people.
And…moving his headquarters to Texas? Sounds like he’s trying to get rid of his female employees that way by forcing them to work in a state where their lives are literally at stake. But hey, the EEOC would *never* notice that he’s firing mostly women, right?
When a boss thinks he knows who the useless 10% are, he is almost always terribly wrong.
I read this as a triple play of confusion like most things this EG does
Play A) WFH is over for Tesla
Play B) He has a bad feeling about the economy so he has to reduce staff
Play C) Market is on fire and he needs to rapidly increase staff
Evil genius is a diabetic who will certainly not eat fudge cake but will take two scoops of vanilla ice cream with cool hwhip
I’ve worked at home for over 20 years. I like it now as retirement is pretty close, but highly regret doing it during my prime. Everyone in their 20s through 40s should be in an office to interact, network, socialize and get out of the house. I can’t tell you how many lunches I ate alone in my kitchen or at strip malls close by. You’ll have plenty of time home alone when you’re old and nobody wants to socialize with you, don’t waste hours and hours at home while you’re young if you have the option to work with others in an office.
I’ve worked for people like Musk, put my heart and soul into 2 startups on a much smaller scale, but successful in their own right. The only true reward was the experience, which led to my ability to earn much better compensation now, later in my career, and I will never commute again.
Brilliant surmise, Wolf.
Musk is no dumdum … this way he encourages some self selection.
“They should pretend to work somewhere else.”
ROFL… I wonder how many other CEOs read that and only could WISH that they had the gonads to send that message to their people publicly!
No issues with Musk and how he wants to run his company. People working at Tesla who wish to WFH can move to another employer who offers that option.
WFH is the biggest opportunity on a plate to finally rejuvenate the country. For decades and decades, people looking for work have migrated from all the towns into the big cities, which have become hugely overcrowded and expensive, with people spending hours of the day commuting from further and further away on crowded transport into the same few square miles of offices. People complain about how towns are now empty, rundown, and lifeless and how overcrowded the cities are which don’t have enough essential services to cater to the ever-increasing density of housing. WFH has the potential to regenerate these towns, let’s build them up as Super Hubs. Lace them with highly connected super speed reliable internet and encourage remote workers to relocate to them, they will bring money back into the towns, children back into the schools, and rebuild thriving communities. The mass migration from cities back to towns should be embraced as the current model has reached breaking point, how many people spend 2-4 hours every day wasted on an expensive, pointless commute. We should embrace WFH and rebuild our rural communities, heck let’s bring the work to the people and not the people to the work.
IF your job can be done at a distance, it CAN and will eventually be done abroad, the cost savings in wages, etc are just too great to pass up.
What happened to blue collar America is now about to happen to the knowledge workers, you are about to be shafted, and the politicians will laugh at you, whilst they cash their speaking fees.
Good point altho there are time zone differences that have to be dealt with in many of the overseas scenarios. Not as easy to overcome as they might seem, altho on the nearside of the Atlantic it’s not as bad.
“And when he threatened to come out with a pickup that might drain the lifeblood out of companies that had gotten dependent on their fat-margin pickups, such as Ford, they all suddenly got religion.”
Rivian beat them to it.
Let’s see, the richest man in the world with factories in the U.S. and factories in China. Are spoiled American workers to be better tolerated than the Chinese? HELL no, it’s not fair unless all employees get the same treatment.
It didn’t take long for the Musk man to get used to and like the Communist style of things. He’s lived three different cultures, South African, American, and Chinese. Communist is the best.
Love this post and the different opinions. If Musk thought that his business was benefitting from WFH he would embrace and encourage the transition. I think he is seeing a deterioration of the business results and like Wolf says I would never underestimate this man.
Musk owns the majority shares of his company and has the ability to raise cash generate demand and create thousands of jobs in an industry that has suffered for decades at least in the USA.
His factories in China I think are producing cars mostly sold to Chinese. Competing in China for China market share is not easily done.
I have no idea what the future stock value of Tesla is nor does the markets but the current stock price was 10 percent below what that stock price was the day before.
Many companies need the interaction and spontaneous idea generation for productivity increases that come from an office environment. Other jobs within the same company can be done more efficiently remotely including WFH.
The technology and development towards that model has been going on for a couple of decades and will continue to evolve. At the same time communicating is jut as important and face to face communication is very effective.
Both have a place in some organizations.