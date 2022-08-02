Nope, Auto-Loan Delinquencies and Repos Are Not “Exploding”: They Rose from Record Lows and Are Still Historically Low

The balance of loans & leases outstanding rose on much higher vehicle prices but much lower sales volume.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In 2020 and 2021, consumers used their stimulus money and extra unemployment benefits and their PPP loans and the cash left over from not having to make rent or mortgage payments, or whatever, to get caught up on their auto loans. And the rate of auto loans that were delinquent 30 days or more dropped from one historic low to the next and finally bottomed out in Q4 2021 at 5.0%.
Since then, this delinquency rate has started to rise from the historic low. In Q2 2022, the delinquency rate rose to 5.6% of total auto loan balances, according to data today from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. It remains below the pre-pandemic low of 6.4%.
The delinquency rate is now normalizing, heading back toward the old normal, which hovered at around 7% during the Good Times:
Note how the delinquency rate began rising back in late 2005, in parallel with the Housing Bust, more than two years before the recession, because people under mortgage stress also fell behind on their auto loans. The delinquency rate continued rising as the mortgage crisis triggered the Financial Crisis when Bear Stearns, Lehman, AIG, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other financial firms collapsed (some got bailed out, others didn’t). Delinquency rates peaked in 2009 at nearly 11%, and then backed off.
The delinquency rates during the Great Recession show what can happen when 10 million people end up unemployed at the peak.
Auto loan balances: spiking prices, falling sales.
Balances of auto loans and leases rose 6.1% in Q2 year-over-year to $1.50 trillion in Q1, on much higher vehicle prices and much lower sales volume – meaning fewer loans, but with higher balances.
The used vehicles CPI was up 6.1% year-over-year in June, and the new vehicles CPI was up 11.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The average transaction price of new vehicles, which accounts for the shifting mix of vehicles, in addition to price increases, spiked by 14% year over year in June, to nearly $46,000, according to J.D. Power data. And these more expensive vehicles needed to get financed, and so the loans got bigger.
But new vehicle sales, in terms on the number of vehicles sold, in Q2 were down by 21% year-over-year. And used-vehicle retail sales were down by about 10% year-over-year.
So auto loan balances increased by 6.1% in Q2 on this mix of surging prices and falling sales, leading to fewer but bigger loans:
“Car Repos Are Exploding” Not.
A few weeks ago, an article on a major financial news site proclaimed in the headline that “Car Repos Are Exploding.” The article was circulated everywhere, and yet it was devoid of actual data on repos, it had no chart of repos, and was really just clickbait. Most people who spread this thing around the internet never read the article; they just read the clickbait headline, and that was good enough. The internet is a strange place.
But the entire auto industry and auto finance industry got a good chuckle out of it. Before there is a repo, the borrower must be delinquent on the loan. If the borrower falls behind on payments and cannot catch up and thereby cannot cure the delinquency, the lender will repossess the vehicle and sell it at auction.
So before the number of repos can spike, the rate of delinquencies of 30+ days must spike, because it comes first.
As we’ve seen with data from the New York Fed today, there is no “explosion” of delinquencies, and therefore no explosion of repos. Repos remain low compared to historic levels. They ticked up from the record lows last year and are in the process of increasing to more normal levels.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
No they never spent a cent more then or if required to keep the loan above water.
It’s just a plastic fantastic personal degrading self propelled cart with no next to zero style.
Geeeeze.
This is the same argument as the increase in the use of credit cards Wolf covered a few weeks ago. Wolf argues in both cases that both ‘increases’ simply amount to the return to the previous normal. Yet if people got all caught up on bills during all the stimulus days, the trend is still going up (just from a lower starting point). In theory the trend line should just continue at 5% through 2022 if things were continuing as before the pandemic. We still have to ask ourselves why is it rising again so quickly? From these graphs there is still something seriously messed up going on. As far as I have heard, the credit card balances this month are still continuing to go up also. I think something stinks, and yes delinquencies are exploding in context with the new starting point of 5% post pandemic rate.
Btw, I did RTGDFA!
Gooberville Smack,
I will cover credit card data tomorrow: balances, delinquencies, third-party collections, bankruptcies, and other goodies. You will be disappointed :-]
I understand that it’s a lot more fun to say that everything is collapsing and that consumer debt is exploding and that no one has any money, etc. etc. It makes great clickbait. But that’s just not the case.
Your last 2 articles are great and completely contradict the idea the the economy is not doing well and the market is going to crash. The fed may continue to raise rates but there is plenty of cash flow to support the higher prices. Inflation is not going to stop nor is the fed going to force a crash. It’s going to suck for the bottom 80% but nobody cares about them anymore.
Not a delinquency question, but no surge of gramps owner die-offs leading to more used Buicks and Grand Marquis inventory?
Darn.
I want to buy a cheap repo like the old days.
>Before there is a repo, the borrower must be delinquent on the loan. If the borrower falls behind on payments and cannot catch up and thereby cannot cure the delinquency, the lender will repossess the vehicle and sell it at auction.
I recently wondered if in the current market conditions there is an elevated incentive for a lender to strike a borrower with a repo instantly as soon as there is an excuse to do so? (not sure at all how this industry works, just thinking out loud).
I am currently in a process of buying my Toyota lease out and my payoff amount is almost 20% less than what Carvana, Vroom or Carmax are ready to offer me for the car right away. That said, if the market does not take a very drastic turn, I will end up with a car loan with a principal that will be substantially less than the “real” value of this car at some given moment. Now if I was a lender, I would’ve probably waited like a hawk for a consumer to make the very first mistake (e.g. delay a payment for 1 day) and repo the car immediately knowing well I can sell it at a profit or extort any amount of fees from a forgetful borrower.
Again, not sure if it’s a thing at all (hopefully not), but I’m certainly going to put this (and only this one!) loan on auto-pay for the time being…
Yes, with used-vehicle prices still high (except for guzzlers), you’d think a lot of people have “car equity” and can escape repo hell by cash-out refinancing, or selling the vehicle, maybe even for a profit.
Despite that, I bet newly-delinquent 30+ loans will hit 7% again sometime. What’s the WolfPack (commentariat) estimated date when that happens? If it goes to heck in a straight line at the same pace as 2006-2008, might take a year??
Spend our time more accordingly
Came across one of those shell companies stock symbol VII. I found it because a stock screener caught it. Anyway, one of the companies they purchased/invested in is called Roofstock. It is a company that allows mom and pop global investors to buy SFH rentals and has a global reach.
Guess what, they also offer a service to purchase newly built homes for rental from Lennar.
“Roofstock and Lennar have forged a partnership to make buying new homes in the U.S easier, for both international and domestic owners. Purchase Lennar new construction properties as a primary residence, as secondary homes, or as investment properties from anywhere in the world.”
Just another example of what was fueling housing. Here is one of their comments from a customer.
“I ve never been to Memphis, we’ve never seen the property we bought on Roofstock. It appraised for $30k more thatn we bought if for before it even closed. Our renters are great and we are cash flowing every month.”
FYI – the little mom and pop Roofstock dids $5 billion in total transactions. When you go to get a loan, they use a company called Beeline. Beeline is offering a 5% 30 year with only a $375 processing fee.
The sitedoes all the hard work for you. They calculate the Annual Return, the Cap Rate, Neighborhood rating. If the house is vacant when you buy it they will pay up to 6 months of rent until it is rented.
There you go. Here is the future. VII really only focus on SFH or duplex/triplex. They currently have 1330 homes for sale as rentals for global investors to buy. That is part of their marketing for sellers. They look to buy houses with tenants in place. I am amazed at home many have returns of 15% to 25% annum