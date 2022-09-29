Laid-Off Workers Hired Quickly by Other Companies: This Labor Market Is Astonishingly Strong, Fuel for Fed Inflation Worries

It’s already playing a key role in every one of Powell’s press conferences.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Just about every day, there are stories of layoffs, but mostly small-scale layoffs, in the hundreds, 300 people here, 500 people there – of the 153 million employed people. Occasionally, there were layoffs of 1,000 or 2,000 people, and sometimes those are in global operations, with an unknown number in the US. Then there are large companies that are laying off staff in the divisions they’re trimming back, but they’re hiring in their other divisions, and often employees can get hired by another division.
And they just don’t add up to the mass layoffs in the prior recessions, where big companies would make serial announcements of layoffs of 10,000 or 20,000 people at a time per company. In addition, there are massive well-documented staff shortages in some sectors, such as schools (the “teacher shortage”), in healthcare, and others.
And we’re seeing that in the initial claims for unemployment insurance. For the week ended September 24, released today by the US Department of Labor, the initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by 16,000 from the prior week to 193,000 (seasonally adjusted) – near historic lows. This shows that most of the people who are being laid off either already had a new job lined up when they walked out the door, or they’re finding a new job very quickly, before even filing for unemployment insurance: another sign of how strong the labor market still is:
These weekly “initial unemployment claims” are not based on surveys, as other labor market data is, but on actual claims for unemployment compensation, filed by people who’ve lost their job and haven’t found another job yet, and who want to be paid unemployment benefits to tide them over.
Initial unemployment claims are the most immediate measure of the labor market, and they just refuse to show any weakness.
Over the decades, significant and lasting spikes in initial unemployment claims were associated with recessions, and every recession was preceded by them.
Going back to the recessions through 1974, including the nasty “double-dip” recessions in the early 1980s, we can see how today’s initial claims for unemployment insurance still depict a strong labor market.
Before and during recessions, these initial claims for unemployment insurance surge because people who lost their jobs cannot find another job quickly because other companies too have stopped hiring or have started laying off people. This would be a sign in the data that the labor market has started to run into serious trouble. But not yet (purple areas indicate recessions, recession dates from NBER).
The number of people that continued to claim unemployment insurance in the week following the “initial” claim – the “insured unemployment” – fell by 29,000 from the prior week, to 1.347 million, just a hair above the record lows earlier this year and far below the levels of any other healthy labor market, and far far below recessionary levels – another sign of just how strong this labor market still is, and how powerful the labor shortages still are in absorbing people that have gotten laid off:
This confirms other labor market data: Still huge demand for labor and tight supply.
Large-scale surveys of employers have shown that all year through July, the latest month reported, the number of employees who were laid off or discharged has remained near record lows; and the number of job openings, at over 11 million, has remained in the astronomical zone, up by 61% from the same period in 2019; and employees are still quitting jobs in historically large numbers, a sign of massive churn and job hopping as they take advantage of still strong demand for labor to obtain a better job, more pay, or better working conditions.
The labor force is still not back where it had been before the recession – and that is part of the problem with the labor market. Very strong demand for labor meets very tight supply. The result is rising wages – and in terms of just wage increases, this has been the best labor market for workers in decades.
The problem is that inflation is red hot, and is outrunning even those wage increases, and those wage increases provide further fuel for inflation – and here we go: the wage-price spiral.
That’s why labor market data, including today’s initial unemployment claims, are near the top of the Fed’s inflation-worry list. This kind of labor market, by fueling further wage gains and more consumer spending, is a major contributor to the inflation dynamics – and the labor market has been playing a key role in every one of Powell’s more and more hawkish press conferences.
If boards had any common sense they would cut ceo pay,got to be many qualified people available. The real problem is upper management stealing most of the money.then trickle down to workforce .But they forgot who really makes the economy work and it ain’t some pencil pusher
The Managerial Class needs to run periodic laps through the cube farms to show their worth, hence the ‘back-to-the-office’ mantra.
Some insights of what can going on:
1. There is a whole generation of business leaders and executives who haven’t seen a major downturn. Their biggest memory is the 2020 pandemic where Fed and Govt printed trillions to revert the downturn in a couple of months.
2. These leaders have thrives on empire building and boosting revenues with no regard to profitability and sustainability as the free money from ZIRP rewarded this behavior.
3. The easiest way to boost revenues was to expand operations and add more heads with no regards to efficiency. When all corporations didi that in tandem there was more business with no regards to efficiency.
4. As these leaders never learned another successful strategy and the previous generation of leaders retired on their big stock values, no one knows how to really navigate QT.
5. Some look at real Negative interest rates and others think that Fed will Pivot after next elections as there will be no more accountability for 2 more years and electorate can be screwed.
6. Many leaders have actually abandoned investing in core engineering and instead expanded sales, market operations etc.
7. There is just too much fat in these companies and few will shape up to survive healthy competition.
“and here we go: the wage-price spiral.”
As having worked as an hourly-wage employee for a good portion of my adult years, it’s nice to see the little guy have some options and maybe a bump in wages. Granted, it’ll fuel inflation, but it sure feels good to bring home a bigger paycheck to the Mrs.
Enjoy it while it lasts.
And try to save….
As long as there is profit, wages can go up and prices can stay the same.
Workers are getting uppity all around the USA. Nothing massive immigration and a big recession can’t fix.
Yeah, then you can pay for services to the homeless. Such a deal.
“The problem is that inflation is red hot, and is outrunning even those wage increases,”
Absolutely. In my area they have a very very hard time finding nurses and teachers for instance because the rentals are so high and hard to find. I think this is probably true through most of California.
Closer to the SF bay area they can not even find enough house cleaners, gas station attendants, cafe workers or skilled construction workers because they can not afford to live there.
On the East Coast a family member became a teacher. But she was only able to do so because she got an inheritance that allowed her to buy a condo in the area she wanted to teach in, and she got a roommate to help with the mortgage. Otherwise her student debt would have made it unaffordable. This is a job she really really wanted and luckily she had the means to do it. Other people would have given up.
Where are these people moving to aside from tents? Are there areas which have very few workers and areas that don’t? It’s extremely hard for people who become homeless to adjust back into the working world – it takes a toll. Then younger people who should be replacing those of us who have retired can not afford to work in some areas. Or, yeah, they can, but it would mean living out of their cars and realistically no working person wants to do that, I don’t care what they say to cover up their embarrassment.
In around 2010/2011 my niece graduated from college (4 year degree). She became a teacher and moved from Iowa to Jakarta Indonesia. She has been able to afford a much better lifestyle than if she had stayed in the USA. She has been there ever since. I think she has changed jobs out there once or twice and is now an administrator at a school. My niece comes home to visit my sister once or twice a year. My niece is 34 years old now. My sister doesn’t think her daughter is ever coming back to live in the USA.
So sad. I mean, maybe she loves Jakarta, but it’s so twisted and sad she and many others moved away from family.
Moderator this is my second comment.
I can’t speak for America, but there is a drug overdose crisis in Vancouver and Toronto due to high rent and home prices.
People die silently.
I’m noticing that the ravines in Toronto are packed with tents. Also noticing on the Kijiji that able-bodied couples are unable to get approved for a rental and have to live in a tent and are desperate to find a place before Winter.
It’s a dystopian going on right now. Wage inflation might have peaked last year in Toronto.
Sounds like a central banker/globalist wet dream.
A housing price crash would solve one aspect of this problem.
That’s the first thing that needs to happen.
People in the past working 1 job are now usually working 2, especially the hourly wage earners to make due.
I’m surprised at the number who are trying to work 3 in my area as well to try to stay ahead of inflation.
No worries locating a job, just one that pays enough and is stable enough for the upcoming downturn.
Best wishes everyone!
How big was the Hurricane Katrina impact on the economy, back in the day? I’m wondering about Ian and Florida + South Carolina here.
On the one hand, Hurricane + Insurance Payouts = Reconstruction boom in Florida. On the other hand, lots of businesses won’t be earning much income until they’re rebuilt, and they won’t be employing so many people in the meantime either.
Job market is bad in Toronto. Lots of tent cities these days. I wonder what the government did in Canada.
Same as here- let the ultra wealthy the world over “invest” in housing and leave which should be kept for it’s own citizens.
Maybe the squatters’ organization “Homes not Jails” will become popular again..
The Fed is attempting to control inflation by destroying jobs, yet a substantial amount of the inflation is due to the last forty year monopolization of corporations, and the subsequence exponential rise in profit margins that have occurred.
Today average corporate profit margins are 15.48%, yet most of the last few decades corporate profit margins have fluctuated between 2% to 12%….with 8% being typical.
For a visual search Aug 25, 2022 Bloomberg article “US Corporate Profits Soar With Margins at Widest Since 1950” for the 1950-2022 historic chart of corporate profits margins.
Per Bloomberg:
A measure of US profit margins has reached its widest since 1950, suggesting that the prices charged by businesses are outpacing their increased costs for production and labor.
After-tax profits as a share of gross value added for non-financial corporations, a measure of aggregate profit margins, improved in the second quarter to 15.5% — the most since 1950 — from 14% in the first quarter, according to Commerce Department figures published Thursday.
The surge in profits during the pandemic era has fueled a debate about whether price-gouging companies carry a share of the blame for high inflation…
Fed has no choice but to try and bring the labor market into some sort of manageable equilibrium or it risks a perpetual price-wage spiral.
As such, folks who think a pivot is imminent are hallucinating. The Fed is already on a set QT path and even if it stops raising short term rates in the next few months, it’s not likely to reverse them until the economy churns through the huge sink of job vacancies that has been created during the pandemic.
The current employment/unemployment stats are puzzling. I have to wonder how many of these new hires are people being forced to take a second job to compensate for inflation.
Astonishingly strong labor conditions? Now is the time for collective action and unions. “The Management” has proven that they can’t be trusted, and should be managed themselves. By labor.