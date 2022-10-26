Meta Makes Huge Mess Afterhours, Enters my “Imploded Stocks,” after Tech & Social-Media Already Messed up the Day

Meta shares plunge 19% after hours, for a total plunge of 24% for the day: metaverse woes, online advertising, expenses.
So now, after the mess that Big Tech and Social Media companies made during the day, Meta Platforms is making a huge mess afterhours, after it released its quarterly earnings, with its shares down 19% at the moment, after having already plunged by 5.6% during the day. Combined during regular trading and after-hours trading, shares have plunged 23.8%.
Shares are now trading at $104.78, the lowest since February 2016, down 72% from their high in September 2021 (data via YCharts):
Inducted into my “Imploded Stocks.”
Having plunged by over 70% from the high, Meta now qualifies for, and is thereby officially inducted into my Imploded Stocks. It’s the biggest name in this noble group so far, that started out in the spring of 2021 with just a bunch of crazies, SPACs, and IPOs but has been encompassing ever larger companies since then, in a sign of how the greatest stock market bubble ever started coming unglued beneath the surface in February 2021 and just keeps coming unglued.
With impeccable timing, the stock reached its high in September 2021, right before the company announced in October 2021 that it changed its name from stodgy Facebook to the somehow cool Meta, as in metaverse, in a bet-the-farm move. Turns out, the metaverse isn’t performing, but it’s swallowing up a lot of money.
The stock has not only worked off the entire free-money bubble since March 2020, but also the relentless surge since the December 2018 swoon, plus a bunch more, establishing a new six-year low. Long live the metaverse.
Online advertising, oh dearie.
Meta reported “near-term challenges on revenue” this evening, as revenues, most of which came from online ads, fell 4%.
It said that “ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 17% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 18% year-over-year.” In other words, each ad pays a bunch less.
While revenues declined, costs and expenses jumped by 19%, and that its income from its “foreign operations” collapsed by 46%, and that therefore its net income plunged by over half (-52%). And while at it, Meta lowered its revenue forecast for Q4.
Incinerated $65 billion in cash on share buybacks in less than two years.
It also said that it wasted and incinerated $6.55 billion in cash in Q3 on buying back its own shares. This brings the total cash that it wasted and incinerated in the seven quarters since January 2021 to $65.8 billion. And it incinerated those $65.8 billion at share prices that were far higher than the current price. But incinerating cash on share buybacks is no biggie; it’s just cash.
Cutting costs is expensive.
Meta is trying to figure out what to do. And one thing it knows it will do: cost cutting. It has for months been talking about its staffing levels. It said today that it would keep its headcount “roughly flat with current levels” in 2023.
And its massive office footprint is going to get trimmed, but those cost cuts are going to cost money “near term” it said in its earnings report, including $2 billion for its office footprint “rationalization”:
“We have increased scrutiny on all areas of operating expenses. However, these moves follow a substantial investment cycle so they will take time to play out in terms of our overall expense trajectory.”
And there are lots of new expenses to be added, including for “infrastructure-related expenses and, to a lesser extent, Reality Labs hardware costs driven by the launch of our next generation of our consumer Quest headset later next year.”
Competition from TikTok, problems with Apple’s privacy policy.
Whatever will happen with the metaverse, user attention has been shifting away from Meta’s products toward TikTok. Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy is also causing a lot of heartache at Meta, where tracking of everyone on the entire internet is key to its revenues, and Apple is making it harder.
This whole mess comes on top of the stuff thrown out there by Microsoft, Alphabet, Texas Instruments, and Seagate late yesterday and early today.
Yesterday afterhours, Microsoft and Alphabet shook up markets with weak revenue growth and stirred up further worries about the online ad business – after Snap had already made a mess of itself last week over the same thing – and about the cloud business, which then took down Amazon, which derives most of its profits from its cloud services division AWS. And the plunging demand for PCs caused Microsoft’s Windows revenues to plunge 15%. There has been talk of hiring freezes and layoffs for months.
Seagate Technology, which makes disc drives including for PCs, added to it this morning when it said that it plans to cut 8% of its global workforce, or about 3,000 people, “to sustainably lower costs,” as CEO Dave Mosley put it during the earnings call, after reporting that revenues in the quarter plunged by 35%, and that its net income essentially vanished, plunging by 94%.
Here are how some of the tech and social media stocks performed today. Meta includes today’s afterhours trading. All others are as of the close today:
|Today $
|Today %
|From peak
|Peak date
|Apple
|[AAPL]
|149.35
|-2.0%
|-18.4%
|Jan-2022
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|231.32
|-7.7%
|-33.8%
|Nov-2021
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|94.82
|-9.6%
|-37.7%
|Nov-2021
|Amazon
|[AMZN]
|115.66
|-4.1%
|-38.7%
|Jul-2021
|Salesforce
|[CRM]
|159.91
|-3.2%
|-48.7%
|Nov-2021
|Meta
|[META]
|104.78
|-23.8%
|-72.7%
|Sep-2021
|Seagate
|[STX]
|53.39
|-8.0%
|-54.6%
|Jan-2022
Anyone not quietly humming Nat King Cole’s Smile today?
Does a little schadenfreude make me a bad person?
Actually wallstreet has been very kind to these stocks:
1. Alphabet’s 6% yoy revenue increase when corrected for 8% inflation is 2% revenue decrease.
2. A 27% earnings drop when corrected for inflation is a 35% earnings drop.
3. On top of that this company that rapidly expanded operations, and has no chance of increasing revenues, failed to state how it will reduce expenses and instead dared investors by saying it will keep the headcount growth slow!
So I expect more drops instead coming weeks unless there are significant layoffs. No one likes a cash burning company when QT is going on.
Leo
“Actually wallstreet has been very kind to these stocks:”
An observation that seems vaguely familiar from the perspective of the life experience during an above statistically expected life span. Sends a chill through my body. What’s the angle I’m missing in this high stakes poker game of life.
In the glow of the finance centric mania that the world is stepping away from, the organized business community is planning and plotting how to maximize profits in the chaos.
Yes, you can count my 😁from ear to ear. Couldn’t have happened to better candidates👿
Nope, make you perfectly human and the non FOMO kind might I add.
I reserve this level of schadenfreude when the SoCal housing market can resemble something similar to Meta stock..
SoCal home owners can file a class action lawsuit against zillow. The text would go like:
1. Zillow provided highly inflated Zestimates for our houses that were far from market reality.
2. We priced our houses for sale based on these Zestimates. However ours houses failed to sell as the market kept correcting at 3% per month to 18% in 6 months.
3. We have still not been able to sell our house and lost the opportunity to sell at peak and this resulted in millions of dollars of cumulative losses.
4. We, the people, believe that Zillow manipulated Zestimates way over actual appraisals and hid the real appraisal figures with malicious intent to value its own inventory higher. This act caused us tremendous losses and we would like to Sue Zillow to recover our losses.
Just another pump and dump, Zillow that is, only they’ve missed the dump, and will soon be flushed down the bubbly toilet they created and manipulated to everyone’s detriment. As Charlie Munger says, “it’s a turd”. Oops!
Shadenfreude, ya.
😆
A couple years ago there was a high level sector/industry reclassification that now looks really dumb. They took consumer ad-driven companies like GOOG and META and such out of Tech, and put them into “communication services”, which used to just be telecommunications like Verizon, Comcast, AT&T etc – generally very stable, dividend-paying companies.
That basically ruined those sector funds now that the cyclical ad-dependent companies are getting hammered.
Well, are Google and Facebook not communications services companies?
No – ask yourself where their revenues come from, and you can see that they’re advertising companies. From their perspective, all the websites and apps are basically just glorified billboards and stadium walls, places where “eyeballs go” to view “content”.
By contrast, Verizon, Comcast and the genuine telecommunications companies deliver data and are paid by subscribers rather than advertisers.
The classic telecomms are utility services, which customers are reluctant to cut, whereas advertisers cut their budgets whenever the economy gets tight.
P.S. The name of the sector wasn’t “communications services” before the change, either.
Well, have you ever paid a single dollar to Facebook or Google for communications?
How did Cathie Woodshed somehow miss this stellar opportunity to vaporize obscene amounts of investment capital?
To busy writing letters to FED
She probably didn’t know that
1. Metaverse is worse than a cheap VR video game,
2. Its headsets give you a headache in 1 hour
3. Its supposed to be worth 1000 times more than other better VR games.
Meta at $100 still seems expensive, maybe $50 meta, $70 Alphabet are coming soon… And the rest of them, especially Apple are to expensive too.
Agree. $75 Apple (if iPhone sales hold up). $25 Tesla (where BMW or Toyota would buy it; big maybe).
Too many headwinds:
1. Interest rates were 0% when Google was at $50.
2. Companies fight recession by reducing marketing and ad expenditures. These companies are hopelessly dependent on retail expenditure and respective ads.
One more year of QT with 5% interest rates would mean:
1. Alphabet at $30 (last seen in 2015).
2. Meta at $30 (last seen in 2013).
Meta’s Q3 2019 was $17.3 billion vs Q3 2022’s $27.7 billion.
They still sell a lot of ads.
Yes, but who needs them. No one that’s who.
Is Google a scam? I mean the changes Apple made was supposed to badly affect all advertising companies, not just Meta, but the later has taken the brunt of the impact while Google is still growing. Sure Google missed both top and bottom line projections for this quarter, but they are still GROWING quarter after quarter. What’s so unique about their business model?
I might not be totally correct but Google has a lot of great properties (Google, YouTube, Maps etc.) that drive revenue and Apple does not control the desktop. I have to imagine an inordinate amount of FB access is through iPhone whereas google is used plenty on desktop and of course android. I don’t use FB much but the last time I used it on desktop was probably 2017.
I don’t buy your argument that FB users are mostly iPhone users. That just does not make sense. FB is available in both platforms. What are Android users supposed to use for their Social Media needs? Orkut?
Google has Youtube, but FB has Instagram.
Youtube ad revenue is down apparently. Much was related to crypto scams that were trying to lure in suckers.
Apple seems like the next domino to fall. Cant think of much theyve done lately that created significant interest, their operations in china are probably in jeopardy, and the strong dollar has to be choking their profits
Google has its own Android operating system which runs on far more smartphones than iPhone OS, and it controls the android ad policies. Google also controls search ads, which are huge. Google controls the ad policies on Chrome, by far the biggest browser. Google owns a lot of the plumbing that online ads are being delivered through.
Yep. I SEE Google ads. I don’t see anything in the metaverse. Nor do I wish to.
Mark Zucchiniberg is off his freaking rocker.
Does this mark the end of the tech boom officially? Will Wall Street start demanding free cash flow instead of top line growth from big tech companies and these horribly over staffed businesses go from hiring freezes to widespread reductions of people who have been coasting?
Well… The AH market now, is (once again) trying to show that this bear market bounce still has legs….. From the lows of the sell-off on Oct 13 before exploding upwards (day of CPI print), before today’s action, the markets were up over 11% (that’s in 9 days!). Even today after the tech carnage, the Dow ended up slightly, while the Nasdaq managed to turn a 230 point opening declineinto the green, before selling off again in the afternoon.
Until Powell speaks at the press conference on Nov 2 after the 75 basis point hike (AND..IMHO, will bring out the hawkish hammer, like at Jackson Hole), Tech is pinning A LOT on Apple’s results tomorrow, which will tell the market’s trajectory for the next several days…
as seems to happen every month, there is once again the belief the Fed HAS to slow down/pause, sooner rather than later.
Once again, they will be WRONG! Don’t Fight The Fed!
I’m hoping this company dies altogether. I know, shocker. I’ve never been a customer, and I never will be. I see it as the face – the epitome – of everything that is wrong with social media and the entire system today.
“It said that “ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 17% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 18% year-over-year.” In other words, each ad pays a bunch less.”
Thanks for the translation!
America printed up money and handed it over to 100’s of unproven entities. Most of them tanked and are bankrupt or soon will be. While the proven entities did nothing much but buy stock to keep inflating the ego’s of their founders in an attempt to maintain their positions on the World’s richest people. We shoulda copied China…. it put a lot of its cash into concrete & rebar to build high-rises. At least when you build something over time that building will bring back more dollars than were spent for it. That Meta name change was just useless as a lot of people don’t see life as one spent in a megapixel world
“We shoulda copied China…. it put a lot of its cash into concrete & rebar to build high-rises. At least when you build something over time that building will bring back more dollars than were spent for it.”
This is not true in many cases. It is only true if the building is used by people willing to pay more than it cost to build, service any mortgage on it, and pay for ongoing maintenance and taxes. Misallocations of capital into infrastructure and other projects that don’t pay for themselves happen all the time, especially at the end of economic booms. China’s property development sector has enormous problems right now. Possibly bigger than Meta’s problems.
Yes exactly, one just needs to google “Chinese ghost cities” to get a sense of the immense waste, it’s actually breathtaking, a look into the Evergrande fiasco is worthwhile as well.. Finally, if anyone thinks it’s all concrete and rebar going in like in most other countries then the term “tofu-dreg” is totally worth a spin on the Google and YouTube machines.
AC, um, can you say “ghost cities?” Plus I’d guess much of the concrete actually didn’t have rebar in them either…The Chinese model is not something I would want anyone anywhere to emulate, but that’s just me.
Facebook is the new myspace.
It will be interesting to see when businesses and consumers really cut back on discretionary spending.
I recently read an interesting article from the Wells Fargo Economic Insight group titled ‘Eating the Seed Corn’ that started to scratch the surface on how consumers are burning through their liquidity. I don’t think links are welcome here, so not going to try to figure out how to do that.
The article also had some really good charts, the funny part was, my first thought was, ‘These are almost as good as Wolfstreet charts’.
Interesting report Wells Fargo made and yes the charts do look similar to Wolf’s! They are saying the excess savings from 2020 and 2021 should be wiped out entirely around Q3 2023 the rate it’s going now and they think recession starting Q2. If that’s the case, these tech stocks still got a long way to go down as does the rest of the market for that matter (more to add to Wolf’s list coming up). Good riddance to Fb/Meta. I don’t use any of their apps and refuse to even though my friends and family keep trying to get me on them.
Never used twitter or facebook or any of that jazz. Always seemed a little like the Walmart of social media. Even despite the ceaseless collective appetite for facile time sinks, I’ve been astonished at the staying power of this stuff.
their business model is to compile and sell all of YOUR personal info and internet/app use.
if you don’t like that, then take the appropriate steps necessary to stop it.
I never touched (visited, used) facebook and never will. But they have files on me and you. They track us all over the Internet. And of course they monetize that. It’s fine with me if they fail.
I block everything from Facebook.com and Facebook.net from ever loading in my browser using Ublock Origin. I never see Facebook buttons, Facebook comments, and can’t even open Facebook website. I also block all cookies related to that. They can’t track me. I like it that way. Down with the Zuck
I had a broker call me earlier this year when it tanked down to $230/share. He said, “Our analysts have a strong buy on it!” My answer was, “I don’t invest in companies where I don’t like and buy their products, so no thanks.” So glad I stuck to my principles. Facebook sells fixes to dopamine addicts. That’s all it is.
1001+ Imploded Stocks, but extremely low unemployment. That is good for the employee and their families, but not for decreasing overall demand and inflation.
This is what is different from the dot com bust, correct?
Care to guess when unemployment will begin to rise?
Perhaps when companies realize the Fed will not pivot or begin QE4? They are all counting on cheap money in the near future?
The dotcom bust started in March 2000, with record low unemployment, big wage increases, booming economy. A mild recession started a year later, likely caused in part by the dotcom bust.
As I recall, these big tech firms (FAANG or whatever) were taking up an ever-larger share of the whole stock market including the S&P 500. So; when the tent-poles fall, then what?
The stock market seems like the breathless cheerleader awaiting the favor of the quarterback (Fed), maybe while the bleachers are collapsing. If the Fed blinks, or equivocates, it is back to the slippery slope of inflation, the road to heck and ruin. It seems to me the Fed’s official statements have been very sober and cognizant of this. But any remark that hits the press from any member seems to buoy up stocks. And workers apparently are still pressing for wag increases. Meaning, if true, perhaps a long season of high inflation and high interest rates.
The leading indicator for me, looking ahead, seems to be buyers’ strikes, in more assets than just stocks.
Isn’t Tesla nearly touching the bar from its highs? Love to see an electric car in the carnage (pardon the pun).
I think I found a use for the Metaverse: The Zuck will need the Metaverse to pretend he’s back at the corporate offices when his company is operating out of his dorm room again.
Meta, YouTube, Alpha etc pay big money to Influencers … then people sheep follow, subscribe, and buy what their Influencers tell them.
Destroy this business model. Be a wolf … 😊
Yeah but… Yeah but….
The US economy is do’in just fine.
“”” And it incinerated those $65.8 billion at share prices that were far higher than the current price.”””
Burning such a large amount of billions should be regarded as market manipulation and therefore condemned to thousands of years in prison.
Meta needs to focus more on games with its Virtual Reality headsets.
Then use it for entertainment in regards to watching movies.
Then scale or tailor to make it for education like use it to teach science such as having virtual labs.
One Meta advertisement I saw was using the VR headset to virtually visit museums like science museums and art museums.
Education can be entertaining with these VR headsets.
Make it first about Entertainment in regards to Games, Movies, and Education. Just like Disney Epcot mixes entertainment with education.
Then they can look at VR for other means like for virtual meetings, etc.
$RBLX holding very strong in the down market sure crushed from peaks but at $45 up from $21 range and still at $25B + market cap. Based on kid games in metaverse. Makes no sense…. $BMBL too garbage dating site saturated with Match. Lots of fluff still there.