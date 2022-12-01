In No Mood for Soft Landing, Americans Keep Splurging, Outspend Inflation, No Problem

With this kind of demand, it’s hard to imagine that inflation will just vanish.
Americans are still flush with all kinds of pandemic cash and are still getting gushed by it from states that send out “inflation checks” and similar stuff. And they’re getting big pay increases, and much bigger pay increases when job hopping as there’s still huge demand for labor. And they’re still sitting on all kinds of capital gains, real or imagined. And they’re spending, and they’re easily outspending inflation.
Consumer spending on goods and services, adjusted for inflation – so “real” consumer spending – rose by 0.5% in October from September, seasonally adjusted, the biggest month-to-month increase in a year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Year-over-year, inflation-adjusted spending overcame some earlier weak-spots and rose by 1.8%.
Spending rose not only on services, but also on durable goods, where spending was supposed drop as spending was supposed to shift to services, and it rose on nondurable goods. The slowdown in demand just hasn’t happened yet.
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.2% for the month, and by 2.8% from a year ago. It remains below pre-pandemic trend.
Services accounted for about 62% of total consumer spending; it includes healthcare, housing, education, travel bookings in the US, sports events, communication services, haircuts, auto repairs, subscriptions, streaming services, etc.
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, is the most amazing thing. Americans just don’t give up on buying stuff. There have long been predictions that spending on durable goods – vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc. – would revert from the levels of the most-overstimulated-economy-ever back to pre-pandemic trends. But that hasn’t happened yet. And in October, spending leaped.
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, leaped by 2.7% in October from November, seasonally adjusted. Year-over-year, spending rose 2.0%, thereby overcoming weakness earlier in the year.
In terms of inflation-adjusted “chained 2012 dollars,” spending jumped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.32 trillion, the highest since the crazy stimulus splurge in March, April, and May 2021.
Compared to October 2019, before the pandemic, spending on durable goods was up by 29% adjusted for inflation, as the consumer binge just keeps on binging.
Spending on non-durable goods, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.3% in October from September, but was down by 1.4% from the stimulus binge that persisted through October last year. This was the third month in a row of increases, after some declines.
This category is dominated by food, gasoline, and household supplies. The spike in gasoline prices earlier in 2022 caused a significant decline in gasoline purchases, as consumers cut back on driving. But all is well now?
This goes to show that Americans are in no mood for a soft landing, or any landing, they’re in no mood for voluntarily cutting back and reducing demand which would be needed to remove some of the fuel from the inflationary fire. Americans are spending with gusto, and they’re outspending inflation, and they’re even spending on durable goods with surprising élan after the huge binge last year, and they’re just not wanting to slow down.
This may be another surprise waiting for us on the inflation front: that consumers haven’t gotten the message yet that the Fed is tightening and cracking down on inflation and that it needs the consumers to play along by buying less. With demand this strong, it’s hard to see how consumer price inflation will just vanish. So all eyes on next year: maybe next year, consumers will back off a little and remove some inflationary fuel.
Fed needs to increase the QT to 100 billion each month
And start selling from their MBS portfolio, too.
I expect this will come to the forefront Q2 23 and discussions to be had Q1
Need to, but absolutely will not.
If the National housing market takes a 25% dive from peak, to correct back to “normal prices”, won’t there be a lot of mortgages underwater that go to default and drag on these MBS like the junk they were selling in 2008?
Well it’s down like $93 billion the last 4 weeks so pretty close, right? Or did you mean increase it BY $100bb and not TO?
It’s holiday season, kinda expected
January and February I expect things to be dry
All data here is seasonally adjusted. Holidays happen every year, and seasonal adjustments remove the effects.
Spending on durables perhaps motivated by fear of future higher prices?
the mindset in full force… 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭
jeff h, you are quite right.
A high-end made in the USA turntable, the ‘VPI Prime Signature 21′ was $7k one year ago. Today it is $9k.
Similarly, high-end made in the USA powered home subwoofers, of which I bought two a year and a half ago, were $2k per unit. Today they are $2.5k. (I really enjoy them & am glad to have bought them before the price went up.)
Wolf has accurately described this as an inflationary mindset that has taken hold of buyers’ decision-making.
Same thing happened the last time. Buy it now because it will cost more next week, month, year.
And then there are the things that just happen. Our kitchen flooded, large pipe break inside the exterior wall. Insane costs and we won’t get the cabinets until the end of January, at the earliest.
…fear of future higher prices?
That and, perhaps, the fear of shortages.
Could be. That would be a sign that the inflationary mindset is deeply ingrained already. That would be very bad news.
I have been extremely disappointed that I didn’t cave to the FOMO and actually buy a new vehicle two years ago, even if I had to pay MSRP. It proved to be a horrible mistake.
Now I am shopping massively overpriced used, low mileage vehicles because I don’t believe that Jerome Powell is sincere and expect inflation and prices to rage out of control. I’m not alone.
It ‘s going to be a long dragged out affair with the unemployment perking up. and the spending fire dying down; like the death of a thousand cuts but slower.
actually, the longer consumers keep spending the better. if the Fed has any guts they will increase the pace of QT. the sooner they get this under control the better.
Yes! And who is buying the crappy long term treasuries? Hmmm.
“if the Fed has any guts they will increase the pace of QT.”
It doesn’t, and it won’t.
I continue to say that the majority of people don’t keep a close enough eye on their finances to realize how much they are impacted by inflation. They get used to making purchases at a certain level and will continue to purchase at that level until something breaks.
Wouldn’t another factor here be the government student loan moratorium? I’m not sure if the scale is enough to make a large impact, but sure seems like it could be.
I was wondering if, in a couple years, we will start seeing demands for “Consumer Credit Card Forgiveness Programs” by all the students who had their loans forgiven?
The Fed has already been pushed into a 50 bp rate hike by the liquid crack addicted markets signaling a soft approach. No way do they accelerate QT
The Market spike is the money that saw this bait and switch coming.
No sense selling MBS at a loss to spite the face.
more observations and anecdotal evidence – visited a friend’s student daughter attending Tulane- student parking lot jammed with range rover’s – porsches- toyota 4 runnner’s- tesla’s – high end bmw mercedes – and they are new not used – our friend’s daughter is living is a gorgeous 3 bedroom – 3 bath luxury student housing with on site 24/7 exercise club – 24 hour concierge service – and when I kidded her about it she told she is living poor compared to most of the students ! ( she is excited about her upcoming month long trip to costa rica in feb!) she is in pre-law
Wolf,
With all the spending on goods and the likely rise in energy prices again next year do you think we could replay 2022 in 2023 and inflation shifts back into goods?
Curious what history tells us on this?
Thanks!
Very wealthy parents or lots of loans?
“Compared to October 2019, before the pandemic, spending on durable goods was up by 29% adjusted for inflation, as the consumer binge just keeps on binging.”
Jerome Powell has concocted – unleashed – a speculative mania so monumental, so massive in size and scope, that it almost defies description. The idea that it’s going to quickly subside with a paltry 8 months of rate hikes to a fed funds rate which is 4% below CPI is laughable. No, it’s delusional.
Inclined to agree.
“Americans are spending with gusto”
I suspect the rich – who are richer today than recent history – are spending at 3 x the rate of gusto.
I suspect the poor – who are poorer today than recent history – are spending at minus 1 x gusto.
Herein lies the tyranny of averages.
Herein lies the challenge of good management of both monetary and fiscal policies.
Maybe, but the middle and poor tend to spend what they earn and have less savings. The rich have an excess of income compared to what they can spend so they invest and save.
The poor in CA who made minimum wage in 2020 ($12/hr), now have a wage of $15/hour. That is a 25% increase in pay! All other wages are floating up. ie the former fast food manager who made $15/hour in 2020 is now making $20/hr.
To top that, every poor or middle person received $3200 in free stimulus payments. That is $6400 for a married couple. or over $10K for a family of 4. Are they saving it or spending it? That is $931B dollars pumped into to the economy.
The poor and middle have a 25% increase in pay plus $931B in cash. What are they doing with this windfall? Spending or saving?
My guess is spending (and driving up inflation).
The people who are having the most loss are the upper middle.
Their stock market investments are down 10-20% which they may have been living on or using as a down payment on a car or overpriced house.
They weren’t eligible for stimulus checks (maybe PPP “loans”).
They certainly aren’t starving but they likely did not get much of a raise during the last 2 years.
The psychology of losing up to 20% of your net worth while having a declining income with rising prices forces this group to spend less.
The rich barely notice inflation since food is not a major part of their budget, and if their paid-for mansion declines in price 10%, they don’t care.
The real money during the pandamoneum pandemic went to mid and large size corporations with good bank relationships
Jerome Powell was asked by somebody from JP Morgan why he prefers an approach of “somewhat restrictive and staying there a long time” versus a “shock and awe approach which is very restrictive but for a shorter period of time.” The reporter followed up with “I ask that because there’s some evidence that the sacrificial ratios are lower in a more aggressive regime.”
Jerome Powell got bitter beer face and demonstrably defensive, scoffing, “I think we’ve been pretty aggressive, I’d say. No, I don’t ummm, I don’t agree. We wouldn’t (pause) just raise rates and try to crash the economy then clean up afterwards.”
The problem is JP is fighting the Fed and State government as well. They are still sending out cash. Have a student loan forget it. Live in CA or MA and the state is sending you a check, even when they have debt on the books that should be paid down first.
Spoke to a realtor friend last night and asked him about the slow down and he laughed in my face and said it’s busier than ever due to the limited inventory. Those with cash still have cash and are buying.
2022 slowdown nope. 2023?
Have to wonder if the collapse in housing demand is being redirected into some of these spending metrics. Can’t afford a down payment on a house anymore? Just spend all that money on durable goods!
I do think the student loan pause is playing a role here as well as thousands of people have hundreds of extra dollars/month floating around. This along with the massive windfall of cash many people walked away with while selling their homes over the past few years. Probably a dozen other factors could be mentioned that are bullish for consumer spending as well.
Until employment numbers shit the bed, I doubt we see a meaningful decline in consumer spending.
The problem with all this is the “inflation numbers” are a fantasy. Adjust the numbers for the real inflation rate, and the consumer is sucking wind just trying to keep his head above water.
Friends of our sold their rental at the top of the market. While they looked around for their move up home, prices kept going up.
They decided to redo the house they are in – everything. They do have some saved, but see that they can’t have what they want by moving.
As it always is, it’s a case of wanting more and more and more. There is no contentment in their lives.
“Americans are still flush with all kinds of pandemic cash and are still getting gushed by it from states that send out “inflation checks” and similar stuff. ”
I live in Idaho and the state, by law, operates on a fixed budget. When tax receipts are down, they cut spending. When the coffers take in too much, they return it to taxpayers,
I just got a $600 check, because things must be rosy at the state level.