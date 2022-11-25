Consumer Bankruptcies, Foreclosures, Delinquencies, and Collections: Free Money Still Doing the Job

Powell said many times consumers can take tightening because loan distress is at historic lows. What consumers cannot take for long is raging inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’ll start with consumer bankruptcies because that’s where credit troubles, if they cannot be resolved, often end up. Then we’ll look at foreclosures, third-party collections, and delinquencies. What emerges is the picture of a consumer, still flush with pandemic money and rising incomes.
Consumer bankruptcies had plunged when the free money arrived, including the PPP loans, along with the various forbearance programs and the eviction bans. And the number of consumers with bankruptcies continued to drop to historic lows and have been hobbling along those historic lows for the last year-and-a-half.
In the third quarter, the number of consumers with bankruptcies inched up a tad from the second quarter, to 99,000, but was still below a year ago, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report, and half of the already low levels of the Good Times (around 200,000):
Foreclosures dipped in the third quarter and have been at ultra-historic lows since the mortgage forbearance programs, where delinquent mortgages were put on ice, and no longer counted as delinquent. Most of the borrowers have now exited the forbearance programs, either by having the mortgage modified in some way, or by having sold the home and paid off the mortgage, which was easily possible amid the pandemic spike of home prices. The free pandemic money also helped.
Foreclosures, after ticking up for two quarters, ticked down again in Q3 to just 28,500 mortgages with foreclosures, thereby nixing the beginnings of a trend that had been forming. During the Good Times before the pandemic, there were about 70,000 mortgages with foreclosures, more than double the current number:
The portion of Consumers with third-party collections dropped to a new historic low in Q3, to just 5.7%, after a slight uptick in Q2. Third-party collections are registered on a consumer’s credit report when a lender sold a seriously delinquent account for cents on the dollar to a collection agency which will then hound the defaulter for some amount larger than what it had paid for:
Mortgage and HELOC delinquencies remained near historic lows. The 30-day-plus delinquency rate of mortgages ticked up to 2.1% (red line in the chart below), which was still far lower than before the pandemic. During the Good Times before Housing Bust 1, in 2005, the delinquency rate was 4.7%. During the Good Times before the pandemic, the delinquency rate was around 3.5%.
The 30-day-plus delinquency rate of HELOCs ticked down to 2.0%. This is right in line with the Good Times:
Mortgage balances have exploded because of the exploding home prices in recent years, even has home sales have plunged in 2022. In Q3, they reached $11.67 trillion:
But HELOC balances had been declining ever since HELOCs blew up during Housing Bust 1, and over the last year-and-a-half have crept along very low levels and haven’t come off those levels yet.
I expect that HELOC balances will gradually rise going forward because pulling cash out of home equity via a cash-out refi is very expensive now as the whole mortgage would come with current mortgage rates, not just the extra cash-out portion.
Credit cards and personal loans: I discussed credit card balances and delinquencies in much detail here. The 30-day-plus credit-card delinquency rate in Q3 rose to the pre-pandemic low of 5.2% of total balances (red line). The delinquency rate of “other” consumer loans, such as personal loans, rose to 5.8% and remains well below the pre-pandemic lows (green line):
Auto loans: I discussed prime and subprime auto loans & delinquencies in detail here. The 30-day-plus delinquency rate rose to 6.2%, still below the record lows before the pandemic.
Student loan delinquencies are no longer delinquencies, and student loans are practically no longer loans, as far as federal student loans are concerned, because no one is making payments on them, and everything is still on hold, and balances don’t accrue interest, which has just been extended further into mid-2023, and partial loan forgiveness has been promised but turns out to be hard to deliver as a battle in the courts has ensued.
The only student loans that are delinquent are those held by private lenders, and the overall delinquency rate – kind of an absurd notion with student “loans” these days – has plunged:
To portion of household loan balances deemed “current” (not delinquent) reached a record high in Q2 2021 of 97.3% of total household loan balances, and has remained at this record high ever since, including in Q3 2022.
These are the total loan balances from all types of loans – mortgages, auto loans, student loans, credit card balances, and other consumer loans – that are “current,” as a percent of total loan balances outstanding:
The Fed has already said that the consumer can take further tightening because consumer balance sheets are in great shape – Powell mentions this at every press conference – and loan distress is minimal and below historic lows. What consumers cannot take for long is raging inflation.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“The portion of Consumers with third-party collections dropped to a new historic low in Q3, to just 5.7%, after a slight uptick in Q2.”
It would be ironic if collection agencies were to go out of business due to a lack of available third-party collection opportunities.
I did a brief internet search, but could find no information. Perhaps they’re weathering the downturn just fine, at least to date.
Looking at these wonderful graphs, I must take back everything I have ever said about the government. How can anyone question our beloved government officials when they achieve such outstanding economic benefits to everyone???? Comrades, this is a wonderful economy.
Or, maybe this is the mirage in the desert, and it will evaporate just as quickly.
It is interesting how different the housing market is than the last bubble.
There is a heck of alot of equity that needs to be lost before true clearing can happen, when delinquencies are high and stress returns and foreclosures swamp the market. This is truly a buyer strike, not seller-driven.
Given that the Fed still has a massive balance sheet, can we really expect anything different?
It makes sense that the market has really not tanked when it sees these economic statistics. It all looks rosy from here and we imagine a soft landing, where the reality of economics doesnt rear its ugly head.
Yes, it’s simple individual entities (customers or businesses) are not going bankrupt because through QE, stimulus checks, forbearance and bailouts we have merged the balance sheets for everyone and this BS carries a lot of debt owned by taxpayers!
It’s vary much like watertight compartments on a battleship. If a section takes a hit, only it gets flooded (bankrupt). To prevent this, we opened all watertight doors. Now, while no single section is flooding (bankrupt), the whole ship is taking in water and sinking (continuously increasing debt). So US taxpayers as a whole (not the oligarches) will go bankrupt together.
The biggest problem with Fed is that it measures economy health by consumption of goods and services and not by their production. The latter is where the problem is concentrated, so inflation can keep rising despite all this lip-service QT with real negative interest rates.
Biggest problem with the fed is that it exist.
Fix it for us.
Peace out brother
Household loan balances deemed “current” (not delinquent) reached a record high in Q2 2021 of 97.3% of total household loan balances, and has remained at this record high ever since, including in Q3 2022.
—
Without raging inflation how will household loan balance deemed “current” ever go down?
And without household loan balance deemed “current” going down, how will inflation go down, and labor market will tighten?
Mortgage balance is $11.7tn and not $16.7tn perhaps? Description and picture don’t match.
“11.67” the first one was missing and decimal migrated south, Chaos everywhere LOL
Thanks
“The Fed has already said that the consumer can take further tightening because consumer balance sheets are in great shape – Powell mentions this at every press conference – and loan distress is minimal and below historic lows. What consumers cannot take for long is raging inflation.”
Honestly amazing anyone can walk away from this saying inflation is the boogieman, when the Fed’s quite clearly saying they will keep choking off liquidity as long as consumer account balances can handle to be depleted.
Is inflation bad because it eats into savings? Or is the Fed bad because they don’t want people to save money? Which boogieman are we supposed to be scared of now?
Or is this a tale of two cities, inflation is bad for some people, while more expensive access to loans is bad for some other people? I propose it’d be prescient to figure out who fits into which group, rather than pretend we’re all part of the same class.
Inflation is bad because it destroys the currency, and when inflation gets out of hand, as it has now, it also destroys the functioning of the economy over the longer term. ALL ASSETS LOSE PURCHASING POWER due to inflation at the same rate of inflation: crypto, real estate, stocks, bonds, gold… nothing escapes inflation. The only hope you have is that asset prices will rise faster than inflation, and that yields will outpace inflation, and that incomes rise faster than inflation, but none of them are the case now. So everyone gets whacked, some more than others.
So if you think your debt burden will become lighter due to inflation driving up your income, well the underlying asset will lose purchasing power. There is no escape from inflation.
Remember assets only lose value when they are used to purchase something with an inflated price. The well worn advice to consumers here is postpone purchases. If you can gain a higher rate of return for say five years, and inflation is less than the cumulative interest you earned, you come out ahead. Meanwhile if your wages rise your debt payments are less burdensome. Fixed income earn Colas, but paycheck to paycheck are losers. Inflation and high unemployment which the Fed seems to want are anthema. My view the Feds rate hike were a red herring, to satisfy the public, and set up a booster rocket for wall street traders when they pivot. Sure they can put some deflationary spin on things, but that is playing with fire.
The thing needed to thwart hyperinflation in Weimar Germany was other peoples money, French francs, British pounds, American $, etc.
The problem now is there is inflation everywhere, it isn’t localized.
Sorry that you keep on this broken narrative. I like inflation just like this financial news tabloid.
It don’t hurt us any, probably it won’t.
The suffering of hard working, wage saving loyal investors will be monumental.
It’s not right what’s coming down the pike but it’s in the cards.
We’ve been robbed and we allowed it. I know that I just woke up in a land that my fathers once owned.
What about you?
I had to read Wolf’s statement a few times, before I ended up agreeing with him. The thing that tripped me up at first was about inflation hitting all assets at the same rate (the inflation rate).
From a different perspective which assets you hold during inflation is very important. In 70’s inflation, t-bills allowed you to maintain your purchasing power during the inflationary cycle while stocks and bonds got smoked. If Powell does what he says and goes to a restrictive policy, t-bills might keep up with inflation if you look at it over the total time period that inflation runs hot. My guess is t-bills will average just below inflation because US has too much debt to pay a positive interest rate over a sustained period.
It’s worse than that. Money has to be stable for economic exchange ie the economy to work. Further, for investment to work, money must be stable. If the value of the unit of account is falling, investment will not make sense except in ‘sure’ things like real estate and oil and the like. We saw this in the 2000s. Investment is the source of all wealth.
Cheap credit usually leads to mal-investment.
I’d don’t believe there was ever an instance where it did not. I don’t have access to the data though.
The Fed will beat the shit out of the markets to re-assert it’s mandate and regain it’s credibility.
The markets needed to have some air let out. Not that the Fed was so wise as the bubble was blowing up. But I can’t imagine that departure from fundamentals should be supported more.
I’d say that it is a great time to be an American! That is if you can avoid being shot at while enjoying yourself in a public place!
I could only dream of this job market while I was coming up and access to credit these days…if used to get ahead in life…is terrific.
Inflation equals a lower standard of living
for the working class. Running faster just to fall further behind.
what happened in 2017-2018 that caused third-party collections to fall? was this a regulation that changed the collections game?
After reading this article, it seems as though the United States is in great shape and everything is hunky dory. There will be no landing anytime soon.
It’s 1:00 a.m. in America. Better top up that punchbowl, the night is young! Hangovers can be put off forever with fresh shots of booze (NOT).
“A permanently high plateau”
All of these numbers indicate the ferocious velocity of the current inflation and are ominous for Mr. Powell.
He’ll most probably have to take unemployment to 8-10% to make any major dent to this inflation.
He may have to go higher than Mr. Volker with FFR..
JPow can’t go higher than Volcker, that was $29T of national debt ago.
If the FFR gets to 6%, I’ll eat my Golden State Warriors hat.
Would 6% hurt the common people? It adds to savings accounts FINALLY. For a while, most people have already bought a home or taken out equity loans at low rates. Most people can’t borrow at less than 6% already, it’s more like an average of 10%.
The ones crying for pivot are the stock market, corporations, and banks. How can they borrow to buy back stocks at these rates? How can you tighten your corporate monopolies at 6%? How can billionaires borrow against their stocks at these rates and be comfortable?
It’s a darn shame.
The tighter credit conditions that are in store will ultimately kneecap the economy. It’s only a matter of time now that the credit cycle has turned until rates “blow out”.
Most people don’t have enough savings to meaningfully benefit from higher rates.
They don’t have problems paying their debts now, but their employers’ finances are starting to suck wind and the pink slips are just getting started.
These numbers point out why monetary policy will not work well to slow the economy down. Consumer Spending is 70% or more of GDP. High interest rates are not likely to impact Consumer Spending very much because of their financial condition. So yes GDP growth will slow (a soft landing) but there will be only a slight slowing of inflation. Expect it to stay high, at lease 4 to 5% per year. It will then get worse if the Fed starts lowering interest rates. Its 1970s stagflation all over again.
Pedal to the metal, demand more more more wages, benefits, forebearances, let’s outrun inflation!
It’s the corporate sector that’s the canary in the coal mine this time, not households. This and unknown supposed “black swans” outside the US which will catch Main Street and Wallstreet off guard, again.
Belief in a “soft landing” is a delusion, a belief in something for nothing.
The idea that a mediocre pre-pandemic economy miraculously turned robust or healthy after shutting down the economy while making up the difference through “printing” and deficit spending is ridiculous.
There will be few bankruptcies initially etc. because inflation is pushing up wages while the existing debts are for a fixed amount. In such an environment spending now is wise if you can get cheap debt.
At first, like the insanity of low interest rates, inflation is an elixir for a debt-burdened society, even if one is falling behind income., the old debts are “shrinking.” Fixed rate debt is wonderful if inflation increases.
However, as you correctly point out, when it takes off business planning and investment become very difficult. Is profit profit when you have to replenish your inputs with new higher cost inputs etc.?
Crushing inflation will be really difficult because we are also destroying the controllers of inflation the “China Price” and loose capital that was allowing shale oil to be pumped at a loss is disappearing and capital-burning firms such as Uber etc. will have to raise prices as interest rates increase. Finally, of course, there is cheap Russian and Ukrainian commodities being taken off the market.
What a wicked Zugzwang. Situation would be difficult to manage if we had really great leaders. With what we have wow!
Stopping inflation in this situation will make the crises of the 1970s and response in early 1980s seem tame.
I look at these charts, and while the current levels are low, the delinquency charts show large increasing slope that has just begun in the last several months. Looks ominous to me.
Great to see positive financial wellness post pandemic. Americans get what they want when they want it. Exhaustion of overindulgence the last 2 years from homes, cars, electronics, and remodeling. Peloton rage/home gyms etc. Traveling on the road from Denver to Natchez this Turkey Day Marriot Hotel parking lot is full, southern hospitality and free flows of greetings. Refreshing to see no one panhandling/homeless.
We see what we want to see.
Low unemployment seems to play a role. The numbers look good. The last time it was lower was back in 1968. It seems to proceed every recession and a spike in unemployment going back to the 1950’s.
Delinquencies, foreclosures, etc still at or near rock bottom. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving online sales hit 5.29 billion, a new record and a 2.9% increase YoY. This goes to show the consumer remains resilient in the face of rampant inflation. It also would appear Powell has plenty of room to work with when it comes to raising rates to tamp down inflation.
One has to wonder how much of a role the perma-ban on student loan payments is playing in goosing consumer strength. Or maybe the leftover stash of cash-out refi money?
2.9% rise with 10%+ inflation is a decline of 7%.
Well. no. Because goods inflation has come down — and people buy goods for Christmas gifts. What is spiking is services inflation.
In a way services are just as hard hit.
Take the car towing industry and the nurses positions then the real estate hawker and broker then even lawyers.
Don’t believe go check the court rooms.
Service industries are way bad shape.
“This goes to show the consumer remains resilient in the face of rampant inflation.”
Whatever happened to referencing Americans in print as just people? Citizens, even? I hear it/read it constantly: Consumers…taxpayers…we seem to regard human beings as little more than agents of commerce; walking gas bags doping on unbridled materialism, dining-out and vacationing in a bid to keep our fragile, pretend economy aloft. Yick.
Credit Card debt at all time high. ( I understand at this stage it is solely used for convenience of purchases, cash-back point etc). It means to me, that people are confident about paying it off on time.
Personal Savings Rate – at 3% or so.
It seems scary, because it looks like majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, yet the financial “morale” stays high. Based on current FED increases unemployment rate doesn’t get affected significantly.
Therefore as long as Labor Market Stays strong, where employees dictate terms, this merry go round can go on uninterrupted?
“The majority of Americans have been living paycheck to paycheck” for the last 20 years. Not picking on you but that saying has been around as long as I can remember.
When we will have a recession…some people who are living paycheck t paycheck will get unemployment. Default on their car loan or credit card paymetns….then start anew. Wash, rinse, repeat.
It seems like the FED has been doing a real good job at avoiding recessions or making them less than 2 quarters so after people default….they will have a new car loan and some new credit cards.
Print prosperity has been the mantra since 2009. No wonder we have millions of people migrating across our borders to the good life in the U.S. Most people do not realize how good it is to be living in the U.S.
50 years imho
The Nov 2022 fed minutes were a boon for the markets – as intended. For those that forget and think current inflation and unemployment will lead the fed to soften less than 75 bp dec 2022- ha (imho). I think we need rates 12-18% to curb the current inflation (monetary)crisis we are in.
Inflation emerged as an economic and political challenge in the United States during the 1970s. The monetary policies of the Federal Reserve board, led by Volcker, were widely credited with curbing the rate of inflation and expectations that inflation would continue. US inflation, which peaked at 14.8 percent in March 1980, fell below 3 percent by 1983.[21][22] The Federal Reserve board led by Volcker raised the federal funds rate, which had averaged 11.2% in 1979, to a peak of 20% in June 1981. The prime rate rose to 21.5% in 1981 as well, which helped lead to the 1980–1982 recession,[23] in which the national unemployment rate rose to over 10%.
For people in the US, it’s about what lifestyle level can be maintained. Most people are far from grubbing out a living like in the depression. People are still not wanting to work and don’t have to for whatever reason in the lower-paying jobs market.
I think stimulus checks will be handed out again when the economy will call for it. Unemployment will be fully funded for however long it takes to keep the votes coming in. The US can print even with 10% inflation for a long time. Because we are the reserve currency and the politicians know it and take full advantage.
What is this so called “Pandemic Money?
Did some of us miss something here?
As usual they did not send me any. Stimi checks were sent to most so they could spend it on worthless stuff. Most PPP loans were forgiven. So it was essentially free money to those that received it. Or it could be considered compensation for a government mandated vacation.
After 14 years total mortgage balances are up by $2T from $9.5T
to $11.5T. In real terms they might be lower.
In the last 4 dots : auto loans, c/c loans and other loans delinquencies are rising sharply. It might get worse after Xmas.
1) A software engineer making 200,000/y might be equivalent to 6-7 MCD workers annual income. It’s all about weight.
2) Layoffs are not equal. Each 100K units of high tech layoffs might be equivalent to half a million in the service sector.
3) Mortgages delinquencies are not equal either. MCD workers usually rent, software engineers buy expensive homes. Their mortgages might exceed a $1M. Once they are out they cannot pay. There will be no buyers. What matter is the accumulated total dollar value of delinquencies not their numbers. Same with auto loans.
4) Gen Z wealthy parents are piling student loans debt to secure high standard of living for their children. Two/ three children in college can wipe them out. Gen Z kids will be chronically unemployed if the layoffs start.
5) Today, on Black Friday malls are packed, mostly by young people, but the number of malls are down. Old boomers avoid the mall crowds.
The FED needs to focus on servicing our current debt…not increasing it! Our debt based economy is a failed Keynesian experiment…it is unsustainable in will be the ruin of Planet Earth and all of its inhabitants.
Unsustainable growth will be our demise. It’s time for austerity. Let’s raise the Fed Funds rate back to 18%…let’s rip off this band aid now before the U.S. end up like Zimbabwe.
Services inflation inflates faster each month. Just this week witnessed a plumber clearing a home sewer line 1 hr, a water well service and a culligan guy diagnosed an issue with water softener
1 hr snake run $500 (rotor rooter)
1 hr water wells service $550
30 min cullugan guy 600
1750 in one week ! One pressure guage for parts all labor
You need to quit your job and do it yourself. It is effectively tax free income. All the goofy ways people try to avoid taxes are beaten by doing it yourself.
BS
Spent a hard scrabble life scraping a living so would suggest the 1.6 gal toilet was the cause of the blockage. Reinstall old taller water reservoir add 2 or 3 bricks to reduce volume and flush with increased pressure. Everything new and fashionable isn’t always useful. It will take several years to use up the $500 in water. Can’t speculate on the other two costs although I could have changed the pressure gauge.
“I expect that HELOC balances will gradually rise going forward because pulling cash out of home equity via a cash-out refi is very expensive now as the whole mortgage would come with current mortgage rates, not just the extra cash-out portion.”
——
Sorry, but I don’t quite follow? Wouldn’t the factors WR mentioned here cause HELOC financing to fall, not rise?
I could understand why HELOC balances may rise as credit cards and other means of borrowing becomes more expensive, or as government deficit spending crowds out private borrowing.
As an aside, I do love markets and economics, yet all these years of MMT, ZIRP, and titanic government debt have just perverted in every respect how we even think about it. Makes my head hurt.
Ah. I get it now. Easier and cheaper to do a HELOC loan to raise cash rather than a complete re-fi at higher rates.
Apologies.
“No wonder we have millions of people migrating across our borders to the good life in the U.S.“
Oh sure — blinded by sun on our streets of gold.
“Most people do not realize how good it is to be living in the U.S.“
Let me guess; it’s been good for you. Congratulations.