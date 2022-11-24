I Asked What it Would Take to Get Gen Z Back to the Office: “Private Offices, Man. Microsoft Gives Them to Everybody”

What? Old-school offices work better than WeWork playpens? Reinstalling private offices in the growing legions of ghost buildings may be worth a try.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at real estate developer McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
The office market is grim, barreling toward grimmer. According to Newmark, the national vacancy rate in Q3 topped 17.6 percent. Downtown Oakland stands at 21.3 percent, while San Francisco is outpacing the pack at 24.1 percent. With almost no traditional financing available and a bid-ask spread wider than the Grand Canyon, the nationwide office market is at best hibernating.
Those praying for its awakening (basically, everyone in real estate) need office workers to return. This is why some office landlords are quietly applauding Big Tech’s mass firings, hoping the thousands of now unemployed engineers will portend a buyer’s market for talent, one so strong that employers can insist that the office actually be part of office work. Some landlords might even welcome another dotcom collapse, likening it to a Covid vaccination: nasty side effects at first, but a much better chance of long-term survival.
The layoffs could be having an effect. JLL reports a slow return of workers to San Francisco—occupancy rising to 40 percent since Labor Day—and BART ridership up a tad.
This big-picture scenario will likely smack a few speed bumps at the street level. As it happens, I walk past one of our Palo Alto office buildings every day. It’s fully leased to a tech company, but seldom is anyone inside. Last week, a bearded guy in mismatched sweats was swiping his key fob as I passed by. I remarked that the building appeared empty most days, and asked about its occupancy.
“Maybe five percent,” the techie replied. “Six, seven guys on average. We’re much more efficient working from home.”
“Really? More efficient? Does management agree with that?”
“Probably not, they want us back. But it’s not happening. During Covid, we learned to love the quiet at home and that lay-out inside is really noisy.” He pointed toward the rows of long tables, the typical co-working floor plan that jams dozens side by side. “We only come in when we can’t work at home. Or when we need to collaborate, but that sucks if anyone else is around.”
“Why?”
“Way too noisy. We need smaller rooms so that three or four of us can get together and work without interruptions.”
“Oh, you mean like actual offices?” Just what this tenant had ripped out when it leased the building.
“Yes, exactly. Offices our small teams could cluster in, maybe some for two guys, others for four.” He added that Google is doing this; it figured out that its engineers loathe working cheek by jowl and has been redesigning its interiors to add more offices ever since.
In suggesting that forcing a return to the office would result in house-to-house Fallujah warfare with employees, the techie jammed another thumbtack in the office coffin. He said engineers now prefer Zooming to in-person meetings. Why? Because concentrating on numbers on your own screen is more efficient than awkwardly peering over someone’s shoulder in the office.
But the sales and marketing guys must be returning? Don’t they come together to pound their chests, swap lies about their deals and do shots in the break room? Nope, he swore they don’t come in either, and that, if anyone, it’s the finance and accounting people who reluctantly show up at headquarters.
Finally, he pointed out that Covid effectively transformed Silicon Valley from suburban to urban, freeing the techies to move much farther away, to towns where they could afford four-bedroom homes, to boondocks from which they can no longer commute. Even if office space were as comfy as home and more fun than free beer, a couple hour drive would be a deal-breaker.
In double-checking these certitudes with another techie, I asked what it would take to get Gen Z back downtown. “Private offices, man. Microsoft gives them to everybody.”
What? Old-school offices work better than WeWork playpens? And it took the virus for everyone to figure that out? That Gen Z may insist we plunge forward into the past is truly ironic, but reinstalling private offices in the growing legions of ghost buildings may be worth a try.
By John E. McNellis. He recently published O’Brien’s Law: A Romantic Thriller, taking place in San Francisco of the 1970s.
Cubicles for all.
The “open plan” office floor was always an asinine idea for 90% of situations.
A prior employer tried it and *everybody* had 2 immediate thoughts –
1) Just how financially f*cked is this place, that they have to sell/stop leasing the friggin *cubicle partitions*?
2) What genius doesn’t realize that the noise level will triple, making productivity much worse? We aren’t goddamn elves in Santa’s workshop.
WillisTowersWatson (commercial insurance broker) has 3 consecutive CEOs from McKinzie. Likewise current at Aon.
Guess how their offices are set up.
Who thought that commercial insurance work was like that of a west coast dotbomb?
Same people who advocated “multi tasking” … 100% attention / 2 tasks = 50% attention for each task. Also known as “half a** job”.
100% attention and two tasks means 45% attention to each task, plus 10% attention to switching between then two tasks. Each new task adds an additional 5% switching cost – add enough tasks, and all one’s time is spent trying to juggle the different tasks – no useful work is done.
It’s been my experience after management implement the “open office” concept all the creative and most productive staff leave.
After “open office” came the “Hot Desking” concept.
Even worse.
Then “The Thing of 2020”. WFH.
Manangement deduced that the whole country could be run from head office in the Big Capital City.
Local staff made redundant, client meetings over Teams etc etc. the only staff kept on were the facilities and maintenance staffs.
I worked for a major Property management group in the facilities area.
50 story buildings formerly occupied by call centres became 5-10% occupied.
I remember an elementary school built in my area in the mid-1970s that had no interior walls. If you can imagine the chaos of keeping 25 to 30 munchkins under control in a single room… imagine trying to get any teaching done with 250 to 300 of them in the same room all day long.
Parents were coming to school board meetings and DEMANDING that their child be switched to a traditional school. My dad was on the school board and fixing that problem was WAY UP on the agenda of their next bond issue.
A nasty recession which makes them fear for their livelihoods. We’ve never needed one so badly.
Gad…..you are big on fear.
Whatever scared you so ?
He never said he was scared. Actually, the opposite.
Recessions/depressions just restore the natural pecking order. Industriousness at the top, entitlement at the bottom.
It makes people try harder.
The constant drumbeat on Wolf’s comment boards for bad economic times to “teach people a lesson” is a major negative taking away from the value of the constructive comments. Be careful what you ask for.
Agreed. There’s pain and suffering and often abuse when dire economic conditions unfold. Hoping for that to boost one’s returns is a sign to take pause and reflect.
Recessions are healthy. They eradicate the speculative excesses which stifle the economy. You should educate yourself a bit before you get on your high horse.
So now your story changes to needing a recession to remove speculative excess? Lol. So we’re you serious about wishing these workers would be fearful of losing their jobs? Sounds like sour grapes to me. Change your line of work if you don’t like it. Dare I say, go learn to code? ; )
Are you new here? Because I haven’t “changed my story.” I’ve been saying the same thing the entire time.
Recessions may kill the grasshoppers, but they are healthy for the ants…
Recessions are healthy when all involved “do the right thing “. Classic example is the post WW1 recession. If anyone is paying attention, they would realize the gubmint and feral reserve have generated the third speculative bubble in the 21st century, now coined the everything bubble, through ZIRP. THEY make the rules AND THEY ENJOY THE SPOILS (along with a few ants). It’s easy for me to imagine that the US will have currency problems when these folks generate the next bubble, because THEY WILL. Then all those smart pesky ants will lose anyhow as the rules will be changed. I don’t wish for recession, I wish for no more excessive monetary policy. There never should have been a decade+ of ZIRP. Thomas Jefferson had a prescient quote about central banks. Thanks for schooling me.
Depth Charge …
plus 1,000 % you bet
It isn’t so much “teaching a lesson” as,
“Your fantasy land has been financed by the G confiscating other people’s savings’ earning power…for *many* years.”
The gutting of careful savers has been going on for two *decades*…for little more than the political benefit of DC and the fleeting benefit of factions they lead/deceive.
I have repeatedly seen posters here call for a recession to teach the younger generation “a lesson”.
I think the people who post that are at worst extremely unkind and at best misinformed about whether todays young people work. In general — as it has ever been — they do. I know of no so-called “quiet quitters” at my office. Have I ever? Once. Almost 20 years ago. But then that would be last generation.
The posters here seem to trend towards the oldest generations who imagine life was so much more better when they were younger.
Taking away saver’s money to finance government’s prolific spending via runaway inflation didn’t work in Germany in 1922/1923 and it won’t work now. We need a recession like 2008, without the bailouts, to wake people up and clean out the excesses and malinvestments that have accumulated over the last 14 years as a result of the corrupt Fed zero interest rate policies and runaway government and corporate borrowing and spending.
No. It worked very well in Germany. The German government had intended to pay for the war with indemnities wrung from the nations they expected to defeat. When they lost, their solution was to wipe out the debt through inflation. The power elite, owning hard assets, came out OK.
The Japanese government took the same approach after WWII. Prewar, a yen was worth about $0.50. Postwar, less than a third of a cent. There used to be a smaller unit, the “sen”, 1/100th of a yen, and an even smaller unit, the “rin”, 1/10th of a sen. In 1871, 1 yen was 1.5 g of gold, later decreased to 0.75g.
Currently, gold is $56.60 per gram. The value of an 1871 dollar is estimated at $24.43 in current dollars, about 0.5g of gold.
In the mid-1800s, a $10 gold coin contained 15.03g of gold (currently worth $850).
Why would comments expressing a certain view be “a major negative taking away from the value of” what you believe are “constructive comments”? How do you define “constructive comments”? However you define them, how are those comments less constructive if other comments express contrary views? You’re actually free to dismiss viewpoints you disagree with, without devaluing those you think are constructive. Personally, I’m glad the comment section isn’t an echo chamber.
Why? It bothers you that they found a mode of work that they prefer over what they had before the pandemic? It saves them commute time and gas, for many it’s more efficient and it allows companies to pay for less space. Only ones who suffer are those in commercial real estate or micro managers who now have nobody to harass constantly.
More things that are broken with office returns (Seattle area):
1. Rents near office went up 25% from pre-pandemic while salary went up only 7%! House prices went up 50% and despite correction are still up 28%.
2. Due to lack of accountability of remote admin staff, office infrastructure is often broke: printers don’t work, accessories are hard to find. E.g. Your mouse stops working, you have much better chance of finding spare at home than in office.
3. Salaries have not kept up with inflation for junior staff (executives faired much better) and this makes junior staff feel that they should be allowed to work less.
4. Continuous remote work has made teams fragile and distant with lot of mistrust. Gen Z is oversensitive to political beliefs of their teammates and often fail to get over it to create a good work relationship.
You mean the managerial class C-Suiters?
“If we’re right, people lose homes. People lose jobs. People lose retirement savings, people lose pensions. You know what I hate about !@#$%^ banking? It reduces people to numbers. Here’s a number—every 1% unemployment goes up, 40,000 people die, did you know that?”
— Ben Rickert, The Big Short
In America it seems like compassion and empathy are in short supply. Everyone seems to assume the worst about everyone else.
Just wait for the recession to hit and the real layoffs to happen. There’ll be large “Come to Jesus” moment when these people realize they’re just a e-mail away from termination. Do I understand right that Boeing just outsourced a hundred plus accounting positions to India?
They also outsourced their 737 max software, that seemed to work out real well for them.
Boeing moved their senior executives to Virginia. I’m sure they’ll keep a good eye on things from 3,000 miles away.
Bigger issue was them outsourcing their managers to Chicago. Far worse damage from that.
Best solution would be outsourcing Boeing’s management to Toulouse, France (aka takeover by Airbus, which seems to be firing on all cylinders finally, after the A380 debacle which at least wasn’t a safety debacle, merely a poor marketing and planning one).
Right, the circle jerk top management that knows best… didn’t 2 brand new planes pancake into the ground/ocean due to faulty code. The problem is sitting right there, but its a tree in the forest.
Like it or not, government needs to step in and regulate the top brass at all public companies. Bent upper management takes on debt while whittling the company away, does stock buybacks instead of spending on innovation, lays off productive workers while retaining the lying, brown nosing, scum in middle and upper management. Someone please explain to me what the top scum also known as the CEO does? More than half of that scum is useless, and can be easily let go without any negative side effects. The remaining need to get their “benefits” re-examined.
If it is a public company with a chance of using other peoples money via crooked money managers managing pensions or 401ks; that company needs to have government oversight. Upper management have proved time and again that they cannot be trusted to do the right thing. Same deal with the shady mafia behavior called private equity leveraged buyouts.
Happy Thanksgiving and the option for a joyous return to real offices (corner with a view, please) for those who choose!
Open floor plans to “foster collaboration”. The genius that dreamed up that boondoggle should be keelhauled along with the inventors of mobile homes and chain link fences.
Hold on…mobile homes may actually be a realistic way out of the moronic financial morass that 20 years of reality-denying ZIRP gave us.
And chain link fences are inexpensive and practical (that is why they are used).
Somewhere along the line, Americans traded financially sustainable, practical solutions for doomed, empty grandiosity.
Mobile homes and chain link may not be up to some people’s elevated aesthetic sense, but they will keep a family housed and their possessions safe.
Galley slaves, who were seated in similar arrangements, were collaborating very well, all rowing in the same direction, to the beat of the same drummer. I think that became the model for Corporate America to get folks to collaborate and be productive 🤣
The “IBM man” anyone?
That’s hilarious what a great analog galley slaves rowing away their lives to the same beat. Excruciatingly painful!
Would tiny, individualized corporate logos etched on the silver tips of slave drivers’ whips be a hot seller on Amazon?
Crimson Permanent Assurance…
Ah, but they were all facing backwards.
Surely American Exceptionalism would demand that they face forwards? Facing Our Future is progress, don’cha know?
How many workplace ‘me too’ claims the past 30 months?
It depends. In my most recent job at a call center I started off at the office after training. It was LOUD but if you had a problem you could simply signal a supervisor or ask any of three co-workers next to you for an answer. A month later I was moved to WFH and it works out OK… I have a quieter space than most of the call center employees do… but if I want an answer to a question I have to post it on a chat board and hope someone sees it in a timely manner while I do some tap dancing with the customer. And forget any real cross-training other than listening in to another agent’s calls… no examining how they have their cubicle or computer screens set up or anything.
In my case WFH works out okay… as long as management is willing to live with the problems. You can’t really penalize or otherwise hold accountable the staff for call length metrics… which is OK with this company because they prioritize “Guest Experience” anyway.
Many have offered alternate solutions, partial in-person workweeks, flextime, and other various on this theme, all of which makes work better for both employer and employee, but the problem is that the building costs are 24/7. The less you use it the more it costs per man-hour. The 40hr work week was the previous standard, anything less cost more unless one shrinks the office. But then one has to balance the occupancy, enough space when folks do come in vs. not too much that it is significantly underutilized. A hard nut to crack given real estate’s inflexibility. We’ve always had this problem to an extent, i.e. when does one lease new office space for anticipated expansion, but now at a whole new level of difficulty.
What will ultimately decide the question is of a workplace is more productive/creative/profitable when all are in the office, partially in the office, or none in the office. But this data will not be in for a long time, and the answer will likley be different for different companies and/or industries.
I for one would be a bit worried that if I could work from home – then why not outsource my job overseas for half the salary?
The building costs you refer to are fixed, in which case, the utilization rate is a gauge of value. If one uses the building they pay for, they’re getting value for the expense. However, companies may continue to gain value from their buildings, even when employees are not utilizing the building itself. For example, prestige value or presence value in a locale, etc.
Excellent point about outsourcing.
Outsourcing has been going on for decades now. It’s not new.
Outsourcing is a fact of life. At my last job my whole (productive) team got told that my company’s workers in India earned 1/3 what we did and we would all have to work “harder”.
I was shocked because working harder hardly seemed possible, but as I indicated it turned out the manager told the whole team this.
What happened? He accurately delivered the substance of management’s message but failed to put it in corporate speak. A week later he mailed his whole team to apologize saying he had meant to say work “smarter”. Baloney. That was the same message. Sorry. Not sorry.
U.S. knowledge workers compete against the world now. And not just other comfortable first world companies in Europe.
Google is absolutely NOT laying out 2 or 4 person isolated collaboration spaces; it’s all very much open floor and at best there are very small “phone booth” to have meetings in solo & privately (hold on a sec, wasn’t the purpose of the office to collaborate face to face?)
Source: Googler “located” (not going) on one of the big California campus
My daughter changed jobs to work for Google 6 months ago . One of her requests was that she telecommute from her home in Northern Colorado, even though her group is located in CA . Would she ever agree to working in Ca.
Not a chance .
I feel as though Mr McNellis is reflecting the attitude of the real estate industry in SF and not the attitude of tech employees who are telecommuting .
Keep dreaming baby boomer. The office is dead. Thank fucking God.
Mike,
You’re Exhibit A of how the power has shifted from employer to labor over the past two years. I have covered this most astonishing development here many times. Thank you for providing this colorful illustration.
And you’re also Exhibit A why the Fed will raise rates until you’re happy to have a job, and happy to go to whatever crappy office to do that job.
Powell read your comment too, and he just now pivoted even more hawkish, LOL
“And you’re also Exhibit A why the Fed will raise rates until you’re happy to have a job, and happy to go to whatever crappy office to do that job.”
I just said the same thing above but got excoriated because I’m Depth Charge and not Wolf. Why are people so triggered by truth?
Because Wolf is a true gentleman.
You…..not so much.
Lol.
It’s a huge step in personal growth, to come to terms with the fact that one is an asshole.
Was for me, anyway.
Isn’t there somebody else you can become infatuated with? Because your fascination with me is disturbing.
Depth Charge, you’re iconic here. So take the potshots like an icon :-]
Depth Charge, Wolf has a good point about your obligation to take potshots like an icon.
Just think of all the times you’ve lobbed numerous potshots at J-Powell and the Fed. Hasn’t Jay stoically taken your potshots like a champ all this time?
If you protest all the shots taken at you, you unwittingly place yourself lower than Jay Powell. This is your chance to stoically exert complete emotional inertness and to rise high above the rest of us common folk. The proof is in the reactive pudding and the choice is yours.
“Depth Charge, Wolf has a good point about your obligation to take potshots like an icon.”
Oh, don’t worry about me. I was merely pointing out the lunacy of these people. They’ve been following me around for years.
PEN America celebrated its 100 year anniversary this past September. PEN America’s mission is to defend the written word and the fundamental rights that make free expression possible — the world over.
As part of this celebration, for five nights in a row, quotes from authors were projected onto Rockefeller Center at 30 Rockefeller Plaza & 610 an 620 Fifth Avenue. Two of my wife’s quotes were part of this celebration.
From ‘Speech Itself’:
“Story allows us to fearlessly dip our toes at the edge of an experience other than our own. We share space through story.”
“The power of writing can be used to enlighten or ignite oppression. While we cannot force people to absorb or connect with our words, we can write and know that we plant seeds and the garden will come.”
Thank you Wolf for allowing readers to write comments!
Write on Depth Charge!
Here’s the difference: Wolf is saying what the Fed will do, not that he agrees with it (although he might; he just doesn’t say it here).
In your post, you said *you’re* hoping for it to happen. There’s a big difference.
I fully 100% agree with Wolf: what always gets the Fed worried is wage inflation. Every other type of inflation at worst is no big deal, at best is actively encouraged. That doesn’t mean I agree with them.
@drg1234,
“It’s a huge step in personal growth, to come to terms with the fact that one is an asshole.
Was for me, anyway. ”
That’s really good! I’m going to write that one down. :-)
It’s fascinating to me that “the City” passed a family friendly workplace ordinance that includes telecommuting back in 2014 covering most businesses in the City (not commissions, feds, state, schools), and with a cost based justification for refusal. I never see it mentioned, even with the twitter stuff. The City itself and management avoided talking about it for years and some were even saying telecommute requests would be denied until after the mayor announced her pivot from scandal to covid lockdown. I’m sure the City will clamp down with the next downturn, and have already heard of various depts dragging people back four-five days (politics being what they are), but at least there’s something for those that know. I’ve been in IT since the pets.com era…and even before that I knew rural IT telecommuting full time in the 90s. It’s just ridiculous at this point for some roles, and in IT, which already has regular outsourcing and changes such as with virtualization, you should either keep the people that know and support the business or in the long term lay them off. There’s a lot of other dead weight before IT, but there are siren songs and $$ and image to sway crooked middle and upper managers and general idiots…so they will probably just target IT and then everyone will pay for overpriced subscriptions and contractors. Or force the second career IT staff to come into the office, easy way to do layoffs without having to layoff. Anyway, thanks for the blog, you and reynolds rap are old faves.
I remember in the ‘gloomy haze’ of the 2008 GTC when Geithner came to Downtown Chicago for some bailout meeting with the local TBTF dignitaries.
Powell wouldn’t be caught dead there now.
It really is the long commutes that killed it…and those commutes are a function of insane housing prices in the most CEO-popular metros.
If the CEO is pulling down 7 or 8 figures, he cares about fundamentals like access to live theater and Michelin starred restaurants.
He *doesn’t* think about $36k+ per yr 1 bedroom apts…hell, the corp may be paying for *his* housing.
It is of course stupid and wasteful…but hasn’t everyone been observing American “leadership” for the last 60 years?
One way to look at such CEO self-interest is via their lack of local roots: these days they are not so often tied to the community/ies where their employees live, isn’t that so?
A lot of us are like that anymore – far away from “home” – it’s just that the highly paid needn’t worry about as many of the consequences.
Not that I think C-suiters are ogres by comparison with the hoi polloi – both classes have the good and the bad – just that they have great power which is no longer so connected with the welfare of the community at large. It’s easier to turn away from local problems when you have no family or old friends doing the suffering. Especially when your imperative is to serve disembodied shareholding “owners” – who are even less locally invested.
Maybe the local community has expanded to include the country or the whole world.
SBF, is that you?
@Mike
The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.
Sincerely yours,
Office
This WFH model works for some businesses and doesn’t work for others. For example, my insurance company announced a year ago in one of their annual reports that they had all of their 25,000 employees working from home. They used to work in one common location and could collaborate. Questions were answered and if not, they found someone nearby to provide the correct information. Their claim service and customer service was pretty good. Now the adjusters are all over the country working at home in different cities. No one can answer a question that is not on the computer. The claims service is awful. I just cancelled my auto and homeowners insurance with them and went with a local provider who has their HQ here in the DC area, 2 miles from my house.
Some of these die hard WFH proponents seemed to have forgotten about what makes a successful business, and that is the quality of customer service. A lot of businesses neglected this when they went WFH and didn’t implement the new model to provide the same level of service. They are going to find out the hard way when they lose a lot of their customers to businesses who operate the old fashion way.
Losing a few customers is probably worth it considering the savings in rent.
As more long term leases end, I think more companies with look at the potential cost savings.
The turnover in some corporate offices has become like that of a fast food joint.
That’s a problem whether it’s WFH or jockeying an elevator in a 100 story office building in Chicago to get their SBUX and gossip fixes.
BTW, John McNellis, the author of this article, also wrote what I think is a financial thriller, in addition to being funny and “romantic”; it takes place in the “swinging” 1970s in San Francisco. A fun read: “O’Brien’s Law: A Romantic Thriller.”
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B7Z21KHD
AI will take care of the WFH model. if the work can be done from home it can be outsourced to AI. Give it 18-36 months and we will be there.
All the techs hired AI talent. Now they purge the loose leafs and keep the meat. How many auto industry jobs are done by robots now vs 70’s? It always makes me chuckle when they talk about auto industry job layoffs and show 5-10 assembly line workers with robots doing all the labor.
The AI/WFH model is insightful. The term artificial intelligence (AI) is a catch-all for any form of algorithm that can be run a computer; many folks think of AI as a kind of sentient algorithm, like HAL 9000. It’s a question of how much a given worker does that has been reduced to practice and could be coded into an algorithm. Then it is the cost of employee time compared to the cost to run a computer. What’s the factor? It ends up being roughly the cost of electrical power to run a computer. Human power is 100W (of which the brain is 20W), and assume that an algorithm could be run at the same 100W.
“The average electric price a business customer in the United States pays for electricity is 13.45 cents per kWh. Nov 2, 2022”
The ratio of cost, human to computer, is 0.01/100 ~ 0.
50 years ago, a 100W computer could not do much; it is a very different story in 2022. So yeah…do I power a human for $100 per hour at 100W, or a computer at $0.01 per hour for the same 100W?
Depends. Is this the AI that bought homes for Zillow?
A while back I had to take a mandatory course from my HR department on how to fire an employee. The course was 8 hours long. One of the themes I remember was that you had to make the employee feel good that you were firing them. That you were providing a career enhancing opportunity for them to advance, by seeking a better job, instead of stagnating in their current dead end job.
Now fast forward to 2022. A similar course could be given in 5 minutes or less. The course would consist of one slide. You, as the manager would go to the System Administrator of the target employee who is probably a WFH dude in India or Bangledesh and have them delete the user_id and login password from the system. Mission accomplished.
I’ve heard that Musk and Zukerbucks have already implement the 2022 version. They haven’t lost a single night’s sleep and could care less.
The class action employment lawyers may just be the straw that breaks Twitter’s back.
Musk laid off all his workers in India and Ghana.
S.C.
Don’t they just have some program (the Robo-Fire 3000) or something where they pick a department and the number of bodies to cut and the algorithm chooses the victims, fires off the e-mail (after hours), and then terminates all their accesses? Quick and cold blooded.
Musk should move the whole thing to Wooster Ohio. Great work ethic. As far as ‘woke’ I think some get out of bed at 4 a.m. to start their work day.
The whole FB thing should be flushed down the toilet with Zuck face-first.
Wooster Ohio?? That’s too cosmopolitan. Put it in Mesopotamia, Ohio in the middle of the Amish country.
And now Google Maps is wondering why people are looking up Wooster and Mesopotamia, Ohio.
I like the Trump method of firing people. Rex Tilleson, the CEO of Exxon and former Sec of State, was sitting on the toilet watching a TV. He was was fired right then and there. I wonder if they are going to teach this method of firing people in my next HR course.
I heard that Zuckerbucks had all the e-mail server files of the fired employees confiscated and sold to third parties for marketing purposes.
Ahh – the “good old days”. One of my previous employers had the “Career Transition Program” for people being booted out the door. Of course, the laid off galley slaves would abbreviate the phrase by telling others “I’ve been CTP’d”.
Most did not feel good about the forced career transition.
Some folks work well in an analog, face to face setting, some less so. So, at my college, we offer both. I have taught both ways. I opted to keep teaching in classrooms, but having a “hybrid” as I do, with much of the content online, works, I think, very well for some students. They have the option to enroll either way.
In that setting I am interested in offering whatever people want, like, and thrive on, rather than heaping scorn on some other model that is a bad fit for some.
phleep, I like you. About 9 months ago we had to go back in, and I’m back to working many nights and weekends (which I was able to stop doing during the pandemic) to get the same baseline level of work done. Commute + family responsibilities + unavoidable in-office nonsense (for instance, we have open door policies / culture across the office which is a real drain on time throughout the day) make going in, for my job, extremely inefficient.
The two years WFH over the pandemic were the best two of my career in terms of effectiveness, work/life balance and overall personal fulfillment. It feels like a dream and I hate this dystopian crap we’re back to.
I also get that some people love it and thrive with it, though, or specifically do NOT thrive working from home. So I wish we were given a choice, and then judged on how effective we are regardless of where we are doing the work.
I used to work in computer security and we needed face to face meetings to get networks accredited, especially those in the Top Secret level. No way this could be done virtually.
Now, working on home inspections in the Swamp. No way this can be done virtually.
I’m getting tired of reading all this BS about WFH taking over the entire business/employment model. Some essential jobs have to be done face to face. I may add, a lot of these so called great WFH jobs that people love will be gone via the Musk/Zuckerbucks method of firing in the next recession or depression. ENJOY.
At home or in a remote location, you can work off a laptop with two larger monitors. Everyone does it since it is efficient.
In an meeting or group setting, much of that productive information to share or discuss is less available. Office ‘bull pins’ suck and a lot of bright people won’t go back since they have alternatives.
Remote work has been around for quite some time. It helps to be IT savvy…
At my work place we have to come into the office 2 days a week. I love it! When I’m onsite meetings are still on video conferencing software!
My very conservative company understands the value of both. There are times when I need to be there to see things but 80% of the time everything I do can be accomplished at home or offsite. Now this only works for certain jobs at my company other people have to be there 100% of the time because they’re doing physical labour.
I was recently promoted to management and some of the older employees don’t like the changes because they feel that since they suffered being onsite for most of their career (me too) that everyone should continue to suffer even if the change make practical sense!
I would be very sad if we went back to 100% onsite work!
This conversation is missing the biggest factor in the WFH model – ESG savings. With corporate investors, like BlackRock and Vanguard, many boards are using the WFH model to show decreased carbon footprints. This allows them to borrow money cheaper as the ESG affects credit scores. None of this matters to anything but the bottom dollar. The only way commercial real estate to get back into the game is to do away with the ESG credit lending standards. I think we will be in this model for years to come otherwise.
McDonalds former office campus in Oak Brook.
McDonalds current office in Downtown Chicago.
Any questions?
Its nothing short of politics, which was going on for decades. I could counter your argument with Motorola or United Airlines. Latter is moving big part of staff from crown of Chicago (Sears/Willis Tower) to Arlington Heights. Those that are moving Into Chicago are usually downsizing in process CVS, Walgreens etc
With this work from home and commercial office discussion, I’m reminded of the compromise some oil fracking companies in North Dakota took during the early boom years (2008-2013 or so).
They would have worker gangs live in nearby ‘work camps’ where everyone had their mini private quarters, perhaps with a common kitchen or restroom area for the roughneck oil rig workers. Maybe a similar setup would work in other corporate settings, albeit each living area having private kitchen and baths. These gentrified work camps would be larger and better suited for small families, and the corp could lease them out to the workers as they go along.
Maybe a bad idea, but something different for brainstorming.
One brother gives me regular updates on Toronto finanz sector foot traffic. Currently 40% of 2019 is a mid-week high water mark.
From an organized community of 200K/y – 300k/y programmers or engineers packed like sardines to a private cockpit at home, WFH, with two computers and five monitors.
A year ago, on Nov 22 2021, Catya Nergila cashed in and the whole thing
fell apart.
QQQ plunged from 406 to 260, under a red cloud.
Silicon valley are ghost towns.
This is how I see the future labor market in conjunction with office space: The Covid pandemic created paradigm shifts with daily work habits. More people started working from home. The future will be an ongoing messy mixture of business’ needs/wants colliding with employees’ needs/wants. Big businesses need employees for mind numbing “clock watcher employee” type work. These type of jobs are less about tenacity and critical thinking skills. At the same time, “maverick employees” are needed to spur creativity, new products and services.”
By nature, the mavericks will want and demand more autonomy and perks than the clock watchers. You will lose mavericks constantly to their own endeavors and new job opportunities if company protocols force “butts in seats” versus independence. And the clock watchers will be jealous that the mavericks aren’t in the office.
What’s the solution? More and more automation to reduce the clock watchers. Big offices are dead. The genie has been let out of the bottle and what is needed for big businesses does not align with antiquated office buildings.
Customers (both biz to biz and biz to consumer), now more than ever, demand superior customer services and experiences.
Gone are the days of employers having their cake and eating it too with a loyal, don’t ask questions labor force.
The hard truth is the sheer size of businesses with regards to numbers of employees is becoming an antiquated business model too. Businesses have bloated to sizes to become less efficient and more transparent in their follies. Large corporations will/have become wobbly wheels that get constantly beat up on social media (by customers and their own employees). These type of companies will not attract and keep mavericks. The mavericks will find ways to start their own businesses.
Small businesses, that stay small, is where I believe the future is headed (no giant office space needed). Yes, the Amazons will exist for distribution, but more and more small, independent businesses will pop up that deliver exceptional experiences and value to their local customers.
Young people in their late 20’s/ early 30’s are becoming projects mgr, stores mgr, bank mgr…
In order to advance, move up to a higher rank, hiding behind WFH isn’t good enough.
In addition to all the other various causes for why people don’t want to work in conventional settings, Vox media recently wrote a nice essay about how demographics (low birth rate) is deeply affecting small colleges. It’s probably affecting the unemployment rate as well if there just isn’t enough people to fill these slots. Perhaps it’s time to begin rethinking immigration policies.
Do you mean the 230k “young professionals” that have walked across the southern border in October 2022? The politicians think those are the future of the country’s workers.
We need to stop providing a no work income and life for those who refuse to work or who demand certain conditions before they will consider working.
1930s showed millions the value of a job, any job, at any location, doing just about anything for a pay check.
Someone said recently, the US Citizen has not yet suffered enough to focus their minds on what is important and necessary for survival.
1) Gen Z, ages 10y – 25y, front line start to graduate from colleges. Their
prodigy might not be hired, after paying 80k/y to elite colleges.
The few hired will go strait to the office. They will replace millennial and foreign contractors.
2) When millennial WFH monitors will go dark they will drive Uber.
3) If the Dow will close Nov 2/9 2020 gap, the banks will repossess the empty buildings.
4) There is an econ 101 plan to save SF from becoming a new Johnstown or Braddock PA.
To get me back to the office, I will require a personal secretary…
Miss Moneypenny, “hold my calls”.
Plus ça change…
Writing 72 years ago about the characteristics of a desirable office, John Williams of RAND said:
“I believe that the qualities that are more desired are, approximately in the order of importance:
privacy;
quiet;
natural light;
natural air;
spaciousness.”
Seven decades of BS about the virtues of open plan, teamworking, hotdesking, etc. haven’t changed this one bit.
I was involved in the first open office experiment at my large fortune 100 company months before COVID started.
They crammed a bunch of engineers shoulder to shoulder and wondered why I couldn’t concentrate on the important task at hand. I spent most of my days scurrying about, finding a private corner or sitting in a glass walled individual room. Thankfully, COVID came in and sent me home for two straight years, during which time my already high performance (I’m a humble man after all) sky rocketed as I could focus, eat whatever I wanted and take a decent shit.
If we need to reduce real estate to save money, then just keep me home. We returned to work part time after two years and 90% of meetings are still taken on teams. What a waste of fucking time.
Workers now know “working” from home is no such thing. The genie is out the bottle. There is no way workers are going back to the office. Ever.
The debate over returning to the office is very funny to me. I’ve been working 100 percent remote as a software architect/engineer for about 12 years, except for 1 year when I foolishly accepted a consulting contract with a large company and they insisted I come in every day to an office with hot-swap desks. It was utter hell due to the constant noise and distractions, and I would never ever consider returning to the office, even if they gave me a private office.
I earn a salary within the top few percent of all software engineers (about $300k per year plus very generous benefits), work whatever hours I want, and travel rarely. I live in a relatively low cost area where the top local job salaries are probably 50% lower.
What’s funny is that when I started working remotely I was worried that it would limit my earnings potential or the quality of jobs I could pursue. Instead, even 10 years ago my earnings, have been much higher and the companies I’ve worked for are much, much better overall.
WFH is a luxury. And in typical envious fashion everyone who saw someone getting away with it wanted it too.
Then everyone saw their kids getting educated by a teacher working from home and had the Emperor’s New Clothes moment.
Social infrastructure just can’t function on a WFH model. Sure some administrators maybe. Hospitals, Sanitation, Utilities, Crime and Punishment you pick the it, doesn’t work when people think they can WFH and do just as good a job. Factor in the Service Economy and I think its safe to say a very small percentage of the workforce can actually deliver an adequate product from home.
No tears for coddled techies that now have to rejoin the traditional workforce. Welcome Back.
Student punctuality and attendance in my college classes has collapsed. I tell them a wealthy and high functioning society is one where everyone shows up on time, on budget, with training and tools in place, and ready to deliver, every time. Many cannot even make it 2 weeks without screwing up right and left. It used to be certain foreign students who lacked this training. Now it is the majority of students in a majority caucasian, suburban area.
I have missed 5 days from my teaching job in 38 years. One guy crashed a car, missed a deadline, and proceeded to tell me my business class was a joke.
Hope you gave him an F.
Funny, I feel the same about the “open concept” floor plans in new homes/McMansions. What ever happened to private kitchens and more intimate spaces in one’s own home?
A regrettable part of working at an office for 40 plus years is the constant interruptions by the “floaters” who seem to stop for a chat at the wrong times.
Late in my career, I’d use phone ring tones as my email and text notifications and leave it on loud. I used to get well over a hundred emails per day so it would go off every few minutes. Great tool to say, “excuse me I have to take this call” and send the chatty guy down the hall. Sometimes it was a higher up guy so you can’t just insult them into leaving.
Working at Google in Site-Reliability-Engineering (the “IT” group that runs services in production), open-office was useful. When there was a problem, having instance access to your colleagues while all being at your own workstations was essential.
Later, in Software-Engineering, a more private space would have been more beneficial. Any distraction can cost 10 to 60 minutes of “context switch” time.
It really depends on the job you’re doing.
Maybe this WFH movement will usher in a new wave of workers, with similar skills and less experience, who see an opportunity to come in and re-fill the office space and bring the back the healthy energy that a productive office generates?
The company can work the numbers to retain it’s best to train the new, who are hired for their authentic attitude and trained to fill the experience gap?
If it works, then you revive the beehive and a new, centralized workforce can usher in an updated version of the old school office culture. The scattered WFHer’s can remain disconnected and continue to drift away.
Could be worth a look if office culture is truly a “value” and not just more corporate BS.
Good workplace culture is a thing of functionality, pleasure and, yeah, a kind of beauty. I suppose it is a plague if all my pals on my feed tell me so. This gives a great opportunity to heap scorn on it, and declare it obsolete, dead or stupid, which seems to be the go-to national sport now. But it is a pre-adolescent mentality that uses such responses to everything, playground throw-downs, to masquerade as intelligence.
Game developer here. This is simply an anecdotal observation. I have been a long time advocate for the open floor plan. I’ve worked in both closed and open environments and still prefer the latter when it comes to moving fast. Open floor plans, in house dining, floating work stations and room partitions became very hot concept in game dev in the late 90s and early 2000s after games started becoming famous for raking in billions on making pixels move around a screen. The approach in the game industry continues to proves to be very effective in keeping teams closely collaborating in the quickly changing creative environment. While all of the complaints about openness and distractions persist in this industry by a lot of game devs, the positive effects have long outweighed the negative of having to put on headphones or slip away into a booth to focus. I won’t wax on about the reasons why, but since the pandemic productivity has slumped, targets have been missed again and again by teams all over the industry and its not at all a surprise that remote is effecting our ability to easily communicate.
I won’t make claims why the open environment is conducive for games and not all tech related industries, but I remember a 2009~2011 (can’t recall exactly) Game Developer Conference micro talk where an architect studied the game industry office pattern and mused how team productivity could be boosted by projecting the creative approach to offices around the globe. The results of the adaptations over the last decade have been fascinating.
After saying all of this, I still prefer remote work, despite it slowing teams down.
Who would’ve thought the movie Home Alone was actually a how-to manual for the new normal of working?
Was the “Voodoo medicine” comment removed for a reason?
Cubicles were designed just so the business could always have someone peeping over the shoulder of the worker. And have them spying on each other. All I know is these office space leases need to drop some more, I have a couple of LLC’s that need a new brick and mortar home.