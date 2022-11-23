Massive Cancellations Make Mess of Already Low New-House Sales. Inventory Glut at Deep Housing Bust 1 Level. Buyer Traffic Plunges

Another thing: inflation. Just when you thought the construction-cost spike was abating, it hit a new record.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new single-family houses have been zigzagging along low levels for months. In October, they rose 7.5% from September, after having plunged 11% in September, according to the Census Bureau today. At a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000 houses, they were down 5.8% from the already low levels a year ago, and down 37% from two years ago.
These sales are based on signed contracts between buyer and homebuilder, and they’re no indication of how many of those deals actually close. And those sales that actually close are far lower amid a huge wave of cancellations. Homebuilders have been lamenting those cancellation rates for months. But those cancellations are not reflected here. We’ll get to them in a moment.
A similar plunge occurred in sales of previously owned homes: -34% from peak in October 2020 and -28% from a year ago.
Homebuilders reported plunging traffic of prospective buyers of new single-family houses, according to the National Association of Home Builders last week. Its index of Traffic of Prospective Buyers has plunged for eight months in a row and in November fell below the May 2020 level.
Beyond the lockdown-low of April 2020, it was the lowest since 2012, during Housing Bust 1. But this time, the descent has been far faster than during Housing Bust 1
Cancellations Spike, worst in the Southwest.
And many of those folks that do show up to look at a house, and that then do sign a sales contract are massively getting second thoughts, followed by buyer’s remorse, followed by canceling those contracts – and those spiking numbers of cancellations are not included in the new-house sales data by the Census Bureau above, which just tracks signed contracts.
According to the homebuilder survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting – with a sample size of roughly 20% of all new home sales – the cancellation rate spiked to 25.6% in October, up from a rate of 7.9% in October 2021 and from 10.9% in October 2019. Over a quarter of the signed contracts are cancelled! Chart via Rick Palacios Jr., Director of Research at John Burns (click to enlarge):
The cancellation rates vary substantially by region: In the Southwest, the cancellation rate spiked to 45%. Nearly half of all contracts signed are then cancelled! This was up from a cancellation rate of 9% a year ago. In Texas, the cancellation rate spiked to 39%, up from 12% a year ago.
This kind of huge spike in cancellation rates renders the sales-contract signings data a practically irrelevant figure because a cancelled contract is no longer an actual sale (chart via Rick Palacios Jr., John Burns, click to enlarge):
From shortage to glut: Inventories continue to spike.
Inventory for sale in all stages of construction jumped to 470,000 houses, up by 21%, from the high levels in October last year, the highest since March 2008. Compared to the early phases of Housing Bust 1, it was the highest since September 2005:
Supply of unsold new houses has been in the 8-10 months range since April, due to the combination of low sales and the surge in inventory. Supply in October was 8.9 months, Housing Bust 1 levels.
But supply is figured as how many months it would take to sell the current inventory at the current rate of sales – but the current rate of sales is based on contract signings, and those contracts are getting canceled at record rates, and the fact that sales keep falling through is fueling the relentless surge in inventory.
Another thing: inflation. Just when you thought…
Construction costs of single-family houses – excluding the cost of land and other non-construction costs – seemed like they’d peaked in June, and then the spike slowed or stalled, and on a year-over-year basis, the spike backed off from a historic record of 18.3% in June to 16.7% in August. But then it started spiking all over again and in October hit a new historic record of 18.4%. This inflation will continue to dish up surprises, just when you least expect it.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I thought that the fall in lumber prices would have reversed a little of that inflation. I wonder how much of that inflation is labor costs versus materials.
The market continues to live off the pivot theme.
“The market continues to live off the pivot theme.”
Look at the one-year chart of the 10-year Treasury yield and see if you can spot anything unusual. No, everything is normal: a big surge in yield to new highs is followed by a smaller pullback, which is followed by a big surge to new highs, which is followed by a smaller pull-pack, which is followed by a big surge to new highs… that trend is perfectly intact. Don’t get distracted by the day-to-day movements.
Had this comment on Crypto article, but it fits better here. As per Mainstream media:
4 months back: Housing remains to be a good investment in Long term.
2 month back: Housing is still up year on year. This time is different than 2008 and while prices may not go higher, they should go sideways.
Yesterday: 2023 housing markets look ugly but it will not be like 2008. There will be no forced selling as there is no credit risk and there is so much demand.
2 months in Future: While there were brutal corrections, housing has become affordable again and investors should come back with increasing demand.
4 months in future: There was force selling due to layoffs and uncertainty in job markets that took significant toll on Housing. However, the bad news has passed, Fed is ready to Pivot and it will only get sunny from here.
6 months in Future: Job market has still not recovered and continuous lay offs have been hurting the housing. The good news is, the conditions are set for instant Fed Pivot.
……….
And so it keeps going on for people who don’t read wolfstreet.
Spot on.
all this says is that rental market will remain with 95-98% occupancy
hmm, wonder how I should react??
Leo – that is a very perceptive script you have crafted for “House Bust 2 – the Sequel”.
I particularly like how you weaved in the “this time is different” delusion.
It reminds me of the famous Italian film director and screenwriter, Bernardo Bertolucci, who once said the secret of a good film is to “delay the f**k”.
Using your script, there will be a lot of rent-seekers in 6 months from now who will be totally f**ked.
LOL
Haha
This seems brutally accurate for the Long Island area. Sellers still seem to be delusional with asking prices, and if anything it seems they creeped up even more.
My next door neighbors are retiring and moving back to Turkey. Selling the home they’ve had for 20 years and that he painstakingly upgraded/renovated himself, from the bathrooms to the immaculate paver driveway. Asking price? Redfin estimate at 1.06, his agent lists it for 1.09. Lady trying to eek out some 30k profit on top of the already crazy price of the home. Has had open houses the last 4 weekends, only 4 people came looking the first weekend, nothing the subsequent ones. No price drops.
If you had to pull a mortgage with 20% down, at 7% your payment was an astounding $8900 a month. For West Hempstead school district that is insanity.
Sounds about right.
Our backlog kept us from servicing machinery & hunting
in Nov.
In the past month my friends who own small manufacturing
are back to visiting clients.
Will it be like 08? I understood the labor force dynamics back then. This time around I do not.
Totally, well said. Captures the cluelessness of the mainstream media and financial media esp, they’re a one-trick pony in service of the investor and plutocrat class, have been at least since Greenspan started the whole QE mess. They’re junkies addicted to the next hit, fantasizing about a pivot to get them more of those hits they crave, and now as the painful reality dawns on them that they’re going to have wean off their habit, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs or finding all sorts of wishful thinking to convince themselves someone might re-inflate the housing bubble and other asset bubbles. Those bubbles are the source of this nation-ruining inflation in the first place, so it’s not happening. But they need to get high again, so they try to fantasize otherwise.
Wolf, how do you know that 10-year yield will continue going up and stocks continue going down?
At some point this will reverse, but the question is how to know when this happens.
And what do you think about inflation going forward? Did you try to estimate it?
That reversal of the trend might be years out. We haven’t had this kind inflation in 40 years. This is something that will stay with us for years.
Yeah but — a relief rally happened today on Wall Street after publication of Fed minutes indicating a majority of members are scared of rate hike dislocations, and think we are closer to being on track toward 2% inflation. I thought the overall tone and language was equivocal, but boy, equity buyers disagreed. Even bitcoin perked up.
It would seem there are nothing but soft landings and sunny heights ahead!
VIXY (reflecting VIX) has reached new 52-week lows. I’m buying it, but nervously.
But how do you know inflation will stay for years? Did you try to estimate it?
Let’s say, what would you expect over the next 12 months and why?
The longer term is a bit of a different story.
Disinflation setting in. Oil dropping like a rock and bonds rising. China collapse will drag everything down.
The only inflation soon will be coming from the overpriced homes and rent. Healthcare premiums up 10-15% nationwide caus inflation. Feeds into service inflation, until layoffs start.
Fed is weak willed and talks out of both sides of its mouth. I’d like to think they’d stay the course but they won’t. They’re already waffling. Remember they created the inflation in the first place!
I am fascinated by the DC cage match.
In one corner politicians whose power is being able to spend borrowed money (they have spent a lot of it) and in the other corner Powell who is claiming he is going to smack them down with whatever it takes interest rates.
Powell raises rates, politicians keep finding wars and welfare to spend on.
It will not last for years. The treasury does have to sell more to non primary, so rates could stay high with lower inflation
@cd
Indeed. This is very much a potential scenario.
All that did was pad builder’s profits. In July, the media new home sales price was $478K, then dipped to $441K but has now climbed back up to $493K in October. So much for a slowdown in new homes sales translating into a long-term trend of price declines. Labor costs are still way up anyways, offsetting lower lumber costs.
But, hey, builders are still awash in cash, so they’re pilling on all sorts of discounts to keep the sales prices high. It’s a very crazy time. The only question is how much longer all of these shenanigans can keep going on, and the second most important question is when will 30YFRM begin a long-term decline towards 5%.
IMHO, once they reach 5%, housing will stabilize and turn around, assuming we’re not in a full-fledged recession.
Jay,
Nah. What does the article say about plunging volume PLUS massive cancellations?
The median price was based on signed contracts, a quarter of which got cancelled. In addition, even before cancellations, sales volume plunged.
THIS MEANS that there is a huge shift in the mix, as to what gets cancelled (low end) and what sales don’t happen because of high mortgage rates (low end), and so the bottom is falling out at the low end after cancellations AND THESE SHIFTS SKEW THE MEDIAN PRICE UP.
Sales under $500k collapsed. Which shifted the mix, and pushed up the median price.
That’s why I didn’t discuss the median price because it’s worthless with these kinds of shifts. And I didn’t want to sort it out in the article the way I’m doing now because it’s not the point. The point is cancellations and plunging volume, not how the median price gets skewed by shifts in mix.
Here is my favorite example: First, the median price is the price in the middle. The 2 lower-end sales don’t happen because people don’t have money; nothing else changes, the middle moves up, median price jumps:
wow, made an account just to say thanks , this is fantastic analysis! I learn more from your website than the sensational headings in FT :)
lol no, such a laugh at how delusional the housing pumpers, home flippers and real estate speculators still are about things. All that matters is the fundamentals–inflation remains high (still ongoing on top of damage already done to US price stability) and is the great mortal threat to the US economy, social cohesion and national viability, and it’s the Fed’s overwhelming focus. And will be for years to come. The housing bubble has been one of the biggest contributors to this inflation mess, the only way to break inflation IS to have a huge and sustained plunge in home prices. This is a huge difference than 2008 and it indicates the eventual drop will probably be even deeper and more sustained than the housing crash with the GFC, after all back then, with low inflation, the Fed had more latitude to apply the ZIRP and QE that got us into this mess in the first place. A sharp housing price drop is the whole point and the very goal of the Fed in the first place. All this pivot talk is the same fantasizing we heard with the “the Fed will never stop QE” last year. Sorry, that’s ship’s long sailed.
A 2×4 stud was something like $1.18 not so long ago, but went up to some crazy price and now they’re down to $3.75 at my HD store.
So, lumber is still at very high prices (3 times what it was a while back).
Halibut, I don’t know when you saw a standard 2×4 for $1.15, but it isn’t in recent memory… Maybe briefly at the very bottom of the GFC-fallout? When I re-built the deck at my last house in 2015, an 8ft 2×4 was right around $3. Current lumber price is waaaay below the pandemic peak sitting remarkably close to its 1999 and 2005 peaks. It’s even cheaper than it was for part of 2018. So actually, lumber is not all that expensive now.
I was just at Home Depot 2 hours ago, and I’ve been kind of surprised… Comparing prices I saw with what I paid to spruce up my last house in the 2010-2015 range, I’m amazed that tile flooring, a nice kitchen range, washer/dryer, paint, lumber, etc. haven’t really moved in price at all. For example, I bought a low-back range in 2015 for about $1,100 and I see several that are frankly nicer for $950-$1,000 now that we’re well past the pandemic appliance & furniture buying mania. Plenty of floor tile options under $2/sqft. Nice Samsung front loader washer and dryer under $1200 for the pair. PCs and Laptops are downright cheap again. Consumer product prices have cooled way down. Services are where the heat is.
You forgot to account for the “quality” deflation. Price stays the same but quality gets slashed. See how long your Samsung washer and dryer last before they need to be fixed/replaced.
PNW Canada, is messed up of a different sort.
Construction materials’ cost and availability have improved vs covid years.
But construction labour rates are up maybe up 50%. So yet and still adding to housing cost.
The Central bank has the brakes locked on, and is adding quarterly to the cost of housing.
Meanwhile the federal and provincial governments are standing on the gas pedal. Adding turbo boosters even. (deficit spending, doubling down on new arrivals)
So affordable housing is a concept. Increasingly, the availability of housing (rent or buy), and the availability of public essential services, are diminishing.
A good PMW lifestyle, is available, but still depends on one’s wealth status, and or on prior-housing ownership or inter-generational-access.
SpeedQueen -Ripon WI lasts forever.
Whatever. My mom is going into hospice. She’s going to die. I’ll discuss the price of lumber later.
Price of ALL lumber depends, sometimes hugely on species and grade Hal.
While it has been a couple years since I bought much, 2x4s of SPF ( SprucePineFir) was going for $2.98 for a 92&5/8” length one of ”stud” grade then. 2x4s of SYP (SouthernYellowPine) in 96” was $3.75 for #2. 2x4x96” of Structural Select grade was $4.29…
Then ya have various kinds and levels of ”pressure treating” to add to those numbers, especially if you want the ”marine grade” PT, as opposed to that not rated to touch the dirt,,, etc., etc.
And then ya have the boom and bust cycle of construction as Wolf makes very clear in this article for recent times, but some of us elders have seen that cycle since the early 1950s, and heard about it from old folks back then who lived through it since the 1890s…
FRB has done very little to STOP these cycles, but in fact has distorted them hugely as we are seeing emphasized this time.
”Keep yer powder dry folks” opportunities lie ahead!,,, though exactly WHEN can only be known at the time, eh???
Well, see Vintage, there’s inflation right there. A stud for typical 8 ft ceiling has been 92 1/4″ since we climbed down out of the trees and now according to you 92 5/8″ …..no, wait, that’s Disinflation! More wood, same money
I bought some paver stones exactly 2 months ago at HD and took pictures of that section – it was $5.26 per stone back then. I went to the same store yesterday and stopped at those pavers in disbelief – $8.88 per stone, almost 70% increase in just 2 months, and if I am not mistaken, gas prices actually went down over the same period.
… And I was hoping for some construction materials to drop in cost sharply following the decline in new home construction. So far it looks like it’s a false hope.
Gotta be some good brick and stones free for the taking amongst the Detroit Ruins.
I’m partial to the old Bullseye Brick from Ohio myself.
Jpm just said buy builders
Inflation will devastate GMs
Was waiting for Wolf to dissect the Fed minutes. But just realized it is a non-event. Everything was already known, but the market still went up anyways. My volatility short bet is hurting but still hanging on. If I end up making profits, more donation for Wolf.
Mainstream media spin: Fed minutes point that there is no indication of slowdown in inflation, but Rate hikes will reduce “soon” => Fed no longer cares about Inflation => Only 50 basis point hikes => Pivon Starts => Massive QE and negative interest coming => big stock rally coming => all assets must rise (stocks, bonds, real estate) => screw shortsellers!
Well-said. But the market’s action is telling us the Fed should speed up the QT. We all know Powell is too coward to do it. They can see through his character. Maybe the banksters and the Fed are indeed in this game together.
“Maybe the banksters and the Fed are indeed in this game together.”
Maybe???? LOL
Maybe K???
How can there be any reasonable doubt left that the FRB is the servant of the banksters???
Certainly NOT serving the oldsters, savers, thrifty working folks, folks on fixed incomes, etc., etc.
kinda funny AA,,, elders singing the same song!!
And this time keeping in time and tone, eh
“Maybe the banksters and the Fed are indeed in this game together.”
Maybe ? Banksters are the only thing the Fed is interested in protecting. Powell’s lips moving in front of a microphone mean absolutely nothing as far as the average person is concerned.
lol that’s a perfect description, the financial media is all in on the stupid pivot talk, gotta reel in enough dumb naive bagholders among the retail investors for the big boys to unload their junk to in coming weeks. The Fed minutes didn’t indicate any kind of dovishness or laying off of the rate hikes or esp QT, in actually reading it their tone was even tougher than before. They’d already been talking about lower rate hikes for December as a given, while they’re still undecided and weighing factors, the minutes show a 75 bp rate hike is actually much higher probability than thought before. We have to remember it’s not just the percentage of inflation now, it’s the fact that this percent price increase is layered on top of the high inflation from before, so even just a 3 percent inflation right now would impose a lot of pain on Americans coming on top of the inflation before. While a recession is a concern, it’s secondary to the inflation dangers, and in fact a recession–even a deep one–may be the only way to break this housing bubble and these asset bubbles that are the main cause of this inflation mess, esp if it happens in early or mid 2023 that may be best case scenario, and allow for a recovery in the months after even without rate cuts, just like the recovery from the 1983 recession took place.
Spoiler: there was no mention of selling MBS.
Correct. I was looking for that too. I know they’re talking about it because they have said that they’re talking about it. So maybe we’ll have to wait for official confirmation that they’re talking about until 2023.
There was nothing new and interesting in these minutes. Rates still headed to “sufficiently restrictive,” “ultimate level” of FFR still “somewhat higher than they had previously expected” (5%+); getting inflation to 2% still priority #1; QT still running as planned, no deviations.
Well there was something fun — the hawkish pivoters want 75 in December:
“A few other participants noted that, before slowing the pace of policy rate increases, it could be advantageous to wait until the stance of policy was more clearly in restrictive territory and there were more concrete signs that inflation pressures were receding significantly.”
= 75 still on the table in December.
Thoughts of 75 could heat up again next week with non farm payrolls and PCE.
Gotta have a little mini rally into Thanksgiving!
You just know that when the hike is only 50 basis points that the market will take it though QE had started again and interest rates were dropping. Optimism abounds.
LOL Yes, there’s a chance.
Or if they hike 75, then the market rallies because the pivot to 50 is surely coming next year.
This stuff can be really funny.
Brian,
When the dot plot has dots over 5% and Powell is hawkish AF they won’t have a choice but to raise terminal rate expectations.
It’ll almost certainly be 50bips tho. Like wolf said, big picture, things are going exactly as they should and the Fed said it was going to be 75 then 50 a couple months ago
“Or if they hike 75, then the market rallies because the pivot to 50 is surely coming next year.”
It all just proves the same thing – that there’s too much liquidity sloshing around and the FED is derelict in their duties and not taking it seriously. Only when they’ve done their job will you not have ridiculous rallies based upon bogus narratives, all a result of cheap money.
The fact that inflation hasn’t even budged and they’re now talking about dialing back the rate hikes just proved they were never serious about inflation in the first place. That’s why Jerome Powell should have been fired long ago. There are zero ramifications for being an inept central banker. Fail and enjoy endless job security.
This financial system is getting rickety. Think about it. Lowest interest rates forever, followed by the largest increase in M2 followed by M2 growth cratering to zero while interest rates explode off zero bound. It’s over management by central planners.
Great news to see just right before Thanksgiving. Give me something to be thankful for as long as this momentum continues. Hopefully by Christmas we can see existing home inventory spike to these new home month of supply too, that would make for a good Christmas present.
The post pandemic volume of new home sales is still dwarfed by the pre-GFC mania despite that fact that the population has grown since then and a newer larger generation of thirty somethings are in the family-formation stage of their lives. It has fallen back to sort of a “normal” pre-pandemic sales rate and, at least for the time being, it amazingly seems to be settling at that normal rate. No doubt that when we look at cancellations, lower buyer traffic, and higher construction costs, it’s reasonable to assume that builders will be buttoning up the projects that are in-process, and hitting the brakes on any new projects. Supply of new houses will start dropping again.
It’s clear as day that the market is continuing to slow, but look how much bigger that mountain of sales was in the early 2000s. Anybody who thinks we’re going to be seeing massive GFC-style price drops across the board should probably look at that graph again. Post pandemic sales volume never got anywhere near pre-CFG levels. Then pay attention to a Fed that talks a big game, but tiptoes through their actions using interest rate hikes as a distraction from the real cause of inflation (way too much cash sloshing around). They’re not going to remove enough of that cash at a sufficient rate, so the dollar will continue to lose value over the next several years until price and value reach equilibrium in real terms just like they did 40 years ago. Interest rates don’t affect cash-holders very much, and cash holders don’t want to sit on their evaporating cash… Over the long haul of the inflationary period we’ve entered, many of the dollars that the Fed refuses to remove quickly enough are going to continue finding their way into assets.
The most likely reason for a difference with GFC is a probable second mortgage moratorium.
But first, rates will need to “blow out” which probably won’t happen until the second leg up of the new interest rate cycle.
Second, higher unemployment but first the pink slips need to start flying and that’s substantially contingent upon the stock mania being. The connection is already evident now in techland.
Housing is way overpriced to most potential buyers (especially with shrinking equity) and unless the interest rate cycle didn’t really turn in 2020, only a partial retracement is in store. There is no wage boom either, though it’s been happening selectively.
There is a wage boom happening in the lower spectrum of wages.
I know lot of companies who used to pay $14/hr are now paying $18/hr. This is not the case in the higher spectrum of wages.
But the problem is: Low wage people even with wage boom can’t really afford these homes.
They never could
Re “ many of the dollars that the Fed refuses to remove quickly enough are going to continue finding their way into assets.”
If you really believe that, please point me to a situation where you manage to “put your money into assets” without someone else simultaneously “cashing out”!
Building a new house.
If there’s enough historical data, it could be really, really informative to make a graph where the “New House Contracts Signed”* data are corrected for the approximately-measured cancellations. At a 25% cancellation rate, the rate of actual house sales is not 632,000/year but 474,000. The October cancellation surge undoes much of the apparent rise in sales from September too. Going back a little further, it also looks like the whole “sales plunge is pausing” meme from the last 5 months will be undone.
*Now that we know they aren’t final sales, can’t call it New Houses Sold anymore.
P.S. Somewhere there’s an enterprising bankster running a sweatshop where employees frantically robo-sign new home purchase contracts, and then a day later frantically robosign cancellations of said contracts. Contract churn would be worth a lot to the homebuilder industry right now – prop up the “New Houses Sold” number to keep the industry afloat in the eyes of Wall Street, while the soaring cancellation rate goes ignored… Then in a few quarters, after all the C-suites have unloaded their shares, they’ll have a “Kitchen Sink” earnings confession quarter and load back up on the shares as Wall Street goes into panic.
Thanks, Wolf, for these articles. reading all this information anxiously in anticipation of some normalcy. Our government defrauded us of our savings.
About to head out to look at houses on Friday. Perhaps, I can get positive thoughts and a little luck from the WS team. Maybe drink one from the cool glass gifted to donors. I will report my local findings when I return.
The new home price calculations are not just caused by cold feet but by cold hard finances. Back in the late spring of 2021 my son signed a sales contract for a new Lennar home, and put down a very small deposit ( $1000). Then by September he had to show he could get pre-approved for the mortgage ( but no interest rate lock). And then in December he had to get the actual mortgage with an actual interest rate. from there the house had to finish and have occupancy within 3 months for that mortgage and rate to be good. Even then, the final appraisal ( when the house was complete) had to come in high enough to justify the mortgage. During that time the appraisal went up from the time he signed a contract and the mortgage rates stayed steady. But if you signed a sales contract 6 months ago todays mortgage rates and lower appraisals would leave most people dead in the water with no way to finance the house and the sale would be dead.
The housing bubble flipped to cancellations. It might be affected by higher mortgage rates, layoffs, creepto and fears of recession. It might be temp or systemic. In the long run home prices are bound to fall in real terms, clipped by inflation.
Small changes are hard to observe. After few years or decades they accumulate. Price/Rent will get better. When there will be no more hope for home owners ==> it’s time to buy.
1) TY is rising. TY rise isn’t good enough. Rising 10y note prices means lower 10y rates. If the Fed increase by 0.75, the 2y/10y inversion might exceed minus (-)1%.
2) Both in US and in Germany all rates are under 1y. The 1y is the peak, but US 1y is higher than the German 1y.
3) If the Fed stay the course the highest rate on the chart might be 3M or 6M.
4) Gradually, both in US and Germany, the long duration will rise, before exceeding the 3M & the 6M.
5) The yield curve will be flat at higher plateau, before tilting up on the
right hand side, at the long duration ==> all rate will be normalized.
6) At that point the yield curve no longer will be defective.
1) In normal environment banks will lend and make money. The banks will
gradually keep their mortgages, instead of dumping then to Funny.
2) Their assets will grow and the Real M1 slump will recover. The Real M1
might exceed $10T, before moving higher.
3) The gov will shift lending back to the private sector. The banks will be in
charge, take control make money.
4) The shadow banks and the regional banks borrow in the o/n market, providing US bills/ notes as a good collateral. The good collateral is moving hand to hand, for a small profit, several times/per night every night, in
the o/n market.
5) Many small businesses producing REAL GOODS can use 90 days promissory notes that expire within 90 days, to finance themselves, to pay workers, to pay suppliers, to make money, without banks
borrowing. Money make them run. Without liquidity they will shut down.
That’s what have happened after WWI.
Hello Wolf, that last chart creates more questions than answers for me. How is the construction cost index formulated? Is it possible that the Fallout in the bottom end of housing has caused an artificial increase in the construction cost index percentage rise? Just curious.
Just putting this out for everyones thoughts. What about aging population and shrinking first time house buying population percentage?