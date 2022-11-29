The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, November Update: Deflating Everywhere, Fastest in San Francisco & Seattle. Phoenix & Dallas Roll Over Too

In several markets, prices plunged even faster than they’d spiked.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
From the peak in May, house prices in the San Francisco Bay Area dropped by 11.6%, in the metros of Seattle by 11.3%, San Diego by 7.9%, Los Angeles by 6.0%, Denver by 5.7%; in the Dallas metro, prices dropped by 4.3% from the peak in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “September,” released today, which consists of the three-month average of closed home sales that were entered into public records in July, August, and September, of deals that were made sometime around June through August – that’s the time frame we’re looking at here.
This is the second month in this downturn that the index, which lags reality on the ground by 4-6 months, is showing month-to-month house price declines in all 20 metros in the index.
The biggest month-to-month drops occurred in:
- Seattle: -2.9%
- San Francisco: -2.9%
- Las Vegas: -2.4%
- Phoenix: -2.2%
- Dallas: -2.1%
- San Diego: -2.1
- Denver: -2.0%
Month-to-month drops of 2% or more in the Case-Shiller Index (a three-month moving average that smoothens month-to-month volatility) occurred only during Housing Bust 1 and in the current downturn.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, house prices plunged 2.9% in “September” (three month moving average of July, August, and September) from August, and by 11.6% from the peak in May.
Plunging faster than spiking: Over those four months, the index plunged faster (-46 points) than it had spiked in the last four months of the huge spike (+40 points).
These four monthly drops in a row slashed the year-over-year gain to just 2.3%.
The Case Shiller Index for “San Francisco” covers five counties of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area: San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.
In the Seattle metro, house prices plunged 2.9% in September from August, and by 11.3% from the peak in May.
Over those four months, the index plunged nearly as fast (-47 points) than it had spiked during the last four months of the mind-blowing spike (+49 points).
These four months of drops slashed the year-over-year gain to 6.2%.
In the San Diego metro, house prices dropped 2.1% in September from August, and by 7.9% from the peak in May.
Down not as fast as up: -34 points in four months since peak, +44 points in last four months of the stunning spike.
These four months of drops cut the year-over-year gain to 9.5%.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month over month: -1.8%.
- From the peak in May: -6.0%.
- Year over year: +8.8%.
- -25 points in four months since peak compared to +38 points in last four months of spike.
For Los Angeles, the current index value of 398 means that home prices shot up by 298% since January 2000, when the index was set at 100. Based on the increase since 2000, Los Angeles and then San Diego used to be the #1 Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America. Both have now fallen below Miami (+304%), though prices in Miami have now started to drop as well.
The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes within each sales pair are integrated into the index for the metro, are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology).
Denver metro:
- Month over month: -2.0%.
- From the peak in May: -5.7%.
- Year over year: +9.3%.
- -19 points in four months since peak, +35 points in last four months of spike.
Phoenix metro:
- Month over month: -2.2%.
- From the peak in June: -4.4%.
- Year over year: +12.6%
- +15 points in three months since peak, -20 points in last three months of spike.
Portland metro:
- Month over month: -1.2%.
- From the peak in May: -4.3%.
- Year over year: +6.7%.
- -15 points in four months since peak, +27 points in last four months of spike.
Dallas metro:
- Month over month: -2.1%.
- From the peak in June: -4.3%.
- Year over year: +16.3%
- -13 points in three months since peak, +20 points in last three months of spike.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month over month: -2.4%.
- From the peak in July: -3.7%.
- Year over year: +12.9%
- Down faster then up: -11 points in two months since peak, +5 points in last two months of spike.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From the peak in June: -3.1%.
- Year over year: +6.5%
- Down faster than up: -10 points in three months since peak, +9 points in last three months of spike.
Boston metro:
- Month over month: -1.6%.
- From the peak in June: -3.0%.
- Year over year: +8.8%
- -10 points in three months since peak, +16 points in last three months of spike.
Tampa metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From peak in July: -1.3%
- Year over year: +23.8%
- -5 points in two months since peak, +10 points in last two months of spike.
Miami metro:
- Month over month: -1.0%.
- From peak in July: -1.2%
- Year over year: +24.6%
- -5 points in two months since peak, +14 points in last two months of spike.
In the New York metro:
- Month over month: -0.7%.
- From peak in July: -1.3%
- Year over year: +10.6%
- -3.6 points in two months since peak, +3 points in last two months of spike.
The New York metro has experienced 173% house price inflation since January 2000, based on the Case-Shiller Index value of 273.
The remaining six cities in the 20-City Case-Shiller Index have experienced less house price inflation and don’t qualify for this line-up of the most splendid housing bubbles. But all of them booked month-to-month declines in September: Chicago (-0.6%), Charlotte (-1.1%), Minneapolis (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8), Detroit (-1.2%), and Cleveland (-0.7%).
Wonder if we’ll see a temporary slowdown in these declines in next month’s Case-Schiller numbers due to the slight dip in mortgage rates and the dead cat bounce in the stock market we saw in August…
(And if we do, how much do you think the media will be all over it blaring that the housing market is back on track (after a slight gully) and everyone should be buying now now now!)
Lune,
No, not in the “October” numbers that will come out next month because any slowdown in the decline due to the “slight dip in mortgage rates” in November wouldn’t show up in the Case-Shiller till early next year, due to the lag of the Case-Shiller.
So November deals might close in December and maybe enter the public records in December at the earliest, to be picked up by the CS at the earliest in the three-month moving average of October, November, and December, which we will get in February.
The CS is the most reliable index we have, imho, but it lags dreadfully far behind.
Right, but I think there was a dip in the mortgage rate in late August as well, if I recall, and a lot of talking heads saying the pivot is here. But maybe my memory is faulty.
Although it does delay the numbers, I’m glad they use a 3-month moving average so that it smooths out these fluctuations. Otherwise, we’d be subjected to even more bleating from the national press every time house prices randomly tick up for a week, or mortgage rates randomly tick down.
Yes, any dip in mortgage rates over the summer is reflected here in today’s numbers. You’re looking at it.
it looks like the crash is twice as fast as 2008 … makes sense with fast pace of interest rates
Mid next summer will be carnage
Dudu. There may be carnage.
But housing and real estate won’t go all the way to zero, unlike crypto, and possibly some of the other hot asset classes (select stocks, NFTs come to mind here).
Housing and real estate can and has gone negative in the past.
As in, the holding costs (P/I, taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance, bringing up to code, etc.) eats you alive.
And may cause a house to have a negative value – as in no one wants it even if they could have it for free.
If a stock or crypto goes to zero, it doesn’t you anything to year after year.
But I wonder where it stops and people start buying again, those currently on the sidelines and waiting out this decline (and wisely so).
Also, what price becomes affordable? I know that recently I paid $3.81 for a gallon of gas and thought I got a good deal, as the local high got up to $4.15 this summer. But then, last year I paid under $3. Same as housing? New normal!
Not even close to affordable.
Townhome I have been watching in ATL listed at $425K (maybe worth $400K now?) shows a monthly payment somewhat over $2600 with 20% down. Add in about $1000/month for HOA, property taxes, insurance and utilities and total cost to live in it is about $3600 per month.
Supposedly (according to CNBC), someone making $107K can afford it but that’s nuts, not unless they can make an outsized down payment much larger than 20%. That’s serfdom.
The markets profiled by this article are (far) more expensive. ATL is probably slightly higher than the national median.
Because I am old, $3600/month seems like a lot.
However, you added:
“$1000/month for HOA, property taxes, insurance and utilities and total cost to live in it is about $3600 per month.”
HOA(gym membership), prop taxes, insurance, and utilities make up a HUGE part of my monthly expenses.
At 107K/year = 9K/month, that leaves you about 4.6K/month after taxes for food, savings, Starbucks, and other fun things.
I could survive on on that and have a good retirement/savings account.
How many make 107K in Atlanta?
Not $107K after tax, before tax.
Depends somewhat upon someone’s tax math, but I take home about 70% of my gross pay, after contributing enough to meet the 401k match. (I save the rest on my own.)
If it’s a married couple, maybe take home pay is 75% or slightly more. $9000 x 75% is about $6750. $3600 in housing costs is somewhere around $3400 net of tax, as the tax benefits aren’t meaningful with the change in std deduction.
That’s about 50% of take home pay. Not my definition of affordable at this income level, unless your other expenses are low/below average, don’t go anywhere, or do anything
I can (and do) live on less than $3400 per month excluding housing (a lot less) but a lot of families can’t or don’t, excluding their housing. I don’t owe anyone a cent and have good medical coverage.
Conversely, one of my friends whose household income is presumably “comfortably” above $107K (I’d guess about $130K with both working) apparently can’t afford net housing costs of $3400 per month.
By my standards and what I know about his situation, he can cut back on other expenses somewhat, but not enough. His housing costs are probably somewhat more than half of $3400.
Make that 60% for me, not 70%.
Let’s say it’s 70% for most married couples. That would be $6300 per month or $2900 after housing.
Not much going into 2023 for a family.
Seen it all, Bob — even if one can afford it, it is still a lot, irrespective of age. But then, the goal posts keep moving and perception keeps getting manipulated with each generation.
Hoping prices cool out here in Austin, but they’re damn’d sticky. Plus, everyone here is loaded/clueless.
“But I wonder where it stops and people start buying again, those currently on the sidelines and waiting out this decline (and wisely so).”
They will be buying all the way down. That’s who sets the comps – “knifecatchers.” Last housing crash, those who rushed in to buy at the first sign of drops ended up getting crucified. Some houses were foreclosed upon two, sometimes three times in a row until prices finally bottomed.
Some of the price drop is seasonal and some of it is due to larger proportions of better homes sold. And rest of it is due to minor correction which is expected after any historical bull run. As long as consumers have record cash saved, which they still have (1.5T) and as long as real interest rates remain negative (-5%), there is no reason for real estate to crash. We just had a record Black Friday and Cyber Monday which means consumers are not hurting in any way and are ready to spend. These consumers will not fire sale their real estates knowing very well that in long run real estate only goes up (due to normal inflation).
Real Estate will crash only when consumers will run out of cash and real interest rates becomes positive. Neither will happen because the moment we get near there, US Govt will start sending stimulus checks again (i.e. buying vote) and Fed will pivot (as usual).
Kunal,
1. “Some of the price drop is seasonal”– hahahahahaha, whatever. Are you vision impaired and cannot see the charts?
2. “Some of the price drop is seasonal” — hahahaha, there is very little seasonality in the CS because it’s a three-month moving average, which you could see in the charts if you could see them.
3. Hahahahha, I still cannot get over your hilarity.
4. “and some of it is due to larger proportions of better homes sold.” Hahahaha RTGDFA. The article explains the methodology of the CS: “sales pairs,” based on the price difference of the SAME house when it sold previously. The CS is immune to shifts in mix.
5. “And rest of it is due to minor correction…” you just crack me up
I couldn’t read your stand-up comedy script any further because I’m ROFL.
Kunal is delusional. It’s concerning, honestly. He has lost all touch with reality.
Kunal, are you serious? I can’t believe you are serious or even real. Wolf tells you off all the time and you keep coming back and posting more nonsense.
Once again, Lawrence Yun would be proud of you…”The force is strong with this one….”
In this case, the force is that never ending pivot and housing always go up BS…
How can I find the same chart for Chicago?
Chicago really doesn’t belong here, in terms of housing bubbles. All charts here are on the same scale, going up to index value of 420, including Chicago:
Boise?
Illinois/Chicago have very high property taxes along with a declining population and many businesses relocating their headquarters out of state.
Accordingly, it wasn’t so bubbly in the first place.
Chicago has certainly excelled in driving folks out.
Keeps us busy….I just need to work on my Polish.
Glad I’m not a millenial living in the West Coast. Buy a house now and lose money the moment you get the keys or wait 3-5 years for the housing bubble to burst and hope starter homes actually become affordable. Put all your plans on hold until then. House and Kids by 35? Delay that until 40+. Hell why even bother?
I’ll consider myself lucky living in the sticks of New England where housing is still *marginally* affordable.
I just remind myself no one gets to have it all.
Silver lining right?
That’s an important point. These housing bubbles and busts make it very difficult for people who just want to have a family and get on with their lives. Encouraging speculation in housing on a mass scale makes no sense to me, particularly if economic stability is a primary goal. Of course, that’s probably not the goal.
It only makes sense when you factor in the GREED that has permeated the central bank and CONgress. It is repulsive to the very core.
There’s a great Twitter account out there from a guy called Darth Powell who doesn’t beat around the bush. He calls out the FED and even references their individual Twitter accounts while Tweeting. Here he is yesterday:
“Is this what “stable prices” look like to you?
@federalreserve
@MaryDalyEcon
@RaphaelBostic
@neelkashkari
@SenateBanking
@SenSherrodBrown
Just looks like you stole HOMES from young families in order to line the pockets of old people and speculators.”
I love this guy.
As a Realtor of 35+ years, I have been through several changes in the market. I have always told my clients that buying an owner-occupied home is just that, a home to live in. It normally turns out to be a good investment, but that is not the reason to buy one. You can only lose money on a home if you sell it. I advise you not buy a house unless you know you will be in it for at least years.
I am actually hoping that we see at least a 20% drop in home prices in my area (top 5 most expensive in the country). You have to have housing for the people that you really need in your community (teachers, nurses etc) and that is not attainable where I live.
Of course you suddenly want prices to fall. You guys are now getting financially crucified due to a lack of transactions. You make money off the churn.
First rule is that we don’t talk about living in rural New England, unless we’re talking it down. Let everyone keep thinking that the deep south is the place to be. It’s bad enough that there was a surge of city slickers invading and pricing out the locals the past few years. I know global warming is shortening our winters but it would be real great to have a deep freeze to drive the rest of them back to where they came from.
Can’t say I miss the COVID days of every open house lined with NY, NJ, MA license plates…
Looking at the deceleration, it’s definitely nice to see it’s heading in the right direction and speed for most major markets especially for super bubble like SD and LA. However, let’s say we let this play out for another year or two at current trajectory rate, we probably still wouldn’t even get back to 260 range which was the peak from the first housing bubble. That is pretty depressing in itself and that’s under best case scenario, if market stall and deceleration slow…then I guess 300 is the new norm.
In the meantime, only sliver of hope I have is maybe the correction to both up and down side will be just as amplify as the saying goes. That’s the only way I can see LA/SD going below 200 ever..
LA/SD will eventually turn into 3rd world cities, to the extent not already there. Housing can be expensive in third world (due to a shortage of quality housing) but you might not want to live there anymore anyway.
Rates are destined to “blow out” later, though not imminently. US isn’t exempt from math. Housing should be noticeably cheaper (measured by the index and multiples to income) but may not be much more affordable due to rates.
Real incomes are declining also, and cost of ownership going up. One needs to look at the whole picture…home prices, repairs done after home inspection before closing, cost of insurance, cost of maintaining the home, HOA fees if applicable, etc. Home ownership may simply be less affordable for an entire generation, ?more renters (though rents are up a lot also). It is kind of depressing to think about, or am I too pessimistic.
No, since you didn’t provide any price targets, probably too optimistic.
I am still hoping that Tampa and Miami mountains will end in symmetry..
Buying a house now would be like “dropping the soap”.
LOL!!! I’m sure some folks don’t get that here, but us old military vets do!
AirBnB wasn’t around in 07′ when the real estate market crashed, what difference will it play now?
Good point.
I was reading an article that 57% of the ABNB properties were bought during pandemic.
During recession, the owners of these properties would be very motivated to sell them.
Bottom line: ABNB would have adverse impact on home prices when the going gets tough.
It will exacerbate the crash. These people are getting ruined as I type. They’re losing the appreciation, and vacancies have skyrocketed. It’s the wealth effect in reverse. Their net worths are dropping like a crypto rug pull.
All assets were over valued unless the free money was going to be around for the next 10 – 20 years.
Powell has got to convince the world that the free money is over and done. If so, all assets that can be purchased with leverage have got to reset to a much lower number. Existing houses, stocks and bonds deserve a much lower price if rates are 4% higher for a decade.
The decreases aren’t so harsh when priced in FAANG stock…
1) Price/rent is still very high. Can landlords raise rent in nominal terms when COLA is 8% : yes !
2) C/S US National dipped from 306 in June to 299.32 in Sept. or minus 2%.
3) The leader of the pack is SF. In 2007 C/S was 184. C/S rose within a decade from 137 in 2012 to 306. This tiny correction isn’t good enough. C/S might even go higher, if mortgage rates dip.
4) The Fedrates are in a trading range since Nov 2015. It reached the 1992/93 congestion area. It’s about half of 2007 rates. Nothing radical like Paul Volcker dbl humps in 1980/ 81 that led to two severe recessions.
Real wages are down from 393 in 2020 to 361. They are likely to rise.
Pulisic scored a political gol against Iran. Next : Netherlands vs US. Pulisic and Aronson are US best.
Those red lines on the charts are helpful. The rise was so fast. Those peaks are like pinpoints !!
I know this is off topic, but the two consecutive negative GDP numbers and inverted yield curve… do you think this is just transitory or sign of a bigger problem?
The FED is pivoting to even higher rates. The only thing that was transitory was November’s lower mortgage rates. It’s about to get much more expensive to borrow money to buy a house.