BlockFi, 8 Subsidiaries File for Bankruptcy: Smooth & Efficient Crypto Contagion Continues

The price of consensual hallucination. Filing also lists $30 million SEC settlement, and huge amounts owed to unnamed “clients.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
And it happens again. Crypto outfit BlockFi Inc., which was founded in 2017, and eight affiliates – BlockFi Trading, BlockFi Lending, BlockFi Wallet, BlockFi Ventures, BlockFi International Ltd., BlockFi Investment Products, BlockFi Services Inc., and BlockFi Lending II – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. BlockFi International Ltd., which is incorporated in Bermuda, filed for bankruptcy with the Supreme Court of Bermuda.
BlockFi had halted withdrawals when FTX collapsed, and at the time hired bankruptcy counsel. Any fiat and cryptos anyone had on these platforms is now part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
In the bankruptcy filing, BlockFi Inc. checked the box that said it has “more than 100,000” creditors, and it checked the box that said it owed those creditors between $1 billion and $10 billion.
On its blog, BlockFi said today that withdrawals will remain blocked, and “clients’ claims will be addressed through the chapter 11 process.” Whatever amounts, if any, clients will be able to get back will be determined by the bankruptcy court.
10 largest unsecured creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing:
- Ankura Trust Company (the trustee for BlockFi’s “Crypto Interest Accounts”): $729 million
- FTX US: $275 million
- Unnamed “client”: $49 million
- SEC for a “settlement”: $30 million
- Unnamed “client”: $28 million
- Unnamed “client”: $26 million
- Unnamed “client”: $16 million
- Unnamed “client”: $10 million
- Unnamed “client:” $9 million
- Unnamed “client”: $6 million
The $275 million that BlockFi owes FTX is part of an incestuous relationship between BlockFi and FTX entities, including an effort by FTX to bail out BlockFi, and thereby to bail itself out, after BlockFi had made a large loan to FTX affiliate Alameda Research, which collapsed.
On its website, BlockFi said it had “significant exposure” to bankrupt FTX and its bankrupt affiliates, including “obligations owed to us by Alameda, assets held at FTX.com, and undrawn amounts from our credit line with FTX.US.”
“We were shocked by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” BlockFi said. In a modern re-make of the film noir Casablanca, the famous line would be: “We’re shocked, shocked to find that gambling and scams are going on in here.”
Speaking of which…
The $30 million if owes the SEC for a “settlement” is the remnant of a $100 million settlement with the SEC and 32 states.
In February 2022, the SEC charged BlockFi Lending LLC “with failing to register the offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product. In this first-of-its-kind action, the SEC also charged BlockFi with violating the registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940.”
To settle the charges, BlockFi agreed to pay a $50 million penalty, and comply with some rules. In addition, parent BlockFi Inc. agreed to pay $50 million in fines to 32 states “to settle similar charges.”
This was the first ever crackdown by the SEC on a crypto lending platform. Nine months later, the platform filed for bankruptcy and still owes the SEC $30 million.
VC firms were big into crypto consensual hallucination:
BlockFi had raised $1.4 billion in funding in 13 rounds, including a debt financing. The biggest investors –they already kissed their investments goodbye – were, according to CrunchBase:
- $500 million: Rose Part Advisors (Series E)
- $400 million: FTX US (credit facility – see the $275 million entry above)
- $350 million: Bain Capital Ventures, Bracket Capital, DST Global, Pomp Investments, and Tiger Global Management: (Series D)
- $50 million: Morgan Creek Digital: (Series C)
- $48 million: Valar Ventures (Series A and Series B). The VC fund was spun out of Thiel Capital, Peter Thiel’s company.
It’s an amazing sight to see these crypto outfits swallow up so much money from so many people who thought they were so smart and then go down in flames so fast. It could only happen because of a massive bout of what I call consensual hallucination.
But it shouldn’t be a surprise…
…no matter how “shocked” these people might now be that their money is gone. I laid this out in my podcast, THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Leverage & Interconnectedness Are Blowing Up Crypto & DeFi.
Crypto lenders Celsius Network and Voyager Digital collapsed in July. Then there is a whole slew of crypto-related companies that went public via IPO or merger with a SPAC, whose shares have now collapsed by 95% or more. And the first batch of them is warning about bankruptcy, including last week, Bitcoin miner SPAC Core Scientific, a year after going public. That companies like this could be dumped into the lap of the public speaks of the widespread “consensual hallucination” that was required to pull it off.
These crypto outfits lent to each other and used crypto tokens as collateral which then collapsed, and they bought each other’s crypto tokens which then collapsed, and they gambled with their clients’ funds on tokens that then collapsed, and they used their own artificially inflated crypto tokens as reserve capital that then collapsed, and funds were siphoned out as we now see being revealed in the FTX bankruptcy.
While these twisted inter-connections and self-boosting mechanisms were working, they all went to heaven together, but those mechanisms make for smooth and efficient contagion in the whole crypto space, and now they’re all going to heck together. Crypto should not be regulated; just let it burn off.
The FI stand for “Flippin Idiot”.
as long as it stays in the crypto space they’ll ( the gov.) let it burn off. But if it jumps the fence into the real economy through contagion then I’m not so sure. I wonder how many layers of this onion there are ?
Not so sure about that. Hard to resist mission creep and empire building.
But you are correct, it should be allowed to collapse.
breamrod
This is not about fences. These dynamics embody what in fact has existed in a dormant form in the global economy for years. The use of crypto as a source of collateral was baseless, so it unravels first. In the so called real economy the collateral has greater intrinsic worth, but is also horribly price distorted.
A gradated sequence of price correcting events is unfolding, working its way through atrocious collateral and, so far, slowly to less atrocious collateral. The less atrocious collateral includes, in no particular order, equities, corporate bonds, real estate, autos and more.
> they’ll ( the gov.) let it burn off.
That’s NOT what Sam Bankman-Fried was burning (customer) dollars to do. He wanted crypto under CFTC with a neutered, permissive set of regulations. (This was inapt, IMO, because so much of crypto, not so much BTC, but ETH and its programmable cousins, DOES act a like a security, which the more rigorous SEC regulates.) He was showering money on Congress oversight members and the heads of both houses of Congress to get this end-run and rigging done. It would have been, IMO, a disaster for the public, at least as SBF wanted to play it. I think the losses should be allowed to play out, and some investigations done, before Congress revisits it.
While he was doing all of what you say, he was funneling investor’s money into a myriad of fake corporations and other private entities. In other words, he is a scam artist.
Poor Skilling. Enron actually had assets such as petroleum storage tank terminals and O & G pipelines.
SBF will not spend a minute in jail.
So, what exactly was Alameda Researching?
The fastest way to lose client money?
“Alameda Research” was a weird looking nerd girl doing meth while spending money.
My guidance counselor never told me that was an option…
Well, her die hard devotion to Harry Potter paid off though. She was able to make billions disappeared….one hell of a trick. Something that Alan Rickman can’t even do in the movies..
The Ontario Teachers pension fund will not be happy about this. Same with Larry Fink and Masayoshi Son.
Glad I moved all my crypto assets to Binance. It operates from Cayman Islands and is very secure. Jack Ma look-alike runs it.
Good luck with any of those Cayman Island or Bahama Islands (FTX) exchanges.
I would never put money into a Cayman Island company. No legal recourse if you lose your money.
——————-
The Cayman Islands is a separate legal jurisdiction to the United Kingdom and has its own laws
It’s ok, I diversified with tangible assests – printed my bitcoins out on paper. Keeping it with my Alibaba stock certificates (coincidently also ADR’ed in Cayman Islands).
You funny
I can’t tell if this is a joke, or if you are being serious.
Don, I thought crypto “assets” was a give away :-] I’ll try to do better next time.
andy-nothing equates to the sensation of pulling someone’s leg only to have it come off in your hand…
may we all find a better day.
We can no longer call this the new version of Tulip bubble and crash. We need a new object or metaphor to depict the speed of the contingent spread…
We should call this the Chinese fire cracker crash…the speed of things blowing up, it’s exactly like those long roll of chinese fire crackers once it’s set off..
The cryptocurrency bubble is as good a tulip bubble as any. With the same cause as the tulip bubble. Too much money with nothing sensible to invest in. This time the money bubble was created by the central banks with QE.
QE, done to supress interest rates and make “investors” or rather speculants take greater risks and propel assets price to the moon. I do think they did not manage to get assets price to escape velocity. Cryptocurrencies is the first to reach peak altitude and return down, stocks and real estate are to follow.
To me what happen with the cryptocurrency companies now look very much what happened to the banks before they consolidated, founded the FED and became interwoven with the government.
I wonder how this is going to effect the housing bubble?
*affect
In a sane logical world, it would mean contagion effect and force selling of houses at reduced price..
Unfortunately, we don’t live in that world so I won’t hold my breath, plus perhaps the contagion in Crypto and wealth effect from it just not large enough to move the housing market
I keep seeing this comment about pricing remaining stubbornly high on housing, yet my brother who retired and wanted
to scale down, had to lower the price of his house by 40% to sell it, and did so while holding his nose. The house was in perfect condition in OC-
south with an ocean view. Still, he got his investment back and then some,
more than most of us save in a lifetime. Had he sold a year earlier he might only have needed to reduce his price by 20%, according to his realtor. It took him months to sell
as it was. (He moved to Florida to be with grandchildren.)
So unlike the herd, he did not hang onto his asking price until the cows came home. He reduced, and reduced and reduced it till it sold.
Really? Especially in OC, then again as Wolf pointed out before, what was his asking price? If his asking price before 40% reduction was 40-50% higher than comp..then it means very little..
Don’t get me wrong, I wish for the world for LA/SoCal/IE home price to crash hard so working folks have even a remote chance of buying without taking on beyond sane level debt. Just not seeing it right now…as everything is still asking a base level $1M, guess that’s the cool bottom line round number, market might turn, it’s just going very very slow at the moment and Crypto flash crash might not force enough people or small time investor to create market pressure.
Its the modern form of quantitative tightening. Few billion here and there taken out the system overnight will balance all the money that entered the market that was made out of thin air via the keyboard. Money has the value we place upon it. Until it doesn’t. What then?
“…no matter how “shocked” these people might now be that their money is gone.”
So, this is money gone. Gone, as in up in smoke.
Isn’t this actually helpful? In the sense, that ‘excess’ money is being removed from the market….effectively a form of QE?
A billion here, a billion there, all gone.
A fool’s paradise.
…….”effectively a form of QE?”
You mean QT?
Actually, MiTurn, the money is not really “gone”, it’s in someone else’s bank account or under their mattress.
CRYPTO IS PURE PONZI CONSUMER FRAUD. I HOPE THE DOJ AND STATE AGS INVESTIGATE, INDICT AND ULTIMATELY LOCK UP EVERY RECIPIENT OF STOLEN CRYPTO “PROFITS”–PRINCIPALS WHO INTENTIONALLY BENEFITTED FROM OTHERS LOSSES USING THE BENFIT OF AN UN-REGULATED LANDSCAPE TO COMMIT FRAUD. PUNISH ALL THE CRYPTO PLAYERS LIKE THEY ARE MEMBERS OF AN ILLEGAL CARTEL–USE RICO AND DISGORGE PROFITS AND SEND THEM AWAY LIKE BOOTLEGGERS AND DRUG DEALERS.
CAPITAL PUNISHMENT?
Well since you put it in ALL CAPS, the DOJ and State AGs will get right on it..
Sam Bankman-Fried should be arrested and immediately sent to Gitmo and share a cell with KSM (Kali Sheik Mohammad) the mastermind of 911.
In future it will be easier to explain why crypto is nonsense. But why didn’t the SEC collect its fines faster? “Work to rule”?
Don’t worry, the SEC and state regulators are probably at or very near the top of the list.
They will get their pound of flesh even as the retail customers who should have priority are behind them.
Uh, who is in charge of the SEC?
Thats your answer right there, lol. Money is gone!
From DOJ, June 30, 2022:
“Justice Department Announces Enforcement Action Charging Six Individuals with Cryptocurrency Fraud Offenses in Cases Involving Over $100 Million in Intended Losses”
“The Department of Justice, together with federal law enforcement partners, today announced criminal charges against six defendants in four separate cases for their alleged involvement in cryptocurrency-related fraud, including the largest known Non-Fungible Token (NFT) scheme charged to date, a fraudulent investment fund that purportedly traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, a global Ponzi scheme involving the sale of unregistered crypto securities, and a fraudulent initial coin offering.”
Bain Capital…. Isn’t that Mitt Romney?
Yes, it was. He bailed out some time ago. Always ahead of the sirens!
*was
He founded it in 1984 as a spinoff from Bain Consulting (which he ran). He left in 1994.
Perhaps I should be less shocked to see Peter Thiel’s name associated after decades of wishing I had his early access to promising investments. Even Forbes was hoodwinked into believing that crypto represented real wealth creation. Thank you Wolf Richter, Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger.
“Corporations are people.”
I guess the well was running dry for asset-stripping of traditional companies? New fields of creative destruction beckoned in the virtual world. Several of the private equity firms also have gone public, cashing out yet again.
Depth Charge-
This simple but profound revelation crystalizes the need to modify our status quo to improve the current human condition.
I said it over a year ago, but it bears repeating. When Coinbase goes bankrupt, we’ll know crypto is finally finished.
Michael Saylor being perp walked is my fat lady singing moment for crypto. Don’t know much about microstrategy but I don’t see how that company doesn’t implode given it’s leadership.
You gotta give it to Saynor, the guy is either grifting all the to the bottom or he is a true die on the hill believer.
I can picture in the future, MW dictionary will have the word #HODL Cypto with his picture next to it.
You know what comes to mind ?
Just how the term “consensual hallucination” would fit in with the last 3 years of the real estate market .
Especially in Canada, where Canadians thought they could get rich selling properties to each other. A perpetual money machine, so to speak, just as long as you don’t ask too many questions…
Mark-
5 star comment…
1) timely
2) appropriate
3) truthful
4) entertaining
5) humorous
The local gas station has a bitcoin ATM. It only takes “cash”.
The Coinstar machine at my local supermarket turns coins into crypto. Seriously.
A year ago, on Nov 22 2021, NDX peaked. NDX monthly DM #12
was Jan 2022. If NDX will end up green in the next 2TD, NDX will
celebrate DM #13, it’s Bar Mitzva.
NDX might be volatile thereafter…
A billion here a trillion there, pretty soon you’re talking real tokens backed by tokens. It’s a no brainer! And the Bahamas AG was part of the token scam.
I wonder:
1) how much the VC people were consciously in on the ponzi side of this (as many further-down-the-food-chain folks were), and
2) whether, and when this unzipping (and the related bank run dynamics) will take down the alpha dogs, Coinbase and Binance. Coinbase is nervous, I can judge by its laughable “research-based” tout article recently appearing in Institutional Investor. CZ who heads Binance is nervous, scouting other players to put together a backstop fund. that is, MO, to stop the deluge before it reaches — Binance. There are a lot of rats-and-sinking-ships dynamics in play here. It is such an urgent fight for scraps, the predators don’t know who their friends are, anymore.
3) will the next shoe to drop (or be obscured?): federal regulators and legislators who sucked up buckets of money from SBF/FTX. He tried to subvert the whole process, to create a greased-pig environment for his predations, and to involve all sorts of names in it.
Also Tether could take a fall. And Grayscale Bitcoin Trust which last I heard, will not verify its reserves.
Whose greased-pig was Moonstone bank? SBF’s or the Fed’s?
I was trying to write a snarky comment about how old-fashioned Mafia gangsters would envy this super-cheap racket that consists of nothing but numbers….. OOPS! They already thought of the numbers racket, and it had most of the same features.
But crypto added the special feature that it was going to not only make the player rich, but remake the world. Hang on though, Zuckerberg will still sell you some real estate in a very exclusive corner of the virtual New World above the clouds.
“It could only happen because of a massive bout of what I call consensual hallucination.” I think the dynamic is that there are too many dollars relative to available investments. Thus there is the last man standing syndrome. If one did full due diligence, they would be left behind by others who are too willing to sign a check. So the investment firms choices are to sit on cash or take a long shot. Their depositors screaming if you don’t invest my cash I’ll give it to someone who will…. Yes sometimes one has to shoot for the stars, but basics like having a rep on the board in exchange for a large investment and other norms are out the window.
…a gene we humans share with lemmings, perhaps?…
may we all find a better day.
Wolf
There are a couple of stories circulating that, in my opinion, may cause the events you’ve been tracking to finally boil over into other markets.
First, several outlets are reporting the partnership between Schwab, Fidelity, and (everybody’s favorite HF) Citadel Securities and the launching of their crypto exchange.
I have a Fidelity account and when I launch their Crytpo page I see the platform isn’t finished. However, I can click to “get on the list” – which is very nostalgic as it takes me back to my Hollywood nightclub days – and to “boost my brainpower”. As you can see, it’s practically irresistible.
What are your thoughts on this? I think they have impeccable timing and/or the greatest luck, EVER, to have almost all of their competition wiped out as they are about to launch. Nothing to see here, right?
Lastly, Peter Hann (who I think posts some credible DD from time to time) posted that FTX started making deposits into a tiny Washington state bank: roughly $11.5M. Before that, the bank managed roughly $2M in Deposit accounts payable.
Soon after, another $60M flowed in from 4 new clients. This led to the acquisition of the 1 branch bank which was re-named Moonstone.
He states the acquisition was apparently facilitated by Jean Chalopin, the Chairman of Deltec Bank. Deltec bank is also Tether’s bank.
(This is a summary of his post.)
I haven’t had the time to verify all of this, but if what he says is true, and this crypto shockwave hits Tether, then that could be the deathblow, couldn’t it?
Possibly plowing the field clean so Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel can take over crypto and _______ (fill in the blank). We could go on and on and on…again, if this true.
Interested in your thoughts. Thanks.
*I would have tried to verify the Hann post before posting here, but this article seemed like the perfect opportunity to get this in before you and the readers moved on.
This was an ingenious scam to fleece the super rich who didn’t know what to do with their money.
Play money. Nickels and dimes to them but the poor suckers who followed them may be hurt.
Biggest scam of all time.
I remember back in 2012 – 2013 there was a poster named Fonestar on zerohedge who constantly was trying to convince people to invest in bitcoin. Touting the features of bitcoin and why it was better than gold.
This was when bitcoin was I guess around 50-500$.
I was trying to secure some gold at the time and did kind of think to myself that maybe this bitcoin was a decent bet as it is limited in issuance etc.
Well all the zerohedgers were just like the majority of you folks here. Negative and sure that bitcoin is a scam. Talked me out of pursuing bitcoin.
Well here we are ten years later and bitcoin would have been much better protection than gold. Now Im too poor to get any.
Wonder what we will see in another ten years?
I hope Fonestar is doing Ok. I should have listened to you buddy.
Best of luck to all of you.
It was the result of the mania, that’s it. It’s not because BTC is such a fantastic innovation.
I remember back in 2021 and a guy name Michael Saylor saying to buy Bitcoin at $55k. Also a popular financial person named Kathy Woods. They both said it is going to $1 million. Kathy said $100k by the end of 2022.
In 2021…so many people on Zerohedge were saying to buy BTC too. I did buy some but just $100 woth which is now worth about $30…no wait…actually zero because I bought it on the now bankrupt Voyager exchange because another rich person named Mark Cuban was touting the Voyager exchange. Dang. I sure wish I did not listen to them. I bet there are millions of other people in the same boat. Some have lost their life savings. I bet they wished they bought gold. A 100% loss would never happen with gold as there is no counterparty risk.
Anyway. If you bought back in 2012, you probably have been a millionaire by 2021, but you would have just saw your life savings go down the drain the past 6 months. What would be more painful. Missing out on the runup and then losing it all or just avoiding Bitcoin completely and still have your life savings or retirement fund.
I want to see a Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff cage match over corporate ownership of Btc with Joe Rogan officiating. The Hoddlers might get to Schiff first. He could wake up on the beach at his home in Pureto Rico staked down like in Gulliver’s Travels.
The Dow don’t care about AAPL and creeptos. Professional investors
short interest are the lowest since 2000.
It’s like a house of cards
God bless her delusional heart. I saw a click bait you tube clip with Cathie Wood kinda giving an Elizabeth Holmes knock off whacko-stare with the caption that Btc will be a cool $1Million a coin in a few years. Chances are it is more likely that she will be selling Medicare-Advantage plans over the phone than cashing in that 1 Million a Btc.
Wolf,
Perfect statement – “consensual hallucination” and I was looking for a term that fits this crypto-trash cult.
I have been laughing at all this idiocy since it first started, and one poster said he printed out his Bitcoins on a piece of paper from a firm in the Cayman Islands that is very secure, – this logic is hysterical to me!
There are so many holes in this logic, I won’t waste my time explaining, just like “chatty” Cathie Woods saying she “still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030”, that is irresponsible, insane, and stupid!
The insanity to think this blockchain/blockhead tech that is based on popularity and thin air is going to revolutionize the banking system, is mass “consensual hallucination” like I have never seen before.
It will all crash and burn like it should.
P.T. Barnum has been upstaged – LOL
Casablanca … Greatest Movie Ever Made