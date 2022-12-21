Fed Tightening Reduces Horrendous Wealth Disparity that QE and Interest Rate Repression Have Wrought: Fed Data

The vast wealth of the top 1% households declined, the minuscule “wealth” of the bottom 50% increased a tad.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the third quarter, the drop in asset prices continued to reduce the biggest wealth disparity ever between the “Bottom 50%,” who gained a little wealth, and the very top households – the “Top 0.1%” and the “Remaining 1%” – who gave up some of their vast wealth for the third quarter in a row, according to the Fed’s data on the distribution of wealth by category of wealth.
In other words, the tightening by the Fed – the higher interest rates and the beginning of QT that the crybabies on Wall Street bewail on a daily basis – has undone a small portion of the horrendous wealth inequality that the prior years of QE and interest rate repression had caused.
Alas, the Bottom 50% don’t show in the chart because their “wealth” is so minuscule that it’s just a straight line on top of the horizontal axis. Even the “Next 40%” (everyone below the Top 10% and above the Bottom 50%) have so little compared to the top 0.1%, they barely register at the bottom of the chart (green line). Note the gigantic wealth disparity between the 0.1% and the Remaining 1%. This is the nature of the wealth disparity in America, according to the Fed’s data. But QT and rate hikes are now undoing a little of it:
To put it into the perspective of households, I divided the Fed’s wealth data by the Census Bureau’s number of households to obtain the average wealth per household in the Fed’s categories of wealth.
Average wealth per household, by wealth category in Q3, 2022:
Here is the average wealth per household in Q3, by wealth category, and how it changed from the end of 2021 (in bold). Note the gain by the Bottom 50%:
- “Top 0.1%” (red): $132.4 million (-$13 million, -9.0%)
- “Remaining 1%” (purple): $19.3 million (-$2.4 million, -11.2%)
- “Next 9%” (brown): $4.4 million (-$269,000, -5.8%)
- “Next 40%” (green): $768,000 (-$16,500; -2.1%)
- “Bottom 50%” (not shown in the chart): $70,800 (+$10,800; +18.1%).
The Bottom 50%, 63.9 million households.
The Bottom 50% own almost no stocks and mutual funds, which is why a stock-market swoon doesn’t faze them. Most of their assets are their home and “consumer durables.” Consumer durables are things like cars, appliances, electronics, etc., whose value depreciates.
They have $164,200 in assets per household on average, minus $93,400 in liabilities = wealth of $70,800.
Assets:
- Real estate (home): $96,500 – meaning many households don’t own any real estate.
- Consumer durables (cars, appliances): $30,000
- Stocks, mutual funds: $3,000 – meaning most households don’t own any equities.
- Pension entitlements (defined benefit & defined contribution): $13,600
- Private business: $2,400
- Other assets, including money in the bank: $18,700
Liabilities:
- Home mortgage: $45,400
- Consumer credit (auto, student, credit cards, other loans): $41,300
- Other liabilities: $6,700
Their wealth has increased by $10,800 per household on average in 2022, largely due to an increase of home equity and consumer durables. This is why half of Americans got nearly nothing when the Fed inflated the stock market with QE and interest rate repression; and they don’t care what happens to the stock market. What they care about is the purchasing power of their labor – and inflation, including house-price inflation, ate it up.
Here we’re looking with a magnifying glass at what in the chart above didn’t show because it was a straight line on the horizontal axis:
The Top 0.1%, 127,800 households, primary beneficiaries of QE and interest rate repression.
The Top 0.1% on average own a huge amount in stocks and mutual funds, and they own high-value private businesses. And they have relatively little debt, compared to their assets.
A household in that category has on average $133.5 million in assets, minus $1.1 million in liabilities = a wealth of $132.4 million.
Assets:
- Real estate (residential & other): $11.9 million
- Consumer durables (cars, boats, etc.): $3.3 million
- Stocks, mutual funds: $53.9 million.
- Pension entitlements (defined benefit & defined contribution): $1.2 million
- Private business: $41.9 million
- Other assets: $21.3 million.
Liabilities:
- Home mortgage: $488,500
- Consumer credit (auto, student, credit cards, other): $147,100
- Other liabilities: $461,300
The Next 40%: households below Top 10% but above Bottom 50%.
Their assets are spread across the board, and they too have relatively modest liabilities.
A household in this group has on average $911,200 in assets minus $152,700 in liabilities = a wealth of $758,500.
Assets:
- Real estate: $911,200
- Consumer durables (cars, etc.): $63,000
- Stocks, mutual funds: $66,900
- Pension entitlements (defined benefit & defined contribution): $235,000
- Private business: $40,600
- Other assets: $150,100.
Liabilities:
- Home mortgage: $112,700
- Consumer credit (auto, student, credit cards, other): $32,600
- Other liabilities: $7,300
Their overall wealth dipped by only 2.5% due to their stock holdings. This is the green line in the first chart above under the magnifying glass:
How did we get here?
During the era of QE and interest-rate repression, the “Top 0.1%” and the “Remaining 1%” got immensely richer, while the “Bottom 50%” had nearly no wealth to begin with, and still have nearly no wealth. QE and interest rate repression created the biggest wealth disparity ever in dollar terms, and in the shortest amount of time – and it turned into the greatest economic injustice of modern times.
It was based on asset price inflation – which the Fed long justified by its official policy, the “Wealth Effect,” which counts on making the already wealthy a lot wealthier by inflating asset prices via interest-rate repression and QE, so that the then immensely wealthier can spend a little of this wealth, so that this can trickle down to the rest of society.
Alas, this era of the wealth effect ended in 2021. In 2022, the Fed began hiking rates and it kicked off QT, and as yields and interest rates rose, asset prices began to fall, and the wealth of the wealthiest households began to fall as well, while the tiny little bitty wealth of the bottom 50% – a large portion of which are consumer durables – has increased.
The Fed’s reversal of QE and interest-rate repression in 2022 is deflating the Everything Bubble and is thereby narrowing the horrendous wealth disparity that the Fed had wrought with its easy-money policies in the prior years.
I’m in the “Next 40%,” and I feel like I live on a shoestring, to stay there. I watch every dollar. I wonder how the hordes below my wealth live, day to day. They make choices like having kids, that seem to create and carry risks and liabilities (not just for themselves), that are unfathomable to me.
Heaven forbid anyone who isn’t a part of the enlightened rich have children(not that the TFR in the USA supports the idea that many people are having children at all).
This post reminds me of these articles that regularly appear in my wife’s magazines, which feature families with incomes of $250k annually whining about how they live paycheck to paycheck, in some sort of weird humble brag/navelgazing. “Oh no, I only have a 7 figure net worth, poor me!”
I am glad to hear and different view. I makeabouit half the national average income, but I take care of myself and, by carefulness and thrift, my society and neighbors’ financial well being, by not being a bum who is careless about things (like having kids and dumping the risks and costs on others). I will not do that in the name of some “right” or “freedom.”
A flag-waving “conservative” woman I know very well had a child incurring (in the 80s) more than $100,000 medicals that were dumped on the public, and she had zero guilt (sense of responsibility) for this wealth transfer top her. (If the kid makes money, she keeps the gain, but if not, society eats the loss). Now her lifestyle (several children later) means my family will probably have to support her. Freedom isn”t free. It’s easy to be righteous on somebody else’s dime.
I practice what I preach. I have no kids for reasons of integrity. I don’t front bills to others based on misplaced (biases of) “optimism.”
Perhaps they are more optimistic about their future?
Everyone doesn’t live the same life or assess risks in the same way.
The ‘hordes’ will be fine.
dougzero
An estimated 40% of infants are on WIC welfare.
We all saw how Americans couldn’t survive a few weeks without a paycheck, in 2020.
The hordes have been failing for decades.
I agree with you phleep.
Americans are (largely) divided into the Super Rich and the Generational Poor.
The diminished Middle is forced to subsidize both the Super Rich and the Generational Poor, with constant bailouts, reflected by low interest rates, welfare, speculative bubbles, and inflation.
Thank you for your helpful reports, Wolf. Do you happen to have the “Top 10%” detail section of this one? It leaps from the “Top .01%” to the “Next 40%.” Inclusion of the detail section for the “Bottom 50%” would also be instructive. Thanks again!
The categories are:
Top 0.1%
Remaining 1%
Next 9%
You can combined these top three categories into top 10%.
Next 40%
Bottom 50%.
I gave you the detail on assets and liabilities for the Top 0.1% and for everyone below the top 10%. That’s already too many numbers. What I didn’t give you are the details of the 9.9% below the top 0.1%. But you can guess, and you’ll be pretty close. Model them after the 0.1%. In terms of the asset and liability distribution, they’re similar.
For me, the chart that interests me the most would be “class mobility”. That is, the percent of the population that moved from the bottom 50% to the next 40% and how that has changed from 1945–1980 (before neoliberalism).
Most, if not all, people in the bottom 50% that own stocks is through their works 401K (which usually is very restrictive). So, as this asset bubble crashes, so does their 401K.
Class mobility is dead, IMO. Student loans, asset bubble crashes and consumer inflation has killed class mobility.
Now, where is the motivation for an uneducated American to become a nurse, a chemist or microbiologist, an accountant, or a school teacher? All you do is go deeper into debt and are “vulnerable” to asset bubbles. The benefits no longer outweigh the liabilities.
Agreed, the juice is frequently no longer worth the squeeze for a lot of jobs. The current state of the USA reminds me of those anecdotes from the late days of the USSR, with scientists working as coal stokers because the economic incentives made it desirable.
I think Americans will be surprised at how quickly the service economy goes to hell with service workers quitting in place or just outright quitting once their jobs no longer pay the bills. We are only at the beginning of this.
I started in the bottom 50%. Working class parents with no assets and lots of liabilities who survive on pensions now. Public education with a negative net worth early aughts due to modest college debt. Went into a trade during GFC and have stayed there. We’re in the middle of the next 40% now. Less than 20k in stocks. Wife has a part time day job works for benefits only, puts the minimum in to get the match in the company plan. The trade through the family business accounts for the rest.
Working your way up the ladder is possible. But if your income is not high you need to avoid living like your neighbors. No car loans, no debt, no overpriced fancy toys, skip the extravagant vacations.
I read an article recently that elaborated on how the millennial generation is the unluckiest in US history, having seen the worst economic growth of any generation since the nation’s inception.
A recent BLS report mentioned that the share of wealth held by the top 1% was approximately 1/3 of the total wealth, with the top 10% holding almost 3/4, and the bottom half holding only 2%.
Another report that I’ve seen shows that the top 1% hold a larger share of the national wealth than the entire middle 60%.
The median income has gone up by only about 14% since 2000 and the average ratio of CEO to worker pay has gone from 20:1 in 1968 to 324:1 in 2021, roughly a 1620% increase. It would appear that the neoliberalism experiment was an abject failure from the majority’s perspective.
Correction: CBO report, not BLS. My mistake.
Michael, the top 0.01% might move to the top 10%. The top 10%
might move lower… while the bottom is moving up, starting
small businesses, acquiring new skills in community colleges or tech schools.
The real wealth effect for the poorest is evidenced right here from QT.
Is it better to go with average or median figures for each broad category? It’s worth noting the very bottom 15% or so has zero or lower net worth.
I once ran into some official document which partitioned exact household net worth in 1% increments on a yearly(?) basis, but forgotten how it was entitled or who drafted the document.
I wonder how the RE owning portion of the bottom 50% compare to the non owners, also wonder if they ended up with the majority of the “wealth gain” for that group in this period. If so it could be a little temporary if the RE bubble continues to unwind over next few years.
A really sobering report, Wolf. Thank you for taking the time to expose what a sickeningly disturbed entity the FED is, and the damage they have done to the USA.
Superb article Wolf. Thank you
Great article. I did not know that the next 40% had so few stocks and mutual funds.
1) The Fed want to kill gov debt.
2) When inflation was 6% last year and above 8% this year, it’s likely to be above 10%, and last on average a decade, with 60% range between 6Y and 19Y, before falling to 3%. If so :
3) The bond market might suffer.
4) Real estate, in real terms, might deflate.
5) Consumers durable goods might deflate.
6) Pension entitlement might deflate.
7) Real wages might deflate.
8) Consumers debt might rise.
9) The real value of businesses, stocks, and other assets, ex cash, might rise.
10) Cash is king if u know when/ how to apply it.
11) Buybacks and executive perks might deflate. Dividends might rise.
Come on purple line…
Great piece of research!
A side note: Just received the letter from SS regarding the 8.7% increas in benefits-nice little bump up. Hope to live beyond 77 so it goes beyond the amount that I put in over the years.
Much of the wealth increase for the poor must be due to steadilly increasing social services benefits, not trickle down. The trickle down is analagous to older men with deteriorating prostates,, and its embarrassing effect.
The Canada pension plan sees a 6.5 percent increase this January.
A substantial portion of the purported value of assets is a mirage. In the next wave of financial distress – when real asset prices can no longer be hidden from view because QE stopped working – the liabilities are set to grow exponentially as a percentage of the asset base.
In a frenzy to avert their own demise, banks will demand collateral to make them whole. Government claims on a shrinking asset base might also be reflected upon. Let the fire sales commence.
The “Wealth Evisceration Effect” is on its way. By definition, it’s official Fed policy. Along with government, they own it.
(If I read it correctly and for understandable reasons, liabilities associated with Stocks, Mutual Funds, Pension entitlements and Private Business have not been included).
12) The value of family and community will rise.
A little off topic…
I was just notified by the CPA that does my taxes this year will cost me about 3 times as much as last year.
So services inflation must be at 200%.
I’m tempted to do them myself.
Wolf, this article made MarketWatch. Might drive a lot of traffic and new folks commenting. Thanks for writing it.
It must be completely factual then. Very impressive!
Showing all traces as percent change would let them reside on the same axis meaningfully, and would also correspond with “sensed comparative income”. All human senses are ratio or log.
The reports starting with the fourth quarter will show falling house prices, too, with broad effects on these net worth calculations.
1) Normal inflation : up to 10%. Moderate inflation : between 10% and 20%. High inflation : 20% to 80%. Hyper : 80% and above.
2) Since 1013, when the Fed was born, the average inflation was 7%.
3) Since 1913 the dollar lost 97% of it’s value. The inflation accumulation was 2600%. The worse bouts of inflation were in the first 50Y, between 1913 and the 1960’s. In 1967 Egypt closed the Suez canal along with Vietnam and social entitlements.
4) Since the 1982 inflation stayed mute below 7% until this year.
5) Gold was dragged down by the two decades of oil glut. It was up since 2001 when the dollar plunged from 121 until the dollar exited nadir.
6) If u draw the 100y inflation chart there is a downtrend resistance line coming from May 1920 to Mar 1947 to Feb 1980 highs. June 2022 high was an upthrust. Dec 2022 fell below this resistance line, above the 7%.
In the last 100y the inflation boundary was between zero and 7%.
This is all great on paper, the rich are not worth as much as they used to be. In reality though, the top .1 percent still are not going to need to change their lifestyles, while the rest are struggling to survive.
Breaks your leg, but then hands you a crutch and brags about it.
1) The poorest people are rising against their gov risking their lives.
2) Their most important assets are their family. They are home makers, committed to each other, but due to the high inflation they cannot
support their families.
3) They work hard, hoping that their children will do better, living in a
structure, in discipline, among peers.
4) The unemployed are x10 times more depressed than people who are
doing dead end jobs.
5) Their assets are excluded from Wolf charts. The GDP measure
assets growth. Econ101 don’t recognize their real assets : being
productive, family and community.
Get rid of the celebrity and wealth culture worldwide, found in both rich and poor communities. Imagine people no longer fighting over collectible shoes and sports cars.
The data points to who does the rich sell their stocks to? Even the 9 to 5ers know the U.S. stock market is all smoke and mirrors and should have fallen over the last decade. Who will be the bag holders this time around?