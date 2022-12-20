Bank of Japan, Last Holdout of “Free Money,” Begins to Tighten: Raises Cap of 10-Year Yield Peg, Paves Way for NIRP Exit

Yen & 10-year yield spiked. BOJ cited dysfunction in bond market, didn’t mention elephants in room: raging inflation & yen’s plunge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of Japan announced today that it would widen the band of its yield peg that kept the 10-year yield capped at around 0.25%. It raised the upper limit of the yield peg to 0.5%, from 0.25%. At the same time, it left its short-term policy rate unchanged in the negative, at -0.1%.
The BOJ is the last central bank still hung up on the NIRP absurdity. Even the ECB has been hiking rates as it is dealing with a horrible surge in inflation.
This move by the BOJ opened the door for rate hikes to end its negative interest-rate policy, exit its ultra-loose monetary policy, and join the biggest global tightening cycle in 40 years to fight the worst inflation in 40 years. But that’s not what the BOJ said.
To rationalize the move, the BOJ cited the “deterioration in the Japan’s bond market functioning,” and the “arbitrage relationships between the spot and futures markets,” because the yields of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) are “reference rates for corporate bond yields, bank lending rates, and other funding rates.”
But the JGB market disfunction isn’t new. There hasn’t been much of a JGB market for years, with the BOJ holding over half of all JGBs, and with government-controlled institutions holding large JGB positions as well.
The 10-year JGB yield jumped 19 basis points upon the announcement, from about 0.24% to 0.43% and then edged down to 0.39%. It seems the JGB market is not all that dysfunctional after all:
But what’s new in 2022?
The yen’s plunge and inflation. And the BOJ didn’t cite either one of them. But hiking rates will address both.
The yen jumped 4% against the US dollar upon the announcement, to 131 yen to the USD. A gigantic move for major currency in one day.
The yen had gotten beaten down into September this year, when the Fed’s rate hikes collided with the BOJ’s obstinate refusal to exit its negative interest rate policy and yield peg, despite inflation that began to rage.
To prop up the yen, the BOJ started intervening in the currency market in September, selling dollars for yen. It got the dollars by selling US-dollar denominated assets, including US Treasury securities. Over the three months through October, the latest data available from the US Treasury Department, Japan’s holdings of Treasury securities dropped by $121 billion, to $1.08 trillion, and were down by $242 billion from a year earlier. It could have just exited the yield peg and started raising short-term rates earlier this year:
Inflation has begun to rage. Japan’s “core” Consumer Price Index for all items less fresh food – which the BOJ uses for its inflation targeting – jumped by 0.6% in October from September, the worst month-to-month jump since the consumption tax hike in April 2014; and beyond that, since May 2008; and beyond that, since the consumption tax hike in April 1997.
The November CPI data will be released in two days; maybe another bad surprise that the BOJ is preparing for by raising the cap of the yield peg to pave the way for actual rate hikes.
On a year-over-year basis, “core” CPI jumped to 3.6%, the worst since 1982. Even the consumption-tax-hikes couldn’t accomplish that. It shot through the BOJ’s 2% target in April:
The BOJ has already made other moves to tighten policy.
Total assets on its balance sheet have declined by over 5% from the peak in April.
And over the weekend, it was reported that the Japanese government and the BOJ were weighing changes to their agreement, dating back to the beginning of Abenomics in 2012, which started the crazed QE by the BOJ. Those changes would be worked out with the new BOJ governor after Kuroda departs in April when his term ends.
Kuroda is the architect of the crazed QE and interest rate repression that was part of Abenomics. And not a lot of changes can happen with him still at the helm, so the raising of the yield peg by 25 basis points was quite a step – and big surprise for the markets as you can see from the reaction in the currency market and the bond markets.
It now seems likely that the BOJ, once under a new governor, will do a monetary review, out of which will come a new policy arrangement that does away with the Abenomics-dictum of QE-and-0%-rates-at-all-costs and prioritizes keeping inflation under control, thereby officially joining the global tightening cycle.
Implications for yields in the US and elsewhere.
Japan was the last holdout for ultra-low global funding costs – the last “free money” — after the “free money” has vanished from other central banks when they started hiking their policy rates. By allowing the 10-year JGB yield to drift higher, the BOJ is beginning to very gingerly step away from this role. And so the last source of “free money” begins to dry up.
In response, the US Treasury 10-year yield jumped by 10 basis points to 3.69% at the moment, and the German 10-year yield also jumped by 10 basis points to 2.30%.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wonder what this will do to the yen carry trade. Ms Watanabe might start bringing her Yen home if she can finally get a decent yield. This will add another source of global asset deflation.
(Or, if the markets move too fast, it could be a worst case scenario of the Yen rebounding rapidly, which bankrupts the carry trade players, necessitating some sort of bailout).
0.4% is not blowing up Mrs. Watanabe’s skirt too much me thinks. Repatriation is going to take a spicier meatball than that.
Exactly, too much advertisement for a drop in the ocean.
Japan has a rapidly aging population with no immigration to bring in youth or sustain population. Couple that with highly distorted markets, and it’s a recipe for ……
The Fed raised 25 basis points in March 2022, and so what, no biggie no sweat, the Fed is trapped, can’t raise further, will restart QE in August, etc. And now we’re at 4.5% and heading north of 5%, and markets have tanked. Central banks have a word for this initial little-bitty move: “liftoff.”
Kuroda must have signed off on this. I wonder if he’s getting religion with the spike in inflation, or realizes he’ll soon be gone and policy will change so there’s no point in being an obstructionist? Perhaps the JGB can now do some other constructive things before Kuroda’s term ends in April.
Central bank “groupthink” shifts away from super easy money (negative nominal and real interest rates) to a more realistic policy.
Japan capitulates as their inflation rebounds.
Prepare for a roller coaster ride on the yield curve.
B
OK, so quick question Wolf since you know infinitely more about the Japanese situation than I do.
What happens if Japan can’t raise rates without breaking something major? I mean what if Japan truly is trapped by it’s own negative interest rate policy. What then?
I’m just really really really tired of this song and dance about central banks being “trapped” and “cannot afford” and “break something big” after seeing it constantly promoted by these Wall Street crybabies that are losing their shirts.
“SOMETHING BIG” has already broken. The biggest thing in over 40 years to break is INFLATION. It’s killing the currency. And central banks are belatedly trying to stop it. People need to get a grip on this.
Well, do you want interest rates to be higher or lower then?
And if so, at who’s expense?
They need to go higher; short-term rates need to go above the rate of inflation. Long-term rates need to go well above the rate of inflation.
This process is slow but it is happening whether I want it or not. I don’t push the buttons. I cannot make anything happen. But that’s what is happening. And it’s at the expense of asset prices. And I’ve been telling you this since early 2021. This is nothing new here.
Thank you Wolf. Your first paragraph is a succinct summation of the Two Rules of Money
1) Money must have value.
2) Future money must have more value than present time money.
It’s been so long since meaningful inflation I still am hearing people say that inflation isn’t bad, that they aren’t noticing it, etc.
You and me both. I file it under “fake news.” All of these fearmongers are talking their books. They are wailing like a rival narco in a warehouse torture chamber because they didn’t prepare for the “FED pivot” to higher rates.
“breaking something major” should really be translated to “whose ox will be gored? And will the Fed stop before *my* ox gets gored?” Because that’s what people are really asking.
No one in power cared when low interest policies “broke” the housing market to the point where youngsters have to live in their parents’ basements even if they have a decent job. Because if you already have a house, that’s not your ox. But when house prices drop and finally become affordable to renters, at the expense of homeowners losing their life savings, that becomes “breaking something major” since, well, now it’s the homeowners’ ox being gored (and they have political power)?
Lune is right.
I think so too.
me three!
See: “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary’s latest media wailshow after getting taken to the cleaners by Sam BankFried. A more disgusting display of tone-deaf narcissism would be hard to find. Hey Kevin – STFU and save us the drama.
Yeah, what a hack.
For something really funny watch Jim Cramer arguing that the FED needs to lower wages.
Of course, he fails to point out that inflation actually does decrease the buying power of the wages earned (a DeFacto lower wage), so maybe the FED can get an endorsement from Cramer on just how effective it’s policies over the past 4 years have been.
Cramer can lower his pay voluntarily, but that will never happen it’s only for other people .All these rich are playing same game screw the little people not them . He bought a farm with crypto winnings at least he was smart enough to get out
I’m looking forward to even more pictures in the press of traders holding their heads in their hands on the floor of exchanges, or looking at computer screens worryingly.
I guess the idea being that we need to “do something!” to help these poor souls. Awww. Maybe some more free money?
It’s hard to say “raging inflation” when it’s not historically outrageous, and it’s less than most of the rest of the world, especially after following a global pandemic.
BoJ is simply working with different priorities than the rest of the world.
For one, the japanese really like their job security.
Japan’s “core” Consumer Price Index jumped by 0.6% in October from September = 7.4% annualized = “raging.”
The year-over-year core inflation rate was the highest in 40 years. It has started to rage in recent months, not all year, so the year-over-year will shoot higher.
Japan had something resembling true price stability for two decades. And now prices are starting to blow out. That’s a shock to the economy.
Kuroda has turned out to be totally tone-deaf and is now despised by the Japanese people.
Japan is 40% elderly. China opened it’s borders to to Japan, exporting
health problems to the elderly, in the year of the Rabbit.
Maybe that will “solve” some demographic puzzles.
It looks like this announcement lit a fire under gold and silver, a falling USD might kick start the santa claus rally.
Why aren’t interest rates in Japan not already running at 10% or more?
4% would be pretty good already, LOL
But that cap is still at 50 basis points. That is still very, very low compared the BoJ’s peers. They either have much further to go, or this was a stop-gap measure.
Central banks have a word for this: “liftoff.”
The Fed’s liftoff was in March, when it raised the top of its range to 0.5%. Now it’s 4.5% and markets have tanked.
off Toppic
Tesla can enter in your list implossion stock?
Sorry by my bad english
the best for all
Boy, did Elon Musk ever pull the curtain back on his own self the last few months.
It’s hard to see the bottom in the medium term. The companies chasing Tesla in the EV market have very deep pockets, are driven in some cases by existential fear, and some of them are national champions to boot.
(Musk is to be admired for upending the market as he’s done, but the challenges don’t get easier for Tesla.)
Not yet. But getting closer. You will certainly read about it here when it does. I’m already working on a title, LOL.
This will #2 of the big stocks. Meta was #1.
The free money is definitely coming to an end for sure. What irks me is that interest rates are still lower than inflation, so regardless it’s not enough to combat it.
A -0.1% off 9% inflation isn’t pivot worthy, but the Wall Street speculators want that pivot.
Half-tempted to say that I called a story for Wolf! But I’m sure he would have seen it even if I hadn’t mentioned it.
Here’s another story of interest that I’m not sure Wolf will have seen: apparently Sri Lanka will be using the Indian Rupee for international trade. I think this is a bigger deal than its degree of reporting reflects. We are about to see a lot of crap get burnt. Ghana just defaulted on external debt. Maybe we’re going to see a lot of extraneous lousy currencies stop existing? Or accept a lower form of existence? Ecuador and El Salvador already use the USD. That kind of culling is good for crypto so no reason it won’t be good for everything.
Do you have evidence that use of these developing world currencies is being replaced by crypto? Or is it just on your Christmas wish list?
I’m going to take the wild guess that it’s being displaced by USD currency notes.
I’m confident there will be many more sovereign debt defaults. I’m also confident it will do nothing for crypto acceptance.
We don’t know what might happen next : US gov shut down, or
wiping out million of Japanese elderly and China shutting down again.
The last source of easy money…
However, the Japanese aren’t going to easily enter a wage price spiral because thats not how things work over there. None of the salary-men are going to leave for more money. So any adjustments are going to be at the very low end of paid work.
My wife, in Sapporo, says petrol has gone up a lot. Food has always been expensive. Rents are going down though.
The figures on government debt are hard to understand because the Japanese government include their pension obligations in the stated debt, whereas the UK government for example, does not. So its hard to see whether its like for like or not.
I still see 30% of old Japanese, the most assiduous chronic savers in the history of the world probably, going through a stiff inheritance tax system over the next 30 years. I also read that the sums that the Japanese companies are sitting on because they have no investment opportunities are going to be raided to cover the costs of the new defense investments on the grounds that these companies are the ones being protected by new missile systems….
As always its very hard to see whats going to happen with Japan.
USD weekly might get support from the cloud and ma50. A Lazer beam
is coming from Aug 13 2018 to Sept 3 2019 highs, parallel from Sept 24
low. The beam is hot. The dollar is in. After a spring it might popup again,
to escape the Lazer beam.
Nike had net income over the last 3 months of $1.33bb…same time last year was $1.34bb so it dropped and that’s not accounting for inflation. Too much free money…their stock is up over 12% afterhours because of this.
Wolf, is USD backing up to Mar 2020 high, before exceeding 2000, 2001 and
2002 highs. Why.
Japan 1M is minus (-)0.18%. Gravity with US and Germany pull the 40Y up. If the 10Y in the middle rise Japan yield curve will no longer be a curve. It will be a straight line up.
The BOJ have to lift the front end, but they can’t, because gov debt is so high.
Raising US debt ceiling might become difficult with a new House.