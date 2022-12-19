San Francisco & Silicon Valley Housing Markets Puke Huge Price Drops, as Startups, Crypto, Tech, Social Media Make Total Mess

In California overall, prices dropped year-over-year, as sales collapsed, supply more than doubled. No dear, this isn’t just a seasonal dip.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
San Francisco and Silicon Valley are now in the solid leadership role of the housing bust playing out in California with sales collapsing and prices heading south from the peak in April at an astonishing pace.
Just about everything that could come together came together. After a two-year outflux of workers due to working from anywhere, there came the collapse of the startup and crypto scenes, starting in 2021 and continuing unabated, leading to the early entries into my pantheon of Imploded Stocks. In early 2022 came the spike in mortgage rates. In mid-2022 came the downturn in employment at Big Tech. By that time, the Fed had been hiking its policy rates relentlessly, and Quantitative Tightening had kicked off. This was punctuated over the past two months by the chaotic dismantling of the workforce at Twitter and its ecosystem.
Local budgets have fallen into deep deficits – though most are still flush with cash from the pandemic funds received from the federal government and the state.
Vacant office space that is on the market for lease and sublease continues to balloon, while landlords have started to file for huge reductions in assessment values to lower their property taxes, which is going to cut revenues further.
This comes garnished by stories in the New York Times that Twitter stopped paying rent on its leased office spaces, and that it was instructed not to pay vendors. At least one of those unpaid vendors – a Silicon Valley company whose software Twitter had licensed – filed a lawsuit last week in San Francisco Superior Court for nonpayment. It stated, “shortly after Musk’s purchase of Twitter closed, Twitter refused to pay the outstanding quarterly invoice, which was due on November 30, 2022, and Twitter disclaimed any obligation to pay any future invoices…”
These are all signs that the housing market is going to get a lot messier. Prices have plunged the most in San Francisco, followed by the Silicon Valley counties of San Mateo and Santa Clara.
In San Francisco.
The median price of single-family houses sold in November in San Francisco plunged by 11.4% from October to $1.50 million, and by 27% from the peak in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. A nasty-looking chart:
Condo prices plunged by 4.3% from the prior month, to $1.15 million, and by 9.5% year-over-year. Since the peak in April, the median condo price is down by 15.5%. Condo sales in November have collapsed by 49%.
Seasonally, the lowest months are December and January. So that’s still to come.
But who is going to buy in the spring selling season? Prices normally rise as demand picks up in the spring; but who will be the exuberant tech workers that will want to overpay for a house by borrowing against the collapsed value of their stock options? Those lucky ones that still have jobs and stock options?
The housing markets in San Francisco and Silicon Valley are tied to the boom-and-bust cycles of the startup scene – now combined with the crypto scene and cryptos – and they’re tied to the stocks of startups and big tech and social media companies in the area, to the jobs that have to be done locally, and to the value of the stock options. All of them are puking.
Year-over-year, the median price of single-family houses in San Francisco plunged by 21%, the sixth month in a row of year-over-year declines. It was the biggest year-over-year plunge since the peak of Housing Bust 1:
Silicon Valley, San Mateo County.
The median price of single-family houses in San Mateo County, which forms the northern part of Silicon Valley, plunged by 6.2% from October to $1.78 million, and by 26% from the peak in April.
Year-over-year, the median house price plunged by 20%.
Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County.
Santa Clara County, which forms the southern part of Silicon Valley and includes the Bay Area’s largest city, San Jose, is lagging behind but is moving right along. The median price of single-family houses dropped by 1.5% in November from October to $1.60 million, and by 19% from the peak in April:
Year-over-year, the median house price dropped by 5.5%, the first significant year-over-year decline in this cycle. Prices had already undergone significant year-over-year declines in 2018 and 2019, and were on a downward path until the trillions in money-printing, the surge in the stock market, and the interest rate repression began to boost prices again.
Currently, Santa Clara County lags San Francisco and San Mateo by a few months, it seems.
In all of California.
Sales of single-family houses in California collapsed by 47.7% in November, compared to a year ago, the biggest decline since 1980, according to the California Association of Realtors. Condo sales collapsed by 46%.
Unsold inventory more than doubled year-over-year to a supply of 3.3 months, and days on the market also more than doubled – before sellers pulled the unsold homes off the market again.
For all of California, the median price of single-family houses plunged another 3.0% in November from October, which pushed the price down year-over-year (-0.6%). The median condo price fell 2.1% in November from October, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to just 2.7%.
But but but.
The weather….
Current Trends:
1. Pricing house at Zestimate is the guaranteed way of failing to sell your house as Zestimate are lagging prices on way down.
2. If you really elneed to sell your house due to lay off, consider pricing it at 2019 price as it’s still 50% more EMI than 2019 at same price, due to much higher interest rates. Please note that this doesn’t work for San Francisco and here 2017 price is a much better bet as per charts above.
You make a strong point.
Plus, it’s just a gully!
SoCal is still hot, good product is moving with bidding wars.
The issue is low inventory.
Don’t forget that prices went up 40% post covid so even if they come back a bit people have tons of equity.
I think that unless Fed retrieves the trillions it printed, we settle at those higher prices on everything, inflation will eventually come down because of comparison to higher prices and wages will keep going up at a brisk pace so if you can afford it, go and buy a house, you won’t regret it.
“SoCal is still hot, good product is moving with bidding wars.”
Hahahaha, I knew some joker would post this kind of ridiculous BS. So I got this ready, just in case, and here we go:
SFH, median price:
Los Angeles county: -2.1%, MoM; -1.3% YoY; -14.3% from peak
San Diego County: +0.6% MoM; +2.0% YoY; -11.3% from peak
Orange County: -5.6% MoM; -4.3% YoY; -17.0% from peak
SFH, sales, year over sales:
Los Angeles County: -44.5%
San Diego County: -44.1%
Orange County: -46.1%
Definitely a joker…probably a Realtor as well :)
+1. I come across similar sales pitch from seller agents in open houses that have been on market for more than 90 days and have failed to sell despite multiple price drops.
These guys need to be more real if they have to make a sale. During QE, you could find a Moron to whom a banks would lend $1.5 million to buy a crappy house. Those “easy” days are gone.
Good call! They’re always optimistic & misleading.
Eastern Bunny is obviously a real estate agent/broker…. Mine keeps calling to let me know what a great time to buy it is right now in SoCal… I’m close to telling him to lose my number
That is SO-CAL probably probably reading the paper from 2020 high on wed getting free stimis from the local govt. stealing 900 worth of products from the stores. What a STATE!
Wolf – When do you think we will start seeing this kind of larger drops in home prices in other parts of the country?
3 months? 6 months? 12 months?
Can’t speak for the rest of the country, but sales have definitely started to drop in NC. (Talking about SFH only – data through Nov, 2022). Median prices peaked in June, 2022, at $362,100, and since then have fallen 4.8% to $344,900, though that is still up 6.9% YOY. The trends paused somewhat with the advent of lower mortgage rates, but I would expect to see more pain shortly, particularly in the spring as people who have been holding off listing their home will have to. Coastal and higher end properties are holding value better than everywhere else, though it doesn’t show up in those median prices. Unit sales are down 22.7% YOY.
Concerned,
You might want to just Google “year to date home sales” and a state name – more and more places are tracking median prices and sales volumes for residential real estate (including realtor associations…who have to be under competitive compulsion to admit anything remotely negative).
That applies for many states/metros.
We tend to get fixated on CA because it is a far financial outlier and ground zero of the ZIRP valuation freak show.
When do you think we will start seeing this kind of larger drops in home prices in other parts of the country?….That’s what I’d like to know. I’m in the Northern Kentucky area and prices are still astronomical with outside investors picking up most inventory to flip or rent. I’m a first time buyer and can’t find anything in my price range.
This was the big final tell: “if you can afford it, go and buy a house, you won’t regret it.”
REALTOR.
” so if you can afford it, go and buy a house, you won’t regret it”.
I have many friends and colleagues who bought house in 2021 and many already regret it for following reasons:
1. They waived appraisal contingency and had to foot a large balance as appraisal came in lower, as they had already paid huge earnest deposits to make bid competitive. So they feel they were forced to pay more than they wanted.
2. They mostly bought homes far from office, but now see companies reward promotions and bonuses to other employees that show up in offices. Some employers even require people to show up >50% of time and now they spend 2 to 3 hours on road each day.
3. They see similar houses listed at 20% lower prices that is more than 1 year salary and 3 year saving in this area. They see the trend and realize that it will keep going down further.
4. In a hurry with limited choices and bidding wars, they settled for houses that they didn’t really like. So they had to spend money, time and energy on renovation and/or repairs.
5. Bigger Surprise: Their employers didn’t care that they spent their money, time and energy on renovation, instead, the employers are concerned that they didn’t do enough office work. So, some are now worried about layoffs after being put to notice for poor performance.
Imagine how they’ll feel in 12 months when they’re down another 20% and possibly getting laid off
I have been saving my crocodile tears for these folks since 2020, more than happy to gift it to them this holiday season :)
Honestly, everyone loved FOMOing into the market, if we had any level of self restraint or buyer strike, perhaps price wouldn’t have gone as nuts so now that the table is turning, excuse me for not having an ounce of sympathy for them period.
No sympathies for their buying into the mania.
Until early 2020 I had been investing into modestly priced local multifamilies (which I self-manage) and renting them out adorably with plans to buy more. This is the slow road to riches. My places are not dumps as I slowly repair and replace everything as needed (I’m a tradesmen in my day job). Tenants work at McDonald’s, a department store, the hospital and in the trades.
Well now there are no affordable multifamilys, and when I have to replace a kitchen or a business vehicle the costs are out the wazoo. I have yet to jack up my rents to cover these costs.
Low priced money has ruined every aspect of the economy for everyone except the top tier of earners.
Don’t cry for me either. I’ll do just fine. But you should worry about the damage that has been done to many many mom and pop landlords and their exodus from the market – without us all rentals would be owned by scum sucking bottom feeders.
There will be no relief for the working class.
– Agree. Real estate prices in SoCal still have to fall A LOT if they are going back to the level of e.g. 2019. And they will (in due time).
– Why ALWAYS blame the FED for everything bad ? If the FED is responsible for rising real estate prices then prices in e.g. West Virginia should have gone up by the same amount. Also blame people willing to borrow copious amounts of money.
– The most important thing is income/wages. I already have heard the first stories of people being laid off outside the tech sector in SoCal.
The reason we blame the Fed is because they control the money and they are the ones that encouraged the behavior that has created this mess.
“The reason we blame the Fed is because they control the money and they are the ones that encouraged the behavior that has ENABLED this mess.”
Slight difference.
It is going to be interesting what happens. We have been on gambling money since GFC. If everything has to reprice to a party’s over rate then there is going to be a lot of political pressure on Powell when people start losing their life’s savings because of a bad house purchase.
These are expensive homes so I guess some are nonconforming and are on banks balance sheet. Trouble with a mortgage is there are 360 payments and that means you have to make the payment through several recessions. Can be tough to do.
EVEN if I accepted this take, why would I want to buy at what you’ve just argued is the TOP of the market????
Buy high, sell low anyone?
Thanks for your report Wolf.
Coming spring would be really interesting for Housing.
Maybe SF will become middle-class. It seems to be heading that way, which is a good thing.
lol, no way. Home prices would have to go down over 50% from peak and as insane as that market has been on the way up, I can’t see it as likely.
At best/worst, it becomes something that doctors post-residency instead of just stock option winners maybe could afford to get into but that’s about it.
Agreed…people really need to learn what median US household income actually is…
SF is about as potentially middle class as Louis the XIV’s Court.
Nah. SF is a crown gem — yes, even despite the anonymous scenes of disaffection, chaos and torture. Also, there’s just too much old money there.
And no, I don’t live there, and no, I don’t want to. I just know beauty when I see it — even when it’s covered in filth.
Sweet sweet music to my ears, better than any songs playing for the Christmas holidays.
Let’s hope this will carry over to SoCal and we will get to see this kind of drop soon, I am looking at you South OC, West LA..etc. For now, I do get a laugh out of seeing Redfin ads showing houses either back on market or the funniest one is probably price increase
Thanks Wolf. I can hear the narratives coming up already. “Oh, the Fed must pivot, pause , stop raising rates.” We are still negative on rates, at least 3.50 with 7% inflation!
Nothing lifts the spirits like a good ol’ fashion bust. Christmas bust is even better. Bah! Humbug!.
I’m interested to see the next Case Schiller report to compare versus the median.
Inventory increase is a big problem for the market, even if at historically low levels.
We just did a renovated rambler $1,450 sq newly renovated in top condition in a very good neighborhood on the border of DC and Mayland. Price $1,350,000. Interest rate for VA just dipped below 6%. There are pockets of RE that have not been affected by all the carnage going on all over the place. The rich are doing very well. Don’t feel sorry for them.
Still trillions of cash and stock equity and rich feeling rich that can create a market. USA has large number of rich and until the USA equity assets are priced accordingly vs the 15 years or so of free money pockets of nice areas will sell.
I don’t believe in this. If this has been true then nicer areas would have been selling like hot cakes and won’t be seeing price correction like we are seeing today.
My friends in san Diego holding many homes, they say that home prices would never go down here because we have too many rich people but the numbers tell different story.
Most “cash” is actually someone else’s debt.
Stocks have to be sold to someone else first.
It’s another version of “It’s different this time”.
Swampy – Government teat never goes dry.
Except that there hasn’t been carnage all over the place.
It’s certainly not in the real estate market. It hasn’t hit the major stock averages either.
S&P is about 10% higher than pre-pandemic in February 2019. Real estate is still a lot higher.
I don’t know how many have been hit by the crypto collapse, the extent, or where they are based, but it’s only a low minority of the US population where it will be financially meaningful.
Piece on CBC site about a bunch of buyers who put big deposits down on pre- build condos and now can’t get financing cuz no longer qualify at new rates. One guy an Uber driver put down 250K on 1.7 mil and is now stuck. Apparently a Toronto U driver makes about 45 K, but still…seems like a stretch even at old rates.
The group has picketed the builder for lower prices but he says he built at peak rates of everything. He has also sent a letter to one buyer saying they can’t just walk away from deposit, he will sue them.
Canada (my “home and native land”) has never had a full-blown housing bust. Or so we are told. Truth be told: we did … during the GREAT DEPRESSION. Can that happen again? Answer: of course it can.
“One guy an Uber driver put down 250K on 1.7 mil and is now stuck”
Wtf, one hell of a Uber driver to save $250K, must be racking that serious dough driving for Uber..this is where you can fix financial stupidity…buying a $1.7M house as a Uber driver…yippp
– The AirBnB rentals also have seen a significant drop in demand. There has been an increase in the amount of of these rentals in the past 12 to 18 months (+23%) while at the same time demand seems to have gone down (A LOT). Some people have reported that demand for their rentals have gone down by 80%, 60% and 50% in the last 12 months.
– I blame the falling shares of tech companies that made A LOT OF stock options worthless and that has a (major) impact on what people can spend on e.g. AirBnB rentals.
Sources:
– Business Insider: people-worried-about-airbnb-bust-short-term-rentals-2022-11
– One video from YouTube
The tone of the video is (way) “over the top” but the bottomline of the video remains the same: AirBnB rentals are in a bubble and that bubble is about to deflate (big time ?).
Big Question: is this a 2007-9 “repeat”? Or are we into something qualitatively different? The economic context in which real estate is “deflating,” is much, much more dangerous. The “damn-bursting” analogy is apt, only this time we are confronted with a world-wide phenomenon and one which involves almost every asset class, with few exceptions. Can the old remedies, fiscal and monetary, be counted on to “work” this time around? Remember, “work” really means something like “stick a finger in the dyke.” Problem is, not only are the rising waters much, much more massive, they are also different in KIND.
Wall Street journal ran something this weekend charting debt and equity over time in the real estate market going back to pre 2008, and equity ratio is obviously much much higher right now due to rapid recent housing inflation … the harder they try to sell me on there not being a bubble bursting the more I am convinced we are in the midst of it. The question is if and what what will drive forced sales this time, since people aren’t in promotional rate ARMs that need to be refinanced and can’t after prices start dropping. I will be waiting on the sidelines with my popcorn
Aaron-
It wasn’t ARMs in 2008 either. That was the worry, but the Fed ended up dropping interest rates so fast that most people holding ARMs were able to refinance into fixed mortgages that were close to or even below their teaser rates.
What triggered forced sales in 2008-2010 was the usual: a recession leading to job loss. Job loss and divorce (not unrelated) are probably the 2 biggest factors for forcing sales. So the question is whether we’ll see a recession as bad as 2008/2009. If we do, with similar unemployment rates, then we’ll probably see similar forced sales.
There’s a pretty good documentary on the ’08 bust and the larger problems that were involved there, called Owned: A Tale of Two Americas.
There’s one good line in there were they interview a realtor involved in all of that and he basically says that “when somebody buys the house next door for half of what you paid for yours, how are you going to feel about making that next payment?”
Not forgetting that CA is a non-recourse state. Cue the jingle mail.
So I think that the forced selling we’re waiting for is actually forced, but not in the way we’re imagining it.
I’ve always thought that subprime and ARMs were somewhat of a canard. Bubbles pop because they’re intrinsically unsustainable; the actual proximate cause of the pop doesn’t change anything. But people have a large financial interest in believing it does.
“The economic context in which real estate is “deflating,” is much, much more dangerous.” ==> So, the home prices can inflate by 50% or more in last 2 years is OK, but deflating slowly is dangerous ?
On the same vein, I see lot of experts saying, FED would pivot when something would break big time. But I say that something big is already broken: raging/historically high inflation.
Looks like asset owners are complaining a lot.
Agreed, QE and easy money had been going on way too long even before the pandemic. The fed even agreed as they started reducing their balance sheet right before pandemic hit… then reverse course and hockey stick straight up flooding the market with liquidity and no new economic value being created as we all sit at home twiddling our thumbs… I can’t imagine why there is raging inflation
The deflation doesn’t look all that “slow,” although the FED no doubt wishes it were!
Didn’t say—or imply—that the inflation of asset prices was OK.
Quite the contrary.
YUP!
The banks are not nearly as loaded up on badly thought out derivatives.
If people can’t afford the monthly, then the price will drop. Period.
I am eagerly waiting for Kunal to reply, I really need a good time before the holidays, wonder which factor he will cite now to back up his pricing will remain strong narrative…me patiently waiting…
I wonder who Kunal really is. I don’t think he really believes what he says.
It is like having a front row seat with the only human with a crystal ball focused on the the financial future.
It is hard not to prosper.
Let’s get that median SFO SFH price down from the current just under $1.8M down to early 2015 levels, and then we can get a little excited.
For now, it’s still just wiping off 12-18 months of froth.
“wiping off 12-18 months of froth”
Well stated, James. You’re upsetting a lot of hustlers, I mean realtors…
When I look at the housing market, I always look at the price per square foot as the benchmark. Geez, houses in the Frisco Bay are still crazy expensive compared to the homes I ride past along the Mississippi river in St Paul & Minneapolis with For Sale signs on them.
If a median SFH in San Fran is now $1.5M, compare that to what’s across the river from me on 555 Mount Curve Blvd, St Paul 55116. A beautiful Mid-century modern from 1948 with 5,050 sq ft for $1.59M. It’s been on the market for over six months and is listed @ $316 per sq*ft.
Half a million buys a nice crib in my hood. Of course, when I rode my gravel bike today, it was 8F, snowing lightly and the streets were caked with ice and packed snow. Perhaps there is cause and effect at play? Oh by the way, it’ll be nasty outside in a couple days; got to enjoy days like today, eh?
Good skate-ski weather for your new gear today Wolf.
Curious!!!?? Why do not business owners of buildings that the Twit bunch refuses to pay just change the locks? Or hire some beefy sorts to stand in front of doors too? Are Twits commanding that much power over landlords?
They’d rather have the money. It’s not like anyone is signing leases right now.
Something tells me it isn’t all desperate first time home buyer professional couples with kids who’ve been priced out for years cheering this on in the comments but a bunch of sly old foxes playing in the RE market for profit?
Looks like California will have to live without Mark Wahlberg. He is selling all his mansions in California and moving to no-tax Nevada.
CA state income tax of 10% does seem very high. It makes you wonder where all the money goes.
California is the 4th biggest economy in the world.
California income tax exceeds 10%. I think it is 12% at the top bracket,
Any chance a realtor will finally say maybe it’s not a great time to buy?
Buwhahaha… have they ever said that before even during and after 08? If I have to bet, I am sure anything resemble a RE agent was probably telling people It’s a good time to buy even during the Great Depression
” maybe it’s not a great time to buy?” Mute Realtors : become job seekers most I have met without actual Skills at all or retired
How about A Developer ? > A Builder ? > A Supplier ? > a Lender ? > A Banker ? > A Credit Union ? > A Loan Shark ? > A Factory Worker ? > A CD Broker ? >
Only choice is to secure income to try to offset inflation losses to cut losses . Long term CD’s ( insured ) Cash Jobs , Cut expenses but for most unable to do such will fail and lose out.
Foreclosures will become Markets in time its an Induced Cycle
nothing new except the current Date
People can have their own agenda who post here as others have pointed out. California is a special case so best to think about the rest of the country. It can be difficult to get good information because it is not only selling prices, but days on the market, and whether or not additional work is negotiated that the seller has to do after inspection and prior to closing, i.e. the terms of the contract. Contingencies were often waived last year. Getting true market metrics can be difficult. Another problem is that taxes, maintenance, insurance might have gone up depending on location which is another cost of home ownership that is not figured into the selling price. Real estate is tricky market.
Wolf, could we have an article on Australia’s housing bubble at some point?
I did several already. Here is the last one for sales and prices in October:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/31/the-pop-of-australias-housing-bubble-remained-orderly-in-oct-prices-dropped-across-the-country-sydney-10-from-peak-8-6-from-year-ago/
Real Estate : Nothing complicated at all, it’s a Market same as a Retail Store . Overpriced stagnates and the expiration date becomes relevant
So what’s most interesting to me is that looking at the charts, the first time these prices were reached was in 2017/2018. After that, prices were higher and lower, cyclically going up.
Now, with the usual caveats that median selling price data doesn’t account for changes in mix, this means that a lot more people are underwater on their houses (if not yet on their mortgages) than we believe.
The common wisdom is that even with these big price declines, because of the rapid appreciation we’ve seen, only people who have bought in the last year or so have lost money. But the truth is, lots of people from 2017/2018 onwards bought at prices higher than this. Probably well over 50% of people in the past 5 years (assuming that larger volumes of sales occur in the spring/summer months which represent the peaks of the pricing charts) are facing prices lower than what they bought at.
That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re underwater on their mortgage just yet: new buyers would have put in 20%, and earlier buyers probably have paid down at least a little bit of their mortgage. But if prices decline another 20% (which, based on the trajectory so far, may just be another 6 months), we’ll start seeing a large number of people — not just recent buyers — start going underwater on their mortgages.
And that tends to be a huge trigger to really start the downward cycle: when nervous banks start to foreclose to recover their loan values, and underwater homeowners are less motivated to hold on to a net negative asset.
Agree Lune, and will add the question of how likely it is that the GUV MINT will mandate some kind of ”forbearance” to the mix either late next year or well before the 2024 general election.
Don’t doubt it is already being considered by the oligarchy, or some other ”bunch of sly old foxes playing in the RE market for profit.”
Phone call to California Legislature: “A Great-White-Picket Fence shark just turned up in coastal waters!”. Response in unison: “Looks like we’re gonna need a bigger low-emissions bulldozer and a catchy marketing line.”.
Anecdotally, does anyone know tech or forced-back-to-office urbanites who are selling their pandemic impulse or second homes in Western non-urban areas? I ask because they screwed the places I like and don’t seem to be budging. There’s still too much money and WFH, and while sales have slowed, they created a housing shortage locally. That means they can still rent the places at new exorbitant rates.
The drought is apt to change all predictions and for the worse, it’s sobering to read the notes from Colorado River meeting last week
The California housing cycle has been a fact since at least 1980 when I moved to San Francisco. I was priced out of the housing market until 1994 when I finally figured out how the California housing cycle was working and bought a 2 br 1 ba condo for less than what it would have cost to rent near Santa Barbara, Ca. and then a second 3 br 2 ba condo in the same area in 1996. My wife and I moved into the 3br and rented the 2br until 2004 selling the 2 br 1ba for 250% of purchase price and purchasing a new construction 3 br 2ba house in San Luis Obispo county for cash. Then sold the 3 br 2ba condo in 2007 at the top and retired to SLO county just before the 2008 crash. This cycle will probably continue. You can benefit from it too. Watch for the low when the price for a purchase mortgage is close to or below the cost to rent and then pounce. Free advice. The beat goes on.