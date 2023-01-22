THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What’s Behind the Mass Layoffs in Tech & Social Media

Drunk with Easy Money, companies were hogging office space and workers for a future that did not come.
Vruses turrning beaurocrats brains to mush is a very applicable metaphor over the past few years.
The best way to learn is by mistakes, as it effects your brain to change more deeply,
Going forward we will see if we all learn from the mistakes that were made over the past few years.
Not all was mistakes. In these social media cum tech companies, executives and their managers were rewarded for:
1. Removing efficient automation maintained by small team in favor of inefficient solutions that required a 10 times bigger team in name of customer experience and scalability.
2. Empire building became the name of the game as the more the people you hire under you, the faster the executives got promoted.
3. All that was needed was to show some kind of value without any real regards to profitability. It could be endless unmaintainable public api, higher revenue, subscriber growth, funny money, customer sentiment or even visible quid pro quo.
These executivesare not leaders, they are empire builders. Expect significant pain ahead.
It is a mess out there. We all been watching it lately you can miss it. My concern is the other business layoffs and closing. All we are talking about is TECH TECH.
Agree 100% with what Leo said here. As soon as a tech company becomes dominant, the most hard working and most productive part of the workforce gets shunted aside by make-work empire builders with mediocre employees.
Prime example: “Product managers”
Anyone know whether Google fired more product managers than engineers? Or were the PMs so entrenched by diversity considerations that they could only be fired at the same proportion?
That’s every company.
Man this Btc high tech simply won’t die. Higher price than before FTX bankruptcy. Even the genesis bankruptcy didnt seem to affect the price. That and strong gold price trying to tell us something?
Fed is incompetent and so speculation remains the name of the game.
Why would BTC die when real rates remain negative?
Bitcoin may be crap, but its fans trust that it can’t be printed and so has 0 onterest rate that are better than -ve interest rates on everything else today.
These fans simply ignore the facts that:
1. It has no value and is backed by nothing.
2. Anyone can create another crypto.
3. It’s transaction costs are too high to use as currency.
4. It’s technology is too primitive and actually sucks in that there are too many loopholes despite such expensive computing.
That, or maybe you’ve got it completely wrong?
…but he likes gold.
Best guess. Investors are starting to pay attention to statements made by Freedom Caucus members, their plan is to shut down the govt and force a default. Their goal is defund the federal govt in favor of states rights. The next few weeks should be very interesting.
That may be true. However, the ultra-liberal Constitutionalists must be pointing to the 14th Amendment.
“The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
The debt ceiling is raised to pay past debt. Personally, I think the debt ceiling should be imposed for future debt.
Personally, I think the debt limit should be absolute, stupid expenditures to be unpaid first, and the limit itself set by national direct vote by all TAXPAYERS, based on the amount that they personally are ok with being on the hook for.
Re: TheRealmrDyno
Are you seriously advocating for direct democracy in a constitutional republic? I would love to see it, but be careful what you wish for.
Kurtis,
Not exactly – note that I said taxpayers.
If the general innumerate public were aware of the magnitude of the fraction of the total debt that they personally were on the hook for, it might be of a magnitude that they could relate to. I think they would vote to reduce the limit, the never ending increasing of which seems to me to be an existential national problem.
So, only let those who will actually pay vote on the debt limit. They will at least know how much they are really getting charged, as debt funded spending moves to current-tax funded spending.
TheRealMrDyno…
How about votes get weighted by the income tax paid over the last 10 years? If you pay more, why shouldn’t you get more say?
And/or, how about every person gets slapped with their pro-rata share of the debt? Payment plans available for those who can’t afford to pay their share now.
“stupid expenditures to be unpaid first,”
The problem is that “stupid” is in the eye of the beholder.
I thought they were all in favor of the ‘fair tax’ plan? Eliminating all federal taxes and replacing them with a 30% national sales tax?
Don’t you remember what happened last time? The Republicans forced a government shutdown and started taking political blame for it, so they caved. They took a beating in the polls. Blame for any shutdown and related fallout falls on those who force it.
Hopefully they’ll be smarter this time around, raise the debt ceiling, and pass bills to cut specific cost cuts as part of a budgeting project. Unfortunately, this would require hard work, ethics, and honest deliberation, which go beyond the capabilities and desires of current political leaders. Today’s leaders like to pander to shallow instincts of the masses, rather than inform and educate them about key issues.
Pres. Biden is saying “no negotiation” on the debt ceiling. This stance sounds the same as when they were dealing with the Russians over Ukraine at this same time last year. What has that gotten us (the world) in the last 11 months? At some point in the future (maybe now) there will be enough “crazies” in Congress that they will call his bluff and things will turn to “the brown stuff” for all of us. The “crazies” will get blamed, just as the Russians are being blamed, but they don’t care. There will be a lot of casualties, both human and social, but that is the aim of these fringe politicians. I don’t want my family or me to be subject to this kind of tussling on the brink but we may not have a choice.
“That and strong gold price trying to tell us something?”
Not anything that we don’t already know. We are near the pinnacle peak of the biggest liquidity and credit bubble in the history of mankind, and the FED just shat the bed by pulling back on rate hikes. They should have continued at 75 basis points until the fed funds rate hit CPI.
Instead, they have concocted a “soft landing” narrative and associated methodology that is as laughable as “transitory,” whereby they stop short of truly stemming inflation and popping the bubbles and instead try to levitate them in an unnatural state. In turn, prices are roaring back.
Oliver Kahn B.Munich CEO on Bloomberg
A few thoughts.
I work in a larger semi high tech company. Attrition is approaching 10% as raises don’t keep up with inflation and folks are jumping ship to take a job with a higher salary. So how much is big tech relying on attrition and not layoffs to get to where they want to go as far as staffing levels?
There are viral YT videos of a day in the life of a Twitter employee before the Musk purchase. No work getting done but amazing perks, like better than most vacations. After watching, you know these companies are doomed if there are no radical changes.
So how much is big tech relying on attrition and not layoffs to get to where they want to go as far as staffing levels?
The answer evidently is: Too much
(Not trolling you)
The low pay isn’t creating the desired turnover and so they have to layoff staff. Another question that might be asked is “How far up the payscale do layoffs have to go to achieve the cost cuts necessary to insure survival?”
I have been subject to the “Shrink to Profitability” method of labor management and the requisite displacements to take it or leave it “openings” at less pay several times in my commercial airline career. Its vicious.
It is vicious.
And management never seems to figure out, until it is too late, that the folks who jump ship first/quickest are usually your best and most productive employees.
“folks who jump ship first/quickest are usually your best and most productive”
It’s because in the era of money printing, the management gained from losing productive people. It would require replacing them with a bigger unproductive team that helped with both empire building and quick promotions for managers on account of team size!
half…the other half hates the place, contributes little, jumps at the severance.
AV8R, sounds like we used to work for the same company. My current airline took all the free money given in 2020 and instead of using it to retain employees, their brains turned to mush and they used it to offer buyouts. For over a year they’ve been screaming about being short staffed and hiring like crazy. This year they plan on hiring ‘the most ever’. I wonder if they will end up scaling back once the recession hits.
The horrible thing is that the companies were paid to retain employees during the pandemic.
If they used the money to provide early golden parachutes, then they should have to pay it back.
There is an article on the Google layoffs on CNBC.com now. Widespread complaints and the reasons behind who was put on the list.
I have one theory to partly account for it. Its potentially at least quota based but not going further than that. If true, it’s ironic that the employee base probably overwhelmingly agrees with this ideology, except when it applies to them.
One employee also complained about it due to the company’s most recent quarterly profit ($17B), as if staffing decisions should be based on that. No company is a social services organization which primarily exists to provide anyone employment, much less at some arbitrary compensation they think they deserve.
When the ad market crashes later, they will have a lot more to complaint about. Google has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the credit mania and the fake “growth” that goes with it.
I got laid off on Friday 5th Jan 2001. Working at a IT consulting company out of Boston at the time. The company was robbing their clients massively, and that’s putting it lightly. I was on a project which has about 200 people, where the work could have been done by 5-10. We all flew in on Monday, stayed at the local hotels (Avg night cost atleast $200), and flew back on Friday. I played games, read books, sometimes did not show up for a couple days or so, no one noticed or cared. After 3 months I realized the danger of skill set degradation and asked to leave. Took 3 more months of complaining to get kicked off the project. Went back to bench at my Chicago office and started learning a new technology with a couple other fellows who were also between projects. The Chicago office was fully stocked with all kinds of booze, food was ordered in daily. On Fridays the office manager took us down to a strip joint. All this was on company dime, by robbing clients. Needless to say massive layoffs followed, right as 2001 started. I was in the first wave since I was on bench. Got a pretty generous severance package. The following waves of layoffs were progressively less generous. The tech I learnt on bench provided a job in a week and kept me going for about 15 years.
“The tech I learnt on bench provided a job in a week and kept me going for about 15 years.”
@SomethingStinks, as a fellow tech worker I’m curious to know what tech you learned while sitting on the bench.
The “Big Dig” in Boston became known as the “Big Swig”. They are always having problems with the tunnel.
My quote from the early 1990’s:
“Nobody is indispensable, including the CEO, and if they think so, they are hurting our business. However, it may hurt a lot if we let them go. Indispensability is the result of mismanagement.”
A good manager will work as a team and share responsibilities and goals.
There are star players, and they should be rewarded. However, not to the point of where they know everything and share nothing with the rest of the team.
Before Musk purchase twitter has 10k plus employees including contractors
Now they have less than 1k.
Is Twitter failing ?
“Is Twitter failing ?”
Twitter was failing before Musk purchased it. He’s trying to save what was always a sinking ship.
Completely agree with the gist of the report. One should ignore the hyperbole in the media about the recent layoffs and take things in perspective. Yes, tech giants (ex. Twitter) like Facebook, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon are laying off a modest 2-5% of their staff, but that is after having increased their headcount by a preposterous 50% to 100% in the past 2-3 years. I kid you not! They have really increased their number of employees by that much in a very short period of time!
These layoffs were a foregone conclusion of insane corporate policies fueled by free money. If anything, I’m surprised they’re only reducing headcounds by low single percentages and not more.
Agreed, The current tech layoffs are mostly global, and are mostly focussed at recruitment, HR, Sales and administration. So the 6% layoffs won’t cut costs by more than 1% to 2% as the highest employee expenses are local and in engineering cogs. So this first round is just messaging and is more of lip service to investors.
Leo,
Do you predict that there will be real layoffs in the future? If so, when? You’re one of the most knowledgable commenters here. I’d love to hear your opinion.
not LEO but my opinion is based on being in “The Tech Biz” for a few decades.
The master of the current thinking towards layoffs is NETFLIX. 20+ years ago they started their process of the annual 5-10% culling of the ranks. Even included the practice marking people down in the rankings/ratings to meet the numbers. PATTY MCCORD was the first HR clown at NFLX and she and REED HASTINGS finetuned the practice. There is a much touted Slide Deck that shows how it works. Books have been written, Documentaries have been made, Fortunes have been made.
As per my above comment.
If you grew headcount by 50% over three years you only need to cut it 33% to get back to start.
If attrition is 10% per year…easy!
And you can pump that number with 3% average raises in an 8%+ inflation environment.
50% is the minimum. Here are the percentage headcount increases for big tech companies in the past 3 years:
Google: 58%
Amazon: 98%
Facebook: 93%
Microsoft: 54%
What are all these people doing?
I have been working with a tech recruiter to bring in an executive position at my company. The recruiter exclusively places VP level and up, and has significant insider information, just through conversations with these people. The recruiter told me that these Q4/Q1 layoffs of 2-5% of total headcount are likely the first wave and that another wave will occur in late Q2 / early Q3 if the economy continues to slow, as is expected.
Empirically, this approach is rational, and you can already see Google preparing for this by updating it’s employee rating system to achieve a lower headcount . Headcount at these mega-cap tech companies is >50% of pre-pandemic levels, but inflation adjusted revenue is falling back to pre-pandemic levels, so it’s difficult to justify the high staffing levels.
Intel, AMD, MU…are injured, but KLAC and ASML are moving up.
For example, if you examine high-tech companies that produce SW it is often a very few people who produce product and are essential to the operation. These organizations often have significant extraneous bloat that in good times is easily supported.
Typically, from this core group of high-performing contributors you see other people eventually glomming on in supporting roles. As Leo mentioned above, these other folks are often siloed into organizations that become fiefdoms.
Executives are seeing the days of easy money fade and are reducing staff to maintain profitability. Often times this cleansing exercise is very helpful to the organization. i.e. you gain balance by right sizing revenue/employee
The danger no one seem to realize yet is that core high performance team is not going to last forever. Who are you going to replace them with? The current extremely fragile generation that needs a safe space to retreat to every few hours? Why would anyone want to be in the core team anymore? The upper management takes a massive chunk of profits the core team generates, and the unproductive but well connective excess sucks up a sizeable portion of the rest. Add to that now companies are hiring based on their diversity goals instead of skill sets so more fun on the way.
“Add to that now companies are hiring based on their diversity goals instead of skill sets so more fun on the way.”
I am seeing this at my company.
“The danger no one seem to realize yet is that core high performance team is not going to last forever. Who are you going to replace them with?”
At my company, management’s answer to this question is to off shore the work to our division in India.
Harvey,
Some solution here.
We won’t know the company results of this for years. Management bonuses will be secure with cost cutting.
In the short term, it will likely be ugly. It takes awhile to train a new team.
In the long term for the US, it may be ugly.
Depending on the President and their focus on Defense and the economy, this may not last long.
For at least twenty five years, there’s been a general downward push in treasury rates, somewhat related to easy Fed policies, somewhat related to declining money velocity , which connects to money hoarding.
Money hoarding and modern financial innovations have obviously turned global economies into global casinos, which resulted in long term decline in global productivity.
While money has increasingly become more inefficient, an obvious increase in global technology monopolies have created a world that depends on the Moore’s Law phenomenon of exponential faster processing abilities, that spill into a world of less productive humans.
While computer processing evolves into AI worshiping, fewer and fewer people will become more productive or necessary.
The need for less office space, fewer engineers is all about efficiency performed by fewer people. It’s the inverse of Moore’s Law, where society will need fewer people to process information.
Just as chip companies seek new ways to combine composite layers of materials that allow for faster chips, human skills will be minded for next generation tasks.
I agree with Wolf, that the pending recession will become a platform to reduce headcount and trim fat. I also think AI will be used to sift through data to search for redundancies, looking at new innovative ways for trimming fat, the equivalent combination of human employment as a processed chicken nugget.
The interesting thing about a super efficient, almost fascist world is to wonder where revenue generation will come from, to support draconian efficiency. If people are tossed aside like ants in a pile, how does the perpetual motion machine of technology feed itself.
Maybe this is where crypto and NFT become necessary as we prepare ourselves to convert 401ks, pension plans and social security accounts into meta verse wastelands.
Nostradamus
“AI will be used to sift through data to search for redundancies, …”
All those identified as “redundant” will be reassigned to the Teams that will build the “next generation” of AI to identify redundant employees in the organization! Of, course, following reassignment, salaries and perks will be increased substantially.
The real question isn’t how efficient “tech” has become or isn’t. It’s whether what they create is of any actual value at all.
A lot of it isn’t. If it did not exist, it’s not like it would make any difference.
There is always the search for the next big tech thing. It has worked in the past for some but has left a trail of tears for many more others.
This time won’t be different.
I am going to summarize some of my experience with various industrial clients. They are not hiring new people in IT department even though the maga tech ex employee are available in the market. Over past years they have got their existing employee (who were and still are paid much less then current average tech person) from other departments trained in the required technology, and now these employee are working in their IT department.
All industrial clients I know are not hiring tech and some are actively doing layoffs in tech department.
Easy money virus turning brains to mush: Nice idea, but weren’t these same brains already mush to begin with? Else how to have so misperceived reality every foot of the way when the flow of easy money was loosed on the world by greedy bankers and greedy politicians who eagerly joined in the fray (or maybe one should say instead the froth)? It took massive collective brain mushiness and cooperation from those elements to begin the current mess, unless one has a darker, more sinister explanation to offer. Just noting that cause is not alway obvious from effects. Easy money itself was an effect. Now as to the cause of that, recognising that the printing press was merely a means, surely there’s more to be said.
Re: drunk with easy money
Tech layoffs are threads of social media fabrics that connect everyone to the stupidity of smartphone simplicity.
The allure of a continuance of non-stop partying is what this global casino is all about. Even after a significant meltdown in assets, and after the pending recession decimates ever stupid person, they’ll all eventually be pulled back into partying.
The next games are being refined and the next parties will be even more exciting, more addicting and the mass hallucinations will be shared by more people. It’s a bet that can’t fail… obviously, all these tech bankruptcies, layoffs, needless office space are all going to dissipate into better opportunities, where all this stuff can easily be tokenized. What’s the problem, just chill!
Niecon, has partnered with NFT Real Estate Platform All Set by Xillion (XIL). They will tokenize, fractionalize, and sell several luxury villas worth over $3MM in small pieces starting at $10 per piece.
I worked in London for a startup in a trendy shared office space, it had a party every two weeks with free booze. Elsewhere Facebook were doing free events with little gifts, you went to some of the meetup events and got free alcohol and pizza and t-shirts. So it was a kind of frenzy. Why though? The startup I worked at I thought had a premise that would never work and thats what happened.
I think its just that cheap (negative interest rates) money coincided with whats effectively a tech lottery i.e. you fund the right one and the payback is 1000x your investment. What I mean is that it was only every a coincidence of two things at the same time. Cheap money during a gold rush.
People on the economics blogs forget that while for example, everything I know about economics has come from personal investigation at 35+ years of age, but there are others who get the truth of fiat when they are in their teens from knowledgeable parents. In fact, understand the continuous debasement of fiat currency is now the base of the UK class system (imo), the middle class go into debt to get their kids an apartment as soon as they are 20. Great strategy! Its the difference from my observations of how well my fellow uni people did. So these guys get out of fiat and into speculative investment asap. -Now-I know get out of fiat. Now. Not before. Not really until now at 50ish do i realise that borrowing rates were negative. Many others did.
Tech has existed as a series of gold rushes. First the OS wars, then the desktop apps, then the internet apps of 2000, then the mobile apps. But whats next and it seems nothing so they get laid off.
Going into massive debt at the peak of a massive real estate bubble is not a great financial strategy. It’s a belief in perpetual motion and path to financial ruin.
It was a great strategy when prices were much lower.
You and I believe that there is a massive RE bubble.
There are many younger who don’t. Too many. I appreciate optimism but worry about our younger generation who are acting like idiot lemmings.
Some of us are just devious. They will just buy and if things get very bad, they will expect a bankruptcy and bailout. Even presidents rely massively on bankruptcies and bailouts. That is sad. The current president would likely offer a massive bailout if a huge crash happens. The banks are no longer on the hook but the taxpayers are. I hope someone knows what they are doing at the top.
Some of the younger have some learning to do by experience. Others will take advantage of the system and become millionaires or presidents and declare bankruptcies and foreclose multiple times.
This will take awhile to settle.
The facts are the facts, but the narrative, is psychology.
Fat profitable companies semi-decimating?
Romans decimated too, but not because they had too many soldiers!
1) Things look bad, but not bad enough.
2) SPX built enough cause to make a rd trip to 2020 high, a costly roller coaster for fun and entertainment.
3) Thereafter SPX might rise in stepping stones, first slowly, then faster,
like gold between 2011 and 2020 highs, or the 60’s/70’s Krishna inverse H&S analog.
4) SPX might build a huge cause to the left of the chart, all the way to May or June 2022 lows.
5) Then, SPX might reach/breach 2022 high, before the real mess, the shark bite start again…
Gen Z are playing online, all king of games, before they want to see/be in real action. Gen Z are the most prepared generation for real action, cost free, for fun, when the older generation will lose their money, or expire.
Thank you, Wolf! I have always been against easy money and mushy brains.
As an engineering member of a product in a large corporation that makes a profit, I feel I have been fairly paid, (I wish I was overpaid like some who have left or have been hired in the last 2 years). My argument is that we have walked away from millions in business with my product since the company has not focused on my product. There was a focus to hire in the latest and greatest in the last few years for the pie-in-the-sky products and not to grow the profitable products. Now we walk away from millions of dollars from customers because we are being overtaken by competition.
Bad planning and bad foresight. I expect my company stock to drop due to Wall Street punishing us. We could recover with a management focus change but we have lost 3 years to competition. Sad.
Maybe I should just join the competition for the same pay. I don’t expect outrageous pay raises at this point. They have better management and have potential for growth. I am hopeful that our management will wake up and smell the coffee.
The sad thing is that if it were personal finance, I would not have made these decisions.
Would you not pay your mortgage or credit card in the hope that investing the money in Bitcoin would shoot to the moon making you a millionaire?
Many companies lost sight of the basics that made them successful.
Hopefully, it isn’t terminal.
In the late 1980’s there was excessive real estate speculation. Small savings and loan banks invested savings account money in mortgages. There was excessive office building construction in the outer suburbs of Washington, D.C. A few office buildings were empty for years. An apartment building in Arizona was taken over by the Resolution Trust Corporation and managed until it could be sold. Almost a third of the savings and loan thrifts were bankrupt. There was a mild recession in 1990-1991. In 2005-2006 another real estate bubble had formed.
1) in the last 3Y AMZN expanded by 98%. For the B&H blue zone guys : AMZN ceo is the best in the world. AMZN went vertical, jumped too high.
2) Few years ago UPS and FDX ruled the waves and controlled every choke points in the air, sea and on land.
3) AMZN built an airline, a fleet of delivery vans, drones and USPS for the last miles. AMZN was fully committed to overcome UPS and FDX threats.
4) AMZN in space, the clouds, in the skies, drones, online, in retail, health, music, marshal art, and the in food business…
5) They made no money for decades, investing in the futures. But the futures was clogging in Savanna and Long Beach, just in time became half a year and China shut downs.
6) AMZN : take a profit when the market offer u. No B&H.
AMZN rode the wave and I hope you all joined them with cheap Chinese products and Free Shipping! It was like negative inflation for us. All Good Things Must Pass.
For every wave, there is a trough once the free money is spent.
I expect to pay more for US products and pay UPS/Fedex shipping in the near future. Is that bad or just post-free-money reality?
There goes inflation…..
The sad thing is that we have purchased a lifetime of cr*p on AMZN.
We are set until we die.
Though we have also purchased cheap essentials while avoiding the local grocery/convenience/department stores. Free Shipping! Why drive? How green but anti-local business at the same time?
There will be changes coming. More driving to local business. I need to buy a new bike or EV.
Amazon added 427,300 employees in 10 months during covid, bringing its global work force to more than 1.2 million. Some in 23 expect 500k amazon jobs go poof.
The next time you walk down the street 1 in 4 people you see will lose their job in the next 2 years.
Inflation will be with us until the end of this decade.
The fed will cave to inflation and resume printing money.
Hyperinflation is more probable than most people think.
The BOJ will raise rates either this y are or next and that will be the death of the dollar.
The US will be the epicenter of economic pain.
The Fed will loose all credibility and crowds will rush to gold for safety.
Main Street sees far higher inflation than the CPI tells.
There will be a continued move away from risk toward value. And international dividend bearing stocks not held down by a weak dollar are places investors will make money.
It will be a shock.
Most don’t see it coming.
Cnbc sell the books of their advertisers.
Keynesian and monetarists will get a rood awakening.
2023 will be a year to remember and many will want to never remember it.
In your scenario real estate may be the best place to store your money. The ultimate value play. Even if does continue to go down, at this point it will still fare better than other assets