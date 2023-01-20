Prices of Existing Homes Fall 11% from Peak. Sales Hit Lockdown Low. Cash Buyers and Investors Pull Back Hard

Priced right, any home will sell. But sellers are not wanting to price their homes right.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is getting relentless: Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops fell by 1.5% in December from November, the 11th month in a row of month-to-month declines, and by 34% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.02 million homes, roughly matching the lockdown-low in May 2020, and beyond that the lowest since the depth of Housing Bust 1 in 2010, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
Priced right, just about any home will sell, but sellers are not wanting to price their homes right. And potential sellers are sitting on their vacant homes, hoping for a quick end to this downturn, or they’re putting it on the rental market or try to make a go of it as a vacation rental, rather than dealing with the reality of a mind-blowing housing bubble that has loudly popped (historic data via YCharts):
Actual sales in December – not the “seasonally adjusted annual rate” of sales – fell 36.3% year-over-year, to 326,000 homes (from 513,000 homes a year ago), according to the NAR.
The median price of all types of homes whose sales closed in November fell for the sixth month in a row, to $366,900, down 11.3% from the peak in June. This drop whittled down the year-over-year gain to just 2.3%, from a year-over-year gain of 16% in the spring of 2022.
Only a portion of this June-December price drop is seasonal: The average June-December decline over the six years before the pandemic was 5.8%, with a maximum decline of 6.4% and a minimum decline of 3.8%. This shows that the current 11.3% decline goes well beyond even the maximum seasonal decline.
Additional confirmation that much of this decline was not seasonal is provided by the rapidly shrinking year-over-year price gain, down to just 2.3%, from 16% in December 2021 through the spring of 2022 (historic data via YCharts):
In some markets, the median price has plunged a lot further. For example, in the San Francisco Bay Area, the median price has plunged by 30% from the peak in April 2022, and by 10% year-over-year, according to the California Association of Realtors. But other markets are lagging behind, to produce the overall national average.
All-cash buyers, investors, and second home buyers pulled back massively. All-cash sales plunged by 22% year-over-year, to 92,000 homes (28% of the 328,000 homes sold), down from 118,000 in December 2021 (23% of 513,000 homes sold). In other words, buyers that pay cash didn’t want to buy these overpriced homes either, though they didn’t have to worry about getting a high-rate mortgage.
Sales to individual investors or second home buyers plunged by 27% to 52,500 homes (16% of 328,000 homes sold), from 71,800 in December 2021 (14% of 513,000 homes sold). They too pulled back from this market.
Sales of single-family houses fell by 1.1% in December from November, and by 33.5% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.64 million houses.
Sales of condos and co-ops fell by 4.5% in December from November, and by 38.2% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 420,000 units.
Sales plunged in all regions, but plunged the most in the West. Year-over-year percent change (NAR map of regions):
Active listings jumped by 55% from a year ago, to 68,900 in December (active listings = total inventory for sale minus properties with pending sales). Just before the holidays, lots of sellers pull their homes off the market, and then put them back on the market for the spring selling season. This happens every year; active listing start to drop before Thanksgiving and don’t rise again until the spring (data via realtor.com):
Active listings, though up hugely from a year ago, are still relatively low as potential sellers are determined to wait out what they expect to be a brief ripple in the market, and meanwhile they’re putting their vacant homes on the rental market and they’re trying to bring in some cash by putting their vacant home out there as a vacation rental. And many are just sitting on their vacant homes that they hadn’t sold because they’d wanted to ride up the market all the way to the top with huge gains of 20% or 30% a year. But that show is over. And now what?
Median days on the market, before the frustrated seller pulls the home off the market, or before the home is sold, rose to 67 days (data via realtor.com):
Price reductions: Active listings with price reductions hit a new high for any December in the data by realtor.com going back to 2016: 25% of the active listings in December 2022 had price reductions, up from for example 17% in the pre-pandemic December 2019.
December or January is usually the seasonal low point for price reductions. Rather than cutting prices, many sellers pull their homes off the market and wait for the spring selling season, before they re-list it. That sellers are cutting prices over the holidays to this extent shows that they’re getting a little more aggressive.
Hoping for a quick reversal of this downturn: This combination of plunging sales, dropping prices, rising active listings, rising days on the market before the home gets pulled or sold, an increase of active listings with price cuts, but still tight supply, indicates that many potential sellers are still hoping for a quick reversal of this downturn. And they’re letting the vacant home sit to wait for better days, or they’re putting it on the rental market or try to make a go of it as a vacation rental, rather than dealing with the reality of a mind-blowing housing bubble that has loudly popped.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
We all see the carnage but does Powell? Does he care is the better question. I suspect things as a whole are going to get a lot worse in short order and QE will suddenly become a topic again.
I don’t think QE will be on the table for some time to steal Fed speak language lol.
The really interesting thing is how housing seems to be picking back up just a tad bit. Applications and what not aren’t down quite as much lately with rates getting closer to 6%.
I’m in no way saying this will last but the belief that a pivot and price appreciation will re start soon is pretty amazing. It’s become a stand off but I’ll take the Fed to win
I’m sure Powell is taking note of this and the loosening of financial conditions.
Powell doesn’t care. When he drove to work at the Fed on Constitution Ave he didn’t like the sight of homeless tents on his way in. He wanted them off the streets and parks and away from the Supreme Court. He got his wish.
Of course, he sees it. It’s exactly what he wants. Listen to his exchange with Senator Shelby from last year and it will tell you everything you need to know about his resolve. He’s become a masochist and I love it!
Personally, I hope he doesn’t start to pay attention until the median price approaches $250K. He literally created this mess, so he has to own it.
So goes housing so goes the economy. As the higher interest rates begin to sink into folks that have to sell these vacant homes ad they become more burdensome. Also looks like housing will get some competition from the condo projects that are in progress. Thanks for the update the 2008 low did not hit bottom until 2011 so more to come !
Easy, hoss! the 30YFRM is down from a high of 7.24% in mid Oct to 6.15% currently. The 3-month trend is down and will keep going down.
Once it breaches 5.5%, housing will start to stabilize. At 5%, the decline in prices will cease and will begin a slow march north, al beit not at 15-25% a year.
Cash buyers pulled back hard
No we’re able to find other SAFE investments that keep our CASH SAFE for now
no hurry – didn’t start buying in 2009 until obama landed
As treasuries move above 4% to 5% all the cash buyers will be sitting on the sidelines. They will park the money there and enjoy the ride. I’m rolling all my CD’s over to 4%.
Looks like the ugliness is starting to set in. Just imagine how ugly this is going to look when the employment starts to falter…..
But on the bright side, your government has only spent you into about $250K worth of debt for all the things they think are necessary, like wars and supporting millions of immigrants….
Not to mention paying people to go shopping during COVID, whether for flat screen TVs or boats/RVs.
This is the most empty sentence I’ve read in years. Can you give the figures you’re comparing… like money the govenment (fed? states? which states?) is spending on war and the money on war?
another old dog howling at the moon. it’s a lot more fun to be a wolf.
Most people don’t care, because future generations will have that burden on their shoulders. To those children, Its like being born into indentured servitude, because current generations saw never ending credit as a way of life.
Great trend, still a long way to go for SoCal, feels like we’re not even at the first inning given all the price listed in desirable SoCal areas…if this is the best market can do, then it’s disappointing at best. Hopefully this is just a function of time and market won’t pivot anytime soon.
It will be really interesting to see what the Spring season will look like and if the demand that MSM like to tell people will come back in busy selling season
That “Great trend” is called “reversion to the mean” and it will be hell to pay for all the asset bubbles. Bernanke still believes that those statistical laws do not apply to central banks with a printing press, and apparently someone gave him the Noble Prize for thinking that way.
I don’t think anyone, including the Nobel Committee, actually thought he was deserving of the Nobel prize. I think it was more a way of shoving their thumbs in our eyes. Much like giving Obama the Peace Prize in 2009.
“But sellers are not wanting to price their homes right.”
What I am personally seeing on the ground is that sellers are trying to find a bag holder first and see what happens. If no one bites then they lower the price a bit, but after 90 days on the market buyers smell blood.
Unfortunately that’s human nature, sorta like former beauty queens in their 40s and 50s who are looking for Prince Charming, simply because they listen to their social media friends that they deserve everything and “should not settle.”
Home owners are acting the same way by listening to their agents, until both groups end up lonely or bankrupt.
Florida, every single house has a price reduced status, but most of the price reductions are like $2k. It’s not moving the needle yet. I see houses on the market 100+ days now though and my only thought is mold, water damage, strange smells, bad foundation, or something else very wrong. In reality it’s probably just morons hoping to get that bubble price after the bubble is long gone.
Side note: Developers keep “developing” yet quality of life continues to go down. Maybe having just 1 more strip mall with a grocery store and chain quick-casual restaurant will make everyone happy. Never mind the 90% abandoned strip mall over there, that one doesnt have a fancy faux-stone facade. What we need is to mow down some more trees and flatten the land to pave over.
Too many areas are a collection of strip malls masquerading as a city or town. We are so over retailed its absurd.
You’re spot on about the morons. In the area I’m looking at, everyone seems to think their home is worth at least $400k, when two years ago it was priced at $200k. Many homes are sitting on the market for over 100 days with little or no price reductions. I can wait it out, but it’s going to be interesting to see how long this seller denial lasts.
In Florida, people seem to be convinced that because of permanent “work remote,” that there will constantly be a steady supply of people with New York and D.C. salaries migrating to Florida such that prices can only go up.
People said similar things back in 2007 by the way.
I challenge your Florida “this time is different” thinking and one up you on SoCal (LA/OC/SD) version of “this time is different + this area immune + it’s the weather” mentality. I have a feeling Florida version is much more tame by comparison
Phoenix_ikki, you must travel in my circles. I hear that rationalization nearly daily.
Some are Ian causalities.
Yup – I got one. :-(
“Home owners are acting the same way by listening to their agents, until both groups end up lonely or bankrupt.”
Or, lonely AND bankrupt…at least they have each other, even if its a pyrrhic “togetherness.”
Please point out on the doll where the female hurt you. Every comment you make always has some sort of demeaning slur towards women.
You are right about one thing, women should not have to settle for you!
The ex is probably glad that she’s finally rid of you and your attitude.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is it you ?
Sounds more like Andrea Dworkin.
Spot on. I keep seeing those price reductions, “contingent”, “off market”, “back on market”, “new listing” for the same house over and over. Hoping some desperate buyer will go for it. Just shows how desperate listing agents are for that commission.
Just price the house fairly and move on with your life.
The older homes are really a bad deal at today’s overpriced levels.
Not only do you have renovations to update the home, you have problems from mold/mildew, window issues, roof and gutter work, cement/driveway issues, overgrown or unsightly landscaping, electrical plumbing, etc.
The initial purchase price breaks your back, the other issues bleed, and the then the dropping home value and job change puts a nail in your financial coffin. In 5 years, there will be lots of people crying in their beer, wishing they never watched HDTV, surfed Redfin, or heard of AirBnB.
Renting a home or apartment is a magnificent idea at this time.
New homes are a worse deal. They’re made of cardboard and plastic.
Let’s staple Tupperware to the outside of new homes and see if people are stupid enough to buy it.
Yup. Barnum was right.
Builders in NW Montana are still fully booked for the entire summer. I called 10 concrete foundation contractors and only 3 returned my call. Their quotes are still high. Maybe by Fall 23′ things will slow down here.
You have 10 foundation contractors in NW Montana? I was a custom home builder in the PNW for 30 years and I wasn’t aware of any “foundation contractors” in my area. We always did our own foundations.
Unless Powell caves to political pressure as he did under the previous admistration, I think this summer will be a blood bath for RE.
From what I read at the time, he was directed to lower rates or be fired…leadership at the time wanted negative rates. Could happen again.
Yeah, well, that makes him a coward. He should have said “If you want to fire me, go right ahead, but my name will not be on what you want me to do.”
Powell showed his strength when he tightened 75bp right into the election. The dems must have been screaming, but he remained on inflation watch.
I don’t know what Trump had on him. Perhaps he was convinced the covid lockdowns were a severe enough deflation event that he needed to accomodate.
There is a house in the Seattle area that was listed for just under $1,000,000 that the seller took off in the fall. It is now listed for rent for just under $4,000. Purchasing that house with a 20% down payment would have made the mortgage close to $6,000. Why would anyone tie up $200,000, pay an extra $2,000 a month, and have to perform the maintenance themselves? Waiting until the calculus makes more sense to buy seems to be the best move.
Because math is hard and greed is easy
You’re assuming they only put down 20%. With an all cash, that’s 4% gross. Mix in the tax benefits, and a pinch of hopium that someday it will be worth a lot more and/or generate a lot higher rents and POOF, you got someone thinking it makes sense.
Gattopardo & Josh
You are both pretty much right. Even with a cash purchase (as you (Gattopardo) state – the margins are dismal. For SFH rentals, this S*** needs to drop 60%+ and/or rents need to go up 60%+. I fear the era of the SFH rental is a goner.
SW Florida homeowners have been putting hurricane damaged houses on the market. Probably some flood damaged cars at some auctions. There are waiting lists for roof, lanai, and other repairs. The local hotels are full. Active listings in my area are the highest in months. Vacant lots remain vacant. Plenty of land, not enough skilled workers.
More tech layoffs in the news. Wayfair cut a thousand and Google cut ten thousand.
Don’t let these overhyped tech layoffs fool you. Tech companies do layoffs every year, while the left hand is hiring thousands as fast as they can. They are constantly trimmin off failed initiatives and trying new ones.
Keep watching wolf’s consumer spending articles. That’s all you need to know the economy is running fast, for the time being at least.
Harrold, these layoffs are different (this time it is different?!?). As you said many tech companies (most famously Amazon) do fire employees every year based for performance reasons. However, the numbers this year are much higher and they are combined with hiring freezes. Many companies are giving out 4+ months of severance so I don’t see them starting the hiring cycle again at least during that time if not longer.
But I do agree that until the layoffs spread to other industries, the spending number won’t suffer too much as tech is only a small part of the economy.
Shouldn’t have moved here if they couldn’t handle the weather. That storm was a joke. Two counties got a bath. Big deal.
‘Probably putting some flood damaged cars on auction’… really, you think? Nah. No way. Hmmmm. I have seen some of them! And you know, I looked and didn’t see anyone forcing me to buy a flood damaged car… so I didn’t.
‘Plenty of land, not enough skilled workers’… Seriously, you must be related to carpet-bagging Rick Scott. I take it you want a few more million to move here in the next couple of years. And don’t start this everyone is from somewhere crap, I’m multigenerational.
That statement epitomizes everything that is 100% wrong in Florida. We sell a dream of beach living, seeing a cartoon character mouse in the afternoons and ‘freedom’ and free golf for the rest of one’s life because why not, but meanwhile a drive that took 20 minutes two years ago takes an hour now. But by all means, let’s get some ‘skilled’ workers for more houses for even more people to move here, to cry foul about storms ultimately to bilk FEMA cause their SW Florida crapshack is missing some Spanish tiles.
The bubble has popped in Florida. More northerners will become halfbacks because insurance is unaffordable. Not because of hurricanes (new and updated housing stock did well), but because of the roof replacement fraud which the Republican controlled legislator refused to fix. I feel like I was the only one in my neighborhood that actually paid for their replacement roof. A name stormed starts at 35 mph. Once one person in your neighborhood wins a lawsuit everybody wins. Insurance companies pay attorney fees for both sides. Major law firms were vertically integrated Adjuster to contractor. A huge business. Now homes are discounted for a roofs which easily cost $50k and take more than a year to get. The DeSantis leadership sold out to two election cycles. 2024 will be interesting for the climate change denier.
Preface, I believe it’s a bubble. But geez is the NE not believing it and still buying at these prices. Too many idiots in my opinion.
Very tough to stay patient. But I guess it’s not really patience when our family can’t afford a house.
In the area I follow here in SoCal
There were 61 pendings through January 16th last year – when mortgage rates were in the low-3s and we were in full frenzy mode.
Through the 18th, this year there are 62 new pendings !
I havent done a detailed analysis yet but a quick glance shows that they seem to have sold at all time highs prices +/- 5%, this is the data.
Until job vacancies disappear (markedly drop) there will not be a bunch of unemployment….the demographics just don’t support it. 10K boomers per day age into social security and a lot of them dropped out of the workforce and aren’t interested in coming back! Obviously I’m talking the well off seniors but they are the ones whose positions aren’t getting backfilled by younger, less experienced, cheaper people.
In 15-20 years there will be a glut of 2nd and 3rd homes for sale as boomers die out, before they die I think they retire. That many people leaving the workforce at one time then dying?! Welcome to the new normal.
Earnings per share will drop in the recession to be sure at salaries bite , input prices spike, and consumers pull back…but I don’t think we necessarily see an employment bust ….at least not for full time middle to upper middle class workers.
Accepting these data fully, there must be striking regional factors at play.
Here in Philly, prices have moved down some but not a lot. I went to an open house the other day at what seemed to be a fairly priced 4 BR in the area’s best school district. Well, I attempted to go but the place looked like a Grateful Dead concert. People on the front lawn, the back lawn, leaning on the trees, a parade going in and out. It went from active to contingent in 24 hours.
When I compare this to SF, it must have to do with the employment outlook. Our biggest industry is really healthcare – which will not be laying off anyone anytime soon. So here the market seems relatively strong, at least for now.
Good luck going forward.
Same here in Portland, Maine. There are some price drops, but those are the late 1800s houses that have never been rebuilt, seemingly hoping to attract a flipper. Anything turn-key is still a race to see, race to get an offer in, etc etc and can go for 15% over asking, even though the asking price is still up 25% from 2021. It’s like interest rates never rose from sub-3%. I’m not sure what’s going on, but continuing to rent makes more sense than ever to me right now… despite never being more ready to buy.
wolves must have gotten word that Powell is going to power down his little machine that makes interest rates go up. ‘risk on’ trades powering the S&P up … bad news is good news again. lot’s of crap stocks catching a bid. just a few days ago bad news was bad news. somebody winked or did the special handshake. so i think it’s premature to celebrate the big bust of all bubbles. put that cake and champagne or whatever away. when billionaires lean into it the ship does turn.
Where’s your evidence that Powell is planning on pivoting?
So the S&P went down for three days, and then it goes up one day and retraces part of the three-day decline, and sure enough, there is another one these comments. It gets really tiring after a while.
Let’s get prices down another -30% to where they were before the Fed started recklessly stimulating the economy and giving away money. There’s gonna be a lot of crying because the gravy train is over. Oh well, what goes up must come down. The party doesn’t last forever — that’s just common sense.
Re: potential sellers are sitting on their vacant homes, hoping for a quick end to this downturn, or …
Housing prices may not follow equity performance, but, if the economy is setting up for a recession, later in the year, that implies an extremely choppy and volatile first half of 2023, with Fed raising rates into a period of a political, biblical firestorm with deficit chaos, as earnings and layoffs pace the way for end of year apocalypse, followed, eventually by a bottom in housing.
A quick end to the housing downturn isn’t in anybody’s bingo cards. We sorta experienced weird dynamics with the pandemic, but I think we’ll see a whole new level of weird in the next 18 months.
// Priced right, any home will sell. But sellers are not wanting to price their homes right. //
If sellers are not willing to price right, the law of economics will help them (or force them) to price right. Nobody will pay for an overpriced estate, unless he/she has lots of money to spend.
I wish those sellers don’t end up with a negative equity. It happened in 2008 GFC, and I believe it will happen again.
In a previous post I shared that I put an offer on a house at a reasonable price (based on pre-covid prices) that was verbally accepted but then countered in writing the next day so I walked away. That was in July and the house is still on the market. The owners lived in the house 30+ years, just retired and moved somewhere warm. They’ve made a ton of money on the appreciation since they bought and due to prop 13 (which limits property tax in CA) they only pay $6.5k in property taxes a year. With those carrying costs, they can keep holding on to the house until they die and probably not even notice. I wonder how much situations like this are skewing the CA numbers.
The housing market is and always will be highly regional. A lot of markets became massively overpriced and completely detached from fundamentals (San Francisco, Boise, Austin, Tampa, Miami, etc) along with dozens of others. It would be nice to see a ratio of median sales price to median household income to gather a clearer picture of just how overextended certain markets are. Older neighborhoods with established infrastructure and stable job markets are likely to fare better than others.
I’ve heard a few people in just the last week say they are looking to buy a home in the next year (Yup, anecdotal, I get it) and the surge in weekly mortgage applications indicates the market is likely to thaw somewhat as we head into the spring. Interest rates are down *slightly* and employment remains strong, so I’m not convinced ALL markets see housing prices continue to decline into spring and summer.
“It would be nice to see a ratio of median sales price to median household income to gather a clearer picture of just how overextended certain markets are.”
That ratio is often cited as proof that housing is overpriced. No. Because the buyer of a median house can (and does) have income well above the median income. It’s a nearly worthless stat on its own, and might be useful to compare ratios across regions.
Ok, so less expensive areas suffer less than the wacko areas. Brilliant.
If the price drops low enough, there will be buyers. Right now, the asking prices are still way too high, and sales have collapsed. This is not hard to figure out.
Purchase mortgage applications “jumped” from multi-decade lows to the low during the lockdown, LOL
I will never understand how the majority of home buyers qualify for the home mortgages that they purchase.
Of course, there are high paying jobs in Silicon Valley etc and one can always trade up as their current house appreciates.
Somehow it would seem that everyone, everywhere can afford a million dollar home? The reflection that I see is not that of capitalism but something else.
It is weird…I’m noticing this trend as well. An uptick in inheritances caused by things like the initial Covid surge? Who knows.
Wolfman, the peak median home price was around $409k, and the current median price is about $367k. The median price was around $270k in early 2020.
Housing at the peak median home price ($409,000) would need to drop about 33% to get to early 2020 price levels.
Considering peak prices were set when the 30 year mortgage rate was 3%, then a 30% drop is warranted based on mortgage affordability when the rate is 6%.
For every 1% increase in the 30 year mortgage rate, there is a 10% drop in price.
From what I am hearing on financial news stations like WBBR (Bloomberg radio), many economists are forecasting that the 30 year mortgage rate will steady between 5 and 5.5% by this summer.
Yes…”less expensive areas do offer less than the wacko areas,”
Case in point, check out my actual home buying experience in Southern CO which closed on Dec 30.
Listing price as of Nov. 2022 $100,000.
My cash purchase price? $ 72,900.
Seller’s purchase price in April 2021 $115,000.
After 384 days of serious renovation, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, all new appliances…..seller lists home for $250,000
Seller rents out property + $1,000/mth in small town CO.
Seller drops price $25K EVERY 3-4 WEEKS to get out from under?
This is a REAL experience in the Dec 2022.
Are there RE VALUES available NOW in Western States?
You bet..but boy do need to check daily & be very focused on what you want & where you want & WHEN you want.
Yes…”less expensive areas SUFFER less than the wacko areas.”