Residential Construction Splits: Multifamily Starts in 2022 Jump to Highest since 1980s Boom, Single-Family Starts Drop

What this means going into the slowdown.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Construction starts of multifamily projects, such as condo and apartment buildings, with five or more units jumped by 14.5% in 2022 from the prior year, to 529,000 units, according to data from the Census Bureau today. This was:
- Up 35% from the range between 2015 and 2020.
- Up 75% from the range in the decade before the Financial Crisis.
- The highest annual total since 1986, nearly matching the three peak-years of that boom.
- Way below the crazy boom of the early 1970s that then turned into an epic bust.
Multifamily projects tend to be big and have long lead times. Projects where construction started in 2022 were in the planning stages years earlier. So these are long-term trends.
In many densely populated cities and urban cores – think of Manhattan, San Francisco, Boston, etc. – multifamily is just about the only type of housing that is getting built, and much of it is higher end, because that’s where the money is in expensive cities. Single-family construction takes place further away from urban cores.
Construction starts of single-family houses fell by 10.6% in 2022, to 1.01 million houses, after a decade of increases that followed Housing Bust 1 which nearly destroyed the homebuilder industry.
The number of single-family starts in 2021 had been the highest since Housing Bubble 1, which became infamous for overbuilding. But beyond that, the years 2021 and 2022 were roughly in the middle of the range of the years before 2000:
Homebuilders sit on huge inventories, which is why they have cut back. Inventories of houses in various stages of construction have been piling up for two years and have now reached levels not seen since early 2008, according to data from the Census Bureau released in December – 461,000 units, seasonally adjusted. Home builders have faced a plunge in orders and large-scale cancellations of orders that they did get. So they’re heaping on incentives and mortgage-rate buydowns and what not to move the inventory they have, and they’re finishing projects that they have in the pipeline, but as an industry, they have dialed back new projects:
Single-family construction dominates. In 2022, despite the dip, single-family starts still accounted for 65% of total residential construction starts. Multifamily of 5 units and more accounted for 34%. The remaining 1% are starts of multifamily buildings with 2-4 units.
In the chart below, we can see the booms and busts in construction of single-family houses (green line) and multifamily units (red line).
The long lead times of multifamily projects – often many years for big towers – see to it that once a project gets rolling, it keeps rolling unless the developer goes bust – such as the Oceanwide Center in San Francisco, which has been a huge dreadful eyesore for years. While homebuilders can cut their plans fairly quickly, developers of big projects cannot. And that shows in the chart above. During Housing Bust 1:
- Single-family starts peaked in 2005, then plunged in 2006 through 2011.
- Multifamily starts kept going until the Lehman bankruptcy in September 2008 put a stop to everything, and starts plunged in 2009.
The slowdown shows up in single-family starts first, and well before it’ll show up in multifamily due to the long lead times with these big construction projects. Once the project has advanced enough, with financing lined up, and years of work invested in it, the projects tends to keep going.
Also there is the cyclical nature of housing and the economy. When construction on a big project starts just before or during the early innings of a slowdown, the project will have less trouble finding labor and materials, and will likely run into fewer cost-overruns and delays, and can therefore be completed for less than one constructed during boom times when everything is in short supply, including labor. And by the time the project comes to market, the slowdown is likely over. And that would be great timing. Pricing might not be where it had been imagined years earlier, but that’s always a risk.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Tw o years go framing was $7.50 a square foot. Yesterday the framing contractor said he had to get out of the business because four of his eight person crew quit. The other four he put to work doing other things than framing. His cost is now $25.00 a square foot to frame because he’s hiring another framing contractor. Still no slow down in sub contractors. Just try to get a call back if you want a job done.
Google/Alphabet also cut 12000 jobs. These are all very high paying jobs. Clearly quarterly closing numbers are pathetic and will reflect in coming quarterly results. Correct for 7% inflation and most tech earnings will seem ugly.
The current tech layoffs are mostly global, and are mostly focussed at recruitment, HR, Sales and administration. So the 6% layoffs won’t cut costs by more than 1% to 2% as the highest employee expenses are local and in engineering cogs. So this first round is just messaging and is more of lip service to investors.
Not only that, given the good severance packages in this sector, these cuts won’t reduce any costs for 2 quarters. Also we expect tech earnings to fall further as consumers are spending less.
So we have reasons to believe that there will be a much deeper second round in next quarter (april?).
These laid off folks will not be able to find another job due to hiring freezes.
Meanwhile Netflix earning came in at 70% below expectations. Still wallstreet is back to selling subscriber growth based on ad tier, even when there are big doubts if the ads will really bring earnings in this economy.
Wallstreet thinks that its investors are morons!
“These laid off folks will not be able to find another job due to hiring freezes. ”
Nah. Once you work at a “top” company like goog, the hallow effect will land you a next job or 2 even if you are bad. However, salary won’t be the same. Then again, chances are there will reduction in bonuses and salary cuts in near future for those who remain.
I’m starting to hear construction companies are getting picky and actually want experience
they are looking – but for lower cost skilled labor
meaning they don’t want to pay for real skills anymore
The weekly UE claims data are saying that everyone laid off so far is finding a new job incredibly fast…
Lots of industrial companies and other other companies have been looking for tech workers, and have been overpowered by the rich pay packages that Big Tech offers. They’re now breathing a sigh of relief. They can now actually hire some tech workers. But for tech workers, it might not be very appetizing to work for Ford’s EV division, at a lower pay than they made at Google and without stock options.
Yes indeed. Forget the cost, if the crew actually shows up at the job site per schedule – That’s already a win.
Many of the smaller builders of single family homes are told to “sharpen their pencil” in times like this, which means find a way to cut costs. They’re still building single family homes, but I wonder if home additions and remodels will become more affordable in the coming years as new construction builders get squeezed.
Alas, sometimes quality also gets cut out by the pencil sharpener…. I suspect the best houses to buy are those built on the tail of a bust, when labor and materials have gotten cheap and prices have begun to rise again…
Not really, since at that point years of bad habits and corner cutting are imbedded in their methods.
Best house is the one you have build for yourself. Of course, the better you want it, the more headache and lost sleep you will have.
I would advise the builders to start moving their inventory at steep discounts as the mass layoffs are “Just Starting”. They now have zero chance of fooling a first time buyer using lack of price transparency in RE market.
Looking at unreal listing prices on unsold homes will be a very big mistake, as market fundamentals are pointing to 2016 prices already. They would be lucky to get away with 2019 prices.
it’s great all this building of class A rentals
only issue is workers are fleeing to class C
due to over priced rents
which is putting pressure on top end
I for one waited about 2 weeks to get new tenant at 8% increase from previous tenant
100% full in class C – Tucson
I remember tough times. In 2008, my company wired 300 new homes. In 2009, we did 8. The market dropped off a cliff. I had to survive by switching to remodels, service calls, and commercial work. 2009 through 2012 really sucked. Luckily, I don’t need to go through this downturn because I’ve retired. I see a lot of pain ahead in the construction industry but sometimes we need a cleansing period. The “briefcase builders” are going to get wiped out.
I really wonder if Powell understands the meaning of “pulling demand forward” and what it does to the boom and bust cycle.
I remember 2009-2014 – great time to buy buy buy
made lots of lemonaide in 9 properties (some pre-2009 purchases/loans I foreclosed on)
by 2017 I was in great cash flow position
2022 – was transition from class C- properties to B+
I didn’t care about price as it was sideways move
—
debt free in 2023 is nice position to be in
—
I have 2023 work plate full with lots of smaller projects
before vacation time hits – may 15 to sept 30
Same here. Survived the housing depression. I can only speak for the little sliver of fly over that I own my business. This downturn SHOULD allow for some “cleansing”. Nothing like 09-12. To few of us left here.
We have been hammering hours & backlogged for the past 4+ years.
Yet we are only doing half numbers we were doing 07. The bodies are just not there to do the work. Between labor, supply, and insurance costs, our average project cost is up 80-100+% from 2 years ago.
With the wave of retirements the past 2yrs……what a mess.
Wife does not allow me to answer any calls…..they know I will always say yes. What comes after the downturn? Who will do the work?
I’m very glad to hear many multifamily units are still being built. That means rents should go down even further for many people.
Nice data as always Wolf !!
We are still in the median range of housing starts when looking back to the 1960’s for SFH. Seems a bit early to call “Housing Bust 2” ?? (Chart #3). There may be the beginning of a trend there, but until the downslope is more prominent, new SFH sales could easily trend back to 2019 levels (still a long way to go down) and then normalize.
With higher interest rates continuing and other factors (including the most obvious – the tilt toward multi-fam), HB2 may still materialize for SFH, but I’d say jury is still out and a “correction” is more likely based upon existing trends.
I’d be careful about making too many assumptions that Housing Crash 2.0 has been averted. The past 2-3 years represents a major shift in social and political trends, and in government and central bank policy. The Easy Money era is over, and probably the Cheap Labor era too, and I have a very hard time believing a shift like this occurs without a painful adjustment. We are early in the game still.
Do demographics play a role here? With 50% of American females being childless and unmarried by 2030, who would need a family home?
Recently 22% claimed in a survey that they would pick a cell phone over a man if they were given a choice.
Backs up the statement of women choose the relationship. men choose who they marry.😅
I have three millennial daughters, all educated professionals. They fall into early , middle and late age cohort distribution. One is married, two have children and the youngest has decided not to have children and may never marry. The largest hinderance to marriage in this cohort is the failure of banking services to adapt to cohabitating mix of this generation. Finances are complicated before children are added to the mix. Student debt, normal age related debt (auto, cc), mortgage debt, 401k’s, inheritance prenups, and the economic uncertainty that haunts this generation. Many graduation from college during or shortly after the great recession. My youngest has been laid off twice. But the biggest challenge to getting married and having children is their cost. My youngest daughters friends living in permeant relationships have chosen not only to not marry but many of the men are taking the financial uncertainty of children into their own hands by getting vasectomy’s. A mid millennial friend who is an assistant HS principal in a high income community says that the biggest issue she faces with her students are mental health issues. As for having children the cost burden is two much. One family friend just had a third child mid December. It wasn’t planned. An unexplained health issue sent the newborn to the hospital. 3 Days in the NICU, new year new deductible. Third child in daycare. This generation is getting crushed.
In the mean time the cowboys in the house will throw us into a recession. These not too bright individuals have their heads in the sand with their failure to understand their own party polling numbers. The under 40 crowd is voting majority blue. With SS not funded and the cowboys threatening SS and Medicare their younger Boomer parents will soon join them.
Yeah, just vote for free stuff, and keep borrowing and printing. What can ever go wrong?!
/s
The pendulum swings both ways. We have a college age son that is moderately conservative, along with nearly all his friends. The vast majority are STEM majors, of some sort. If most do not marry and have children, I will be greatly surprised. I fail to understand the childcare angst. It is not as if children of the past exited the birth canal self sufficient. Every generation figured out the issue, but now it is insurmountable? It is likely more an issue for those residing in parts of the country that are too expensive for their wages. Some of us are less worried about the cowboys in the House, than the husk in the White House. If a recession arrives, the latter will likely be the cause.
Sick anecdote but all of the broad demographic studies and data refutes your point. Maybe think a little bit harder about the childcare angst. This is a global issue affecting nearly all advanced economies
That’s not a very fair comparison. It’s hard to live without a cell phone these days.
Not to mention that, with a cellphone, you can just upgrade to a newer model whenever you want.
LOL
John Apostolatos,
“Recently 22% claimed in a survey that they would pick a cell phone over a man if they were given a choice.”
hahaha, maybe the men’s fault?
Marriage? Pfffft. Let’s say you find a great partner. Does that matter if most American men and women feel like they can’t afford to have children? $1100 is what we were quoted for childcare per month, 3 days a week. That’s nearly a mortgage. That is a payment for two very nice vehicles. That is a 401k contribution. Healthcare and childcare in America is broken.
What is interesting is the higher the average income the less children a family has.
Woman who earn less than $20k a year have 66 children per 1000 woman.
Woman who earn more than 100k have 44 per 1000.
Thus the poorest demographics have about 50% many kids. The poorest demographic probably get free day care and other entitlements so the burden of cost is probably not as high as the higher demograpics. LOL
Women who have better access to education and family planning services, have fewer children. That is a global phenomenon and the primary solution to poverty. Many women simply choose to do more interesting and creative things with their lives.
My 48 year old son and his wife and two young sons just moved to San Miguel de Allende where me and my wife live. They moved from Austin where property taxes are so ruinous that they felt they. Hold never get ahead. Their boys are in a great private school, have lots of affordable after school programs. They keep telling me they are surprised and delighted by the high quality and affordable healthcare. They have help, a wonderful home and, thanks to the pandemic, the ability to mostly work from home. Our son does go up to Austin occasionally to take care of business so their travel expenses have gone up but that’s a small price to pay for an amazingly rich and happy life.
It pains me to see how broken the USA is but more than that, in my humble opinion, is the sanctioned incompetence and corruption. It’s incomprehensible.
A shout out to Wolf! I admire and respect your fair and straight forward reporting.
1) Multi units : in the flyover areas Price is x12 Rent. Two BR rent can go for $800/m – $1,000/m. Demand is high. Vacancies rates are low.
2) In the 70’s, between 1966 and 1974, on the way up, on the left of the bubble, the breadth is x3 – x4 times larger than today’s breadth. Starts rose from 550K to 800K units.
3) During the bust, on the right, down from 800K to 400K units. Mixon roller coaster
4) In the 80’s multi starts were more conservative. Between 94 and 2009 there was nothing going on in multi. Multi were out of fashion. Contractors built a single bubble,
5) Today, turtle speed. Builders are testing the market. The multi might win. Then speed will rise, unless Shi infect us again…
Wolf and Friends,
I’ve been reading this blog for a long time, since the days of Alex In San Jose. I am turning 40 this year, and I have never had a car loan, never had a home loan, never been on unemployment, never received ebt, never went to college or received a school loan/grant, never had children, never got married, and never owned a credit card (I am told I have an “F” rating).
I’ve been punished, blacklisted and ostracized my entire life because of the lack of debt aka “credit score”. My parents are dead and left me nothing (back in my 20s, I was informed there would be a warrant for my arrest if I didn’t get my suddenly dead father out of the morgue within 72 hours). All I’ve done is work retail and pay rent to live on floors and couches for seriously 20 years. Nobody cared. I have been told roughly *1000* times by everybody and their uncle to open up a credit card account (put down $200, build it up, blah blah blah blah blah).
Everybody so obsessed with debt it has totally alienated me from society. No one will touch the elephant in the room. I’ve worked every holiday for so many years that I am numb to it. It’s hard to make friends because most my peers are clinging to their parents like their life depends on it (into their late 30s/early 40s now). I cut them off, all of them.
I guess this leads to my question for the folks here…why so much contempt for Mr. Powell and The Fed? Aren’t most of you millionaires? I feel like many posters are biting the hand that feeds them. Have any of you worked any kind of low wage job? Why did you accept a mortgage? It seems like all of you took the bait, so I don’t see why that is Powell’s fault for providing the credit *you* demanded?
Please enlighten me, I don’t really know why I come here anymore, I guess it is habit. The Fed is protecting you guys in reality.
Again Wolf, I’ve been reading you for many years and I am bitterly disappointed because the “bust” never arrived. 2008 *never* happened. I’ve suffered so much because of you people, you’ve taken everything from *me*, I didn’t do anything wrong. Most of your readers would never rent a room to me because I actually refused *all* debt.
I have not lent, nor have I borrowed, yet all of them curse me. – Jeremiah 15:10
If you never borrow money and repay it it’s difficult for strangers to know how reliable you are. Laying this problem at the feet of an economic website (that posts free articles, btw) is unhealthy.
6) In the 70’s the multi were in big cities, especially in NYC. Today, in the flyover areas.
7) The 500K – 550K is resistance. During the breakout speed will
rise.
8) New innovations might make the multi cheaper, faster, cleaner and more efficient.
Interesting chart Wolf. Looks like multi units will dip and follow residential homes according to prior downturn.
I’ve shorted the Dow Jones u.s. real estateSM index using the Proshares ultrashort RE ETF.
Sold half my short in october for 22$ ish, but now down to 16,5$.
Looking at the history, it bottomed out Dec’07 and Nov ’08, after Lehmann.
So looking to load up again, as this indicates that the bottom is still ahead?
“The bottom is still ahead” is definitely the way I am reading the current market conditions, and I can’t speak for Wolf, but I imagine his view is similar. We are not even 1 year into high interest rates. Real wages have still been negative for a long time, i.e. inflation is still eating ALL of the gains in wages, which have not been small compared with the trends of the past few decades. I do not believe the Fed should or will pivot. There is still major labor market uncertainty. None of the trends are close to playing out yet.
How are multi-units especially condos financed? Loans mostly? From whom? and role of pre-sale with deposits? Where I live there have been controversial re-zonings to approve oversized multi-units only to see the projects fail due to inability to finance. Impression is that Planning Commissions anxious for development ignore financing when approving re-zoning.
The single family collapse in 2006/2011 is similar to the multi collapse in the 70’s. The single family might enter a trading range for decades.
There might be a shift to the flyover area, where Price/Rent is cheaper
and landlords have more freedom, unlike the urban areas, where
space, labor and regulations are against landlords.
The banks, which favorite RE, will have to look for other outlets.
Michael,
Normally I would never answer your comments although I do read many of them.
Your general use of the term Fly Over in this context caught my attention.
Fly Over is a big area.
Average rents for newly/recently constructed multi family (0-4 years) are far more than 800-1000/month in most all of Fly Over areas.
I analyze recently constructed Multi Family markets throughout major Fly Over areas and depend on this construction type for my business survival.
Trust me, 800-100/month Fly Over is only possible with affordable housing developments with strict income restrictions, and these developments are far and few in between.
Shocking : 2BR for $800/m, 1BR for $650, new units and
Price under x10 Rent do exist, in nice areas, in middle class areas.
No gov support, no housing support, no section 8.
The regional banks have a lot of work to do.
Googl fire 12K.
I want to know the towns were these exist, as I have a chance to move some place cheaper this year.
What’s missing from this analysis is the yields that Multifamily were built and bought. Price matters as much as volume. When 99% of the built units are class A multi (or A+ with high rise) at 5.5% Return on Cost or lower. These properties are underwater. There is roughly a $600 gap between Class A and Class B apartments. Plenty of room for Class A rents to fall. More than enough to bankrupt a lot of landlords.
Hey Wolf,
I was reading on Mortgage News Daily that fees for new mortgages guaranteed by Freddie and Fannie are changing. In their coverage, they characterize these changes as pretty dramatic.
In aggregate, it looks likes the changes are resulting in higher fees for borrowers with better finances (better credit scores and DTI ratios) while lowering the fees and costs for borrowers with poorer finances. [To be clear: The fees for borrowers with good finances are still lower than those with poorer finances, but the difference between the two has been reduced]
Do you have any thoughts on these fee changes? Are they as dramatic as portrayed by the Mortgage News Daily article?
My thoughts? The government should not guarantee ANY mortgages. Period.
@ Wolf – “461,000 units, seasonally adjusted.
————————————-
What does this mean? Are there 461,000 units, or not?
All seasonally adjusted data is that way. A lot of data is seasonally adjusted. Seasonal impacts are well known because they happen every year, and they can be eliminated by seasonal adjustments so you can compare the numbers from month to month. Otherwise, when you compare Oct to Nov, for example, most of the change would be seasonal, and not due to economic differences. That’s why seasonal adjustments exist and make sense.
If I were a developer looking at the landscape, I’d see this.
Millions not in workforce, settling for govt subsidy life styles. Recession looming or started and layoffs being announced by big tech and others, savings draining, credit cards maxing out, auto dealers can’t sell anything, mortgage rates no longer “free”, inflation makes necessities claim a major part of budgets and on and on.
A lot fewer are left to build residential. What can the inflation ravaged gov’t subsidy crowd who can’t get, let alone afford a mortgage do but hope for a rental.
Is there really a mystery here?
In our area, rents are down about 3.5% yoy, and there are plenty of vacancies, yet large multi unit projects keep breaking ground.
Whenever you have divergence in supply and demand, someone is wrong and market ends up the judge.
Wile E. Coyote, Big Bad Bear and Goldilocks will continue their lengthy paternity case (near late September 2023) debating collateral custody for Little Red Riding Hood’s hedged crypto bets that were commingled with real estate loans and commercial property development financial structures, that were embedded in off balance sheet ventures, which continued to decline in value, resulting in margin calls, which resulted in a chain reaction of defaults, which are impacted by the repricing of related party assets which are impaired and no longer providing cash flow.
The completion of construction on thousands of units will be temporarily delayed until this transitory development is resolved.
There are many projects in Florida uncomplete, still, do to inability to get supplies. My buddy is an electrician and works multifamily (gigantic apartment complexes to be exact). He works in Tampa and Orlando. He just left a complex on hold in Orlando because they cant get multigang boxes, or something or other. They have been trying for 8 months.
Every month that complex sits there, who is getting their rear handed to them in interest and carrying costs? How long until this breaks some backs?