Starting to Be Housing Bust 2 for Homebuilders & New Single-Family Houses

To get rid of ballooning inventories amid spiking cancellations & plunging sales, builders try to sell to rental operations, but they pulled back too.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
If a homebuilder cannot sell their ballooning inventory of unsold new houses to households, at current prices and mortgage rates, amid plunging sales and soaring cancellation rates of signed contracts – topping out at 45% in the Southwest and at 38% in Texas – despite aggressive incentives such as mortgage-rate buydowns to stimulate sales and prevent cancellations, well, whom are homebuilders supposed to sell those houses to?
Rental operations? That may be hard too because many have pulled back for all the same reasons as households: Prices are too high, and financing is too costly. Sales to single-family rental investors have plunged by 32% in Q3 from a year ago. So here we go with a good-luck nod…
Lennar, the second-biggest homebuilder by market capitalization, has been approaching big rental landlords with an inventory list of about 5,000 houses, that it wants to offload, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. Many of the houses are in the Southwest and Southeast. They include entire subdivisions.
Lennar has sold about 1,000 single-family houses to rental operators in its third quarter – and some of those houses it sold to its own rental operation. Last year, Lennar obtained $1.25 billion in equity commitments from Allianz Real Estate and Centerbridge Partners for its rental division to buy rental houses.
“Our program has taken a very disciplined approach to stepping back and waiting for the market to kind of reconcile itself,” Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller told analysts in September. “Contrary to what you might have thought, we’re probably selling less to our own program and more to other SFR programs outside of Lennar.”
It’s across the industry: Homebuilders have pitched at least 40,000 new houses to rental operators in recent months, Jeff Cline, an executive director at commercial real-estate advisory SVN, told Bloomberg. He said that many of these houses had originally been sold to individual buyers who then canceled the purchase contract.
Cancellations of signed contracts with individual buyers have spiked. According to a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting of homebuilders that account for roughly 20% of all new home sales, the cancellation rate spiked to 26% in October, up from a rate of 8% a year ago, and up from 11% in October 2019.
The cancellation rates topped out in the Southwest at 45%, up from a cancellation rate of 9% a year ago. In Texas, the cancellation rate spiked to 39%, up from 12% a year ago (chart via Rick Palacios Jr., Director of Research at John Burns, click to enlarge):
With the median sold price of a new house currently at around $450,000, those 40,000 houses that builders are trying to offload to single-family rental operators would run around $18 billion.
But rental operators are in no mood to pay peak prices. They might bite after massive discounts – discounts that homebuilders are not nearly desperate enough yet to offer.
But they will eventually be desperate enough to offer those discounts – that’s the bet by some big investors in the process of raising funds in preparation for that moment.
Increasingly, homebuilders are trying to sell one or more subdivisions at a time, SVN’s Cline told Bloomberg.
Incentives, especially mortgage-rate buydowns, for individual buyers. Trying to sell houses one at a time to individual buyers is tough at those sky-high prices and current mortgage rates. The obvious solution would be to cut prices, but that’s like the last option for homebuilders for a variety of reasons, including financial metrics that Wall Street looks at. Incentives come first.
The big incentive: mortgage rate buydowns: In December, 75% of the home builders in a national survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting said that they’re buying down mortgage rates to lower the payments for buyers. They fall into three categories of rate buydowns:
- 32% are buying down the full 30-year term. To lower the mortgage rate by 1-2 percentage points, the up-front costs for the builder amount to about 5%-6% of the sales price of the home.
- 30% are buying down the rate for only the first two years of the mortgage. To lower the rate for the first year by 2 percentage points, and for the second year by 1 percentage point, the up-front costs for the builder amount to about 2% of the sales price of the home.
- 13% are using less common buydowns.
Builders are using these incentives not only to make sales, but also to prevent or stop cancellations of sales that had already been made.
In the Southwest, 87% of the builders in the survey are buying down mortgage rates; in Texas, 81%; in Southern California, 79%; in Florida, 61% (chart via John Burns Real Estate Consulting):
What builders are up against: Inventory of new houses for sale in all states of construction in the US has ballooned to 470,000 houses, up by 21% from the already high levels a year ago, and the highest since March 2008, and about where inventory had been during the ramp-up of Housing Bust 1 in September 2005 before it all came apart. Which destroys the theory that home prices are high because the industry isn’t building enough houses:
Lumber prices are down 72% in nine months.
Could I ask where or what market you are referring to? Source of the information? Not saying you’re wrong . . . just wondering. Any info on building materials other than lumber?
“Finviz lumber futures” is your friend.
I just read this quote:
“Once inflation goes above 5%, it has never come back down without the Fed Funds Rate exceeding the CPI”
~Stanley Druckenmiller
November CPI will be coming out tomorrow. Let’s imagine a fed funds rate ABOVE that and what that means for mortgage rates and this housing bubble. She gonna blow…..
This was not meant as a nested reply, it was supposed to stand on its own at the bottom.
Truth is, at almost *any* level of CPI, the Fed Funds Rate pretty much always exceeded it, except for the past 15 years. That should be the normal state of things. Before the financial crisis, even the mighty US Govt. couldn’t borrow at a negative real rate. Now, a subprime borrower building a house on swampland in Florida can get it. That’s abnormal.
Wolf,
Thanks much.
We’ll know homebuilders are getting desperate when they begin offering both mortgage-rate buydowns and home price cuts concurrently.
Desperate is when home builders go bankrupt.
And all the workers get laid off. They won’t be able to buy any of the homes they’re building.
Wolf, the article said “,,,,With the median sold price of a new house currently at around $450,000, those 40,000 houses that builders are trying to offload to single-family rental operators would run around $18 billion.
But rental operators are in no mood to pay peak prices…> and “…. Lennar trying to sell…Many of the houses are in the Southwest and Southeast. They include entire subdivisions…”
Are there any reports or anecdotal stories about how big a discount is currently being offered OR expected to be offered, per…”…But they will eventually be desperate enough to offer those discounts – that’s the bet by some big investors in the process of raising funds in preparation for that moment.
Just curious at current expectations vs reality… Thanks again for this, the comparison of inventory w/ Mar 2008 is quite interesting
“Are there any reports or anecdotal stories about how big a discount is currently being offered OR expected to be offered, per”
I don’t know of any. What we have heard in earnings calls from SFR REITs is that they have pulled back because builders are still thinking they can get “March 2022” prices, and so these REITs are not buying. They didn’t say at what price they will buy again, but they’re going to wait until this shakes out.
Wolf, Can you add color to Blackstone hitting the limit on redemptions in its commercial real estate fund. I read that Asian clients comprise 70% of redemptions, although they make up only 20% of clients. Does it have anything to do with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states agreeing to sell oil and gas to China in yuan?
This is going to be hard to predict, because what landlords are willing to pay will also be based on they can charge for rents. If rents continue to increase fast, then they’ll be willing to pay high prices (maybe even as high as the builders currently want, if rents rise fast enough).
OTOH, if rent increases slow down or even reverse, then their willingness to pay might decrease faster than builders’ price cuts.
And a recession doesn’t always lead to lower rents. If the housing bust leads to a banking crisis leading to constriction of credit, then lots of people who could afford a house might not be able to get a mortgage and might be forced to rent. So ironically, a recession can be marked by rent increases and home price decreases at the same time, because of the constriction of credit. This happened to some extent during the last financial crisis, when you could make a ton of money buying houses on the cheap and renting them at still good rental rates, *if only* you could get the bank to lend to you, which they weren’t.
Get ready for the fun part of the rollercoaster!
Weeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!
“Which destroys the theory that home prices are high because the industry isn’t building enough houses”
FOOD FOR THOUGHT, Maybe:
1) SINGLE FAMILY PRICES ARE GOING TO GET IN LINE WITH THE ACTUAL COSTS TO HIRE A GENERAL CONTRACTOR, BUY DIRT AND BUILD A HOME;
2) IF PRIVATE EQUITY HAS ITS WAY, MANY AMERICANS WILL BECOME INVOLUNTARY RENTERS AND OWNERS WILL RAISE RENTS TO PROFIT FROM THEIR OVERPRICED INVESTMENTS–BUILDERS CAN BREAK EVEN RATHER THAN TAKE A LOSS, BUT THAT RESETS THE LOWER PRICE FOR A HOME;
3) CITIES AND STATES MAY IMPOSE RENT CONTROLS TO COMBAT GREEDY PRIVATE EQUITY AND THEN THE BIG GUYS WILL STOP BUILDING IN RENT CONTROL AREAS;
4) RENTERS WILL WANT TO HIRE A GENERAL CONTRACTOR, BUY DIRT, AND BUILD A HOME…
5) WILL LENDERS OFFER AFFORDABLE LOANS THAT ALLOW RENTERS TO BUY DIRT, HIRE A GENERAL CONTRACTOR AND BUILD A HOME?
6) WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MANY OF THE HOMES PURCHASED FROM 2020, (MANY BY PRIVATE EQUITY) ARE UNDERWATER IN 1 YEAR?
7) DO THE BIG BUILDERS ESSENTIALLY BREAK EVEN OR TAKE A LOSS WHEN THE PRICES BECOME CLOSER TO THE ACTUAL COST OF DIRT AND CONSTRUCTION?
HOUSING BUBBLE 2 MAY BE MORE INTERESTING THAN HOUSING BUBBLE 1 BECAUSE INSTEAD OF GARBAGE MBS FLOATING AROUND, PRIVATE EQUITY AND BUILDERS HAVE OWNERSHIP OF THE ACTUAL DEFLATED GOODS AMERICANS NEED TO LIVE IN AND CANNOT AFFORD TO RENT AT DESIRED RATES.
Shhhhhhh. Try whispering.
My apologies…
It’s funny how that became a thing; I see all-caps and I just think track lists handwritten on legal pads or Western Union telegrams — not vociferation. NOT UNLESS ITS PUNCTUATED BY SEVERAL !!!!!
“IF PRIVATE EQUITY HAS ITS WAY, MANY AMERICANS WILL BECOME INVOLUNTARY RENTERS”
It’s not private equity, it’s your government. Private equity, which includes mom & pops are trying to protect their savings from inflation.
“CITIES AND STATES MAY IMPOSE RENT CONTROLS TO COMBAT GREEDY PRIVATE EQUITY AND THEN THE BIG GUYS WILL STOP BUILDING IN RENT CONTROL AREAS”
Rent control is the single biggest reason why rents have gone sky-high in California. If you’re a landlord in California you know why this is. Why is it considered greedy to keep what you’ve earned? Do you believe in double taxation, is that what you’re saying?
Rent control has been around in California for decades. Rents only went sky high during the last few years.
We are mom and pop investors. We were sitting on the sidelines with some money we would prefer to invest but not at today’s housing prices. However, just this week, we decided to take the plunge on LOW offer prices, as in 2019 prices or better. We will be making an offer tomorrow and plan to make another offer, both 60K under houses that have already dropped their price 40-60K, in popular resort town locations. We’ll see how that goes. The house on which we will place an offer tomorrow has 6 other offers (because the listing agent urged the seller to list a house at 100K in an area where you haven’t been able to find a house for the 300K in a LONG time). It’s in rough shape but has good bones and a very nice lot in a decent neighborhood. Despite the other offers, we will not go much higher. The other one is sitting without any bc the seller, despite being “MOTIVATED,” still hasn’t accepted the new reality. He or she has already dropped the price from 240K to 200K and still can’t get any offers. So we will be offering (and holding) probably at 140K.
So we think it’s worth giving that low ball offer here and there (or searching for that rare estate sale deal, which is what both of these are). Some people will bite. Sellers need to learn the new numbers. And transactions, if they happen, will adjust the values.
When we look at houses, we are looking at 2019 values. And that’s about what we plan to offer.
We still might be making mistakes buying right now, even at what seem like fantastic prices. But that’s impossible to know.
Oh I should say these are in different states. The 100K house still has no other houses below 300K in the area. And most are above 600K although larger.
Bottom line: we think it’s okay to buy as long as you hold strong on very low prices even in multiple offer situations. Our only question is whether we are still paying too much, which we might be.
What if there’s just so much money stuffed in so many peoples pockets who got big-time lucky before the music stopped that petit details like price corrections or being trapped underwater just won’t matter that much? America is suffused in cash. $3500 a month mortgage? Easy Street. $150K Fords? Why, sure!
And even if you didn’t somehow manage to dip your cup in any of the myriad magical punch bowls this past decade, then you’re still job hopping & getting 20-50% pay raises each time.
Everything’s gonna be fine.
Cool. Get ready for 20% mortgage rates then.
I think bulfinch has a point.
But as to asset prices, fear and greed are both strong motivations.
As a person myself on the sidelines – did not grift through PPP, etc., and avoided speculative assets – it does cause angst.
Bulfinch–
I do it so: 1) I can recognize MY messages quickly and; 2) when I hit “all caps” I dont run the risk of accidentally hitting “all caps” with my pinky mid-stream and putting words “out of proper case”, before I see what I have written. It’s more efficient for me than punctuating–especially, where there are many proper nouns and places involved. The ALL CAPS Is not done out of disrespect or for emphasis, in any manner. As I always say, its better to “satisfy the least sophisticated consumer” than assume they know or should know what you mean…. so, I will simply comply and ditch the “all caps”, lest I offend those who respect and cherish social media protocols or are simply letting me know some may find “all caps” offensive. I prefer not to offend, which is a very slight inconvenience to my habits and customs.
You are not offending ME… I could care less. I don’t know you at all and there is no reason that you would be yelling at ME. So it cannot be personal.
But I will say that I simply skipped over your post rather than read it. The ALL CAPS formula eliminates so much White Space that it is simply much more difficult for my older eyes to read.
I skim over or just plain skip all caps posts in any forum. I only went back to read it after seeing the reply responses.
It’s nothing personal, but it just screams spam, lack of education or obliviousness to written social norms where actual discourse is expected.
Now your explanation and the content of your post proves that you’re an outlier, because you’ve demonstrated none of these negative qualities.
I can’t speak for others, but I’ll still be in the habit of glossing over these posts. It’s not you, it’s me. Most of the all caps content out there is worthless and my brain is conditioned to filter it out in the interest of efficiency.
Nathan, the reasons you give for doing all caps are for your own convenience. However, you are writing to communicate with OTHERS. All caps are disliked by OTHERS for various reasons, therefore using them makes your message less effective at best, completely ignored at worst.
Canaries in the coal mine?
“– 32% are buying down the full 30-year term. To lower the mortgage rate by 1-2 percentage points, the up-front costs for the builder amount to about 5%-6% of the sales price of the home.
“– 30% are buying down the rate for only the first two years of the mortgage. To lower the rate for the first year by 2 percentage points, and for the second year by 1 percentage point, the up-front costs for the builder amount to about 2% of the sales price of the home.”
Something doesn’t seem right here — how can 2 per cent off in year one and 1 per cent off in year two cost the builder more than a third of what it would cost him to give 1-2 per cent off for the whole 30 years of a mortgage?
A bit of playing around on Zillow makes me think that 1-2 per cent off a 30-year mortgage equates to 8-16 per cent off the price, assuming current interest rates of about 6 per cent and a deposit of 20% of the original asking price. But I could be wrong…
I noted this too, but didn’t really care to do the math. My BS/screwjob filter always assumes that these games, in any industry, have two goals:
1. To appeal to your lizard brain, which these days means the monthly payment.
2. To back door as much profit as possible at your expense, without you realizing it, because you won’t do the math either despite your money being on the line.
Cynical? Yes. Been in business far too long in this country to trust anybody whose job is selling you something that relies on financing.
I agree. I just can’t believe how many people blindly accept that most are signing away any chance of actually owning that house outright before 30 years have passed, especially well before. No way man! You can’t have my freedom!!
Or fine print.
It’s worse than that. For the same monthly payment, I’d rather do the opposite: record a lower purchase price, and pay a higher mortgage rate. For 2 reasons. First, your property taxes are based on your official sale price. Inflating your purchase price by 10% above what you actually paid for it just means you’ll be paying 10% more in property taxes for many years. Secondly, if you plan to make some early payments on your mortgage, you’re saving a higher proportion of interest (i.e. making early payments saves you more money when your mortgage rate is higher).
On balance, the only benefit of paying a higher purchase price is that that lowers your capital gain when you ultimately sell. But if this is your primary residence, federal tax law allows you to defer most of your capital gains anyway, so this doesn’t really help much.
Property tax is based on the value the appraisal company assigns when they do the appraisal for the assessor. This from Wikipedia explains it:
“The appraised value of your home represents the home’s fair market value (what a buyer might expect to pay if you listed your house for sale on the market), while its assessed value is used to determine property taxes (which increase the larger that your assessed value becomes).”
The average mortgage only lasts, on average, around 6 years due to sale or refi. So buying down only 2 years basically is buying down 1/3rd of the expected life of the loan.
Part of the reason that the cost to subsidize 30 years, is proportionally less than the cost to subsidize a few years, is because the average real maturity of a 30 year mortgage, is well under 30 years.
In other words, people sell, refinance, etc., before 30 years.
Definitely motive to talk, “Fed will pivot and Fed is trapped.”
Hi Wolf! Ryan Homes has started the first spec home development in my town of about 20,000 to be built in many many years. They started out pricing homes in the $240’s and are now in the $190’s. The homes do not seem to be selling. They have about 16 up at this point and maybe 2 – 3 have sold. There is a new EV battery-related manufacturing company supposed to open in our community next year that will require a lot of workers but they haven’t really even broken ground yet so I am not sure what is going on there.
Without knowing where those homes are and what the market prices are on comparable properties, it’s difficult to say.
The advertised price variance could be the result of removing content from the original spec and now everything is an additional cost “upgrade”. With the HGTV image of home ownership, most people don’t want builder’s grade anything and, by the time they make it what they want, the cost exceeds the original $240K price for the same final product.
Homes in the low 200s?
Maybe the Midwest somewhere far from a major city.
190k has to be close to building and land acquisition cost for even a modest house.
EV manufacturer, Like Jeeps in Illinois, may be going south for cheaper
costs & energy.
Todd, check the quality or rating of the school district these homes are being built in. Schools = good indicator of the desirability of the house going forward.
Just some thoughts on developers selling single family homes to the big rental companies. The entire subdivision being sold as a rental community is different than selling a percentage of the homes in a community to the big landlords.
As a buyer, I would never buy from a developer selling to big landlords and families. The big landlords will never invest heavily in their properties or improve them beyond the lowest requirement. The overall investment value of all the homes in the community is diminished by the presence of the big landlords. I’m taking into consideration the transience of renters who typically are only offered one year leases. I would run like hell from these communities and steer clear of these builders.
I lived in Florida during the GFC and got to see the rise of the big landlords up close. It was not pretty. The political ramifications in these areas are real as well. The big landlords will exercise influence over local politicians, HOAs, school boards, and services. In my opinion, the big landlords lower the overall value of any community.
Good advice, Petunia. Also the upkeep of the community is doubtful if there are too many renters.
Housing prices peaked in June. Wages are rising. Mortgage rates have risen 100% or more in the past 52 weeks (Mortgage News Daily).
speck of sand on the real estate story- selling lake home in northern wisconsin- bought in 1987 for $89,000 – was a second home – over the years we kept moving south – time to sell ?- well we spoke to a realtor we know and she suggested listing it for $399,000 – never got to MLS- sold for $414,500 bidding war between 3 people 1 from mpls and 2 from chicago –
I grew up in a family of small homebuilders. Our busiest year was something like 30 homes built and sold, because my grandfather refused to borrow a lot of money to lever bigger projects. That kept us from getting really rich like some of the others we knew, and in 1982-4, that kept us from going bankrupt like some of the others we knew.
For a handful of homes that simply wouldn’t sell after over 2 years of trying, we leased them. It worked out very well, in the end, as they were able to work down the small loans against them, and quickly build equity when the market inched back, then roared back.
There are also big tax benefits to landlording. You can be cash-flow positive almost immediately (if you haven’t borrowed heavily) and the federal taxes are low because of amortization of the building. (Property taxes shoot way up, though, because there’s no homestead exemption.)
But you can’t put the genie back in–if you sell the home, all that accumulated depreciation comes crashing back as taxable income. So hope you plan on being a landlord for a long, long time. And dad and his brothers found out that landlording is another full-time job, in addition to building.
Still very, very glad they did it. It build a good foundation for the family that we still enjoy today. But it was never easy money. Mind you too, this was in a family of people who know how to build and repair things.
And if a landlord dies and his children inherit the property–all the amortization tables start at 0 again–good news for my brother and me. Don’t know though how it works for a public company like Lennar? I guess if the corporation lasts forever, the depreciation benefits go away at 22.5 years, and are gone forever?