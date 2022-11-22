Investor Purchases of Single-Family Houses Plunged 32% in Q3, Plummeting the Most in “Pandemic Boomtowns”

“The prospect of substantial home-price declines puts them at risk of losing money.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Investor purchases of single-family houses plunged by 32.3% in Q3 compared to the same period last year, according to Redfin, based on county records in the 40 most populous metropolitan areas. Beyond the lockdown Q2 2020, this was the steepest percentage plunge since the Housing Bust.
Investor purchases of condos and co-ops plunged by 27.5%; of townhouses by 17.9%, and of multifamily buildings with 2-4 units by 18.3%.
The chart shows the count of homes purchased by category of homes; and on the right, the year-over-year percentage plunge. These “investors” are defined as institutions or businesses that buy residential properties. (chart via Redfin):
The increase in investor purchases in recent years also shows the impact of a major shift: build to rent, where homebuilders build entire subdivisions specifically as rental houses, fill them with tenants, and then sell the whole development to a big fund manager. Build to rent was the hottest development in the housing market before the downturn.
“Real estate investors are retreating because the prospect of substantial home-price declines puts them at risk of losing money,” said Redfin in the report, echoing what the largest buyers of single-family houses – American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes, and others – have said in their earnings calls.
For example, American Homes 4 Rent, which in recent years has focused on buying build-to-rent developments, said that it had cut its purchases by 80% year-over-year to “allow the market time to recalibrate and stabilize” because home prices have yet to come down enough. “We’re starting to see some price discovery happening. But we’re still early in that process.” It said that these homebuilders still want prices that “you would have seen in March.”
According to Redfin, “It’s unlikely that investors will return to the market in a big way anytime soon. Home prices would need to fall significantly for that to happen.”
“Investors Purchases Plummet in Pandemic Boomtowns”: Redfin.
Some of the metros that investors had piled into with particular devotion are now seeing the steepest plunge in investor purchases.
“Investors expanded in these areas during the pandemic to cash in on soaring rental prices and home values, and are now pulling back as these markets slow down relatively quickly”:
|Metros With Largest % Drops in Investor Purchases: Q3 2022
|% YoY
|Phoenix, AZ
|-49.4%
|Portland, OR
|-47.4%
|Las Vegas, NV
|-44.8%
|Sacramento, CA
|-43.2%
|Atlanta, GA
|-42.2%
|Charlotte, NC
|-41.7%
|Miami, FL
|-37.7%
|Denver, CO
|-36.4%
|San Diego, CA
|-34.5%
|Riverside, CA
|-33.8%
Investor purchases increased year-over-year in only five of the 40 metros that Redfin analyzed: Philadelphia (+46%), New York (+11%), Baltimore (+8%), Cleveland (+5%), and Newark (less than 1%).
Investor share of total purchases in Q3.
In those 40 metros combined, investors purchased 65,000 homes of all types, accounting for a share of 17.5% of all home purchases, down from a share of 19.5% in Q2 and from 18.2% a year ago, as overall purchases have plunged, and investor purchases have plunged a faster than individual purchases.
This trend was also outlined by the National Association of Realtors through October, with nationwide existing home sales plunging 28% year-over-year, and the investors’ share of those plunging sales dropping further.
According to Redfin, investors had the highest market share in these markets:
- Jacksonville, FL (share of 29.6%);
- Miami (28.9%)
- Atlanta (27.6%)
- Las Vegas (26.9%)
- Orlando, FL (26%).
In terms of Jacksonville, despite the large share of investor purchases, overall purchases plunged, and investors purchases plunged with them, by 31.9% year-over-year! “Many investors are looking to offload properties,” according to a local Redfin agent, Heather Kruayai: “Almost all of my listings right now are people looking to sell investment properties or second homes. They want to get rid of them now while they still have some value because they’re scared there’s going to be another big crash.”
Investors had the lowest market share in these markets:
- Montgomery County, PA (7.1%)
- Providence, RI (7.3%)
- Warren, MI (7.7%)
- Washington, D.C. (8.6%)
- New Brunswick, NJ (9.7%).
Investor purchases plunged across the price spectrum.
Year-over-year percentage decline of investor purchases by price category (chart via Redfin):
- High-priced homes (-35.7%)
- Mid-priced homes (-37.1%)
- Low-priced homes (-20.0%)
“Investors” in the housing market fall into different categories.
There are the big money managers, such as BlackRock and Blackstone and pension funds that buy entire built-to-rent developments from home builders or entire companies that are already huge landlords. The rental REITs, such as American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes, also buy entire build-to-rent developments. These companies aren’t competing with individual home buyers; they’re buying established rental properties.
Then there are smaller investors buying homes as rental properties, and they’re competing with individual home buyers. But they’re facing high mortgage rates and declining home prices that make this a tough call.
A relatively new development in the investor scenario is the i-buyer phenomenon where companies funded by investor money piled into the house flipping business. This phenomenon has already collapsed. Zillow abandoned it last year amid huge losses. Redfin threw in the towel this year. Opendoor, with nothing else to fall back on, has cut back its purchases. The company, which had gone public via merger with a SPAC in December 20202, lost $928 million in Q3, bringing its total loss since 2019 to $2.2 billion. And every house it bought it has to sell, and that turns out to be much harder than anticipated. Its shares, now at $1.64, have collapsed by 95% from their peak and are in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks:
Wonder if those Chinese and other foreign money still buying hand over fist in SoCal/NorCal market to park their money? Probably still happening in Irvine or Arcadia since asking price from sellers still reflect that sadly..
In the six big counties of Southern California, sales of single-family houses in October have collapsed year-over-year by (California Association of Realtors):
Los Angeles: -39.8%
Orange: -38.5%
Riverside: -41.5%
San Bernardino: -47.9%
San Diego: -40.7%
Ventura: -33.5%
So you do the math on foreign buyers. Investors from China don’t want to lose money either.
Good and good riddance honestly, we won’t miss their money here. Hopefully the next step is for these foreign buyers to start dumping. Now a man can dream if below can happen in SoCal soon enough too..
There is a possible/likely link between foreign buyers of American homes/real estate and the perpetual trade (and fiscal) deficits that DC has been oh-so-blase about for decades.
Put yourself in the shoes of a foreign exporter to the US for previous 20 years.
1) For decades, you’ve had little problem exporting larger and larger amounts to the apparently insatiable American consumer.
2) But
3) What do you do with the USD you get paid?
4) If you bring it back to China (to randomly pick a country, ahem) your own government forces you to convert it into Yuan, a currency *they* control the supply/etc of. At a foreign exchange rate the Chinese G sets.
5) If you take your USD export proceeds and put it into safe US Treasuries, you get paid a destroyed US interest rate that the American G sets. To near zero.
6) You can invest in the vastly over overvalued US equity markets, as your compatriots have already done…generating the overvaluation.
7) or
8) You can take your USD export proceeds and pour them into leveraged US real estate.
9) By doing so, you exploit the ZIRP that would otherwise abuse your savings.
10) and
11) You buy a lavish, safe (ish) escape pod from China’s ultimately authoritarian government.
This sequence of events may very well have been the unspoken history of the United States 2002-2020.
Then, what happen if all, or at least many of, those foreigners start to cash out and move their money out of the USA and to other currencies than US dollars?
It could be combination of QT, high interest rates, falling asset values and a weaker US dollar. With the USA importing CPI infaltion as well.
The Chinese only buy where prices rise not fall. They won’t buy into falling markets.
Wait! All the RE pumpers promised that home prices would not go down much because when interest rates got too high for average Joes to afford a mortgage all the investors and ” cash on the sidelines” would step in a scoop up all the homes for premium prices.
The home prices haven’t reached a premium low price yet to generate a rental yield better than a 1-2 year 4.6% Treasury Bond. Back when Treasury yields were below 1%, rental yields were acceptable.
Even a few large cap beaten down stocks are paying 5-7% dividends. For the moment.
I expect when home prices fall 20%-30% (2019-2020 levels) the sideline cash will start jumping in. We haven’t reached that premium price yet.
Wolf has such excellent charts. Look at the steep climb in 2011-2012 on the first chart where investors started jumping in. This also happens to be the point where CPI inflation intersected with house prices and the housing market price levels regained its correlation with historic inflation.
We aren’t there yet. Another 20% to fall and/or another 10-20% increase in inflation. It took 4 years (2008-2012) for the bottom to be reached last time. I think it will be faster this time.
I think psychology plays a big part also in the timing.
Back in 2008-2010 when houses were plummeting and people were losing their jobs, it is unlikely people were going to jump in with any cash they had left to catch a falling knife.
When prices began to bottom, people were employed again in 2011-2012, they all woke up en-masse and noticed that house prices were very cheap and could yield a good return compared to the plummeting Treasury yields of the time. If your neighbor bought an investment property, so should you.
If house prices plummet 20%, we may have the same psychological effect this time and investors will wait a year or two before jumping in.
Given the pandemic increases alone, I’d hardly call a 20% decline “plummeting”.
At near 7% mortgage rates, mortgage payment on a $400,000 property (about the national median) is about $2600. Add in taxes, insurance, maintenance or HOA, utilities, and possibly PMI and the “all in cost” is at least another $1000 per month.
The CNBC article I read claimed this is “affordable” for a household with an income of $107K (up from $73K a year ago) but it isn’t, not unless someone never plans to retire and has other typical living costs. It’s about 40% of gross income.
Prices, mortgage rates, or both will have to decline substantially to restore actual affordability.
Amazing how the business model devised on “free money” collapses when the interest rate must reflect market prices.
The Fed sets the interest rate, not the market.
It’s closer to a market price, not actually one.
An example is mortgage rates with government guarantees or funded with insured deposits. Due to both, not a “market interest rate” in a long time.
My horrible little town here on Vancouver Island is riddled with empty houses and ridiculous prices, and a whole lot of out-of-province interest. Mercifully, that seems to be waning/mostly-gone, and a lot of empty houses are hitting the MLS already, but I am disappointed (to say the least) that our various levels of government seem incapable of enacting simple policy to keep speculation and hoarding out of real estate. Blows my mind because it cannot be a hard problem to solve, with a little spine and some thick-ish skin.
Anyways, excellent article, as usual, and I am watching with great interest to see what happens with listings in the spring when, presumably, speculative excess will really get wrung out. Fingers crossed, at least. I’d like to own a home before I die and do so without having to delay retirement by 30 years while making some free-money-virus gambler rich.
“our various levels of government seem incapable of enacting simple policy to keep speculation and hoarding out of real estate.”
Could it be that higher prices drive higher valuations which draw higher taxation rates?
It’s not that they can’t, they don’t want to. They collude with the REIC. All politicians are bought and paid for. They are doing the bidding of the corporate special interests. Your financial situation and well-being are immaterial to them.
Did anyone talk to JPMorgan about what’s going on? They are investing another half billion to buy homes.
“JPMorgan has formed a joint venture with Haven Realty Capital to purchase and develop entire communities of new homes. Their statement says they are seeding the venture with three Atlanta-area communities, and plan to deploy enough equity to acquire more than 2,500 single-family rentals.”
They’re NOT buying anything major now. They’re still trying to raise funds from investors. They’re trying to get investors excited about the fund so that they can raise more money so that eventually they can buy stuff. What you’re citing is a fund promo to raise funds. They’re PLANNING to buy “build to rent” developments. After prices have plunged enough, they may buy rental developments from desperate homebuilders and teetering mega-landlords at rock bottom prices? But they’ve got to set up the fund and raise the money first, and that takes time.
According to a WSJ headline, the key to avoiding high mortgage rates is to pay cash for a home.
Dolts… all of them.
That’s why cash purchases are up. For people with cash, that’s a good option. Where else are you going to earn a risk-free essentially untaxed 7% return on your cash? But that’s the effect of paying cash instead of getting a 7% mortgage. Money saved = money made.
Sorry, I was just laughing at the headline.
I’m sure many WSJ subscribers have $1M in their savings accounts.
However, sadly, not me or my son.
Why didn’t I think of that?
House keys are also good stocking stuffers for many families.
Its all fun & games until the NRA commercials come on tv, with Larry Yun dressed up as Santa Claus imploring you to give a loved one a house for xmas, ho ho hope!
Look at those price cuts, even in popular American cities.
Meanwhile, the politicians and elites in Canada are planning to protect the housing bubble at all costs, at the expense of Canadians, healthcare and climate change.
Canada is a Pyramid Scheme. Bring in more Greater Fools to pay sky high prices for real estate
The people are voting for it. All people who own real estate want the high prices, no matter what it means for the young and the poor. “F**k ’em if they can’t take a joke” is their attitude. It’s a religion of greed.
And now add the layoffs to the mix. Tech workers are highly paid with lucrative RSUs. There is a lot of fear out there, therefore the downward pressure on home prices will be more pronounced going forward due to fear of job losses. Many H1-B workers who bought will have to sell and move back to their home countries as well.
Fed speaker George admitted that MBS buying led to housing inflation, and said he would stick with raising rates no matter what.
The stock market once again rallied today and showed the finger to the Fed.
A much awaited unwinding of malignant zero-interest-driven processes, and it can’t happen fast enough.