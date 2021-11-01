House Flipper Zillow Seeks to Dump 7,000 Houses to Big Investors after Reports it Overpaid: Buy High, Sell Low, Take “One-Time Noncash Charge?”

How Zillow helped whip house prices higher and got caught with its pants down (AI = artificial idiocy?).
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When real-estate-listing-site-turned-house-flipper Zillow announced on October 18 that it suddenly stopped buying houses, it blamed the labor and supply shortages “in the construction, renovation and closing spaces.” That turns out to have been a joke, it seems, as two things have emerged today:
One, Zillow is now trying to dump about 7,000 houses, but not to individual homebuyers as originally planned as house flipper, which is obviously too hard and painful. Instead, it’s pitching these houses to institutional investors, trying to get $2.8 billion in total, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. Zillow is likely to sell the houses to a multitude of investors, rather than selling all of them in a single transaction, the sources said.
I mean, how can a house flipper get stuck with 7,000 houses? I mean, buying houses is easy if price doesn’t matter. And the price didn’t matter for Zillow after it tweaked its pricing algo – the power of AI – to where it was the high bidder in red-hot markets that may have slowed down since then. That was easy. But selling them without losing your shirt is suddenly hard, it turns out.
Two, it overpaid for many houses and is trying to sell at a loss. KeyBanc Capital Markets came out with an analysis of 650 homes owned by Zillow that are currently listed on the market, and found that 66% of them were listed below what Zillow had paid for them, with the average listing price being 4.5% below the purchase price.
Even if it can sell those houses at 4.5% below the purchase price, there are still all kinds of costs involved in flipping a house, and so, even if it can sell at asking price, it would pocket some big losses.
“Zillow may have leaned into home acquisition at the wrong time, and we believe earnings may be at risk due to its current home inventory ($1.17 billion at 2Q21),” the analysts said, cited by MarketWatch.
Wait a minute. Zillow owned $1.17 billion in houses at the end of Q2, after having bought 3,805 houses during Q2, but now it’s suddenly trying to sell 7,000 houses for $2.8 billion?
Didn’t it sell houses in Q3? Did it just buy houses and overpay so much that it couldn’t sell them without losing a ton of money, and it didn’t want to show those losses on its upcoming Q3 earnings report?
Will it book a huge “one-time noncash charge” on those houses that it hopes Wall Street will ignore? With “one time” and “noncash” meaning that the noncash cash was blown weeks and months earlier, house by house, in thousands of one-time transactions?
I cannot wait to see the Q3 earnings report.
According to an analysis by YipitData last week, cited by Bloomberg, Zillow put a record number of homes on the market in September and cut prices on nearly half of them. In Phoenix, Zillow’s roughly 250 listings were priced on average 6% below the price it had paid for them.
By overpaying for thousands of houses each quarter, Zillow helped drive home prices higher. Each time Zillow overpaid, that whole neighborhood got a boost via comparative sales (comps) and housing algos, such as Zillow’s own algos.
If and when those Zillow houses are sold at a lower price, well, those lower prices will then enter into the comps….
Whatever the whole Zillow debacle may say about the broader housing market, it shows how Zillow’s AI (artificial idiocy?) was great at buying houses in that it just paid whatever, becoming the winning bidder on a lot of houses, because the goal was to buy a lot of houses – not to make money flipping them.
Any small-scale house flipper that survived the last housing bust will tell you that they make their money by buying at the right price. No one explained this apparently to Zillow. Or it just didn’t matter to Zillow because making money didn’t matter. Zillow had a net loss every year. And with this debacle playing out, 2021 could fall in line as well.
Class A shares of Zillow [ZG] fell 8.6% on Monday to $97.61 and are down 54% from the peak in February.
I think I give the big companies too much credit. I didn’t think something like this could happen to Zillow… I mean if anyone knows the market they should. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
As my late Unce Charlie, who was an Aberdeenshire farmer, would have said, ‘You can run and buy, but you have to stand and sell!’
Die, filthy scvm.
Housing is an issue for 90% of Americans at the moment, per “TheHill”:
More than 8 in 10 Americans said costs of housing and everyday expenses are rising faster than their income, and 4 in 10 are concerned about their ability to pay for basic goods.
The Public Religion Research Institute poll was conducted from Sept. 16 to 29 among 2,508 adults over the age of 18. It carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.
Zillow: We screwed up and bought 7000 houses at the peak. We will sell them to somebody who wants to buy an assett that is plunging in value.
Amazing information. Even small scale flippers distort the market as they hold on to sell for a greed price. There is a shack down the road from me they are trying to get 585K for. 1/2Km away on another street another junker is listed at over 700K, the rationale being, “If they can ask 585 we should get at least _________”. The 585 should fetch no more than 300, the other maybe 325. Neither one is selling and the property sniffers have left for the winter. My neighbour said, “If they can ask 585K my place is worth 1.5 million. And so it goes, all the way to a screeching halt.
Zillow can only go for institutional buyers as buying agents might be more careless with other people’s money. As the article implied, they won’t do well (recap losses) doing it one sale at a time.
Even AI has bias from the creators in terms of the neighborhood, average income and schools availability. AI is as good as the data samples available. In the case of Zillow, Did they used house price data from all the USA since1776? No, they used local and short time information from may be 2001? Probably, the AI was instructed that the prices will go up forever based on the training data but the real world is quite different. Or humans justified their voracious home purchases on the AI as a plausible deniability?
I am still worried about using AI for driving a car rather than driving the house prices.
Garbage in, garbage out.
I was very skeptical when I looked at the numbers. They were buying and flipping with about a 1 month turnaround time at a profit of 10% or often less. How do you fix up a house that fast and then flip it for 10%? Bring in an army of cleaners and spruce it up I guess.
I tried to join the flipping game just to see how it worked. Unfortunately I didn’t get very far because I live in a gated community and that disqualified me.
Open door and offerpad, and all the other dummies are next. How’s flipping is for local investors not tech boys, who sit behind a computer all day.
Flip and flop Zillow has to stop ! It cornered the real estate market demanding Realtors pay for ad space when they ( Zillow ) is buying realtors data! Why can’t each MLS become PRIVATE ? Providing equal and better leverage for the buyers and sellers .
They have distorted the comps consistently and this is a karmic continuation !
Another result of insanely cheap money and the loosest aggregate lending standards in the history of civilization.
In a sane world, no company could lose money every year of its existence as Zillow has and still get funded to remain in business.
So, they bought 7000 houses from individual homeowners which will now be sold to corporate buyers.
Either way, potential homeowners and renters lose. Another big buyer who can use cheap funding to squeeze individuals for every cent as renters.
If AI didn’t work during 2008, why would it work now? If AI worked during the period leading up to 2008, then it certainly worked from 2010 to 2020.
“But they didn’t use AI before!!” No they did, the terms are different but AI is just a fancy name for statistical models. That’s all. Google and many other Valley companies were clamoring to hire “talent” from the big investment banks for the longest time.
AI or not, no one and/or nothing can predict the future 100% of the time. If that were possible, the consequences will be horrifying.
Great info Wolf,
The cliche of musical chairs – hot potato comes to fruition every business cycle.
The internet has many “classic” stories of how people go from “rags to riches”. And the occasional riches to rags. Gotta read the rich guy story…gonna emulate that guy no matter what happened afterwards.
Sad that Zillow did not consider that a feverish marketplace heats up and eventually cools down. Sometimes colder than an angry spouse.
Once bitten – twice shy.
I am the only investor in this Bull market who has lost money…congrats to Zillow for outperforming Gary Inc. Gary Inc. however is liquid with no downside unless cash is trash or oxygen becomes rare.
Twice bitten – fource shy.
Paranoid much Gary? Umm, yes.
The inventory of Zillow is only one concern. Car lots, the congested ports, silly make believe currencies, stock market equities, NF whatever crap, pandemic vaccines, commodities, forex, etc.
AI is a computer program. Programmed by excitable humans. Some are selfish and greedy.
The only thing that is infinite is human greed and ignorance.
☮️
The bubbles are so extreme that they defy all logic, and Zillow still managed to crap the bed and lose money in this environment. IDIOTS.
Shocking headline today:
“Want an RV? Prices Are 40% More Than a Year Ago!”
A 40% yearly increase in the price of what have historically been some of the worst depreciating assets in history? Yeah, stick a fork in this thing. Weimar Boy Powell should be doing a perp walk.