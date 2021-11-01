The Chilling Things US Manufacturers Said about the Everything Shortage, Demand, Prices, and Supply Chain Chaos

Can’t meet demand due to shortages of labor, components, and materials. And facing soaring input costs, they’re jacking up prices at record pace.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Manufacturers struggled to ramp up production to meet rising demand, hampered by material and component shortages, labor shortages, difficulties in keeping employees because they’re going after better opportunities, long lead times, shipping delays, port congestion in the US and China, rolling blackouts in China, and transportation chaos. Getting goods out of Asia is particularly tough. They’re having to pay more for everything, and they’re passing on those cost increases via record price increases, and they’re not seeing any letup of those increases in costs and prices.
That’s about the summary of what executives of US-based manufacturer said in the two manufacturing Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) released today, the “IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI,” and the “Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.”
According to the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI:
On one hand, there was a “steep rise in new business at manufacturing firms” and a “historically elevated” expansion in new orders – though that growth was slower than the records of the prior 10 months – according to the IHS Markit PMI.
On the other hand, there were “capacity constraints,” including material shortages, labor shortages, lead times that were “among the most marked on record,” “too extensive” delivery times, “a lack of input availability,” and “a severe deterioration in vendor performance.”
So, unable to meet demand, production increased but at the slowest rate of increase in 10 months. And backlogs of work rose “at one of the sharpest paces on record as firms grappled with pressure on capacity.”
Input costs for manufacturers in October along with August and September rose at the fastest rate “since data collection began in May 2007,” amid “hikes in vendor prices and greater transportation surcharges.”
Manufacturers “continued to partially pass on higher costs to clients,” with their price increases accelerating to “the fastest pace on record.”
Manufacturers purchased more inputs, despite rising costs. But “stocks of purchases rose only modestly. And “stocks of finished goods fell solidly.”
The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business:
“October saw US manufacturers report yet another near-record lengthening of supply chains, with shortages of components constraining production growth to the lowest since July of last year,” according to the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
“Supply and labor constraints” pushed the growth of production “below the pre-pandemic long-run average.”
Among the companies that reported lower production in October – note the still feeble pushback against higher prices in the last item:
- Around 50% cited “a lack of supplies.”
- Around 10% cited “a lack of labor.”
- Around 25% “reported that demand had fallen, often as a result of customers either lacking other inputs or pushing back on higher prices.”
But demand growth “remains well above trend despite easing in October, hence producers saw another steep rise in backlogs of uncompleted work.”
The New Orders Index grew, “supported by continued expansion” of New Export Orders, while Customers’ Inventories Index remained “at very low levels,” and the Backlog of Orders Index stayed “at a very high level.”
Manufacturers faced “an unprecedented number of hurdles to meet increasing demand.”
“Congestion at ports in China and the U.S. continues to be a headwind, as transportation networks remain stressed,” the report said.
“All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw materials lead times, continued shortages of critical materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products.”
Meeting demand is also hampered by “hiring difficulties and a clear cycle of labor turnover: As workers opt for more attractive job opportunities, panelists’ companies and their suppliers struggle to maintain employment levels.”
“Worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to parts shortages, difficulties in filling open positions, and overseas supply chain problems” continued hamper manufacturing growth potential.
“The Prices Index expanded for the 17th consecutive month, at a faster rate in October, indicating continued supplier pricing power and scarcity of supply chain goods.”
Selling prices that manufacturers charged their clients rose at a record pace, and “inflationary pressures continue to build and look unlikely to abate to any significant degree any time soon.”
Inventories expanded faster for the wrong reasons, because work-in-process inventory was held longer “due to key part shortages”; and more finished goods inventory was held “due to downstream customer issues.”
What some of the executives on the ISM panel said:
“Global supply chain issues continue. Getting anything from China is near impossible – extreme delays. Microchip and circuit breaker shortages continue and are expected to continue into 2022.” [Computer & Electronic Products]
“Business is getting stronger, but the supply chain is getting worse every day.” [Chemical Products]
“Demand continues to be strong, but we continue to be held back by supply chain issues – logistics delays, as well as capacity and labor issues at suppliers.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]
“Strong sales continue; however, we have diverted chips (semiconductors) to our higher-margin vehicles and stopped or limited the lower-margin vehicle production schedules.” [Transportation Equipment]
“Import costs and delays hurting business, requiring more safety stock for uncertainty. Rolling blackouts in China starting to hurt shipments even more.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
“Business remains strong, with brisk incoming orders. We have become much more supply driven versus demand driven, due to shortages of labor, materials and freight. Costs continue to increase on all fronts, and we are considering our third price increase of the year for our customers.” [Furniture & Related Products]
“Customer demand remains high. COVID-19 related supply chain issues still hamper our ability to meet demand. Labor is still difficult for our suppliers to obtain, and labor costs are rising.” [Machinery]
“Demand for our products remains strong, but we continue to struggle to secure enough raw material to keep our manufacturing lines running.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Here in North Texas I don’t see any shortages in grocery stores, clothes/shoes stores, Dollar General or Dollar Tree, Walmart, Target, discount stores or home goods/home decor, toys pet stores. All are well stocked up. Shelves are full.
Price increases, yes. It’s bad.
Construction supplies, vehicles’s parts, car industry in general, I’ve heard of shortages and disruptions.. I think apliances as well.
Some sectors are doing well for now and some have been struggling for a while now.
At least there’s plenty of food on the shelves. Expensive, but available
Same here south of Houston. Store shelves are full but everything is expensive. Stores are packed with customers.
My friend and I were talking about getting a used pickup truck for my new ranch. My first question was “What if it needs a new alternator?” You might get the vehicle but can you get the parts?
Went out to grab a bite this week. Entree plus one drink plus tip over $50. Last time I order fugu! 😎
So for me, buyer’s strike. I can afford it but I’m not paying. I’m going back to growing my own, both at home and on my ranch.
It’s not quite an “Everything Shortage”: there’s still a surplus of hot air in Washington.
I suspect over-complicated supply chains are the real-economy equivalent of over-indebtedness in the financial economy. In both cases, too many weak links in the chain leads to fragility and then a breakdown under unexpected stress. Is this a Minsky-Like Moment for Manufacturing?
If so, how long will it be before the supply-chain snarls result in cascading debt defaults?
Wolf
Demand collapse coming. The country stopped. They are all on strike. … Or they Had to make rent.
Sorry Wolf but this point I cannot help but feel this is all orchestrated bs for a narrative. They know exactly what they are doing. Business school 101 “business loves inflation.”
It’s a love-hate relationship. They love inflation (price increases), they hate inflation (cost increases).
Consensus forecasts has CPI YoY inflation dropping from 5% range to 2.5% range in mid-2022. Bloomberg has inflation staying above 5% until at least early 2023 with continuing supply chain constraints.
Biz may like 5% inflation, but a majority of voters will not after a few years. I’m concerned that mid-term elections in 2022 will temp the govt to cut a few trillion more of stimmy to buy votes and thus create a perpetual loop of higher inflation into 2024…and then of course general elections could push more stimmy and high inflation into 2026…perpetual madness…
I do see labor shortages here in the DFW area. That is the most noticeable issue.
Products not so much, labor yes. In all industries but mostly construction.
I often have said that the party ends when the producers don’t want to feed our non-productive consumption financed by our fiat due to the reckless monetary policy aided and abetted by the Fed and its master Congress. WS research has not pushed me off my position. Is this what it looks like? I never thought that the producers would take out an ad in the NY Times to tell us the party is over. This could be start of bad mojo coming our way. Or it is transitory and just a blip on the o-scope? It’s a bit much to wrap my meager brain pan around. I will just have to wait and see what happens. I do feel confident that the Fed is a threat to the Republic.
Please stop buying what is not essential. Save yourself a ton of money, and wait for the dust to settle. It’s common (c)en(ts)!
Remember that Inflation = Price lncreases.
When all of the Problems and Issues are resolved or improved upon then we should all be rewarded with Price Decreceases.
HaHaHa…LoL 😂😂😂😂
Reminds me of chaos theory.
It is explained in part by chaos theory, especially the nonlinear responses.
The one good thing about being a manufacturer right now is you don’t have to take any crap from your customers anymore. One of mine was complaining his parts were 2 days late, and I laughed and said he was lucky he was getting them at all. I told him he needed to wake up and smell the coffee because people were waiting an extra 6 months for similar stuff from overseas. Most of my competitors are not only not taking new customers but actively shedding troublesome or annoying customers due to lake of capacity.
Seneca’s Cliff,
Are you seeing any moves by US companies to prioritize US-based suppliers in order to get better grip on their supply chain? Is this something you can see from your perch?
Investopedia: “It is important to keep in mind that the GDP figures, as reported to investors, are already adjusted for inflation. In other words, if the gross GDP was calculated to be 6% higher than the previous year, but inflation measured 2% over the same period, GDP growth would be reported as 4%”
Is that actually true?
I’ve been reading that experts don’t agree about the relationship between GDP and inflation. And I’m having trouble getting a grasp on why people just spending more (and paying higher inflated prices), regardless of the productive value of the item, increases GDP.
Over here in Thailand, I can buy stuff shipped directly from China (from low margin online entrepreneurs). But I don’t see how that significantly benefits the GDP of Thailand.
There is “nominal GDP,” which is expressed in “current dollars” meaning without inflation adjustments. Nominal GDP in Q3: $23.2 trillion, +7.8% from Q2.
There is “real” GDP, expressed in 2012 dollars (meaning it’s adjusted for inflation by the GDP deflator): $19.5 trillion, +2.0% from Q2.
All numbers here are “annualized” meaning essentially multiplied by 4: if you had four quarters in a row like this, that’s what you’d get on an annual basis.
Just to get a “feel” for how enormous the supply side issues are at the moment…
Bloomberg – –>The more than 70 ships anchored off Los Angeles, for example, are loaded with enough 20-foot containers full of goods to stretch from Southern California to Chicago if laid end to end.
Of course one trillion dollars laid end to end circles Earth’s equator 387 times, and is further than the distance from Earth to the Sun…
So what else could we expect when the global central bank cartel printed tens of trillions globally after shutting down the supply chain for 3-4 months in 2020?
Live and Learn…and may future generations live more wisely…
Is that not the problem right there? That is the backlog that must be cleared. Would an Asian manufacturer produce and ship goods only to see them fall into the back end of that lineup?
Wolf – How about using “Operation successful, patient dead!” for a future article discussing “Stagflation-Lite”…HA…per Bloomberg:
…the current environment — call it stagflation-lite — is a challenging one for central bankers.
Keeping rates at their current lows would allow the recovery to continue, but risk prices spiraling higher if households and businesses come to expect more of the same. Tightening would quell inflation not by addressing inadequate supply, but rather by stifling demand. It could turn into the monetary policy equivalent of the surgeon who declares: “Operation successful, patient dead.”
There is an article that’s going kind of viral in the logistics world at this moment: “I’m A Twenty Year Truck Driver, I Will Tell You Why America’s “Shipping Crisis” Will Not End” by Ryan Johnson.
Highly recommended reading, after which you can only conclude that this supply chain mess is not going to go away anytime soon. Bigger delays and higher costs as far as the eye can see.
Energy crisis, shipping crisis, excessive debt, pandemic, distorted pricing everywhere and stonks into the stratosphere. How long before it is all going to blow up?
I read that article. This quote is striking:
“At the point we are at now, things are so backed up that the backups THEMSELVES are causing container companies, ports, warehouses, and trucking companies to charge massive rate increases for doing literally NOTHING. Container companies have already decreased the maximum allowable times before containers have to be back to the port, and if the congestion is so bad that you can’t get the container back into the port when it is due, the container company can charge massive late fees. The ports themselves will start charging massive storage fees for not getting containers out on time — storage charges alone can run into thousands of dollars a day. Warehouses can charge massive premiums for their services, and so can trucking companies.
Chronic understaffing has led to this problem, but it is allowing these same companies to charge ten times more for regular services. Since they’re not paying the workers any more than they did last year or five years ago, the whole industry sits back and cashes in on the mess it created. In fact, the more things are backed up, the more every point of the supply chain cashes in. There is literally NO incentive to change,”