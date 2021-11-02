Zillow Comes Unglued, Lost $1.4 Billion on Flipping Houses since 2019, Bails Out, Lays Off 25% of Staff, Stock Plunges Further

Another one of the most hyped Wall Street schemes belly-flops.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home flipper Zillow reported a nightmare today. In Q3, it bought 9,680 houses and sold only 3,032 of them, after having purchased 3,805 houses in Q2, and sold only 2,086 of them. In other words, it was very good at buying houses by overpaying for them, but now cannot sell them without losing bigly. Its inventory of unsold houses ballooned to $3.8 billion, up from $491 million in December 2020. It admitted it overpaid for those houses and blamed its AI-powered pricing genius. It outlined how much it expects to lose on those houses, threw in the towel on its entire house flipping business, and will lay off 25% of its staff.
In its Q3 net loss of $328 million that it reported today, Zillow included $304 million in write-downs of houses that it had paid too much for in Q3. For Q4, it expects additional losses of $240 million to $265 million on the houses it bought since the end of Q3. It stopped making offers on October 18 but will close the deals it made until then.
This confirms my expectations yesterday that Zillow would show a huge write-down when it reports its Q3 results, and would continue in 2021 its well-established and unrelenting series of annual losses.
Its house flipping business – which Zillow calls “Zillow Offers” in public, and the “Homes” segment on its financial statement – showed losses right away in 2019, when it kicked off this scheme.
Back then, I calculated that Zillow lost $109,000 per completed flip, all expenses included, and I pooh-poohed the scheme – “this is a horrendous business, I said,” because you cannot make money flipping houses by overpaying for them. You have to buy low.
But you cannot buy low when you’re the whale in the market that is buying hundreds of houses willy-nilly in no time, and when Wall Street evaluates you on how many houses you bought instead of on how much money you made when you sold the houses.
Since then, the losses from house-flipping piled up, now totaling $1.42 billion, just for the house flipping business, including the write-downs announced today for 2021:
- 2019: $312 million
- 2020: $320 million
- 2021: $789 million (9 months: $539 million + Q4 midpoint estimate: $250 million)
To lose $1.42 billion by flipping houses in the hottest, most inflated, most liquid housing market ever takes a real genius.
The genius was of course the AI-powered well-oiled buying machine. It got to the point where everyone and their dog wanted to sell to Zillow. This AI-powered well-oiled buying machine – founded upon Zillow’s “inimitable living database of homes and superior data science and technology advantages” – was one of the three “competitive advantages” that Zillow showcased in its 2020 annual report.
Today, that AI-powered well-oiled buying machine got taken out the back and shot. It was today, November 2, that Zillow’s board decided to kill the thing, Zillow said.
It blamed the “wind down” of Zillow Offers on, in that order:
- “Home pricing unpredictability
- “Capacity constraints
- “Other operational challenges
- “An unprecedented housing market
- “A global pandemic
- “A difficult labor and supply chain environment.”
“We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated,” Zillow said, citing co-founder and CEO Rich Barton.
So they ended that scheme because continuing it “would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility.” I love it when “volatility” takes on the meaning of “huge losses and cash incinerator.”
Zillow said that the wind-down would take several quarters – and there are still thousands of houses to sell, and it’s pitching 7,000 of them to investors, as it emerged yesterday. And it will lay off 25% of its staff, and it will be done with this scheme, and go back to its money-losing roots, after having blown $1.4 billion on flipping houses, and after having done its best to inflate house prices further by overbidding for them. Now those pricing data points are going to reverse when it sells those houses at a lower price.
The bedraggled Class A shares [ZG] fell another 10.5% in afterhours trading, to $76.50, after having fallen 11.5% during regular trading hours on yesterday’s revelation that it was trying to dump 7,000 houses to investors and was underwater on much of its inventory, after having fallen 8% yesterday. They’re down 62% from the February 2021 high. The huge rally toward that high had been fueled by Wall Street hype about, you guessed it, Zillow’s home flipping prowess.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
“To lose $1.42 billion by flipping houses in the hottest, most inflated, most liquid housing market ever takes a real genius.”
The above is so true. We think people in C suites are the smart ones :-)
Corporate America rewards aggression and social conformity, not intelligence.
Why not? When you run an outfit with a “legal” piracy license (and even get to write ever better laws favoring your own “pirate ship” or even fleet of them), what’s to lose?….and who needs brains?
The more psychotic, sociopathic or narcissistic you are, the better you do in the C-suite, this is a fact of life in Corpo America.
Throw in easy money and lack of accountability and everyone is drunk on never ending hopium, what you get is like Girls gone Wild corpo edition. C-suite’s brilliant ideas run amok and infinite amount of Kool-Aid to pass around but only shareholders and your average joe that bought into the mania gets to feel the hang over afterward. C-suite get that sweet golden parachute one way or another…
House flipping by corporates should be banned. Houses are for living in. Alot of people want to buy a home to access the tax perks given to them but not renters.
This business is wasteful and corrosive on society. If you don’t think privatising common man infrastructure is a bad idea then let’s sell off the water system pipe by pipe…
BA taught us different.
“To lose $1.42 billion by flipping houses in the hottest, most inflated, most liquid housing market ever takes a real genius.”
The only thing they’re genius at is flipping other peoples cash…
Looks to me like they’re posturing for a super low interest loan for a share buyback…
And you guys thought they were dumb…
I was actually being sarcastic … and then thought… ya know, wouldn’t surprise me a damn bit…
Zillow became popular by pumping up everyones home values with its “Zillow Price” that made everyone feel rich. After a while they were like the Hustler who starts to believe their own con and acted like those “flash and trash” prices where real. It is like if Bernie Madoff started to believe that he could actually generate 12% returns every year through his investing genius and then took all the gains he skimmed off his marks and put in right back in his Ponzi Scheme at the top.
Well, maybe a few folks learned how to code as a silver lining.
“And it will lay off 25% of its staff, and it will be done with this scheme, and go back to its money-losing roots, after having blown $1.4 billion on flipping houses, and after having done its best to inflate house prices further by overbidding for them.”
Isn’t that circular logic?
My robot buys a commodity based on atypical rising prices. My robot buying things causes prices to rise. My robot keeps buying because prices keep rising for some reason… I wonder why?
Oops turns out my robot wasn’t big enough to truly corner the market and now prices have slowed the slightest bit and now I’ve just bought a bunch of overpriced crap I’m stuck with.
Wonder how many of these other bid and buy programs are dead in the water we just have seen them float down the river yet?
Welp, all I’ve really got to say at this point is:
LOL.
“Wow, real estate sure is hard when the prices are only going up!” ~ Zillow management.
Again… Ahem: LOL
No 1 on the list of the 25% layoffs should be Mr.
Brilliant CEO Barton.
So now Zillow is back to their original “business model” of shaking down realtors for a few $$$ every month to buy back crappy leads on their own listings. Any realtor dumb enough to do that will probably buy Zillow stock with their commssions too.
“inimitable living database of homes and superior data science and technology advantages”… that has the number of bedrooms and bathrooms switched on my mom’s house.
I applaud Zillow for their efforts! BRAVO lads!!! Quite a good show doing my dirty work bidding up houses! Doesn’t everyone want to pay a million to live in Phoenix??? I will reward you handsomely in your next corporate bond offering! I will buy them all!! Your stock will increase and we will all laugh while running to the bank with the profits!! Hahahahahahahaha!!!! We are geniuses!!!!! Bitcoin++
At least during the last housing bubble, the Hedge Funds came in AFTER the collapse and started restoring the floor to real estate prices, and cornering the market, by buying inventory from the Court House.
Zillow wasn’t patient enough to wait for the deflationary crash. They ended up just being a bagholder.
Zillow may be done but I still have redfin to brainwash the masses into house-envy!!!!!!! Hahahajajajajahahahaha!!!!! Muhahahahahahahaha!!!!! ++bitcoin
I thought I was reading fake news. I was laughing so hard.
Is this for real?
this is every asset market. anyone buying stonks at these prices will be feeling like a fool at some point.
A canary in a coal mine.
It boggles my mind that someone could drink the AI koolaid to the extent of letting it buy houses. As has been said many times, RE is not fungible.
Better to assemble a team and MAYBE let the AI sort thru the listings, then the humans talk over a few per hundred. Sometimes the black swan creeps up, other times it’s sitting on the mail box.
BTW: it’s everyone’s hobby to disparage realtors but you’d do better after selecting a few cities, to find a few and negotiate some deal.
I really suspect that one needs to consume way too much cocaine in order to believe that AI model. I don’t see any other way it would make any sense. No one has believed it except some wacky owners trying to sell a place by themselves.
YAY!! Now we just need several more private equity/family offices to fold a bit.
“…blamed its AI-powered pricing genius”
My wife and I would marvel at the sometimes manic pricing estimates of properties that we would watch on Zillow. Made no sense. Price guesstimations made using a shotgun.
I wonder if the the recently created crowd sourced REITs will follow Zillow. Hopefully they have been more selective and have not manic purchased like Zillow. Still a case of too much money after two few properties.
So… anyone know exactly how many SFHs Zillow currently owns? I can see they’re selling 7,000+ right now, but how many do they own? How does one find out how many any company owns?
Accidentally replied this to another comment; meant to put it here:
How ’bout some quick math?
If they’re on average 10% underwater that’s a nominal value of $14 billion. If the average fair-market value of a Zillow house is $400k that’s 35,000 houses.
Thanks. That number would not surprise me. I think a huge amount of homes are in corporate or large private buyer ownership. Plus some still quietly in bank ownership. Zillow is not anywhere near the number Opendoor has bought already built according to CNN.
Rumor has it the large corporations have been quietly buying some (many?) foreclosures before they come on the market this past year. I believe that- tried to buy a foreclosure, called the bank and they said it wasn’t for sale. Saw it changed hands a little while later.
Hopefully a good percentage of those held homes are in full or partial global corporate ownership that will collapse.
I looked for it on Zillow’s 10-Q (full quarterly report) of today and couldn’t find the number. I only found the dollar figure. The 10-Q is linked in the text, but if anyone wants to go dig through it to try to find that number, here is the link again:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001617640/000161764021000087/z-20210930.htm
It sure would be fun to know. My guess, from the numbers today, is over 8,000.
Thanks Wolf. But if you can’t find it I’m sure I couldn’t. Have searched for that info off and on for years.
It would be really interesting to know how many homes and what percentage of the market is held by companies that are on the stock market. If I had to make a very wild guess I’d guess 10%. At least enough to block the market.
I don’t understand why their stock is down. Doesn’t Wall Street reward those who lose billions? Maybe they should have added the words crypto currency to their name? Isn’t this the modus operandi of every high flyer today – lose on every unit and make it up on volume lol?
How ’bout some quick math?
If they’re on average 10% underwater that’s a nominal value of $14 billion. If the average fair-market value of a Zillow house is $400k that’s 35,000 houses.
I think this is one company that Robinhood fans (or whatever it has transformed into) would never ever bail out. A friend of mine is into that. In general they are all pissed about home ownership being out of reach for more and more with each generation.
I don’t know how much sway they would have, but there’s that.
Why is UST20 > UST30Y (inverted) again.
These rats caused all kinds of chaos. I’d like to see them go belly up!
Was Zillow a sight unseen buyer, or did they put any effort into making sure they weren’t buying dreck?
Right before they stopped buying I asked him to bid on my house. I can sell my house easily for 1.2 million they offered $900,000 after expenses including their 11% buying fee. I wonder if someone besides Zillow got a large part of that 11%. They asked you to make a video of your house before they make that final offer and they send somebody to inspect it. My guess is there might be trying to do too much improvement in the homes. they really should sell as they are as long as they can still get a loan for the buyer.
Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary recently updated a couple of entries:
“Home” – a RE asset price of which keeps soaring
“House” – a RE asset price of which treacherously plunges.
“Shack” – former RE asset price of which reached zero and still keeps falling (yes,Virginina,price of an asset can be negative !!!),temporarily housing squatters & dope dealers and undergoing the copper wire stripping process.
In my comments in Wolf’s previous article about Zillow, I have expressed my doubts about more than meet the eyes about their stupidity in buying high and selling low quick, surely MSM and every Youtuber that ran with this gotta be missing something right?
Nope…I guess they are that freaking stupid….fire their entire board and the CEO. In this case, take a fraction of that money and light it on fire, it would be more entertaining than losing money this way. These people must operate on the same level of stupidity as the Las Vegas council that approved expansion of the “hyperloop” in Vegas for Musk. 35mph non-self driving in a death trap tunnel, yup this is what the future will be like.
Remember the lightbulb started with 1000 failed prototypes. The hyperloop 1000th version may be something great. Zillow a.i., probably not.
They’re ALL schemes… about to belly flop into a reddened pustulous fantasmagoria of market wishful thinking…
Boo F#cking Hoo!!
One of many, many companies whose market value should be zero. Some now worth tens and maybe hundreds of billions.
The well oiled AI buying machine might have been programmed by a potential idiot that made an assumption that houses can only go up. If you cannot define a top as a limit then there it’s buy,buy,buy. AI can no more figure out an idiot programmed it than a human idiot figuring out that they are one. Hey, shit happens.
“The well oiled AI buying machine might have been programmed by a potential idiot that made an assumption that houses can only go up.”
Or… the programmer’s initial release was based on sound logic. Then the marketing group realized that it wouldn’t make enough money as is and they started making all kinds of changes until it jibed with their business model.
I might humbly add that flipping a house is a lot of work. Landfills typically get all sniffy about the junk and charge a premium. The permit process for additions or alterations is a nightmare with local councils. Materials always cost more than estimated. I wonder how Zillow, its brainiac computer, and its shareholder caste thought they could just coast on a rising market without doing any actual work?
Wolf has pointed out many times that Private Equity companies have been building new home communities to rent out but they haven’t been buying SFH in mass. Could this liquidation by Zillow be an opportunity for one of the PE companies to get in the SFH rental game? As someone who believes a house should be something to live in and not an investment, I don’t feel great about this situation (even if it is quite funny to point and laugh at Zillow).
Any idea what parts of the country they bought these houses?