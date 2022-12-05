$1,768 a Month, with $10,407 Down, 5% APR, on a Ford Pickup? Update on Q3 New-Vehicle Finance

Automakers need to do some serious navel-gazing about price levels and going upscale, if they want to sell more vehicles.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
To illustrate the data we’re going to look at in a moment, I “built” a 2023 model year F-250 Lariat on Ford’s website: MSRP $104,070. I could build something more expensive in the F-350 lineup. Ford suggested to finance it with Ford Credit. With a down payment of $10,407, and a term of five years, at 5% APR, I would end up with a monthly payment of $1,768. Screenshot from Ford’s website:
There is a wide range of options and trim packages, particularly among trucks. I also “built” a 2023 F-150 Lariat, and it ended up with an MSRP of $90,780. Ford suggested to lease it from Ford Credit with $9,014 down, over 48 months, for $1,007 per month. Screenshot from Ford’s website:
According to Experian’s State of the Automotive Finance Market report for loans originated in Q3 2022, the average monthly payment for the F-150 in Q3 rose to $893 a month; for the Ram 1500, it rose to $860; for the Chevy Silverado 1500, it rose to $808.
Pickup trucks have long been among the bestselling new-vehicle segments in the US. They’re a huge part of the business. Ford didn’t take EVs seriously until Tesla threatened to build a pickup five years ago. That’s when Ford got religion and dove into EVs and has come out with an electric pickup to defend its core turf, while we’re still listening to Tesla threatening to come out with one. Ford lives and dies by its pickups.
And automakers have taken them upscale over the past two decades because upscale is where the money is, and they’ve come out with high-end models and equipment packages that push pickups into the luxury segment, and they have jacked up prices, and they’re making huge profit margins on them.
But other popular vehicles have big payments too. These are the average payments for some models, according to Experian:
For all new vehicles, the average amount financed in Q3 – after down payments, trade-ins with spiking trade-in values, etc. – rose by 10.4% from a year ago to $41,665, according to Experian, up by 20% from Q3 2020 ($34,678).
The average new vehicle loan rate rose to 5.2% in Q3, up from 4.1% in Q3 2021 and from 4.2% in Q3 2020.
So the average new-vehicle loan payment jumped by 13% year-over-year to $700 a month. Over the past two years, the average payment spiked by 24% (from $565 in Q3 2020).
The average loan terms for new vehicles ticked up just a tad from a year ago, after dipping in the prior year:
- Q3 2019: 69.0 months
- Q3 2020: 69.6 months
- Q3 2021: 69.5 months
- Q3 2022: 69.7 months.
But there are differences: Buyers with a credit rating of “super prime” averaged the shortest loan term, while “near prime” and “subprime” averaged the longest terms:
- Super prime: 64.1 months
- Prime: 71.2 months
- Near Prime: 74.7 months
- Subprime: 74.2 months.
The share of loans with ultra-long loan terms grew; and interestingly, the share of short loan terms grew as well perhaps as buyers were trying to benefit from the lower interest rates in that range. But the share of the middle range, loans with terms of 5-7 years, declined:
- Up: 85 months and longer: share grew to 1.8% of total loan originations in Q3 2022, up from a share of 1.3% in Q3 2020.
- Up: 73-84 months: share grew to 34.6%, up from 28.9% in Q3 2020.
- Down: 61-72 months: share declined to 36.7%, from 44.6% in Q3 2020.
- Down: 49-60 months: back when I was in the business, this was as long as you could go; share declined to 16.6% from 19.7% in Q3 2020.
- Up: 48 months and shorter: interestingly, the share jumped to 10.3% from 5.5% in 2020.
Who did the lending?
The share of credit unions jumped to 28.8% of all new vehicle loans originated in Q3 2022 (red line), while the share of banks declined to 29.5% (blue), and of the share automaker’s own finance divisions (“captive finance”), while still #1, dropped for the second quarter in a row, to 35.3% (gray):
Dismal sales.
The sky-high costs of new vehicles – and the sky-high payments that they entail even at still relatively low interest rates – explain why, over the years, new vehicle sales volume in units has been a dismal affair for over two decades: sales in 2022 are on track to be where sales had been in the late 1970s.
This year was hobbled by supply chain entanglements. But even the Good-Times-2019 sales were below the sales in the year 2000.
If the auto industry wants to sell more vehicles, it needs to do some serious navel-gazing about price levels and going upscale (2022 includes the official WOLF STREET estimate for December sales, better than last December):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Try Civic Type R…$77k OTD with dealer mark up… truly insane
If sales are exposed in units, this same trend would show in so many goods and services.
Why would they try to sell cars to poor people?
If supply lines are tight, it’s not a volume game anymore.
So now we have a problem: supply chains are getting better, and pickup inventory is building on dealer lots, and yet sales of pickups are down, and Ford is getting hammered for it.
Where are the inventory numbers?
Because it still seems like selling fewer, high margin vehicles can be just as good as selling more low margin vehicles.
Especially with the higher interest rates these days.
If you’re poor, buying a new truck is discretionary, and can wait.
If you’re rich, with good credit, and don’t even notice your bills, you might as well choose the trim package you like.
The more narrow your customer base, the more susceptible to vicious market forces you become. What’s their end game, making a single $200 million vehicle that only a few of the worlds’ billionaires can afford?
I have to agree with Depth here, the US auto industry is aggressively steering itself into a box canyon death zone. And really has been for decades.
I get the price elasticity argument (many fewer sales at much higher prices equals the same or better revenue).
But the underlying *reality* is that these are pretty “phonied up” “sales” built upon a succession of dubious, vulnerable contingencies…perpetually low *phony* interest rates (until very recently), endlessly lengthening “loan” terms (at some point they are more akin to rentals…) whose hugely increased default risk is only survivable/off-layable because of a ZIRP-based, bottomless demand for ABS packages foisted onto the public markets (no matter how shitty the manufacturer-cum-conmen’s “loan” underwriting is).
All of this deeply stinks of desperate improvisation and unbelievable, multi-decade incompetence regarding efficient *production*
In the end, the *efficient* producers will annihilate the US “game players” – efficiency can offset marginal mistakes and market evolutions, whereas the US model of auto manufacturing has become an obscene parody of its former self.
Depth Charge,
With the way the Fed doles out money, why not? And yes, the Fed deserved that.
I spent a lot of time in the auto industry, my family having owned 3 car dealerships. (Albeit a few decades ago now). The real money is not in the vehicle sale. The money is in parts and service, kinda like a legit pyramid scheme.
Back in the 1990’s, the average car sale only netted about $1200-$1500 per unit, which is not a lot considering the flooring/fininancing cost of keeping a then $25-$35,000 vehicle around. However, over the next 20 years (before the car hits the auto wreckers), that one vehicle will bring in around another $5,000 in profit from parts and service. (Keep in mind I’m talking 90’s figures). Thus, the more rubber you put on the road, the better off you are in the future. Even if you don’t go to the dealer for servicing, you are still supporting them. Other garages still buy a good chunk of the parts for your car from the dealer… get into an accident and where do you think the body shop buys your new fenders at?
Most car dealers actually get their inventory financed by the manufacturer, often with 90 days interest free. So what the dealer does is have the inventory for 90 days, and the second it passes that time, they will pump the vehicle out at $50 bucks over cost as fast as they can, and replace it with something fresher.
They’re going to regret getting rid of the Fiesta, Focus and Fusion; if they haven’t already.
No one else will. Those models were crap.
Good, I got the world’s smallest violin on reserved for them. Time and time again, GM and Ford have shown to be not so forward thinking and can only capitalize on what’s hot right now trend…so they deserve it big time, just sucks for all the people that got laid off from there not too long ago.
I remember an auto bailout (2008?) where the auto worker’s unions accepted very low new employee starting wages & reduced benefits to maintain their senior union employee’s wage and benefit packages.
That bailout, and the reduced wages for new employees was, as I remember, more of a bribe to maintain employment levels in the US, rather than moving more of it to Mexico.
Ford in 1914 said he paid his guys the crazy huge sum of 5 bucks a day (149.00 today) so they could afford to buy the Fords they manufactured. In 2008 we subsidized Ford as wages were slashed.
Today inflation and interest rates determine what percentage of our, “service,” population can afford new things. I believe that population of, “consumers,” will shrink radically as the consequences of our growing massive debt and 15 years of interest rate suppression finally & fully manifest themselves.
The trajectory of working American’s ability to purchase what they manufacture has been crushed over the last 50 years, especially as the vast majority of US manufacturing (and supply chains for about everything) have long ago been offshored. In my view inflation sparked by low interest rates & our massive debt is going to drive consumption into the ground.
These bleak sales trends Wolf highlights now indicate future hard times for Mexicans as well as Americans, nowadays:
Ford Motor Company Mexico Plants & Facilities Pages
(Via Duck-Duck Go)
Ford Motor Company Chihuahua Engine Plant – Chihuahua, Mexico (Went through on 2nd class train-did not get off)
Ford Motor Company Cuautitlan Plant – Cuautitlan, Mexico
(Mexico City suburb…Mx City is a scar on the Earth…)
Ford Motor Company Hermosillo Assembly Plant – Hermosillo, Mexico (Herm is the capitol of Mexican Cowboy Clothes: Best & Cheapest cowboy boots/hats in the world…)
So, now we are potentially seeing less tacos on the table for America’s Mexican peasant manufacturing workers and their families as America’s political-economic clown show works its way to some kind of sustainable path, without generating massive debt at crazy low interest rates. What we have now is not sustainable…
I’m feeling a little deja-vu (how do you say that in Spanish, or Chinese?) after watching Detroit and its “diverse” auto worker community implode (and go from eating steak to burgers, and finally to homeless drug addicts eating out of garbage cans) as one of the many consequences of offshoring manufacturing during the ’80s. (Another consequence: China has growing fleets-we have homelessness growing on the streets)
When I put those offshoring experiences we observed during the ’80s (which still deeply influence working class economics) together with what I saw happening during the inflation-wracked late ’70s & ’80s, I see potential for a bout of stagflation that will stress everyone’s reality for at least a long as it took to create these circumstances…
If/when these sales trends, (or other crazy market, “activities,” like whatever will constitute the next subprime crisis), again lead to breakdowns & broad bailouts in the economy, it would not surprise me a bit if this time our political leaders also give (our money) to Ford to subsidize keeping peasant-wage Mexicans employed in Mexico.
They know the money is out there I think. Sounds like less financing becoming available too.
I bought my townhouse for $90k. Bought my low-mileage Lexus SUV for $15k. My cost of living averages $1,500/month. That is with full medical-dental. In SoCal. I joke that I live in a time warp. I am just radically choosy and careful and thrifty. I rejoice I don’t live “in” the economy that most around me do.
If these automakers fail, I will not be friendly to bailouts. I tightened my belt, they can too. I would rather drive some pile of junk than suffer this sort of indignity.
“I will not be friendly to bailouts. I tightened my belt, they can too.”
HEAR, HEAR !!!!
My wife and I bought our modest home in a quiet little town in the Deep South back in 2013. For a price I won’t mention, because maybe you’d think I was lying. We’ve paid down 16 years in the space of 9. It’s called “pay extra principle, dammmit!”
We bought our cars — one Korean, one Japanese — second hand from a rental car agency. We’re 4 months from paying off one, and 10 from paying off the other. We got them in 2018 and 2019. Again, its called paying extra.
We have worked and scraped and fought like we were in Stalingrad to the power of Gettysburg. So yeah, we are
100000% DONE
with anyone who wants to dig their hands into OUR pockets because THEY spent money they didn’t have on crap they never needed
I was thinking the same thing… $1,768/month is exactly TWICE my mortgage. Ford and the rest may be able to get away with these prices while they are unable to fulfill orders due to COVID shipping/chip backlogs… but they are going to be in for a world of hurt in pretty short order once things “normalize.”
This was only possible because of the most ginormous credit bubble in the history of the world. A few years ago I was talking to a guy who sold new cars for a living, and had been for like 7 or 8 years. He told me he had never had a single person not qualify for a loan. Everybody qualifies. Here we are. It’s a credit mania.
During the GFC we purchased two cars with awful credit. The first was used with a 24% interest rate and a few years later the second was new with a 9% rate. They only care that the buyer has income.
The manufacturers *really* only care that they can sell off the crap-loan risks into the ABS public markets – the manufacturers may “underwrite” these crap loans, but they don’t hold the default risk…they quickly sell it off.
And the day the manufacturers can’t (because ABS buyers wake up out of their ZIRP-induced coma and stop buying securitized crap), the manufacturers will put a “sudden stop” to these doomed loans.
At that point we will find out what true US auto production costs are.
If they are far, far lower than current sale prices are, the US makers may survive (and buyers for many years will be exposed as utter fools).
If US production costs are anywhere remotely near current sales prices…the US makers are all finished and will have to go through Chapter 11 to have any hope of (temporary) survival.
I bought a 1996 Buick Roadmaster from a 96 year old lady at our Church. 37,000 miles for $3,500. Just took a trip from Chicago to Houston no issues 21 mpg. If someone has the 100,000 which I do and you like the Ford Truck buy it, the country could use the currency circulation. But if one is financing their purchase, buy something for cash. Cheap insurance, no payment and no worries of theft. FYI the Girlfriend drives a Cadillac Escalade-V just over &170,000 out the door, so what do I know, But paying cash is BEST especially in todays economy. Good Luck
As long as we’re flexing, I have the cash to buy new luxury vehicles outright too, but no way would I do it. If the rule of thumb is that a vehicle loses ~1/3 – 1/2 of its value in the first two years, that’s $50k-$85k in 2 years out the door on that Escalade. Regardless of whether I can afford the loss, it’s still a loss.
Why not buy a 2 year old pre-leased model? The dealer will still give you a manufacturer’s warranty and everything.
Personally, that’s the sweet spot for me: 2-3 year old vehicles coming off lease that will still be warranted by the manufacturer for 4-5 years. Still feels like a new car, as reliable as a new car, but at half the price.
I’ll never understand why some thousand-dollar “millionaires” think that offering up evidence of their financial raping/stupidity somehow impresses anybody with an IQ higher than single digits.
People aren’t admiring them (everybody and their literal dog knows about the universal availability of huge amounts of consumer credit…the dog likely has a high limit credit card).
People are shaking their heads at the eager debt slaves.
I learned this strategy from my father — buy used (typically 3 years or less) and then drive until “prohibitive to repair” which is usually at somewhere between 12-14 years old. Right now our little two vehicle “fleet” is coming up for years 12 and 13 so we’ll see how much longer we can hold out …
“If the auto industry wants to sell more vehicles, it needs to do some serious navel-gazing about price levels and going upscale”
I was reading an article a few months ago, and one of the CEOs of the major manufacturers – maybe Mary Barra of GM – said they were enjoying the recent higher margins and were going to do everything they could to protect them. That’s some “navel-gazing,” I’d say. I hope they all go belly up.
From today’s Farm News out of Grand Forks:
‘In an update on Deere’s quarterly earnings, Reuters reported farm equipment and combines are virtually sold out for 2023. StoneX Chief Commodity Economist Arlan Suderman says the high commodity prices in recent years have driven up demand’
“Unfortunately, the same issues keeping us from getting new cars is also happening in the equipment industry.” The computer chip shortage is the missing link. “So much of our equipment is reliant on chips and there is still a shortage. The ability to manufacture and get products distributed has led to some long waiting lists for equipment.”
A new Ford F250 truck for $100k? How about a new John Deere S790 combine for $740k?
Holy crap! What the everloving hell is going on out there? Pity the guy who simply wants a vinyl bench seat rubber floor mat four on the floor grunt appliance to put to a lifetime of crap work. Or anyone on a reality budget.
Rare are the trucks I see around town that aren’t cream puffs. For every bed full of lumber, feed, sh**kickers & tool boxes, there’s ten other beds that look clean enough to serve as mobile surgical theaters. Half these paper tigers can’t even park the damn’d things right.
Our manufacturing sector is robust here in the states, but we transitioned away from durables to image ages ago. Built Potemkin tuff.
And we wonder why it costs so much to build things. The basic affordable four tires and a steering wheel trucks don’t exist anymore. I’d love a 4wd, manual transmission pickup truck with no fancy electronics or complicated drivetrain systems. Built to tow, push and haul for a reasonable price, like they used to be made. Don’t need ABS, traction control or electronic drive selection. Don’t need power windows or power locks. Don’t need a super light liftgate with motors and a step. No fancy lighting. No outlets in the bed. It doesn’t need to wipe my butt…just carry it. In any other country besides US and Canada this truck exists and it’s reasonably priced. Why are we such poor consumers? Why are there $100,000 trucks but no $20,000 ones for tradesmen???
Lol! Awesome comments! I always tease the young guys about their Barbie trucks with plastic mirrors. You know what I want on my truck? Big steel mirrors that can kill a moose on the side of the road if he gets too close! Remember when Dodge’s slogan was “Big, Bad & Ugly!”? Those were trucks, nothing worked but the powertrain, it had a headache rack in the back, and big, flat black welded bumper up front. Needs lotsa dents too, else it’s not a truck.
Because people, also tradespeople, have a burning desire to pay $100000, and even more if only they could, for a truck!
“The Market” is what sets the price, not what it costs to make the thing!! And “The Market” is royally fucked in the head!!!
Industrial goods cost very little to make, if the manufacturer are any good at all, and they even trend towards Zero: Each time production doubles, the costs will decrease by about 20%.
It doesn’t matter that much how complex the goods are, because that complexity is not there for the customers.
It is there because it alleviates “production side” problems. It makes life easier and more cost effective, for the designers, the logistics, the production and Sales. Not you!
In reality nobody cares about “you”, “your needs” and “your experience” above the bare minimum that is needed to move the product.
The “complexity costs less” is very visible in foodstuff, where the more complex the product is in terms of manufacturing steps and additives, the cheaper the stuff becomes. Always!
Simple & Clean is Expensive!
Cost of service on mustang pony 2013. Lost anti- freeze about a half gallon. Heat was gone by the time I got to N.J. from Maine. Filled it up coming back no problems. Took it to a ford dealer has a coolant flush and injector cleaning (their suggestion while it was running) also check heated seats if it’s a fuse or the pads. Bill was 662 dollars. Small leak somewhere just can’t see it. Pressure test next sometime, not going far in winter though.
Injector cleaning… the greatest ripoff of all time. Bet they used BG products and the service writer got a spiff.
Hope your coolant loss is not a blown head gasket…..
The really big money was the PPP loans for small business that got forgiven. Small business owners who were doing fine had a windfall. They need to burn that cash off. Lots of fraud. Trucks are a favorite purchase of small business.
This will crash. American car makers are short-sighted.
I agree PPP was a big deal, but think people do not factor in the stimulative effect of cash-out refinances during 2020/2021. Lot of middle class folks tapped the old home ATM with low rates and high appraisals and plopped down greenbacks for cars and toys.
I did a refi and so did my brother. Both brokers knew us well enough to know we did not want cash out, but both said they were writing cash-out refis more often than not, and could barely keep up.
We bought a used 2001 F150 XLT 2WD 5.4L in 2003 with 23K miles for $19,000. Sold it in 2013 with 150k miles when we bought a used 2011 F150 Lariat 6.2L 4WD with 19K miles for $29,000. Sold it in 2019 when we bought a used 2017 F150 FX4 Rocky Ridge Edition with 16K miles for $39,000. That truck used now sells in the 50s….I cannot believe the inflation in truck prices since.
There was nothing wrong with the Lariat when we sold it. Wife just wanted a new truck. I didn’t want to get rid of it, but looking back, damn glad I did. Perfect timing.
It’s crazy right now:
In March 2022, I bought a used 2016 Toyota Yaris in good condition for 81000 DKK from the local Toyota dealer. Today, the very same vintage and model is listed at 104000 DKK!
The money saved on car expenses, wife and I then splurged on two e-bikes for local expeditions.
I believe “people” are about to simplify their lives radically, whether they want to or not, and my family is, for once, front-running the trend here :)
I wonder if they did make a bare bones pickup for a “reasonable “ price – would folks really buy it??? I believe this was tried in the past with other vehicles but failed as the buyers were to fixated on bells and whistles.
Maybe as a work truck, but in the past, they had no resale value as no one wanted them. I don’t think they would sell well.
Saw the only new Tacoma truck on a car dealership lot.
It was a 4 door-4 cylinder-2wd.
Sticker was $26k, they wanted $32k.
I wondered just who would buy an underpowered 2wd Tacoma, the type of car not too long ago would be available @ 20% off of list.
Ford’s Maverick is sold out on a week, for about $20k I think.
I loved the Ford courier. That was a great truck. I’d buy one in an instant, just for the fact that it had no computerized parts that cost big bucks to fix.
For many years now I think there has been a real appetite among American drivers for a seriously good-looking, stripped-down, long-bed single-cab workhorse. I’d buy one that ticked all those boxes *tomorrow*
Wolf’s chart shows credit unions have upped their share of auto lending. They are really going for it. Even today, my parent’s credit union pays zero interest on savings, and .25% on CDs. Another small bank they have an account at, in a different state, has the same policy.
If you pay zero on deposits and then make auto loans at 5-10%, you can make a killing, using others’ money!!!!
I’m starting to think the majority of inflation is the result of runaway corporate greed, as well as financial ignorance of the general public. It’s wolves doing business with sheep.
At these prices, I rather find a nice vintage fully restored truck with all the bells and whistles. They look cooler, easier to maintain, and probably won’t depreciate.
Yes. Aside from some advances in safety features, suspension and steering, the razzle dazzle of modern fleets is unnecessary and just more stuff to break. They look forgettable, too.
Ford showed up on a list of least reliable vehicles. Small wonder with 40 thousand trucks stuck in a Kentucky parking lot waiting for semiconductor chips in recent weeks. I remember an RV manufacturer complaining about rodents in the yarded chassis waiting to be built out. I don’t want a truck sitting for months in the elements. Neighbor bought the Electric Lightning for 77k MSRP. Preordered when they first took orders. The dealer immediately offered to buy it back for 90k.
Here’s hoping an army of rodents descends upon that new Ford truck holding facility and starts feasting upon the soy-based wiring to the point they have to scrap them all. A guy can dream.
Wolf, you didn’t mention the sales tax. That would be 9.2% here in Glendale, AZ. Over 9 grand just for that F-250 gas guzzler. Ridiculous.
I was thinking the same thing about sales tax. It’s ridiculous when the sales tax alone could have bought a serviceable used car only a short time ago.
$1768/mo is more than my mortgage refi @ $1600/mo on 245K @ 2.75%. I can see folks being hit by hurricanes not giving FEMA trailers back in near future. America loves its trucks. Cash in some more FTX or Bitcoin. Good credit bad credit No Credit. We Tote the Note.
I like my truck
I like my truck
And I like my girlfriend
I like my girlfriend
I like to take her out to dinner
I like a movie now and then
I love this Bar come as you Are ….Um Um Um
LoL!
I like my truck
I like my truck
And I like my girlfriend
I like my girlfriend
I like to take her out to dinner
I like a movie now and then
But I love this bar
It’s my kind of place
Just toein’ around the dance floor
Puts a big smile on my face
Try selling a $1,768 per month 2023 F-250 Lariat in China, Korea, Japan or
any other large car manufacturing country, it is not going to happen.
All these foreign car manufactures focus on the US market as the US consumer is willing to finance anything. Not so, in most other countries.
The fantasy is unraveling but still quite slowly…
US corporations failed to export their consumer financed nonsense?
Yup, the rest of the world is just not buying into that irresponsible dream.
The biggest problem for US manufacturers is not that they cannot sell their products abroad but that they cannot sell their highly leveraged financed nonsense to make it all happen!
Used vehicles made in the USA are a very popular export product. They go all over the world. The US exported nearly 1 million used vehicles in 2021. The UAE and Nigeria were the biggest destinations.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/09/09/what-americans-are-driving-vehicles-in-operation-used-vehicle-exports-evs-and-stuff-for-engine-geeks/
US automakers all have factories overseas. Ford has factories in Mexico, Europe, and Asia. All the Fords made in Europe and Asia are sold in Europe and Asia. GM sells more vehicles in China than in the US. Most are made in China, some are exported to China. The former Chrysler is now a European company (Stellantis).
Insurance is what,,,,$500/month ?
Ford just come out with their own 30 yrs fixed or 14 yrs ARM for their $100K pickup…afterall, not too long ago, $100k was a mortgage for a lot of people on home purchase…
All that money for not even a Raptor…world is nuts
What a splash of ice cold water this article is! Lunacy and the detachment of pricing to value. Somebody is going to make a fortune selling reliable, practical cars to the “people”–like the Volkswagen of old. This time it will likely be an Asian EV company. I bet 75% of America’s drivers would be perfectly happy with a simple practical Hybrid or EV for under $35K with a nice set of options for those who want the leather and power windows. Every company cannot keep on focusing on being in the luxury market!
No, not in America, they won’t!
The culture will not allow it. The proper way to “fit in”, in America, is to be Big, Noisy and Wasteful.
To behave differently is seen as weakness by at least half the country and one will be bullied, preyed upon and pestered into conformity by loudmouth morons that feel that they can get away with anything (and generally, they are totally right about that).
The life of most people is hard enough without the added aggravation so they will just buy that stupid truck and the gaudy clothing, and blend in.
I’ll continue to enjoy driving my paid-for 2007 Ford Ranger. The price on the new Rangers is insane. Plus, this truck is very cheap to insure, and it doesn’t need a lot of repair.
I’m old and gave up my ego a long time ago, so I don’t need a $100k truck to make me feel good.
I drive a ’94 BMW 325is. Family car. 114K on the clock. Curiously however, I just noticed something odd. It has 4 tires and a steering wheel on it! Go figure. Just like Daddy used to tell me…along with “shush…listen”. When I said “I don’t hear nuttin'” he said listen closer…and if you listen carefully, that’s the sound of your car (truck) rusting away outside. By assets that go up in value on credit. Those that do down…for cash. Another little “words of wisdom” passed down from father to son. The old man was the smartest guy I knew. Bought stock in only two little known companies…American Telephone and Telegraph, and Eastern Standard Oil. Reinvested every nickel in dividends. Left momsy wanting for nothing in old age. And he never finished high school. What?
One point that comes up in a lot of other articles on this (on automotive websites; gear head soul searching) is that new cars are so much better built.
They are lasting many, many more miles and years. My dad told me in the 70’s that if you had a car that went 100k it was really something – you bragged about it, and ‘how many times were the heads off?’ (upper half of engine rebuilt basically).
Now you have CEO’s bitching that everyone expects not an engine problem for 100k. I personally have take 3 cars in the last 15 years to over 250k miles and sold them still running like a good old horse.
I’ve seen some data that people are keeping used cars much longer, of course, at these prices, for many people that’s the option.
We just drove to the Blue Ridge tri state region from Florida. Everyone seems to have at least one vehicle as a truck in their garage. They are nice to have to haul stuff to and from home depot. You can not pick up a TV (Costco) these days without one. What surprises me is the number of people (young and old) who are living in trailers. Fifth Wheel or regular. You need a truck to tow your home. Manufactured homes (single or doublewide) are not as popular as they used to be. Young men who are self employed need a truck for work and to fit in with their buddies. They also need a place to live and seem more itinerant. A truck and a trailer can equal an apartment and no one is going to take it from you and leave you homeless. Buy your first truck used while in the military and you are good to go.
Trump’s 2019 tax cut package had huge incentives for expensive large trucks and other vehicles. Accelerated depreciation and purchase price tax breaks has incentivized the manufacture of large expensive vehicles. Now the government , through EV tax breaks,, will incentivize the purchase of EV’s. Detroit can not pay high MC wages unless auto’s are subsidized by the tax payer..
We have a Honda Truck it is more practical as a second vehicle than a SUV. My primary vehicle is A Fusion hybrid. We have always bought vehicles new once we could afford too for cash then drove them until their wheels fell off. Not too sure what our retired future looks like. Probably off lease used for us. Cars are just too expensive.
I can see truck prices coming down as the slipping economy effects all wage levels. Loan and lease defaults should be on the upswing.
Things have changed. Last December I finagled a new top of the line gv70 2.5 for 2k over list. Since my credit was good the sales manager beat the 1.9% Genesis was offering. The local credit union was 1.7% and $2,000 down for 60 months.
The joke’s not on Ford for selling $100k trucks, it’s on the fools that buy them.
I wonder what portion of the truck sales relate to PPP loan/grant recipients, who received $100k+ in government handouts.
For used car folks someone had to manufacture the new one and inflation in vehicles keeps going higher. Also the point of easy money stock market and housing gains creating the bubble on stocks houses and trucks.
Bubbles last longer than I realize.
Deflation may take longer also.
Earnings contraction on horizon
Time to join the Vehicle Fray’
Purchased a 2010 Prius III new back then.
Have kept it well maintained to current date. Its exceptional 44.7 MPG overall has ‘endeared’ me to its somewhat controversial shape..recently, was offered $9,700 while being serviced at a Brand Dealership..@ approximately half its original cost. It may not be ‘pretty, but its physical attributes and sturdiness outweighs the cosmetic competitors…
At $100,000, you can be buying a Porsche or a lower end Lotus! But, many of these F-150 tricks6 are subsidized by you, the taxpayer…. Because my contractor uses his tricked out big truck to haul around his jet skis and visit customers, and deduct the truck as a business expense, while he has his guys in beat up old trucks do the actual hauling.
And the mileage, his phone, his trailers, his mowers, his tools, his furniture, his appliances. Hell, I know a guy that deducts guns and ammo due to shooting pesky critters around his shop….deduct EVERYTHING!
When you look at median household income statistics and compare them with median home and car prices there seems to be some level of disconnect. Where I live (well northwest of Boston) judging by home prices and the mix of cars on the road, you’d be convinced the average household must be making 300-400k+. In reality most “upscale” towns in my area have median household incomes of 120-150k. Many of these people are living in 700-900k houses while driving 80k cars. Am I a cheapskate living well below my means or is the average person leveraged out the ass?
I live in rural New England in the boonies. It’s an hour drive to the nearest town in any direction with over 10,000 people.
I’ll keep driving my work vehicle, an early 2010s GMC 3/4 ton, purchased used with cash, until prices come back to reality. Unfortunately, where I live criminal amounts of chlorides are spread on the roads, so vehicles do not last long. I’ll keep driving my daily driver a VW TDI wagon, purchased used with cash, until it rusts out. My wife will keep driving her salvaged PHEV, which I purchased for peanuts, fixed and got a rebuilt title on, until it rusts out. Our annual insurance on these three plus another fun car is less than $800 combined per year (with full coverage on the truck and wagon).
We’ll keep living in our debt-free house, which we bought for a little over $100k (and subsequently paid off within five years), until some semblance of reality comes back to the housing market (would love to trade up, but not worth the aggravation with low inventory that is so overpriced). Where I live, your property taxes are quickly adjusted based on what you pay for your house. So our house is taxed like it’s worth $150k even though comparable houses are still worth $450k to 500k in this town now. If we sold it and traded up to a $450k house, our property taxes would triple! No thanks. We’ll make do with what we have. Our insurance on the house, replacement cost is also less than $800 per year.
Sorry, but not sorry. No sympathy for people loading up on debt trying to keep up with the Joneses. Unfortunately this hyper-consumptive lifestyle, which is what everyone is supposed to strive for now, is making it harder to afford daily necessities for a lot of people. The quicker the house of cards falls, the better.
I wonder how many of those F-150 and light truck sales go to business customers. They don’t need a $100,000 truck for their business, but it’s going to be expensed anyway. I’d think sole proprietors and small business owners would get it for personal use and light business use. And using a PPP loan in this manner would be legitimate too. 100% tax deductible the year of purchase too I think.
I was a General Contractor in SoCal for about 30 years.
Have had say about 40 trucks all sizes, gas and diesel.
In 2004, 2005, and by year 2006 I owned all three Dodge Ram Trucks like the 2500 Regular Cab 3/4 ton Long Bed, 3500 Dually Regular Cab Long Bed, and a full-on 4 x 4 with extra cab and long bed to boot with every option available. Total cost for all three was about $125K.
Asked a construction worker how tradesman could afford the 100k trucks and the answer was home equity loans paying for trucks in whole or part of with payments.
First, housing must reduce dramatically (government won’t let that happen with forbearance/modifications), Then truck owners will have to sell, trade in for less, or suffer a repo (government won’t let that happen).
Then, I noticed that Gov. Newsome is going to cap the oil refineries in CA further accelerating the construction of gas stations. Add the cost of gas, maintenance, and DMV in the thousands each year and one can see a major catastrophe in the making. Wolf says “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line….Here, Here.
I will likely never buy another truck for my horse ranch. Instead, I will buy something like a Tahoe that can tow a trailer which is the cheapest “truck” you can buy as I will use a depreciated or reposessed Tahoe to cruise around town and hook up the trailer to load when needed. That way I get a truck and a family car for the same price…
Bottom line? Trucks are toast in California starting NOW…
Vehicle prices are insane. So glad we bought near light rail 10+ years ago. We have one old GMC that gets us everywhere we want/need to go that light rail won’t get us to. And light rail, plus a few minutes of walking, gets us to most places.