Drop in 10-Year Treasury Yield & Mortgage Rates Is Just Another Bear-Market Rally. Longer Uptrend in Yields Is Intact, with Higher Highs and Higher Lows

“Nothing goes to heck in a straight line.” That’s how functional markets adjust to a new reality: Higher inflation, higher rates.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been a lot of discussion and handwringing and Fed-pivot fantasizing about the drop of the 10-year Treasury yield from 4.25% at the end of October to 3.51% at the close on Friday. That’s a 74-basis-point drop. In percentage terms, the yield dropped by 17%. A drop in yield means a rise in prices of these securities. So this drop in yields represents a rally in prices.
But here is the thing: During the summer bear-market rally, the 10-year yield dropped by 25%, from 3.49% to 2.60%. Before then, there were a few smaller bear-market rallies. But the biggest bear-market rally during this bond bear market was from April 2021 to August 2021, when the yield dropped by 30%, from 1.70% to 1.19%.
The 10-year yield closed at 0.52% on August 4, 2020, which marked the end of the 39-year bond bull market. Since then, the 10-year yield has risen sharply, with big surges followed by smaller retracements, followed by big surges, followed by smaller retracements, etc., adhering to the Wolf Street dictum that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.” The 10-year yield, as it went up, marked higher highs and higher lows each time. And the current bear-market rally fits in nicely, and they yield could drop further, and it would still fit in nicely:
Back in August 2020, the 10-year yield hit the low of 0.52% – after months of widespread propaganda by bond- and hedge-fund kings, queens, and gurus in the social media, on CNBC, and Bloomberg that the Fed would push interest rates into the negative, just like central banks had done in Europe and Japan.
This was an effort to manipulate people into buying a 10-year security with nearly no yield, thereby driving yields down further, and prices up further, to make said kings, queens, and gurus a lot of money.
Whoever ended up buying 10-year maturities at the time got a really bad deal because that marked the bottom of the 39-year bond bull market, during which the 10-year yield had descended from 15.8% in September 1981 to 0.52% in August 2020 – and not in a straight line – on declining inflation and declining interest rates, with some big wobbles in between, and since 2008, fueled by money-printing and interest rate repression.
But now we have the fastest Fed rate hikes in 40 years, and the Fed’s fastest QT ever, having unwound $381 billion in six months.
Mortgage rates followed a similar pattern. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate began the rise in early 2021, from a low of 2.65%. But also not in a straight line. By April 2021, it had reached 3.18%, and then it retraced to 2.78% by June 2021. By the end of December 2021, it was back at 3.11%.
And then as the Fed ended QE, and then raised rates, and then embarked on QT, mortgage rates surged – interrupted by big bear-market rallies, most notably the summer bear-market rally when the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped by 14%, from 5.8% to 4.99%, only to surge again to 7.08% at the end of October. As of Freddie Mac’s index released on December 1, the rate has retraced some of that surge, dropping to 6.49%. This represents an 8.3% drop in the average mortgage rates.
Since early 2021, we still have an unbroken uptrend of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, marked by higher highs and higher lows, and a further drop would still fit in nicely into the overall uptrend:
The trend is your friend. There has been a huge amount of Fed-pivot mongering and rate-cut mongering and the-Fed-will-restart-QE-soon mongering, etc. All this is part of the normal game of how markets are adjusting to new realities, with each side pushing in its own direction, thereby pushing markets up and down in a volatile manner. But this is how functional markets adjust to new realities. Adjustments don’t happen all at once. And if they do, it’s a truly spooky affair. And they don’t adjust in predictable straight lines either. They go about it over time in their rough and tumble way, but ultimately, they get there.
My money market/reverse repo pays me 3.8%, so I wouldn’t buy a 10 year for less than 5%, guaranteed bond loss with rates continuing to rise for the next decade.
Labor shortages and costs are actually accelerating. No one can afford to work for slave wages anymore.
Like to see an article on the CREIT implosion and fund redemption gating if you get a chance.
Real estate mutual funds and non-traded REITs are gated all the time. We covered a bunch of them in the UK a couple of years ago. It’s in the nature of funds that invest in illiquid assets (it may take months to sell an apartment tower) but allow investors to withdraw funds on a daily basis. This is the infamous liquidity mismatch. Smart fund operators write those gating rules into the fund documents, so everyone knows upfront.
Gating rules protect investors in the fund from what would happen to their NAV if the fund were forced to sell office towers and apartment towers and rental houses in a massive fire sale in order to meet the withdrawals.
But what this shows is that investors in real estate funds are getting cold feet.
Lots of press about Blackstone gating their fund. Makes sense, because it’s not a fkn mutual fund, and their clients are big boys.
Who was the biggest buyer in apartment market at 3.5% cap
Rates in 2021 and 2022. Blackstone. Starwood was 3rd. Almost all of the deals they bought are underwater.
Yes, they were deploying other people’s money (OPM) and collecting fees. It really doesn’t matter to Blackstone whether the fund makes or loses money — Blackstone gets the fees.
This is a great article.
Agreed. The vaunted $17 / hour help wanted signs of today = $3.25 / hour in 1976, the year of my first W-2 job. Except more taxes at that level now.
Speaking of each side pushing its direction: anyone seeing an abundance of inflation is over articles?
Just today I’ve seen: shipping rates are plummeting, Chinese manufacturing orders are very low, chicken wings and gas are way down in price, we’re in a new era of moderating inflation and that the real question is just how fast the inflation will go away and that rent prices finally stopped growing.
On the other side I’ve only seen this article.
Inflation is now raging in services, not in goods. I’ve discussed this for a year.
Services is where people spend 62% of their money. That’s the biggie, and that’s where inflation is now raging.
Everything you mentioned translates into goods inflation. And inflation in goods has peaked. I have been saying that for months.
People should check their insurance rates, healthcare expenses, deductibles (did they go down, LOL?), the rent when the lease renews, the costs of services such as repairs, cleaning, etc. They’re massively increasing. That’s where inflation is now, not in goods.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/12/01/core-services-inflation-gets-worse-core-goods-inflation-backs-off-yardstick-for-feds-inflation-target-core-pce-nails-what-powell-said-yesterday/
Just recently our semi-annual car insurance premiums have jumped $88 representing a 19% increase over last year.
Yesterday, I got a notice that our HOA fee for 2023 is increasing 25%. That increase wipes out mine and my wife’s SS increases (in cash terms) for 2023. Well, it was fun while it lasted.
And that’s only one item in your budget. When you add up the inflation in everything else, see how insidious it is? Meanwhile, Jerome Powell has his microscope out, and he’s starting to see signs inflation is waning, so he’s got to dial back those rate hikes immediately.
I forgot to add that part of that total cancellation of the SS increase was the large increase in homeowner’s insurance, not just all the HOA fee increase.
But agreed DC, all other ongoing costs are blowing out.
I can’t wait until the property tax bill shows up! /s
This is really the first time in our retirement life (8+ years) that I am starting to worry about the next decade of costs, if we live that long. Only a “two legged stool” here, just SS and savings (no pensions).
We all know how this ends. It’s just a matter of when.
If we all know where it ends then why don’t you tell us where it ends?
Spoiler: the sun goes supernova and earth is destroyed. Heck finally arrives. All bets are off.
All bets except the financial media. Even that scenario wouldn’t stop CNBC. I can see Jim Cramer now. “The recent Supernova means it is time to buy this sunglass company’s shares. Their new “Luminous Explosion” shades are very hip. Also, buy Caterpillar stock as they have announced their new “Earth Destruction” equipment line. This reconstruction will take years and Caterpillar is well positioned to capitalize on it…..”
End of World Sale!
Easy credit.
Apparently quite a few mortgage insiders are now selling the narrative that rates will be at 4% by q1 2023. You gotta admire the never ending hopium train these people are on or the effort to rope in every last dope left..
These peaks / valleys are reassuring. If the trend continues, us peons can “sorta” time bond purchases sometime in the future. Said timing will not match inflation though. :-(
> timing will not match inflation though. :-(
If it was easy, everyone would do it. Meaning any possible edge would go away. It would become impossible to make money, because the buy-in price would adjust to everyone buying in. The future is uncertain, and information has costs.
If everyone had the formula to get rich, no one would get rich. It would cease to be the formula. Straight from Eugene Fama. That’s why the guy with the Lambo might just be high on luck.
Wolf has 10/yr. Ts as of Sept. 1981 at the peak rate of 15.8%. I distinctly remember that period of time. Those rates weren’t particularly attractive because no one was confident that it would actually stop the inflationary spiral. So, getting 15.8% seemed too great a risk, still. People were imagining hyperinflation.
Today, the sentiment is nearly the opposite. People are highly confident that the Fed will get this fixed, that we’re approaching a peak in inflation, that the Fed may overshoot, that rate hikes do work… etc. Totally different now. Too bad we can’t dial back to those feelings in ’81.
Recently discussed in the comments section of another article, but I think it’s also meaningful enough to mention again here that the 6 month treasury bill is yielding about 4.66% and the 10 year note is yielding 3.53% (open market quotes are as of the time that I write this). That’s currently an inversion of about 113 basis points. That’s not small potatoes and I personally find it to be noteworthy.
Hussman is not keen on long Treasuries presently. Requires 2% over T-bills or nominal GDP growth to deem them attractive.
“They go about it over time in their rough and tumble way, but ultimately, they get there.” Get where?
Where they’re supposed to be.
I don’t see bond yields going much higher (or mortgage rates), b/c if they do they will break things. And breaking things will cause economic slow downs and lower inflation, leading to lower yields. So higher yields are self-correcting. Tnly go so high with all the debt we have in the world and how high asset prices are. I think 4.25% was the high in the 10 yr bond. Won’t get above that again probably for a long time. I think better chance bond yields fall a lot by 2nd half 2023.
I believe the Fed is looking to break things. They want inflation at 2%. They said they want cooling labor market, cooling real estate market, and a cooling demand in supply.
Inflation broke everything. You’re looking at things cross-eyed.
The Fed is on record saying their target Fed Funds rate is 5-7%. And then stay there for longer than even they were expecting in September. You seriously expect 10 year bonds to stay permanently lower than the overnight rate?
Things happen in the financial world that you think are impossible.
My view is the money drop was way too big and it inflated stocks and the economy. When the excess money runs out and the Fed funds rate bites enough we are going back to very low real growth and therefore very low 10 year treasuries if Fed really anchors inflation at 2%. But I am not really sure they will do that if real trend growth is only 1.5%. I think they want nominal growth of about 5% so they probably will be OK with 3.5% and a 10 year close to that when dust settles in a few years.
Economy was damaged by Pandemic and will be carrying more debt and worse demographics. Slow trend growth ahead.
Other important correlation is earnings yield on stocks trend about 4% higher than t-bills. If t-bills get to 5% and stay there for a while as Powell says then earnings yield on stocks should be around 9 or a PE of 11. That’s roughly 2000 on SP500, maybe less if earnings drop in a recession.
Good luck to all of Wolf readers. It’s a challenging time to invest. So much depends on if Powell really, really wants to kill inflation quickly with a recession or if he is going to take his time about it.
Yep I agree with the SPX in the 12 range and we don’t know what earnings future hold. Demographics playing a part of slower growth as well. I failed again to get an interview for an engineering position because of age (65).
Rapid drop in 10 year. I believe we need to be higher for 2 percent inflation and the consumer needs to see a SPX below 300
Gasoline in my area is down to $2.80. It peaked around June 11, 2022 at about $4.5. That does not mean cost of things will go down or my expenses besides gas will drop but it should put more income into the pockets of the Uber drivers, Door Dash Drivers, Amazon Prime drivers, FedEx, landscape people, truck drivers, etc.
USA built on cheap energy and if anything will drive higher services costs .
How dangerous were non-traded REITs, LP’s and private placements 15-20 years ago? It’s hard to think of any of the 20+ ones that series 7 brokers were selling that I was exposed to that didn’t go belly up or find themselves in a position where the investors had lost it all or were hanging on by their fingernails for a “pennies on the dollar” payback someday. No investor benefited from that. It all went to heck. Wolf, I’m glad you see things clearly. I’m with you, let’s not be surprised by what happens next.
The 10 and 30 year yields are driven by long term inflation expectations. If markets are confident that fed will get inflation back under 2% in an year or so, the yields will drop to around 2% very soon. Powell made a statement that he believes that dropping long term yields indicate market confidence in the fed. He seemed to like it.
Also a lot of the rally is now driven by recession fears. In recession bonds do good, stocks don’t. If fed breaks something and causes a recession, even if there is no QE, people buy treasuries just as a parking lot that pays some coupon rate and is safe if held to maturity. So as the economy weakens, inflation number comes down and layoffs start to pick up, I do expect the treasuries to do better and long term yields to come down.
Also just plain old reversion to mean. Stocks and houses are well above the mean. Long term bonds are beaten down so much that even a reversion to mean means like 20 to 30% appreciation in value. This might also be driving some rally.
Heard of “stagflation”? In contrast to the ’70s, we currently have massive deficits and general debt. Will this revert to the “typical” post-recessionary mean?
TL,DR if there is a earth shattering recession soon and hell is breaking loose, how does one expect long term treasuries to do? Work as a safe parking lot and rise, or sell off along with everything else?
It’s nice, though, to think of a parking lot where you get paid rather than paying to stay there.
These graphs are familiar in engineering and neurology. This is how a mechanism with negative feedback responds to a sudden perturbation. A thermostat, or a muscle with a spinal reflex arc, wiggles back and forth on the way to the goal point, and then asymptotes into a somewhat more steady state after getting close to the goal.
1) The German inflation rate is 12%. The ECB deposit rate is 2%. If the
Fed raise it’d EFFR to 12% to fight inflation, gravity with Germany will
drag it down quickly.
2) The Fed is no longer a stand alone mountain as it used to be fifty,
sixty years ago.
3) In the sixties the Fedrate was 2%-3% above the inflation rates. In the mid seventies the spread narrowed, hugging inflation in the late 70’s.
Paul Volcker threw a hail mary. It worked thanks to oil glut in the 80’s. These days there is no more oil & NG glut.
4) Regular inflation : between 0% and 10%. Moderate inflation : between
10% and 20%. High inflation : between 20% and 80%. Hyperinflation :
80% and above. In the 60’s and the 70’s inflation was moderate. It never
exceeded 20%.
5) In the 60’s and the 70’s gov debt was below GDP. Today it’s above.
6) Inflation tax the poor, the middle class and reduce gov entitlements.
Inflation for RE is frog cooking. Small landlords know that something is
wrong, but they don’t jump.
7) Inflation is gov preferred tool to reduce debt in real terms.
A long time ago, in a different life, I used to drink off hangovers. But sooner or later, the hangover cannot be staved off, and it is a doozy. Heck arrives. It can feel like being a bug covered with neurotoxin, for many endless hours.
Wolf,
Thanks, There is lower lows an lower highs in stocks which I’ve been paying more attention to. A bear market in bonds I have not been thinking about. Thank you for your constant guidance around all the noise. With repo, QT and rate hikes, holy moly, wtf, an what the heck! Cash is not trash now, and rates are still not real rates.