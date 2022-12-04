Where Will Inflation & Interest Rates Go, How Far Can Housing Drop, Was FTX the Canary in the Crypto Mine, What Do I Really Think about EV Incentives (LOL) and New Vehicle Prices?

Wolf Richter in an interview on these and other delectable topics on This Week in Money, by HoweStreet.com
Inflation is getting better, lol. The Fed is dovish, lol. The Fed is going to pivot, lol. Nothing Powell said last week was dovish. Inflation is still rising but at a slower rate (if you even believe that). But it is still rising. If the Fed pivots, look out zimbabwe. 10 year went down last week on the manipulated new narrative that inflation is getting better. We can’t have housing prices go up again. It needs to reset.
If there is acute crisis in Treasury mkt, Fed will have to save the Treasury over the stock mkt. That means a pause or pivot is likely possibility next year (when?)
Most balance sheet at Fed is tilted towards short term variety. The current interest at 4.5% for growing national debt of 31 Trillions will be at least 1 trillion or more. the annual deficit will be again 1 Trillion or more! DOD budget is now around 800 Billions.
Fed is trapped.
Sunny wrote: “…. If there is acute crisis in Treasury mkt, Fed will have to save the Treasury over the stock mkt. ”
Uhhhh….I wouldn’t be so sure of that. You do know who owns the Fed (I hope). And it isn’t the government.
Wolf (and many others here) believe the world revolves around the Fed and monetary policy.
It is disappointing to see how other solutions are never considered. Take inflation for example. If people here think inflation is caused by too much money printing, why not take some of the excess back with a 1950’s income tax on the 1% ?
If inflation is caused by too much lending by banks to buyers/speculators. Why not a limit (or corset) around the percentage of their deposits on what can be lent to buy stocks/real estate ?
There is more than one way to skin a cat.
Yes, it makes total sense to steal even more of people’s money.
Why not just stop the counterfeiting (monetary policy) and cut government spending which causes inflation to begin with?
I positively guarantee you that would end inflation immediately.
Most of the 1% (the lopsided percentage) are tax donkeys, not “Power brokers”.
No one exists to be used as the source to pay for someone else’s desired society either.
Well said. These ideologues always call for punitive taxes on the top 1%, and evoke images of robber barons and Bankman-Fried in support. But in reality, the truly wealthy don’t get caught up in these nets. The dual income husband is an accountant and wife is a dentist who make a lot of $, but work extremely hard and don’t have any tax loopholes, are the ones who get screwed.
I assume you mean “federal government” when you talk about the 31 trillion dollar debt, not the federal reserve (aka “the fed”).
If yes, that risk is hugely overblown. Right or wrong, this inflation is cleansing government balance sheets, not ruining it. So long as real yields are negative, the government will not have a funding crisis. They get “paid” to issue debt (primarily at the expense of the balance sheets of its citizenry).
8% inflation on 31 trillion dollars is 2.4 trillion annual reduction in real debt. So long as the nominal deficit doesn’t exceed that, the government has less debt in real terms than it had before.
That isn’t to say that the government doesn’t have a debt problem. It does. But 5% interest rates on 7-8% inflation is not a problem.
There won’t be an “acute crisis” in the Treasury market. Yields will go higher, and they should go higher, and the Fed wants them to go higher, but that’s only an “acute crisis” for Gundlach other bond kings and queens who’re now wailing and gnashing their teeth. It will be a good thing for investors who buy at those yields. And it’ll be a good thing for Congress, which is going to have to pay attention to the deficit, forced by the bond market, which is how it should be.
The “acute crisis” is inflation.
The Fed is never “trapped.” Tightening deniers have been saying this for years to show that the Fed can never raise rates and can never do QT. And look where we are.
A nice soft landing for the USA would be an average of 5% inflation over the next decade, with a Fed rate a little less. Debtors will be pleased…
Then count on 8% mortgage rates over the next decade and much lower asset prices across the board for at least that decade. Once the dream of 2% inflation vanishes, you’re back to the 1970s/80s.
But house and asset prices grew the most in 1970s/80s. Inflation in the long run inflated everything including asset and home prices (nominally).
False equivalence (= BS comparison).
1. Back then, house prices were LOW to begin with. Houses were CHEAP because mortgage rates were much higher. There was no housing bubble. Houses were very affordable by today’s measures.
2. Nowadays, after houses spiked for years at incredible rates due to money printing and interest rate repression, houses have become unaffordable. This is a HUGE housing bubble.
3. But money printing and interest rate repression have turned into the opposite: rate hikes and QT. And house prices are already coming down hard from the peak. Across the Bay Area, house prices are already down year-over-year.
4. Back then, despite the LOW prices to begin with, and MASSIVE inflation in the five years of 1979 through 1983, house prices grew at an annual rate of only 4.5%. In real terms house prices fell a bunch over the period, even though they were CHEAP to begin with.
5. This is an entirely different scenario. Now we’re coming off a HUGE asset bubble that had been driven by 14 years of money printing and interest rate repression.
Boomberg has an interesting article:
This Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next Decade
– Fed’s 2% target is a ‘made-up number,’ says Deluard at StoneX
– Economic growth has been faster with inflation in 4%-5% range
This seems plausible. PCE would show 3%, CPI maybe 3.5%, since both likely under-report actual inflation (of course, variable depending on one’s purchasing habits). The reason? It MIGHT be the easiest and optimal path, because it would be a little bad for everything, but not terrible for anything.
In carpentry, when you’ve got an error to fix, sometimes the best thing is to pick the middle point and sort of half fix it. It’s usually not visible, but it sure would be if you left it as is (9% inflation) or perfectly fixed it, making something else then look “off” (markets crash).
1) We don’t know what JP do next. All we know is that in Kiev the temp is 23F and in Kharkiv 17F. Snow all over the place.
2) Inflation was aging in Europe in Sept, because the EUR/USD plunged nadir. In UK the inflation is worse, but not as bad as in eastern Europe. In Dec most seaborne oil from Russia will be prohibited in Europe. By Feb European NG reserves might fall below 20%. There is hope that Russia will f behave themselves and supply oil and NG at a steep discounts. If not, the European inflation might pop well above 20%.
3) Madam ECB will do whatever it takes to fight inflation. She will raise the deposit rate to 2.5%.
4) Full time jobs plunged 400K in six months. The housing is weak and the Nasdaq is down 40%. The Fed should cut rates, not raise them to please our globalist savants.
5) China might cave in next. They will switch from exporting inflation
back to deflation. China openness will be welcome by the G-20. China will fight inflation by exporting goods to US at a steep discount. The world will benefit a from a pacified China, while Shi is building aircraft carrier #7 and 1500 nukes.
Explain the need to drop rates as u suggest if you don’t mind but maybe you are being Facetious.
Full time jobs plunge 400K, RE dropped, NDX is down 40% in one year and SPX lower highs/lower lows, in bearish territory.
The layoff have just start. High paying job losses will cont and possibly shift to other sectors.
Claudia Sahm for sure will come.
Despite the above ==> JP should finish what he started while synchronizing with other central banks
FTX was Schrödinger’s canary in the coal mine.
Another Mixed Metaphor on the rocks barkeep.
Z-Estimates were the Skinner Bar for the last specu-vestor
There is a lot of money still out there. The ultra wealthy and whatever class is right below them still have a lot of cash. If interest rates keep going up they will just sit on their money. They were taking risks with 4%-5% investments before, now all they have to do is put their money in a money market or treasuries to make the same with barely any risk.
This is just going to cause an even greater wealth disparity. They will keep making money while the poor will suffer, and when the fed does pivot to stop the suffering, the wealthy will be buying at the bottom and the cycle will restart.
To me it seems like the wealthy are salivating over these higher rates for the moment. But reading the comments on this site most people here feel that the continued raising of rates will help the wealth disparity. What am I missing?
Disagree. Most of the ultra wealthy have their assets in non-cash assets. There isn’t enough cash in the world that they could “cash them out” and get those 4-5% rates in safe investments. If they tried, prices would plummet.
