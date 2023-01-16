Hangover Time for Used-Vehicle Dealers. For Buyers, Patience Will Pay Off

Cutting prices on dropping unit sales causes revenues to plunge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The used-vehicle market now has a huge hangover: The price spike from August 2020 till early 2022. Over this period, retail prices spiked by mind-boggling ridiculous amounts – 40% per the average used vehicle listing price, according to Cox Automotive; 53% per the used-vehicle CPI, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – though there never was a shortage of used vehicles.
But now there is increasing resistance in the market against these prices, and used-vehicle retail sales in December dropped 10% year-over-year, to about 1.29 million vehicles, according to Cox Automotive.
Wholesale prices – reflecting the cost for dealers – have dropped 15% year-over-year in December, according to Manheim, the largest auto auction house and a unit of Cox Automotive.
Retail prices have dropped too, but have been stickier than wholesale prices, as dealers are trying to hold the line and slow-walk this process.
The average used-vehicle listing price dropped just 4.3% in December from the peak in April, to $27,140, roughly unchanged from November, and down 3.8% from a year ago, according the Cox Automotive. But that’s far less than the 15% drop in wholesale prices.
Just three years ago, in December 2019, the average listing price was $19,900. It’s hard to wrap your brains around these kinds of price increases. Most people can continue to drive what they already have, but that they chased after these prices in this manner is one of the big phenomena that developed during the pandemic.
And dealers made hay while they could, and bid up wholesale prices at auctions because they were confident they could sell those vehicles at even higher prices because consumers were suddenly willing to pay whatever. And prices exploded higher. But now is hangover time.
The seasonally adjusted CPI for used vehicles in December has dropped 10% from the peak in January 2022, and 9% year-over-year. It’s still less than the 15% drop in wholesale prices:
Independent dealers (such as CarMax and Carvana or the small dealer at the corner) and franchised dealers (such as Ford dealers) ended December with 2.32 million used vehicles in stock, according to Cox Automotive, which is plentiful, given the decline in sales.
At the current rate of sales, supply in December remained at 54 days, same as in November, and up from 53 days three years ago in December 2019, and up from 48 days on average in 2019:
Hangover time for used-car dealers.
During the era of the price spike, enough American used-vehicle buyers, for the first time ever, were willing to just pay whatever. Now, fewer used-vehicle buyers are willing to pay whatever, and more buyers are resisting those prices and are looking for deals, and unit sales have dropped 10% year-over-year, and dealers are having to deal with a nasty hangover.
Dealers have already dialed back their enthusiasm at the auction, and so wholesale prices plunged 15% year-over-year in December. This means that their costs of new inventory are going down. But they still have some inventory that they bought a few months ago and that is now getting stale and that they’d paid too much for. So that’s an issue they’ve got to deal with.
When dealers cut their retail prices to stimulate sales or halt the decline, their dollar-sales will go down even if unit sales stay the same. And if they cut their prices, and unit sales still decline, then their dollar sales plunge. And this is now happening.
For example, CarMax, the largest used-vehicle dealer, reported a 24% plunge in revenues in the quarter ended November 30. Its gross profit plunged 31%, and its net income plunged 86%.
Cutting prices in the face of falling unit sales is the hardest thing to do because it entails a plunge in revenues. So dealers attempt to hold the line as long as possible, which makes retail price sticky on the way down.
But prices have spiked so far, so furiously, that holding the line for long isn’t possible. In addition, interest rates have risen, and more potential buyers are resisting those prices. For buyers, patience will pay off. And for people who bought in 2021 or in 2022, well, it’s not the end of the world; their vehicle is just depreciating a lot faster than in normal times.
Looks like the simple law of physics is finally in effect. I can finally buy a decent vehicle for my college bound kid.
So as the Fed returns to a (relatively more) sane policy, prices retreat from the WTF runups and overhands, in cars as in houses. the pain is for those who bought late, and overextended. Supply and demand start working more normally. Bravo! I’m just sorry for those not positioned to wait, during the crazy price runups.
Saw a reputable guy say by his model CPI will be around zero in 6 months due to the lag in housing data.
It wouldn’t surprise me as M2 has dropped really quickly. He also uses a 3 factor model for liquidity with M2 being the largest factor as a leading indicator. Things are going to look a lot different in 6 months. I think bond market has already sniffed this out.
Care to share how accurate this model was 6-12 months ago?
Bond market is likely making a floor for the next move higher
See my response below. That reputable guy is probably trying to screw others as he rotates out of his shit into commodities, and you buy his shit hoping inflation will fall to gather big losses.
Conflict of interest.
Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that this is true. Wall Street seems to be convinced that if inflation drops back down to 2%, it’ll be time to lower rates and start printing again.
I’m skeptical. For many years, ZIRP and QE was sold as a way to help the economy. I think the COVID response has led to there being a larger sense that ZIRP and QE benefits the stock market and housing prices, and nothing else.
In other words, I don’t think that era is coming back. I think the political pressure will be too great this time, and that’s not just in the U.S., but throughout the developed world.
Therein lies the rub. This is arguable the first time in the last 20 years the Fed and government is doing the right thing. Now that said, 1%’ers are taking it on the chin. They are crying the loudest. Given the government represents the rich, I keep expecting that pivot. So does Wall Street.
Inflation blows out big time but what do they care about the common man?
I agree. Even if the Fed stops raising or even lowers rates, it doesn’t mean we’re right back to ZIRP and QE. Given the current inflation disaster, I suspect those policies are out except under very dire circumstances which no one should be hoping for.
so my son is in NEED of vehicle
old one has no AC, was in minor accident 6 months ago(other guys insurance not even making offer so they got lawyer)
worth maybe $3k on trade in
thought they found one on internet(local dealer)
they go there and try making deal only to find out it required they finance thru them with massive fees, etc.
of course bank of papa only makes 1 payment – and I get 3%
Oldschool, that reputable guy can’t be more wrong.
CPI is not affected by home prices. It’s based on “equivalent rent shit”, that allows Fed to keep pumping housing through MBS purchase. Fed is still not selling MBS and is afraid to even talk about it.
Rent is a service and service inflation is still running high. Also CPI today doesn’t even account for rent increases due to another shit prorated model that BLS uses, that means that CPI increase from rent has a long way to go.
Bitcoin crossed 20K and now the scammers are already giving targets of $50k to $100k.
All this tells me that inflation is going higher in 6 months!
Fed was too late and now all options are very painful for middle class and working class.
Agree. Inflation not going away anytime soon. It will take years. Just received both Gas (Heating) & Electric Bills for last month. Usage was slightly lower for both YOY. However, Gas Bill increased 82% and Electric Bill increased 93%. It’s going to take quite some time before the consumer Stops getting hosed. These times today are Far worse than the’70’s.
Natural gas is down about 60% from this last summer.
Last paragraph:lone->long
Great article!
Nitpick edit — because I love your stuff. But no hard feelings if you delete it.
“holding the line for lone” = long.
This is what happens when the masses get free and or fraudulent Covid $$
Yes, that’s what always happens when the poors get money.
Funny how this works…hopefully these greedy dealers, especially the ones that are still asking sky high prices now instead of cutting their loss and get out while they can will take in the chin soon enough, much like home sellers that are still dreaming of prices from last year even now.
Cherry on top that Tesla is now cutting prices, surely won’t be doing the market any favor. Really funny to me seeing Tesla FOMO buyers that bought in early Dec of last year, how does that FOMO taste now?
They probably don’t care or are oblivious to MSRP. The upper middle class is full of such poor consumers these days. They’re likely more concerned with getting what they want and the image they are projecting. Consequence of too much money floating around the type of people that mainly buy Teslas.
Many of them lease… so it’s only the monthlies that matter. MSRP going down wouldn’t affect the payment much as the residual on the higher MSRP would offset it.
It’s those who bought during the pandemic (I saw a used 3 YO Tesla on the showroom floor of a dealership @18 months ago for above Tesla’s new MSRP – the excuse was “we have one and you can’t get one from Tesla) that took it in the kazoo.
A friend of mine had a Range Rover… he bought the vehicle for residual and immediately flipped it…. cleared $18K after paying sales tax on the purchase, plates, etc.. What did he do? Pulled out his 17 year old BMW 6’er and drove it for the past 10 months. You can pay for a lot of repairs on a BMW with $18K, which he would have done anyway because – as his wife says – they’ll bury him in that car.
Imagine being the poor schlub that paid over list for a 3 YO Range Rover that spent more time on a hook than it did on the road under it’s own power.
Your friend is smart, but his wife is smarter !
Why does someone’s misfortune/regrettable decisions make you happy, or make you think it is funny?
Because those people’s “regrettable decisions” did severe damage to society. Their stupidity didn’t just affect them. Collectively, THEY are the ones who have driven housing prices into the stratosphere out of reach of many normal people. THEY are the ones who made it such that a 23 year old out of college can’t afford a basic car.
Had people not latched on to FOMO, the inflationary mindset, and other destructive habits, inflation wouldn’t have taken off like it did.
It makes me happy when people who do bad things are punished for it.
Exactly, if most people that have money now or had money last 2 years can actually exercise some level of self restrain we probably wouldn’t be where we are now will asset prices in cars and houses wildly overpriced. Then again here we are so exercise me while I express a little joy in seeing these same people now pay the price while the whole time I grinded and stayed patience even though I easily could have participated in the collective hallucination.
Hopefully my dry powder will come in handy soon when I get a good view of seeing who’s been swimming naked all these time..
Buying a repossessed property is a business deal. If it saves me money, it makes me happy. Nothing personal.
These are all just business deals. Wolf points that out that there’s always two sides to a transaction… and one or the other wins.
So, it’s not “joy”, it’s more an affirmation of a personal strategy to use your money wisely – even if people think you’re “cheap” because you’re savvy enough to walk away from a bad deal.
ElK – well said. Could be why the overused term ‘win-win’ is misinterpreted and that result assumed to be more prevalent than in reality.
There ain’t no magic, other than our apparent undying belief in it (ref: Wolf’s coinage of ‘CH’…).
may we all find a better day.
And the older you get, esp. very old, you don’t really gara about what other people think.
Just curious. How much money did a typical recipient family receive in Stimmys? How about a small business owner PPP grand total? (My family received none, and no PPP). But it must have been considerable, for folks to drive up those prices that quickly. Amazing.
I know of a small business that raked in huge PPP $$ that they ended up NOT NEEDING, which was ultimately a huge handout to the haves. Sad, really. We’re all paying for that gift to the well to do right now via inflation.
That was Congress’ stupidity for not requiring that businesses show they lost revenue to have the loans “forgiven.”
I get that it was a rapidly changing situation, and I can understand not having those requirements to get the money out the door quickly, but if a business didn’t lose money, they should have had to pay the loans back.
My brother got 300k ,loan forgiven bought a house with proceeds
Same with other companies. Look at the airlines, Southwest, billions in forgiven PPP money and didn’t spend a dime on software to be able to schedule their planes.
AA, Delta, UA, billions in PPP they used to offer early retirement to their senior employees and then don’t have enough to run their operations.
PPI was based upon business revenue (not bottom line), and the number of workers.
Any business that employs hundreds could collect a lot of money, and any business that was not actually impacted negatively by COVID (think private practice doctors, construction) simply pocketed all that money and carried on.
It was also tax free, so if you had 10x employees working for you as a medium-sized contractor, then you just took in $200k+ in total PPP funding that you can punt into whatever you want with out consequences come tax day, or to your normal bottom line.
This small manufacturer took $0.
We did apply for a “just in case” loan and were approved for $500K, but we didn’t need it. We didn’t apply for the PPP, and everyone in this office made too much to get the welfare checks.
We crushed it in 2020 partly due to the economy being flooded with welfare checks, and our state was the last to close and the first re-open.
At the end of 2020, we were scrambling to get rid of about $600K, so we didn’t get taxed.
Just in PPP loans, something like $800 billion was handed out. Then there were other emergency loans (someone I know got an EIDL of over $1 million for a nothing-business). Then there were the stimmies, the extra unemployment benefits, the eviction bans and mortgage forbearance programs that allow people to spend their money somewhere else, then there were the stimmies and programs that state government paid for with federal pandemic funds, etc. etc. That’s just the money consumers got. Then there was the money that big corporations got and spent – including on employee buyouts which these employees then spent, see the $50 billion for just a handful of airlines…. This was a huge gigantic amount of money that was suddenly flooding the land.
There is a lot of discussion of the damage caused by COVID, but the damage was actually cause by the govt reactions to COVID and the forced shut downs of the economy and supply chains, none of which was necessary and none of which a single one of them will ever be held accountable for.
Looks like we’ll need a new ‘Cash for Clunkers’ type Federal program except this time to bail out the dealers. Hell, why not? We gave don’t-worry-about-paying-us-back money to just about everybody else, even if we borrowed the money to begin with. But I admit it would bring a tear to my eye watching them crush up stuff nicer than what I’m driving now.
Might be able to throw a student loan on the back seat while it goes in the crusher.
Many of the dealers already got their stimmy money in the form of PPP loans. Time for them to give some of it back.
Wake me up when index value retreats to 140 pre pandemic level.
And it seems a sub compact type I would be interested in are hard to find (new or used it seems)
Patience is a virtue
(What’s up with BTC? Won’t lay down and die)
Takes a little bit to boil away the feathers on some of those larger turkeys.
Sucking them in one last time for exit liquidity.
1) In mid 2020 dealers parking lots, including safe parking lots, were loaded with brand new and used cars to the rim..
2) The CPI of used car reached it’s lower point in mid 2020.
3) Within few months inventories flipped from peak to 30 days. Dealers made tons of money selling used cars, especially pickup trucks.
4) In 2020 crude oil futures slumped to minus (-)40. Price reached $120 in mid 2022.
5) BART fart. If we enter recession dealers inventories might test the peak. Dealers will cut prices, sell at cost or below cost, to liquidate what they got. Many bad items on dealers lots indicate that they might go out of business, but BART and NYC subway will keep running.
Car dealers do not make money on selling cars any more. They are salespersons for the financialization crowd that buy the car loans once the ink is dry and package them in an Asset (Auto) Based Security with AAA rating no questions asked. Dealers make money on the fees hidden in the loan. No money down and 120% loan to value, you can “always refinance” carrying some “value” into the next loan, sound familiar ? Just ask Michael Burry.
Higher interest rates on other financial instruments and deflation, M2 and M3 shrinking, may bring an end to the market for Asset (Auto) Based Securities.
The crash may ovetake the recession and come first.
Franz – just following the past lead of the banks re: fees, nay?
may we all find a better day.
Not necessarily true. There’s a lot of factory funny money that flows back to the dealerships. When they add a $5K ADM sticker, it’s profit. When they add “doc fees” that’s profit (can’t legally sell a car without processing the “docs” so how they get away with that is a mystery). The “protection packages” are profit (usually BS stuff that you can buy for $39).
Keep in mind that the profitability of a dealership is easily manipulated, based on rent factor, “management” company fees, the Lea Jet and yacht on the floor plan, number of ghost family employees, and a variety of other factors. The joke was that, if you were in dealership management, you never negotiated a pay plan based on “net” but on “gross” – even at a lower percentage as the “net” is easily turned to zero.
It probably won’t ever be this good for car purchasers, but I must report it is an absolute pleasure buying lumber again. Waiting it out was worth every minute. Retail prices are still dumping, there must be a glut. Back up the truck.
I live in timber country and there are lumber mills everywhere. To my knowledge they still haven’t slackened their pace of output, but it is only a matter of time. Then the layoffs begin.
What do you think the effect is on lumber retailers & home improvement stores in terms of profit? Do they hold the prices and capture the wholesale price differential? I imagine that the retailers pass along some of the cost deflation, but they’re in it for the money – no one dressed in a red and white outfit with a white beard – so their margins improve??
Where I work (government entity) we use a fleet management / leasing company. We lease (20) 1/2-ton trucks each calendar year. This past year, it was Chevy Silverado. These are the base models. We also lease additional vehicles. Our annual average miles per vehicle is roughly 4k.
Part of the program is we flip these 1/2 ton vehicles about each 12 months. We started the program in spring of 19’ and on average paid roughly 4k in annual lease payments after turning in the vehicles and clearing sales at auction thereafter.
We just finished reselling our 2022 fleet. We made 225k to drive brand new vehicles around this past year. That’s insane.
Wolf is the go to Car Man!
High cost of living country and sheet fiat $$, but stronger than other fiat scams, will lower exports and widen the already country-destroying trade deficit. But the washington, fiscal-clowns will keep pumping the country with fake fiat$$$ to slow the onset of the inevitable 2008 2.0 wicked crash!
Color me skeptical about vehicle prices falling back in line with historical trends. The dealers and manufacturers knew there was a contingent of the buying pubic who had been conditioned to be poor consumers. What they didn’t know was how large this class of buyers was. Turns out it is so large that the sweet spot on the profit curve comes with a lot less production volume.
As someone that started tearing apart cars in the driveway as a teenager, and still does several decades later, I can tell you that the percentage of people who work on their own cars has fallen greatly.
Vehicles have also gotten much more electrified and complicated. A side effect of this trend is that they are looked at as appliances and conveniences where luxury of features and comfort matters most to their owners. Which explains the trend to taller, heavier and larger vehicles versus efficient cars with great driving dynamics.
What people want from their cars and their relationship with them has shifted greatly and we ain’t going back.
Hard materials costs may be coming down, but services inflation still rages. Suppliers are still holding tight to their high prices. I build houses for Habitat and costs are less, but not enough to party about.
Oil and gas prices still way volatile. Don’t believe that the inflation fat lady is singing yet.
Automation is key to reducing wage inflation. McDonald’s is experimenting with robotic drive-through restaurants. The auto makers have been using robotic assembly lines for years.
Some urban areas have bus and/or subway systems. The airlines are faster and in some cases cheaper than Greyhound long distance bus transport, or Amtrack.
At this point supply is normal and prices are in a new trading range.
It’s a gully.
I guess CarMax and Carvana are now joining the “bankruptcy equities” club.
When they have to Liquidate everything that will be some religious experience for the holders of those “Auto Backed securities”. Maybe Michael Burry already put up a spreadsheet.
Carvana yes, CarMax no. CarMax is still profitable even now. It has been very profitable for many many years, and it can afford to lose some money, no problem, if it does. They’re the adults in the room. They know how to manage through something like this, and they have the resources to survive – even though their stock gets battered. But Carvana always lost money even during the best of time, lots of money, and now it’s at the end of the rope.
I had to buy a used vehicle in September. The car has been waiting more than a month at tge dealer and tge dealer was quite motivated to sell. Now I understand the reason. That was a smart decision for him.
Interest rates for buyers isn’t the only factor. It also costs more for the dealer to carry inventory.
There is also a limit to how long used car buyers can continue to afford to buy a car at all. At $27K average and rising rates, the pool of potential buyers who can actually afford it must be shrinking.
It’s also substantially contingent upon very loose credit standards.
I saw a local dealer ad this weekend. The featured cars only had payment prices listed ($150-$350). The fine print said the prices were biweekly payments based on an 84 month loan. That’s how people are “affording” these high prices. And they will be underwater almost immediately.
Well, no one get away from this world taking anything with them. Neither do the creditors wait on the other side. So why not leave on others expense? 😉
Sams:
That strategy only works if you die before the debt crushes you.
AF:
Not all of the heavies (large dealerships) finance/floor all of their inventory. They are contractually obligated to have a floor plan for cash draft purposes (manufacturer pays themselves from the dealer’s line of credit) based on their volume potential. These “minimum requirements” cover a variety of things like floor plan, showroom size, storage space, parts space, number of stalls, etc..
A well financed dealer can immediately pay off *most* of the car on his credit line, thereby pocketing the manufacturer’s floor plan assistance (usually enough to cover @3 months on the lot). The dealer will not pay off the entire amount because there is traditionally hazard insurance (usually at no cost to the dealer) that covers the vehicle on the floor plan so, if the vehicle gets stolen, flooded, hail pocked, vandalized, etc., it’s not entirely the dealership’s problem.
The dealer can also control what hits his floor plan by putting himself on voluntary credit hold… but that only works for a limited amount of time due to the dealer agreement T&C’s.
Used cars are becoming one year older each year in the third Qt.
In the first Qt sales slump. Later on, they have to survive new last year models. There are certain cutoff days that dealers must obey. Thereafter
they have to a discounts…
There’s this auto industry finance rule of “curtailment” which requires the dealer to pay down any vehicle on their floor plan once it has a model year birthday plus a buffer of time (2-3 months). The cash poor stores, will dump inventory to not have to tie up capital on the remaining turkeys (which is usually what’s left).
You and Wolf should co-author a book on “Car buying for dummies” or, better yet, “Car buying for those who absolutely hate car buying.”
I used to purchase a new or slightly used vehicle every 2-3 years.
But the ridiculous inflation for both new and used has been a paradigm shift for me as I will now repair what I already own until the wheels fall off.
> I used to purchase a new or slightly used vehicle every 2-3 years.
Why? Isn’t that time consuming and costly when it comes to transaction costs? Part of why I would only buy real estate and cars and never sell.
Because I could afford to; not because it was financially savvy. I also had a family situation that required a very low mileage new vehicle.
Retired at 55 and while I didn’t exactly follow a FIRE plan, it just worked out that way.
Insurance is also a large expense that is not often included in the purchase price of cars.
There are huge risks in driving a beater car like I do. But if the car is paid off you can run liability insurance, I pay just $31 a month. If I purchase a new/used car with a loan, I would be required to purchase comprehensive insurance coverage and my monthly insurance premium would likely increase by $100 a month or more.
By law, I need liability insurance and I currently carry the lowest deductible allowed for property $15,000.
My liability insurance will not cover the cost of repairing/replacing most used cars and a mere fraction of the costs of all new cars.
I carry “full glass” insurance as well. It’s cheap and, if you’re in a state that has inspections, a star in the windshield can cause your vehicle to fail. Here in the desert (and anywhere else there’s gravel), yearly windshield replacements are not uncommon. For what it costs, it’s a no brainer.
You can also get a fix-it ticket in states without inspections – which could cost more than the full glass coverage in inconvenience alone. There is no deductible on full glass….. it’s exactly what it says.
But what about the tripling of your premium if you have an insurance claim?
Issue is that even if you are one of the mega lucky ones who works remotely, if you have kids in most of the US you need a car.
So you cannot always time buying a used car.
Correct. That applies to some people, those that you mentioned, plus people whose car got totaled, etc. But that’s a relatively small portion of potential buyers who cannot wait. Most buyers have a pretty decent trade-in when they buy, and they could drive that trade-in for a while longer. It’s that large number of buyers who “want to buy” that drive the market, not the smaller number of buyers who “need to buy.”
Horrible government policies have trashed market driven capital allocation so that no one knows where to invest capital. EVs, the next big wave, then what? Facilities and the very energy to charge them already stressed beyond capacity and the main energy sources being closed down.
Meantime the Green crowd burn their bridges as they go. This is a problem of looking at all new tech through rose colored glasses while completely ignoring the significant down sides. Those down sides, come as reality checks later, after the whole thing is a smoking dumpster fire.
The age of a used car on the road is growing. There are two extremities in the market : brand new cars and antique cars. The rest are used cars.
Every third Qt a brand new car become used car. The one year become two years.
The eight/ nine year approach the ten to eighteen years.
The eighteen/ nineteen is almost classic at twenty and the classic become antique at age twenty five.
Every state might have a different range. Wolf can adjust the suggested categories.
Well, not used car news, but farm equipment news just off the Grand Forks News Network:
‘A Supply-Demand Tug-of-War’
The used machinery market remains hot. BigIrons Auctions Territory Manager Eric Kaczmarski says tight supply will continue to keep used machinery prices high. “Prices will remain strong as long as customers still struggle to get equipment at dealerships.” Kaczmarski says BigIron Auctions is coming off a record year. “Our sales were through the roof and we were constantly breaking records every week.”
Land prices for good crop-growing acres in the northern plains has been up quite strongly too.
Was curious to see if demand had cooled & inventory had increased.
Checked a few dealers….still 12+ months out.
The farmers won their “right to repair” suit against John Deere. Should help by reducing the stranglehold the equipment dealers had on the repair market.
Used car dealers might forge car’s birthdays to survive.