Can the Government Pay for its Spiking Interest Expenses? Time to Look at Interest Payments against Tax Receipts

Inflation is an enemy of the people, but it’s a friend of government recklessness.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We have a situation here. Folks are out there promoting the idea that the Fed cannot keep interest rates at 4.5% for long, and that it certainly cannot hike interest rates to 5.0% or 5.5%, because the amount that the federal government pays in interest expense is spiking and the government cannot afford to pay the spiking interest expense, and the Fed will have to pivot any moment now and cut interest rates because otherwise the government would go bankrupt or whatever.
This stuff is now everywhere, propagated by all kinds of newsletters, and by bond fund managers and hedge fund managers that are losing their shirts with these higher interest rates, and the pivot mongers have grabbed a hold of it, and they’re on TV with this stuff, pushing the idea that the Fed must cut interest rates or else the government will go broke or whatever.
What these pivot mongers are willfully omitting is that tax receipts – which pay for the interest expense – have spiked by a huge amount, and that interest expense as a percent of tax receipts had hit a historic low in Q1 2022, and has ticked up from that historic low but remains near historic lows. Interest expense as a percent of tax receipts is the primary measure of whether or not the government can afford the interest expense: It was around 50% in the 1980s; in Q3 2022, it was 22.9%:
The thing is, inflation has been huge. Inflation means that government tax receipts are spiking, thereby lowering the burden of paying for the existing debt, thereby allowing the government to borrow more because the burden of the old debt gets extinguished by surging tax receipts due to inflation, which is why governments love inflation.
But inflation is an enemy of the people. And when inflation rises beyond certain low-ish levels – the Fed thinks that’s about 2% per its core PCE measure – it will ultimately tangle up the economy, leading to all kinds of long-lasting damage. And that puts the brakes on the government’s wishes to inflate away the results of deficit spending, namely ballooning debts and interest expenses.
What happened is this: The government’s debt spiked by 34%, or by $8 trillion, in three years, from $23.2 trillion Q1 2020 to $31.4 trillion today. In 2020 alone, $4.5 trillion were added to this debt. In 2021 and 2022, a combined $3.5 trillion were added (a rate of about $1.75 trillion per year). And it continues. This spike in the debt was caused by ridiculous amounts of stimulus spending, handed to businesses, state and local governments, and consumers.
This additional $8 trillion in debt, that 34% spike in total debt, quickly added a lot of interest expense for the government.
In addition, and gradually, old Treasury securities mature and are replaced by new Treasury securities with higher interest rates, and the higher interest costs of those new securities are filtering into the interest expense.
Fueled by the 34% in additional debt, and now gradually further fueled by the higher interest rates spreading into the overall debt, total interest expense in Q3 spiked by 24% from a year ago and by 43% from two years ago.
And this is the kind of scary chart the pivot mongers are circulating while omitting the huge spike in tax receipts and the historically low burden of this interest expense as a percent of tax receipts that we saw in the chart above:
Don’t get me wrong: This amount of deficit spending is nuts, it’s very inflationary and contributed to the spike in inflation we have now. It’s a terrible policy that Congress pursued. And there are a lot of issues with that. But the burden of this interest expense is not one of them – thanks in part to surging inflation.
Tax receipts spiked by 21.5% year-over-year and by 52% from two years ago. This is what pays for the interest expense:
Government interest payments as percent of nominal GDP, a classic measure of the burden of government interest expenses on the overall economy, plunged to historic lows during the era of Easy Money after the Financial Crisis, and it’s still in that low range, but has risen to the upper end of that low range:
Inflation will further eat into the burden of this monstrous debt. A big bout of inflation is the best thing that happens to the burden of government debt. That’s why governments love inflation.
This government love of inflation and deficit spending is precisely why modern central banks are supposed to be “independent” from the government so that they can tamp down on inflation, and let the government struggle with their deficits and debts.
And all this ongoing deficit spending, and the money from the prior stimulus spending that is still sloshing around at state and local governments, at businesses, and at consumers, will provide further fuel for spending, taxes, GDP, and inflation.
The path that government spending has been on for the past three years is clearly wrong-headed. And maybe someday, when interest expense eats up 50% of tax receipts as it did in the 1980s – and not 22.9% as it does today – then just maybe we might see some real discussion and action in Congress about curtailing these ridiculous deficits. But we’re a million miles away from that. And the Fed is doing exactly what it needs to do — hiking interest rates — to curtail inflation and to gently begin nudging Congress to take the deficits a little more seriously.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
That interest rates have to stay lower because of the debt burden is an appallingly shallow suggestion to begin with. Years of artificially low interest rates conjured the excessive debt into existence in the first place.
You cannot escape an excessive debt problem by making debt more comfortable to have.
Absolutely correct.
A government that prints dollars out of thin air to meet its expenses and liabilities, can also print more dollars to service higher interest payments.
So, when it comes to this:
1. In mathematical sense, this means that debt will increase exponentially.
2. In logical sense it means government will always remain solvent wrt dollar debt, even if peasants die of hunger.
yes, a government that controls its own currency will always remain solvent. But inflation will ruin the party. That’s the problem now.
The USG will remain solvent in accounting sense as long as the country exists in anything resembling its current form.
That’s not the real question, to those with the most influence.
It’s whether the US can maintain its current leading geopolitical role or loses it to a competitor, presumably China.
China has a debt problem too, but its currency isn’t the global reserve currency.
The American imperial state cannot exist without the ability to use the USD to pay for things the US economy does not produce.
“Inflation is an enemy of the people, but it’s a friend of government recklessness”
It’s a sickening situation when the government financially benefits from hurting and destroying the very people who they are elected to serve and protect. I believe the system is beyond repair. The entire Federal Government, nevermind state and locals govs (the same, oftentimes worse), is shot through with corruption on every level.
The working class and the poor are getting absolutely demolished as I type. Financially ruined. It doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a long, grinding, soul-destroying road down to destitution. For most, there is no road back. A life of poverty until death is their future.
Very sad but unfortunately very true.
Who thought that in this “information age”, there would be so much misinformation to allow oligarches to screw the masses this way!
Too many smart people are getting screwed, and this can turn bad quickly. System seems be unstable.
Don’t underestimate the brainwashing power of the culture industry. Most people can find ways, through entertainment and consumption of popular culture, to numb their pain and suffering and justify their servitude in the current system.
And drugs – both legal and illegal.
Yes, it’s not actually the government, as it isn’t a person.
It’s the elites who run it.
We’re just getting what we voted for.
So the fed plan is?
1. Keep raising rates
2. Real economy falters
3. Tax receipts drop
4. % of interest payments to tax receipts spike
5. Government forced to stop deficit spending
6. Prices come down
7. Economy recovers wholistically
Nice plan if they stick to it
AS
The gubment is GTG with #1 through #4. They claim #5 through #7 is part of the overall plan but then a new slew of legislators get elected in the plan gets revised to only #1 through #4. Lather, rinse and repeat.
Arya Stark,
You’re compressing many years into months. That’s not how it happens. Look, it took 6 years to go from interest expenses of 27% of tax receipts to 40%. And that included the massive double-dip recession.
I was just trying to understand the mindset of the fed. I realize it would take quite a while.
So does that mean, the government should be doing more to beat tax cheats?
Because I don’t actually understand who is the debtor in this situation, except for other facets of the government.
What exactly is the problem here, because it seems the government’s loss is my gain?
There is no revenue problem.
If tax receipts equaled 100% of all income, politicians would still find a way to run massive deficits.
The problem, Wolf, is that if we have a recession – or even an extended economic slow down – tax receipts will plummet, but the interest payments are forever. Thus, the pivot mongers may be operationally early (and as you point out, they do have an agenda), but their overall methodology is correct; it simply might take longer to play out.
The charts include the worst recessions in our lifetimes, the Double Dip and the Great Recession. So you can see how the relationship changed in chart #1 during those huge recessions.
The burden of the existing debt will decline with each month of inflation. A recession is going to reverse that for a few quarters, and so what? See chart #1.
The burden of this interest expense won’t be a real issue for years.
And the ONLY thing that will put some discipline on Congress are higher interest rates and higher interest expenses.
The pivot mongers are wrong all the way through. They don’t give a crap about the economy or America or the people; all they care about are their trading positions and an end to losing their shirts.
That includes all of the idiot commenters at Marketwatch, as well as “celebrated” professors like Jeremy Siegel.
Wall Street and the stonk market are the only things they care about.
What do they call it when you have high inflation *and* high interest rates? A complete breakdown? 😂
Nah. “high inflation *and* high interest rates” – that’s kind of a normal situation.
The abnormal situation is high inflation *and* low interest rates, which is what we still have now, with the EFFR still negative, which would cause the “complete breakdown.”
EXACTLY
They’re going to magically make 2022 disappear, like it never happened, and gaslight you by telling you that inflation is lower than it is and disappearing. This is the government’s version of moving the goal post wide left and backwards when the kick is already in the air:
“The Bureau of Labor Statistics will change the method of calculation of inflation data from 2023. The release of the January 2023 CPI data, which is slated for Friday, February 10, 2023, will mark the beginning of the switch to yearly weights. With the release of January 2023 in February, the CPI for ‘new vehicles’ will introduce a methodology improvement to the time series filter that estimates the most recent cyclical trend and short-term fluctuations.”
*2021 disappear. Please correct if you can, Wolf.
Weights are changed all the time, every year, as consumer spending shifts, and as higher prices change where the dollars go, and the weights are based on where the dollars go.
For example, housing weights INCREASED in 2022 because a larger portion of spending went into housing, and housing inflation is what is spiking! And this increase in housing weights made CPI worse in 2022.
People said the same braindead BS in late 2021 about 2022, that some kind of strategic shift in weights away from items with lots of inflation will miraculously repress CPI. And we ended up getting the worst CPI readings in 40 years.
Depth Charge, I love you, but spreading stuff like this, in this ignorant manner, and with stupid conclusions, turns your whole comment toxic. There comes a time when you just need to slow down and take a deep breath!
“People said the same braindead BS in late 2021 about 2022, that some kind of strategic shift in weights away from items with lots of inflation will miraculously repress CPI. And we ended up getting the worst CPI readings in 40 years.”
I guess the question is “would the CPI been even worse had they not instituted the change?” That’s the data I’m interested in. Because everything I’ve read indicates that the way CPI is calculated today, never mind these latest changes, has led to the appearance of more muted inflation versus the old way it was calculated in the 1970s, when Volcker headed the FED.
Further, I found that quote from a financial article. Drawing my own conclusions from a quote doesn’t seem like “spreading BS,” it was simply my interpretation of the motive behind the change, and the likely conclusion the new data would arrive at.
You may not like people like me, Wolf, but we are a byproduct of this raging inflation and the war on the middle class by the FED and the government itself. We have lost all trust in the government and their lies and statistics. You can go ahead and delete the comment. It’s not really important to me.
1. “I guess the question is “would the CPI been even worse had they not instituted the change?””
I already gave you the answer in my comment: “And this increase in housing weights made CPI worse in 2022.”
2. “You may not like people like me…”
I diligently explained in my comment: “Depth Charge, I love you, but…”
3. “You can go ahead and delete the comment. It’s not really important to me.”
No, not gonna. If I delete it, someone else will post the same thing. And I have to explode all over again.
4. I track the weights (copy and paste over to my spreadsheet late in the year and early in the year to see the direction. So I have these columns of all the weights side by side going back to Oct 2021 when that started becoming a talking point.
And I can tell you, the changes in weights make sense to me: For example, housing components increased in weight because housing got more expensive and people spent a bigger portion of their total spending on housing. That’s how it works.
Shelter: Oct 2021: 32.4%; now: 32.9%
People also spent more money of food because food inflation was out the wazoo, so the weight of food at home increased, which made CPI a lot worse, given the huge food inflation and the big weight of it:
Food at home: Oct 2021 7.73%; now 8.53%
But I guess men spent less on clothing, now that they’re working from home. So men’s apparel lost weight (LOL):
Men’s apparel: Oct 2021: 0.69%; now 0.60%
Unfortunately, the weights stuff requires a big spreadsheet to see: there are 345 categories, each with its own weight, so my spreadsheet has 345 lines, across a bunch of columns. And I cannot post this stuff here on my site. It’s just too boring, a gazillion little bitty numbers. And the changes are really small, and no one would look at the article, and people would think I totally lost it. It’s just a lot more fun to read an article about how the BLS is going to lie again, than to actually deal with this stuff.
But but, but... if people here tell me that they’re interested in an article on the weights in a couple of months, when the weights are embedded, with a gazillion little bitty numbers, 340 lines in total, and some key items pulled out and discussed, just Like I did here, well then, if there is popular demand, then I might do it. So everyone, if you’re interested, please let me know here by replying to Depth Charge’s comment above.
I for one would only be interested if there was hard data that supported a government conspiracy to skew the data to show lower inflation numbers.
It appears this is not the case based on wolf’s comment.
However I think they already did this with the way they calculate technology.
Iphones are in no way deflationary. Use to be $650 for top line phone now it’s $900-$1200 and most people have to finance it over 2-3 years. I get the tech improved thing but that’s what tech is suppose to do improve. Tvs are dirt cheap though so maybe they balance out but I’d say people spend more on iphone then TV’s for sure
I would certainly be interested in seeing how the weights have changed.
Thank you for your updated comment, Wolf. Your site and data mean more to me than you will ever know. I have probably done a very poor job of showing that but I will do better this year, you will see.
Re: This government love of inflation
The last 40 years have been fairly low in inflationary terms and the burden of government debt has done nothing but explode. I guess I’m missing something?
Is it possible to forward this column directly to Janet Yellen?
1) US gov interest payments as % of the GDP is breaking out after 20Y
in a trading range.
2) US tax receipts are in a bubble.
3) The Fed raised interest rates to fight inflation. Central banks holdings of gov bonds and notes are bleeding. The Fed might pay the primary banks over $100B/y on reserves, excess reserve and RRP. Things are tough for JP for keeping us and our businesses alive. US gov financed it’s multi stimulus and relies with higher debt ceilings.
4) In her letter Dr. Yellen warns of a growing risk of “events”. She noted dozens ways to cut expenses before bad things happen, after Jan 19.
5) The refusniks and the dbl McC might use this data to bend the will of the other side in repetitions.
There is a supply vs demand component for available capital. There might be more borrowers looking for loans when interest rates are low than when rates are high. This is especially true for loans of greater duration, the long end of the curve. During the 1970’s interest rates rose, so did the value of a home. A home was a hedge against inflation and better than an RV campsite where the landlord always increases the rent. People took money out of the stock market and bought bonds. Owning a 30 year AA bond paying 12% interest would have been a nice thing once interest rates dipped below 9%.
Yield solves ALL supply and demand issues. Higher yields generate demand.
Wolf,
Appreciate the article. It puts the present in the proper prospective and I note you are not suggesting continued large deficit spending is good for the future.
Thanks for writing it.
So, how does the calculations play-out if the interest rates were at 10 or 15% where they should be if Banana-republic Jerome was serious about fighting inflation? As you are well aware Wolf, as interest rates drop so does the US$ and inflation roars back with a vengeance.
As I have said over the past year there’s a good chance oil spikes higher than the 08 $150 high, as well as big spikes in other commodities.
Inflationary gvt-deficit spending will continue until the system breaks!
The Fed and Fed gvt are monetary and fiscal clowns driving the clown car off the cliff!
With 7% CPI, we don’t need the Fed to hike to 15%, that’s just nonsense.
But if CPI goes to 15%, which might require the Fed to hike to 15%, the entire burden of the debt and interest payments would be wiped out in just a few years by inflation. Tax receipts would spike like you’ve never seen in your life before, even during a recession. 15% inflation is HUGE. everyone who holds any kind of fixed interest debt will be wiped out in a few years.
“15% inflation is HUGE. everyone who holds any kind of fixed interest debt will be wiped out in a few years.”
I’m not understanding this statement.
I would think fixed interest debt would benefit from high inflation as you are paying that debt back with cheaper money.
I would think fixed interest assets would be wiped out by high inflation because it would make your assets worth less and less.
The way I read it “holds” is the key word. Someone holding (i.e. owning) fixed interest debt will be wiped out in a matter of years with 15% inflation.
You have to look at duration, folks. Investors with a 7-10 year duration will be wiped out. Debt Investors with 1-2 year duration will be hurt but not wiped out.
Wolf
During Volcker era (early 80s) the inflation did reach to 15% and the rate got hiked almost to 20%.
I had started my ‘deferred retirement plan’ by investing in 30yr with 14%
Debt to GDP was around 35% compared to now nearly 130%.
I read some where (warren Buffet ?correct me if I am wrong) that once the DEBT exceeds 90% of GDP, it will be a drag on the economy. B/c of inflation this matters little?
“So, how does the calculations play-out if the interest rates were at 10 or 15%”
I’ll tell how that scenario would play out – I would be killing it with my beloved T-bills while RE and the markets get crushed. Bring it!
Wolf, I always respect your opinion. A lot of thought, experience and intellect goes into every article. Have you thought about what America would look like if America lost reserve currency status or even a substantial reduction in the use of the US$ as reserve currency.
I think the Chinese RMB should become a much larger reserve currency at the expense of the dollar. This is a huge economy and should have a big reserve currency. This might take the US share from 60% to 40%; it might leave the euro share the same at 20%, and put the RMB share at 20%. This would take many years, and it would be good for the US and for the global economy. But it cannot happen as long as China has capital controls in place.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/01/01/status-of-us-dollar-as-global-reserve-currency-usd-exchange-rates-hit-foreign-exchange-reserves/
If US gov debt deflate in real terms due higher inflation rates and gov
spending will be cut in stepping stones ==> we might not have a recession. It might start a prolong bull market. JP will be a hero.
Once again, love the perspective on the issue. But the one problem I have with this comparison is it doesnt really tell me if that 52% spike in tax receipts is durable. My guess is that it is not.
I assume that tax receipts will fall based on:
– Receipts from investment gains will fall precipitously due to the market decline in both equities and bonds. my thought is that the markets fall much further this year (spreading to p/e declines in quality assets) basically just compressing p/e ratios
– Receipts from income includes income from government employees and companies that generate revenues from government spending. that is going away and will lead to reduced employment.
– Receipts from businesses will fall once we head further into stagflation
I also had looked at the projections from the CBO in the past and over the next decade the percentage of the GDP dedicated to interest repayments goes up alot. I would have to look at that info.
I’m not arguing with Wolf’s point that this is not a short term issue, just pointing out that over the longer term, the trends are really bad and we need to solve them with changes to polcies.
i actually re-read the last paragraphs and Wolf already addressed my points. wolf, if you want to delete my posts, please do. nice article.
Yes, but also think of it in these terms.
What do you think would happen to the US economy and by implication, government budget, if the annual increase in the national debt and the FRB’s balance sheet resembled pre-GFC?
l imagine the growth in revenues will come from growth in profits and/or wages, which are increasing on a nominal basis, from inflation.
Just to give you an idea:
1. During normal times such as as in fiscal 2018, capital gains tax receipts were just 9% of total federal tax receipts (Tax Foundation)
2. Lots of stuff that will be sold will be sold at a profit, despite the recent market declines, because it was bought years ago. Look at a 10-year chart of the S&P 500, and a lot of this stuff is long-term holdings that will trigger big realized gains despite the recent declines.
3. The Congressional Budget Office projects that total tax receipts will RISE over the next few years, with big jumps in 2025-27 due to changes in the tax law that will take effect then, despite a decline in capital gains tax receipts from the record levels in 2021 and 2022.
Per CBO: Tax revenues, 2022, by category, in billions:
Individual Income Taxes: 2,623 — less than 1/2 from these massive capital gains taxes
Payroll Taxes (paid by employer): 1,465
Corporate Income Taxes: 395
Excise taxes: 88
Customs duties: 95
Estate and gift taxes: 27
Miscellaneous fees and fines: 34
What is also driving tax receipts are the most massive pay increases in decades (wage inflation), so that’s individual income taxes and payroll taxes. And they continue to be inflated. Corporate income is also being inflated by price increases (inflation).
Inflation is a huge driver of tax receipts.
END game war .US can and will continue erratic money policies there in to deep.
Destroy western world then rebuild it. Wash, rinse, repeat.
The increase in govt. revenues over the past few years is stunning. It would be interesting to see a breakdown of the trend by revenue source and also to compare against FICA (capped) and Medicare (uncapped) collections to possibly glean some insight into the sustainability of these wild revenue increases.
OK, we have to agree to stop with the simplistic linear thinking exhibited by so many when the Fed is mentioned. I blame Ron Paul for poisoning so many with the idiotic thought that hyperinflation will be here next year, just like Weimar. For the last 40 fricking years.
Stop with any thought the dollar *has* to be stable. It is floating, and Fed is managing that float through some pretty crude tools. There is no credible challenger to the international trade and buying status of the dollar, nothing, zip- nada. So. Now think. Every single alternative is either waaay too small, or ridiculous like bitcoin. The Euro is even worse. The Yuan is not freely traded, so no China. Japan and Korea, no way. Mercosur- ug no.
Further, the exorbitant privilege continues, as well as setting the terms of trade. The only savvy central bank that has done better is the SNB. So, deficits don’t yet matter. On the flip side, Congress is totally ridiculous. The House will force the ridiculous $1 trillion coin. Now that is a truly dangerous moment, because it would be a huge crack in the PERCEPTION of dollar safety.
Then there is the American Bond Market. Higher interest rates will restore the terror the market used to wield over the US Government, along with a large number of the biggest companies in America. Think the government is the most vulnerable entity in America to rising interest rates? No, the business world has blasted along on low rates rockets for years. Now higher rates are going to wreck businesses with a lot of debt.
And that is the real driver of damage from higher rates. Everything valued explicitly or implicitly from a *riskless* interest rate will lose current value. These lower prices in everything from houses to commercial property, everything is worth less due to simple math. These losses on anything with a long term duration are going to be brutal.