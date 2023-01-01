Status of US Dollar as Global Reserve Currency: USD Exchange Rates Hit Foreign Exchange Reserves

Complicated times for the dollar. The Chinese Renminbi, a distant also-ran, loses ground.
The last three years were complicated for the dominant reserve currency. At first there was the Fed’s $5-trillion money-printing orgy and interest-rate repression. Then there was raging inflation, which the Fed brushed off as “transitory.” Through this period, the dollar fell against other currencies. But then the Fed got religion and began to tighten: since March 2022, it has hiked rates by 425 basis points, accompanied over the past six months by $414 billion in QT so far. As a result, the dollar bounced off and shot higher against other currencies, particularly the euro and the yen – the #2 and #3 reserve currencies.
At the end of Q3, the share of US-dollar-denominated foreign exchange reserves rose to 59.8%, the third quarter in a row of increases, and the highest since Q3 2020, according to the IMF’s new COFER data on reserve currencies. Since the end of 2021, the share of the dollar rose by nearly 1 percentage point.
But this increase came off a 26-year low at the end of 2021. Note that this does not include the dollar-denominated assets on the Fed’s balance sheet, but only dollar-denominated assets held by foreign central banks and foreign official institutions:
The dollar as reserve currency means that foreign central banks and other foreign official institutions hold US-dollar-denominated assets, such as Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, US mortgage-backed securities, and the like.
These foreign central banks and official institutions also hold assets denominated in other currencies. And all those assets combined make up the total global foreign exchange reserves, which amounted to $11.6 trillion in all currencies when expressed in USD, according to the IMF’s COFER data; 59.8% were dollar-denominated assets.
The remaining 40.2% were assets denominated in other currencies, primarily the euro, and a bunch of also-rans, whose value were then translated into USD.
The other major reserve currency, and the also-rans.
The euro is the second largest reserve currency. The Eurozone encompasses 19 countries with a population of 340 million people. Over two decades ago, when the euro was being promoted to Europeans, they often talked about “parity” of the euro with the dollar on all levels: as global reserve currency, as trading currency, and as financing currency. This reserve currency parity made progress until the Euro Debt Crisis brought to light the euro’s structural weakness. And that put an end to this parity talk.
Since then, the euro has had a share of about 20% of global reserve currencies (in Q3, 19.7%), about as large as all also-rans combined. But it was far below the dollar (black line, red dots in the chart below).
The yen (purple line at the top of the colorful spaghetti at the bottom in the chart) had a share of 5.3%. It became the #3 reserve currency in 2018, when its share surpassed that of the British pound.
The British pound, the #4 reserve currency, had a share of 4.6% (blue line just under the yen in the spaghetti).
The Chinese renminbi, the #5 reserve currency, dipped to a share of 2.8% in Q3 — only 2.8%, despite the huge size and global interconnection of China’s economy! Given the capital controls still in place, and other issues, it seems central banks are leery of RMB-denominated assets and are in no hurry to pile them on, despite years of predictions that they would. Folks that expect the Renminbi to overtake the US dollar as reserve currency will have to have enormous patience (green line with black dots near the very bottom).
The other currencies in the spaghetti: Canadian dollar (2.4%), Australian dollar (1.9%), and Swiss franc (0.23%). There are other currencies, each of which has such a small share that it doesn’t matter.
You can have a large trade surplus and a large reserve currency just fine.
The Eurozone has had a large trade surplus with the rest of the world in recent years – particularly with the US. This demonstrates that an economy with a trade surplus can also have one of the top reserve currencies, thereby debunking the outdated theories that the country with a large reserve currency must have a large trade deficit.
But having the dominant reserve currency encourages the US to run up its gigantic twin-deficits: The US government deficits that have produced the incredibly spiking public debt; and the ballooning trade deficit, powered by Corporate America’s three-decade search of cheap labor. Both of these deficits would be more expensive to fund if the dollar were not the dominant reserve currency.
Dollar’s share gains in 2022 may be over: exchange rates and foreign exchange reserves.
Since the end of Q3, the ECB hiked rates and shed a huge €850 billion in assets, and the euro reacted, recovering some against the dollar. And the Bank of Japan made noises in that direction, and the yen bounced.
The values of foreign exchange reserves denominated in euros, yen, British Pound, renminbi, and other currencies are translated into dollar figures at the current exchange rate, so that they can be summed and compared.
For example, within the IMF’s data, the value of Japan’s official holdings of euro-denominated assets is expressed in dollars at the current EUR-USD exchange rate.
The exchange rate between the USD and other reserve currencies impacts the magnitude of the non-USD assets. To stick with our example, the magnitude, expressed in dollars, of the euro-denominated assets held by Japan fell as the euro’s exchange rate fell against the dollar.
So the increase in the share of the USD since the end of 2021 may have run its course because the plunge of the euro and yen have ended, and both currencies have bounced since the end of Q3.
Overall, over the past two decades, the exchange rates of the major currency pairs have bounced up and down within a fairly wide band, as shown by the Dollar Index [DXY], which tracks the exchange rates of the dollar against the euro, yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc. The DXY is dominated by the euro and yen.
At the end of Q3, the IMF’s cutoff point for this reserve currency data, the DXY closed at 112.2, where it had been 22 years earlier, in May 2002, but there were big movements in between (data via YCharts):
The long-term decline of the dollar’s share: not related to exchange rates.
As we have seen in the DXY chart above, the dollar’s exchange rate with the euro and the yen is back where it had been in 2002. But in 2002, the dollar had a share of 66.5%; and in Q3, 2022, it had a share of 59.8%.
So this portion of the long-term decline of the dollar’s share is not due to exchange rates, but due to central banks slowly diversifying away from dollar-denominated holdings and into securities that are denominated in other currencies.
The dollar had a share of 85% of global exchange reserves in the early 1970s. But over the next 15 years, the share plunged by nearly half, driven by an explosion of inflation that scared the wits out of holders of USD-denominated assets. One of the reasons why the Fed is now serious about cracking down on inflation is to avoid another dollar-fiasco like that:
With a hawkish Fed, the dollar (DXY) should be able to keep its head above the water, while draining the swamp. One thing Wolf, why is China not included in the DXY?
There are other indices that include the RMB and many other currencies. But the RMB is a non-entity as far as reserve currencies. The DXY is dominated by the euro and the yen, and so is a good measure for those currencies against the dollar.
Wolf, there are also more than 28 Metric Tonnes of Gold in foreign reserves today (only 0.014% of all Gold mined).
That amounts to ~$1.8 trillion of foreign reserves now. The same amount of gold would have accounted for only $300 Billion in 2000 and there was lesser much lesser gold in foreign reserves then.
Can you also start including Gold in the net foreign reserve share because clearly it had a remarkable gain and would most likely continue this trend due to
1. Geopolitical tensions where dollar settlements can be blocked by US.
2. Rampant global inflation that is hurting all fiat currencies and can increase private holding of gold in countries like China, India and many other third world countries possibly increasing gold prices. Please note that many European countries have even higher inflation, but it’s new to these guys, so they lack the experience (or resources) to save gold privately.
3. Some Oil producers ready to accept gold instead of dollars.
DXY was established in 1973, when China was of much less significance to the world economy. It hasn’t been adjusted since then, except to account for launch of EUR.
80% of the world’s trade in the global oil market is priced in the almighty Petro Dollar.
But for the last five years, China has been the largest importer of crude oil. Needless to say, there is a push now for China and Russia to bypass the dollar. The ‘Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange’ is the umbrella organization that Xi and China are pushing to run oil trades through the yuan. Xi is trying to get the Persian Gulf monarchies on board with this.
Xi was in Arabia in December 2022, and in Samarkand in September 2022 for meetings with the ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization,’ of which there are now nine permanent member nations. And 40% of the world’s population is represented in the SCO.
It’s almost amusing to see the names of the groups being organized in this manner, but the coalitions are forming. In Russia this May, the next ‘Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’ will meet, just before the next ‘Belt and Road Forum’ meeting takes place. The goal is to drive towards a common payment infrastructure outside of the SWIFT banking mechanism, and that is the lynch pin of the petrodollar.
Outside of oil trade, Russia and China are working on having the central banks across central Asia, Iran, and India use UnionPay, Mir cards, Alipay, and WeChat Pay instead of Visa and Mastercard; in another effort to break the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
These moves take many years or even decades to gather steam, but the push is there.
As Washington, London and NATO have played their cards for all to see lately, it will be interesting to watch what happens with the BRICS, South American countries and African countries.
Will we see a new global alternative currency emerge? Time will tell, and perhaps a fairly long time remains for King Dollar to stay on top.
Prairie Rider,
In terms of currencies, reserve currencies, the “petro dollar” or whatever, the first thing you need to do is forget about Russia. It’s a minuscule economy. It’s smaller than the economy of Florida, it’s much smaller than the economy of Texas, it’s less than half the size of the economy of California. The US is a larger producer of petroleum and petroleum products than Russia, it’s a larger producer of natural gas. So forget Russia. Take it out of your currency equation. It just doesn’t matter.
China is another story. That’s a huge economy whose currency carries no weight. And that’s actually not a good deal for the global economy. China’s currency SHOULD carry more weight, that would be good for the global economy and for the US. But China is governed by a freaked-out government that put capital controls in place, and you cannot have a powerful currency with capital controls. So forget that one too.
Forget Saudi Arabia. Another tiny economy. They have oil but the US imports very little Saudi oil, so now they try to sell their oil to China at a discount. That’s great. Good for China. So who cares. Glad someone is buying Saudi oil or else they’d have to eat it.
US oil production CRASHED the price of oil, starting in 2014. If US frackers lose their newly-found discipline, they’ll crash the price of oil again.
I’m surprised you fell for the hilarities you referenced. These people have been pumping the same nonsense for over a decade, copy and paste.
BTW, no one outside the parties involved in the deal cares about what currency a particular oil trade is conducted in. No one cares if Russia sells China oil and prices it in yuan or euros or whatever. Russia can then turn around and buy Chinese cars and other consumer products. What’s the problem? There isn’t one, not for the US, not for the US dollar, not for anyone.
If a lot of trade in commodities, goods and services shift to other currencies than US dollar there may be an impact on the US dollar as a reserve currency. Especially combined with all kinds of political initiated sanctions on trade and money transfer.
The impact will not be on the US dollar position as the worlds reserve currency, rather the usefulness of holding a lot of reserve currency. Why hold a lot of US dollars if a trade agreement with China provides a country a stable trade with one of the world’s largest manufacturer?
With raging inflation of US dollars and now following price rises, how much goods and services can be bought for these reserves today?
The US dollar’s position as reserve currency may not have changed much, maybe more interesting is if the usefulness of currency reserves changes.
“These people have been pumping the same nonsense for over a decade, copy and paste” …
It’s all about perspective: the West is not capable to look forward more than 4 years, while China looks 100 years ahead. That’s why it achieved the greatest reduction of poverty in 30 years.
The formation of a powerful force in the East has began and the West is going down fast. It’s like the British empire all over again …
I really enjoy your site, but I find the disparaging remarks about other country’s economies a bit ‘arrogant’
Russia has above 5 times the US proven reserves of oil and gas and in many years exports almost the same volume of both.Its the 11th largest economy in the world, which may compare poorly on some basis with the largest US states, but not on others.
Saudi Arabia is and has been exporting oil mainly to China, India , S Korea for some years, its not suddenly facing ‘discounting’ because of non sales to US. Its the 20th largest economy in the world.
If the US was not bothered about SCO, BRICS+ etc , it must be very paranoid about nothing, given its recent geo-political behaviour.
Wolf you said the answer so well but the crisis that does not exist is tried to be created especially surrounding Russia. I’ve worked in Moscow and Naryanmar and seen their economy in action. Traffic in Moscow at rush hour is a gridlock with commute times lasting 4 hours one way. Their metro is packed and is very efficient but cattle cars during rush hours. There is limited road rail and airport infrastructure. Just a few at the top that benefit very similar to Saudi where the average young male can’t get a decent job and we won’t discuss the lack of employment for females leaving half the workforce unemployed with some exceptions of course. You nailed the issue with China a growing economy with a growing middle class and full employment capability but a lack of capital transparency and seems to me rules that keep changing.
I do hope that the dollar remains strong and continues as the world’s reserve currency.
US Dollar/ DXY is reaching a crucial technical level – both the 2016 and 2020 previous high levels– and would be a “potential” logical technical spot for it to eventually bounce (support), especially with the RSI/momentum indicator not getting into oversold /below 30. Wouldn’t surprise me , with somewhat of a “muted” Santa Clause Rally thus far, and looking at the Stock Trader Almanac January seasonality patterns (going back to 1901 with the Dow – and especially the periods from 1988 – 2021) if we don’t get a bounce here in the upcoming near term, which obviously would be another headwind for equities/growth. Purely from a technical /price perspective…Time will tell.
The Canadian peso is still low to the USD even with these relatively high oil prices. I wonder if it’s done on purpose to make real estate cheaper for speculators?
I liked it when the Canadian dollar was at par mainly during the early part of the last decade. After Harper lost the election, the Canadian dollar went to garbage rates.
It is amazing to look at that last chart and see how the USD has moved down and up over time. When inflation was at its worst in the late 70s and early 80s, the USD share of Global Reserve Currencies went UP… but once inflation was brought under control in 1982-1983… the USD share went DOWN. That lasted until the First Gulf War and the implosion of global communism in 1991.
Then the USD went up again as a share of the Global Reserve Currencies for a decade until the Euro arrived. Since then the dollar’s hegemony has slowly eroded as Wolf says because of…
“The US government deficits that have produced the incredibly spiking public debt; and the ballooning trade deficit, powered by Corporate America’s three-decade search of cheap labor.”
Using the term ‘Budget’ brings the biggest laugh in DC where it’s still pedal to the metal. Huge debts like paying off student loans are tossed back and forth as the Right or Wrong thing to do, no worry if it can be afforded or not. It’s all about getting reelected and apparently, we love keeping their asses in office.
We all have to admit, owning the reserve currency in the U.S. has greatly enriched all of our lives in one way or another. We still have 59.8% to go. Love that Social Security raise. More stimulus coming if needed.
1) In the 70’s US was targeted, ARAMCO was confiscated, US lost it’s oil assets, but we didn’t care, because we developed new oilfields, creating a glut.
2) In 2022 US co lost it’s Russian assets, but here is no glut. The Dow misbehaved. The Dow Anti fun was May 12/17.
3) In Oct the Dow jumped above hoop and pooped on the Anti in Dec.
4) For econ101 GDP growth equal power. Tiny economies like :
Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and N.Korea don’t matter. When u cluster
them together, under China’s SCO, they do matter.
5) China new openness might be positive for the global economy, especially empowering oil producers and SCO members, causing inflation, paying them in devalued currency.
6) But China new openness might spread death all over the globe, including China itself. Protests against China spread in Gwadar. Oil co workers striked in Iran.
7) Europe might have learnt their lesson from it’s dependence on Russia,
applying it to China.
8) The world hate China more than US.
Thanks wolf,
Another reason to keep hiking rates!
1) DXY 10Y accumulation between 2004 and the Jump in 2014.
2) Six years in Re-accumulation between 2015 and the jump in 2021.
3) DXY is backing up, testing Jan 2017 and Mar 2020 highs.
4) Can DXY breach 2000/2001 highs and reach 140 : yes.
On pure momentum alone, the USD has been losing about 0.5% a year of global currency reserves for the past 50 years. If current trends continue, the USD will dip back under the 50% level before 2050.
The world, for sure, is quietly cracking apart into 2 rival monetary systems. You are either going to be with the WEST or with the EAST. You will either use Swift, petrodollar, Visa, etc. Or you will use e-CNY, petroyuan, Alipay, etc.
The big test for the dollar (and Euro) will be the national and then international rollout of e-CNY in 2024-2030. The digital yuan, if designed properly, could make international trade payments faster, easier, cheaper.
Of course, China has its own problems, too. Its population has peaked, and may halve in size by 2100, dramatically reducing its trade influence. China is not guaranteed to “win” the currency wars.
To summarize, the US dollar is approaching a crossroads in the 2020s. And China will make it or break it.
1) DXY Anti : July 1973 low/ Jan 1974 high, 90.54/ 109.50.
2) DXY resigned, but in Feb 1985 it popped up to 165, after the 1984 Plaza Accord. James Baker became furious when Japan had a flirt with China, destroying the love affair between US & China.
3) During the Tokyo RE and Nikk bubbles DXY slumped.
4) DXY was in accumulation between 1988 and the dot-com jump in 1999. US real estate reached nadir, in real terms, in 1995.
5) Apr 2008 nadir was a spring.
6) Nov 1982 high/ Jan 1983 low ==> 126/115 was a backbone. It built the Plaza Accord bubble.
7) In 2000/2001 DXY reached it’s middle and failed.
8) After accumulation and re-accumulation DXY might get there next time.
Great summary for the DVY and reserve currency picture. Facts vs click bait non articles without any substance causes many to push a narrative that fits something they are selling.
The USD as the world reserve currency is a boon an bane. It can be used for shopping the world and politicians misuse it and create inflation and waste. It may have smaller but similar negative effects you see clearly in oil producing countries. They don’t have to produce, they just sell crude.
As an investor, I think the USD could weaken substancially if / when Powell cuts rates in an emergency. Falling stock prices could be pretty negative for the USD.
This chart of long term USD share of global reserve currencies is interesting. In the inflationary times in the ’70s the USD share dropped a lot. I would be curious to understand that better.