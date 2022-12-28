ECB’s Balance Sheet Plunges by €492 billion in One Week and by €850 Billion from Peak

Monetary Rug-Pull? December dump in the markets anything to do with global QT?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the ECB’s balance sheet, released today, plunged by €492 billion from the prior week, to €7.98 trillion, the lowest since July 2021, and are now down by €850 billion from the peak in June.
The ECB had two major types of QE: It handed cash to banks via free-money loans, and it handed cash to the bond market by purchasing bonds. Those were the good times, RIP. All this has stopped. And now the ECB is unwinding this stuff.
At its October meeting, the ECB announced Step 1 of QT: Unwinding the loans. At its December meeting, it announced Step 2 of QT: shedding bonds it had purchased. What we’re primarily seeing here on its balance sheet today is the effect of Step 1 of QT – the first big batches of loans got paid back. This looks like a monetary rug-pull:
The loan QT: massive.
During the pandemic, as part of flooding everything with liquidity, the ECB lent cash to the banks – the Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO III) – which the banks would then spread around. From the beginning of the pandemic through July 2021, the ECB handed out €1.6 trillion of those loans.
These loans came with complex incentives to encourage banks to lend them out to businesses and households, which banks would do, and thereby replace other funding, that they then could use elsewhere, such as to buy other stuff with, such as securities. That’s how these loans enabled banks to buy stuff in the markets globally – which helped inflate asset prices. And when they pay back those loans, they have to shed some of this stuff…. we’ll get to that now.
At its October meeting, the ECB announced Step 1 of QT to “help address unexpected and extraordinary inflation increases,” as it said. To do so, it made the terms of these loans unattractive for the banks, which would induce the banks to pay them back.
The loans have dates at which they can be paid back. The first payback date was in July, when €74 billion in loans were paid back; the second was in November, when €296 billion were paid back.
The third payback date was in mid-December. At the time, the ECB announced that €447 billion in loans would be paid back. Today, it booked €498 billion in loan paybacks on its balance sheet. The total balance of Long-Term Refinancing Loans has now plunged by €896 billion from the peak in June 2021 (€2.22 trillion) to €1.32 trillion today.
This is a huge amount of liquidity that vanished since mid-November, €743 billion in two moves, which could have well helped incite the dump in the markets globally since then:
The bond QT: not yet, but coming.
At its December meeting, the ECB announced Step 2 of QT: It would start shedding its bond holdings in March 2023, initially at a rate of €15 billion a month. Details will be announced after the February meeting, it said. The pace of subsequent declines “will be determined over time,” it said. Since then, there have already been comments by ECB heads about accelerating the bond QT.
The ECB ended QE in June 2022, and “securities held for monetary policy purposes” have remained roughly stable since then. On today’s balance sheet, the securities amounted to €4.94 trillion, down by €20 billion from the peak in June:
When the ECB received the €895 billion from the loan payoffs, it destroyed the money, just like it created the money when it originally made the loans. This is a massive amount of liquidity that came out of the financial system over about the past six weeks. Everything in the financial markets is global. And QT is global. And it’s not just the Fed. And it’s just the beginning.
How long until the Zobie companies die?
Fed is far ahead of ECB and US has many zombie companies whose stocks have imploded. However, seems like few bankruptcies even today as investors keep funding zombies in hope of Fed Pivot.
J Pow has so far consistently failed to:
1. crush Pivot narrative.
2. Meet inflation targets.
So it’s a very long road for Europe.
Without the punch bowl it’s not much of a party.
ECB is straight up ripping the band-aid off.
No, ECB is far behind Fed. It’s evident from higher inflation in many parts of Europe and lower interest rates.
No. With interest rates 8% to 12% below inflation, I’d say they are whispering gently to you as they twist the knife.
How refreshing, actual QT at a pace that would effect inflation and discourage risk taking.
So how do you get 4 trillion off the balance sheet and out of the money supply….or back to where it “should be” in normal times? Is the problem once the horse is out of the barn, the CB is stuck with an extra 4 trillion floating around? I am not clear on how the CB can go back to an “acceptable/normal” amount of cash on the balance sheet–it seems like there is an extra 4 trillion to burn. Any insights or the cold hard truth appreciated.
Central banks are in the business of serving their 1% masters, whatever it takes. So the want to inflate away corporate and govt debt with very high inflation, while preventing the kind of hyperinflation that will cause the peasants to revolt. So don’t have high expectations.
They cannot Pivot because the hyperinflation threat is still very real as production in units is still below pre-pandemic levels.
I hope Wolf will make a comment on this and shed some light.
1. My understanding is that the Fed traditionally used to inject money through Primary Dealers (the big banks that essentially own the Fed and work in unison with it). This way the Fed could keep tabs on where the new money was going.
2. During the pandemic however the Fed got stupid and injected money directly into people’s accounts (e.g., credit unions, local banks, etc.). I am not sure how you can get that stimulus money back to where it “should be” like you asked.
3. The only way now the recent printed money could be destroyed and taken out of the system in my opinion is if it is retired through bankruptcies, job losses, asset losses, etc.
John Apostolatos,
Please read this. All the way down. It will at least answer part of your questions:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/12/01/feds-balance-sheet-drops-by-381-billion-from-peak-december-update-on-qt/
Thanks wolf.
” QT, though it’s slower than QE, will be causing the opposite, and we can already see the effects, with bond and stock prices down substantially from a year ago, crypto imploding, and home prices starting to fall.”
With asset prices down, then the value of collateral should go down, therefore people cannot keep borrowing money against collateral and spending it freely and cause more inflation. At least Powell and ECB are moving in the right direction with QT.
it said it burned the money . so all paid money is gone
Good start. Several trillion Euros to go…We are going to be feeling this “slower than QE”, QT for years to come. No soft landing in sight. Why not just face the music and admit the shit is going to hit the fan in 2023? I guess that’s just not the American spirit to admit defeat in the face of the truth.
“Monetary Rug-Pull?”
Perhaps. I keep thinking about Stanley Druckenmiller’s comments that billionaires like him make a lot more money during monetary rug pulls (during market crashes).
Yet the Pivot crowds keeps holding on to their slim gains, and the bag holders are crying out to the Fed to save them once again.
Who will be proven right? Who do these central banks truly care about?
“Time’s up — Admiral…
Here it come Khan…
From hell’s heart, I stab at thee. For hate’s sake, I spit my last breath at thee.”
“And QT is global. And it’s not just the Fed. And it’s just the beginning.”
This entire global economic system seems to be connected. The peak of the stock market, real estate market and cryptocurrencies mainly stopped earlier this year.
No matter where, whether it be the NYSE, TSX, Toronto real estate, poo coins; they all appeared to have inflated and also stopped at the same time QE started and QE ended.
No wonder the Canadian government is trying to keep the ponzi bubble when Canadians can’t find family doctors, can’t afford to rent and the shelters are filled beyond capacity.
As I often say around here,
No problem man, this is Canada…
As if…
The connection is the very small pool of people at the top playing slots. Basically, its their very own “World Casino”. The rest of us just get to deliver them their next drink, if we’re lucky.
Had no idea as to amount of reduction of ECB BS. Presume the payback of such loans had to have some impact on Euro bond markets (asset side presumably of bank BS vs. liabs owed to ECB). Took a quick look at rate rises for 10-yr debt of various Euro nations vs. Germany. This reduction in market liquidity did not seem to have impacted spreads to Germany 10-yr yield, other than Italy. US 10-yr T yield rose less over last 30 days than Euro 10-yr yields: this may be due to later ECB signalling as to change in rate policies.
Presume loan/deposit ratios for Euro banks are not elevated and they largely do not need the liquidity to fund much added loan demand. Could be that banks are prone to tightening credit standards, given macro-econ backdrop.
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/financial-stability/fsr/html/ecb.fsr202211~6383d08c21.en.html
EU financial conditions have tightened recently.
Thanks for the note.
The tightening will end when people go back to work and create wealth for their masters.
All the (older) Canadians I’ve met are rich. They have multiple vacation houses in Florida, Costa Rica etc. Admittedly, this is because their poorer counterparts don’t travel (so I won’t meet them). However, point being; there are quite a few rich Canadians who inflated their real estate by redonkulous amounts. Pretty sure Canadians still get pensions too. Us poor plebs down in US lost pensions years ago.
CEO pay going up nearly 20% a year is never a problem, but waitresses earning 10% more will have the Fed up in arms.
Rich get richer my friend. Accumulate assets before the next bubble arrives. They’re doing a bubble every 10-15 years nowadays.
On another note, Michael Synder from the Economic Collapse just gave a shoutout to Wolf and quoted him in his latest article the housing bubble is popping.
Thank you for your illuminating post. I now have a much better understanding of the effect of EU QT on the world, and particularly the US, financial markets for the past six weeks and future months.