Natural Gas Futures in Europe Plunge 77% from Crazy Spike

Record supply of LNG from the US and other sources. Record supply from Norway via pipeline. Conservation, power production shift… It adds up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The price of natural gas futures in Europe continues to plunge off its crazy spike last summer. Dutch front-month TTF Natural Gas Futures – a benchmark for northwest Europe – traded today at €82 per megawatt-hour (MWh), down by 77% from the high on August 26, and back to where it had first been in September 2021 (data via Investing.com).
This plunge occurred amid a dual strategy in Europe: Reducing demand for natural gas and lining up new supply to replace pipeline natural gas from Russia.
The result on the supply side was a surge of LNG imports from the US and other parts of the world, that are offloaded via existing LNG import terminals and a growing list of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU).
And Norway, now the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, increased its production by 8% from a year earlier, to record levels in 2022, according to estimates by Norway’s energy ministry in August. The gas is delivered via a network of pipelines.
And on the demand side, there are ongoing efforts by consumers and businesses to reduce consumption of natural gas and power, strongly motivated by the spike in energy costs. In addition, some power generation has shifted from natural gas to coal. Demand reduction was helped along by a relatively mild winter so far.
As a result, natural gas storage facilities are in good shape for this time of the year, especially important for Germany. In the European Union overall, storage facilities are 83.2% full, which is above the five-year average for this time of the year. Gas storage facilities data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of December 26:
- Germany: 88.6% full
- France: 84.0% full
- Belgium: 84.0% full
- Austria: 90.1% full
- Denmark: 89.6% full
- Netherlands: 77.4% full
In an amazing feat in Germany, where construction delays of years are common, the first floating LNG import terminal and a 26 km long pipeline to the existing grid opened on December 17, after only five months of construction. How Germany could source and install the equipment and put 26 km of pipeline into the ground in only five months is a miracle. Similar miracles are in the works. When it comes to keeping the industrial powerhouse fueled, previously unimaginable miracles are being performed on a daily basis.
In the Netherlands, two floating LNG import and storage terminals entered operations in the port of Eemshaven in September. Others are in the works.
Capacity of these floating LNG import terminals is relatively small, but enough of them will add up, and supplement increased pipeline supplies from Norway and other parts of Europe.
The shutdown of natural gas supply from Russia is a particular and spicy issue for Germany, which had become recklessly dependent on cheap pipeline natural gas from Russia, dating back to the Cold War. Every Chancellor had to be supportive of enhancing this reckless dependency further. Gerhard Schröder took this dependency to a new level with the Nord Stream project. After he left office in 2005, he got cushy jobs at Russian state-owned energy companies, Nord Stream AG, Rosneft, and Gazprom. Germany is now trying to make his life miserable. And it’s finally weening itself off that dependency.
And Russia is out of a lot of money on the natural gas that it didn’t sell to Europe, because it cannot sell the natural gas to other customers because the pipeline system cannot be moved, and there are no LNG export facilities linked to these production sites.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Even more of a miracle is that it didn’t spontaneously green itself.
“How Germany could source and install the equipment and put 26 km of pipeline into the ground in only five months is a miracle.”
It’s not really that amazing what can be accomplished when a sense of urgency exists.
Did an American make that opinion? Because I can see how that might seem a literal pipe dream with what it takes to build anything here.
I voted for Trump twice and a lot of the stuff that came out of his mouth made me wince. But his remarks about German dependence on Russian gas were spot on. Even my sister and brother-in-law from Germany who can’t stand Trump were forced to agree. How one country can become this dependent on another after two vicious world wars and an extended occupation and Cold War just makes you scratch your head.
Globalism has some unexamined / ignored assumptions / opinions about political economy and what the world order ought to be.
Hard to say how much of that was ideology favoring certain parties or elements naturally sourced from changes in the economic environment due to the massive savings in international logistics from technological advancements.
Here’s a fun diversion, and topical! See how much you own / wear was Made in China / other low-cost labor Southeast Asian country. Count it twice if you bought it from Walmart.
The trend of increasing LNG exports seems like it will bode well for US balance of trade and GDP.
My wife is hurrying me when I’m taking a shower and this is the result!
No gaspocalypse in Europe? Phooey, there’s so much ruination in a European Union.
Hello . I have two points to add.
This can be taken as good news. If this stabilizes the price of gas, it is good news. If it is one more of the big spikes in price variations, it is not good news, because it implies more uncertainty at the moment of making the costs and the sales prices of the products in general.
On the other hand, it unequivocally shows that Germany, being one of the largest producers and users, and more advanced in the development of “alternative energies” could not face the lack of gas with these, and the answer is simple, there is no way to store large amounts of energy to balance demand, then gas-fired power plants are used.
We’ll just ignore how much coal Germany is now burning, right?
No one ignores it. Germany has always burned coal for power generation. That’s not new. So now it reactivated some older coal plants, and it has shifted some power generation from gas to coal. An economy cannot function without electricity.
The wind blows towards Russia.
it would “seem” investing in us natural gas companies /pipelines would make sense – BUT when you look at the price if everything natural gas related since fall/winter began are getting crushed ! anyone who got invested in the sector in the last 6 months has been “bitcoined “
Recently I clipped an article from NYT (which is now $7 for a paper copy, Sunday edition is $12 ! My first NYT clippings dating Oct 1987 say 30 cents).
“Germany’s Energy Crisis Is a Cue to Chop Wood and Stock Up”
Pictures are absolutely comical.
60 y.o. retirees chopping wood, skinny-dipping in the morning instead of taking shower, stocking food (but no ammo ?), trying to catch some bleak winter sunrays with a small pathetic solar panel…
And all this with the expression of grim determination to win – or survive – or to prove something – or whatever (look at Herr Leo Bäumler in the pic #1, was he the guy who played Tin Man in “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” ?)…
I will screenshot those plummeting Nat Gas Futures, print it later on when I chance upon a printer, and paste it at the bottom. The Future will tell which mirror reflects the reality best.
And my scrapbooks will outlive all your goddamn Internets and will be unearthed in 2987 A.D. where Chicago used to stand.