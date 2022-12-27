The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, December Update: Now Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix Plunge Fastest. San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego Down Most from Peak

No dear, this is not seasonal.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Declines in house prices have turned into a relentless drumbeat. Today, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “October” was released. Time frame: A three-month moving average of closed home sales that were entered into public records in August, September, and October; these are deals that were largely made in July through September.
Since then, home prices have dropped further nationwide, as we know from different median-price indices; for example, in the city of San Francisco, the median house price has now plunged by 27% from the peak in April.
The Case-Shiller Index here – it covers 20 metropolitan areas – is a more reliable indicator than the sometimes-crazy median-price indices that can be heavily skewed by a change in the mix of homes that are sold. But the Case-Shiller index lags months behind.
On a month-to-month basis, house prices dropped again in all 20 metros that are in the Case-Shiller Index. On a year-over-year basis, the price gains were further slashed, with the condo index for San Francisco now negative; and the house price index just about flat.
The biggest month-to-month drops in today’s “October” index occurred in:
- Dallas: -2.1%
- Las Vegas: -1.8%
- San Francisco: -1.7%
- Phoenix: -1.6%
- Denver: -1.1%
- Seattle: -1.0%
- Boston: -1.0%
- Miami: -1.0%
From their various peaks, which range from May to July, house prices dropped the most in:
- San Francisco Bay Area: -13.0%
- Seattle metro: -12.2%
- San Diego metro: -8.5%
- Denver metro: -6.7%
- Los Angeles metro: -6.6%
- Phoenix metro: -5.9%
- Dallas metro: -5.6%
- Las Vegas metro: -5.2%.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, house prices dropped by 1.7% in “October” (three month moving average of sales that were entered into public records in August, September, and October), and are now down by 13.0% from the peak in May.
Plunging faster than it had spiked: Over those five months since the peak, the index plunged by 51.4 points. Over the five months to the peak, it had spiked by 48.6 points.
The five monthly drops from the peak have nearly wiped out the year-over-year gain (+0.6%). The Case-Shiller Index for San Francisco Bay Area condos is already down by 1.3% year-over-year.
The index for “San Francisco” covers five counties of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area: San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.
In the Seattle metro, house prices dropped 1.0% in October from September, and are now down 12.2% from the peak in May.
Over those five months since the peak, the index plunged by 50.4 points. Over the five months to the peak, it had spiked by 55.9 points.
These five months of price drops slashed the year-over-year gain to 4.5%.
San Diego metro:
- Month over month: -0.7%.
- From the peak in May: -8.5%.
- Year over year: +7.5%.
- Down in five months from peak in May: -36.5 points
- Up in five months to peak in May: 53.4 points.
Denver metro:
- Month over month: -1.1%.
- From the peak in May: -6.7%.
- Year over year: +7.9%.
- Down in five months from peak in May: -22.2 points
- Up in five months to peak in May: +39.3 points.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month over month: -0.6%.
- From the peak in May: -6.6%.
- Year over year: +6.6%.
- Down in five months from peak in May: -27.8 points
- Up in five months to peak in May: 44.3 points.
Changing leadership among the most splendid housing bubbles. For Los Angeles, the current index value of 395 means that home prices ballooned by 295% since January 2000, when the index was set at 100. Based on the increase since 2000, Los Angeles was the #1 Most Splendid Housing Bubble in America until February 2022, when it was bypassed by San Diego.
But both were bypassed by Miami in August 2022, as prices in Los Angeles and San Diego were plunging, while prices in Miami had just started to drop. So Miami has become the #1 Most Splendid Housing Bubble in America, with prices still up by 301% from January 2000. Now they’re all chasing each other down.
Methodology of the Case-Shiller Index: The index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes within each sales pair are integrated into the index for the metro, are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology).
Phoenix metro:
- Month over month: -1.6%.
- From the peak in June: -5.9%.
- Year over year: +9.6%
- Down in four months from peak in June: -20.4 points
- Up in four months to peak in June: +29.2 points.
Dallas metro:
- Month over month: -2.1%.
- From the peak in June: -5.6%.
- Year over year: +13.5%
- Down in four months from peak in June: -10.3 points
- Up in four months to peak in June: +36.3 points.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month over month: -1.8%.
- From the peak in July: -5.4%.
- Year over year: +9.4%
- Down in three months from peak in July: -16.3 points
- Up in three months to peak in July: +17.0 points.
Portland metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From the peak in May: -5.2%.
- Year over year: +5.4%.
- Down in five months from peak in May: -17.7 points
- Up in five months to peak in May: +30.4 points.
Boston metro:
- Month over month: -1.0%.
- From the peak in June: -4.0%.
- Year over year: +7.6%
- Down in four months from peak in June: -12.5 points
- Up in four months to peak in June: +24.2 points.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month over month: -0.5%.
- From the peak in June: -3.6%.
- Year over year: +6.0%
- Down in four months from peak in June: -11.3 points
- Up in four months to peak in June: +17.5 points.
Tampa metro:
- Month over month: -0.8%.
- From peak in July: -2.1%
- Year over year: +20.5%
- Down in three months from peak in July: -8.0 points
- Up in three months to peak in July: +29.3 points.
Miami metro:
- Month over month: -1.0%.
- From peak in July: -2.1%
- Year over year: +21.0%
- Down in three months from peak in July: -8.6 points
- Up in three months to peak in July: +32.7 points.
In the New York metro:
- Month over month: -0.2%.
- From peak in July: -1.5%
- Year over year: +9.3%
- Down in three months from peak in July: -4.1 points
- Up in three months to peak in July: +12.0 points.
In the New York metro, house price inflation since 2000 amounted to 172%, based on the Case-Shiller Index value of 273 today. This makes it the taillight of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
In the remaining six cities in the 20-City Case-Shiller Index, house price inflation has been less, and they don’t qualify for this roster. But they also experienced month-to-month declines in the “October” index, following the declines September: Chicago (-0.5%), Charlotte (-0.9%), Minneapolis (-0.7%), Atlanta (-0.8), Detroit (-0.9%), and Cleveland (-1.0%).
California led us up and is leading us down it seems
Exactly
so if I have house listed at $500,000 but it’s really ‘worth’ $400,000
and listing price drops 5.9%(Phoenix) to $470,000
should I just be laughing or ROFL
The Fed led us up and now down
the amount of decrease is so small that it is almost meaningless so far. things wont get interesting until end of next year, as stress builds on people who have purchased homes at prices above what the market will pay.
we really need some regulation of private equity money purchasing real estate to rent out. the financialization of every facet of life is the root cause of many of our problems. unfortunately, people are too stupid to do what is smart, so we need to legislate away the greed.
The problem you describe wasn’t a problem or anywhere near as big of problem until the FRB’s deranged monetary policy starting after 9/11 when the Greenspan Fed cut the FFR to 1% which greatly contributed to HB1 later followed by QE and ZIRP as a response to the GFC. Get rid of that (mostly by gutting the balance sheet) and most if not all of it would go away.
Otherwise, your solution is just another attempt to regulate moral hazard.
I’m not sure how much fiscal policy is a factor, by subsidizing renters.
Then there is also immigration policy. To my knowledge, it’s generally a lot more of a factor in the rental market but then, no one has to own the roof over their head where they live. (I’m renting now due to family circumstances.)
When the UNE rate starts creeping up, defaults and bankruptcies increase.
All bills become hard to pay. People can stay in their home after home prices start accelerating downwards, as long as they are making the same wages as when the mortgage was acquired.
It would help if 28% of income was used for the house mortgage approval, with 20% down, and a low fixed rate. Unless recent home buyers have a lot of savings, things could get rough for many home buyers on the high end of the risk scale. Secondary variable rate HELOCs will accentuate the problem of higher UNE. And we can’t forget the extra bite that inflation takes from income.
With the right stats, and historical data re what happened with defaults and bankruptcies during inflationary periods when the UNE accelerated higher would be nice to see what will probably happen.
Presently low UNE is the brake for market capitulation downwards, along with the liquidity still sloshing around from low rates and free money. It could take a while. Hope for the best , but plan for the worst.
“things wont get interesting until end of next year”
Tough crowd. I’d say it’s pretty interesting right now. We’re getting a peak denial-to-reality ratio!
“I’d say it’s pretty interesting right now. We’re getting a peak denial-to-reality ratio!”
Yes, in my home city of Toronto the rationalization currently is that builders will simply strangle new supply, construction will slow way down while the federal government increases immigration putting demand pressure on the market. This they say should result in mild drops and stagnation in the market for a while until inflation is sorted and then back to the moon.
Nobody wants to listen to me when I point out that at current interest, and potentially higher interest, a large chunk of potential buyers can’t even qualify, they barely could at rock bottom interest and many still needed to “cook the books” to get there with the high prices. On top of that, unlike our American neighbours, we haven’t seen the kind of wage increases while inflation spikes denting buyers capacity to save. BOC interest rates can’t differ significantly from US and by the looks of it more hikes should be coming. People there just want to believe Chinese investors run the market, even when data suggests most RE investors are domestic and they’re on the sidelines right now.
Anyway, it is definately interesting right now, I think TO RE market is in for a rude awakening. I kinda needed to write this out as a sort of self therapy in order to keep my sanity amongst the hordes of manic RE believers I deal with in real life.
I couldn’t agree more. Canadian denial of reality in realty (if you’ll pardon the pun) is akin to the denial manifested in the equity markets, not only in North America, but internationally.
Don’t worry. Everyone is in denial when it comes to their own home town. Just look at all the Californians who think they’re special because they’re close to the ocean.
It’s human nature. When people are facing potential devastation of the largest financial asset they own, it’s normal to go into denial and paralysis mode and hope for the best.
Case-Schiller is measuring median values and not average values. Average values in the Miami MSA for example are down by about 15% from the April ’22 peak to November ’22 on an annualized basis per the MLS. Median prices have not declined anywhere close to that due to higher end buyers still paying cash for homes whereas buyers depending on financing on the lower end homes have been greatly impacted.
“The Case-Shiller Index here – it covers 20 metropolitan areas – is a more reliable indicator than the sometimes-crazy median-price indices that can be heavily skewed by a change in the mix of homes that are sold. But the Case-Shiller index lags months behind.”
Easy to do but you will offend people when you challenge their tightly held long term beliefs.
Or we could just start by making sure their income is taxed the same way as anybody else’s income. Imagine of all income was treated the same with every last dollar subject to the same income tax and FICA taxes. I’d settle for that to just stop with actual labor being taxable at a higher rate than paper gains.
There is no way the social security component of FICA taxes should be applied to non-wage income. SS is supposed to be a type of pension, not a welfare program. It’s already enough of a welfare program due to the current structure.
The Medicare component is somewhat different.
Real simple.
Take the federal minimum wage. Multiply by 2,000. That income number is the baseline for every citizen in the USA. There is no federal tax liability for anyone up to the baseline.
Now above that baseline, every dollar of income of any type sees a flat tax rate of 20%. Wages, interest carried, short term capital gains and long term capital gains are all taxed at the same flat rate.
Say the minimum wage is set at $15 per hour; $30,000 is the baseline. If you make a total of $50,000, your IRS bill is 20% times $20k = $4k. If your total income is $1 million, your IRS bill is 20% times $970k = $194k.
Real simple. Tax labor and capital gains equally. But above a living wage baseline, tax all income equally regardless of what the number is.
Ceteris Paribus
For property taxes in 2023, where I live in the Twin Cities, St. Paul will see a $14.65% increase & Minneapolis will see a 6.5% increase. That’s going to hurt on the east side of the Mississippi river.
A home near me in Minneapolis just sold for $455k. Its 2023 property taxes are $7k.
Once the US dollar was gold backed. Today the US dollar is in part real estate backed as the counterpart for a lot of issued money, debt, is mortgages.
If real estate valye crashes, then, when it is realised that the value of the backing have crashed it may get interesting.
“the amount of decrease is so small that it is almost meaningless so far. things wont get interesting until end of next year”
1. CSI release figures are substantially lagging;
2. % decreases take on significantly more meaning in high-cost areas;
3. Thin transaction #’s partially obscure downturn severity;
4. Things are interesting as eff right now and will get more so in ’23-’25.
Cases in point in very nice San Diego northern subdivisions I know well:
2700 sq. ft peak sale – $2.12 mil
Recent model match sale 3 doors down – $1.54 mil
That’s minus $580K. That’s not meaningless.
4000 sq. ft. peak sale – $2.64 mil
Recent model match sale – $1.9 mil
That’s minus $740K. That’s not meaningless.
And this is going to get much, much worse.
People locked in at mortgages under 3% will sit tight.
Sure, they will sit tight —- unless they experience one of the many life events that compels a sale. Examples include:
1. Job loss
2. Relocation
3. Divorce
4. Retirement downsizing
5. Death
6. And so on
About 40% of homes have no mortgage, ergo no low interest rate to preserve. Of the remaining 60% of homes, 3 out of 4 did not re-fi to catch the sub 3% rate.
So using your parameters, a massive majority of the market will not sit tight to preserve a sub 3% rate. In addition, there are those with a sub 3% rate who will certainly sell for some reason over the next few years, forced or not.
ATL where I now live didn’t participate in HB1 but it’s in a bubble. Without cheap financing, housing is nowhere near affordable here to most prospective buyers, unless they already have bubble equity.
A long way down to go for all these markets.
Interesting.
Dallas and Denver didn’t participate in Housing Bubble I either. They have joined the crowd for Housing Bubble II.
ATL didn’t participate in HB1? Is that based on certain metrics? I remember the massive rebuild up of neighborhoods in the metro area that stood empty after the bust and were eventually turned into rental communities that accepted section 8. I know people who bought homes in those neighborhoods for 300k then had their gated community turn into the ghetto. I’d be interested to know how those two processes comport.
Atlanta doesn’t qualify as “bubble” under the definition here: large % increase from 2000. But it did increase during HB1 and then it plunged then it recovered.
This is a chart from 2017, my earliest episode of this series. I later dropped Atlanta because in terms of the increase since 2000, it just didn’t measure up and still doesn’t measure up:
Prices of ATL housing HB1 never really inflated even though many sections of the metro still crashed. Combination of job losses and an outsized proportion of financially marginal buyers.
To give you an example, I had to get my mother out of her neighborhood near the peak of HB1 and to do it, buy a house with her because she couldn’t qualify on her own.
She bought a townhome in March 2000 for $114K and sold in January 2006 for something like $105K. (Yes, you read that correctly. It lost value, even during a national bubble.)
We closed on the house in April 2006 right at the peak for $138K. I sold it in May 2017 when she had to move out for $144K.
More recently, houses in this sub-division were selling for around $330K, earlier this year but don’t know about it.
I’m confident this type of neighborhood is going to crash, again. Same thing for “revitalized” or “gentrified” neighborhoods in the city center which actually “suck” but which have increased even more.
QE = 2nd Housing Bubble
Rate Hikes = “popping” of 2nd Housing Bubble
I’m going to go on record that we will see rates at 575 bps and then a pause. How long of a pause? Until the bubble pops.
Bye Bye to equities, though. Collateral damage.
The question is “why?” WHY was the FED blowing this massive housing bubble in the first place? They had all the data, all the knowledge, all the power – everything they needed to keep pricing in check, yet they chose to blow the most insane speculative bubble known to mankind. As certain locations saw house price increases of up to and beyond 40% per year, the FED continued to maniacally buy MBS. WHY?
We need this question answered. Houses are shelter, and they stole shelter from the working class and the poor, and handed it to the wealthy with their deranged policies. We need answers. We need investigations. We need much more than rate hikes. We need accountability. We need heads to roll.
You are asking for a level of accountability which does not exist in this country.
Behind every Too-Big-to-Fail is a Too-Big-to-Account.
Why the FED maintained QE for MBS for so long in the face of Housing Bubble 2.0 baffles me.
Because corrupt congress spent money to reward contributors and buy votes the Fed was forced to maintain low rates to create false growth and keep government debt from collapsing. Of course, they should have told corrupt congress to stop – but they are all of part of the slime running this corrupt country. The people will pay for the collapse – not the corrupt bureaucrats who caused it.
MBS first bought up and now rolling off must steepen this at both ends, right? MBS’s are now dumping into a market with rising rates and falling prices? Who will buy them now. Meaning, who will lend into that pipeline? Could be a big accelerator on the downside.
Simple it will never be repaid,DEFAULT
Looking at the the charts it seemed like they finally were figuring it out pre pandemic and reducing balance sheet, then COVID hit and things really got fun and they increased their BS in a year like 4x from what was already too high for too long
It could be simply selfish greed. Cashing in before the shatner hits the fan. They wanted to take care of themselves and their wealthy friends.
They believe they are better than the lower classes and deserve it.
Shades of a cherished lingering monarchy of rulers that feel thy are entitled.
Exactly! This is something I’ve been wondering about for a long time. Why did the Fed allow this to get so out of hand? How could they have not known what they were doing? Why? I wish I knew or someone could explain it. Something isn’t right. If any commenters have an idea, please share it.
As you can see from the charts, the prices are not down much, however that might be because of “frozen markets,” ie. few transactions and homes are not receiving bids, or accepted bids.
will prices go down to 2011/2012/2013 levels?
I know of countless houses that were either “taken off the market until spring” or that sit without price cuts at peak pricing levels. People are simply waiting for the halcyon days to return, riding the market down.
The halcyon days will not return because ZIRP will not return.
not happening at-least until another year or so in markets like Dallas..unless there is severe recession. I’ve been waiting on the sideliness and I spoke to my neighbor yesterday who literally signed up for 850K house with 10% downpayment @6%..I don’t know what to say..people are just out of thier minds..That new build is absolute crap and shouldn’t cost more than 350K in my opinion. As long as such people exist and fuel the fire..things won’t change much.
To add to my previous comment, the reason he gave…his rent got bumped up to 3K and he didn’t want to put up with those increases anymore…perhaps people are between a rock and hard place???
I don’t know..I’m afraid I might be forced into such a corner come next year end.
Not where they buy an $850K house. Sounds more like a rationalization.
That’s a $4500 in P&I plus maybe another $1500 for everything else, per month.
It seems to me that the layoffs will be a major factor in the next year or so. People still have savings and and a cushion from their home equity to offset the recent layoffs. I remember that after the last housing bust Bernanke was dropping rates furiously, but home prices continued to go south due to layoffs and fears of being laid off. Once the savings ran out jingle mails started, and those who had money waited to buy since the FOMO effect was reversed.
Lower mortgages may not save housing this time around. All that the Fed has done is pull demand forward for several years and nothing can change that.
The only thing that is holding up the stock and housing markets is the faith in Fed pivot. If the Fed does indeed hold the line and not pivot the whole house of cards will come down.
Unemployment is still very low at 3.7%.
Thumb in the dam, it is.
My belief is that if the prime rate hits 8% the price of houses will drop below the top of housing bubble 1’s highs. And I believe that it’s entirely possible the prime rate will 8% sometime in 2023.
The USA will not start to pull out of this mess before before the ECB rates get within 1-2% of the average inflation rate for the EU, and they are always a year behind the Fed, so 2023 is going to be hard. And if China can’t contain their economic mess it will get worse.
People keep telling me it’s not like the 70’s, and I have to agree; back then Congress actually tried to restrict spending. That’s not happening this time around.
There was no free lunch in the guise of free money in the 1970’s, and the inflation seems an awful lot worse in the past year than I remember it being some 50’ish years ago.
Been seeing a lot more of those Redfin email blast with listing back on the market. Think there’s still a lot of funny business out there, marked sold and then over asking, probably a way to sucker in last of the FOMO sheeps.
Wonder how many of these redfin/zillow listing marked as sold is actually sold..I know a lot of contingent falls through the cracks then get relist later.
It seems that a lot of appraisals are coming in lower than the listing. Danielle DiMartino Booth made some comments on this a few weeks ago. A lot of sellers get a panic attack when this happens.
Not to worry. The FHFA raised the conforming loan limit to $1 million to assure a continued bubble in home prices.
You still need a job to quality.
10% of buyers can be the price setters for an entire market. Rich people always come out of the woodwork to buy another house, even if 30% of the population can’t even quailfy. Blame the Fed.
It doesn’t even require 10%, of buyers or sellers.
also refin estimates and zillow estimates are way off too in the zip codes I’ve been looking around..The difference is almost 200K!! what kind of “Estimate” is that? It all looks like it’s fudged up.
The Year over year numbers are abut to get REAL ugly!! The real-estate cheer leaders like NAR and Red Fin have recently chosen to exclude mouth over month reporting and have instead reported “the housing market is up year over year. The current median price is compared to the median price of a year ago. As we move forward the 12 month old median price will rise almost strait up as the current value will most likely keep falling resulting in a huge year over year decline of epic proportions. This will be evident in all the future YOY numbers getting worse by the month until May or June of next year. The real knee slapper will be how the cheerleaders will put lipstick on the pig some other way.
“mouth over month” reporting. Now that my friend is hilarious!
I agree completely with your analysis and look forward to the housing crash of 2023. Unfortunately, a lot of good people will lose their winnings from the RE casino but overall a healthy crash is badly needed.
With a primary home and two rentals, I almost everything during the GFC. Now, I own a paid off 670 sqft home and only T-bills….patiently waiting for the forthcoming fire sale.
When the winning are well over 40%, if they lose 30%, they still won’t have any losses.
If they are up 40% and then down 30% they are losing money. $1* 1.40 (Up 40%) = $1.40.
$1.40 * .70 (Down 30% = $.98
$.98-$1.00 = loss of 2%
You need to cash in your chips first to win. Many will ride this to the bottom like the last time. Besides, all the equity some took out while prices were high will come back to haunt them.
Washington D.C. metro:
Month over month: -0.5%.
From the peak in June: -3.6%.
Year over year: +6.0%
Down in four months from peak in June: -11.3 points
This Case Shiller data give a misleading picture about what is going on in a large Metro area such as Washington DC. First of all, the data lags by as much at least 2 months. Second, the data should be spiked down to zip code to get an accurate picture. Some Zip codes are still in a bubble blowoff stage because of the shortage of available listed properties in prime locations, with good access to transportation and schools. Other zip codes (a majority) are already in a complete meltdown rivaling 2005/2006. Only when you look at the data down to zip code level do you get an accurate picture of what is going on.
Where can you find the data by zip code?
We got the data. It shows exactly what we said above. A 1,500 sq foot rambler just sold for 1.3 million in a close in suburb. It was in a great location, well constructed all brick, good transportation, access to downtown DC, stable neighborhood. That’s nearly 1000/sq foot. These are the pockets of RE that are defying all the trends. Case Shiller averages everything in the metro area and doesn’t pick up these trends in this particular zip code.
Re: relentless drumbeat
The temp is quickening to a death march, but the good news is, you can use your crypto as collateral on the way down and see if the LTV is adjusted on the house or collateral…
“Crypto-backed mortgages let borrowers use their cryptocurrency as collateral to purchase a home. You don’t need to sell your assets to get one of these mortgages, meaning you’ll avoid tax consequences. If the value of your cryptocurrency falls too low, your lender may liquidate your assets.Apr 14, 2022”
Now, if this just keeps up at this pace for 10 more months, the Fed can claim real success, and return things to normal. Unfortunately, the Fed isn’t serious, so that won’t happen.
Wolf,
If by May18, (1) the upper bound of the Fed Funds rate is above a value of 5.0% (e.g 5.1%) and (2) the Fed has not made a credible announcement by that date that they intend to start cutting rates before June 2024, then I will be sending you an extra $50.
Rate hikes are doing their work.
Business tied to construction.
Have friends who own small manufacturing to hvac businesses.
All of us are down in numbers. No youngsters here. We all survived 08.
2023 will finally make the fed happy
with employment #’s.
The Most Splendid House Bubble (Rabbit Hole)
Maybe, this whole Everything Bubble is connected in ways we didn’t see?
” Noting that it is “rare to find ‘new’ types of mortgages in the post-crisis U.S. mortgage finance market,” Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions’ (GPS) “Home of the Future” report said that a “new crypto- adjacent mortgage product has gained prominence with a straightforward motivation: Allowing crypto investors to utilize their investment gains… Blah, blah”
Currently digging into Citi sec report to see BTC-BACKED loan valuation stuff. Essentially, these Ninja loans are probably everywhere and contagion impairment isn’t being examined (yet).
The FED appreciates your patience while they learn the limits of their systems. They are better calibrated for future once-in-a-generation events. The shareholders of all the banks are very glad. Whenever they need to goose the system they can and will go back to all the lessons learned
Housing Bubble 1 would still be a Housing Bubble today.
The Portland chart looks reasonably balanced. For insight on where this mess is heading, draw an imaginary straight line through the lows of 2002 and 2012 and extrapolate through to 2024. Then do the same for Vegas for a range of possibilities.
The lows following Housing Bubble 1 were assisted by QE and never reached their true nadir.
But the million dollar question is ..would the FED or whoever is responsible for this mess be ready to perform the reset??
The Most Splendid Rabbit Holes
What a mess!
I’m still confused about FTX obtaining a bank in Washington, a process that apparently fell under Federal Reserve Board jurisdiction. That act of issuing a banking license to SBF, seems criminal.
Nonetheless, as this expanding bubble pops, housing valuation is obviously linked to loan value and collateral, linked to LTV and default, etc.
Maybe I’m wrong to suddenly link crypto revaluation to home revaluation, but, there’s definitely weird stuff going on behind the curtains.
Beyond and besides the decreased value of homes and collateral, is the linkage to leverage positions and thus liquidity problems. As houses and crypto fall like lovers, in unison, that adds a new exciting layer of risk to the valuation drama, that’s probably just begun.
There’s been virtually no capitulation in any market and earnings revisions and impairment are nowhere to be seen — but I think this is like a scuba diver, deep below the ocean, with an oxygen tank running out of air. Reality isn’t that far off as all these positions explode.
Another tidbit:
We also use a portion of our deposits attributable to investor funds as the funding source for specialized lending opportunities, such as mortgage warehouse and SEN Leverage lending activities. We are comfortable with this strategy because of the short-term nature of those assets and because we can access funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) should we experience heightened volatility in the deposit balances related to these digital currency investor funds.
Let’s review, we have the SEC incapable of regulation, Federal Reserve granting bank licenses to laundry coin pumpers, FDIC doing nothing, Maxine Waters looking like a total idiot, the entire Congress looking equally corrupt and now FHLB ready to offer additional funding to a group of morons.
Obviously this insane mess hasn’t even started to unwind.
People may downsize.
New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Units in Buildings with 5 Units or More, 12/20/22 FRED report:
The 584,000 units started in November is an increase from the previous month. This number is way above the 60 year average.
Let’s look at that? I want to go from a $500k home to a $350k condo. What did you say the new rate for that condo is 6.5%? Oh my! My mortgage is @ 2.95% So your saying my payment will be the same and I start over @ 30 years? No thank you.
This is from a Marketwatch, January 2020 story. It seems to me that a collateral review for LTV may be an interesting dynamic to watch. Somebody (entity) ended up with a bag of laundry tokens that aren’t performing…
“ Nearly 12% of first-time buyers indicated that selling cryptocurrency holdings contributed toward building a down payment for a house, according to a survey conducted by Redfin RDFN, -9.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021. That’s up from 8.8% of buyers surveyed in the third quarter of 2020, and 4.6% of novice home buyers in the third quarter of 2019.”