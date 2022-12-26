The Most Astounding IPO Hype-and-Hoopla Show Ever Ends 2022 in Tears

“The value of discipline is currently at an all-time high,” after years when the value of consensual hallucination was at an all-time high.
IPOs have had a crappy time since that infamous February 2021, nearly two years ago, when the whole hype-and-hoopla show, fueled by what I call consensual hallucination, peaked and then started coming apart beneath the surface of the broader stock market.
The Renaissance Capital IPO ETF [IPO] peaked on February 16, 2021, at $77.05, and has since then plunged by 68%, to close on December 23 at $24.38, barely above the March 2020 low, and back to where it had first been in May 2017. Five-and-a-half years of gains gone to heck (data via YCharts):
The IPO ETF tracks the largest most liquid IPOs that came to market over the past couple of years. The index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis; older IPOs are removed and new IPOs are added. Its top holdings at the end of Q3 were SnowFlake (10.5%), Airbnb (9.9%), Rivian Automotive (4.2%), Royalty Pharma (3.6%), and Palantir (3.6%).
In Q4, new IPOs were added, including Intel’s autonomous-driving tech spinoff, Mobileye, the largest Tech IPO of 2022.
The IPO ETF index does not include any stocks that went public via merger with a SPAC. That stuff is even worse. The CNBC Post SPAC Index, which tracks these stocks after the merger with a SPAC, has collapsed by 82% from its high on February 9, 2021.
Bad deals are made in good times. Awful deals are made in Easy-Money times. Few deals are made in bad times.
But you have to hand it to the geniuses turned crybabies on Wall Street that are now railing about the rate hikes and QT: In 2021, they were still able to pop out nearly 400 IPOs, the most since 2000, to raise $142 billion, the most ever, according to Renaissance Capital.
And the geniuses-now-turned-crybabies on Wall Street were able to do this in 2021 even as the IPO hype-and-hoopla show had already been imploding since the mid-February-2021 peak, and even after I wondered on March 3, 2021, “Was That the IPO Stocks Bubble that Just Popped?” And even with all this stuff imploding left and right in 2021, forming the foundation for my pantheon of Imploded Stocks, Wall Street IPO mongers were able to raise a record amount of funds and dump these stocks at huge valuations into the lap of the public.
Which is of course exactly what they did in 2000, even as the Dotcom Bust was already in full swing. Back then, it took the Nasdaq Composite two-and-a-half harrowing years to plunge 78%, interrupted by huge sucker rallies, and it didn’t regain its former high until 15 years later, in 2015, six years into the money-printing-and-QE era.
The year 2021 was full of desperate moves by insiders to unload all kinds of stuff at huge valuations while they still could.
And in 2022, as investors had been taking massive losses on their IPO stocks, there suddenly was a shortage of silliness in the markets, and investors had no appetite for getting clobbered even more than they were already getting clobbered, and IPO issuance tanked.
In 2022, only 71 IPOs made it to market – not counting SPACs and not counting mini-IPOs – according to Renaissance Capital’s 2022 Annual Review. And those IPOs raised only $7.7 billion, the slowest IPO year “in over three decades” (data via Renaissance Capital):
Even during the Financial Crisis in 2008 and 2009, three times as much money was raised via IPOs as in 2022:
Bill Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Renaissance Capital, in his regular Sunday note on December 25, had some interesting observations about the IPO market, about the trend over the past 10 years – the era of interest rate repression and money-printing by the Fed – and what is now coming of it:
“A couple weeks ago I described 2022 as a year of ‘resets’ but one reset largely hasn’t happened yet: Mark-downs of private companies. While public investors are feeling pain, we’ve avoided the hidden losses of the hundreds of large unicorns that stayed private, even if those losses go unrecognized.
“The IPO Market’s seismic shift over the past decade has been the explosion in huge private rounds at enormous valuations, as a result of the 2012 JOBS Act and years of easy money.
“After watching the post-IPO gains of Netflix, Google, Amazon, and Tesla, VCs sought to capture more upside by keeping portfolio companies private for longer. Meanwhile, founders didn’t want to deal with Wall Street’s focus on quarterly results. The saying went that ‘Private markets are the new public markets.’ Some VCs and PE firms even said illiquidity was a feature, since clients can’t sell at the bottom.
“However, an underappreciated fact is that public markets force a certain amount of financial discipline on companies, and the value of discipline is currently at an all-time high.”
I like that, “the value of discipline is currently at an all-time high” – after years when the value of consensual hallucination was at an all-time high.
Good analysts are formed in bad times?
A decade of Easy Money has given rise to all kinds of mindboggling financial nonsense, supported by all kinds of silly theories, convoluted rationalizations, and outright gobbledygook. It was fueled further by analysts and stock jockeys that had been too young to understand what happened during the Dotcom Bubble and Dotcom Bust, had never seen raging inflation, and came up with all kinds of bizarre stuff to make startup concoctions that didn’t have a leg to stand on sound like the next Amazon. They pulled stuff out of thin air to justify ridiculous valuations and make them seem normal. And they’d never seen how willfully wrong the entire VC industry can be for years when consensual hallucination sets in.
So now those analysts are in it for a learning experience, whose fruits will help avoid a similar debacle in the future?
Bill Smith sees some hopeful signs in this regard (and I do too): He wrote: “Another underappreciated fact: Bear markets make for well-rounded analysts. For the past decade, newer analysts have only known good times. Years from now, as they grow into mentors, those analysts can lean on the experience they gained navigating the ‘post-COVID’ recession.”
Yes, but… there were lots of “mentors” around that learned the ropes during the Dotcom Bust, and that have for years warned about this whole mindboggling scheme while Easy Money was turning brains into mush. And they tried to mentor the younger generation of analysts, but those old fossils were blown off because consensual hallucination was just so much more fun — and earned much bigger fees — than dealing with sordid reality.
Can’t wait for the 2023 # of IPO’s in next year’s report. Is it wishful thinking for it to be less than 12, or one a month?
Possible. The analysts can no longer tell investors to forget about profits and focus only on Subscriber count and revenues.
If there was a serious crash with significant bankruptcies and asset correction, it gives a chance to new businesses to bloom. But we seem far and so 2023 may be a slow stagnation year as well.
If inflation remains at current levels, or intensifies, where will the credit come from? (Assuming Fed hews to stated inflation fighting targets). Has the digital opportunity universe (for the present and foreseeable future) become Consensual Hex….errr…..hallucination?
You know there is nothing like failing to remember a lesson. The amygdala is one of the oldest brain parts. It stores failures, like when our ancestors watched someone getting eaten by a saber tooth tiger; you’ll always remember it.
Some of the financiers could care less about the failures they got behind. They were in and out, as Wolf says, leaving the baggage for those like stock owners.
In science, failures far outweigh positive outcomes, but the failures are documented, so they will not happen again.
However in economics, accountants and CFOs know what the bottom line is, and they choose to dress it up, lie about it, or worse, they laid it out as it was, and no one gave the math any weight during this bubble. Math doesn’t lie.
It all was an illusion with bad magic.
Rumble, a SPAC, seems to holding on but I got to give all the credit to big tech incentivizing alt tech.
Yes, it’s down only 63% from its peak.
Gee, is that all? “‘Tis but a flesh wound.”
Looking at the list, the true value of those IPO’s should be zero. Plenty of downside from here. Same for SPAV which shouldn’t even exist.
I disagree the value of discipline is at an all-time high. The bear market has just started.
As for stock analysts, the reason they make stuff up is because they aren’t actually analysts but salespeople. Their goal is to generate business from corporations which isn’t going to happen with unfavorable coverage. That’s why Wall Street’s “buy” ratings are usually worthless. Practically every stock should have had and still should have a “sell” rating now, since the market has never been more relatively overpriced.
Wall Street analysts? Hahahahaha! Just hucksters. Always have been. Always will be
The value of discipline is at an all-time high precisely because a bear market has just started. That’s when discipline is most valuable.
This comment (and others) reminds me of how hype has been normalized in this country, to the point of being widely seen as foundational to “success.” And not just among finance industry types, though it is tragic to see so many bright young people be led to ditch their moral compass for a literal pot of gold.
I know that many everyday folks resist such temptation but even so, they must be harmed by the continual parade of charlatans and tricksters idolized as successful role models. Such is our culture and we are all the poorer for it, each in his own way.
I won a lawsuit against Merrill Lynch in 1988 before the NASD Arbitration Forum. I had invested in Ranger Oil in December 1980 when Merrill Lynch projected the earnings would increase by 60% in 1981 when they had dropped by 30%. Ranger Oil in December 1980 was valued at $23 a share and in September dropped to $5. I discovered that Merrill Lynch had used Dark Pools to rig the price of Ranger Oil. I also discovered who was the Smart and Dumb money. The American Stock Exchange where Ranger Oil was traded showed 1 million shares were purchased by Merrill Lynch customers when in fact 2.5 million were. The American Stock Exchange reported 400,000 were sold when in fact 1 million were. The Financial Advisors were on the Sell side and Merrill Lynch retail customers were on the buy side.
I was in Arbitration before a panel of 5 Arbitrators, 2 of the arbitrators were attorneys for Wall Street firms. I later discovered that the Merrill Lynch attorney also served the NASD as an arbitrator and prepared a training film as to how to conduct hearings.
In my lawsuit I requested to examine Merrill Lynch’s research report that was issued in December 1980 projecting an increase of 60% in earnings and Merrill Lynch attorney response was “Their Lost!” The arbitrators shrugged their shoulders.
My case reveals the Crime of the Century. The former CEO of Merrill Lynch, Don Regan acknowledged before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in 1988 that the “Stock Market was rigged and the SEC was a Lap Dog of Wall Street.” In my case the SEC Shad came from EF Hutton and when he left he worked for Drexel Burnham. I received letter from an SEC employee in D.C. that Ira Sorkin Esq, the former head of the Northeast region of the SEC sent to Shad regarding my complaint against Merrill Lynch. Sorkin told Shad that Marino has a substantive complaint and chose not to investigate for two reasons. One, budgetary constraints and two, the fact that Merrill Lynch did their own extensive internal investigation.
I appeared on CNN’s Lou Dobbs Moneyline in 1990 and Ralph Nader published my case in his corporate crime newsletter.
I warned SEC Chair Levitt in August 1998 that the Stock Market would soon crash and warned my clients, family and friends again in 2007. Google my name William V Marino CPA and you should retrieve the email I sent to SEC Levitt. My comments regarding the stock market was published in a Commentary “SEC Office of One Ignores Massive Fraud.” I stated given the Federal Reserve’s embarking on quantitative easing to solve their liquidity crisis, that they would not be able to stop resulting in the U.S. going the way of the Weimar Republic.
Corporate campaign financing of political parties has had a corrupting impact on the U.S. government. Michael Corleone in The Godfather was correct when comparing his family’s conduct to that of the U.S. government.
God help us all. Sadly, the U.S. has gone the way of the Romans.
“Corporate campaign financing of political parties has had a corrupting impact on the U.S. government.”
Utter nonsense. There is no evidence of anything bad coming of campaign corporate finance, which is really just dirty slur for ‘free speech’. You only get money out of politics once politics is out of money.
No evidence apart from the fact that corporations own the politicians.
Maybe you are being sarcastic…..
Hope so.
One of the biggest mistakes (and obvious fallacies) the Supreme Court ever made was deciding that corporations are people – they are not. They are a type of business organization for the sole purpose of raising capital by selling ownership in the company to individuals.
Yea…cuz lobbyists, unions, etc., have no effect; represent a truly democratic money conduit.
You shouldn’t be able to have it both ways. If corporations are considered individuals, then they shouldn’t be able to bribe politicians for influence; then try to dress a pig up, calling it lobbying.
It is accepted as normal by most folks, yet and it is logically a conflict of interest in favor of the oligarchies.
I won a lawsuit against Merrill Lynch in 1988 before the NASD Arbitration Forum.
Did you receive your investment Back ( I hope at the very least )
Bill,
There is another way to ensure compliance and eliminate fraud (& frauds) from the industry – take names.
Simply take a list of names of those who have wronged you in the industry and then methodically work through that list and exact vengeance for the fraudsters.
If enough people do this – eventually the message will get through to those remaining in the industry.
William — thanks for sharing your story and your insight. Fascinating & disheartening material.
I wonder — what are your thoughts on the efficacy of QT to quell inflation? And failing that, what other tools could be on the table? A temporary wage price freeze by executive order, a la Nixon? Too draconian?
I know the party line for all the graph queens is that inflation in goods is stabilizing, but that is NOT evident in my travels. The delta from one quarter to the next is brazen in some instances. I’ve started keeping itemized receipts for the first time in my life.
The corruption is so blatant. They think they are infallible. Not a good place to be for a society.
W. V. M.
I read this article earlier when there was only one comment.
I’m glad I came back to read the new comments.
Having been a stockbroker for 32 years (1982-2014) I can attest to what you’ve written. My boss (branch manager) decided that 10 of us would associate with a new office ML had just opened in our vicinity. I was reluctant to join them as we were “processed” and strongly urged my boss to go back to our prior firm. This was January ’83 and by April ’84 the regional office had closed our office and attempted to keep our clients (unsuccessfully).
As a final note, I will tell you a story similar to yours:
I had followed Mattel Toy Company since the early ’70s and had owned their stock through the 70’s. After Mattel’s Intellivision blew up Christmas of ’82 (along with Atari) by January ’84 the stock was back down to $5/share from a high of $32/shr early December ’82.
I had been talking to my clients about Mattel and we started buying the stock even though ML had a “sell” rating on the stock. They couldn’t have the retail investors buying while the firm was buying for their institutional clients.
William Marino-
Perhaps you missed the required reading: Fred Schwed’s “Where are the Customer’s Yachts?” (1955). Nothing has changed. The wealth transfer from those sheep who have no more burning desire than to hand over the responsibility of managing their assets to brokers has not changed. The brokers continue to consume which is a benefit to our economy.
The Roman Empire fell from loss of political control. Our democracy just endured the attempted act of sedition from a megalomaniac. The tyrannical madman running the Russian kleptocracy is going to lose his war. Just as Sweden and Finland finally contribute their militaries to the west, there is no loss of political control on our horizon.
You are at the right place. By following Wolf Richter you will prosper.
Loss of political control?
What kind of tooled up, intentionally vague, double talk is that?
You betcha….what we need is more political control! 2008 to the present has shown us what a blessing that can be!
When EF Hutton talked, it sounds as if William listened.
I went thru my old scrapbooks with yellowed newspaper articles which impressed me when I regularly bought & read PHYSICAL newspapers – which I started clipping from circa Oct 1987 Crash. The Big Financial Picture was sort-of-kind-of-dimly-visible but not quite.
Then I stumbled upon a book by noted astrophysicist which perfectly captures the Spirit of Things Financial, albeit in totally unrelated field:
-There are striking examples in nature of what happens when duplicated, biased, or deceptive data is unleashed. Army ants have minimal visual sensitivity but exquisite olfactory and touch senses. Like many other species of ants, they secrete their own chemical navigational and communication aids in the form of pheromone trails—a rudimentary, albeit temporary, externalization of information.
-If an ant finds a trail it tends to follow it to food or other members of its colony, or army. As it does so, it will add more pheromones to that trail, strengthening it. In most circumstances this is a brilliant algorithmic solution to complex problems. If a trail leads to food, no matter how convoluted it is, the back-and-forth of ants to the supply will automatically strengthen that path as being successful. But if an ant, in exploring, circles back onto its own trail, it can be deceived and start following itself in an endless cycle that just further amplifies the mistake.
-For army ants swarming across the landscape, this can result in a spectacular phenomenon called a SPIRAL OF DEATH, or in more muted terms a “mill”: hundreds, if not thousands of ants swirling around and around, following their ever more potent chemical trail. The largest reported instances of army ant mills have been over a thousand feet across, with the outermost ants taking upwards of two hours to complete their pointless circuit. UNLESS SOMETHING BREAKS THE PATTERN, such as a falling branch or a new nearby food source, the ants can circle UNTIL THEY DIE.
Bottom line:
Expect more of the same for the next 100 years. RE skyrocketing… RE plummeting… FED loosening…FED tightening…Everybody does SPAC & IPO…Nobody does SPAC & IPO…another face-ripping rally…BTC to the Moon…BTC to the Center of the Earth…AD INFINITUM !!!
Good stuff. I sense an Edward O Wilson student, here. Appetite & stupidity know no taxonomic bounds.
The stars are laughing at us.
Cathie Woodshed to the rescue. She’ll be there for the 2023 recovery.
🤡💸🤡🤕💸🤕🤡
A youngish guy I know, who is sure he knows everything/more/better than anyone else bought into the SPAC frenzy.
As he smugly told us one evening of his investment genius, I just sat there and did not say a word. No reason for me to argue with the genius who was telling us all how he was about to become wealthy.
Ended up as just another choice in his long line of failures.
Almost exactly a year ago, an old friend lost his job. He asked my advice regarding his life savings (which would need to last from here on out). I suggested the most conservative approach. Then, he told his “financial advisor” to be as aggressive as possible.
Today he texted me that I was right and he had lost almost half of his money.
No joy whatsoever in being “right” here. I’m sick about it.
You can do your best to help, but sometimes people have to learn the hard way.
Sadly, this friend is not “youngish”.
So very sad. Well, you tried your best. He has still half his money, and perhaps he’ll listen to you now.
Then again….he still had the freedom to make individual decisions.
Did your friend explain why he decided to act as he did?
I completely agree that privately held companies are the next shoe to drop in valuation now that the frothy NASDAQ and tech sectors have meaningfully corrected. The PE and VC firms believe they can just “hold their breath” through what they think is a temporary downturn and then cash out and go public when markets revive in a year or two.
You will know the bottom is in when the private market capitulates.
I never forgot the Dotcom bust. Nasdaq peaked in March 2000, I believe. I was trading making six figures and lost just about everything-about 90% of my money. Too stupid to take a loss and sell earlier. I had to go back to work. lol. Now, I have no problem taking a loss. It’s called preservation of “remaining” capital and don’t take it personally.
Fortunately, I started a business after all hat, made six figures again and got into real estate. Now, I work part time again a few days a month. IDK what to say except sometimes bad times teach you good lessons in life.
Stay grounded and humble. You never know when life is going to throw you a punch in the guts.
Any experience is good experience.
And the top in 2000 mirrored the top this year closely. Good enough for me to figure we were going into a bear market and get out. Carnage in bonds convinced me this near is going to be biblical
Good for you to clearly remember the dotcom bust. I remember it vividly as well and see many similarities between that time and the present. And just as during the dotcom boom/bust, there were a small number of voices in the crowd who consistently said “this is not based on financial reality and cannot last.” Like Anthony and Michael Perkins’ book “The Internet Bubble” did back in 1999.
What amazes me is how some of the millennials (and apparently some older investors as well) seem to have completely disregarded that period and its lessons. I suppose it sometimes takes a firsthand experience to get the point across. A punch in the wallet, so to speak.
In the wide spectrum of wall street financial engineering, from IPO to, space, crypto or anything resembling FANG, every single entity is marking time and hoping they can wait out the recession hurricane.
The pandemic party barge will capsize and the only survivors will be entries that make sustainable cash versus the massive amount of zombie con artists that have grown used to burning excessive amounts of cash, while pretending to be successful.
As the clock ticks forward, during the hurricane, it’s going to be increasingly challenging to play on the beach.
Jeremy Grantham said in an interview that some young whippersnapper made fun of his big ears when he warned everyone about the “Everything Bubble” bursting and the danger of crypto investing.
And yet the ETF price is still 20% above its 2017 price!!!! I expected the chart to show it was down 70% from the IPO price … or lower.
Just goes to show, gamblers will always keep the WS house whole and profitable. When one batch leaves broke, a new one arrives flush with cash to feed the machine.
It was so systematic, what a sausage factory, what a sucker factory.
But a concentrated bet in something like this was always a gamble. It lacks real, serious diversification, because it is so context-concentrated, so dependent on many variables going just right. Never has such a broad cross section of such innovators come up all roses.
Simple reasonable diversification (hold mostly broader ETFs) would diversify away this risk. A thin slice of one’s portfolio in this would have been reasonable for a short time: a bet further out on the risk curve, that macro conditions will stay crazy long enough to produce the fantasized returns, in at least enough of its members. But VCs who use that sort of model (knowing lots of losers will happen, alongside hopefully a few super-winners) do diligence on each component. They don’t just throw darts at a board.
This bet, as presented, was pure bigger-fool theory, a casino bet that more fools will buy the gambler out. So, something of a zero-sum, ponzi dynamic was here. Which always ends badly, inherently.
Last one out turn out the lights. The greatest creation and disappearance of wealth many will ever see in a lifetime. The thrill of victory for some, and the agony of defeat for others. The game is still being played as Wall Street sets up the next folly. Inflation seems to be transitory, the termites are coming for the long over due brunch on home equity. Water, food, and electricity are uncertain vital resources in some areas of the so called richest country in the world.