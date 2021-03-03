Was That the IPO Stocks Bubble that Just Popped?

When there are suddenly second thoughts in this market powered by so much blind and crazy exuberance, the entire foundation begins to wobble.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Renaissance IPO ETF [IPO] dropped 4.7% on Wednesday, to $64.65, down 16.1% from the intraday high on February 12. This comes after a blistering 1999-style blow-through-the-roof exuberance rally of 252% from the March 2020 low to the top of the spike on February 12. From the pre-Pandemic closing high on February 20, 2020, to the closing high on February 12, 2021, the ETF surged 117% (stock data via Ycharts):
The ETF tracks the Renaissance IPO index, which reflects the top 80% of companies by capitalization that went public over the past two years. After two years, the stocks are removed from the index. The index caps a company’s weight in the index at 10%. The top five holdings, accounting for 34% of the total index, are currently (weight in parentheses):
- Uber (9/8%)
- Zoom Video (9.1%)
- CrowdStrike (8.2%)
- Pinterest (7.9%)
- Peloton (7.3%)
What is interesting here – in addition to the sudden air pocket underneath these highflying stocks – is the index’s relationship to the S&P 500 Index over the past few years, and how that suddenly changed in the spring, and what the current drop in these highflying IPO stocks might indicate about the S&P 500 Index.
The chart below shows both the IPO ETF and the S&P 500 Index as percentage change from March 2016. For the first four of those five years, the IPO index outperformed the S&P 500 during the Good Times and fell more sharply during the sell-offs, to end up on par with the S&P 500, which makes sense, given the precarious and speculative nature of IPO stocks.
What the chart also shows is that the big sell-offs in the S&P 500 in late 2018 and in February-March 2020 were accompanied by plunges in the IPO ETF, which dropped hard in the early stages of the selloff, foreshadowing in a way the drops of the S&P 500 (data via Ycharts):
Another example of this 1999-style exuberance popping in plain sight is the ARK Innovation ETF [ARKK], which dropped 6.3% on Wednesday and is down 20.1% since February 12.
The components of ARKK are companies that ARK identified as offering ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ that “potentially changes the way the world works.” The top five world-changers in the ETF, accounting for 30.5% of the total ETF, are:
- Tesla (10.1%)
- Square (6.0%)
- Roku (5.4%)
- Teladoc Health Inc (5.3%)
- Spotify (3.7%)
From the March low to the peak of the spike, ARKK had skyrocketed by 358%, or by $120. So now it has given up $31.50 or over one-quarter of those gains. The biggest culprit, in terms of weight, is Tesla, whose shares have plunged 26% from the January 26 closing high ($883) to $653. During the February-March crash, ARKK plunged 40%. So now, there is just a minor dip in the S&P 500, and ARKK has plunged 20% already:
When funds that track the most world-changing disruptor highfliers that had skyrocketed over the past 11 months by several hundred percent suddenly swoon, it shows that there is a change in sentiment. People are suddenly eager to sell those stocks, while others are more reluctant to buy them at current prices, and for sellers to be able to sell, prices have to drop further to bring out the buyers. It’s a sign that blind and crazy exuberance is becoming a tad less exuberant.
But the whole market has been powered by blind crazy exuberance, with market participants engaging in huge and highly leveraged risks. So when blind and crazy exuberance becomes less exuberant, the very foundation of the entire market begins to wobble.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Now’s your chance to cash in ya gamblers. Don’t be late when it’s time to deflate.
If you watched the Space X rocket attempt to land Wednesday, the main nozzle had to shift drastically and quickly to create “stability”. The rocket landed perfectly at first observation, and yet all that energy used for “stability” ended up “over-heating” the system, and thus it turned into a catastrophic fireball failure, without warning, at the moment “invested participants” were at peak euphoria…
Kind of sums the same experiment J-Pow is forcing on the entire global economy. J-Pow forces too much “stability”, overheats the “system”, and J-Pow turns said system into K-Pow?
J-Pow is attempting to control forces more complex and unpredictable than any rocket system, so good luck with that genius, using pseudo-science economic “guesstimate” equations and four hundred Ph. D. staff who have limited real world business experience.
Beware too much stability. Dead people are stable.
I wouldn’t call that a pop. More like correction to where it seemingly just was, and not necessarily and indicator for heavyweights in the S&P 500.
A drop to pre covid territory would be one epic drop though.
Tesla priced at a PE ratio of 25? That would still be high. And it would also be an epic drop. Automakers have been priced with PE ratios in the single digits because it’s a horribly mature industry. The current stock prices, even if down, are still so high that they’re beyond meaningless.
Oh yeah, no question. I’m don’t think such epic drop would be enough to correct Zoom, Peleton, and future IPOs to reasonable levels.
I’m just saying the bubble hasn’t popped yet. Renaissance and ARKK are merely at January 2021 levels, when they were still rather spicy.
I agree we have time before popping. The $2T Stim checks are just rolling out and CPI-adjusted bond funds are not a hedge against inflation, so where else are you gonna go ??
Beardawg:
“CPI-adjusted bond funds are not a hedge against inflation, so where else are you gonna go ??”
Buy physical silver…if you can find it.
re: “Buy physical silver…”
Nope. Rhodium-there’s $400-worth in a catalytic converter, which are being stolen by the thousands.
Junk bond prices have also been radically affected by the underlying sky high stock prices. Instead of going into the bond market to raise money, these companies can just sell stock.Those companies that do not have earnings are in essence financing at negative interest rates when they are able to sell stock at silly prices. As long as stocks remain so high , the bonds of these stocks will not be affected by movements in the larger credit markets.
There was a article from SeekingAlpha that compared ARKK to the high flying Janus 20 fund during the dot com crash, and it also rocketed up just like ARKK, then crashed.
I agree we are starting to see cracks in this “blind crazy exuberance” of investing, and I saw this movie before, and believe it won’t be a good ending.
Anyone remember the story of Icarus….
I knew the end was near when ‘Mr. Wonderful’ started pitching his scheme to help the ‘little guy’ get in on the IPO bonanza.
Speaking of the S&P 500, we are dying to hear an update on your short. Did you cover? Re-short higher?
Yes, I was just wondering what became of the Wolf’s short.
Still short. I’ve been getting asked this question generally when the market jumps 1% or 2%, with some folks gleefully pointing out what an idiot I am, and other folks commiserating with me. And each time, I have said I’m sticking to my theory. I have not covered the short yet.
I have coined a term for this short: It was supposed to have a window of “several months” which became a Spandex several months.
So this is my “Spandex short.” 😂
Same boat, probably with a lower entry point though. I just reroll on red days.
The odds are in your favor as long as the FED does not attempt yield curve control.
Just one piece of advice to others who wish to go short. Avoid those stocks with a high % of short interest / float. Although every one of such companies has questionable fundamentals,short squeezes are a distinct possibility
Excruciating being short, but I’m jumping in now. I’m calling a long term top.
The meme stock tracking “BUZZ” ETF trades on Thursday, and unfortunately I’m serious. I’ve always thought the govt was cruel to allow “non-mathematically inclined” individuals to spend unlimited sums on a 1 in 300 million odds lotto ticket. Now I think the govt has outdone itself turning the entire socity into stock gamblers, who at some point will be forced to gamble in an attempt to survive the coming inflation tsunami, that has a good chance of becoming stagflation long term. And since I noticed that PPP loans for 401(k) matches by employees qualify for “forgiveness”, it would suggest the govt is very happy to print unlimited sums of money in order to enhance the everything bubble indefinately. Although it did make sense that PPP loan forgiveness is not allowed for health insurance, as that is a great stick to force people back to work in America, and has become a very efficient “entrapment” to keep them working from craddle to grave, least they go bankrupt from getting sick…
So what next, “pee tokens”…oh wait, I remember as a kid having to put a dime into the bathroom door at a big box corporate business bathroom door, just to enter. That was not that long ago, I just happened to grow up in one of the most poor areas of America, and they definately tried to squeeze the pee out of us one dime at a time. That pee dime policy only lasted a few months as it turns out people just peed on the floor when they didn’t have a dime. Funny enough I noticed there is an actual “PeeCoin” (PEE) Token today..which is worth $0.00 so I guess Pee Tokens are a bad investment period, yet perhaps J-Pow can fix that too in his attempt to make fiat money cheaper than toilet paper? Personally I prefer my dollars in uncut sheets when using them in the bathroom. A roll of dollars would be nice though. Oh, and shredded dollars might work nicely for pet cages. Have you seen the price of lumber lately, shredded dollars are way cheaper than cedar chips…HA
Wolf- On a side note, one of your recent inflation articles was referenced by Alex Pollock at “LawLiberty” on March 2nd, in a facinating inflation piece concerning the changes in Fed behavior over the last few decades, and he questions the legality of the Fed two percent mandate.
FYI, article is titled “Inflation Comes for the Profligate”…
I remember those bathroom doors. We crawled under if I remember correctly. :-)
I guess I’m not the only one worried about stagflation?
Also, the article description of the wobbling IPOs, “World changing” etc, made me smile. These tech companies are so full of themselves.
From 1951:
TODAY’S BEST LAUGH: Nowadays when you read the papers, according to Irving Heller 2, you feel like saying, “Stop the world! I want to get off.”
Sound familiar? It’s what I think when I see people on their phones in a waiting area, people all around and no one exchanging a word or smile. World Changing IPOs? Wobble away and bah humbug. It’ll one day all be viewed as an extravagant blip when the excesses are no longer affordable despite all free money and desperation.
Yort,
Concerning your last paragraph: I’ve been in contact with Alex Pollock for a while, and we’ve been discussing these things. He has very deep professional background in these matters.
@Yort,
Nice posts, and from the previous post this part I totally agree:
“J-Pow is attempting to control forces more complex and unpredictable than any rocket system, so good luck with that genius, using pseudo-science economic “guesstimate” equations and four hundred Ph. D. staff who have limited real world business experience.”
It’s all a big science experiment, – He knows it, I know it, the American people know it – as Bob Dole would say.
Your last post I agree too, talking about the new ETF called BUZZ
“The govt has outdone itself turning the entire socity into stock gamblers, who at some point will be forced to gamble in an attempt to survive the coming inflation tsunami”
Years ago a stock was valued on factors like P/E, returns, future earnings, YOY performance, and when news came out people would buy, not sell on the news!
The market has changed into a casino, at least the casino rules don’t change day to day.
The Fed was created by Congress and they basically give them the utopia mandate. We are where we are with fiat, roughly $30 T in debt and interest rate repression because that is what Congress wants. J. Powell is the spokesman for the technical team to give Congress maximum spending ability. Even the smartest people don’t know how this is going to play out, but you can see with Covid that Congress is abusing fiat currency. Something big is going to have to break to get people’s attention.
That was a long time ago, and it won’t come back. Today, stock prices are mostly data-driven, by patterns in the dataflow generated by the market.
“The Market” does not make sense to people, because it evolves into a structure that makes more sense to the machines interpreting patterns and trading “The Market”.
Human investors are bystanders. We are like the dogs in the Moscow Metro, who can use the trains, but, do not actually understand trains or what a train is. The dogs know that one get on and go to another place, where one gets out, depending on the smell of the train and probably other things that dogs now about.
Forget about “understanding” and sequential reasoning. Analysis of fundamentals does not matter, it only slows one down, causing missing oppertunities.
Exactly like overloading a dogs brain with understanding of Trains would not help a clever Moscow dog traveling from “A” to “B”, as much as the “smells”, “hunches”, “the crowd” and “momentum”, the movements of the crowd, does.
That is how to “invest” Today, be like a Moscow Metro Dog.
And the future will become even stranger!
Excellent. A blogger I follow (Unsupervised Learning) quoted a blogger he follows (I forget) as saying we’ve gone from a fundamentals based market to a narrative based market. Wall Street has become a social media network.
That’s not how I invest or how I ever will invest. I think you underestimate how many people still invest based on fundamentals.
True. The market is all quants with near-zero relation to real.
According to Forbes, in Aug 2020, only 55% of Americans invested in the stock market, down from a peak of 67% in 2002. Worse, the richest 10% control 84% of the value of stocks in the whole market.
The statement, “The govt has outdone itself turning the entire socity [sic] into stock gamblers,” is not very accurate. In fact, the opposite is true.
The noise of a million lies will meet the bubble when it pops again*
*It popped in September of 2019 within the REPO market. They sent in the virus-clown to distract us from that fact and give us a reason for our goring.
Why is Square a disruptive technology? Isn’t it just a credit card processor?
Disruptive is the buzzword, but most likely referring to the fact that it lowered the barrier on who could accept credit cards.
I like a saying Buffet has ‘”Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing”.
“Pure Research is what I’m doing when I don’t know what I’m doing.” – Wernher von Braun ?
re: “‘Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing”.
Pithy–WB is known for pithy one-offs–but untrue (WB’s made plenty of mistakes). There is risk–physical/financial health, financial, etc.–in any worthwhile endeavor (see: life). Flying is a ‘risk,’ but do you think the guys/gals in the ‘front office’ don’t know what they’re doing (unfortunately, a very small few don’t)? If you did think that way, you’d never fly anywhere. Even when you ‘know what you are doing’ there are risks.
What’s pertinent is ‘risk management;’ i.e. understanding the risks, and being prepared to manage them. The FAA has shifted its emphasis from rote recitation of facts and ability to perform requisite maneuvers–though those are still required–to a ‘risk management’ approach (too many good ‘stick-and-rudder’ pilots were doing stupid pilot tricks). It’s now ‘scenario-based,’ with pilot candidates expected to demonstrate both knowledge of potential risks–weather, fuel exhaustion, spacial disorientation, ‘get-there-itis,’ etc.–and the ability to manage them (not a bad approach for any of life’s challenges).
As an aside, I’d like to purge the word ‘safe’ from the English language (except, perhaps, in baseball usage). Every activity has some kind of risk; there is, for instance, no such thing as a ‘safe’ automobile (though Subaru and Volvo would like you to think otherwise). There are only various levels of risks. Some autos are only more crash-worthy than others and, in some cases, one of the ‘safety’ features my save your bacon (when the driver wasn’t paying attention to the risks).
CalBob-outstanding post! Kudos!
may we all find a better day.
It’s just spacs replacing IPOs, competing for the same capital i don’t know if arkk includes them but i think renaissance doesn’t. So no popping of the bubble yet.
Speaking of capital and bubbles, a certain twitter character, has launched a new ETF! Oh yes…it’s an ETF that tracks meme stocks reddit mentions and tweets. This bubble is the most undocumented transfer of wealth in the history of the world. Some commentators here have mentioned tether and bitcoin and what is happening in that space, and thanks to them i have read and understood the fraud that is going on right now with bitcoin, now we have spacs, we had GME that made over 20bln USD for big institutions and left people holding it at triple digits, under the guise of revolutionizing and democratizing finance. So no bubble bursting until those that are inflating it take all the money they need.
Anybody else hear a bell tolling? Ring ding ding Jay ……
“They all had the politics of horse thieves. He believed in the Republic as a form of government but the Republic would have to get rid of all of that bunch of horse thieves that brought it to the pass it was in when the rebellion started.
Was there ever a people whose leaders were as truly their enemies as
this one?”
― Ernest Hemingway, For Whom the Bell Tolls
Mark,
Epic and timely quote!
If stimulus checks are sent out in March/April I wouldn’t be surprised to see a major market correction in May.
The wolves on Wall Street will demand it.
An IPO based on expensive stationary bicycles was quite something, but imagine if Peloton had a grid
powered by all those humans going nowhere fast, and was a threat to oil-based energy?
One thing you realize when you are a Realtor is that almost every home has an unused exercise bicycle collecting dust or covered with clothes. They get used 6 weeks. We called them “sculptures”.
That doesn’t say much for the economy.
During the last bust it was treadmills. There must be something very deep going on.
Over here labradoodles and cockerpoodles, possibly the most brainless mutts ever bred, seem to be all the rage. When it all goes sour there are going to be some mighty hungry dogs.
Fools and there money are soon parted and govt wants to raise taxes on rich haha they don’t pay taxes
Great point. We are going to increase the taxes by X% on the uber rich. So let me tally the math…move the decimal point….round the figure….and the total is $0 tax liability…Oh wait we need to add the new tax. So that balance is $0 tax liability. The bill for CPA services will be $500,000.00
We are seeing the market stall because if inflation coupled with slower growth from the new president. This administration is killing jobs while promising to flood the country with money. That is stagflation.
The similarities to the post Vietnam war wind down of troops began in the previous administration, does raise the issue. The second surge of Covid had an adverse effect on employment, (JP). Powell said less than max employment equals zero interest rates. He does consider those who are not in the system and wanting jobs, his view of max employment is narrow. He disavowed the relationship between tight employment and inflation as no longer valid. He is serving his final term and demurred on whether he wants a second term.
Some start up companies got in a cycle of issuing more debt and stock to try to pay their bills. Edison made a fortune with his inventions, but lost money backing a NJ iron mine. A mine is a hole in the ground investors poured money into.
Hey wolf how about a article on the great reset truth or fiction
Old man Murphy has been kept at bay for quite a long time, but that does not mean he is dead. He is alive and well and will ultimately get the last laugh, as he always does. He never allows foolish behavior to go unpunished.
Not yet. Wait till Dave Portnoy’s ETF comes into the market.
Also Powell is scheduled to speak later today. He’ll try to goose the market some more.
Oh wow, looks like $buzz has arrived, and it’s not looking good. Ok, the market can pop now.
Shh, Jerome is about to speak, buy stocks…
You can’t pop anything with a pin as dull as 1.4 on a 10-year treasury. Are rates going higher? Doubtful. In fact, 0 is still quite probable.
Division by 0 will continue until morale improves.
There is a difference between many of today’s IPOs and the dotcom. Companies like UBER are exploiting existing market inefficiencies. Drunkenmiller said, the problem in dotcom was companies trying to reinvent the internet, after the internet had already been invented. He is big on China, [which is a synergy nation]. If the US had a technological advantage I don’t think he would be all in on China. Rock bottom yields for businesses to borrow money to squeeze excess out of older less efficient industries is deflationary, and a good thing probably. So when AARK collapses it is probably supposed to.
“The stock market will party until the bond market takes away the keys” is and old adage I believe I first heard on Louis Rukeyser’s Wall Street week a million years ago. (who would of thought those were the good old days!)
IPO stocks, SPACs, Growth Stocks and gold (initially) will all begin a major correction if yields continue to rise. Such a correction will be persistent and merciless as millions of new day traders cry out in terror, then will be suddenly silenced.
Fav quote from Louis, the day of the 1987 23% crash, (still largest % drop) as he asks head elf (technical analyst) Bob Nurock, who had seen no problems the day before. “So do you still believe in this stuff?”
For the first time the fed has stated for the camera’s that soft monetary conditions will continue with no chance of tightening…………and the market has ignored the fed and collapsed.
Each other time it has exploded upwards.
IMO this is meaningful. Bad times are acoming. The government is losing control of our economy for the first time in 50 years.
All due to drunken sailor behavior by just about every person in the US.
Looks like tech is in correction and the S&P 500 just went negative for the year. Tech benefited greatly from the pandemic, so it is not surprising to see a sell off now with vaccines in major rollout. Tech slaughter is dragging the S&P 500 down with it. It is a healthy correction that will move capital to where it is needed most, or at least where it is most profitable. The Fed will let rates rise until they get that phone call like they always do. I won’t be buying the dip today. A 10% correction in the S&P 500 from the high would not be surprising. That would be a tremendous buying opportunity. Just be patient and watch and wait.