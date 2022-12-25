The Price of Easy Money Now Coming Due

The Crazy Stuff & Asset Prices that arose during Easy Money are coming unglued as Easy Money ended.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast on Sunday, December 18, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
The era of money-printing and interest-rate repression in the United States, which started in 2008, gave rise to all kinds of stuff, and the easy money kept going and kept going, and all this money needed to find a place to go, and then money-printing went hog-wild in 2020 and 2021. And the stuff it gave rise to just got bigger and bigger, and crazier and crazier. And much of this stuff is now in the process of coming apart, I mean falling apart, or getting taken apart in a controlled manner, and some stuff has already imploded in a messy way. And we’ll get to some of this stuff in a minute.
All this money-printing and interest rate repression finally gave rise to massive consumer price inflation, and now we have a real problem, the worst inflation in 40 years, and way too much money still floating around all over the place with businesses, with consumers, with state and local governments. Which means that this raging inflation has lots of fuel left to burn, and the government is making it worse by handing out hundreds of billions of dollars for all kinds of stimulus spending, from the new EV incentives to $50 billion handed to the richest semiconductor makers.
And some state governments are handing out inflation checks or whatever – in California, households can get up to $1,000. And they’re all spending this money, and thereby throwing fuel on the inflation fire. We’ve already seen automakers raise prices of their EVs to eat up the EV incentives, and there we go, more inflation.
The poor Federal Reserve has to deal with all this, and it’s out there raising interest rates far more than anyone expected a year ago, and it’s doing quantitative tightening, and it’s saying all kinds of hawkish things, but the markets are blowing it off, and they’re not taking it seriously, which means that the cold water the Fed wants to throw on financial conditions, and therefore on inflationary pressures, isn’t getting there, and it has to throw a lot more cold water on it, so higher rates for longer, and maybe for a very long time.
Last time we had this kind of inflation, it took over a decade to calm it down, and interest rates went a lot lot higher than they’re today. I have the feeling that this raging inflation today will dish up lots of nasty surprises, which is what raging inflation does.
So now we got all the stuff that money-printing and interest rate repression gave rise to, and this stuff must have continued money-printing and interest-rate repression to exist, but now we have soaring interest rates and the opposite of money-printing: quantitative tightening.
Perhaps the most spectacular creation of the money-printing era is crypto. It started with bitcoin in early 2009, just after the Fed’s money-printing got started. And the promoters fanned out all over the social media and everywhere and touted it as an alternative to the dollar and to fiat currency in general and to what not, and people started hyping it, and promoting it, and they’re trading it, and the price shot higher.
And then come the copycats since anyone can issue a crypto currency. Suddenly there were a dozen of them, and then there were 100 of them then a 1,000, and suddenly 10,000 cryptos, and now there are over 22,000 cryptos, and everyone and their dog is creating them, and trading them, and lending them, and using them as collateral, and all kinds of businesses sprang up around this scheme, crypto miners, crypto exchanges, crypto lending platforms, and some of them went public via IPO or via merger with a SPAC.
And the market capitalization of these cryptos reached $3 trillion, trillion with a T, about a year ago, and then when the Fed started raising its interest rates and started doing QT, the whole thing just blows up. Companies go like POOF, and the money is gone, and whatever is left is stuck in bankruptcy courts globally possibly for years. Cryptos themselves have imploded. Many have gone to essentially zero and have been abandoned for dead. The granddaddy, bitcoin, has plunged by something like 73% from the peak. The whole crypto market is also down about 73%.
Crypto was one of the places where liquidity from money-printing went to, and now that the liquidity is being drained ever so slowly, the whole space started to collapse.
Another thing that came about during the era of money printing was an immense stock market mania, and when the money printing went hog-wild starting in March 2020, the stock market mania went hog wild with it.
We at Wolf Street tracked a bunch of these stocks, crazy IPO stocks and stocks that went public via merger with a SPAC over the past few years, and they shot higher and they spiked on a wing and a prayer with nothing there, companies that were losing tons of money, that didn’t have a business model, that didn’t have anything, and they were suddenly worth $10 billion or $30 billion or whatever.
It was all driven by what I call consensual hallucination and the effects of money-printing and interest rate repression. Those were the fundamentals.
But then in February 2021, when inflation started to heat up, causing the Fed to brush it off, well that February 2021 was when that craziness peaked, and many of these stocks then collapsed by 70% or 80% and over 90%. We tracked over 1,000 stocks traded in the US that have imploded by 80% or more from their highs within the past couple of years.
But other stocks too – big stocks of real companies with real incomes – got inflated over the money-printing years to ridiculous levels, and they’re heading south, a bunch of them have plunged by 50% or 60% from their money-printing highs, including Amazon, Tesla, Meta the former Facebook, chipmaker Nvidia, and many others.
The Nasdaq composite index has plunged by 34% from its high in November last year, the S&P 500 index has dropped 20% from its high at the beginning of this year. If it weren’t for energy and healthcare, the S&P 500 index would look a lot bloodier.
This incredible spike in stock prices that we saw in 2020 and 2021, on top of the huge surge from 2009 was fueled by money printing and interest rate repression. And now we have QT and surging interest rates, and the whole circus is coming apart. Lots of these startups that became highfliers will end up in bankruptcy. Some already have.
But it will drag out for a few years because there is still so much money floating around, and people are still dip-buying, and they’re still picking up these now penny stocks to try to make 100% in three days or whatever, it’s just like crypto trading.
Then there’s real estate. Housing. We had a ridiculous bubble during the money-printing and interest rate repression era. In some markets, home prices spiked in two years by 50%, 60%, and more, on top of the already huge price surge before the pandemic. The whole world went nuts. Consensual hallucination everywhere.
But it’s over too. Mortgage rates are over 6%. Which doesn’t go with these ridiculous prices, and there are other factors.
In San Francisco, for example, one of the formerly hottest and most expensive housing markets in the US, house prices peaked in March this year at over $2 million median price for a single-family house. Then prices began plunging. In November, the median price was down by 21% compared to a year ago, and down by 27% from the peak in May. That’s a huge drop in a short time.
This is a horrible-looking chart. Seasonally the lowest months are generally December or January. But then during the spring buying season, who’s going to buy these houses, amid all the layoffs now hitting the Tech and social media industry? I don’t know either.
In San Mateo County, which comprises the northern portion of Silicon Valley, home prices have plunged by 26% from the peak in April. In Santa Clara County, which comprises the southern portion of Silicon Valley, home prices have plunged by 19% from the peak. They’re down year-over-year in all of them. In the San Francisco Bay Area overall, prices are down 20% from the peak in April.
Other cities have similar stories. There has been a sea-change in the real estate market. And it’s not pretty. But the bubble was so huge, and so magnificent, fueled by money-printing and interest rate repression, that the deflation of this bubble must by definition get messy.
Money printing and interest rate repression have spent 13 years inflating asset prices, feeding consensual hallucination, and bringing about the biggest scams, such as the entire crypto space, before consumer price inflation finally exploded.
Then there is something else, a little further afield but with direct impact on asset prices in the US.
The Swiss National Bank is trying to keep the Swiss franc within an exchange-rate band primarily against the euro and the US dollar, but other currencies too. When the money printing started inflating everything, some of the dollar-liquidity and euro-liquidity went into Swiss francs.
This was a huge trade in 2010 and 2011. People were buying francs because they wanted to get rid of dollars and euros because of all the money-printing. At the time, the Swiss National Bank had a peg on the franc.
But in late 2011, the SNB took off the peg, cut its policy interest rate into the negative – which started the negative interest rate absurdity that then swept over Europe – and it started printing francs but NOT to do QE, but to sell the francs for dollars, euros, and other currencies, and then it used the dollars, euros, and other currencies to buy assets denominated in these currencies.
The SNB doesn’t disclose what it bought, so we don’t know much. But it must disclose its US stock holdings under SEC rules. So we can see in the quarterly SEC filings what the SNB is up to with regards to US stocks.
Over the years, the SNB has become a HUGE hedge fund, buying US stocks hand over fist, over two thousand different stocks, with the biggest US stocks being its top positions, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, etc. But in the second and third quarters this year, it started dumping shares, from Apple on down, and it reduced its stock holdings.
You can get the details on Wolf Street. I list the SNB’s top 50 positions and the number of shares, and how they changed this year, and you can see how many shares of Apple it sold, etc. I did this in an article titled, The Swiss National Bank Began Unloading its Biggest US Stock Holdings, incl. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta.
So what the SNB has done is a dual craziness:
One, it instituted negative interest rates. And two, it instituted a unique racket: printing francs to buy foreign-currency denominated securities, including US stocks. But this was only possible under money-printing and interest rate repression in the US and the Eurozone, which created massive demand for francs, just like it created demand for cryptos and all this other stuff.
But now, there is QT in the US and the Eurozone, and interest rates are rising, and inflation is raging, and asset prices are sagging, and so the SNB has been taking massive losses on its stock holdings, and has started to sell stocks, and it starting hiking its own interest rates, which are now positive.
What the SNB did in those years was something close to doing QE in the US and Europe by using its own printed money to buy those dollar and euro assets. And now it’s unwinding some of those dollar and euro holdings, and it’s thereby doing its own form of quasi-QT in the US and Europe – including in the US stock market.
This whole racket was one of the craziest things out there, when you think about it, but it was enabled by the huge demand for francs, coming from dollar and euro liquidity that was looking for a place to go, and some went into cryptos, and some into US stocks, and bonds, and some went into real estate, and some went into Swiss francs, which the SNB then created, and sold for dollars and euros, and then used the proceeds to buy US stocks and other assets with.
There’s other crazy stuff that came out of the money-printing and interest rate repression era. And all of them are now coming apart, some slowly like the racket by the Swiss National Bank, and some more rapidly, and some have already imploded like a thousand US stocks and a gazillion cryptos and crypto companies.
These 13 years of free money have turned out to be very costly afterwards, as we can now see. But on the positive side, this process provides a much-needed clean-up of the mind-boggling messes created by free money.
You can subscribe to THE WOLF STREET REPORT on YouTube or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
> Crypto was one of the places where liquidity from money-printing went to
… which would be disinflationary, right? Or just a wealth transfer to crypto promoters?
Crypto will disappear when the grid goes down.
Everything goes if the grid goes.
You going to wheelbarrow around your Gold and Silver making deals?
Better carry some lead with that gold and silver.
It doesn’t take that much of either to buy what most people actually need. The bigger problem is that it’s not practical to get change for gold.
I saw that in a Humphrey Bogart movie.
Gold has traditionally been used as a store of wealth and silver for every day transactions. This was true for many centuries. Then the age of fiat financial engineering started and it’s been downhill ever since.
Silver will buy the potatoes.
Gold will buy the farm.
“You going to wheelbarrow around your Gold and Silver making deals?”
I normally don’t like to laugh out loud so hard before falling asleep. Is math that hard for you? At today’s gold price, a pound of gold is almost $30,000. Last I checked, you didn’t need a wheelbarrow to carry around a pound of anything. Do you use your wheelbarrow to carry your pound of bacon from your car to your house? C’mon, man, do some math.
As cryptos and real estate jumped crazy high, many stupid+greedy agents picked up assets (cryptos and houses) to gain from this jump. These were not only the big ones like Zillow and FTX, but many small ones also.
Their commissions business would have earned money irrespective of what happened to markets (Remember Fugazi in wolf of wallstreet). But their greed effed them into taking leveraged positions that will now yield devastating losses.
Our trendlines indicate that
Morty Mc Mort, may be the first to comment!
Further, a pie chart, entirely created in Morty’s head
Demonstrates that Morty was right 98.7% of the time
During the last year!!
Morty McMort would like to thank
Wolfstreet
(Although he does still miss Testosterone Pit)
Sad,,,
Merry Christmas One and All.
Merry Christmas to everyone!
Merry Christmas!
Happy Merry Christmas Wolf, have enjoyed your insights and mostly spot on analysis since subscribing.
World Sovereign Debt Crises will lead to:…..? And when?
Wolf: It is very rare to find a resource that is both so valuable and so entertaining. Thank you so much, and Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas Wolf.
Merry Christmas Wolf!
Please consider the labour force participation rate, or the employment-population ratio: the charts peaked and rolled over with Y2K.
Grey is the new black; baby boomers have mostly retired. Hence, they have become consumers of goods and services, but they are not engaged in the production of goods or delivery of services. So, at both ends, supply and demand, they are generating inflation. So far, they’re OK; they’re spending the retained earnings of the post war economic boom, and their net worth has been goosed by the stock market and real estate booms courtesy of Central Bankers.
The trouble is, central banks cannot print human capital. Look at the number of professions where the average age is over 65. From farmers to accountants, mechanics to nurses—bee keepers!—
labour shortages will be a fact of life until the last baby boomer dies. Then the economy will reset (ouch) and a new economic era begins; one in which the West will have a much smaller share of the global pie. (note: Sam Zell said he’s been selling his real estate holdings for 10 years. Not a bad idea.)
Merry Christmas to you!
Merry Christmas!🎄
Merry Christmas, Wolf!
Merry Christmas!
You are amazing, and I hope you and your family got to enjoy time together. You have made a profound difference in my life by helping me (barely) understand the stories behind business, finance, and money.
Your work is original, insightful, and cogent. Your prose is snappy and enviably well written. I eagerly look forward to it. Thank you.
Merry Christmas and happy new year!
Merry Christmas, Wolf, though I’m a little late.
In a small town in NW GA, I got quote to replace my dad’s AC & furnace. I started out with the prices of the Goodman equipment that I wanted from acwholesaler.com. Basically, they tool the equipment cost, $6250, and doubled it. The time to do the work is at most 6 hours, since the equipment is easily accessible, no attic. So basically, this company wants $1,000 per hour in labor to do the job which would take two guys making MAYBE $20-25 per hour.
As Wolf notes, there’s still tremendous inflationary pressures in services and, based on this eye-popping experience, doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all.
Increasingly, it looks like the only cure is at least a moderate recession of 5-6% unemployment for 18-24 months. Housing as to drop 30% to restore a reasonable level of affordability.
And Wolf may be correct in drawing a connection to the 10 years in the late 1970’s – 80’s to reign all this excess in.
can’t wait til next week when NEW REGULATIONS come in for HVAC
gonna make every 30-50% higher
MANDATED – they can’t install ole units
glad I bought 4 units about year ago
A Goodman? Every AC guy I talked to told me the same joke, “A Goodman? It’s no good, man.”
1) Go to hell NYC, the most expensive city in the world, producing
market makers, bankers and media hatred.
2) NYC population shrank 20% since the sixties, because the cost of distance is down.
3) The top 10% of the income, consuming expensive food, housing, private
jets, are moving elsewhere. The middle class, consuming yoga, is down, but men and women in their sixties, producing a family tree with 70/100 branches, is growing.
4) They consume housing support, food stamps, ER, medical centers… making doctors, pharma, Kosher Hershey and Pepsi wealthier.
5) Those who flipped hamburgers in the south produce Boeing, BMW
guided missiles and LNG trading their goods all over the world, earning higher wages, with automation, making the dollar strong.
NYC population currently 8.5mil. 1960s averaged 6mil population.
Over 60 yrs lots of people made lots of babies.
NYC is too crowded, no one wants to live there anymore.
Yogi Berra: Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.
“I jumped across the ocean
Found a Big Apple
So I took a bite
She teased me with a taste
Laid my soul to waste
Stabbed me in the back
Hell’s kitchen is a crazy place
I’m never coming back, no no no”
-Ian Astbury & The Cult, ‘New York City’
The South? Only very small parts of the South are experiencing prosperity. Most of it is depopulated hollowed out shells of a former civilization. You can travel all over the South on the back roads and see people with nothing to do living in Third World poverty.
Such ignorance. This is not emblematic of the South, but of rural America in general, whose civilization has been destroyed by government policies.
The fastest growing areas are in the Sun Belt.
The deep south is still poor. Especially the rural deep south.
But that is the “small part” of the south now. Florida is ascendant, growing faster than any state. Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, and the Research Triangle of NC are among the fastest growing areas of the country, highly educated, and they are growing in wealth faster than the Northeast, which is in decline both in population and wealth. Not to mention TX, Austin and the suburbs of Dallas and Houston. These are the new lands of opportunity, along with the urban interior West. I’m not a southerner and have no interest in living there, but your notion of most of the south being poverty stricken applies to a small number of states in and around the Mississippi Delta, not the “new south”.
And some of the poorest communities in the country are now in the less favored parts of our wealthiest states, such as rural upstate NY, parts of urban Connecticut, the Central Valley in CA, and downstate IL. I have spent time in all of these places off the beaten track, and they aren’t that different from the rural deep south, except in racial composition.
For those few who still care about facts here are the facts:
North Carolina is #38 in per capita income and #25 in percentage of adults with a college degree.
Tennessee is #36 in per capita income and #39 in percentage of adults with a college degree.
Georgia is #35 in per capita income and #24 in percentage of adults with a college degree.
Texas is #23 in per capita income and #28 in percentage of adults with a college degree.
The states which have the highest per capita incomes and most education are the states that those with a conservative political ax to grind hate the most. The South is a poorly educated low income region with urban pockets that are well off.
Nobody in the South wants to waste tax dollars on education.
“If it weren’t for energy and healthcare, the S&P 500 index would look a lot bloodier.”
Nice tidbit there.
There are many other hidden costs to the society due to money printing and interest rate suppression.
– Labor became worthless while financializaton became the norm. Many workers realized that they could not survive earning living wages while inflation is at 7% or more, so they turned to speculation and dropped out of goods producing industries. This has created all sorts of distortions in the economy.
– By 2030, about 40 percent of American women will be childless and single. Many men cannot afford women any more and are dropping out of dating and marriage. This will hugely impact housing and the economy. Japan reached this point earlier because they pursued the same policies as the Federal Reserve.
– The interest rate suppression and the money printing has encouraged other nations to diversify from the dollar, which will have massive implications for the empire.
“The best way to destroy the capitalist system is to debauch the currency.”
Vladimir Lenin
The shift by the Japanese as the marginal buyers of debt will possibly in the future be regarded as the turning point of debt yields, because the governments of the world are now starting to compete for funds.
Are the funds even there?
Clearly the very worst store of value is money. Are we going into a decade+ of rising yields? I think so.
(Merry Christmas…bah… I only want confirmation that the sky is in fact falling upon my own head.)
The funds are always there…because the G prints with one hand, to sorta pay the endless deficit spending of the other hand.
(Actually just the interest. So far.)
It is history’s most moronic and suicidal game of two card Monte…the conversion of government debt (to buy off the most needed factions, up to and including “bodyguards” for the political class) into inflation imposed on all 330 million benighted USD holders.
But at least the lobotomized hirelings of MMT can declare, “The US can never go bankrupt!!”
There are far more than 330 million benighted USD holders. The USD is used in many Third World countries as a de facto currency along with that country’s fiat. One half of the US currency in circulation is being used in foreign countries.
Oh, it’s One Card Monte, but you don’t get to pick the card.
Visited my grandson in DC today and got a $250 ticket for parking in the wrong place at the wrong time. They put the sign so high you couldn’t see it or read it. They are taking a page out of Mayor Koch in NYC who did the same thing in Times Square to raise some revenues. Ms Swamp and I both missed the sign.
I’ve got no choice but to pay the ticket.
Merry Christmas Everyone
“I’ve got no choice but to pay the ticket.”
Sounds like a case of discrimination against short people. Try calling this number and if they cant help you their legal counsel may be able to assist:
National Headquarters
Little People of America, Inc.
617 Broadway #518
Sonoma, CA 95476
Toll-free: (888) LPA-2001
In Chicago they would tow your vehicle and charge 4 times that to get it back (damaged).
SNB is crazy like a fox: you want francs? Sure, we’ll print them fresh for you out of thin air in exchange for dollars that we’ll buy equities with and then sell at a profit with a zero cost basis since they were all bought with newly printed francs. Oh, you want to keep the francs in our banks? No problem, but we’ll charge you for the service (negative interest rates). Gotta admire SNB’s pragmatic approach to profiting from all the stupidity.
A heck of a trade, wasn’t it? If folks throwing money out in the street (like Eugene Fama’s imaginary $100 bill laying out on the sidewalk), why not grab it? If not, someone else will eat that lunch. There’s no fraud or theft involved. As Wolf observed, it is an index of the madness.
WSJ today says SPACS are closing at the rate of 4 per day, similar to their rate of spawning at their peak: inverse madness. Opportunists and suckers find themselves skating on strips of hot bacon.
They were stupid to buy equities. Even if they intend to sell all the FX assets they bought, they can’t fully drain the CHF they created because of the losses.
Instead of doing what they did, they should have implemented exchange controls to prevent foreigners from buying CHF for speculation. I presume they didn’t because of the financial sector.
Someone is going to pay for that mistake.
Good thinking Ben! – What people do not seem to think about is the fact that if SNB had not done this, the Swissy would have gone through the roof and our economy down the drain.
Thus, with all the crazyness in this world, the SNB was rather smart in doing this.
It should not be forgotten, that all this was done in agreement with the FED and ECB. The execution was mainly given to Blackrock and its Aladin.
Happy Merry Christmas, have enjoyed your insights and analysis for a while now.
Remember and revisit F. A. Hayek “The Road to Serfdom”, still a timeless classic.
1. I never imagined that on Christmas day, I will be writing comments on wolfstreet. Money never sleeps. Cops or strippers.
2. Happy Christmas to everyone.
3. Wyoming has a state surplus and no taxes. Their population did not increased a lot. I wonder why.
4. By 2030 most women will be singe and childless not because of Fed rates but feminism.
5. Please thank our congressmen for voting against the minimum wages because it may cause inflation
6. I am older than the internet as we know it. I can see your fake names a mile away.
> By 2030 most women will be singe and childless not because of Fed rates but feminism.
So, rather than doing in-home service (food prep, cleaning clothes, child care) they can fuel up the new car, commute on a nice freeway and get a wage to do same? Meanwhile, in tandem, men in that labor market lack the pull to be breadwinners. So a whole social class is priced out of reproduction?
I might have been pioneering in that. 40 years ago I decided it just didn’t pencil out, with any modicum of authentic personal freedom, time, initiative and wealth left over. I opted out. I will pay for it, when old, but voluntarily.
“I opted out. I will pay for it, when old, but voluntarily.”
I again attribute this to money printing and the materialistic society that the Fed and its beneficiaries (social media) have created.
This is indeed the problem: men “opting out” rather than giving up. Many counselors do not understand that men are opting out of relationships due to financial pressures and unreasonable expectations for creating a perfect life for their significant other. The book “Men on strike” clearly explains this phenomenon (written by a woman). 91% of the time on dating apps women reject men!
50% of the time you end up in divorce court, with 2/3 of the time the woman initiating it. The other 50% have far too many problems while staying together.
Anyway, let’s be in a good mood: Merry Christmas everyone.
I have been trying to move to Wyoming for 2 years but my wife isn’t let me… something about cold and other kids for our daughters to play with.
Have you ever been to Wyoming? Live there for a year and then tell us about it. As for women and feminism, I like women with freedom and I have had no trouble finding women for short and long term relationships. I have seven children so they didn’t mind procreation in spite of being feminists!
Are you sure they’re all yours?
I mean some people are just gullible and beleive anything.
Simpin’ is why you’re still single.
“ and all this other stuff.”
Nice touch Sir!
And to exacerbate inflation further, the omnibus bill being passed right now mandates 3% of income 401(k) saving by default applied to any business having 10 or more employees. That is a huge amount of inflow to the markets created out of nowhere, instantly.
Employees can opt out. There is nothing forcing them to put money in a 401k.
Yes, it is set up to put more money in the stock market.
Nah. What the bill changed: employees used to have to opt in. From now on, they’re opted in automatically and they will have to opt out if they don’t want it. People who have to spend every dime to make ends meet will opt out. It’s the same people that didn’t opt in — really because they can’t. Most everyone else already opted in.
I’m glad that when I was more young and foolish, I was automatically enrolled in a retirement plan. It may be a lifesaver.
“ But on the positive side, this process provides a much-needed clean-up of the mind-boggling messes created by free money.”
Or snicker snicker the kings and their money changers have no clothes.
Ps it ain’t worth analyzing anymore.
I just got an Email from Lake County Illinois asking everyone to reduce electricity usage to prevent a rolling blackout (its 12 degrees outside and dropping). So much for Wolf’s EV utopia.
You whale oil merchants are going to resist the future to the bitter end! A long time ago I learned that life was better and more rewarding if you embraced the future instead of resisting it.
Ted T,
Switch on your brain? Think, dude!
1. You plug in your EV in the middle of the night when there is a large amount of excess capacity, even now, DUH!
2. Since you don’t drive 300 miles every day, you only top off your vehicle a little every night, which doesn’t take a lot of juice.
3. If you want to conserve some juice, well, then you don’t top if off for a few nights in a row, DUH.
These dumb drive-by comments are getting cold. Don’t people think anymore at all? Just post whatever nonsense comes to mind?
Short-term gain, long-term pain. Congratulations, Chair Powell: you got your Christmas wish. 😑
Crypto 2022 = Tech Bubble 2000
The Tech Bubble 2000 (what we called it back then), made me change careers. I remember NY AG, Elio Spitzer, prosecuting corrupt Wall Street’ers.
I didn’t understand anything back then (financially, speaking), but crypto is like these pet.com stocks being pushed “to the moon”.
I digress, but the people I feel badly for are the people actually doing the “right thing”: Nurses, Teachers, Accountants, Chemists. They worked hard, went to school and the system is fvcking them.
One has to wonder if its even worth going to school anymore. We’ve created a society where the working man “is” a sucker. Sad.
You know, the WWII Generation had billionaires. But, from 1945–1980, Americans could still work their way through college and become a nurse or an accountant and live a decent life. It’s all gone.
What does America mean, anymore?
My DIL is a nurse. She is single and works 2 shits of 10 hrs to pay her mortgage and other bills. And has money left over to have fun.
Still money in health care.
My daughter is a traveling nurse. She takes a few gigs a year and pockets a very nice income. This gives her time to renovate old houses and pal around with her old father.
I’m confused. Wouldn’t your daughter in law, by definition, be non-single?
Someone has been nipping at the eggnog.
I have always felt like easy money helped give rise to Amazon’s delivery model.
Profit? Wall Street just didn’t care. Revenue growth is all that mattered in the free money environment. Everything can be rationalized away as long as stock prices continued to appreciate. Earnings, why would anyone care about such things.
If Amazon had a business soul, all was lost yesterday on Xmas eve.
In the past, the goal has always been to get all drivers off the road and home as early as possible. My DSP brought in 10 extra drivers to help make this happen, all for free as Amazon pays per route.
The owner/manager of my DSP was visibly upset as late/exhausted drivers streamed in on what has always been seen as an easy day.
2023, is likely going to be brutal as Wall Street begins to ask questions, they have long ignored. Why does Amazon, deliver so much Junk for free? Customer’s matter but absent a free money environment, profit is still the primary goal.
Point taken. I would argue tho that it was Bernanke/Yellen/Powell that flooded the world with so much cheap money that working-class stiffs have no choice but to take on two or three shifts just to pay for rent and groceries. In merrier times, they would be at home with their families, especially when large swathes of the country are colder than the surface of Mars.
And we saw what happened when some railroad workers wanted to push for more than one sick day in a calendar year: the Establishment rolled in, ran news broadcasts that made the workers seem like terrorists, and Congress rescued Warren Buffet from worrying about his fat dividend for another year.
Merry Xmas yall! Thanks Wolf for the work you put into this and giving us some light into this dark financial world… your articles are part of my daily routine now.
The No.1 action Americans took in 2022 to build wealth was to Invest the stock market. What will change in 2023? Being rich is not about being wealthy, but having options. I’ve seen child prodigies at the age of 30 create a business model to extract billions of dollars out of investors, only to be arrested to go home and live with their parents as though it never happened. The Truth hurts just a little bit more every time I come too Wolf Street to read it.
> The No.1 action Americans took in 2022 to build wealth was to Invest the stock market.
I think, after November ’21 (peak of almost all financial assets), it was to disinvest from the stock market. That has only been partly undone in Q3 and 4..
> child prodigies at the age of 30 create a business model to extract billions of dollars out of investors
Respectfully, I would rephrase to:
… fake child prodigies at the age of 30 used a very old and familiar, indeed classic, fraudulent scheme to entice billions of dollars out of gullible and greedy gambler-speculators, predictably, in an age of over-issued money and credit.
Merry Christmas to Wolf and all. Regarding shorts, it could have been done this year, and maybe next, at the same time “Not Fighting the Fed”, and for great profit. I hope you don’t get too wealthy and close down your website to cruise the world. Your website is too important. Thank you for all the great, insightful posts this year.
I am getting links to wolfstreet on google news now. My fear now for the beloved site is over-saturation. But Wolf has enough backbone and character to guide the ship.
If you are a pretty conservative investor seems like the thing to do right now is just ride the rates up in t-bills or money markets til Fed tells you they are done raising. Then figure out your next move.
I must add my Thank You to Wolf for the past year of thoughtful articles which focus on economic reality.
Oh… Happy New Year to Wolf. May it overflow with new donors. You deserve it!
I always believed that the true role of the financial industry, Wall Street, was to create bubbles which, when popped, result in real long-term value. The railroads which were overbuilt by about 10x, resulting in the bankruptcy of almost everyone; the electronics industry that spawned movie studios and radio stations that there was no demand for; dozens of aircraft companies–now down to a small handful; even the dot-com boom that gave us frauds like Global Crossing actually put real satellites into the sky and real data cables zigzagging across the oceans. Enron actually had real pipelines and a real trading business, once upon a time.
But this latest boom-bust hasn’t resulted in anything real or lasting at all, even at 99% off. Junk NFT’s. Junk crypto. Giant bubbles in residential real estate, even as commercial was getting wiped out. It’s like the investment managers and the dumb money all just decided that it wasn’t worth it to even try to build something that had a 10% chance of making it when the tide went back out, and so instead made selfie sticks, live-streaming, and a gender transition industry.