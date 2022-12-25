My Thoughts on Vehicle Repos, How Far the Fed May Go, our Housing Bust in San Francisco, and Crypto Bust v. Dotcom Bust

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” by HoweStreet.com
In college, in my personal finance class, my professor told the class never to buy anything on time – except your house.
Housing has highs and lows just like any market. The prof could’ve just said “buy low, sell high.”
The problem with housing as a trade is that you cannot sell after you see the market peaking because the buyers vanish — unless you cut your asking price to the level where the buyers are. The time to sell is when there is a roaring FOMO housing bull market – but that’s precisely when many people don’t want to sell because they want to profit from those price increases. That’s when you can get out of your house without trouble. Trying to sell into a downturn can be a nightmare, because the market becomes illiquid (as right now) and you’re just chasing the price lower.
People should buy a house because they want a home to live in and be happy in, a home that they can afford, and they should consider it an expense (shelter), not a money-making investment, and they should quit looking at Zillow every day and go on with their lives. This whole obsession with making money from your home is nuts.
This is from FASB or some other stupid accounting entity that probably has no idea what they were pondering last month. I’m sure GAAP is highly irrelevant, but ya never know…
“Today, entities that hold crypto assets and do not follow specialized industry guidance in U.S. GAAP or certain regulatory guidance measure those assets at historical cost less impairment. In practise, crypto assets are impaired to the lowest observable fair value within a reporting period.”
Merry Christmas and impairment cheers
Many thanks for the many charts and solid objective information.
And Merry Christmas Wolf and gal.
Nice Christmas morning surprise.
Organizations like Coinbase, that lend or allow borrowing, may end up with interesting collateral complexities that may open the Pandora box of valuation gimmicks that are often explored as bubbles burst, e.g, goodwill impairments, recognition, subsidiaries with unexpected losses and a wide range of Enron-like accounting fun, which we’ll start to see, as FTX forensic bombshells explode next year. More than likely, a lot of NFT-linked noncash reserves and various poop coin treasures are going to be scattered all over the napalm scented (nude) beach.