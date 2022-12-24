Tesla Joins my Imploded Stocks, -70% from Peak: Object of Religious Veneration Turns into Automaker

Beyond the consensual hallucination, the real world for automakers is not fun.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla’s shares fell another 1.8% to $123.15 at the close on December 23, back to where they had first been in August 2020. They’re now down by 70.3% from the high on November 4, 2021, and thereby qualify for my ballooning pantheon of Imploded Stocks. For this honor, our heroes must have fallen by at least 70% from their crazy high in the era of money printing and consensual hallucination (data via YCharts):
The stock still has a PE ratio of 38, which is ridiculously high for a profitable automaker, but ridiculously low for an object of religious veneration, which Tesla used to be. It used to be run by Elon Musk, who used to walk on water. But walking on water turned out to be boring, and Elon is having too much fun goofing off over at Twitter for all to see, and he’s too busy tweeting goofy stuff and annoying people, including Tesla’s current or potential customers and shareholders.
So now, as people are coming out of consensual hallucination, they realize that Tesla is just an automaker, with lots of competition in the EV space, and that Musk no longer walks on water. They see that Tesla now has to do stuff that other automakers had to do for decades, like plastering big incentives on its vehicles to get them moving before year-end, talking about hiring freezes and lay-offs, and even, in a desperate move, touting possible share buybacks to try to boost its stock price. But the stock kept sinking.
And what’s the next shoe to drop? Is Tesla going to have to spend a few billion dollars a year on advertising, just like other automakers had to do for decades, in order to move the iron that is parked on vast lots across the country?
And people suddenly realized that Tesla, instead of being an object of religious veneration, is in the same overall industry – the auto industry – as other automakers, and that in terms of unit sales, this auto industry has stagnated for decades, interrupted only by deep plunges in between.
Turns out, EVs are merely replacing ICE vehicles, not adding to them, this industry being a tough zero-sum game, and every new competitor is taking a bite out of everyone else’s lunch, and the only way to increase revenues for the industry is by selling pricier vehicles year after year, which is what they have been doing, which is maybe why vehicle sales look the way they do (2022 new vehicle sales data through November; my estimate for December):
That’s the real world for automakers. And Tesla is joining it.
Tesla rattled these legacy automakers and got them off their lazy butts about EVs, and single-handedly revolutionized the auto industry. Musk was able to pull this off because investors saw him walking on water.
But now the legacy automakers have woken up from their stupor, and a bunch of new ones have piled into the market, and some of them actually have EVs out on the street, and investors have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into these EV makers, and into legacy automakers that are now chasing after Tesla with their own EVs.
Now, Tesla is having to do what other automakers had to do for decades: Pile incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y to move the iron. $7,500 plus “10,000 miles of free Supercharging,” if you take delivery of the vehicle by December 31, as it says on its website.
So there is a bunch of inventory, gone are the waiting lists, and you can just go and pick one out, and get a $7,500 credit plus 10,000 miles of free Supercharging?
This offer is an improvement over its prior offer of a credit of $3,750 for the Model 3 and Model Y.
So Tesla faces a situation: Congress passed legislation that gives $7,500 in incentives to buyers of certain EVs, and Teslas qualify, but those incentives don’t kick in until January 1, and some other automakers still benefit from the old $7,500 incentives that expired for Tesla years ago.
Business might have taken a serious hit as folks decided to wait till January 1 to get that federal $7,500, and so Tesla had to choose: Match it, or report a nasty surprise in Q4 deliveries that could tank its stock further?
And who knows what else might be going on. Maybe potential customers got turned off by Musk’s goofy tweets that you cannot escape even if you never ever look at Twitter because they get picked up everywhere in the media. And while these turned-off customers were moping about that, they found out that there are some other EVs out there now, even real 4×4 580-hp pickup trucks, while Tesla is still promising to eventually build one.
To sort of lower the intense selling pressure on Tesla shares, Musk, who’d said a gazillion times before that he’s done selling shares only to sell a whole bunch more, including $3.6 billion last week, which brought his total sales to nearly $40 billion, at ever lower prices, well, after Tesla shares had kathoomphed 8.9% during regular trading hours Thursday evening, he said at a Twitter Spaces audio chat, reported by Reuters: “I won’t sell stock until, I don’t know, probably two years from now. Definitely not next year under any circumstances and probably not the year thereafter.”
“I needed to sell some stock to make sure, like, there’s powder dry…to account for a worst-case scenario,” he said, according to Reuters. Twitter seems to come to mind in terms of that worst-case scenario.
No regulator is ever going to crack down on what Musk says or tweets. So he says and tweets whatever, no matter how goofy, which is fine for most people but not great for CEOs, and not great for shareholders if this goofy stuff goes in the wrong direction, as it has been doing recently.
Back in the day when he was still walking on water, and when consensual hallucination still ruled the trading day, his goofy tweets would cause the shares to spike. But now Tesla is becoming like other automakers, with the same problems, and what matters is the harsh reality of the auto market that has now woken up to EVs.
It’s very hard to quantify the value of objects of religious veneration. Tesla will be much easier to assess as an automaker going forward. That said, consensual hallucination is going to leave a bad hangover.
“he’s too busy tweeting goofy stuff and annoying people”
Care to share some examples?
You said this “goofy” thing 3x. Very odd. He must annoy you. I don’t see it. He exposed some stuff that was happening at Twitter that is eye opening.
The rest of your analysis is spot on. Tesla is now like everyone else in the auto industry. No more so than now when the economy is fragile.
Goofy is exactly what that stuff is that he tweets. Always has been. It’s his sense of humor. It started years ago. Remember the “funding assured at $420”? That was a weed joke. His tweet about founding the Texas Institute of Technology and Science. Get it? TITS. But now he is posting dozens or 100s of tweets a day. Like he has nothing else to do. Today he tweeted this goofy thing: “At the risk of being repetitive, these Fed rate increases might go down in history as most damaging ever.” And “Sustainable cars powered by sustainable energy.” And a couple of days ago, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” I mean constantly this kind of stuff. Just goofy for a CEO. It’s funny and entertaining in a weird way. But why would I buy a car from a guy that is busy posting this kind of stuff all day long? That’s the issue here.
Given Tesla’s share price, Musk will probably be tweeting about founding the South Houston Institute of Technology and Science very soon.
Muskeg: “At the risk of being repetitive, these Fed rate increases might go down in history as most damaging ever.”
Oddly, I never heard him express worry about the FED’s deranged money printing and the dangers it posed to society, nor have I heard him acknowledge how inflation is ravaging and destroying the working class and poor. It’s almost as if all he cares about is himself or something.
Don’t forget the naming convention of his cars:
Model S
Model 3 (which he wanted as E)
Model X
Model Y
Peak honk here.
Rumors coming out of the Middle East suggest that Musk is deliberately crashing Tesla stock so that he can take it private, with the help of Saudi Arabia.
He has already consulted Michael Dell about how he took Dell Inc. private.
“He exposed some stuff that was happening at Twitter that is eye opening.” Care to explain like what he exposed that’s worth $44B? a $44B joke at this point, one that he is making himself look more ridiculous by the day.
I think it’s hilarious he overpaid by over $30 billion for a company. I also think it’s hilarious how it sent the leftist political hacks into a seizure.
I think they’re all the same people – a bunch of self-important, pompous-aszed control freaks who need to be knocked back a few pegs.
If there’s anything this raging mania bubble has taught us, it’s that those with the most money, power and influence have the least amount of class.
He wants to turn the HUGE Twitter user base into something actually profitable. He started by firing the massive amount of dead weight there. It is suspected that he is wanting to modify it to replace Tic Toc which he hopes will be banned and to serve as a YouTube substitute for video content producers who will earn financial compensation for their content just as on YouTube.
I like the way some of his tweets expose the hypocrisy of the collusion between the media and the powers that be. However I am not on any social media sites
Good article Wolf. It only 2 comments to ignite the 1st Tessssla Fanboy. 😂😂
Talk about FOMO, my bro in law just bought a Model Y because his wife really wanted one, took delivery last month, I am sure he is feeling good that he missed out on that $7500 discount if he waited just another month.
Guess hype does come with a price, can only imagine how much $7500 will buy in terms of Christmas gift
What’s the deal with him saying he’s not going to sell stock, and then selling, isn’t that also a sort of FCC violation?
One can reasonably expect if the owner is proclaiming he’s not selling, that he, from his vantage point, expects the price to go up. And on the other hand, selling definitely makes the price go down. So if he’s saying one thing, and doing another, that effects shareholder value negatively, can’t they bust him again like the did with the 420 texts?
Strange that i was typing in the box at the bottom, and not replying to this comment, yet here we are.
“I won’t sell stock until, I don’t know, probably two years from now. Definitely not next year under any circumstances and probably not the year thereafter.”
Next year, we’ll find out that he’s entered into a Total Return Swap agreement with a bank this year where the later pays him for not “selling” his stock.
This is what a massive speculative bubble, blow-off top, and subsequent horrific crash look like – a Cathie Woodshed special.
Yep. Tops are built on wishful thinking. Bottoms are when stocks are cheap using fundamentals. Not there yet.
He gets far too much attention from the media. I see him as doing a public service though, if anyone cares to notice. Perhaps people will start realizing that we shouldn’t be venerating tech CEOs, many of whom start with one good idea, but due to unfettered crony capitalism, lack of meaningful oversight and staggering wealth disparity, they are able to amass excessive power and fortunes (despite their lack of social skills and management acumen). In reality none of these guys would be able to prosper if it weren’t for mania-driven growth of their companies.
It’s too bad that these stock swoons will only be recognized as consequences of excessive stimulus and money printing. That’s great cover for and avoids the need for Congress and the SEC to address serious structural problems with corporations. There will be no reckoning that executive compensation packages have far crossed the line of fleecing shareholders and looting corporation assets, no reckoning of the rot and sycophany of corporation boards manipulating stocks via buybacks and executive giveaways, and certainly no reckoning of the damage to society done by allowing one small class of people to become new age robber barons.
Maybe he drives Twitter into the ground and continues to burn Tesla shares to keep it going. If Twitter fails, maybe the media will get back to actual reporting instead of trawling tweets for the latest outage. Maybe they can expose CEOs like him for the poor managers, parents and human beings that they have become and force some humility upon them – one can only hope.
As a car person who owns a lift and enjoys working on these things and sees the switch to EVs as inevitable, I wanted to root for Tesla for exploitation of a growing hole in the market and hypocrisy of the big manufacturers (who have done everything to protect their legacy interests). They have done the hardest thing there is to do – build a company that actually makes something in a mature and protected market.
Maybe best not to venerate any CEOs. They are only humans and a fair number of them seem very unpleasant.
I think a bigger issue for the industry as a whole might be the fact that the progress towards the mythical “price parity” between BEVs and ICE vehicles appears to have stalled. There have been many “experts” who have called for this to happen around 2025 (although personally I have been very skeptical of this). Well, currently a BEV costs about 50% more than a comparable ICE vehicle (comparing say a Hyundai Tucson and an Ionic 5 or a VW Tiguan and an ID.4).
Although demand for BEVs in the US is relatively strong, from an overall perspective, I think EVs will remain a small niche segment of the US car market if they continue to cost 50% more than the equivalent ICE competition.
I would have been impressed if he had only bought twitville to announce he was shifting toward mass production of worker bee vehicles with no gimmicky nonsense. Then followed by his decision to eat the loss and shut down the whole damn bird tree annoyance whereafter he would only take to posting humorous comments on this open site. But as it stands, we can only wait for him to arrive by rocket to promote his coming autobiography entitled “To Serve Man”. Unfortunately, I only buy books that come in paper form and have no library space left for yet another useless cook book.
And he’s blowing a fortune on Starship which I believe is a case of him biting off more than he can chew. It is FAR more of a challenge than Falcon development as is their plan to actually CATCH it in flight on the launch pad rather than use the Falcon’s method of surface landing. He also claims Starship is essential to avoid Starlink bankruptcy by launching at much lower cost the MUCH larger Starlink v2 satellites.
Re: Tesla rattled these legacy automakers and got them off their lazy butts
That’s the entire Tesla story in a nutshell and not a bit different than when all the Asian cars became super competitive after the Arab oil bargo
Yeah. A nice Christmas present for the few Tesla shorts.