Consumer Spending on Services Blows Past Inflation, Fuels Services Inflation Further. Spending on Goods Fizzles

Inflation isn’t going to just vanish: 62% of consumer spending went to services where demand is growing and where inflation is raging.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumer spending on services jumped by 0.7% in November from October, seasonally adjusted, and by 8.9% from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Services accounted for 62.1% of total consumer spending: insurance, healthcare, housing, travel bookings, entertainment, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc.
Adjusted for inflation, so “real” consumer spending on services rose by 0.3% in November from October, and by 3.5% year-over-year. The last time before the pandemic when real spending on services grew at that year-over-year rate was in July 2015. Demand for services has been relentlessly strong, despite inflation and despite the Fed’s efforts to tighten and thereby lower demand.
Spending on services has easily outrun inflation that continues to rage in services, and so this demand for services continues to provide further fuel for inflation in services:
But “real” spending on goods fizzled.
Spending on durable goods, not adjusted for inflation, plunged by 3.3% in November from October. Durable goods are new and used vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc.
Adjusted for inflation, “real” spending on durable goods fell less, -1.5% in November from October, due to the steepest drop in durable goods prices in years.
Compared to a year ago, real spending on durable goods was nearly flat (+0.6%). Note the historic stimulus-fueled spike in demand that is now getting worked off. Compared to November 2019, “real” spending on durable goods was still up by 25%!
Spending on non-durable goods, adjusted for inflation, dipped by 0.1% in November from October, and was down 1.5% from a year ago. Nondurable goods are dominated by food, fuel, and household supplies. And it’s still up by 10% from November 2019:
Overall “real” spending growth: slowing.
Overall consumer spending on goods and services, not adjusted for inflation, ticked up 0.1% for the month, but was still up by 7.7% year-over-year.
“Real” consumer spending on goods and services, adjusted for inflation, was unchanged for the month and up by only 2.0% year-over-year.
In the years before the pandemic going back to 2015, real growth of consumer spending of 2% year-over-year occurred only in one month. The rest of the months, spending was far higher. To get to the months with 2% growth and below, we have to go back to 2014.
So the Fed’s tightening has had an impact on consumer spending, and inflation has had an impact as the mood has soured. But recently, it helped that gasoline prices have re-plunged. Nothing turns Americans off more than getting gouged at the pump.
But the slowdown in demand has hit goods, where inflation is already backing off, while growth in spending on services remains robust, and this is of course where inflation is now solidly entrenched.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So if / when REAL SPENDING SERVICES plateaus, then we know we’re at the precipice of a real recession. My best guess is 6-9 months with a 5.5% FFR & 1st-time unemployment claims of 250K.
My impression is Powell is very concerned about housing prices and rents, as this is where most wage earners are getting clobbered–leaving little else to spend. The old food or medicine problem. In San Diego most renters and newer homeowners are paying over 50% of wages for housing and many up to 75%.
Nothing much the Fed can really do to tame inflation and save the economy until housing comes back to earth with wages.
“Nothing much the Fed can really do to tame inflation and save the economy until housing comes back to earth with wages.”
This could take a long time. Property taxes won’t come down until there is a material correction in housing. If you rent, services like yard maintenance and apartment repairs cost a lot these days so landlords can’t just drop rents, and don’t forget about the HOA fees for some landlords that have gone up a lot as well.
Powell blew it when he continued to buy bonds and keep rates low much lot longer than he should have.
“My impression is Powell is very concerned about housing prices and rents”.
Powell was buying MBS till September and still has no plan to sell it outright. He is not even meeting his QT cap on MBS as he is only allowing roll offs. He will certainly not be able to do this when layoffs increase.
so I got a water heater job that never got bid on for duplex rebuild
when I went to plumbing supply store he said he had 4 electric heaters – I bought 2 on spot and said we’d pick up
then I found out NAZI city code required us to pipe pressure valves OUTSIDE
but water heaters are in center of home
I informed owner it was TIME and MATERIAL
and I needed few more fiat $dollars
he’s going after contractor for cost – gonna be over $1k for piping since everything is already FINISHED and ready for final
I agree, he should have been selling mbs in 2020 and 2021 but fed doesn’t like to pop bubbles. So, he could just dump mbs but then he’d come under pressure from the financial classes but it would expedite price discovery in housing, slow inflation in services and then allow organic growth to begin faster.
The greater unspoken mandate is what compels, when things don’t make sense its usually due to a lack of information.
healthcare expenses up through the roof too.
every business segment that is either financed or “regulated” sees massive price increases – healthcare, housing, higher education. the US government is the biggest source of inflation. give us a balanced budget and the excess spending of “other people’s money”. and “future generations wealth” would be gone and the economy could re-build based on real economic relationships of value.
every time i am forced to interact with a government agency, I am reminded of how incompetent they are. the joke is on every hard working american in private enterprise.
Private sector is pretty bad too-Enron, Wells Fargo,….just to name two…..
But in the private sector those bad apples rot and disappear. In gov they just continue to bloat and suck resources away from more productive uses.
“My impression is Powell is very concerned about housing prices and rents, as this is where most wage earners are getting clobbered”
He had better be. If not, we’re sunk. The downturn in rents/housing that doves have been screeching about for weeks in an effort to meme a pivot into existence has moved housing prices only slightly down after years of stratospheric gains. They’re still far too high.
Only way to reduce service inflation enough to get to 2% is a recession. I don’t see one on the horizon.
Increase QT 3X and start selling MBS outright. Let free markets decide all rates. The 10 year will jump to 10% in a week. Inflation targets will be met in 1 month.
The solution is always there. Why do thing the right when there is no accountability for doing it in a wrong way that benefits 1% at expense of 99%.
my rates ARE NOT going down – up up and up some more
booked out since there’s SHORTAGE of skilled labor
want to retire, but need to pad retirement account 1st
Sounds like Joe Saba is back with a new moniker.
RobertM700
Nope, a recession ain;t gonna cut it. You need a depression to make a dent in service inflation.
Re: Nothing turns Americans off more than getting gouged at the pump.
I’m being turned off at grocery store, feeling very gouged. Between eggs, pizza, veggies and basically anything in a cart, prices are continuing to go up.
lucky for me I only buy booze
I rarely shop at Walmart Supercenter. I went there last week after a 3 month hiatus.
What I noticed was a shocking increase in prices: minimum 25% jump in 3 months on milk, cheese, frozen food, bottled water, you name it.
Then headed over to the automotive department which was even worse.
Speaking of services inflation, the engine light turned on which the OBD diagnostics identified as EGR excessive flow. I figured it is cold so let the mechanic change the VSV valve, the modulator, and the EGR valve altogether ($300 in parts new). Was quoted over $900 total plus tax! Replaced the VSV valve (used) and the modulator (new) myself for $40 and solved the issue.
Looks like durable goods sales are the odd man out when consumers get stretched. Makes sense because you can delay large purchases. You can’t delay rent/mortgage, food and fuel.
If ther’s going to be a recession, this is where it will start. Or has already.
I may be wrong, but I believe from what I could find that medicine is included in health services. If that is the case, then the cost of medicine would be a major driver of the increase. Before COVID a dose of monoclonal antibodies was around $500 now they are nearly $10K. Medicare / Medicaid expenses average nearly 2X per person what private insurance pays, so demographics are also driving some of the increase.
As Shakespeare noted
” Love’s not Time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks Within his bending sickle’s compass come; ”
Seems to mean that, perhaps, it may be a warning about the failure of virtue.
Virtue is the fools errand of history that comes and it goes. Ultimately, determining the course of the future of man’s past.
Hard to find love with too much virtue
Just looked at resale value of my 3 Taylor Swift $399ea (+125 fees) tickets for $2200 each. Now THAT is some kind of inflation!
I am looking to cut back on services and food as much as possible. Eating in 100% all winter isy goal. The restaurants are insane right now, and I won’t participate in that gouging anymore. Also looking to cut out a few services and DIY.
The only thing that hasn’t gone up is my dog grooming. Been the same price for years.
After watching a video documentary about the harm that red meat and dairy products do to the human physique, I decided that I wouldn’t start reducing the toxic inputs into my chemical bio-factory until January or February.