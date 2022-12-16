Ford Jacks Up Price of F-150 Lightning for 3rd Time since EV Incentives: What You Get for Subsidizing Products Already in Hot Demand & Short Supply

Since the $7,500 EV incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act last August, Ford hiked the Lightning price by $16,000.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I warned about this over a year ago, when the prior version of EV incentives were being pushed in Congress: You do not subsidize a product that is already in red-hot demand with short supply or no supply, with huge waiting lists and long-sold-out production runs. You’re not making this product cheaper for consumers, you’re just making it more expensive because automakers will instantly hike prices to swallow all of those incentives plus some, and that’s exactly what is now happening, and it’s going to stimulate inflationary pressures further and cause more headaches for the Fed and the economy.
Ford, which builds one of the two EV pickups on the US market, announced its third price increase of its electric F-150 Lightning, bringing the total price increase since its introduction to $16,000 or 40%. Inflation here we come, thank you, Congress.
Ford raised the price of the base version of the F-150 Lightning by another $4,000, or by another 8% to “starting at” $55,974. Plus destination and delivery charges.
Back in May 2021, before Congress passed the EV incentives, Ford originally priced the base version of the Lightning at $39,974. Plus destination and delivery charges.
Then comes Congress with the Profit Enlargement Act.
In August 2022 – just as Congress was passing the “Inflation Reduction Act” that included all kinds of incentives to fuel even more inflation and enrich Corporate America, including the $7,500 subsidy for EVs – Ford hiked the price of the Lightning by $7,000, to $46,974, eating up in one gulp nearly all of the EV subsidy. So inflation just got worse LOL.
Then a couple of months later, in early October 2022, Ford hiked the price of the Lightning by another $5,000, to $51,974, laughing out even louder about the EV subsidies,
Then a couple of month later, meaning now, Ford hiked by another $4,000 to $55,974. Plus destination and delivery charges of $1,895, for a total MSRP of $57,869. For the cheapest version.
Throughout the price-hike period, the destination and delivery charges were also hiked by about $200.
Ford also jacked up the prices of its Mustang Mach E SUV in August 2022, as the $7,500 in incentives were being passed, by $3,000 to $8,000, depending on trim.
Tesla increased its US prices by $2,000 to $6000 in June 2022
I’ve been screaming about EV incentives for a while.
Prices go up because they can go up. If competition and a buyers’ strike by consumers don’t allow prices to go up, then prices don’t go up, and if automakers try to raise prices anyway, then sales plunge, and suddenly there’s oversupply, all the way up the supply chain, which brings costs down too. That’s how inflation ends.
But that’s not the situation today. Today there is red hot inflation, red-hot demand for EVs, already grotesquely overstimulated consumers, who’re now getting another $7,500 from the federal government and more from state governments to buy EVs, and crank up already hot demand for EVs amid a lack of competition and very limited supply.
When there is strong demand, lots of incentives to heat up demand further, amid limited or no competition, limited supply, and the now blooming inflationary mindset where enough consumers just pay whatever, well then manufacturers just charge whatever.
If you want to incentivize a nascent technology to get it going, OK. But EVs are the hottest product out there now, with huge demand, a huge amount of excitement, long waiting lists, sold out production runs, and very little supply.
In September 2021 when a prior version of the EV incentives was kicked around in Congress, I said:
“Piling on government incentives via tax credits on an already red-hot industry that is already planning to invest hundreds of billions of dollars to compete and bring EV prices down, amid red-hot demand from overstimulated consumers chasing down new vehicles no matter what the price, amid red-hot inflation and historic inventory shortages” is a “totally braindead economic policy.”
It’s not braindead if you’re on Corporate America’s payroll because this bill, like many other bills going back eons, is turning into a fabulous Corporate-America-enrichment bill, as these price increases show.
Competition will bring prices down, not incentives. And lower prices stimulate demand. Incentives are fueling price increases and profit margins. Hot inflation? High interest rates? Don’t worry, To douse inflation, Congress is throwing more fuel on it, LOL.
“Profit Enlargement Act” – now that is funny. How long until Congress gets the memo?
Milton Friedman: “One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.”
Intention: Inflation reduction act.
Result: Profit Enlargement.
“Profit Enlargement Act” is a great title, but it describes so many different laws. I suppose we need to number them. Some of the others could be called “Campaign donation requirement act” and “legislator retirement bonus act.” Also maybe “lobbyist effectiveness recognition act.”
Root Farmer, Congress will never get the memo as long as “we the people” continue to elect these idiots that think spending more money will reduce inflation.
Maybe this is congress’ way of bailing out the automakers covertly, and to steer the automakers towards their agenda of clean energy.
I agree the incentives were a corporate handout, but I really appreciate the made-in-America requirements, and already you can see that having an effect. If the incentives keep and create American jobs, then I support that.
Maybe Ford should introduce the Ford Pivot.
“Maybe Ford should introduce the Ford Pivot”
That is very clever and funny! The Mach-E is certainly NOT what we are waiting for.
The one thing I have noticed, with all the Trillions in Federal Reserve and Treasury subsidies, since 2008.
Almost nothing in America, works better. Roads, bridges, subways, and airports, mostly third worldish.
Tariffs — which are a tax on profit margins of importers in the US and exporters outside the US — would have accomplished the same, only better, and they would have been paid for by importers (Corporate America and foreign companies), not by taxpayers. And they wouldn’t have stimulated demand like this, and they wouldn’t have contributed to price spikes and inflation like these incentives.
In addition, the foreign automakers and US automakers too are already all over the Treasury department, which is writing the actual rules. They’re now all wanting loopholes to be written into the rules. Manchin just had a hissy-fit about this.
Tariffs also would have reduced the trade deficit. Between
Corporate America and Congress, this country doesn’t have
a chance.
Well said.
Looks like some companies are on a cannibalistic course of “greed” induced oblivion. Great reviews on the new Prius for 2023 at $35K. Get ready for the ramp up of mass produced Asian Evs at reasonable prices, as American auto makers die on the vine. USA is terrible when it comes to cars. I don’t think the luxury truck market is sustainable at these stratospheric prices and interest rates. I guess Ms. Barra knows better than me.
I don’t know anybody who even wants this truck.
There is a commenter here who bought one (maybe still waiting to get it).
I’m mostly a lurker and not a commenter, but I have a Lightning. I paid the original price and will qualify for the $7500 rebate for the 2022’s. I wanted a truck (didn’t say *need*) and I wanted electric and I know it’s a luxury item, but it’s a fantastic vehicle and I’m very happy with it. But I’m at the age where I can afford to be foolish with my money if I want to be. I couldn’t have justified it 10 or 20 years ago when I was building up my savings. It’s insane how much these vehicles cost and there will be a market correction, but, as pointed out, not until after the rebates are a non-factor.
The demand for this EV truck if off the roof.
Nor do I. But, the limited supply is far less than the demand that does exist.
The fact remains that, when towing a light load, the battery goes down faster than a cheap hooker in a dark alley.
Anyone but a Government bureaucrat would instinctively know that it’s dumb to subsidize expensive EVs which are primarily an toy for the rich. Tesla buyers are not buying these cars because they are affordable.
There has got to be a better place to put taxpayers money.
Demand for Lithium and has sent battery prices through the roof and most of the money goes offshore.
My bet is that Ford expects government agencies and corporates looking to show off their ESG bonafides will pay these prices to fill their fleets.
“Prices go up because they can go up.”
Let’s see if this grossly overpriced vehicle suffers the same fate as housing cancellations currently underway.
I hope so. But I doubt it as long as production runs are still relatively small. Ford is trying to get production up to a rate of 120,000 trucks are year a year from now!! Right now, it’s only making a few thousand a month. That’s all it CAN make. The supply chain simply isn’t ready for this huge ramp-up.
And for still the small number of buyers, there is just too much money floating around.
A few of the “buyers” are flippers. One clown nearby is trying to hawk a Tesla Model X. “Get it immediately! NO waiting!” or so the story goes.
I wouldn’t buy it for $1 just because. Let him eat the dang thing.
from what I recall (apologies if I have the automaker wrong), Ford was proud that it didn’t take a bailout during GFC.
Wonder if they lobbied for this.
EVs are probably unprofitable at the base price for manufacturers until they achieve high volume production. Yes, the subsidy is a reason why the manufacturer can raise the base price with impunity but the Government wants the investment made in EV technology and this is the best way to get there. Direct payments to the manufacturers would also work but then the resulting product might sit on the dealer lot.
Auto manufacturers have had a fifty year tariff in place to prevent imported pickup trucks (since Johnson) and that is more problematic because it results in high margins on enormous pickup trucks for US manufacturers. So guess what they have focused on for the last decade?
“EVs are probably unprofitable at the base price for manufacturers…”
Nope, Tesla is HIGHLY profitable:
Net income in 2021: $5.5 billion
Net income in 2022: $8.9 billion over the first nine months, and will get close to $12 billion for the whole year.
And it has the fattest profit margin in the auto industry.
Why? Because EVs are inherently simple and cheaper to build than ICE vehicles. The only component that is more expensive is the battery.
I’m old enough to remember when you were hammering home how much Tesla was losing every quarter. ;)
Yes, it did become a real automaker with profitable products. It burned $20 billion in investor money to get there, which is a huge amount of money, but seems cheap now compared to how much the other automakers have to spend trying to catch up. Musk shook up the entire legacy auto industry. I’m very grateful he did. That was a really good thing for the economy — now they have to get off their lazy oligopolistic butts and do something. The stock still has a must-sell-now rating though. If we could just get some new automakers into the mix that will compete on price, and undercut everyone by $20K, that would be awesome. But no one is volunteering for that yet.
Yeah… But, it can’t be a good sign that Kathy Woodshed is piling in.
A few years go, I came across an article that evaluated the actual impact of BEV cars on CO2 emissions and they found that it all depends upon where you drive it. In France, where electricity generation is nuclear and has no CO2, there is a significant benefit. In areas where coal plants still produce much of the electricity, the benefit was negligible.
So the real environmental policy would be to upgrade old coal plants to either the cleanest natural gas tech or renewable, and let the market demand increase the number of BEV cars. BTW, solar energy generation is pretty much on par in terms of cost per Kwh to natural gas, in many locations.
And the REAL environmental policy would be to put a bunch of money into self-driving tech. Because once that tech is safe, companies can launch robo-taxi networks that would allow many people to get rid of their older gas cars. The number of cars manufactured each year could plunge, because each BEV robo-taxi could replace multiple vehicles. An robo-taxis would be single-purpose vehicles (many for single passenger), so they could be really down-sized (you dont need 4 seats and truck space for one passenger), also saving materials and reducing energy needs.
It would have also made more economic sense to focus the tax incentives on commercial BEV vehicles, which are driven all day long.
This is the type of policy that demonstrates our core problem is Washington DC – the home of graft and lies.
With EVs, smog and noise are eliminated from city centers which is where most people live. Those two benefits in my experience should drive the transition to EVs. Quality of life.
Good mass transit works well in the urban cores. Most cars are driven into the core from the suburbs.
When the Minnesota Vikings play at home tomorrow, noon CST, a good percentage of the fans will arrive and depart via the light rail.
Wanna drink and not drive? Take the train. Wanna not pay $30 to $50 to park your vehicle? Take the train. The football stadium is also at the place where the two light rail lines from downtown Minneapolis split and diverge; one to St Paul & one to MSP airport and the Mall of America.
Outwest,
The Philippines (where I now live) is a “green nation”. In Naga, a city of about 250k people, they started replacing the jeepneys and tricycles (motorcycles with an enclosed sidecar on the right side) with small – 6 passenger – electric jeepneys about 3 years ago. These electric jeepneys are powered by a standard 12 volt car battery which can be swapped out quickly and easily.
I believe the same process is under way in Manila.
Thank you for your interesting and relevant comment.
Yes I am seeing them in Manila where I am till January then up to Baguio > perhaps they will have them their.. However with the HUGE Population it will take some time before you see a large switch over I expect
perhaps humm 2 years
I well look for one later to try out going to a Doctor (P800 > and sister P400 discount for 2 about $22 US )
EV Trike’s are very cheap in the philippines starting at about $400 to $600 is common
https: //philippines.star8.green/transport/public-vehicles-2-2/
As example
M. C.,
Baguio City is a great place. If you can stay through February you can take a jeepney out to La Trinidad for the Strawberry Festival and at the end of February Baguio has a Flower Festival.
I don’t even think Washington reads bills anymore once they are thrown over the fence from lobbyists. In fact, I down see how Congress *can* read those bills when the votes are 48 hours from the release of the document.
a) the grid is getting cleaner, pretty much everywhere, every year, so this doesn’t matter as much
b) self-driving tech is probably on balance worse, because it will increase the amount of driving overall
Really, really gross stuff, and a perfect example of how filthy corporate America and their bought-and-paid-for politicians are.
“You will own nothing and be happy” was not only not a conspiracy theory, it seems to be arriving sooner than expected.
When you’ve got nothing to lose.
DC, are you more concerned about owning nothing or being happy?
D. C.
It’s amazing that the MSM can keep calling concepts “conspiracy theories” even after the truth (fact) of the concept has been put in print in a book. I guess the younger generations don’t read books any more so they don’t know the truth.
Microeconomics, freshman year college. Simple stuff.
We got to fight fire with fire!
qt – as opposed to the last several year’s strategy of fighting it with more fuel?
may we all find a better day.
I’ve been on the list to replace my aging 2014 f150. The truck is falling apart. It was a cheap option at 40k when I signed up. They’re still selling for 20k plus over sticker. I refuse. I’ll probably buy a Tundra instead and reconsider when prices return to reality. They have absolutely tarnished themselves with how they have rolled out the release. Its been an embarrassment.
The primary motivation of the I.R.A. wasn’t about reducing inflation or solving climate change.
Democrats needed to reward their political donors, many of whom worked in the EV / wind / solar / green energy industries.
This is exactly what government subsidies do across every industry they interfere in (student loans, mortgages, …): jack up prices for consumers.
Wow, Congress pumps up EV prices with incentives just like the fed pumped up asset prices with QE and low interest rates. Who’da thunk it. So much for the “Free Market”.
It’s downright criminal in this era of scarce resources and excessive automotive deaths – more than 40,000 per year that they’re incentivizing oversized overpowered heavy vehicles that are toys for the wealthy. Yes we need more EV pickups and Hummers on the road. Yes, let’s reward domestic manufacturers who willingly abandoned affordable economical vehicles. Makes sense. Not.
I was ready to go all-in on a Lightning, charge/backup port, battery and solar panels, until I saw the greed-fest and lack of inventory (and heard that Ford’s partner for solar charging is iffy). I’m in the country and on a well, and no power means no water as well (no natgas for a generator, either; diesel is a no-go for me). Guess I’ll just have to hope the local irrigation/power company keeps its act together for a few more years.
I have been waiting for a Plug In (PHEV) Toyota Prius Prime for well over a year. My local dealer finally let me know one was coming in. The $7500 tax credit expired on 9/30/2022. Now the tax credit is $2251 if purchased before 12/31/2022. The VIN is JTDKAMFP9N3227713. The base is $30,550 which would have been a screaming buy with the insane Federal gift of $7500 (which is now gone). The dealer added $699 in whatever (used to be undercoating) and delivery fee is $1010. The additional Dealer Markup Profit is listed as MVA (perhaps Wolf Richter can decipher this) for $5000 for a total of $37,259 (plus taxes and fees).
Keep it.
The best part of my day is experiencing Wolf Richter’s wisdom.
Guess we will see how CHN+VNM BEV Makers fare as they enter the Murican Market. If the Quality is “up to snuff” (Reference – TSLA Build Quality is considered “SubPar” by several Mechanics), they’ll sell well.
No “Enlargement Act” Incentives for Imports? Something tells me that it won’t affect the CHN+VNM Makers too much.
If they need to, they’ll build Assembly+Parts Plants in Murica – say, TX.
*****
I’d prefer to see Incentives for:
A) Building out CNG Conversion (e.g., Diesel to CNG) and CNG/Hydrogen Fuel Distribution Infrastructures for Vehicles; and
B) Building and Selling CNG/Hydrogen powered Vehicles.
*E.g., Hydrogen can be StreamFracked from CNG. Enough on this for now.
IMO, it’s better to introduce CNG/Hydrogen into the Vehicular Choice Mix for the “Tailpipe Solution”; and modify the current Legislation accordingly.
BEVs are starting to be offered by more Automakers and due to be Mandated in Murica; but I don’t know if Murican Market Automakers are making/importing enough to meet those Legislative Mandates.
With the current BEV Tech, Murica will need to mine far more Copper, Lithium, etc. in order to facilitate a Industry Shifting “BEV Majority” in Annual New Automobile Sales.
EV Large Trucks may be selling; but I’m starting to see YouTubers demonstrating EV shortcomings of Load+Range. When the “Early Adopter Surge” settles, they’ll probably end up selling more for Suburban/Ex-Urban “Commuter/LocalBiz/Home Use” who don’t live where Winters are too Cold.
I sold my house in San Diego in Apr 2018. I bought a Condo in Rosarito Beach, MX in Dec 2017. After slowly moving there, I saw that the property I lived at had both a Tesla and the Level 2 Battery chargers available
Rosarito is only 30 miles or so from San Diego and about 45 from where my house was. . I looked in to a couple of EVs and ended up leasing a 2018 Nissan Leaf. The stated range was 150 miles. The final incentives were the 7,500 tax refund, a $2,000 rebate check from Cali, a card from Nissan giving me 2 years of charging for free not to mention the ability to (legally lol) drive in the HOV lanes which was an added bonus driving the Socal highways.
For mw… it was a PERFECT solution. I got to drive up to SD, do my things, head back home to Rosarito and charge it in the parking lot. If necessary, I’d charge in the States at a Level 3 which took about 35-45 minutes depending…. I’d bring along a book or my Kindle, listen to music, read and smoke a few cigs while waiting. It was just something I planned on and in 2018/2019 I only had to wait while the chargers were in use about 3 or 4 times… no biggie…
My point is, EVs as currently made (and in the near future) are NOT going to be the solution for the masses… too many issues. How are people in larger cities who need to park on the street going to charge?
I think for a good while to come, EVs are a niche market at best. It can be great for some (like me… I LOVED my Leaf), but I guess that’s the price of progress.. BTW, I did see where for the first time in about 10 years the price of Lithium is expected to increase……. and exactly how are all these older electric batteries going to be disposed of? Inquiring minds want to know…
PS The KICKER in my Nissan Leaf story is that management at the Hotel/Condo Bldg I live at changed the rules on me and stopped allowing me to charge my car at the Hotel… Guests only. I’m an owner.. not a guest. Another learning example of… This is Mexico…where the rules change regularly… And acceptance is the answer.. (Pg 417 used to 449.. a little reference to us friends of Bill!)…
as it was the ONLY Level 2 charging station in Rosarito i had no choice but to sell it JUST as the pandemic hit… boy, if only I could’ve held on to it for a few more years… the used value of it with really low miles went through the roof…