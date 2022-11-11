The Swiss National Bank Began Unloading its Biggest US Stock Holdings, incl. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta

It still bought Tesla though, which is down by 52%. It took massive losses. And it’s got a bunch of Imploded Stocks.
The Swiss National Bank has spent years creating Swiss francs, buying dollars, euros, and other currencies with those francs, and then buying assets denominated in those currencies – including a vast portfolio of US stocks.
But that gig is up, it seems. Asset prices have fallen sharply, and the SNB is unloading. It doesn’t disclose details on its balance sheet, but it has to disclose its US stock holdings in quarterly regulatory filings with the SEC, and it now filed its Form 13F for its Q3 holdings. We’ll get to those in a moment.
The total of “Foreign currency investments” on its balance sheet – which includes US stock holdings plus its other foreign currency investments – peaked in February 2022 at CHF 977 billion ($1.04 trillion at today’s exchange rate). By the end of September 2022, they’d plunged by 17%, or by CHF 160 billion, to CHF 808 billion, the lowest since March 2020:
The composition of the CHF 160 billion plunge in its holdings is a mix of market prices, asset sales, and exchange rates of the CHF to the currencies involved.
The SNB’s US stock holdings.
From the SNB’s filings of Form 13F with the SEC, we can see that the SNB not only took losses from the price declines of its US stock holdings, but that it also sold down most of its largest positions, reducing the number of shares it holds in Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, etc.
From June 30 through September 30, the value of the SNB’s US stock holdings fell by 8.0 billion, or by 5.4%.
From March 31 through September 30, which had been the peak in terms of the quarterly filings, its US stock holdings fell by $37.5 billion, or by 21.2%.
The value of its US stocks had peaked at the end of Q1 at $177 billion, and by September 30, they’d dropped to $139.8 billion.
Q3 spanned the powerful bear-market rally-and-bust over the summer, with the end effect that the S&P 500 fell 5.3% from June 30 through September 30, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.1%.
The SNB is broadly invested in the US stock market. At the end of Q3, it held about 2,770 stocks, including a whole bunch that have become penny stocks, and a slew that went public via merger with a SPAC or via IPO over the past two years and that are now populating my pantheon of Imploded Stocks, such as Carvana.
Let’s take Carvana:
- December 31, 2021: SNB held 289,105 shares, $67.01 million, at $231.79 per share.
- September 30, 2022, down to 213,300 shares, at $4.33 million, at $20.30 per share (-91% per share).
- Today, Carvana closed at $11.88 (up 56% in two days, LOL, but down 96% from its high, and down 41% from the SNB’s booked price on Sep. 30).
The SNB loaded up with these types of stocks that then imploded. It’s kind of funny that it helped enable the craziest US stock market bubble ever. But now it’s trying to unload them.
Top 50 stock holdings by value.
The SNB cut its holdings (reduced the number of shares) in 42 of the top 50 stocks by value in its portfolio from June 30 through September 30.
The SNB started cutting it holdings of some stocks in Q2 already, such as Apple, Meta, Alphabet, and a bunch of others.
But it was still adding to its holdings in Q2 of stocks that it then started to unload in Q3, such as Amazon, Chevron, etc.
Even Apple is on the chopping block: The SNB cut its holdings since June by 649,000 shares, and since March 31 by 918,000 shares, to 70.14 million shares.
It also has some big winners on the list: oil companies, and it’s also unloading them.
It added to its position in Q3 in only 8 of the top 50 stocks, including of Tesla, whose stock is down 52% from its high. The 8 positions that where it increased the share count since June 30 are marked in bold.
|Top 50 Holdings by value
|As of Sep. 30
|Share Count change since
|$ Million
|# shares
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|APPLE INC
|9,694
|70,142,608
|-649,000
|-918,100
|MICROSOFT CORP
|7,171
|30,791,655
|-102,700
|-101,500
|AMAZON COM INC
|4,484
|39,684,040
|-47,400
|144,600
|TESLA INC
|3,037
|11,448,877
|16,600
|357,100
|ALPHABET INC
|4,844
|50,514,240
|-222,300
|-314,300
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|2,053
|4,065,726
|-15,700
|-13,700
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|1,863
|11,403,816
|-1,600
|1,300
|EXXON MOBIL CORP
|1,594
|18,256,191
|-108,500
|-80,600
|META PLATFORMS
|1,349
|9,939,610
|-77,000
|-309,400
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|1,317
|10,851,824
|7,200
|23,600
|PROCTER AND GAMBLE
|1,313
|10,397,973
|-200
|-83,500
|VISA INC
|1,267
|7,132,219
|-61,800
|-99,900
|HOME DEPOT INC
|1,229
|4,453,966
|-75,800
|-68,900
|CHEVRON CORP NEW
|1,162
|8,089,332
|-358,900
|-260,000
|LILLY ELI & CO
|1,132
|3,500,048
|-11,400
|-21,700
|MASTERCARD
|1,070
|3,763,457
|-22,400
|-36,100
|PFIZER INC
|1,064
|24,316,241
|-77,200
|5,300
|ABBVIE INC
|1,028
|7,658,375
|-14,300
|1,200
|COCA COLA CO
|1,000
|17,847,594
|-18,700
|74,400
|PEPSICO INC
|978
|5,992,804
|-8,400
|4,200
|MERCK & CO INC
|944
|10,959,232
|-5,700
|18,700
|COSTCO
|907
|1,919,999
|-3,600
|6,300
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|860
|1,696,527
|-400
|-10,200
|WALMART INC
|851
|6,561,583
|-56,400
|-81,200
|BROADCOM INC
|777
|1,750,042
|-26,800
|-32,700
|DANAHER CORPORATION
|773
|2,993,270
|45,300
|207,700
|DISNEY WALT CO
|745
|7,893,971
|-3,700
|21,200
|MCDONALDS CORP
|740
|3,204,957
|-20,600
|-31,600
|ABBOTT LABS
|734
|7,588,265
|-61,600
|-70,700
|CISCO SYS INC
|718
|17,945,820
|-74,300
|-321,800
|ACCENTURE PLC IRELAND
|706
|2,744,938
|3,400
|9,100
|VERIZON
|691
|18,200,201
|-9,300
|267,900
|NEXTERA ENERGY
|668
|8,513,682
|-500
|15,100
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|656
|9,226,857
|-228,400
|-387,000
|SALESFORCE
|620
|4,307,331
|34,500
|67,000
|TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
|619
|3,996,283
|-9,900
|-3,700
|LINDE
|587
|2,178,568
|-44,800
|-41,400
|CONOCOPHILLIPS
|574
|5,605,529
|-31,600
|-107,200
|COMCAST
|568
|19,374,429
|-249,200
|-374,000
|ADOBE SYSTEMS
|564
|2,047,689
|1,500
|-13,100
|PHILIP MORRIS
|558
|6,717,922
|-5,000
|-25,100
|QUALCOMM
|548
|4,853,622
|-35,200
|2,600
|CVS HEALTH
|542
|5,683,010
|-10,500
|-34,600
|UNION PACIFIC
|531
|2,723,316
|-39,500
|-61,100
|RAYTHEON
|528
|6,445,414
|-28,100
|-37,500
|AMGEN
|522
|2,315,026
|-101,300
|-124,600
|LOWES COS
|520
|2,769,839
|-136,500
|-148,400
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
|514
|3,182,818
|5,100
|24,600
|HONEYWELL
|493
|2,950,055
|-24,900
|-31,700
|AT&T
|476
|31,025,262
|40,300
|95,600
A note about this racket.
All its operations combined generated a massive loss of CHF 142 billion in the first nine months of the year, nearly all of it due to these foreign currency investments, which include the losses related to the decline in prices of the stocks and bonds and CHF 24 billion in losses related to exchange rates.
When the SNB was printing Swiss francs to buy foreign-currency-denominated assets, it wasn’t actually doing QE in Switzerland; it was more like doing QE in other countries.
The SNB’s purchases of US stocks – with dollars that were bought with francs that it had created out of nowhere – had a similar effect as if the Fed had bought US stocks.
So now the process is reversing – a form of QT in other countries as the SNB is shedding some of its assets, and losing its butt on others.
What the SNB did was one of the most fabulous central-bank rackets ever, empowered by global speculators and investors that kept buying these Swiss francs that the SNB was creating and selling, and their appetite was driving up the currency’s exchange rate, and the SNB took advantage of it to print more francs, sell more of them for foreign currency – ostensibly to push down the exchange rate of the CHF against the euro, the dollar, and other currencies – and buy more stocks and bonds denominated in other currencies.
So now this tiny country has a $1 trillion portfolio of foreign assets that it has purchased at essentially zero cost – meaning with money it created at zero cost – and its paper losses are just squandering some of the cream of that wondrous racket.
I am ready to pivot!!!! There is no need for panic@!!! I will fix all of this!!!! Te ecomony is doing great!!!!! But crypto!!! Buy real estate!!!!!
*Buy crypto?
Don’t just buy crypto buy FTT!
Down almost 90% and I heard on Twitter Elon is about to buy them so it’s going to 🚀
Gonna be $10 in a week😂🤦😂
$10 total?
Lol probably!
If one of the goals was to push down the exchange rate, then they didn’t really do at zero cost, at least not in real terms. Didn’t they effectively put a whole bunch of swiss francs into circulation? Who knows what the lag time will be, but it seems extremely likely that this is going to come back to bite them hard in the future in the form of currency devaluation. For a small country who’s only exports are small-batch luxury watches and crooked banking products, I would think a future currency collapse would be a bad thing. Who is going to want to keep their money in a country with a destabilized currency?
If they start having issues… It’s pretty easy to undo this. All they have to do is sell their foreign currency assets. They don’t even care about price. This will bring back the francs to the SNB.
Those francs aren’t in Switzerland. They’ve been chased by global hedge funds and currency traders for many years. They’re an instrument of hedging and speculation. Those francs are not chasing after goods and services in Switzerland.
It’s not quite so simple if they incur big losses. Yes, they can reverse the process, but selling at lower prices means there will still be more CHF out there than when they started.
True. But they bought a lot of this stuff years ago, so losses from the peak, but not necessarily losses from the purchase cost. They started buying Apple back in 2012 and bought through Q1. So I don’t know what the average cost per share is, but it’s gotta be pretty low. And for now, they’d realize a huge profit selling them, even though the shares are down from the peak.
I think the Swiss economy is more diverse than you write but I get your point. But “crooked banking products” is just BS for supposed money laundering which isn’t even a real crime, it’s a political one.
But the reason you give is why I am no longer interested in owning the CHF anymore.
IMO, they should have banned foreigners from buying CHF except for Swiss exports. No way I would have “printed” to enable speculators.
Since they didn’t do that, instead of buying these overpriced stocks, they should have bought gold.
SNB indeed had a great racket. Swiss bankers have been masters at exploiting the world for eons, in their special secretive, cabalistic way. I say that as a non-conspiracy theorist.
I do wonder if they are actually in the red on their investments. In the article the all important data on purchase prices is not there. They have been buying for quite a while, and may still be ahead.
This looks more like some sort of index rebalance, rather than an effort to unwind any positions. Eyeballing the table, most of the net purchases/sales are under 1% of the holdings. (Chevron at about -5% is a notable exception.)
Historical Note: The Swiss QE-for-the-world came about after 2008-2011 when the Euro markets crashed and everyone wanted safe Swiss bonds. This pushed the Swiss Franc way up vs. Euro, creating a tremendous trade issue for the Swiss economy. (Remember, Switzerland is a small landlocked country, dependent on trade, with a lot of borders!) The SNB had to do something, and realized they could make huge profits by pumping out extra Swiss francs and buying stuff basically for free.
[ Meanwhile, the rest of Europe mired itself so deep in debt-driven political issues that they invented NIRP. There’s a valuable lesson in debt-avoidance here… ]
The tulips need to be watered! GREAT piece Wolf, NO IDEA this sort of thing was happening, but in retrospect, makes sense in today’s MMT world. Keep up the expos`es. Have a great weekend
I guess I STILL can’t figure out how to place the accent mark correctly… lol
There was an article in today’s WSJ about an unidentified Central Bank recently buying a lot of gold. Could that be the Swiss, from the proceeds of these stock sales? It would seem that the Swiss would want to keep their currency in some sort of equilibrium with the Euro. As the European Central Bank seems unlikely to do much QT, gold might seem the better alternative than QT on the part of the Swiss National Bank, (or holding onto overpriced stocks).
Their holdings are almost an exact rip of FGCKX mutual fund. Rough year for those stocks…
Guys, psst.. ‘feels’ like good time to start shorting Lilly (LLY). Even if bear rally continues. Keep it to yourselves. Not a financial advice, clearly. Do not average down. Sorry for commenting on a particular stock. Happy weekend.
/ grabs a beer, or three /
The Swiss Bank won’t be the only bad stock bag holders. There’s a lot of bad paper to go around.
Wolf – Excellent article, makes me wonder what other countries will follow suit.
I have read that US hedge funds and retail investors were dumping too, – this is so much like the dot com meltdown, – first it was slow, – then became rapid, and was panic to sell.
This crypto nonsense is melting too as we have all discussed, and have heard that crypto could be margined up to 90% to buy equities, and I’m sure we will hear a lot more carnage from that after the latest meltdowns of it.
And goofball “chatty” Cathie Woods said Bitcoin was going to 500k – and all this blockchain/blockhead is “rat poison” as the wise Warren Buffett said!
I have been in computers all my life and the thought of 1’s and 0’s being worth something on someones hard drive in Timbuktu is hysterically funny to me!
Let me know Wolf, when the swissie starts unloading gold reserves. Best…PJS