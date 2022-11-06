Imploded Stocks of the Day: Carvana, Twilio, Atlassian, Cloudflare

The free-money virus turned investors’ brains to mush. But the healing has started, interest rates are recovering, QT is here, and look what we got.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Let’s just walk through some of the already Imploded Stocks that further imploded on Friday. There were quite a few of them, as is now usually the case during earnings season, but we’ll just look at a handful. They imploded even as markets rallied for the day. On Friday, the Nasdaq rose 1.3%, reducing its loss for the week to just 5.6%, that kind of week. But a whole bunch of stuff plunged after reporting “earnings” – I’m using that term loosely because they all reported huge losses on top of endless losses.
Carvana, an online used-vehicle retailer, is one of the earliest entries into my pantheon of Imploded Stocks. Thursday evening, it reported “earnings” – you know what I mean. Everything went the wrong way: The number of vehicles it sold to retail customers fell, revenues fell, cost of sales jumped, gross profit plunged, selling and administrative expenses soared, interest expense more than tripled, and the net loss exploded to $508 million.
The used-car startups Carvana, Vroom, and Shift “face an existential crisis,” I wrote in April 2022, based on the changing dynamics in the used vehicle market, the fading willingness of investors to keep fueling cash-burn machines, and driven by the used-vehicle startups themselves that were never designed to make money and never could figure out how to make money, not even in the hottest used-vehicle market ever in 2021.
They were designed to burn investor cash. And investors no longer want their cash to be burned. And so that existential crisis is now.
Back when I issued the existential crisis warning in April 2022, Carvana [CVNA] had plunged by 73% from the high to $100 a share. Since then, they’ve plunged further with relentless brutality. On Friday, Carvana kathoomphed 39%, to $8.76, down 98% from the peak in August 2021, and down 41% from its IPO price in April 2017. Buy and hold, folks.
The chart displays the now classic pattern of how the Fed’s trillions of dollars in QE and interest rate repression – the free-money era started in 2009 – mutated over the years into a virus that turned investors’ brains into mush, and after their brains had turned into mush, they inflated asset prices to ridiculous levels.
But the healing from the free-money virus has started. Interest rates are reverting to some kind of normal, QT is now working, and look what we got. Nearly all charts of my Imploded Stocks look similar (data via YCharts):
In a market where investors’ brains function properly, Carvana’s inability to make money selling used vehicles should have doomed the stock to the penny-stock realm years ago.
Armies of falling-knife catchers that thought they could make money after the shares had plunged by 73% in April 2022 have gotten their beloved fingers sliced off with another 91% plunge. Shares have collapsed so far that you can barely see the 38% plunge on Friday, that little dip at the end of the collapse.
Twilio [TWLO], a cloud communications platform, reported “earnings” Friday morning. Part of the problem was that revenues grew by 32% to $983 million while the net loss exploded by 115% $482 million. The company also issued disappointing revenue guidance.
How can a company that has been publicly traded for seven years, and has been around for 14 years, and had $3.5 billion in revenues over the past 12 months still generate a $482 million loss on $983 million in revenues? That was a rhetorical question.
Every year, the company has generated larger and larger net losses, reaching nearly $1 billion in 2021, and heading for well over $1 billion this year, following the free-money-virus-infected Silicon Valley model: the more they sell, the more they lose.
People that run companies in this way have no idea what it’s like to run a profitable company. It’s not even on their horizon, and it wasn’t on the horizon of their investors. But it’s starting to be.
Shares collapsed by 34.6% on Friday, and are down 91% from their high in that infamous February 2021, when this stuff started to come unglued. Note the now classic Imploded Stocks bubble and collapse pattern. It’s just a simple fact: Free money turns investors’ brains to mush (data via YCharts).
Atlassian Corp [TEAM], a collaboration and productivity software company in Australia that is traded on the Nasdaq, is another one of those shining free-money examples that never figured out how to make money, never even tried, and is just losing huge amounts of money year-after-year: over the past four years alone, it lost $2.3 billion combined, even as its revenues surged.
In other words, it is just buying its revenues. And for a while, that’s all that mattered to investors whose brains had been turned to mush by the free-money virus.
But when it reported earnings on Friday, the company talked about feeling the impact of the global economy – the hiring slowdown at its existing customers resulting in slower demand for collaboration software – and it said the rate at which users of its free versions converted to paid versions was cooling. It said that it would slow down its own headcount growth going forward, and it gave a disappointing outlook.
Shares kathoomphed 29% on Friday to $124.01 and are down 74% from peak mania in October last year. This chart looks awfully close to Carvana’s chart did back in April when it had plunged to $100. Each implosion had a different start date, and each plunge brought out the dip buyers that then got their fingers sliced off, and it will happen again because there are still dip buyers out there with some fingers left on their hands that they want to get sliced off (data via YCharts):
Cloudflare, a cybersecurity company, reported earnings late Thursday – yup, another huge loss. While revenues jumped 47%, the operating loss jumped 73%. The more they sell, the more they lose – following the Silicon Valley growth model during the free-money-virus era. Guidance was also light.
But the free-money-virus is fading, and brains are recovering from it, and on Friday its shares kathoomphed 18.4%, to $41.09, down 81% from the peak in November last year.
The stock is roughly eight months behind the first batch of heroes in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks that started to come unglued in February 2021 (data via YCharts):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
In biology, a die-off can be an elegant, beautiful and regenerating part of nature, as long as I’m not the one doing it!
Good early call on Carvana. It bought a car dealership property near me, and was going to erect one of its silly car vending machines, wrecking my view. Luckily I don’t have to stare at its deteriorated wreckage, as they didn’t get that far. Who would buy a car many yards above the ground, immune from inspection? It is as silly as buying a house based only on an algorithm, or gold under the ground based on shaky “samples.”
My dumping comparable stocks in later ’21 coincided with my regularly reading this blog.
I say, go to the damn vending machine and select each car one by one. Test drive and bring it back. I am sorely tempted to do that here in Phoenix metro where they have one of those monstrosities setup.
Wonder what are the challenges for both companies, buyers and owners for online sales of Electric cars like Tesla and Rivian.
I am all for cash burning unicorns to be replaced by productive businesses.
However thanks to broad financialization and outsourcing of productive work, mos productive businesses in US are barely profitable.
The proven path to profitability are:
1. Create a niche, then increase barriers to entry for competition through patents, rules, processes etc. E.g. Pharma, Aircraft manufacturing, nuclear power.
2. Establish a monopoly through mergers and acquisitions or form cartel with top corporations to retain pricing power through questionable means. E.g. Technology, Airlines.
3. Create something useless or find something obsolete and then promote it as an investment to run a giant ponzi scheme. E.g. Cryptos, NFTs, unicorn stocks, spacs
WOW and I say they are still overvalued.
“How can a company that has been publicly traded for seven years, and has been around for 14 years, and had $3.5 billion in revenues over the past 12 months still generate a $482 million loss on $983 million in revenues?”
A related question, rhetorical of course:
“How can a government spend Trillions on Inflation Reduction and still have raging inflation?”
The rhetorical answer is:
Both massively fund their insider’s life styles along with their friends and families using “OPM”.
Just observing the passing parade from the sidewalk.
Atlassian and Cloudfare still have plenty of room to run. Thank you for the heads-up and giving me time to get on the elevator. Gartman and Cramer would be all over these. First step is to figure out what they really do. 🥳💸🤡🤣🥳
I’m pretty familiar with Atlassian from 35+ years in the tech industry. It started with a free bug-tracking application called Jira, which was (marginally) better than the popular open-source equivalent Bugzilla (I managed systems of both; Jira was a bit of a hairball). Atlassian extended into software project tracking and management, esp. in the faddish ‘Agile’ development domain, with several add-on modules. Like with a lot of collaboration software, basic usage was free, but they started to charge for the add-on goodies. The initial versions were on-premise, but a few years ago they jumped on the ‘cloud’ bandwagon (which is getting slammed as well).
As for Cloudflare, I have no clue; but it must be special because it has ‘cloud’ in its name.
Cloudflare looks to me like a WAF (web application firewall). The valuations of all these IT SaaS companies need to be revisited. As do the prices of their products. I have seen insane quotes for 1 year or 3 year contracts, much like the “packages” cable companies had in the past. Everybody in IT and their grandmother wants to be a billionaire.
By the way Wolf, your imploded stocks articles bring a sense of hope that there are still some investors out there looking to fund profit making ventures.
Hope springs eternal.
Thanks!!
Carvana is absolutely insane. It is proof that there is no smart money and dumb money, there is only dumb and dumber. Used cars are notoriously more profitable to sell than new cars, but they obviously aren’t profitable enough to manage the overhead of a company like Carvana that has to also deliver the vehicles on their own trucks and has to offer a 7-day guarantee (and pick up the cars again if there is a problem) to get people to buy their cars sight unseen. And they have to compete in a market that has a ton of players between dealerships, private sales, used car lots, Carmax (who actually has a good business model). Just bonkers. Hopefully when they get kathoomphed to $0 their stupid eyesore “vending machines” also get torn down. (not likely, we are good at building things but not good at maintaining or gracefully deconstructing)
P.S. the braindead passive investor websites are still talking about how great passive indexing is and “stay the course.” These people never change their investing strategy based on macroeconomic trends because, despite nominally acknowledging that past results don’t predict future returns, they rely on success of passive investing over the QE era to predict infinite future growth in their index funds. These people are still to this day saying time in the market is the most important, if you have cash on hand you are timing the market and should have already put it in your index funds, yada-yada.
All that to say, the darling of these people “Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund” holds 2,947,724 shares of Carvana as of the end of Q2 2022. That’s a lot of passive investor cash incinerated.
I’m mostly indexed to the S&P500 and High Dividend indices, which is basically buy-and-hold for large cap, and don’t worry about it. These two indices avoid these imploded stocks and start ups, but are overweighted APL and a few others. But I have a ten year horizon, and these indices are calls on the general US economy, been buying them the max every two weeks through 401K through this down-market, no doubt in my mind they’ll be up in a decade when I can get to that retirement money.
I learned the hard way to avoid bond indices – I hold ladders of direct treasuries to maturity on the income side of the asset list.
Fixed ops pays for the dealership lights, power, salaries etc, sales is just a side hustle..
I’m surprised with Wolf so close to this sector he was not shorting at $300
I’m waiting for the days when I could call a buddy at Western Financial Savings, Long Beach, Westlake etc and go look at new repo on their lot…
Looking at the charts, I’d say both Atlassian and Cloudfare have a lot of downside room to fall before they bottom out.
Oops, sorry Island Teal, I sort of mirrored your observations. But the whole point is as more and more waken from their stupor, the more their true value will be reflected in their pricing. After all, what possibly could attract anyone to these with zero upside potential? OK, maybe there are still greater fools out there with money to burn. Simply astounding.
How about an article on the stocks that are working in a rising interest rate environment?
Thanks.
Theo,
Just about the only big sector that has been working is energy, and that’s not because of rising interest rates, but because of rising oil and gas prices (now some of it has already gone back down).
Slowly rising interest rates can be good for banks, but in this environment, bank stocks too got crushed.
What’s working in this environment: short-term Treasury securities (4.5%+ yield on 6 months and longer), brokered CDs (now 4.5% to 5%), and other “trash” like that. Been saying that for a while.
Shorting has been good too, but is very risky (pure speculation).
Short-term trades, if you’re quick enough to catch a dead-cat bounce and get out in time, have been working for the lucky ones. Unlucky ones get crushed. Luck is not an investment strategy.
This is a shitty investment environment. So you try to find the least shitty options.
Yup. Just bought some least shitty 12mo treasuries at 4.76% last week.
There are about 200-250 Zombie companies in the S&P 500. They all need to implode.
S&P 250, that has a nice ring to it.
Even after a 50% decline of every stock/asset/realestate from here seems low for me.
We already listed 1001 companies that plunged by more than 80% from their highs:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/17/the-1001-imploded-stocks-of-2022-down-80-or-more-so-far/
Have you studied TUP?
Double kick in the teeth and one in the sack! Rising wages which further detracts from American competitiveness, rising interest rates which means for these zombies it’s harder to be refinanced and if they are at much higher interest costs and, of course, the slowing economy means a big drop in revenues and a need for, drumroll, more debt financing!
90% (probably higher) of the folks working in these zombie companies are way over paid and should be netting an income of a gig worker!
With the help of (nominal) interest rates quite a bit above zero it is possible to introduce reason to the so called market. It looks lovely and I am tempted to give more weight to my dusty economic knowledge. 😀
CARVANA – A year ago these announcements would have catapulted the share value to the clouds… ” revenues fell, cost of sales jumped, gross profit plunged, selling and administrative expenses soared, interest expense more than tripled, and the net loss exploded to $508 million.” – –so long as they sold more cars.
CVNA advertisement boasts that they figured out in 2021 “how to sell a car touchlessly and completely online” – a BIT late, considering that ..”in the period from 2006 –2008 eBay Motors, the automobile arm of online auctions giant eBay, …an average month, nearly 50,000 vehicles were sold, a sales rate of almost one vehicle every two minutes.” In 2022, CVNA sells about (100,000 units per Quarter) 2/3 of the volume including “wholesaled” vehicles – and eBay was and is profitable selling those units. CVNA, excelled only in hype and consistent record setting losses.
We are still just cutting into the fat as witnessed by the hot labor market and continued massive spending on everything by the consumer. This market was obese with liquidity and still is. Hopefully QT will bring down the body fat to a healthy level.
I’ve used Atlassian software with digital teams at three different companies. It does serve a purpose, but is not revolutionary or impossible to replicate. Successful software can be tremendously profitable, so ongoing losses at this level indicate that they haven’t actually found a new, unserved niche and probably never will.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see TSLA ($408) show up one of these days on your “imploded stocks” list, as the Company’s “earnings” are mostly due
to government incentives for EV’s.
Think Musk’s leveraged take-over of TWTR will also result in a giant margin call if TSLA closes a week below $200/share.
Correction: Current TSLA price is $208; not $408
They’ll go the same route as Netflix competition will kill them.
“free-money virus”
Now THAT’S funny. Sad, but funny.
The 100 percent rigged and manipulated U.S. stock market can’t rig and manipulate every single stock. It’s good to see some stocks correcting closer to fair market value. Too bad the major stock indexes don’t do the same thing… fall off a cliff closer to fair market value.
better add Lincoln Financial Group
LNC
that boring business should wake up all on what could be coming
SVIB (owns Silicon Valley Bank) is already on it. It’s the 14th largest bank in the US.
Cathie Woodshed approves.
I’m guess that these imploded stocks were all IBD darlings in days of yore.