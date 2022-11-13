THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Where’s the Contagion from the Crypto Implosion?

As the FTX collapse shows, the shenanigans guarantee smooth and efficient contagion inside the crypto zone. But beyond it?
Contagion is the equivalent of a “run on the bank”. It’s psychological, not mechanical with no consistent supposed “causal” event.
Crypto brings to mind a quote from a former Prez.
“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and those are the ones you want to concentrate on.” — George W. Bush (2004)
The last 10 years will go down as an epic mania.
Will US SEC hold anyone accountable?
The whole market is full of similar ponzi schemes.
All these guys running the crypto scams make Bernie Madoff look like a saint. And he died in prison.
There ARE material differences in degrees of “ponzi-ness.” Businesses like banks and other financial entities have 1) audited financial statements representing 2) assets that actually represent reliable future value/cash flows. If there is a liquidation, an asset like a mortgage security has a future cash flow. It has a cash value now.
With crypto, it is 100 percent faith. It is not tied to collectible houses or other real-world assets.
Not every token is a “security” within SEC jurisdiction. But plenty are.
Gensler has been ramping up enforcement, but also in many other areas, and enforcement resources are scarce. IMO, fools who throw money at a cr*pshoot like this stuff, shouldn’t expect immediate gov rescue, especially when many were fanatically anti-gov to start with.
The tide is going out slow on this one.
Huh? Billions are evaporating in days. Bankman-Fried’s fortune collapsed in world record quickness.
It will have some impact on housing. Anecdotal, I have heard of 2 crypto millionaires who have stumbled into ‘slumlording.’
Relatively little contagion. Mainstream institutions mainly went into crypto as equity investments (Ontario pension, Blackrock, etc.) and they’ll lose their equity.
But banking sector remains insulated from crypto. Thankfully no one was taking crypto as collateral for loan in the “real” banking sector.
The evaporation of the $2 trillion in paper wealth of crypto won’t make much of a dent, because very little of it was caused by flows of external funds into the crypto ecosystem. Almost all the pumping of crypto was done internally through all the crypto-based leverage schemes that have been cooked up, so the incremental volume was not sucking in too much outside funds. I figure maybe $100 billion of outside funds were sucked into crypto and stolen by the scammers.
Of course, all the crypto related stocks like HUT, MARA, BITO will take a beating but they’re inconsequential in terms of market capitalization.
The scammers will try to suck the next generation of marks into the crypto system by saying that this is a normal correction from which bitcoin will recover.
If I haven’t missed something, do these crypto implosions help central banks to remove some of the funny “money” central banks did create during their different versions of QE ?
Money that didn’t contaminate the real economy on Main Street because it was sloshing around the crypto playground.
Will the offshore online poker casinos that required deposits in cryptos be affected? Will they shut down? Will some US poker players lose out? No big deal unless you are one of them, I guess.
I’ll bet the money laundering business is panicking too!
Seriously, if you were a creditor of some offshore illegal gambling website, would you think you would get your money back, upon any trouble? (Bankruptcy in the normal onshore legal world is a slow boat to pennies on the dollar after several years, but it is at least a boat of SOME type. That doesn’t apply here.) The only constraint was reputation (keep customers trusting, sending in more money tomorrow), which as we see with the Dark Web, is fraught with theft by “rug-pulls.” The “firm” just disappears with the money. Oops! And these offshore crypto firms all turn out to bear the same kinds of risks.
Tulip ain’t got nothing on this….that SBF and Caroline Ellison, in fact that whole crew is like band geeks on financial steroid, they know how to line up those bag holders for sure.
This obsession and glamorization with nerdy messiah or generous billionaires that will save us all perhaps help SBF got away with as much as he did..
So, did Alameda (Avenue) Research LLC move to Hong Kong from Alameda Ca in 2018 or from somewhere on the Alameda de las Pulgas (Avenue of the Fleas) where the county climate is best by government test and the default racially segregated graveyards for the city of Saint Francis when graveyards were banned by the city in 1902 for more housing before the 1906 earthquake?
I’m just sitting here waiting for the U.S. attorney’s office to announce charges on Sam Bankman-Fraud. Can’t go down without the Feds getting their last punch. see Bill Hwang.
Never understood this crypto thing. There is no underlying value to it. Even precious metals have jewelry and industrial uses, so there’s always the underlying melt value. With food and energy commodities there is also an end-user utilitarian underlying value. Calling crypto an asset or a commodity was always make-believe. Crypto was a collectible, digital collectible, like physical collectibles along the lines of art works and stamps, corvettes, antiques, etc. And like collectibles that lack any underlying value (stamps, artwork, etc) these crypto things are only worth what someone else will pay, and eventually you run out of people who want them. Another problem with crypto is that anyone who wants some can have it. You just pay the current price and you get some (that is, until it gets scammed away from you, but whatever, for a while you have some). With other (successful as investments) collectibles, there are more people that want them than people who have them. Old Hess toy trucks, old Lionel trains, classic US stamps. They hold price and appreciate in price because new people discover them every year, and want them. When there just are plenty of something (mid 1900’s to present US commemorative stamps, finely made dining room furniture sets, fine silverware, etc) the price can not hold, let alone increase. Try to sell a dining room set sometime….you will wind up having to pay someone to haul it off — no one wants those sets anymore; they have no value. Crypto lacked any physical world utility and suffers from being too available.
And of course Wolf Street Mugs. The classic wide version mug, as a rarity, is going to be worth a small fortune one day. Have the latest Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles price guide handy to see what you can get for it, if you need to sell.
So if FTX made loans and transfers to its affiliate, and it disappeared, isn’t that simple a bait and switch?
I think I heard you mention that FTX’s crypto had largely not been converted to fiat currencies. Is it beyond belief that once crypto transfers and loaned to Alameda that they did this and escaped with whatever crypto appreciation that took place during the process?
It seems ironic that in your Wolf Street Report, you thanked us all for staying to the “bitter end”. I assumed you meant the end of today’s Wolf Street Report. But thinking again, maybe you meant the bitter end of these crypto houses? Sorry, just a bit of dark humor.
Wolf Street Report is once again spot on. Thanks for doing all that you do.
Tether implosion up next
Crypto always said was Ponzi not necessarily set up as Ponzi but after creation has been promoted and then has moved into a parallel “something “ I don’t want to call currency or storage of wealth. I should have bought BITI when my wife asked about Bitcoin and why were are not buying. I told her go buy some.
SBF himself, in an interview with Matt Levine, back in August or so, said basically what you just said. He admitted (I paraphrase) that something in teh crypto world could be just made up, a “protocol,” which he said was just “a box,” which could be sold as some product, turned into dollars, and maybe the dollars aren’t given back. He was remarkable in his weird candor.
But that was back when people thought he was a cool genius, not just a thief with a girlfriend running a linked offshore fund, he propped up by sending tons of (apparently) customer money to, using a backdoor programmed into FTX.com, his own personnel couldn’t see. Much less any auditors, etc. Just another thief, as so much of “digital disruption” has turned out to be, same old cr*p in new wrapping.
Correction: The price of electricity makes it uneconomical for _SOME_ bitcoin miners to mine profitably. For others who have found cheap power or stranded power sources, (wind power with no buyers at night, or methane off gassing from oil rigs for instance) it still makes sense. Also, as miners take their asics offline, the mining difficulty goes down. So the ‘cost’ to mine self adjusts and keeps the incentive system resilient. For the miners which had leveraged loans to buy their equipment at high prices, they are wiped out. While others who fully owned their equipment can just pause or keep mining depending on the cost/reward day to day.
BTC is a robust system in this way. Unlike every other crypto. (shitcoins :)
Because there are no bailouts possible for bitcoin. It acts as the fiat capitalist banking system is supposed to work for companies which are insolvent. They go bankrupt and are liquidated. This is the appeal of bitcoin for true free market believers. No bailouts! Let competition decide winners and losers. Bitcoin is the most sound money ever in that nobody can inflate the amount. No government can print it. Bitcoin market cap is now under 5% of gold. But much more convenient! Which is why bitcoiners believe it will win in the long run.
Every other crypto was minted and the founders took in large amounts at the ICO or ‘minting’ of the first coins or they kept millions of coins and only sold a few at a starting price. Like an IPO. Bitcoins were all mined with electricity starting at price zero. So they inherently are a store of power/value. As long as it is trusted. If you compare BTC to the currency in Argentina for instance. The BTC volatility is comparatively benign. BTC is flat or up vs Argentina Peso (ARS). So bitcoin is even more attractive to countries with collapsing currencies. Those people move their wealth to USD or US assets or BTC as quickly as possible.
And don’t even start about bitcoin using more power than entire countries. You have to weigh the cost/benefit. Compared to the current fiat banking system, bitcoin will outperform (be more efficient) as a money technology KW/KW. There is a recent study that says current banking system uses 50x more power than bitcoin would to accomplish the same task.
MSTR is down from it’s peak. But so are almost every other stock you have documented crashing and the market in general has tanked.
For perspective on the decision to buy bitcoin on MSTR books:
"Recently, MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, tweeted that since MicroStrategy adopted a Bitcoin standard, the company stock's price has recorded a 5 percent gain. In contrast, investments in traditional assets have recorded negative double-digit losses. Saylor added that the performance comparison is based on data compilation from 10 august 2020. The S&P 500 recorded a -34 percent loss within the period mentioned above, while silver had the poorest performance at -61 percent."

BTC has fallen even further now. But the point is clear. BTC was a good choice relative to other options.
Since @MicroStrategy adopted a #Bitcoin Standard:
MSTR +5%
S&P 500 -34%
USD -38%
NASDAQ -41%
GOLD -50%
BOND -52%
SILVER -61%
Performance vs. BTC since 10 August 2020.
— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 15, 2022
BTC has fallen even further now. But the point is clear. BTC was a good choice relative to other options.
Duke Im calling BS on your numbers Gold is certainly not down 50% since 2020 Silver isnt down 61% either
I knew this crypto nonsense was a scam all along and thankfully was smart enough to stay far away
This is a scale up of an all too familiar scheme. Perhaps one of the most naked examples is the small, closed down, NJ Deli that garnered over $100m in capital investment that vanished via “loans” to another company owned by a friend equally non functioning. That was HWIN and its benefactor E Waste. One attracts the fool’s money then lends or invests it the affiliate to be soaked up by salaries and bonuses with zero product or services produced.
Here is the concise description of the same scheme now running rampant in most of Wolf’s Imploding Stocks.
“Not unlike Hometown Deli, E-Waste also had no ongoing business. Yet this didn’t stop Hometown Deli from lending E-Waste $150,000 late last year – even while the deli was closed due to the pandemic.”
This is “smart money”?
Earlier this year:
“Both Buffett and Charlie Munger have made hostile comments toward bitcoin in the past. Most famously, Buffett said bitcoin is “probably rat poison squared.” Munger doubled down on that sentiment Saturday.
“In my life, I try and avoid things that are stupid and evil and make me look bad in comparison to somebody else – and bitcoin does all three,” Munger said. “In the first place, it’s stupid because it’s still likely to go to zero. It’s evil because it undermines the Federal Reserve System … and third, it makes us look foolish compared to the Communist leader in China. He was smart enough to ban bitcoin in China.”
I’m not sure how much contagion we will see across the traditional economy or finance, but I am sure we are not done seeing financial scandals.
And some linked spaces. Recall the general 2008 drawdown was what exposed Madoff. Customers were needing cash and demanding redemptions, which he couldn’t meet. Same thing here. And the dotcom crash helped expose Enron. I have no doubt, there are more names out there now, already tipping over. Let their debt roll over into higher interest rates, and bingo!
Its certainly going to be interesting in many areas apart from crypto if the era of low/lowering interest rates is over and we spend a decade following them up.
However, in this case I think its contagion to the other centralised exchanges and crypto enthusiasts will move onto having their own blockchain (as was the original idea) and in the end it will continue as a shady method of transferring currency internationally. A lot of the crypto enthusiasts truly believe and although personally I don’t, there are millions that do deeply believe so it will go slowly to the financial units in the sky playground imo.
Surprising to see the professional funds involved. Billions of dollars left in the hands of 27 and 28 year old CEOs. What about audits, due diligence reviews, Board representation? Nevertheless, even if they are embarrassed, their investment in FTX is way smaller than a speed bump.
(As example, Ontario Pension place $95m in, but reports $245B in net assets and solid history of returns.)
However, it maybe a tale of woe for the younger and inexperienced FTX and crypto investors, whose financial net worth may be significantly linked to synthetic & technical, but real money to them, financial magic. Of which FTX is but one; as Wolf listed eariler. For this retail investor, who maybe all in, their contagion is likely limited to them personally. Sadly, nevertheless, their losses, (retail customers and retail investors of FTX), there may be significant lifestyle consequences to them.
As Wolf identified in his decliner list, there is lots of hubris, and stock market industry makes money from hubris too. Dotcom 2000. Subprime 2008. FTX and other money magic decliners 2022. Rinse & Repeat.
Is retail crypto now marginalized? Is a central bank digital been primed?