2022, Year of Face-Ripping Bear-Market Rallies that Got Crushed

But history doesn’t repeat, it rhymes: For your amusement, a Nasdaq comparison to the Dotcom Bust.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The year 2022 ended with:
- S&P 500 Index: -19.4% from a year ago, -20.3% from its high on January 3, 2022.
- Nasdaq Composite: -33.1% from a year ago, -35.4% from its high on November 22, 2021.
The whole mess started in that infamous February 2021, with the popping of the bubble of the most ridiculously overblown hype-and-hoopla stocks, the SPACs and IPOs and crypto stocks, and all the other trash that the consensual hallucination of the free-money era had inflated into the stratosphere. They began to plunge beneath the surface of the big stocks and quickly formed the foundation of my pantheon of Imploded Stocks – minimum plunge of 70% from the peak. That was still in 2021.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF [ARKK], which elegantly and with utmost dedication tracks many of the worst products of this consensual hallucination, has collapsed by 80% from its high on February 16, 2021. But its bear-market rallies in 2022 were weak and few, so this isn’t the most classic example for my headline – we’ll get to more classic examples in a moment – but it forms the right backdrop for what was going on in 2022 beneath the surface of the major indices (data via YCharts):
The ARK Innovation ETF also includes a few real companies that actually make money, and that have shaken up legacy industries, but whose stocks were ridiculously over-hyped-and-hoopla-ed by a crowd steeped in consensual hallucination.
The star in this group is Tesla, which accounts for over 9% of the ARK Innovation fund. It spent the year 2022 transmogrifying from an object of religious veneration to automaker and still has a long way to go to complete the transformation. Down by 70% from its peak in November 2021, Tesla was inducted in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks the day before Christmas Eve and is still in it at year-end.
Tesla is a great example of face-ripping bear market rallies that then collapsed, having completely annihilated all 2022 bear-market rallies, though the last two rallies fizzled prematurely (data via YCharts):
The Nasdaq is dominated by the US Tech giants. This is how much their stocks have plunged from their respective highs, and the date of the high:
|“Tech” Giants
|$ Today
|% From High
|Date of High
|Apple
|[AAPL]
|129.93
|-29.0%
|04-Jan-22
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|239.82
|-31.4%
|22-Nov-21
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|88.73
|-41.7%
|07-Nov-21
|Amazon
|[AMZN]
|84.00
|-55.5%
|13-Jul-21
|Nvidia
|[NVDA]
|146.14
|-57.8%
|22-Nov-21
|Tesla
|[TSLA]
|123.18
|-70.3%
|04-Nov-21
|Meta
|[META]
|120.34
|-68.7%
|01-Sep-21
The Nasdaq Composite shows the classic pattern of face-ripping bear-market rallies that then collapse. On December 28, it closed at 10,213, the lowest close since June 2020, having successfully crushed all bear-market rallies in 2022.
Today, after a 100-point jump in the last hour of trading when everyone else had already left for the holidays, it closed at 10,446, still in the red, back where it had first been in June 2020, and down 35.4% from its high 13.5 months ago in November 2021.
By comparison, during the Dotcom Bust, the Nasdaq plunged 78% over a two-and-a-half-year rollercoaster from heck – more on that in a moment. It isn’t even halfway there yet (data via YCharts):
The S&P 500 Index also followed the classic pattern of face-ripping bear-market rallies in 2022 that then got crushed. It closed today at 3,839, down 19.4% from a year ago, down 20.3% from its high on January 3, 2022, and back where it had first been in January 2021. But it hasn’t yet completely crushed the bear-market rally #5 in 2022 (data via YCharts):
For your amusement, a comparison to the Dotcom Bust.
The final paroxysm of the Dotcom Bubble ended on March 10, 2000, when the Nasdaq peaked at 5,048. Then followed a series of declines, interrupted by bear-market rallies. This rollercoaster from heck lasted until early October 2002, when the Nasdaq bottomed out at 1,114, down 78% from the closing high.
Today’s Nasdaq is 13.5 months into the selloff, and is down 35%. During the Dotcom Bust, after 13.5 months, the Nasdaq was down 66% and in the early stages of another 35% two-month face-ripping bear-market rally that then brutally collapsed again.
History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes, as they say.
It took 15 years, trillions of dollars of money-printing, and years of interest-rate repression before the Nasdaq, in May 2015, got back to its March 2000 high. That is not astounding. Lots of stocks just vanished. And many of the survivors — such as Intel, Cisco, MicroStrategy, et al. — never again got close their 2000 highs. And that’s not astounding either.
What is astounding is that the Nasdaq more than tripled in the 6.5 years between May 2015 and its peak in November 2021. This was a huge huge huge move, a ridiculous move, that has started to get unwound.
For your amusement — it sure wasn’t funny at the time, I swear! — here is a chart of the final phase of the Dotcom Bubble and the entire Dotcom Bust in all its glory (data via YCharts):
Superb work Sir!!!!
I particularly like and enjoy the term “consensual hallucination”.
The guy that had the old site on the “Stock Market Mania” needs to be recalled, but your work will do very well!!
Did you wonder why Teala was really kicked out of S&P 500?
Today we have a possible answer.
S&P index fund managers would be taking a sigh of relief looking at Nasdaq.
Tesla is still a part of S&P500 index. It was kicked out of the S&P500 ESG index
“Consensual hallucination” is great but I particularly liked the usage of “transmogrifying”. Well done.
I need to correlate Jim Cramer’s recommendations vs reality and these charts and…gone.
On a positive note, the eggs in my fridge and Tuna/Soup in the pantry are up like 40%.
Fantastic 2022 overlay with 2008–and what we can expect for 2023, maybe sung in another key.
WOLF: “It isn’t even halfway there yet…”
It would be interesting if the smart money started prognosticating to the effect of: “Until the market gets back to fundamentals, like rational P/E ratios, we still have the “other half” to go in 2023, before we reach the bottoms we saw in 2008.”
…and maybe then stocks will be traded at what they are worth based on fundamentals–not what the market will bear. It baffles me the shorts can make billions when so many Wall Street darling companies have terrible fundamentals…nothing more than IPO or Cathie Wood “hype and hoopla”….then again it baffles me that anyone would invest in an asset that is created “out of thin air” with no useful application other than to trade amongst other adopters (victims)–ergo all of crypto.
Correction: Replace all instances of 2008 with 2002.
“…and maybe then stocks will be traded at what they are worth based on fundamentals–not what the market will bear.”
Really? There’s plenty of companies trading what they are worth and less at this exact very moment. Stop being dramatic.
For Wolf: “The force is strong with this one.”
The problem with the “for your amusement” crutch is it doesn’t commit to whether this is, or is not, a 2000 repeat.
If it is – and it sure does look a lot like it, dun’nit – then the play is QQQ puts all the way down. “It isn’t even halfway there yet.”
But what financial advisor is actually telling their clients to do that? Basically nobody. Nobody did in 2000-02 either, way I remember it.
Now that you figured it out, after 12 months, go ahead and try that play. Let us know how it went.
This was my point.
Is the statement “it isn’t even halfway there yet” correct or incorrect.
Or, is it just presented for amusement.
This article with due humility and honesty is presenting a situation and openly wondering about the open questions (and innate risks and uncertainties) it presents. I have utmost respect for that. I would leave it to the hypesters to “commit,” which makes no difference in how it actually goes. It is for us to “commit” however we choose, bear the risk, and the possible rewards or losses.
Unemployment rose ~ 50% during the dotcom bust and doubled during the GR. In both cases, it took about 3 years to peak. If we go middle of the road, then unemployment may peak at ~6.2%. The question is when will 1st-time unemployment claims start rising sufficiently to begin pushing up the unemployment rate?
We’re basically one year into the market downturn, but the labor market isn’t showing any obvious signs of cracking. IMHO if the unemployment rate doesn’t start to move up by the end of March, then the Fed will be forced to keep its foot on the FFR peddle, meaning a 7% FFR becomes very possible as predicted by Bullard.
As such, we go back another 20 years, reminding ourselves that this time isn’t like dotcom or GR but rather parallels 1973 – 1983.
There is the distinct possibility that the unemployment rate will never raise sufficiently.
> this time isn’t like dotcom or GR but rather parallels 1973 – 1983.
Good point, but this has features of both. I think a similar point is made and explored (quite bearishly) by Nouriel Roubini in his recent book.
If memory serves, the bottom of the dot com crash was the startup of the buildup to the Iraq war. I definitely don’t want that history to repeat or rhyme.
I’m with you and praying we avoid that “Big One” every night, and again upon waking. That’s really such a concern it makes more of a “stock market” collapse seem trifling. I don’t even want to say the word….Pulling for “Main Street” and indifferent to a “Wall street” come-uppance.
There is always some likelihood of an exogenous shock. There are bets to make based on that “fat tail” among probabilities, coming precipitously onto the radar, from left field, piling in upon everything else going on. I do have a sliver of capital committed to bets on that. These bets typically dribble away at capital but then spike up hard when people freak out and, at least temporarily, panic. At such moments, the wide world of conventional steady-payout trades suddenly take big losses. You can see the steep dips on the charts.
Hard to believe so many people could have been sucked into another Nasdaq bubble so soon after the last one. Are memories getting shorter?
Wealth without work is too alluring to think about the past.
@rojogrande, elegantly put.
Most humans crave thinking, at last the world is dancing to my hopes and biases. We have “reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” (Irving Fisher, Oct. 1929.) Or as Taleb and others have put it, the turkey has most reason inductively to believe in a bright world and the love of the deity, on the day before Thanksgiving.
10 year Treasury pays 2.2 times the income of sp500. In 10 years you know what the price of the Treasury will be. Even if divided grows at 7% the payout will still be less in year 10 fo sp500. Not a sure thing sp500 will be higher in 10 years. Nasdaq is a bigger risk.
I look at the Nasdaq chart daily and am stunned. Looks like there is no support level on the way down…or perhaps someone here has this all figured out?
Finally, some old school reality takes hold. Note, yesterday, WSJ published an article saying home remodel “is in danger of slowing due to rate increases.”
Having spent 30 plus years as a home/ranch builder I was flummoxed by construction still continuing to show positive growth when the multiple construction projects ended in my track of California Ranch Homes.
Many young techies have made fun of those who look at fundamentals. I worked for a young, woke SoCal Contractor for 4 months this year as was amazed to see how things are done now. I asked him if he had ever experience a recession and he said no. After I figured out his grandfather had him working as a contractor in being forced to do so or not get his trust fund money it all came clear how easily this “remodel house of cards” will result in the punishing facial rip and tear that is soon to come to all the hot shot techies who are so full of hubris….
Great deals on trucks will soon be here. Tools will be cheap to buy (already happening at Home Depot). I am waiting awhile longer to have my roof replaced at labor and materials with NO PROFIT.
Let’s see how the young will fair in the “reality testosterone pit.”
Big tech had a nightmare collectively losing nearly $4 trillion in market value in 2022. The tree of Liberty getting refreshed in grand fashion. The Feds have a long way to go in tightening the rest of the grift out the system. Asking for layoffs when most of the basic services jobs can barely operate seems ridiculous, but when you think of all the shit QE help create, not so much. I think I will spend New Years drinking my keystone light and searching for used Teslas for sale. The rich assholes have made taking the family skiing in Colorado a pocket draining experience.