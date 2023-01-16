Natural Gas Futures in Europe Plunge 15% Today, Down 84% from Crazy Spike

LNG Glut in China, suddenly?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The price of Dutch front-month TTF Natural Gas Futures – a benchmark for northwest Europe – plunged 15% today to €54.85 per megawatt-hour (MWh), and has now collapsed by 84% from the crazy spike in the summer of 2022. The price is now back where it had first been in early September 2021 (data via Investing.com):
What spooked the European natural gas market today into the 15% sell-off were reports that Chinese importers of LNG were trying to divert February and March LNG shipments from China to Europe, as they were sitting on large stockpiles of LNG amid dropping prices in China.
There had been fears that the reopening of China’s economy would put further strain on the global LNG markets. Or was that just hype all over again?
In 2022 and into 2023, several factors came together to avert what had been seen as a potentially dreadful energy crisis:
- Surging supply of LNG from the US and other locations around the world.
- Rapid deployment of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) in Europe to offload this LNG supply, including in Germany.
- Pipeline natural gas from Norway to the rest of Europe grew by 4% year-over-year in 2022 113 billion cubic meters (Bcm), according to S&P Global. Norway is now Europe’s largest supplier. Norwegian gas deliveries to Germany reached historic highs.
- A large-scale effort by households and businesses particularly in Germany to reduce natural gas consumption (heating, hot water), motivated also by the big price increases of natural gas.
- A shift in power production from natural gas to other energy sources, including coal, also motivated by big price increases of natural gas through the summer of 2022.
- A warm winter.
All of this worked together to reduce demand for natural gas and increase supply to replace pipeline natural gas from Russia.
Natural gas storage facilities in Europe are in exceptionally good shape for this time of the year. In the European Union overall, storage facilities were 81.7% full on January 14, according to GIE (Gas Infrastructure Europe). This is how the 916 terawatt-hours (TWh) of natural gas in storage on January 14, compares to the levels at the same time of the year in prior years:
- 76% above 2022
- 32% above 2021
- 1% above 2020
- 30% above 2019
- 44% above 2018
Storage levels differed by countries, but all of them were in great shape, particularly in Germany, which has managed to actually increase its storage levels over the past few weeks during a period (winter) that would normally be the withdrawal period. As of January 14, per GIE:
- Germany: 90.5% full
- France: 79.7% full
- Italy: 79.3% full
- Spain: 93.6% full
- Netherlands: 75.8% full
- Poland: 95.6% full
- Sweden: 88.4% full
- Belgium: 88.6% full
- Austria: 87.3% full
- Denmark: 91.5%% full
In terms of LNG pricing, the pressure has come off too. The price of the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) futures contract, at $26.80 per million Btu has plunged 62% from the crazy peak on August 31, 2022 (data via Investing.com):
It seems to be a squeeze if you look at options data from EU, even TSX… Put sellers are getting demolished, the big boys with volume went for easy money.
Picking up pennies in front of a steam roller does backfire once in a while. At least that’s what its looking like… Some trading desks are celebrating, reminds me of the LNG options blow up few years ago from that guy in Florida. He blew his entire clients funds and owed more millions by selling deep out of money calls and got taken to the woodshed!
transitory for sure
I personally have found that natural gas futures are highly correlated to the amount of beer I pour into my Wolfstreet mug the night before an important Fed meeting. Typically we raise rates based on the amount of natural gas I produce. I know this may seem “random” to others, but I haven’t been able to come up with a better way…
That joke made my day!
Meanwhile, here is what the Pivot lobby will say: See NG prices are down. Inflation has been defeated already. Time to lower rates and start QE again.
Next Fed meeting is Jan 31- Feb 1.
I highly encourage you to start drinking beer on Jan 30th
Glad to see we’re bailing out the rest of the planet while Americans scrounge — and freeze. Here in San Diego out wonderful utility provider SDG&E greeted us for the new year with a doubling of gas prices. While not exactly Minnesota, it does get cold here in the winter.
Maybe prices will come back down once we get rid of all these toxic gas stoves?
https://www.sdgenews.com/sites/sdge-news/files/inline-images/SDG%26E%20NATURAL%20GAS%20PROCUREMENT%20COST-WHITE-BG%2003.jpg
The Pivot lobby doesn’t care about the prices paid by US consumers. As per thier narrative, inflation has been defeated and Fed must Pivot to take bitcoin to $100,000.
It’s not only gas that is understated in CPI. See my second comment on previous article for more such things.
The issue affecting SoCal natgas prices is largely one of maldistribution, as I have read it. Decreased supply to SoCal has largely occurred due to a pipeline explosion that killed two people in Arizona last August, hence the price increases in that region:
https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/kinder-sees-blast-damaged-part-arizona-natgas-pipe-down-months-2021-12-01
Seems like a very long time to get a gas pipeline back on line again. Meanwhile, SoCal is paying the price for limited supply.
There are probably other factors at work as well.
Minneapolis has CenterPoint Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas as the nat gas supplier to residential customers.
January 2022, the average temp was 11 F; my nat gas bill was $170. December 2022, the average temp was 18 F; my nat gas bill, which I just wrote, was $212.
Still, a pretty good deal, I reckon.
Looking at the invoice:
156 Therms @ $142
Delivery & Basic charge @ $48
Extras, including “Feb 2021 Weather Event of $7” @ $22
Bottom line for just the gas itself, is 91 cents per hundred cubic feet.
Texas thanks you for paying free market prices for natural gas back in February 2021.
Outside of a spike in Jan 2021, the price is still up 3-4x the price of 2 years ago. Not sure if we should be jumping for joy just yet.
Doesn’t matter to the Pivot Lobby. For them, the inflation has been beaten and not its time to take bitcoin to $100,000.
“J-Pow” should not be operating based on his beer and gas!
“not its time” => now its time
And LNG is still pricier than gas by pipeline?
In the end Europe have got higher energy costs, China have not and may get lower energy costs as they get pipelines in place from Russia. That do not bode well for industry in Europe.
Anybody on the board have semi-detailed knowledge of the history of Euro gas exploration in Europe itself?
I have some knowledge of oil exploration in this area and have been struck by its comparative paucity (compared to US, say), especially in given countries (Spain for instance).
I chalked up the apparent lack of exploration to my possible ignorance and/or state ownership of subsurface minerals in Euroland (destroying private exploration incentives).
I’m guessing that similar issues pertain with NG…for instance I know that historical oil power Romania somehow allowed a fracking ban…a somewhat incredible political decision (Russian fingerprints and walking around money?)
Dutch NG is off- shore and I think so is Norway’s. The Dutch struck shallow off- shore NG in the sixties.
These wells are far more productive and long- lived per investment than fracked wells.
There is a pipeline from Norway to the UK.
Of course it’s higher than 2 years ago when the country was closed down for Covid and you couldn’t give the oil or gas away.
And who paid those high prices?
The panic stricken German and other European governments… as usual opm
Well, yeah, but you gotta give credit for the very, very fast standup of floating intake facilities.
If it were the US, the G would still be debating about how many “protected class” designers would have to be hired for the design phase – est project completion 2030.
At 27 times original budget.
After which the first three facilities would sink upon launch.
Fortunately, by that time Russia had been dismembered by China in 2028.
Seems to me that Russia might be really screwed if much of the world has figured out how to do without their energy production.
Would be nice if US suppliers were given incentives to increase production more. After all, it really doesnt help the environment if the oil is pulled out of the ground in the US versus the middle east.
The incenative needed for increased oil extraction in the USA is a stable higher price for oil.
That will not come before sources of cheaper oil around the world are depleted.
After that the question is, how large market is there for oil at US$ 200 a barrel?
Well, post 2014 fracked oil breakeven was mid 40s in some good sized fields.
Not $200.
ZIRP pumped a lot of gas (as it were) into commodity asset values – like every other asset class. Financial speculation mostly has accounted for oil prices north of mid 60s since then.
Current production breakevens *now* are likely under $65.
– The Alps are undressed. In the northern hemisphere snow accumulation reached a 56 years high. Cheniere supply LNG to our friends in Europe. Norway became LNG wholesaler.
– NG future : Oct/Nov 2021 trading range is key. It was touched many times, but Jan 2023 lower low might be a spring. The peaks are rising in a linear line. Next time around Sept peak might be breached. Lower highs are good enough for energy speculators.
– Don’t bet that Europe will escape again. China openness and US first might hurt Germany and Ukraine next summer and winter.
Yet the U.S. keeps producing record amounts of Nat Gas
OPEC: “We need to invent a satellite freezer that will engulf earth with freezing temps so that we can become richer with natural gas demand”.
As a consumer, I don’t like oilgopolies, especially when the majority of OPEC are either corrupt or pariah states.
I doubt that the citizens of Equatorial Guinea benefited from the 2003-2007 oil boom.
Next time my brother-in-law buys or sells a stock I’ll post it here. He bought Enbridge stock at the very peak price of natural gas.
Was he into Enron when they caved? That was fun to watch, unless you owned the stock or held it in your retirement account as an employee or retiree.
Owned a Fidelity mutual fund stock during this period. It began climbing and shortly before 2000 I sold. This made a substantial contribution to my company stock fund.
I truly felt for those still in the fund. Company policy was to not disclose how one benefited or lost. So remained quite and retired in April.
My understanding is US LNG is priced relative to the Henry Hub spot price. You can find this data and trends on the US Energy Administration web site. Looking at the tools they provide one can see the price increases began when the latest monkey business started in Ukraine.
My question is will spot prices (also dependent on weather) decline once the issues in Europe are settled? i.e. maybe US LNG will not be in as great demand
Re: All of this worked together to reduce demand for natural gas and increase supply to replace pipeline natural gas from Russia.
Is it possible, Russia supply is still a supply factor dynamic that’s adding to price instability? There has to be an imbalance of some sort, maybe.
Sorry Wolf, off topic, relates to yesterday’s post (folks move on)… Just watched a YT video of a guy with a used car dealership. He went to new car dealerships (today) and still seeing “market adjustments” (up). Tacking on all kinds of BS. At the same time, he’s seeing new vehicles at auction!! In particular, the “I didn’t think you could get one even close to MSRP” Ford bronco… He’s seeing new at auction. That’s crazy.
The other thing that amazed me… He showed stickers on new Jeep Cherokees… 70k. Wtf? That was without “market adjustments”. Imagine what they end up doing to you if they can get your braindead self to come inside and have some coffee???
People need to be careful out there if they need a new car.
From The Economist
All told there could be enough new lng infrastructure in the world to handle 260 mtpa more than the industry deals with today, a 74% increase (within 7 years).
Germany is burning more coal. France is splitting uranium. Norway sells more electric cars than gasoline ICE cars.
US natural gas futures are up 7% this evening.
More sanctions against Russia take effect in February.
All the hypes by media, speculators & market once again shown how this casino is operating for decades. The market is always full of speculative elements to exaggerate the pricing, only cool minded folks will not pay premium for these manipulated pricing.
I do see all these as an unproductive but more on casino likes betting, which already formed part of the economy.
The volatility in the futures market, ground zero for the wagers by the coordinated money, is an excellent indicator of excess liquidity in the system.
I’m not convinced that a world of ample reserves Central Banking philosophy that has supplanted the tried and trued, fractional reserve model, is as corrupt as it has proven to be.
There is always hope. A human attribute that has an enviable win/loss ratio.
I would like to wish my fellows, good sailing.
Each separable feature of your graphic of CH4 futures, showing a mountain in the middle of the plain, sets off a kaleidoscope of emotional distress. After all this is our ” precious”, at risk, even though I don’t have one single penny at risk in the methane futures market. The vulgar volatility of the QE excess liquidity on display on the corporate media sites disturbs me.
Should I buy, sell, hedge, etc. A foreign language to most people
Unfortunately the lower prices are not seen on my gas bills in the northeast from Eversource.
So now we know, Germany Spain Poland Denmark wear wool clothes. Thanks Wolf!
Wolf, I think you buried the lede…. (My guess is #6 > 1-5)
Everyone has their own favorite. LNG exports from the US to the EU have exploded, so to speak. That’s my favorite.
I have relatives and friends in Germany, and they have cut natural gas consumption dramatically in ways I wouldn’t want to do. That’s their favorite.
Other people’s favorites are simplistic answers they can believe in.
In reality, as I said, it all came together. It was actually quite amazing.
FYI: it’s still winter in Germany, just somewhat less cold than normal. But most of Germany doesn’t get very cold to begin with — just miserable… rainy miserable short dark days. The Alpine regions are a little different, but that’s just a small corner of Germany. You need to spend a winter in Berlin to get the drift.
Vlad shot his wad. No more holding Europe hostage for his winter. He will surrender and now is a periah forever….
I guess the Global warming situation caused by the Petro states turned into a virtue for Europe and the US.
Where is the out control inflation hysteria in 2022.
Look at United States Natural Gas Fund (ticker: UNG). Its almost at its all time low since its creation in 2007 and down about 70% from its 52 week high.
I wonder how short lived this is for natural gas, as just like any other commodity, it will rebound within the next 6 months as part of financial asset rotation and cycling.
However, its not like I am going to see Florida Power and Light lowering electric utility rates anytime soon.
Look at how the US dollar index (ticker: DXY) has dropped about 11%, while gold and silver have rebounded. A stronger US dollar (relative to the EU) was depressing gold and silver prices.