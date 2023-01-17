The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada, January Update: Prices Plunged, Housing Bust Gets Real

He who panicked first, panicked best? Some of the charts are just kind of funny.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home prices in Canada dropped 1.2% in December from November, the ninth month-to-month decline in a row, and are now down 17.4% from the peak in March 2022, and down by 7.5% from a year ago, according to the Canada MLS Home Price Index by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Sales plunged by 39% year-over-year.
In the two years from the beginning of the Bank of Canada’s money-printing binge in March 2020 to the beginning of the rate-hike cycle in March 2022, the composite benchmark price had spiked by 54%. This spectacular housing bubble, on top of an existing housing bubble, was entirely fabricated by central bank money-printing and interest rate repression. This was a global phenomenon, triggering massive global inflation. So now comes the invoice for the drunken money-printing party.
The composite benchmark price of the Canada MLS Home Price Index for all types of homes has now dropped by C$151,300 in the nine months, to C$717,000.
That 17.4% drop in the benchmark price from the peak in March was by far the largest and fastest nine-month drop in CREA’s data going back to 2005. In Canada, there wasn’t much of a housing bust during the Financial Crisis, but now the housing bust is here, and it’s real, and it’s not seasonal or whatever. Homes are being repriced on a large scale:
Greater Toronto Area: The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price dropped 0.8% for the month to C$1.08 million:
- From peak in March 2022: -19.0%
- Year-over-year: -8.9%
- Drop in 9 months from peak in March 2022: -C$253,600
- Jump in 9 months to peak in March 2022: C$313,000
Greater Vancouver: The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price dropped 1.5% for the month to C$1.11 million:
- From peak in April 2022: -11.9%
- Year-over-year: -3.3%
- Drop in 8 months from peak in April 2022: -C$150,400
- Jump in 8 months to peak in April 2022: +C$163,300
Hamilton-Burlington metro: Prices made even more spectacular moves than those in Toronto during the pandemic: From the beginning of the Bank of Canada’s money-printing binge in March 2020 to the price peak in February 2022, the composite benchmark price spiked by 70%. Now they’re heading back down even faster and more spectacularly.
The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price plunged another 3.3% for the month to C$803,200, the lowest since February 2021:
- From peak in February 2022: -24.9%
- Year-over-year: -14.8%
- Drop in 10 months from peak in February 2022: -C$265,600 – going down faster than up.
- Jump in 10 months to peak in February 2022: +C$244,400
Charts like this are just kind of funny:
Victoria: The composite benchmark price dropped another 2.4% for the month to C$872,700:
- From peak in June 2022: -11.4%
- Year-over-year: +2.3%
- Drop in 6 months from peak in June 2022: -C$112,800
- Jump in 6 months to peak in June 2022: +C$132,200
Ottawa: The composite benchmark price dropped 2.0% for the month to C$610,800:
- From peak in March 2022: -16.1%
- Year-over-year: -4.6%
- Drop in 9 months from peak in March 2022: -C$117,400 – going down far faster than up
- Jump in 9 months to peak in March 2022: +C$85,500.
Calgary: Despite the oil boom, home prices are now falling in Canada’s oil capital. The composite benchmark price dropped 0.6% for the month, the seventh month in a row of declines, to C$506,400:
- From peak in May 2022: -4.8%
- Year-over-year: +8.1%
- Drop in 7 months from peak in May 2022: -C$25,800
- Jump in 7 months to peak in May 2022: +C$67,200:
Montreal: The composite benchmark price dropped 0.6% for the month to C$497,800:
- From peak in May 2022: -10.4%
- Year-over-year: -0.7%
- Drop in 7 months from peak in May 2022: -C$57,800
- Jump in 7 months to peak in May 2022: +C$64,600:
Halifax-Dartmouth: After years of housing sanity, the money-printing bug turned buyers’ brains to mush. From February 2020 to the peak in May 2022, the benchmark price spiked by 81%.
The composite benchmark price, after huge plunges in the prior months, ticked up a hair in December (+0.2%), to C$480,600:
- From peak in May: -12.3%
- Year-over-year: +6.3%
- Drop in 7 months since peak in May: -C$67,200
- Jump in 7 months to peak in May: +C$105,200:
Quebec City: The composite benchmark price dropped 0.6% for the month to C$468,100:
- From peak in May: -10.0%
- Year-over-year: -0.3%
- Drop in 7 months since peak in May: -C$52,200
- Jump in 7 months to peak in May: +C$59,400:
And another 25-30% to go!
Yes, we’ll see massive price drops in the coming months; it’s already well-underway here in Greater Vancouver…
The realtors will suddenly flock this article with following misleading comments:
1. The inventory remains super low.
2. The inflation has been defeated and Fed is ready to Pivot.
3. Here in socal, the sun never sets……
4. My neighbor just sold his house at twice the 2019 price! So there is no price correction.
5. Housing remains a great investment, the rent will offset the fall in prices.
6. My own data shows that the puny drop in mortgages have made housing affordable again.
7. Buy now or Miss out forever.
Soon to be coming to a US city near you!
But, but but, there will be Pivot soon!
/s
I think “Bernanke” implementing the idea of the wealth effect will go down as the worst idea in central banking policy in 100 years.
You can’t say the policy is a success til you complete the unwinding of it.
From the greater fool blog
Motivated Seller of the week
This is a very high value part of Downtown Toronto
And check out this vendor, which agent Stephen Glaysher chooses as his “motivated seller of the week.”
Motivated seller chops the price by $1 million
“As the calendar has turned to 2023 there have already been 100s of price drops signifying motivation and the realization of buying power amidst rising interest rates!” he tells clients. “Take this Summerhill listing in midtown Toronto for example… Originally listed at $4,999,990 this listing is now available with a 1 million dollar price drop to $3,990,990. Expect to see a large # of price drops as well as relistings at reduced prices following the holidays as sellers come to realizations of BUYERS MARKET Conditions!!”
Remember that interest rates go up again in a few days. It’s been 22 years since the prime rate at the banks has hovered in the 7% range. But back in 2001 properties in Toronto sold for an average of $251,500. Now the number is $1,189,850. Two mill is the new one mill.
The bank cop thinks that’s crazy risky. What if the bottom falls out? It believes people should be held back from financial suicide. And so they shall.
Did I mention selling?
I wonder how much exposure the large Canadian Banks have to the Canadian housing market. Unlike the US, I believe most mortgages re-set every few years.
I am wondering this as well. When these things reset these people will be in really bad shape. Ouch!!!
Two types of mtg:
– fixed rate: typical 5 years, then renews with new rates
– variable rate: bank prime + x% (changes with BoC rates)
Canadian Banks are very exposed.
CMHC
Our banks are solid.
It is on the taxpayers.
Loving the trajectory of that drop…come one Murica, don’t let little brother Canada outshine you om the bust, let’s make it bigger for us, especially in SoCal….
Interestingly, Opendoor is still in the game. On Saturday 1/14/2023 I got a flyer in the mail from them telling me how to sell my house to them. YOY their stock is down 84%, but they’re not quitting yet!
Opendoor is in a really bad spot and will probably have to pivot to a traditional “marketplace” strategy, which will not be successful because they have not built up the website traffic of Zillow and they dont have the unique business model of Redfin and they dont have any other hold on agents.
The only real value of a site like Zillow is the buyer traffic that comes to the site. Without that, it is worthless. Opendoor simply cant make the business model of flipping homes work in this type of market. They could possibly do quite well at the market bottom, as they purchase homes with no buyers at big discounts and fix them up a little to sell them. But the core problem of Opendoor is that they need to be able to scale the business for different types of real estate markets and that is really impossible.
Agreed, opendoors business model is a bust and they can’t pivot. They’re dead and their stock reflects that.
Zillow must be sucking wind with transactions down so much. Stock price has spiked like all the other profitless unicorns. Redfin and compass in the same boat, just a matter of time until they go bust.
Canadian Housing Bubble & Beyond 2023
What if, there’s no catalyst (in 2023) to bring a massive amount of people from the sidelines, to invest or speculate on anything? That none-activity will be driven by a lack of capitulation (fire sales) offset by repetitive, cycling volatility that bounces around within a tight range, which will be absolutely nebulous.
The Schrödinger’s cat alive/dead state of ambiguity will persist, as inflation remains elevated longer, decreasing cash flow, decreasing profits, prolonging the stalemate. As in chess, this will increasingly become Zugzwang, a state where any move makes matters worse.
That suspended state, between growth and decay will play out on every level of the spectrum (globally) from small (passive) 401k participants to government treasuries, and all the witches breweries of hedge fund ventures and entities. Those pretending to do well, will mask macroeconomic struggles by amplifying good bets and obfuscating losses. The rest will be fully naked on a low tide beach.
The thawing of glacial global liquidity will take the form of tender green shoots that slowly hesitantly unfold, adjusting to steadily rising temperatures and the permanence of deeper roots.
However, that creates a model, with too much unproductive capital sitting idol, somewhat reminiscent of banks hoarding capital ( for decades) as they become overly dependent on Fed overnight repo heroin, which addicted an entire generation to a substance they can’t live without.
Housing Bubble, Canadian overreach, global pandemic excess and still, money on sidelines anxiously waiting for fire sales, for crypto, stocks , rentals, bonds, AI-biotechnology, AI-etf financial private investment — a virtual candy store filled with exciting investment choices — and long lines of customers lined up for endless fire sales, waiting to make a killing, getting richer than everyone else in the queue.
If I were placing a bet today, on anything, I’d bet the cat in the box, dies from starvation, primarily because, while everyone is looking to get rich quick, the owners will forget to feed the kitty.
Nostradamus
The early bird gets the worm. The afternoon cat gets the early bird.
“I’d bet the cat in the box, dies from starvation, primarily because, while everyone is looking to get rich quick, the owners will forget to feed the kitty.
Nostradamus”
Does it die in the morning or the evening? I have my eye on the afternoon cat!
The money on the side-line is debt and do vanish before it ever will circulate again. Capital in the form of money will then either be in short supply or of little value. Little will be invested and capital in the form of natural resources scarce. There will be fire sales, some takers and then less left.
The cat in the box was the Cheshire cat, it may have been in the box, it may appear other places. Alive if it is, still a mirage.
1) The Dow is down, because it need some rest. The Dow 30 members by weight :
UnitedHealth : 9.4%. GS : 7.2%. HD : 6.4%…JPM : 2.7%. UNH is losing strength.
2) The regional banks aren’t investment banks.
3) The primary banks might use their excess reserves and RRP to lend, to increase assets, to make more money.
4) When the 10Y breach the 6M and normalize the yield curve, the primary banks will use what they got in the Fed and lend. Gravity will lift the German 10Y above the 1Y and start to normalize things in Europe.
5) Madam ECB will be able to raise rates again, risk free. The BOJ might follow.
6) TSX, in trading range since May 12, might popup soon !
GS just reported awful numbers and HD likely to wither along with the housing bubble popping.
Banks borrow short to lend long but with the yield curve inverted that doesn’t work. Plenty of people walking from their car loans obtained during covid, same thing will happen with RE, hence the increase in loss reserves. They know it’s coming.
I noticed the reference to increased LLRs in the GS article on CNBC. It definitely piqued my interest. Something must be afoot already.
but but…bitcoin is now back above $21k….talk about insanity….tightening financial condition? Not for the tulip market in Jan of 2023 or maybe one last hooray before ultimate rug pull…nothing goes to heck in a straight line right?
the wolves are trying to suck in new money from retail. the BTC ‘price’ is nothing like that found in real markets. highly manipulated by a few ‘big’ players. it’s only eye candy. just look away.
But the weather….oh wait it’s Canada
I’m really liking these graphs, Wolf. Looks like we’re on the back half of these pyramids! I hope they continue going down the same rate as they went up!
Generally, we’re looking at a doubling of price (I refuse to use the word ‘value’) in only 5 years to reach that top, which looks to have occurred in the summer of 2021.
Wondering: Could it take another 5 years from that point to unwind whatever absurdities created that increase?
THANK YOU for noting the disconnect between price and value! +100
Price – dollars you pay
Value – utility you receive
The value of a home doesn’t double just because the price does.
Next question is whether these charts will look like the Canadian Rockies – typically steeper on one side than the other…
Jeremy Irons in Margin Call said it best:
“If you’re first out the door, that’s not called panicking.”
The psychology here in terms of housing is stronger than ever. Nobody believes house prices will go down. When I share these charts with friends they laugh it off and tell me I’m crazy to even question the housing market. “Always people with money who will buy”, they tell me.
Hopium is a powerful drug. Time is the great equalizer. Home prices are built on comps, not on an econometric view of affordability that is founded in income levels for an area.
There have been numerous long term trends that have played out to support real estate prices over the past 30 years. The biggest trend was the continual reductions in interest rates, accompanies by less diligence on the part of financiers. The other big trend was toward multi-income families, as wives entered the workforce, although that trend got played out years ago.
The future of real estate is totally dependent upon whether central banks truly bleed the world economies of debt bubbles, or chicken-out and add back the debt.
I suppose the one other factor is immigration. If anyone really wonders why the liberals want immigration so badly, they need to understand that the new liberal movement is effectively owned by billionaires. The billionaire class own businesses and real estate and they NEED population growth to increase their revenues and profits. Flooding the country with poor illegal immigrants might be bad for the middle class, as they compete for scarce resources in healthcare, education, etc. But it is damn fine for the billionaire class who profit from more people in the US.
Comprehensive immigration reform?
No, just build a wall, it is so much easier for the masses to understand.
It is the liberals and billionaires that want immigration so badly…What?
There is only one party that controls them all. Go back to sleep!
“But it is damn fine for the billionaire class who profit from more people in the US.”
Only until the asset and credit mania are confirmed as over.
At that point, they become economic deadweight.
Back in SWFL in ’92, less than 10% of construction work force other than black or white folks.
Last involved directly in field in ’99, Hispanic and other recent immigrant ( SE EU ) was 40-50%.
Last involved in large projects, 2006-8, it was closer to 75%.
Only delta was most in ’06-08 were in SWFL legally, and many had achieved field supervisor levels as well as journey level skills and appropriate pay.
IOWs, NOT dead weight.
Very similar in CA and NV even longer probably.
The absolute biggest thing I’m curious about, regarding the theme of home prices falling or stocks, is what’s motivating buyers today.
That question is clearly curious with Canadian values, but in general, if a home has doubled in value over a few years and now is 16% off, that’s still absurdly overpriced by old fashioned standards.
Obviously the same is easily said for stocks. The S&P is hovering around 4000, but because it’s down 1% apparently there’s a tsunami of people buying the dip, but why?
I realize that’s all rhetorical but, stocks are hovering within an overvalued range that hasn’t moved in any meaningful way, even after a big Fed PR effort.
Valuation has always been subjective, but I seriously don’t get what’s motivating so many people to disregard the concept that we’ve been in a huge global bubble, that can’t continue going up and up.
Why would any young couple feel compelled to think a home falling 10%+ is an exciting opportunity?
All the generational polarization that was amplified during the pandemic, seems crystallized in financial planning. One generations foundation was to think about investing and careers in decade long periods, while this period seems to be far more related to attention deficit hyperactivity connected to a total lack of due diligence,
I’m not hoping for a severe market crash, but I do wonder why anyone on earth thinks a small decline in prices is an opportunity.
wolf, typo:
“Halifax-Dartmouth: After years of housing sanity, the money-printing bug turned buyers’ brains to much.”
Thanks!
:-]
1) Morgan Stanley earning and revenue positive surprises. MS BB ;
Aug 13/19 2021, 104.77/98.71. MS gap up pricked the BB, but close below, on huge vol.
2) GS closed Jan 6/9 gap and popped up, on the highest vol. since 2020.
3) JPM inside bar. In order to move up there must be a close above
Mar 22 high. If done JPM might close Feb 25/28 gap.
4) BAC inside bar. In order to move up there must be a close above Sept
12 high.
5) SPY & IWM : in order to move up there must be a close above Sept 12 high.
6) TSX : in order to move up there must be a close above the May 12/17 high.
Hmm, I’m not an expert but didn’t I read somewhere recently that the Canadian government is making significant policy changes regarding who is eligible to buy houses in Canada?
Limiting the pool of potential buyers just after a major bubble pops…. would seem to be a recipe for making sure prices really come down hard.
You bet that the Canadian govt is trying their best to prevent a calamity for their home-owning voter base.
The politicians insist that they have to bring in 500,000 permanent residents a year because there is a labour shortage.
Yet in the past few years, rent prices have skyrocketed in urban centres.
Last year, Canada admitted 425,000 permanent residents, and half of them went to Toronto. That’s almost a 10% increase in population.
Instead of propping up the housing market bubble, the government is creating a system of haves and have nots. Who own rental property and earn rental income are benefiting from this “labour shortage”.
You are off by a decimal.
1%
And
75% of those 500,000 were already living here.
Just changed their status.
As far as I’m concerned, Toronto residential real estate was already overpriced in 2008.